July 4, 2026

Joey's FAAB fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups and bidding guide for Week 15 (July 6 - July 12). His recommended FAAB dollars to spend on waiver wire adds.

Happy Fourth of July, RotoBallers! Welcome to our Week 15 fantasy baseball FAAB waiver wire pickups for July 6 - July 12. For those new to this weekly series, we dive into the best fantasy baseball waiver wire targets every week for leagues that use FAAB (free agent acquisition budget) and our recommended dollar bid amounts for waivers.

In this week's edition, we will dive into 11 waiver wire targets. This list will feature six hitters and five pitchers fantasy managers should be looking to pick up in Week 15 of the fantasy baseball season. We only look at players rostered in under 40% of Yahoo! leagues and then determine how much FAAB to spend on those waiver pickups.

Let's examine the best waiver wire targets for Week 15 of the fantasy baseball season.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Hitters to Target

Heliot Ramos, OF, San Francisco Giants

37% rostered

FAAB Bid: 5-8%

Since coming off the injured list last week, San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos has hit the ball well. He has a hit in four of his first five games back and has totaled two home runs, one triple, and three RBI over these five contests. Ramos is back to contributing solid numbers at the plate after spending a little over one month on the injured list due to a right quad strain.

Heliot Ramos breaks the scoreless tie! pic.twitter.com/oi10Irjvjr — MLB (@MLB) July 2, 2026

The Giants slugger has been a bit disappointing at the plate this season, with only six home runs and 23 RBI across 195 plate appearances. However, he projects well moving forward. His .278 expected batting average, .481 expected slugging, 92 mph average exit velocity, 15.5% hard-hit rate, and 50% hard-hit rate all rank in the top 20% of the league.

Kody Clemens, 1B/2B/OF, Minnesota Twins

25% rostered

FAAB Bid: ~6-8%

Minnesota Twins utility specialist Kody Clemens is enjoying a breakout campaign in his fifth Major League season. He is batting .244 with 15 home runs, 17 doubles, 39 RBI, and six stolen bases across 75 games. Clemens has also been on a bit of a power surge over the past month, as the lefty slugger has 15 extra-base hits (nine home runs) with 21 RBI over his last 25 contests.

Clemens should definitely be rostered in more leagues at this point in the season. He is on pace for 27 home runs, 11 stolen bases, 73 runs scored, and 71 RBI, and his metrics suggest that he could keep this up. The 30-year-old ranks in the upper half of the league in expected batting average (.267), expected slugging (.465), barrel rate (12.7%), hard-hit rate (46.8%), and average exit velocity (92.7 mph).

Javier Sanoja, 2B/3B/SS/OF, Miami Marlins

24% rostered

FAAB Bid: ~2%

Miami Marlins utility player Javier Sanoja is in a groove at the plate right now. He is batting .485 (16-for-33) with one home run, three doubles, two triples, 10 RBI, seven runs scored, and two stolen bases over his last 13 games since June 19. This hot streak has raised Sanoja's batting average to .281 on the season.

While there are some concerns about his lack of power, Sanoja is the perfect waiver wire target if you need some batting average and stolen bases boosts in your Roto leagues. The 23-year-old has a 60th-percentile expected batting average (.256) and an 85th-percentile sprint speed (28.6 ft/sec). He's worth around 2% of your remaining FAAB.

Tommy Edman, 2B/3B/OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

23% rostered

FAAB Bid: ~5%

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman has posted really strong numbers since being activated off the IL in mid-June. He's slashing .378/451/.556 with one home run, three doubles, one triple, nine RBI, and one stolen base in his first 14 games this season. Although that is a small sample size, he's someone fantasy managers should be looking to pick up in Week 15.

Edman has the potential to contribute solid numbers in both the home run and stolen base departments. He hit 13 long balls across 97 games last year and has multiple 25+ stolen base seasons in his career. With a .384 xwOBA, .330 expected batting average, .466 expected slugging, and a 41.7% launch angle sweet-spot rate, he should continue to be a solid fantasy option moving forward.

Garrett Mitchell, OF, Milwaukee Brewers

7% rostered

FAAB Bid: ~3-5%

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell is coming off a very strong month of June at the plate. He slashed .293/.346/.507 with three homers, five doubles, one triple, and 10 RBI across 24 games. Mitchell has now carried those strong numbers into July, as the 27-year-old had a four-hit game with three extra-base hits on Wednesday and went 1-for-3 with a home run on Thursday.

Garrett Mitchell's 4th hit of the game is a go-ahead triple 😤 (MLB x @Adobe) pic.twitter.com/Bf7FzAp4H6 — MLB (@MLB) July 2, 2026

Given the way Mitchell has hit the ball lately, he's a solid add in 12+ team leagues. He won't see many starts against southpaws, but he should be in the lineup most days against right-handed pitching. His 92nd percentile average exit velocity, 86th percentile barrel rate, 88th percentile hard-hit rate, and 98th percentile sprint speed should help him produce solid fantasy numbers.

Cedric Mullins, OF, Tampa Bay Rays

6% rostered

FAAB Bid: <2%

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Cedric Mullins is on a heater at the plate right now. He is batting .304 with four home runs, eight RBI, and three stolen bases over his last 15 games. Mullins has a hit in seven of his last eight contests and has launched a home run in four of his past six games. This hot stretch makes the former All-Star a sneaky add in deeper leagues.

Mullins won't keep up these hitting numbers forever, but he can still be a viable fantasy option due to his stolen base upside. The 31-year-old has 13 stolen bases across 74 games this season and is on pace to steal over 20 bases for the fifth time in his last six seasons. Fantasy managers should ride his hot streak for the time being.

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pitchers to Target

Ian Seymour, RP/SP, Tampa Bay Rays

30% rostered

FAAB Bid: ~7-9%

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Ian Seymour is the top waiver wire pitcher pickup of the week. He has allowed just one run over his last 12 2/3 innings pitched and is coming off his best two starts of the season. The southpaw threw 6 2/3 shutout innings with seven strikeouts as a bulk reliever against the Royals on June 25 and then threw six innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts against the Royals again on Thursday.

Ian Seymour tonight: 6 IP I 3 H I 1 ER I 1 BB I 8 K I 15 Whiffs 39% Whiff% on the Sweeper, limited walks, and tied his career-high in strikeouts. All 8 Ks: pic.twitter.com/Zkm4P0r1Ic — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) July 3, 2026

That's enough to add him in most leagues at this point in the season. His expected ERA (3.33) is 69 points lower than his actual ERA (4.02), and his expected batting average against (.207), chase rate (33.5%), whiff rate (29.3%), strikeout rate (26.1%), and hard-hit rate (35.6%) all rank in the top 30% of the league. He's leaning on his sweeper more, which has helped his overall numbers on the mound.

Cade Cavalli, SP, Washington Nationals

28% rostered

FAAB Bid: ~5%

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Cade Cavalli was dominant in his last time out. He allowed one run (zero earned runs) with one hit, zero walks, and a career-high 13 strikeouts against the Boston Red Sox earlier this week. Even though Cavalli will eventually go on the suspended list once his appeal goes through for his role in a brawl, he's still a solid add for Week 15.

Cavalli has looked really good in his last two starts. He had the best start of his career on Tuesday and threw six innings of two-run ball with seven strikeouts against the Phillies back on June 25. The Nationals' right-hander has leaned more on his fastball recently and topped out at 99.6 mph in that outing against the Red Sox. He's certainly trending up in fantasy.

Rico Garcia, RP, Baltimore Orioles

23% rostered

FAAB Bid: ~5-7% if you need saves

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Rico Garcia could see more save opportunities moving forward. Ryan Helsley was recently placed on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow discomfort, and Garcia filled in as Baltimore's closer the last time Helsley went on the IL. The veteran right-hander has earned four saves this season.

Garcia's stuff should definitely play well in that closer role when given the chance. He has a .211 expected batting average against, a 37.1% whiff rate, an 86.8 mph average exit velocity, a 35.3% hard-hit rate, and a 28.9% strikeout rate across 35 2/3 innings pitched this year. If you are in need of saves, the Orioles reliever is a top waiver wire pickup of the week.

Although he didn’t earn the save in Friday’s win, he should be in line for some save chances until Helsley returns.

Zebby Matthews, SP, Minnesota Twins

19% rostered

FAAB Bid: ~3-5%

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Zebby Matthews is starting to figure things out on the mound. He has thrown a quality start in three straight outings and has allowed just five runs over his last 20 innings pitched (2.25 ERA). In his most recent start against the Astros, Matthews delivered seven innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts.

The young right-hander's pitch mix has stayed about the same over the last few weeks. He is still leaning on his four-seam fastball the most, and his slider continues to be a big-time pitch for him. Matthews had a 36.4% whiff rate on that pitch alone in the month of June. However, Matthews is attacking the zone more and is finally getting the results.

Dean Kremer, SP, Baltimore Orioles

8% rostered

FAAB Bid: ~3-4%

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer is a sneaky pickup in Week 15 of the fantasy baseball season. Kremer has only made three starts in the big leagues this year, but has thrown the ball well in two of those three outings. In his most recent start against the White Sox, he threw six innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts.

After spending 2 1/2 months on the injured list due to a right quad strain, Kremer is finally back on the mound. He has a 3.18 ERA across his three starts and currently owns elite metrics. His 31.8% chase rate, 31.6% whiff rate, and 30.8% strikeout rate are all encouraging signs for his fantasy value moving forward.

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