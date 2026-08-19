👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Baseball League Winners: Unlikely Aces Worth A Roster Spot? (Week 21)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Noah Cameron - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Prospects, Draft Sleepers

Jeremy's deep dive into starting pitcher fantasy baseball breakouts, waiver wire adds for Week 21 of 2026. Are these unlikely aces potential league winners?

It's time for the Week 21 edition of our Unlikely Aces column for the 2026 fantasy baseball season. In this piece, we discuss surprising pitchers who are going above and beyond expectations, providing your team with unlikely ace production that not many were expecting. Some performances are more sustainable than others, so we'll dive into each pitcher to see how likely it is for them to maintain their recent form.

Starting pitching is by far the most volatile and risky position in fantasy, as every year plenty of top arms are sidelined with injuries. Luckily, there are also plenty of waiver wire gems and post-draft breakouts that allow fantasy managers to fill the gaps and hopefully bring home a championship trophy.

This week, we're focusing on Noah Cameron, George Klassen, and Shane Baz. There's a good chance at least one of them is available in your league, so it's important to know if they're worth adding. Without further ado, let's get into whether these pitchers can keep up their recent form. For reference, all roster percentages listed are taken from Yahoo leagues.

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Noah Cameron, Kansas City Royals

56% Rostered

Noah Cameron pitched the best game of his career on Sunday, and one of the best starts of any pitcher this season. In this new era of baseball where starting pitchers have much shorter leashes than even five and ten years ago, there have been only eight complete-game shutouts in 2026. Cameron earned the honor of tossing one of them, with nine shutout innings against the Angels.

He was tossing a no-hitter until the seventh inning, and the outing ultimately ended as a one-hit gem with eight strikeouts. While this start was great by itself, it exemplifies a clear trend in Cameron's recent string of dominance. The 27-year-old has now pitched eight innings or more in three of his last four starts and has lasted at least seven full frames in five of his last seven starts.

This isn't just an example of an unexciting innings eater, either, as in those five starts of seven innings or longer, the lefty struck out 41 batters in 39 innings, adding nice strikeout upside on top of his volume. However, things do tend to go pretty bad when he doesn't have his best stuff, as he allowed 11 combined runs with only three strikeouts in the two starts where he failed to pitch deep into the game.

That's why, despite the recent strong performances, he still has an ERA of 4.16 and a WHIP of 1.22 for the year. However, now that we're nearing the end of the season, past performance is starting to matter less and less. I don't think Noah Cameron can pitch like an ace for a full season, but luckily, we don't need him to. With less than a month and a half left in the season, he simply needs to ride this hot streak for another handful of starts.

While his underlying metrics and stuff don't look especially impressive, he showed last season that he doesn't need them to. In 24 starts, he pitched to a 2.99 ERA and 1.10 WHIP while being a very effective pitcher down the stretch. There's something about soft-tossing lefties with deep arsenals that can just get the job done, and it's an archetype that the Royals have leaned into over the past few years.

Verdict: If Cameron is still available in your league, I'd consider him a priority add. While the risk for a blowup start is there, he's pitching too well right now to not plug him into your lineup. The Royals have some good matchups coming up against weaker offenses, and hopefully the youngster can take advantage of it.  

 

George Klassen, Los Angeles Angels

3% Rostered

George Klassen looked great on Tuesday, tossing seven shutout innings against the Astros. He allowed just one hit and walked three while striking out seven. It was the second strong start in a row for the rookie, who tossed a quality start previously against the Rangers. 

In three total starts since returning to the majors on August 7th, he’s allowed just three runs on 10 hits and eight walks with 15 strikeouts over 17 innings. The walks are a bit high, which has always been his biggest issue, but it’s still a big improvement over the 10 batters he walked in his first 4 ⅔ major league innings. 

The 24-year-old has always possessed very good stuff, it’s just a matter of getting it in the zone. That was clear in Triple-A, too, as his walk rate was an unsightly 11.6%. The stuff clearly plays, as his slider induced 12 whiffs for a 60% whiff rate in his recent gem. The slider works in tandem with a hard four-seam fastball that the righty throws at a 96.5 mph average, which ranks in the 82nd percentile. 

Verdict: Klassen is obviously a deeper-league name at only 3% rostered, and he’s flashed enough upside to make him a priority add in 14+ team leagues. Pitching can be thin on the waiver wire in standard-sized leagues too, making him a streaming option down the stretch. While he clearly has upside on a start-to-start basis, I would be careful streaming him in shallower leagues where you're in a close WHIP race in the standings, as it could turn out very bad if he can't find the zone on any given night. 

 

Shane Baz, Baltimore Orioles

53% Rostered

Shane Baz was excellent on Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts over 6 ⅓ innings. This was his fifth start of the year striking out nine or more batters, and it was a nice rebound from his last time out, when he gave up five runs in three innings. 

That previous start was the first time Baz had given up more than three runs in an outing since June 23rd, and it was especially concerning that his velocity was down. The 27-year-old averaged 94 mph on his fastball and 85 mph on his changeup, which were both two miles per hour slower than his season averages. That led to speculation of an injury following the start, so there was a lot riding on last night’s outing for the righty’s future outlook. 

Luckily, the former top prospect looked completely back to normal against the Yankees, with all of his pitch velocities back to where they should be. Hopefully this means he can pick up where he left off and continue his great play down the stretch. This season, he has a 4.02 ERA and 1.34 WHIP. However, he's improved in the second half, posting a 3.44 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP. 

He gives up too many hard-hit fly balls, with a 42.3% hard-hit rate and 39.0% groundball rate, to move past the volatility, but he still holds single-game upside that most pitchers don't have.

Verdict: Don’t let last week’s start scare you, as Baz has proven to be a reliable option in the second half of this season. He may not be the true ace that many thought he could be as he rose through the minors many years ago, but he’s turned himself into a serviceable major league pitcher that is worth starting in fantasy. 

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Advice

7 Must-Stash Prospects
5 Upside Closers and Relievers Breaking Out?
Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers
Are You For Real? Surprising Pitcher Starts



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Davis Warren Named Starting QB for Stanford
Tom Kim

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
Viktor Hovland

Looking to Put Four Rounds Together at BMW Championship
NBA

Malik Dia Signs Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Hunter Dickinson

Pelicans Waive Hunter Dickinson
Isaiah Hartenstein

is Battling Ankle Injury
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Going Back on Injured List With Neck Inflammation
Tyler Soderstrom

Undergoing Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Hunter Goodman

Rockies Place Hunter Goodman on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Aaron Judge

to Begin Hitting Progression This Week
Christian McCaffrey

Could Have Practiced Tuesday
CFB

Kevin Jennings Expected to be 100% for Week 1
CFB

Billy Edwards Jr. Named North Carolina's Starting Quarterback
CFB

TCU Dismisses Jacob Fields from Program
Xander Schauffele

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
CJ Abrams

"Not Thrilled" With Move to Second Base
Tommy Fleetwood

is Still a Great DFS Addition But His Ceiling Seems Limited
Sam Burns

Still Searching For a Win at BMW Championship
Ketel Marte

Returning to Arizona for MRI on his Knee
Jeremiyah Love

Won't Need Surgery on his Ankle
Alec Pierce

Colts Expect Alec Pierce to be Ready by Week 1
Kenyon Sadiq

Should be Available for Week 1
Breece Hall

to Miss 2-3 Weeks, Expected Back for Week 1
Josh Jacobs

Will Practice on Tuesday
NFL

Roger Goodell Has No Doubt There Will Be NFL Teams Outside the USA
Tarik Biberovic

Eyes Real NBA Role with Mavericks
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Add John Bryant to Charles Lee's Staff
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Hire Austin Dufault for Player Development Role
Malachi Smith

Signs with Raptors Ahead of Camp
Braden Smith

Pacers Sign Braden Smith to Two-Way Contract
Adam Scott

Has Real Concerns Heading to BMW Championship
Los Angeles Lakers

Jeanie Buss Fights Siblings' Vote to Sell Lakers Stake
Ryan Fox

Feels the Heat in Memphis Last Week
Akshay Bhatia

Appears Off Heading into BMW Championship
Kristoffer Reitan

Learns the PGA Playoffs are a Different Animal
CFB

Texas Star Tackle Trevor Goosby Exits Practice with Knee Injury
Hideki Matsuyama

Fights to Contend at BMW Championship
PGA

Ludwig Aberg Rebounds from Tough Saturday at Memphis
Wyndham Clark

Needs to Find Fairway More Often at BMW Championship
Si Woo Kim

Stands Firm in First Round of the PGA Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

Scheduled to Throw Another Bullpen on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Signs with Colts
Haywood Highsmith

Signs One-Year Deal with Suns
Sean Pedulla

Signs Two-Way Deal with Rockets
Klay Thompson

Heat Desperately Want to Sign Klay Thompson
Atlanta Hawks

Kyle Korver Stepping Down as Hawks Assistant General Manager
Kawhi Leonard

Trade to Toronto to be Finalized
Christian McCaffrey

is Actually Dealing with Tightness, Not a Hold-In
Max Fried

Heading to Injured List With Elbow Bone Bruise
Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks Place Ketel Marte on Restricted List
Hunter Goodman

Scratched Again With Shoulder Inflammation
Scottie Scheffler

Coming Off Second Win of the Season
Jordyn Tyson

Expected to Miss Two Months With Hamstring Injury
Kyle Monangai

to Miss Multiple Weeks With Hyperextended Knee
CFB

Running Back Tikey Hayes Dismissed from Nebraska Program
Breece Hall

Groin Injury Considered Minor
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon to Return on Tuesday Against Baltimore
Maikel Garcia

Reinstated From Injured List and Starting on Monday
Puka Nacua

Could Miss Entire Week of Practice
TreVeyon Henderson

Could Be Headed for 50-50 Backfield Split
Dansby Swanson

Grade 2 Oblique Strain for Dansby Swanson, Could Miss 4-6 Weeks
Emeka Egbuka

Buccaneers Unsure if Emeka Egbuka Will be Ready for Week 1
CFB

EJ Crowell Expected to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Houston Managing Conner Weigman's Reps in Camp
Jaylen Waddle

Returns to Practice Monday
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. has Lead in West Virginia Quarterback Competition
Oneil Cruz

Activated From the 60-Day Injured List
CFB

Oklahoma Starting Center Jake Maikkula to Miss Time with Knee Injury
Jeremiyah Love

Could Have Featured Role Without Every-Down Work
Malik Nabers

has "Looked Great," Expected to be Ready for Week 1
NHL

Nicolas Aube-Kubel Heads to KHL
NHL

Jeff Skinner Inks One-Year Deal With Swiss Club
Brad Marchand

Could Miss Start of Season
Ian Machado Garry

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Islam Makhachev

Defends His Welterweight Title
Breece Hall

Diagnosed with Groin Strain, Will Undergo Further Evaluation
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Expected to Start in Week 1 Against LSU
Gillian Robertson

Outclassed At UFC 330
Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern Dominates Gillian Robertson To Win Title Fight
CFB

Aaron Philo Takes Most First-Team Reps in Florida's Scrimmage
CFB

Cam Vaughn Dismissed from Miami Program
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Breece Hall

Exits Practice Early with Potential Groin Injury
Herbert Jones

Eyes Shooting Bounce-Back
Jalin Turner

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Philadelphia 76ers

76ers Hire Tommy Balcetis as Basketball Intelligence Lead
Trendon Watford

Lands with Pelicans
Miles Bridges

Likely to Wait on Extension
Drake Maye

Taking Advantage of Surrounding Talent
Bryan Woo

Pulled as a Precaution With Shoulder Soreness
Brice Turang

Lined Up to Return on Tuesday
Dansby Swanson

to Go on Injured List With Oblique Injury
Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks GM Mike Schmitz Backs Dusty May for NBA Jump
Cooper Flagg

Draws Offseason Praise from Mavericks GM
Dereck Lively II

Making Progress in Foot Recovery
CFB

South Carolina Wideouts Jayden Sellers, Jayden Gibson Out for Season
CFB

Rocky Beers Standing Out as Red-Zone Target
Shane McClanahan

to Return on Monday
MLB

MLB Legend Tommy John Passes Away
Joey Logano

Earns Second Victory of 2026 at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Misses the Victory at Richmond after Leading the Most Laps
Austin Cindric

Scores his Best Finish of the 2026 Season so far at Richmond
Denny Hamlin

Places Fourth and Maintains the Championship Lead
Ryan Blaney

Ends Richmond with A Finish of 13th Despite Stage Win
CFB

Joe Jackson Remains Atop Kansas State Depth Chart
CFB

Turbo Richard Pushing for Lead-Back Duties at Indiana
CFB

TCU Quarterback Jaden Craig Has Exceeded Expectations
CFB

Auburn Expects "Big Things" from Chas Nimrod in Return to SEC
CFB

Javin Gordon Leading Tennessee's RB2 Competition
CFB

Tennessee Coaching Staff "Pleased" with George MacIntyre's Consistency
Tyler Soderstrom

A's Place Tyler Soderstrom on Injured List With Hip Impingement
Cody Bellinger

Could Be Activated Next Weekend
Ryan Blaney

Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
Joey Logano

Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins
Christopher Bell

Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?
Ty Gibbs

Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
William Byron

Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
Tyler Reddick

Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
Josh Berry

Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
Ian Machado Garry

Can Become The New Welterweight Champion
Islam Makhachev

Set For His First Welterweight Title Defense
Mackenzie Dern

Set To Defend Her Title
Gillian Robertson

Set For UFC 330 Co-Main Event
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jalin Turner

Returns At UFC 330
NHL

Boris Katchouk Signs With KHL Team
Jack Roslovic

Excited for New Chapter in Toronto
WAS

Ilya Protas Expected to Have Full-Time NHL Role in 2026-27
Dylan Larkin

Could Start Season With Red Wings
Zach Werenski

Hints at Long-Term Future With Blue Jackets
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

7 Must-Stash Prospects
5 Upside Closers and Relievers Breaking Out?
MLB Bullpen Depth Charts: Closers and Saves
Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers