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Waiver Wire Rankings - Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 15 (Hitters and Pitchers)

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Logan Henderson - Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings, MLB DFS, MLB Injuries

Updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 15 of the 2026 MLB season. These are free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Wire Rankings
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 15 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to more fantasy baseball waiver wire advice. Week 15 is officially here, and we are one week away from the MLB All-Star break. Now is the time to reset and focus on improving fantasy rosters for the second half of the season. Today, we return with our fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 15 (July 6 - July 12) of the 2026 MLB season, ranking the top 1oo hitters and pitchers to prioritize off the waiver wire. 

This week, we saw the Braves recall No. 2 prospect JR Ritchie from Triple-A Gwinnett. Ritchie is a prospect to monitor in most leagues and allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks while striking out seven over five innings against the Padres in his last big-league start. Regarding injury news, the Brewers placed right-hander Brandon Woodruff on the injured list with an inflamed labrum in his right shoulder.

As always, we are here to help you prioritize which player to add using our waiver wire rankings article. This edition features players such as and more, who are listed in our initial waiver wire rankings. Read more to see where these players rank in our waiver wire rankings for the week ahead.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

The roster percentage is from Yahoo! leagues.

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Jacob Latz SP/RP 64 Add in All Leagues
2 Carter Jensen C 68 Add in All Leagues
3 Carson Benge OF 48 Add in All Leagues
4 Logan Henderson SP 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
5 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
6 Nick Lodolo SP 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
8 Mickey Moniak OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Gage Jump SP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 Jake McCarthy OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 Griffin Jax SP/RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
13 Samuel Basallo C 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Tanner Scott RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 20 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Payton Tolle SP/RP 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Emilio Pagan RP 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Travis Bazzana 2B 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 T.J. Rumfield 1B 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Troy Melton SP/RP 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Kerry Carpenter OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 Caleb Kilian RP 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
24 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
25 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
26 Alex Lange RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Heliot Ramos OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
28 Chase DeLauter OF 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
29 Henry Bolte OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Jung Hoo Lee OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Braden Montgomery OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Grant Taylor SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Tyler Wells SP/RP 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Cole Carrigg OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Josh Bell 1B 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Jake Burger 1B 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Royce Lewis 1B/3B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Sean Burke SP/RP 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Mason Montgomery SP/RP 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Taj Bradley SP 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Alejandro Kirk C 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Ryan Weathers SP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Joshua Baez OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Ian Seymour SP/RP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Aaron Ashby RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Jake Bennett SP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Brandon Sproat SP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Shane Bieber SP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Cade Cavalli SP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Christian Scott SP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Dylan Crews OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Masyn Winn SS 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Tatsuya Imai SP 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Walbert Urena SP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Jasson Dominguez OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Garrett Mitchell OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Shane Drohan SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Kirby Yates RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
65 Andre Pallante SP 37 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
66 Garrett Whitlock RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
67 Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
68 Paul Goldschmidt 1B 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
69 Dalton Rushing C 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
70 Kyle Teel C 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
71 Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
72 Kade Anderson SP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
73 Bryce Eldridge 1B 27 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
74 Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
75 Ryan Jeffers C 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
76 Jacob Webb RP 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
77 Andrew Kittredge RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
78 Noah Schultz SP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
79 Sean Manaea SP/RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
80 Tristan Peters OF 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
81 Kyle Karros 3B 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
82 Khalil Watson OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Francisco Alvarez C 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Ezequiel Tovar SS 37 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Nolan Arenado 3B 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Max Muncy (SS) 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Elvis Alvarado RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Rico Garcia RP 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Hogan Harris RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Sean Keys 1B/3B 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Joshua Kuroda-Grauer SS 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Jonah Heim C 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Joe Mack C 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Endy Rodriguez C/1B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Denzer Guzman 3B/SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 David Hamilton 2B/3B/SS 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Keider Montero SP/RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Charlie Condon 1B/OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Trevor McDonald SP/RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top names include Logan Henderson, Tommy Edman, Yoendrys Gomez, Alex Lange, and Charlie Condon, among others. We recap why these players rostered under 70% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar:

Logan Henderson, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson (back) will be activated off the Injured List at some point this upcoming week. Henderson is ready to rejoin the Brewers rotation after making two rehab starts. He has been sidelined since May 22 due to a back strain.

The assumption is that Henderson will be ready to pitch at some point during their upcoming series against the St. Louis Cardinals. This season, Henderson owns a 2.74 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and a 30:6 K/BB ratio across five starts with the Brewers. There are durability concerns, but Henderson has elite stuff and is still available in roughly 60% of Yahoo fantasy leagues, making him a priority pickup for managers searching for pitching help.

 

Tommy Edman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman has wasted little time making himself useful after right ankle surgery. Through 52 plate appearances, the 31-year-old is batting .378/.462/.556 with one home run, nine RBI, five runs, and one stolen base. He has played six of the Dodgers' past seven games while bouncing between second base, third base, and left field, giving fantasy managers three-position eligibility.

The .378 average will come down, but Edman's .330 expected average and career-best 90.5 mph average exit velocity suggest this is more than a run of soft singles. He is also striking out just 17.3% of the time. The crowded Dodgers roster can still move him down the order or onto the bench occasionally, keeping him from being an automatic shallow-league add.

RotoBaller recommends him in 12-team leagues, and his 25% Yahoo roster rate leaves plenty of room to act. At that depth, Edman's balanced production and flexibility make him a must-add.

 

Yoendrys Gomez, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins reliever Yoendrys Gomez has moved to the front of a crowded ninth-inning picture. He converted save chances on June 28 and 29, giving him nine on the season, while no other Minnesota pitcher has more than two. Gomez owns a 3.57 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings. His June 29 save was shaky, but he followed it with a scoreless inning on July 1. Minnesota still has not named a full-time closer, leaving some risk.

Andrew Morris is the main alternative after posting an 18:3 K:BB with one save over the past 30 days. Even so, Gomez remains the best bet for the next opportunity and offers SP/RP eligibility. RotoBaller ranks him 20th among closers and recommends him in 12-team leagues, while he is rostered in only 26% of Yahoo formats. Managers chasing saves should treat him as one of the better widely available claims, not a completely secure closer.

 

Alex Lange, Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals reliever Alex Lange has converted all seven of his save chances since moving into the late-inning mix on June 3. His latest came June 28, when he retired the White Sox in order two days after being tagged for five runs in a blowout loss. That quick return to the ninth was a useful vote of confidence. Lange owns a 4.95 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, and 37:21 K:BB over 36 1/3 innings, so the risk is obvious.

Kansas City still has Lucas Erceg, Daniel Lynch IV, and Matt Strahm available, but Lange has received the save chances. Carlos Estevez (shoulder) also suffered another setback and received an injection July 1, making an imminent return unlikely. RotoBaller ranks Lange 21st among closers and recommends him in 12-team leagues. At 23% rostered on Yahoo, he is worth a claim for saves-needy managers who can absorb the ratio volatility.

 

Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfield prospect Charlie Condon has put together a dominant stretch at the plate and is quickly approaching his MLB debut. Since May 30 (his last 29 games of action), the former Georgia standout has launched 14 long balls while posting a stellar .364/.474/.882 line with a 1.358 OPS. Prior to this impressive stretch at the dish, the slugger posted a much lower .250/.380/.426 line over his first 46 games of action at the Triple-A level.

Currently, the Rockies do not have a clear path for at-bats for Condon, with Mickey Moniak recently returning from the injured list and prospect Cole Carrigg earning the call. However, given Condon's current performance at the dish, a Rockies team that is in the midst of a rebuild could look to give their top hitting prospect a long look in the majors. Entering the All-Star break, Condon possesses elite stash upside among hitting prospects.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/3B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Paul Goldschmidt 1B 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 27 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sean Keys 1B/3B 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 20 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Max Muncy (SS) 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
David Hamilton 2B/3B/SS 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/3B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Karros 3B 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Max Muncy (SS) 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sean Keys 1B/3B 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Denzer Guzman 3B/SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
David Hamilton 2B/3B/SS 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Masyn Winn SS 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Tovar SS 37 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Max Muncy (SS) 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Joshua Kuroda-Grauer SS 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Denzer Guzman 3B/SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
David Hamilton 2B/3B/SS 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Carson Benge OF 48 Add in All Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ryan O'Hearn 1B/OF 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jake McCarthy OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 20 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kerry Carpenter OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heliot Ramos OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Henry Bolte OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Braden Montgomery OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jasson Dominguez OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Garrett Mitchell OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Khalil Watson OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Carter Jensen C 68 Add in All Leagues
Samuel Basallo C 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Alejandro Kirk C 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dalton Rushing C 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kyle Teel C 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jonah Heim C 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Joe Mack C 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 64 Add in All Leagues
Logan Henderson SP 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Lodolo SP 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Gage Jump SP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Payton Tolle SP/RP 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sean Burke SP/RP 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Taj Bradley SP 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Weathers SP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Sproat SP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Bieber SP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cade Cavalli SP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tatsuya Imai SP 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andre Pallante SP 37 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Noah Schultz SP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sean Manaea SP/RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Trevor McDonald SP/RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 64 Add in All Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tanner Scott RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Payton Tolle SP/RP 58 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Emilio Pagan RP 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Kilian RP 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alex Lange RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sean Burke SP/RP 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 1 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Aaron Ashby RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kirby Yates RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Garrett Whitlock RP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andrew Kittredge RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sean Manaea SP/RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Elvis Alvarado RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Rico Garcia RP 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Trevor McDonald SP/RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Week 15 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball

In addition to these waiver wire rankings, we have also put together an assortment of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles. You can see the full roundup below to help prepare you for waiver wire runs:

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players like Logan Henderson, Caleb Durbin, A.J. Ewing, Tommy Edman, Kerry Carpenter, Travis Bazzana, Caleb Kilian, Yoendrys Gomez, Alex Lange, Charlie Condon, Braden Montgomery, Tyler Wells, Grant Taylor, Royce Lewis, Mason Montgomery, Joshua Baez, Brandon Sproat, Kirby Yates, Dalton Rushing, and Kade Anderson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Logan Henderson, Caleb Durbin, A.J. Ewing, Tommy Edman, Kerry Carpenter, Travis Bazzana, Caleb Kilian, Yoendrys Gomez, Alex Lange, Charlie Condon, Braden Montgomery, Tyler Wells, Grant Taylor, Royce Lewis, Mason Montgomery, Joshua Baez, Brandon Sproat, Kirby Yates, Dalton Rushing, and Kade Anderson:

Logan Henderson
vs
Carson Benge
Logan Henderson
vs
Sam Antonacci
Logan Henderson
vs
Carter Jensen
Logan Henderson
vs
Nick Lodolo
Logan Henderson
vs
Jacob Latz
Logan Henderson
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Logan Henderson
vs
Mickey Moniak
Logan Henderson
vs
Caleb Durbin
Logan Henderson
vs
Gage Jump
Logan Henderson
vs
Jake McCarthy
Logan Henderson
vs
Griffin Jax
Logan Henderson
vs
Samuel Basallo
Logan Henderson
vs
Tanner Scott
Logan Henderson
vs
A.J. Ewing
Logan Henderson
vs
Payton Tolle
Logan Henderson
vs
Emilio Pagan
Logan Henderson
vs
Travis Bazzana
Logan Henderson
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Logan Henderson
vs
Troy Melton
Logan Henderson
vs
Joey Cantillo
Logan Henderson
vs
Sean Burke
Logan Henderson
vs
Taj Bradley
Logan Henderson
vs
Ryan Weathers
Logan Henderson
vs
Ian Seymour
Logan Henderson
vs
Jake Bennett
Caleb Durbin
vs
Mickey Moniak
Caleb Durbin
vs
Gage Jump
Caleb Durbin
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jake McCarthy
Caleb Durbin
vs
Nick Lodolo
Caleb Durbin
vs
Griffin Jax
Caleb Durbin
vs
Sam Antonacci
Caleb Durbin
vs
Samuel Basallo
Caleb Durbin
vs
Logan Henderson
Caleb Durbin
vs
Tanner Scott
Caleb Durbin
vs
Carson Benge
Caleb Durbin
vs
A.J. Ewing
Caleb Durbin
vs
Carter Jensen
Caleb Durbin
vs
Payton Tolle
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jacob Latz
Caleb Durbin
vs
Emilio Pagan
Caleb Durbin
vs
Travis Bazzana
Caleb Durbin
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Caleb Durbin
vs
Chase Meidroth
Caleb Durbin
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Caleb Durbin
vs
Nick Gonzales
Caleb Durbin
vs
Curtis Mead
Caleb Durbin
vs
Javier Sanoja
Caleb Durbin
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kyle Karros
A.J. Ewing
vs
Tanner Scott
A.J. Ewing
vs
Payton Tolle
A.J. Ewing
vs
Samuel Basallo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Emilio Pagan
A.J. Ewing
vs
Griffin Jax
A.J. Ewing
vs
Travis Bazzana
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake McCarthy
A.J. Ewing
vs
T.J. Rumfield
A.J. Ewing
vs
Gage Jump
A.J. Ewing
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
A.J. Ewing
vs
Caleb Durbin
A.J. Ewing
vs
Troy Melton
A.J. Ewing
vs
Mickey Moniak
A.J. Ewing
vs
Kerry Carpenter
A.J. Ewing
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
A.J. Ewing
vs
Caleb Kilian
A.J. Ewing
vs
Nick Lodolo
A.J. Ewing
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Tommy Edman
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Kerry Carpenter
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Kerry Carpenter
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Kerry Carpenter
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Kerry Carpenter
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Kerry Carpenter
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Travis Bazzana
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Alex Lange
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Emilio Pagan
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Heliot Ramos
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Payton Tolle
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Chase DeLauter
Kerry Carpenter
vs
A.J. Ewing
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Henry Bolte
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Tanner Scott
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Samuel Basallo
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Braden Montgomery
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Carson Benge
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Sam Antonacci
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Mickey Moniak
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Jake McCarthy
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Cole Carrigg
Kerry Carpenter
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Travis Bazzana
vs
Emilio Pagan
Travis Bazzana
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Travis Bazzana
vs
Payton Tolle
Travis Bazzana
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Travis Bazzana
vs
A.J. Ewing
Travis Bazzana
vs
Troy Melton
Travis Bazzana
vs
Tanner Scott
Travis Bazzana
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Travis Bazzana
vs
Samuel Basallo
Travis Bazzana
vs
Caleb Kilian
Travis Bazzana
vs
Griffin Jax
Travis Bazzana
vs
Tommy Edman
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jake McCarthy
Travis Bazzana
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Travis Bazzana
vs
Gage Jump
Travis Bazzana
vs
Alex Lange
Travis Bazzana
vs
Caleb Durbin
Travis Bazzana
vs
Heliot Ramos
Travis Bazzana
vs
Sam Antonacci
Travis Bazzana
vs
Chase Meidroth
Travis Bazzana
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Travis Bazzana
vs
Nick Gonzales
Travis Bazzana
vs
Curtis Mead
Travis Bazzana
vs
Javier Sanoja
Travis Bazzana
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Caleb Kilian
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Caleb Kilian
vs
Tommy Edman
Caleb Kilian
vs
Troy Melton
Caleb Kilian
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Caleb Kilian
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Caleb Kilian
vs
Alex Lange
Caleb Kilian
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Caleb Kilian
vs
Heliot Ramos
Caleb Kilian
vs
Travis Bazzana
Caleb Kilian
vs
Chase DeLauter
Caleb Kilian
vs
Emilio Pagan
Caleb Kilian
vs
Henry Bolte
Caleb Kilian
vs
Payton Tolle
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Caleb Kilian
vs
A.J. Ewing
Caleb Kilian
vs
Braden Montgomery
Caleb Kilian
vs
Tanner Scott
Caleb Kilian
vs
Grant Taylor
Caleb Kilian
vs
Jacob Latz
Caleb Kilian
vs
Griffin Jax
Caleb Kilian
vs
Joey Cantillo
Caleb Kilian
vs
Sean Burke
Caleb Kilian
vs
Ian Seymour
Caleb Kilian
vs
Aaron Ashby
Caleb Kilian
vs
Shane Drohan
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Tommy Edman
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Alex Lange
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Caleb Kilian
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Heliot Ramos
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Troy Melton
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Henry Bolte
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Braden Montgomery
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Travis Bazzana
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Grant Taylor
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Emilio Pagan
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Tyler Wells
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Payton Tolle
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Cole Carrigg
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jacob Latz
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Nick Lodolo
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Gage Jump
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Griffin Jax
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Tanner Scott
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Joey Cantillo
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Sean Burke
Alex Lange
vs
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Alex Lange
vs
Heliot Ramos
Alex Lange
vs
Tommy Edman
Alex Lange
vs
Chase DeLauter
Alex Lange
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Caleb Kilian
Alex Lange
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Henry Bolte
Alex Lange
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Alex Lange
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Alex Lange
vs
Troy Melton
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vs
Braden Montgomery
Alex Lange
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Alex Lange
vs
Grant Taylor
Alex Lange
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Alex Lange
vs
Tyler Wells
Alex Lange
vs
Travis Bazzana
Alex Lange
vs
Cole Carrigg
Alex Lange
vs
Emilio Pagan
Alex Lange
vs
Joey Cantillo
Alex Lange
vs
Jacob Latz
Alex Lange
vs
Griffin Jax
Alex Lange
vs
Tanner Scott
Alex Lange
vs
Payton Tolle
Alex Lange
vs
Sean Burke
Alex Lange
vs
Ian Seymour
Alex Lange
vs
Aaron Ashby
Charlie Condon
vs
Keider Montero
Charlie Condon
vs
Trevor McDonald
Charlie Condon
vs
David Hamilton
Charlie Condon
vs
Denzer Guzman
Charlie Condon
vs
Endy Rodriguez
Charlie Condon
vs
Joe Mack
Charlie Condon
vs
Jonah Heim
Charlie Condon
vs
Joshua Kuroda-Grauer
Charlie Condon
vs
Sean Keys
Charlie Condon
vs
Anthony Seigler
Charlie Condon
vs
Hogan Harris
Charlie Condon
vs
Rico Garcia
Charlie Condon
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Charlie Condon
vs
Max Muncy (SS)
Charlie Condon
vs
Nolan Arenado
Charlie Condon
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Charlie Condon
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Charlie Condon
vs
Khalil Watson
Charlie Condon
vs
Carson Benge
Charlie Condon
vs
Sam Antonacci
Charlie Condon
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Charlie Condon
vs
Mickey Moniak
Charlie Condon
vs
Jake McCarthy
Charlie Condon
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T.J. Rumfield
Charlie Condon
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Braden Montgomery
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Cole Carrigg
Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Alex Lange
Braden Montgomery
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Josh Bell
Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Braden Montgomery
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Sean Burke
Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
Mason Montgomery
Braden Montgomery
vs
Carson Benge
Braden Montgomery
vs
Sam Antonacci
Braden Montgomery
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Braden Montgomery
vs
Mickey Moniak
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jake McCarthy
Braden Montgomery
vs
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Braden Montgomery
vs
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Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Nick Lodolo
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Gage Jump
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Griffin Jax
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Tanner Scott
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vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
Chase DeLauter
Grant Taylor
vs
Josh Bell
Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
Alex Lange
Grant Taylor
vs
Royce Lewis
Grant Taylor
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Grant Taylor
vs
Sean Burke
Grant Taylor
vs
Tommy Edman
Grant Taylor
vs
Mason Montgomery
Grant Taylor
vs
Caleb Kilian
Grant Taylor
vs
Taj Bradley
Grant Taylor
vs
Jacob Latz
Grant Taylor
vs
Nick Lodolo
Grant Taylor
vs
Gage Jump
Grant Taylor
vs
Griffin Jax
Grant Taylor
vs
Tanner Scott
Grant Taylor
vs
Payton Tolle
Grant Taylor
vs
Emilio Pagan
Royce Lewis
vs
Jake Burger
Royce Lewis
vs
Sean Burke
Royce Lewis
vs
Josh Bell
Royce Lewis
vs
Mason Montgomery
Royce Lewis
vs
Joey Cantillo
Royce Lewis
vs
Taj Bradley
Royce Lewis
vs
Cole Carrigg
Royce Lewis
vs
Chase Meidroth
Royce Lewis
vs
Tyler Wells
Royce Lewis
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Royce Lewis
vs
Grant Taylor
Royce Lewis
vs
Ryan Weathers
Royce Lewis
vs
Braden Montgomery
Royce Lewis
vs
Joshua Baez
Royce Lewis
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Royce Lewis
vs
Ian Seymour
Royce Lewis
vs
Henry Bolte
Royce Lewis
vs
Aaron Ashby
Royce Lewis
vs
Sam Antonacci
Royce Lewis
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Royce Lewis
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Royce Lewis
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Royce Lewis
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Royce Lewis
vs
Nick Gonzales
Royce Lewis
vs
Curtis Mead
Mason Montgomery
vs
Sean Burke
Mason Montgomery
vs
Taj Bradley
Mason Montgomery
vs
Royce Lewis
Mason Montgomery
vs
Chase Meidroth
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jake Burger
Mason Montgomery
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Mason Montgomery
vs
Josh Bell
Mason Montgomery
vs
Ryan Weathers
Mason Montgomery
vs
Joey Cantillo
Mason Montgomery
vs
Joshua Baez
Mason Montgomery
vs
Cole Carrigg
Mason Montgomery
vs
Ian Seymour
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tyler Wells
Mason Montgomery
vs
Aaron Ashby
Mason Montgomery
vs
Grant Taylor
Mason Montgomery
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Nick Gonzales
Mason Montgomery
vs
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Mason Montgomery
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Nick Lodolo
Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
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Griffin Jax
Mason Montgomery
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Tanner Scott
Mason Montgomery
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Mason Montgomery
vs
Emilio Pagan
Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
vs
Ian Seymour
Joshua Baez
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Joshua Baez
vs
Aaron Ashby
Joshua Baez
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Chase Meidroth
Joshua Baez
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Mauricio Dubon
Joshua Baez
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Taj Bradley
Joshua Baez
vs
Nick Gonzales
Joshua Baez
vs
Mason Montgomery
Joshua Baez
vs
Jake Bennett
Joshua Baez
vs
Sean Burke
Joshua Baez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Joshua Baez
vs
Royce Lewis
Joshua Baez
vs
Shane Bieber
Joshua Baez
vs
Jake Burger
Joshua Baez
vs
Cade Cavalli
Joshua Baez
vs
Josh Bell
Joshua Baez
vs
Christian Scott
Joshua Baez
vs
Carson Benge
Joshua Baez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Joshua Baez
vs
Ryan O'Hearn
Joshua Baez
vs
Mickey Moniak
Joshua Baez
vs
Jake McCarthy
Joshua Baez
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Joshua Baez
vs
Heliot Ramos
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jake Bennett
Brandon Sproat
vs
Shane Bieber
Brandon Sproat
vs
Nick Gonzales
Brandon Sproat
vs
Cade Cavalli
Brandon Sproat
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Brandon Sproat
vs
Christian Scott
Brandon Sproat
vs
Aaron Ashby
Brandon Sproat
vs
Dylan Crews
Brandon Sproat
vs
Ian Seymour
Brandon Sproat
vs
Masyn Winn
Brandon Sproat
vs
Joshua Baez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Curtis Mead
Brandon Sproat
vs
Ryan Weathers
Brandon Sproat
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Brandon Sproat
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Brandon Sproat
vs
Walbert Urena
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Chase Meidroth
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vs
Jasson Dominguez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jacob Latz
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vs
Nick Lodolo
Brandon Sproat
vs
Gage Jump
Brandon Sproat
vs
Griffin Jax
Brandon Sproat
vs
Payton Tolle
Brandon Sproat
vs
Troy Melton
Brandon Sproat
vs
Joey Cantillo
Kirby Yates
vs
Shane Drohan
Kirby Yates
vs
Andre Pallante
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vs
Garrett Mitchell
Kirby Yates
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Kirby Yates
vs
Javier Sanoja
Kirby Yates
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Kirby Yates
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Kirby Yates
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Kirby Yates
vs
Walbert Urena
Kirby Yates
vs
Dalton Rushing
Kirby Yates
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Kirby Yates
vs
Kyle Teel
Kirby Yates
vs
Curtis Mead
Kirby Yates
vs
Clayton Beeter
Kirby Yates
vs
Masyn Winn
Kirby Yates
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Kade Anderson
Kirby Yates
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Dylan Crews
Kirby Yates
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Bryce Eldridge
Kirby Yates
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Jacob Latz
Kirby Yates
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Griffin Jax
Kirby Yates
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Tanner Scott
Kirby Yates
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Payton Tolle
Kirby Yates
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Kirby Yates
vs
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Kirby Yates
vs
Joey Cantillo
Dalton Rushing
vs
Paul Goldschmidt
Dalton Rushing
vs
Kyle Teel
Dalton Rushing
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Dalton Rushing
vs
Clayton Beeter
Dalton Rushing
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Dalton Rushing
vs
Kade Anderson
Dalton Rushing
vs
Andre Pallante
Dalton Rushing
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Dalton Rushing
vs
Kirby Yates
Dalton Rushing
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Dalton Rushing
vs
Shane Drohan
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vs
Ryan Jeffers
Dalton Rushing
vs
Garrett Mitchell
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Jacob Webb
Dalton Rushing
vs
Javier Sanoja
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vs
Andrew Kittredge
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vs
Jasson Dominguez
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vs
Noah Schultz
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vs
Carter Jensen
Dalton Rushing
vs
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Dalton Rushing
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Dalton Rushing
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Dalton Rushing
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Jonah Heim
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vs
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Dalton Rushing
vs
Endy Rodriguez
Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Brayan Rocchio
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Dalton Rushing
Kade Anderson
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Ryan Jeffers
Kade Anderson
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Paul Goldschmidt
Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Noah Schultz
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Sean Manaea
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vs
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Kade Anderson
vs
Joey Cantillo

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Michael Brennan

Brings Elite Driving to John Deere Classic
CFB

Aneyas Williams has Big Shoes to Fill at Notre Dame
PGA

Sungjae Im Remains a Volatile Play at TPC Deere Run
Davis Riley

Needs Turnaround at TPC Deere Run
Mackenzie Hughes

Relying on Short Game at TPC Deere Run
CFB

Mike Norvell Faces Toughest ACC Schedule in Critical Season
Max Greyserman

Remains Boom-or-Bust at John Deere Classic
CFB

Arch Manning Named Preseason Walter Camp All-American
Tony Finau

Looking for Consistency at John Deere Classic
CFB

Jayden Limar Tasked with Replacing Jonah Coleman
Jacob Bridgeman

Looks to Get Back on Track at John Deere Classic
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Offers Sneaky Value at TPC Deere Run
Jordan Spieth

Lacking in Too Many Areas to be Trusted at John Deere Classic
Tom Kim

is Hard to Ignore This Week at John Deere Classic
Ben Griffin

Near Must-Play Territory at John Deere Classic
Eric Cole

is a Tantalizing Option at TPC Deere Run
Jackson Suber

Has Chance to Compete at John Deere Classic
PGA

J.T. Poston Finding Form For John Deere Classic
Keith Mitchell

Continues Playing Well Heading to John Deere Classic
Jackson Koivun

Has Been Outstanding on the PGA Tour University
Chris Gotterup

is One of the Favorites to Win John Deere Classic
Rickie Fowler

Needs A Strong Performance at John Deere Classic
Luke Clanton

Playing Steady as He Gears Up For John Deere Classic
Keegan Bradley

Finding Some Form Heading to John Deere Classic
Brian Campbell

Set to Defend at John Deere Classic
CFB

Deuce Alexander the Next Breakout Ole Miss Wide Receiver?
CFB

DJ Miller Primed for WR1 Duties for Kentucky?
CFB

Kevin Jennings Lists Yamir Knight as Breakout Pick in 2026
CFB

Nebraska Running Back Mekhi Nelson Arrested on Battery Charge
CFB

Ohio State Lands Commitment From Marcus Fakatou
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