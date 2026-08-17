Matt's updated dynasty fantasy football trade value chart for August 2026. Read his dynasty fantasy football rankings, dynasty risers/fallers, and buys/sells.
With NFL training camps starting here in July, it’s time once again to look at the fantasy football market from a dynasty perspective. For the most part, the market has stabilized; however, there have been significant changes we need to look at.
That said, this stability will be short-lived, as training camps will send the market into disarray as depth charts are finalized over the months leading up to Week 1 of the regular season. But that is for another time. The focus is on the here and now to give fantasy managers an advantage in August.
With that said, here is the Dynasty Market Report for June. For a deeper dive into dynasty strategy, rankings, and trade tactics, check out our complete Dynasty Fantasy Football Guide.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings (August 2026)
Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings: Trending Up
Ryan Flournoy, WR, Dallas Cowboys (+35)
Previous rank: 286
Current rank: 251
Dallas enters the 2026 season with one of the best offenses, at least based on what we saw last season. The Cowboys' high-powered attack finished fifth in points, averaging 27.7 per game, third in passing attempts, and second in passing yards per game, averaging 266.3 per contest.
Dak finds a WIDE OPEN Ryan Flournoy for the 42-yard TD!
DALvsDET on Prime Video
Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/TI7rwgPKAy
— NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2025
While CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens garner all the headlines, Ryan Flournoy is one player to keep an eye on. Last season, Flournoy finished with 40 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns while accumulating 56 targets. More impressively, we witnessed a pair of 100-yard outings, including a 9-catch, 115-yard performance against Detroit while Lamb sat out with a concussion.
For Hero RB strategies, one question we ask when targeting backs late is whether they could produce if given the opportunity. We’ve already seen Flournoy do so, and if Lamb or Pickens were to miss extended time, we are talking about a potential 15 fantasy points per game that Flournoy could inherit. Even Lamb is on record saying, “He is that guy” who could help the Cowboys finish with three 1,000-yard receivers.
In games in which Flournoy received a 50% or greater snap share, the Cowboys' third receiver averaged 4.8 receptions, 63.2 receiving yards, and 13.4 fantasy points per game. More encouraging yet was the 0.25 targets per route run and 2.35 yards per route run over that sample.
Flournoy has been impressive throughout camp, and during joint practices with the Rams, he was seen giving Los Angeles’ secondary fits. Dallas coaches have already noticed improved route running and are focusing on continued offensive development and big-play ability.
Right now, the hype seems legit, and Flournoy could be in a good spot where opportunity meets production at some point this season.
CJ Daniels, WR, Los Angeles Rams (+33)
Previous rank: 283
Current rank: 250
The Los Angeles Rams have a knack for identifying and developing wide receivers. If nothing else, the stamp of approval from the Rams scouting department should be enough to warrant our attention on their sixth-round selection, CJ Daniels.
Throughout college, Daniels made plays and made his quarterbacks look good. Daniels may have one of the sickest highlight films of any rookie drafted this past April. During his college tenure, quarterbacks had a career quarterback rating of 120.6 when targeting Daniels, and Daniels bolstered an impressive 3.94 yards pr route run.
Some numbers that look promising for Daniels as he transitions to the NFL are that he weighed over 200 pounds, posted a yards-per-route-run rate greater than 1.9, and finished his collegiate career with a contested-catch rate greater than 50% (62%). The NFL has seen a couple of receivers with similar profiles find success as day-three selections: Puka Nacua and Parker Washington.
It all boils down to opportunity. We know the Rams offense is as good as it gets in the NFL. If Daniels keeps turning heads at camp, he could end up inserting himself ahead of Jordan Whittington as the Rams' third wide receiver. At worst, Daniels has been building rapport with the Rams’ first-round selection, Ty Simpson, as the two have been in sync while working with the second team.
Darnell Washington, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers (+48)
Previous rank: 345
Current rank: 297
Darnell Washington is an incredibly large, freakish specimen. Washington was listed at 6’7, 264 pounds, but let’s be honest, that last number may be a little misrepresented here, and speculation has his weight at closer to 310 pounds. Guys that big should move the way Washington does, and the Steelers have been working Washington in at both tight end and at fullback throughout training camp.
DARNELL WASHINGTON OH MY GLORIOUS STIFF ARM.
CINvsPIT on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/vpn6NVgaFU
— NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2025
Last season, Washington caught 31 of 43 targets for 364 receiving yards and a touchdown. Of those 364 receiving yards, 229 of them came after the catch as defensive backs were left to make business decisions in the secondary once Washington was out roaming open pastures. In those 31 receptions, Washington found himself finishing fifth in broken tackles with 12.
The production increase is notable as Washington went from 19 receptions, 28 targets, and 200 receiving yards in 2024 to nearly doubling those totals this past season. Washington also finished 2025 averaging 7.4 yards after the catch, 11.7 yards per reception, 8.5 yards per target, and a 72% catch rate.
Mike McCarthy has spoken about Washington’s value to this Steelers offense, noting the matchup problems he creates with his size and athleticism.
Other Notable Risers: Zavion Thomas (+36), Malik Benson (+35), Deebo Samuel Sr. (+25), Caleb Douglas (+25), Keaton Mitchell (+25), Jonathon Brooks (+22), Rashod Bateman (+21), AJ Barner (+19), Jordan Mason (+18), T.J. Hockenson (+16), Stefon Diggs (+15), Greg Dulcich (+15), Rashee Rice (+14), Jayden Reed (+13), Quentin Johnston (+13), Tank Dell (+13), Jaydon Blue (+13), Michael Pittman Jr. (+12), Parker Washington (+12)
Dynasty Fantasy Football Rankings: Trending Downward
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals, (-14)
Previous rank: 30
Current rank: 42
If another pandemic ever happens, scientists should extract Marvin Harrison’s DNA and inject it into us all; that way no one will have to worry about catching anything.
Sure, Harrison caught a pass in exhibition for a touchdown against the Raiders. But scroll through social media; every clip before that touchdown reception was a drop. Besides the training camp drops, there is plenty of concern to go around in the desert as it pertains to Harrison's dynasty value moving forward.
First, we have an uncertain quarterback situation. Not only for this season, but we aren’t entirely sure that if and when Carson Beck takes over under center for Jacoby Brissett, what that will look like. Harrison is best at the intermediate areas with a quarterback who has elite accuracy, and Beck may not be that guy; Kyler Murray certainly wasn’t that guy, as Murray’s and Harrison’s strengths worked against one another.
If Brissett is the guy, he has already built a rapport with Michael Wilson. While Wilson’s production was much stronger with Harrison out of the lineup, the truth is that if they are both on the field, they will limit one another's ceilings and, in a sense, cannibalize one another's value. When looking at creating separation, the only route Harrison out-separated Wilson was a go route.
Other factors that have played a role in Harrison becoming a less desirable asset include inconsistency week to week, Trey McBride remaining the top option in the passing game, an emphasis on the run with Jeremiyah Love, and doubts about the Cardinals producing enough fantasy volume.
Ricky Pearsall, WR, San Francisco 49ers (-42)
Previous rank: 94
Current rank: 136
Ricky Pearsall's season-ending knee injury (PCL) is just the latest of several setbacks the 49ers pass-catcher has been faced with since entering the league in 2024. Even before he stepped on the field in training camp this year, Pearsall had already missed 14 career contests and had never played more than 14 regular-season games at any point in his professional career.
Injury-prone may not be an official thing, but your availability is still one of the best abilities a fantasy asset brings to the table. From a fantasy perspective, you can’t drop him; there is too much talent sitting there in the IR. In just nine games last year, Pearsall had 36 receptions and 528 receiving yards, and if he can ever find a way to stay on the field, he is a 1,000-yard receiver.
Looking at the metrics, Pearsall was one of eight receivers who posted more than 2.00 yards per route run and a route win rate greater than 15%. Knowing that makes rostering Pearsall all the more frustrating.
Best you can do right now is hold for the next nine months and hope.
DK Metcalf, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (-9)
Previous rank: 77
Current rank:86
It feels like DK Metcalf has been living off his name for several years now, not necessarily production. He hasn’t been bad, but he hasn’t been great either. During his last season in Seattle, Metcalf averaged 12.6 fantasy points per game (WR35). Last season, Metcalf wasn’t any better as he averaged just 12.5 fantasy points per game.
Last season, Metcalf posted three games in which he produced 19 or more fantasy points; however, he also had five games with fewer than 8.5 fantasy points. That kind of boom/bust weekly potential is not what you want from what is potentially the WR2 on your roster. Most of that can be attributed to Aaron Rodgers no longer being able to maximize Metcalf’s deep ball profile. I’m not sure Drew Allar is the answer there either.
With Rodgers no longer the proficient deep ball thrower, new addition Michael Pittman Jr. becomes a more attractive option. Pittman joins the Steelers after seeing 110 or more targets in each of the last five seasons and with two 1,000-yard seasons under his belt.
If Pittman wasn’t enough of a threat to Metcalf in an offense that ranked 22nd in passing yards per game (198.2), there are plenty of camp reports out there suggesting Roman Wilson is positioned for a breakout of his own.
Other Notable Fallers: DeShaun Watson (-46), Christian Kirk (-41), Brandon Aiyuk (-36), Joe Mixon (-32), Najee Harris (-25), Chris Brazzell II (-23), Tyreek Hill -23), Devin Singletary (-23), Deion Burks (-19), Kareem Hunt (-18), Chris Rodriguez Jr. (-17), Elijah Arroyo (-16), Jaylin Noel (-14), Jonah Coleman (-12), Skyler Bell (-12), Nick Chubb (-12), KC Concepcion (-11), Jauan Jennings (-11), Calvin Ridley (-11), Brenen Thompson (-11), Darnell Mooney (-11)
Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Value Chart
Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Chart: Name to Know
Cyrus Allen, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (+128)
Previous rank: 321
Current rank: 193
Listen carefully; the drumming is getting louder and louder every week. If you are in Kansas City, Cyrus Allen is creating quite the stir with the training camp buzz surrounding the camp he has had thus far.
Before ever setting foot on the field for a professional game, Allen has found himself as one of the top adds on every fantasy platform, despite no established NFL production. Until Harrison, Allen has caught everything Mahomes has thrown his way; that’s right, Allen has found himself out on the field working with the first team, and excelling.
Allen isn’t simply getting the best of backups; he is dominating against starters lining up opposite of him, and with a depth chart covered in warts, Allen has a real opportunity here. Even with the addition of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Tyquan Thornton, Xavier Worthy, and Jalen Royals, there is a real path for Allen to emerge as the second or third option in the Chiefs' passing game, sooner rather than later.
Allen is a creative complement to Mahomes's offense. Allen’s quick-twitch route running creates separation off the line, and his strong ball skills give him an opportunity down the field. Allen isn’t a household name yet, but the days of acquiring his fantasy services for free are nearing an end.
Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Chart: Maximize Return
Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns (+9)
Previous rank: 86
Current rank: 77
Denzel Boston is going to be a fantasy stalwart for some time. However, he makes this list because by the time Week 1 rolls around, he could find himself as the top receiving option in Cleveland. At worst, he earns a significant target share down in the red zone and becomes a touchdown maker.
Maximizing your return is all about timing. You aren’t selling Boston yet; you need to time this just right, after several big preseason performances and maybe some early touchdowns.
If you are listening to the training camp buzz, some of the comparisons being thrown in Boston’s direction include Courtland Sutton, Mike Evans, and even Drake London. Cleveland has penciled Boston in as their “X” receiver, but has also been moving him around throughout camp.
Shedeur Sanders TD to Denzel Boston #browns pic.twitter.com/9XFh3CQhMd
— Dan Labbe (@dan_labbe) August 10, 2026
As good as Boston is. As good as the group of receivers surrounding are. It’s the quarterback situation that is alarming. DeShaun Watson appears to be the front-runner to start Week 1. Watson will not be the quarterback who starts and finishes the season under center. We've seen both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel run the offense, and both leave little to be desired from a fantasy perspective.
Boston's receiving profile is solid. In college, he had a 72% success rate against both man and press coverage, along with a 78% contested-catch rate, and likely profiles as the one receiver who could address the inaccuracy we have witnessed from the quarterback position.
Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Chart: Buy the Dip
Jakobi Meyers, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (-14)
Previous rank: 92
Current rank: 106
At 29 years of age, Jakobi Meyers is viewed as an aging asset in dynasty circles. However, the Jaguars receiver still has plenty to offer fantasy managers within this next three-year window.
Considering the current landscape among wide receiver ADP, Meyers may provide fantasy managers with one of the best returns on their investment. Looking at Dynasty startup ADP, Brian Thomas Jr. is the 29th receiver currently being drafted, and Parker Washington is coming off the board as WR34. At the same time, Meyers has to wait until 55 or so receivers are selected before hearing his name called.
Production-wise, all three Jaguars receivers are projected to have similar fantasy finishes this season. Meyers is the only one of the three to already finish as the WR1 on his team for multiple teams. I’m not sure how often it happens, but there is a realistic chance Meyers adds the Jaguars as another team he finished as the WR1 for.
It’s not officially tracked, but the only names that come to mind to accomplish that would be Brandon Marshall (Broncos, Dolphins, Bears), Brandin Cooks (Saints, Rams, Texans), Randy Moss (Vikings, Patriots, Raiders, and Terrell Owens (49ers, Eagles, Cowboys). In only nine games with the Jaguars, Meyers posted 42 receptions and 483 receiving yards; if you project that production over 17 games, you get 78.2 receptions for 911.2 receiving yards.
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