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Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart: Rankings Risers, Fallers (August Updates)

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Marvin Harrison Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, WR, Waiver Wire, NFL DFS, Rookies

Matt's updated dynasty fantasy football trade value chart for August 2026. Read his dynasty fantasy football rankings, dynasty risers/fallers, and buys/sells.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings (August 2026)
Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings: Trending Up
Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings: Trending Downward
Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart
Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Chart: Name to Know
Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Chart: Maximize Return
Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Chart: Buy the Dip
More Dynasty Fantasy Football Analysis

With NFL training camps starting here in July, it’s time once again to look at the fantasy football market from a dynasty perspective. For the most part, the market has stabilized; however, there have been significant changes we need to look at.

That said, this stability will be short-lived, as training camps will send the market into disarray as depth charts are finalized over the months leading up to Week 1 of the regular season. But that is for another time. The focus is on the here and now to give fantasy managers an advantage in August.

With that said, here is the Dynasty Market Report for June. For a deeper dive into dynasty strategy, rankings, and trade tactics, check out our complete Dynasty Fantasy Football Guide.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings (August 2026)

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 5 Puka Nacua WR
2 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 7 Justin Jefferson WR
2 8 Malik Nabers WR
2 9 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 10 Jeremiyah Love RB
2 11 Brock Bowers TE
2 12 Drake London WR
3 13 CeeDee Lamb WR
3 14 De'Von Achane RB
3 15 Trey McBride TE
3 16 George Pickens WR
4 17 Jonathan Taylor RB
4 18 James Cook III RB
4 19 Tetairoa McMillan WR
4 20 Omarion Hampton RB
5 21 Nico Collins WR
5 22 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 23 Josh Allen QB
5 24 Carnell Tate WR
5 25 Garrett Wilson WR
6 26 Drake Maye QB
6 27 Chris Olave WR
6 28 Rashee Rice WR
6 29 Colston Loveland TE
6 30 Luther Burden III WR
6 31 Jordyn Tyson WR
6 32 DeVonta Smith WR
6 33 Zay Flowers WR
7 34 Jayden Daniels QB
7 35 Chase Brown RB
7 36 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 37 A.J. Brown WR
7 38 Ladd McConkey WR
8 39 Lamar Jackson QB
8 40 Saquon Barkley RB
8 41 Kenneth Walker III RB
8 42 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
8 43 Tyler Warren TE
8 44 Christian McCaffrey RB
8 45 Rome Odunze WR
8 46 Breece Hall RB
9 47 Makai Lemon WR
9 48 TreVeyon Henderson RB
9 49 Tee Higgins WR
9 50 Jaylen Waddle WR
9 51 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
9 52 Kyren Williams RB
9 53 Bucky Irving RB
9 54 Jameson Williams WR
9 55 Caleb Williams QB
10 56 Jadarian Price RB
10 57 Cam Skattebo RB
10 58 Josh Jacobs RB
10 59 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
10 60 Joe Burrow QB
10 61 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
10 62 Javonte Williams RB
10 63 Jalen Hurts QB
10 64 Jordan Addison WR
10 65 Bhayshul Tuten RB
10 66 Patrick Mahomes II QB
10 67 Sam LaPorta TE
10 68 Tucker Kraft TE
11 69 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
11 70 DJ Moore WR
11 71 Christian Watson WR
11 72 Justin Herbert QB
11 73 Parker Washington WR
11 74 Michael Wilson WR
11 75 Alec Pierce WR
11 76 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 77 Denzel Boston WR
11 78 Terry McLaurin WR
11 79 Derrick Henry RB
11 80 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 81 Josh Downs WR
11 82 Jaxson Dart QB
11 83 D'Andre Swift RB
11 84 KC Concepcion WR
11 85 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
12 86 DK Metcalf WR
12 87 David Montgomery RB
12 88 Trevor Lawrence QB
12 89 Jonathon Brooks RB
12 90 Matthew Golden WR
12 91 Mike Evans WR
12 92 Davante Adams WR
12 93 Jayden Higgins WR
12 94 Isaiah Likely TE
12 95 Kyle Monangai RB
12 96 Jayden Reed WR
12 97 Brock Purdy QB
12 98 Courtland Sutton WR
13 99 Jonah Coleman RB
13 100 Bo Nix QB
13 101 RJ Harvey RB
13 102 Dak Prescott QB
13 103 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
13 104 Quentin Johnston WR
13 105 Travis Hunter WR
13 106 Jakobi Meyers WR
13 107 Oronde Gadsden II TE
13 108 Eli Stowers TE
13 109 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 110 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
13 111 Blake Corum RB
13 112 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
13 113 Jaylen Warren RB
13 114 Dalton Kincaid TE
14 115 George Kittle TE
14 116 Xavier Worthy WR
14 117 Jordan Love QB
14 118 Jalen Coker WR
14 119 Cam Ward QB
14 120 Chris Bell WR
14 121 Jake Ferguson TE
14 122 Antonio Williams WR
14 123 Tony Pollard RB
14 124 Rachaad White RB
14 125 Fernando Mendoza QB
14 126 Rico Dowdle RB
14 127 Germie Bernard WR
14 128 Tank Dell WR
15 129 Chuba Hubbard RB
15 130 Stefon Diggs WR
15 131 Romeo Doubs WR
15 132 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
15 133 Tyler Shough QB
15 134 Zachariah Branch WR
15 135 Khalil Shakir WR
15 136 Ricky Pearsall WR
15 137 C.J. Stroud QB
15 138 Baker Mayfield QB
15 139 Jalen McMillan WR
15 140 Tre Harris WR
16 141 Kyler Murray QB
16 142 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
16 143 Kenneth Gainwell RB
16 144 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
16 145 Jared Goff QB
16 146 Ted Hurst WR
16 147 J.K. Dobbins RB
16 148 Mark Andrews TE
16 149 Nicholas Singleton RB
16 150 Brenton Strange TE
16 151 Woody Marks RB
16 152 Malachi Fields WR
16 153 Elijah Sarratt WR
16 154 Chig Okonkwo TE
16 155 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
16 156 Jordan Mason RB
17 157 Jauan Jennings WR
17 158 Jack Bech WR
17 159 Tyler Allgeier RB
17 160 Kaytron Allen RB
17 161 Sam Darnold QB
17 162 Malik Willis QB
17 163 Dallas Goedert TE
17 164 Gunnar Helm TE
18 165 Matthew Stafford QB
18 166 Travis Kelce TE
18 167 Chris Brazzell II WR
18 168 Chimere Dike WR
18 169 T.J. Hockenson TE
18 170 Kayshon Boutte WR
18 171 Jaylin Noel WR
18 172 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
18 173 Adonai Mitchell WR
18 174 Emmett Johnson RB
18 175 Ty Simpson QB
18 176 Mike Washington Jr. RB
18 177 Rashid Shaheed WR
18 178 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
18 179 Tory Horton WR
18 180 Troy Franklin WR
18 181 Max Klare TE
18 182 Isaac TeSlaa WR
18 183 Isiah Pacheco RB
18 184 Kaelon Black RB
18 185 Hunter Henry TE
18 186 Dylan Sampson RB
18 187 Daniel Jones QB
18 188 Bryce Young QB
19 189 Jalen Nailor WR
19 190 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
19 191 Juwan Johnson TE
19 192 Tre Tucker WR
19 193 Cyrus Allen WR
19 194 Skyler Bell WR
19 195 Jerry Jeudy WR
19 196 AJ Barner TE
19 197 Alvin Kamara RB
19 198 Malik Washington WR
19 199 Michael Penix Jr. QB
19 200 Jordan James RB
19 201 Mason Taylor TE
19 202 Terrance Ferguson TE
19 203 Zavion Thomas WR
19 204 Demond Claiborne RB
20 205 Keon Coleman WR
20 206 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
20 207 Tyreek Hill WR
20 208 Pat Bryant WR
20 209 Kyle Williams WR
20 210 Dalton Schultz TE
20 211 Adam Randall RB
20 212 Trey Benson RB
20 213 Kaleb Johnson RB
20 214 Elic Ayomanor WR
20 215 James Conner RB
20 216 Brenen Thompson WR
20 217 David Njoku TE
20 218 Colbie Young WR
20 219 Braelon Allen RB
20 220 Kimani Vidal RB
20 221 Tyjae Spears RB
21 222 Jacoby Brissett QB
21 223 Brandon Aiyuk WR
21 224 Oscar Delp TE
21 225 Colby Parkinson TE
21 226 Bryce Lance WR
21 227 Jaydon Blue RB
21 228 Rashod Bateman WR
21 229 Keaton Mitchell RB
21 230 Eli Raridon TE
21 231 Dontayvion Wicks WR
21 232 Ray Davis RB
21 233 Calvin Ridley WR
21 234 Cedric Tillman WR
21 235 Cade Otton TE
21 236 Elijah Arroyo TE
21 237 Josh Cameron WR
21 238 Caleb Douglas WR
21 239 J.J. McCarthy QB
21 240 Darnell Mooney WR
21 241 Jeff Caldwell WR
21 242 Marquise Brown WR
21 243 Malik Benson WR
21 244 Tua Tagovailoa QB
21 245 Jaylen Wright RB
21 246 Emanuel Wilson RB
21 247 Deion Burks WR
21 248 Pat Freiermuth TE
21 249 MarShawn Lloyd RB
21 250 CJ Daniels WR
21 251 Ryan Flournoy WR
21 252 Greg Dulcich TE
21 253 Justin Joly TE
21 254 Tez Johnson WR
21 255 Eli Heidenreich WR
21 256 Devin Neal RB
21 257 Tank Bigsby RB
21 258 Jake Tonges TE
21 259 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
21 260 Sean Tucker RB
21 261 Ollie Gordon II RB
21 262 Christian Kirk WR
22 263 Seth McGowan RB
22 264 DJ Giddens RB
22 265 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
22 266 Jalen Royals WR
22 267 Keenan Allen WR
22 268 Isaiah Bond WR
22 269 Shedeur Sanders QB
22 270 Anthony Richardson Sr. QB
22 271 Dont'e Thornton Jr. WR
22 272 Theo Johnson TE
22 273 Deshaun Watson QB
22 274 Taylen Green QB
22 275 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
22 276 Evan Engram TE
22 277 Tanner Koziol TE
22 278 Brashard Smith RB
22 279 Geno Smith QB
22 280 Xavier Legette WR
22 281 Drew Allar QB
22 282 J'Mari Taylor RB
22 283 Cooper Kupp WR
22 284 Carson Beck QB
22 285 Isaiah Davis RB
22 286 Jalen Tolbert WR
22 287 Joe Mixon RB
22 288 Darius Slayton WR
22 289 Michael Mayer TE
22 290 Robert Henry Jr. RB
22 291 Cole Payton QB
22 292 Michael Trigg TE
22 293 Justin Fields QB
22 294 Jaydn Ott RB
22 295 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
22 296 Tahj Brooks RB
22 297 Darnell Washington TE
22 298 Aaron Rodgers QB
22 299 Jalen Milroe QB
22 300 Treylon Burks WR
23 301 Jerome Ford RB
23 302 Jarquez Hunter RB
23 303 Garrett Nussmeier QB
23 304 Kendre Miller RB
23 305 DeMario Douglas WR
23 306 John Metchie III WR
23 307 Roman Hemby RB
23 308 Trevor Etienne RB
23 309 Kirk Cousins QB
23 310 Joshua Palmer WR
23 311 Cole Kmet TE
23 312 Najee Harris RB
23 313 Jack Endries TE
23 314 Zach Ertz TE
23 315 Chris Brooks RB
23 316 Eric Rivers WR
23 317 Will Shipley RB
23 318 Mac Jones QB
23 319 Cade Klubnik QB
23 320 Jam Miller RB
23 321 George Holani RB
23 322 Eric McAlister WR
23 323 Dyami Brown WR
23 324 Jonnu Smith TE
23 325 Barion Brown WR
23 326 Bam Knight RB
23 327 Aaron Anderson WR
23 328 Devin Singletary RB
23 329 Roman Wilson WR
23 330 Mike Gesicki TE
23 331 Kaden Wetjen WR
23 332 Luke McCaffrey WR
23 333 Joe Flacco QB
23 334 Devaughn Vele WR
23 335 Dae'Quan Wright TE
23 336 Calvin Austin III WR
23 337 Isaac Guerendo RB
23 338 Noah Whittington RB
23 339 Damien Martinez RB
23 340 Kareem Hunt RB
23 341 Quinn Ewers QB
23 342 Justice Hill RB
23 343 Chase Roberts WR
23 344 Noah Fant TE
24 345 Sam Roush TE
24 346 Tyren Montgomery WR
24 347 Andrei Iosivas WR
24 348 Jahan Dotson WR
24 349 Tyquan Thornton WR
24 350 Roschon Johnson RB
24 351 Savion Williams WR
24 352 Jimmy Horn Jr. WR
24 353 Jordan Whittington WR
24 354 Emari Demercado RB
24 355 Kendrick Law WR
24 356 Ben Sinnott TE
24 357 Raheim Sanders RB
24 358 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
24 359 Rahsul Faison RB
24 360 Efton Chism III WR
24 361 Nick Chubb RB
24 362 Mack Hollins WR
24 363 Jaylin Lane WR
24 364 Dillon Gabriel QB
24 365 Harrison Wallace III WR
24 366 Jalin Hyatt WR
24 367 Reggie Virgil WR
24 368 Elijah Moore WR
24 369 Sione Vaki RB
24 370 Joe Royer TE
24 371 Michael Carter RB
24 372 Audric Estime RB
24 373 Tai Felton WR
24 374 Luke Musgrave TE
24 375 Diego Pavia QB
24 376 Jordan Watkins WR
24 377 Haynes King QB
24 378 Xavier Hutchinson WR
24 379 Xavier Restrepo WR
24 380 Riley Leonard QB
24 381 Ricky White III WR
24 382 Romello Brinson WR
25 383 Will Howard QB
25 384 Brandin Cooks WR
25 385 Desmond Reid RB
25 386 Marlin Klein TE
25 387 Darren Waller TE
25 388 Dameon Pierce RB
25 389 Caullin Lacy WR
25 390 Jaren Kanak TE
25 391 Erick All Jr. TE
25 392 Taysom Hill TE
25 393 Kalel Mullings RB
25 394 Jameis Winston QB
25 395 Austin Ekeler RB
25 396 Gabe Davis WR
25 397 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR
25 398 Ja'Lynn Polk WR
25 399 Jermaine Burton WR
25 400 Ty Chandler RB
25 401 Noah Brown WR
25 402 Spencer Rattler QB
25 403 Jawhar Jordan RB
25 404 Austin Hooper TE
25 405 Luke Schoonmaker TE
25 406 Luke Altmyer QB
25 407 Javon Baker WR
25 408 Tyler Lockett WR
25 409 Hassan Haskins RB
25 410 Sawyer Robertson QB
25 411 Russell Wilson QB
25 412 Joe Milton III QB
25 413 Terion Stewart RB
25 414 Montrell Washington WR
25 415 Devontez Walker WR
26 416 Tyler Conklin TE
26 417 Jalon Daniels QB
26 418 Kendall Milton RB
26 419 Demarcus Robinson WR
26 420 Greg Dortch WR
26 421 Donovan Edwards RB
26 422 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR
26 423 Ray-Ray McCloud III WR
26 424 Nate Noel RB
26 425 Alexander Mattison RB
26 426 Marcus Yarns RB
26 427 Keandre Lambert-Smith WR
26 428 Will Levis QB
26 429 Antonio Gibson RB
26 430 Hunter Renfrow WR
27 431 Trey Lance QB
27 432 Sincere McCormick RB
27 433 Zamir White RB
27 434 Kyle McCord QB
27 435 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
27 436 Nick Nash WR
27 437 Diontae Johnson WR
27 438 Zack Moss RB
27 439 J. Michael Sturdivant WR
27 440 Malachi Corley WR
27 441 Ty Johnson RB
27 442 Raheem Mostert RB
27 443 Gus Edwards RB
27 444 Miles Sanders RB
27 445 Rasheen Ali RB
27 446 Kentrel Bullock RB
27 447 Elijah Mitchell RB
27 448 Phil Mafah RB
27 449 Tyler Johnson WR
27 450 Trey Palmer WR
27 451 Cade Stover TE
27 452 Tyler Higbee TE
27 453 Da'Quan Felton WR
27 454 Dillon Bell WR
27 455 Casey Washington WR
27 456 Dane Key WR
27 457 Curtis Samuel WR
27 458 Sam Brown Jr. WR
27 459 Noah Gray TE
27 460 Theo Wease Jr. WR
27 461 Allen Lazard WR
27 462 Jamari Thrash WR
27 463 Tutu Atwell WR
27 464 Malik Davis RB
27 465 Jelani Woods TE
27 466 Josh Reynolds WR
27 467 Lewis Bond WR
27 468 Sam Howell QB
27 469 Jacob Cowing WR
28 470 Vinny Anthony II WR
28 471 Dawson Knox TE
28 472 Jordan Hudson WR
28 473 A.T. Perry WR
28 474 Kobe Hudson WR
28 475 Andrew Armstrong WR
28 476 D'Onta Foreman RB
28 477 A.J. Dillon RB
28 478 Jaheim Bell TE
28 479 Kendrick Bourne WR
28 480 Jake Briningstool TE
28 481 Will Dissly TE
28 482 Corey Kiner RB
28 483 Sterling Shepard WR
28 484 Khalil Herbert RB
28 485 Tommy Tremble TE
28 486 K.J. Osborn WR
28 487 Tyler Boyd WR
28 488 Bo Melton WR
28 489 Elijhah Badger WR
28 490 Mason Rudolph QB
28 491 Andy Dalton QB
28 492 Gardner Minshew II QB
28 493 Tyrell Shavers WR
28 494 Carson Steele RB
28 495 Zay Jones WR
28 496 Gerald Everett TE
28 497 Jonathan Mingo WR
28 498 Trey Sermon RB
28 499 Ashton Dulin WR
28 500 Brenden Rice WR
28 501 Arian Smith WR
28 502 Dylan Laube RB
28 503 Antwane Wells Jr. WR
28 504 Cam Akers RB
28 505 Skyy Moore WR
28 506 Kenny Pickett QB
28 507 Kyle Philips WR
28 508 Bub Means WR
28 509 Tim Patrick WR
28 510 Gavin Bartholomew TE
29 511 D'Ernest Johnson RB
29 512 Tyler Scott WR
29 513 Donovan Peoples-Jones WR
29 514 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR
29 515 Israel Abanikanda RB
29 516 Deneric Prince RB
29 517 Samaje Perine RB
29 518 Dillon Johnson RB
29 519 Jared Wiley TE
29 520 Justin Watson WR
29 521 Tyler Huntley QB
29 522 Chase Claypool WR
29 523 Will Mallory TE
29 524 Brevin Jordan TE
29 525 Ezekiel Elliott RB
29 526 Justyn Ross WR
29 527 Johnny Wilson WR
29 528 Kylen Granson TE
29 529 Aidan O'Connell QB
29 530 Evan Hull RB
29 531 Charlie Jones WR
29 532 Charlie Kolar TE
29 533 Dallin Holker TE
30 534 Daniel Bellinger TE
30 535 Nelson Agholor WR
30 536 Trenton Irwin WR
30 537 Mecole Hardman Jr. WR
30 538 Ameer Abdullah RB
30 539 Desmond Ridder QB
30 540 Jamaal Williams RB
30 541 Isaiah Spiller RB
30 542 Josh Oliver TE
30 543 Van Jefferson WR
30 544 Irv Smith Jr. TE
30 545 Tanner Hudson TE
31 546 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
31 547 Bailey Zappe QB
31 548 Harrison Bryant TE
31 549 Eric Gray RB
31 550 Jeff Wilson Jr. RB
31 551 Adam Trautman TE
31 552 Zach Wilson QB
31 553 Ainias Smith WR
31 554 Tyson Bagent QB
31 555 Nikko Remigio WR
31 556 Jalen Brooks WR
31 557 Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB
31 558 Craig Reynolds RB
31 559 Drew Lock QB
31 560 Laviska Shenault Jr. WR
31 561 Deuce Vaughn RB
31 562 Quez Watkins WR
31 563 Dalvin Cook RB
31 564 Jha'Quan Jackson WR
31 565 Hayden Hurst TE
31 566 Kenny McIntosh RB
31 567 Xavier Gipson WR
31 568 Cedrick Wilson Jr. WR
31 569 Jalen Reagor WR
31 570 Dee Eskridge WR
31 571 Hendon Hooker QB
31 572 Jake Browning QB
31 573 Joshua Kelley RB
31 574 Isaiah Hodgins WR
31 575 Julian Hill TE
32 576 Jamison Crowder WR
32 577 Tahj Washington WR
32 578 Jarrett Stidham QB
32 579 Ryan Tannehill QB
32 580 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
32 581 Frank Gore Jr. RB
32 582 Jimmy Garoppolo QB
32 583 Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint WR
32 584 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR
32 585 Kalif Raymond WR
32 586 Allen Robinson II WR
32 587 Tommy DeVito QB
32 588 Tyrod Taylor QB
32 589 Chris Evans RB
32 590 Cordarrelle Patterson RB
32 591 DeeJay Dallas RB
32 592 Chase Edmonds RB
32 593 Zach Pascal WR
32 594 Ihmir Smith-Marsette WR
32 595 Nick Mullens QB
32 596 Eno Benjamin RB
32 597 Tre'Quan Smith WR
32 598 Jase McClellan RB
32 599 Brandon Powell WR
32 600 Nathan Carter RB
32 601 Hunter Luepke RB

 

Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings: Trending Up

Ryan Flournoy, WR, Dallas Cowboys (+35)

Previous rank: 286

Current rank: 251

Dallas enters the 2026 season with one of the best offenses, at least based on what we saw last season. The Cowboys' high-powered attack finished fifth in points, averaging 27.7 per game, third in passing attempts, and second in passing yards per game, averaging 266.3 per contest.

While CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens garner all the headlines, Ryan Flournoy is one player to keep an eye on. Last season, Flournoy finished with 40 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns while accumulating 56 targets. More impressively, we witnessed a pair of 100-yard outings, including a 9-catch, 115-yard performance against Detroit while Lamb sat out with a concussion.

For Hero RB strategies, one question we ask when targeting backs late is whether they could produce if given the opportunity. We’ve already seen Flournoy do so, and if Lamb or Pickens were to miss extended time, we are talking about a potential 15 fantasy points per game that Flournoy could inherit. Even Lamb is on record saying, “He is that guy” who could help the Cowboys finish with three 1,000-yard receivers.

In games in which Flournoy received a 50% or greater snap share, the Cowboys' third receiver averaged 4.8 receptions, 63.2 receiving yards, and 13.4 fantasy points per game. More encouraging yet was the 0.25 targets per route run and 2.35 yards per route run over that sample.

Flournoy has been impressive throughout camp, and during joint practices with the Rams, he was seen giving Los Angeles’ secondary fits. Dallas coaches have already noticed improved route running and are focusing on continued offensive development and big-play ability.

Right now, the hype seems legit, and Flournoy could be in a good spot where opportunity meets production at some point this season.

CJ Daniels, WR, Los Angeles Rams (+33)

Previous rank: 283

Current rank: 250

The Los Angeles Rams have a knack for identifying and developing wide receivers. If nothing else, the stamp of approval from the Rams scouting department should be enough to warrant our attention on their sixth-round selection, CJ Daniels.

Throughout college, Daniels made plays and made his quarterbacks look good. Daniels may have one of the sickest highlight films of any rookie drafted this past April. During his college tenure, quarterbacks had a career quarterback rating of 120.6 when targeting Daniels, and Daniels bolstered an impressive 3.94 yards pr route run.

Some numbers that look promising for Daniels as he transitions to the NFL are that he weighed over 200 pounds, posted a yards-per-route-run rate greater than 1.9, and finished his collegiate career with a contested-catch rate greater than 50% (62%). The NFL has seen a couple of receivers with similar profiles find success as day-three selections: Puka Nacua and Parker Washington.

It all boils down to opportunity. We know the Rams offense is as good as it gets in the NFL. If Daniels keeps turning heads at camp, he could end up inserting himself ahead of Jordan Whittington as the Rams' third wide receiver. At worst, Daniels has been building rapport with the Rams’ first-round selection, Ty Simpson, as the two have been in sync while working with the second team.

Darnell Washington, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers (+48)

Previous rank: 345

Current rank: 297

Darnell Washington is an incredibly large, freakish specimen. Washington was listed at 6’7, 264 pounds, but let’s be honest, that last number may be a little misrepresented here, and speculation has his weight at closer to 310 pounds. Guys that big should move the way Washington does, and the Steelers have been working Washington in at both tight end and at fullback throughout training camp.

Last season, Washington caught 31 of 43 targets for 364 receiving yards and a touchdown. Of those 364 receiving yards, 229 of them came after the catch as defensive backs were left to make business decisions in the secondary once Washington was out roaming open pastures. In those 31 receptions, Washington found himself finishing fifth in broken tackles with 12.

​The production increase is notable as Washington went from 19 receptions, 28 targets, and 200 receiving yards in 2024 to nearly doubling those totals this past season. Washington also finished 2025 averaging 7.4 yards after the catch, 11.7 yards per reception, 8.5 yards per target, and a 72% catch rate.

Mike McCarthy has spoken about Washington’s value to this Steelers offense, noting the matchup problems he creates with his size and athleticism.

Other Notable Risers: Zavion Thomas (+36), Malik Benson (+35), Deebo Samuel Sr. (+25), Caleb Douglas (+25), Keaton Mitchell (+25), Jonathon Brooks (+22), Rashod Bateman (+21), AJ Barner (+19), Jordan Mason (+18), T.J. Hockenson (+16), Stefon Diggs (+15), Greg Dulcich (+15), Rashee Rice (+14), Jayden Reed (+13), Quentin Johnston (+13), Tank Dell (+13), Jaydon Blue (+13), Michael Pittman Jr. (+12), Parker Washington (+12)

Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings: Trending Downward

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals, (-14)

Previous rank: 30

Current rank: 42

If another pandemic ever happens, scientists should extract Marvin Harrison’s DNA and inject it into us all; that way no one will have to worry about catching anything.

Sure, Harrison caught a pass in exhibition for a touchdown against the Raiders. But scroll through social media; every clip before that touchdown reception was a drop. Besides the training camp drops, there is plenty of concern to go around in the desert as it pertains to Harrison's dynasty value moving forward.

First, we have an uncertain quarterback situation. Not only for this season, but we aren’t entirely sure that if and when Carson Beck takes over under center for Jacoby Brissett, what that will look like. Harrison is best at the intermediate areas with a quarterback who has elite accuracy, and Beck may not be that guy; Kyler Murray certainly wasn’t that guy, as Murray’s and Harrison’s strengths worked against one another.

If Brissett is the guy, he has already built a rapport with Michael Wilson. While Wilson’s production was much stronger with Harrison out of the lineup, the truth is that if they are both on the field, they will limit one another's ceilings and, in a sense, cannibalize one another's value. When looking at creating separation, the only route Harrison out-separated Wilson was a go route.

Other factors that have played a role in Harrison becoming a less desirable asset include inconsistency week to week, Trey McBride remaining the top option in the passing game, an emphasis on the run with Jeremiyah Love, and doubts about the Cardinals producing enough fantasy volume.

Ricky Pearsall, WR, San Francisco 49ers (-42)

Previous rank: 94

Current rank: 136

Ricky Pearsall's season-ending knee injury (PCL) is just the latest of several setbacks the 49ers pass-catcher has been faced with since entering the league in 2024. Even before he stepped on the field in training camp this year, Pearsall had already missed 14 career contests and had never played more than 14 regular-season games at any point in his professional career.

Injury-prone may not be an official thing, but your availability is still one of the best abilities a fantasy asset brings to the table. From a fantasy perspective, you can’t drop him; there is too much talent sitting there in the IR. In just nine games last year, Pearsall had 36 receptions and 528 receiving yards, and if he can ever find a way to stay on the field, he is a 1,000-yard receiver.

Looking at the metrics, Pearsall was one of eight receivers who posted more than 2.00 yards per route run and a route win rate greater than 15%. Knowing that makes rostering Pearsall all the more frustrating.

Best you can do right now is hold for the next nine months and hope.

DK Metcalf, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (-9)

Previous rank: 77

Current rank:86

It feels like DK Metcalf has been living off his name for several years now, not necessarily production. He hasn’t been bad, but he hasn’t been great either. During his last season in Seattle, Metcalf averaged 12.6 fantasy points per game (WR35). Last season, Metcalf wasn’t any better as he averaged just 12.5 fantasy points per game.

Last season, Metcalf posted three games in which he produced 19 or more fantasy points; however, he also had five games with fewer than 8.5 fantasy points. That kind of boom/bust weekly potential is not what you want from what is potentially the WR2 on your roster. Most of that can be attributed to Aaron Rodgers no longer being able to maximize Metcalf’s deep ball profile. I’m not sure Drew Allar is the answer there either.

With Rodgers no longer the proficient deep ball thrower, new addition Michael Pittman Jr. becomes a more attractive option. Pittman joins the Steelers after seeing 110 or more targets in each of the last five seasons and with two 1,000-yard seasons under his belt.

If Pittman wasn’t enough of a threat to Metcalf in an offense that ranked 22nd in passing yards per game (198.2), there are plenty of camp reports out there suggesting Roman Wilson is positioned for a breakout of his own.

Other Notable Fallers: DeShaun Watson (-46), Christian Kirk (-41), Brandon Aiyuk (-36), Joe Mixon (-32), Najee Harris (-25), Chris Brazzell II (-23), Tyreek Hill -23), Devin Singletary (-23), Deion Burks (-19), Kareem Hunt (-18), Chris Rodriguez Jr. (-17), Elijah Arroyo (-16), Jaylin Noel (-14), Jonah Coleman (-12), Skyler Bell (-12), Nick Chubb (-12), KC Concepcion (-11), Jauan Jennings (-11), Calvin Ridley (-11), Brenen Thompson (-11), Darnell Mooney (-11)

 

Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart

 

Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Chart: Name to Know

Cyrus Allen, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (+128)

Previous rank: 321

Current rank: 193

Listen carefully; the drumming is getting louder and louder every week. If you are in Kansas City, Cyrus Allen is creating quite the stir with the training camp buzz surrounding the camp he has had thus far.

Before ever setting foot on the field for a professional game, Allen has found himself as one of the top adds on every fantasy platform, despite no established NFL production. Until Harrison, Allen has caught everything Mahomes has thrown his way; that’s right, Allen has found himself out on the field working with the first team, and excelling.

Allen isn’t simply getting the best of backups; he is dominating against starters lining up opposite of him, and with a depth chart covered in warts, Allen has a real opportunity here. Even with the addition of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Tyquan Thornton, Xavier Worthy, and Jalen Royals, there is a real path for Allen to emerge as the second or third option in the Chiefs' passing game, sooner rather than later.

Allen is a creative complement to Mahomes's offense. Allen’s quick-twitch route running creates separation off the line, and his strong ball skills give him an opportunity down the field. Allen isn’t a household name yet, but the days of acquiring his fantasy services for free are nearing an end.

 

Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Chart: Maximize Return

Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns (+9)

Previous rank: 86

Current rank: 77

Denzel Boston is going to be a fantasy stalwart for some time. However, he makes this list because by the time Week 1 rolls around, he could find himself as the top receiving option in Cleveland. At worst, he earns a significant target share down in the red zone and becomes a touchdown maker.

Maximizing your return is all about timing. You aren’t selling Boston yet; you need to time this just right, after several big preseason performances and maybe some early touchdowns.

If you are listening to the training camp buzz, some of the comparisons being thrown in Boston’s direction include Courtland Sutton, Mike Evans, and even Drake London. Cleveland has penciled Boston in as their “X” receiver, but has also been moving him around throughout camp.

As good as Boston is. As good as the group of receivers surrounding are. It’s the quarterback situation that is alarming. DeShaun Watson appears to be the front-runner to start Week 1. Watson will not be the quarterback who starts and finishes the season under center. We've seen both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel run the offense, and both leave little to be desired from a fantasy perspective.

Boston's receiving profile is solid. In college, he had a 72% success rate against both man and press coverage, along with a 78% contested-catch rate, and likely profiles as the one receiver who could address the inaccuracy we have witnessed from the quarterback position.

 

Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Chart: Buy the Dip

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (-14)

Previous rank: 92

Current rank: 106

At 29 years of age, Jakobi Meyers is viewed as an aging asset in dynasty circles. However, the Jaguars receiver still has plenty to offer fantasy managers within this next three-year window.

Considering the current landscape among wide receiver ADP, Meyers may provide fantasy managers with one of the best returns on their investment. Looking at Dynasty startup ADP, Brian Thomas Jr. is the 29th receiver currently being drafted, and Parker Washington is coming off the board as WR34. At the same time, Meyers has to wait until 55 or so receivers are selected before hearing his name called.

Production-wise, all three Jaguars receivers are projected to have similar fantasy finishes this season. Meyers is the only one of the three to already finish as the WR1 on his team for multiple teams. I’m not sure how often it happens, but there is a realistic chance Meyers adds the Jaguars as another team he finished as the WR1 for.

It’s not officially tracked, but the only names that come to mind to accomplish that would be Brandon Marshall (Broncos, Dolphins, Bears), Brandin Cooks (Saints, Rams, Texans), Randy Moss (Vikings, Patriots, Raiders, and Terrell Owens (49ers, Eagles, Cowboys). In only nine games with the Jaguars, Meyers posted 42 receptions and 483 receiving yards; if you project that production over 17 games, you get 78.2 receptions for 911.2 receiving yards.

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More Dynasty Fantasy Football Analysis

Overall Superflex Rookie Rankings
Dynasty Trade Targets: Rebuilding Teams
Dynasty Cut List - Time to Let Go?
Dynasty Trade Targets for Contenders



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