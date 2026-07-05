July 5, 2026

Updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 15 of the 2026 MLB season. These are free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to more fantasy baseball waiver wire advice. Week 15 is officially here, and we are one week away from the MLB All-Star break. Now is the time to reset and focus on improving fantasy rosters for the second half of the season. Today, we return with our fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 15 (July 6 - July 12) of the 2026 MLB season, ranking the top 1oo hitters and pitchers to prioritize off the waiver wire.

This week, we saw the Braves recall No. 2 prospect JR Ritchie from Triple-A Gwinnett. Ritchie is a prospect to monitor in most leagues and allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out seven over five innings against the Padres in his last big-league start. Regarding injury news, the Brewers placed right-hander Brandon Woodruff on the injured list with an inflamed labrum in his right shoulder.

As always, we are here to help you prioritize which player to add using our waiver wire rankings article. This edition features players such as and more, who are listed in our initial waiver wire rankings. Read more to see where these players rank in our waiver wire rankings for the week ahead.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

The roster percentage is from Yahoo! leagues.

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top names include Logan Henderson, Tommy Edman, Yoendrys Gomez, Alex Lange, and Charlie Condon, among others. We recap why these players rostered under 70% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar:

Logan Henderson, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson (back) will be activated off the Injured List at some point this upcoming week. Henderson is ready to rejoin the Brewers rotation after making two rehab starts. He has been sidelined since May 22 due to a back strain.

The assumption is that Henderson will be ready to pitch at some point during their upcoming series against the St. Louis Cardinals. This season, Henderson owns a 2.74 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and a 30:6 K/BB ratio across five starts with the Brewers. There are durability concerns, but Henderson has elite stuff and is still available in roughly 60% of Yahoo fantasy leagues, making him a priority pickup for managers searching for pitching help.

Tommy Edman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman has wasted little time making himself useful after right ankle surgery. Through 52 plate appearances, the 31-year-old is batting .378/.462/.556 with one home run, nine RBI, five runs, and one stolen base. He has played six of the Dodgers' past seven games while bouncing between second base, third base, and left field, giving fantasy managers three-position eligibility.

The .378 average will come down, but Edman's .330 expected average and career-best 90.5 mph average exit velocity suggest this is more than a run of soft singles. He is also striking out just 17.3% of the time. The crowded Dodgers roster can still move him down the order or onto the bench occasionally, keeping him from being an automatic shallow-league add.

RotoBaller recommends him in 12-team leagues, and his 25% Yahoo roster rate leaves plenty of room to act. At that depth, Edman's balanced production and flexibility make him a must-add.

Yoendrys Gomez, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins reliever Yoendrys Gomez has moved to the front of a crowded ninth-inning picture. He converted save chances on June 28 and 29, giving him nine on the season, while no other Minnesota pitcher has more than two. Gomez owns a 3.57 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings. His June 29 save was shaky, but he followed it with a scoreless inning on July 1. Minnesota still has not named a full-time closer, leaving some risk.

Andrew Morris is the main alternative after posting an 18:3 K:BB with one save over the past 30 days. Even so, Gomez remains the best bet for the next opportunity and offers SP/RP eligibility. RotoBaller ranks him 20th among closers and recommends him in 12-team leagues, while he is rostered in only 26% of Yahoo formats. Managers chasing saves should treat him as one of the better widely available claims, not a completely secure closer.

Alex Lange, Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals reliever Alex Lange has converted all seven of his save chances since moving into the late-inning mix on June 3. His latest came June 28, when he retired the White Sox in order two days after being tagged for five runs in a blowout loss. That quick return to the ninth was a useful vote of confidence. Lange owns a 4.95 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, and 37:21 K:BB over 36 1/3 innings, so the risk is obvious.

Kansas City still has Lucas Erceg, Daniel Lynch IV, and Matt Strahm available, but Lange has received the save chances. Carlos Estevez (shoulder) also suffered another setback and received an injection July 1, making an imminent return unlikely. RotoBaller ranks Lange 21st among closers and recommends him in 12-team leagues. At 23% rostered on Yahoo, he is worth a claim for saves-needy managers who can absorb the ratio volatility.

Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfield prospect Charlie Condon has put together a dominant stretch at the plate and is quickly approaching his MLB debut. Since May 30 (his last 29 games of action), the former Georgia standout has launched 14 long balls while posting a stellar .364/.474/.882 line with a 1.358 OPS. Prior to this impressive stretch at the dish, the slugger posted a much lower .250/.380/.426 line over his first 46 games of action at the Triple-A level.

Currently, the Rockies do not have a clear path for at-bats for Condon, with Mickey Moniak recently returning from the injured list and prospect Cole Carrigg earning the call. However, given Condon's current performance at the dish, a Rockies team that is in the midst of a rebuild could look to give their top hitting prospect a long look in the majors. Entering the All-Star break, Condon possesses elite stash upside among hitting prospects.

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues T.J. Rumfield 1B 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Josh Bell 1B 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Burger 1B 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/3B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Paul Goldschmidt 1B 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Bryce Eldridge 1B 27 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Sean Keys 1B/3B 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 20 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Travis Bazzana 2B 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Max Muncy (SS) 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues David Hamilton 2B/3B/SS 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/3B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Karros 3B 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Nolan Arenado 3B 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Max Muncy (SS) 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Sean Keys 1B/3B 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Denzer Guzman 3B/SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues David Hamilton 2B/3B/SS 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Masyn Winn SS 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Ezequiel Tovar SS 37 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Max Muncy (SS) 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Joshua Kuroda-Grauer SS 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Denzer Guzman 3B/SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues David Hamilton 2B/3B/SS 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Carson Benge OF 48 Add in All Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Mickey Moniak OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jake McCarthy OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 20 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kerry Carpenter OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Heliot Ramos OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase DeLauter OF 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Henry Bolte OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jung Hoo Lee OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Braden Montgomery OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Joshua Baez OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dylan Crews OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jasson Dominguez OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Garrett Mitchell OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Tristan Peters OF 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Khalil Watson OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Carter Jensen C 68 Add in All Leagues Samuel Basallo C 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Alejandro Kirk C 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dalton Rushing C 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Kyle Teel C 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Ryan Jeffers C 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Francisco Alvarez C 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jonah Heim C 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Joe Mack C 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Starting Pitcher Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Latz SP/RP 64 Add in All Leagues Logan Henderson SP 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Lodolo SP 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Gage Jump SP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Payton Tolle SP/RP 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Troy Melton SP/RP 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tyler Wells SP/RP 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sean Burke SP/RP 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mason Montgomery SP/RP 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Taj Bradley SP 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ryan Weathers SP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Bennett SP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Sproat SP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Bieber SP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cade Cavalli SP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Christian Scott SP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tatsuya Imai SP 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Walbert Urena SP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Andre Pallante SP 37 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Kade Anderson SP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Noah Schultz SP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Sean Manaea SP/RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Keider Montero SP/RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Trevor McDonald SP/RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Latz SP/RP 64 Add in All Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tanner Scott RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Payton Tolle SP/RP 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Emilio Pagan RP 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Troy Melton SP/RP 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Kilian RP 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Alex Lange RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tyler Wells SP/RP 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sean Burke SP/RP 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mason Montgomery SP/RP 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Aaron Ashby RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kirby Yates RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Garrett Whitlock RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jacob Webb RP 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Andrew Kittredge RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Sean Manaea SP/RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Elvis Alvarado RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Rico Garcia RP 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Hogan Harris RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Keider Montero SP/RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Trevor McDonald SP/RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Week 15 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball

In addition to these waiver wire rankings, we have also put together an assortment of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles. You can see the full roundup below to help prepare you for waiver wire runs:

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Carson Benge Jung Hoo Lee vs Royce Lewis Curtis Mead vs Payton Tolle Cade Cavalli vs Alejandro Kirk Joe Mack vs Heliot Ramos Charlie Condon vs Alex Lange Jacob Webb vs Max Muncy (SS) Sean Keys vs Nick Gonzales Max Muncy (SS) vs Gage Jump Kade Anderson vs Alejandro Kirk Joe Mack vs Dalton Rushing Francisco Alvarez vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Jake Burger Paul Goldschmidt vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Royce Lewis Curtis Mead vs Max Muncy (SS) Sean Keys vs Nick Gonzales Max Muncy (SS) vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Payton Tolle Cade Cavalli vs Gage Jump Kade Anderson vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Alex Lange Jacob Webb vs Andrew Kittredge Sean Manaea vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players like Logan Henderson, Caleb Durbin, A.J. Ewing, Tommy Edman, Kerry Carpenter, Travis Bazzana, Caleb Kilian, Yoendrys Gomez, Alex Lange, Charlie Condon, Braden Montgomery, Tyler Wells, Grant Taylor, Royce Lewis, Mason Montgomery, Joshua Baez, Brandon Sproat, Kirby Yates, Dalton Rushing, and Kade Anderson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Logan Henderson, Caleb Durbin, A.J. Ewing, Tommy Edman, Kerry Carpenter, Travis Bazzana, Caleb Kilian, Yoendrys Gomez, Alex Lange, Charlie Condon, Braden Montgomery, Tyler Wells, Grant Taylor, Royce Lewis, Mason Montgomery, Joshua Baez, Brandon Sproat, Kirby Yates, Dalton Rushing, and Kade Anderson:

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