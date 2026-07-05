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Two-Start Pitcher Streamers: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 15 (July 6 - July 12)

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Shane Baz - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Pitcher Sleepers

Nick's two-start SP streamers, fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups, starts for Week 15 of 2026 (July 6 - July 12). His top pitchers with two starts this week coming up.

In This Article hide
Two-Start Pitchers Fantasy Baseball Matchups
Two-Start Pitchers: Color-Coded Chart
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Hey, RotoBallers! Welcome back to another two-start pitchers - fantasy baseball waiver wire streamers and starts article for Week 15 of 2026, from July 6 - July 12.

Each week of the 2026 fantasy baseball season, this fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups column will identify starting pitchers in line to make two starts in the upcoming week. It will look at fantasy baseball streamers ahead of the Sunday night waiver wire run for leagues with weekly transactions.

Which pitchers should managers consider picking up ahead of their two-start week? Who are the top streaming options for the upcoming week? Let's dive in.

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Two-Start Pitchers Fantasy Baseball Matchups

This chart is updated as probable starters are constantly changing with postponements, injuries, etc. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart.

 

Two-Start Pitchers: Color-Coded Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Start/Sit Player Decisions. Today's focus is on players like Cristopher Sanchez, Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes, Jacob deGrom, Jacob Misiorowski, Zack Wheeler, Kevin Gausman, Freddy Peralta, Max Meyer, Shane McClanahan, Jose Soriano, Will Warren, Andrew Abbott, Payton Tolle, Matthew Boyd Taj Bradley, Shane Baz, Joey Cantillo, Bryce Elder, Dustin May, Landen Roupp, Zac Gallen, Ian Seymour Michael McGreevy, Cade Cavalli, Seth Lugo. These are some common searches for fantasy baseball lineups this week.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy baseball matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy baseball matchups each week. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy baseball managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's Roto or Points League scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for players like Cristopher Sanchez, Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes, Jacob deGrom, Jacob Misiorowski, Zack Wheeler, Kevin Gausman, Freddy Peralta, Max Meyer, Shane McClanahan, Jose Soriano, Will Warren, Andrew Abbott, Payton Tolle, Matthew Boyd Taj Bradley, Shane Baz, Joey Cantillo, Bryce Elder, Dustin May, Landen Roupp, Zac Gallen, Ian Seymour Michael McGreevy, Cade Cavalli, Seth Lugo:

Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Paul Skenes
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Chris Sale
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Cam Schlittler
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Zack Wheeler
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Chase Burns
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Joe Ryan
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Jacob deGrom
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Tarik Skubal
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Logan Gilbert
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Hunter Greene
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Kyle Harrison
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Bryce Miller
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Max Meyer
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Logan Webb
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Hunter Brown
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Bryan Woo
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Dylan Cease
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Jacob Latz
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Brandon Woodruff
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Nolan McLean
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Parker Messick
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Carlos Rodon
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Gerrit Cole
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Gavin Williams
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Max Fried
Tarik Skubal
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Tarik Skubal
vs
Jacob deGrom
Tarik Skubal
vs
Logan Gilbert
Tarik Skubal
vs
Joe Ryan
Tarik Skubal
vs
Chase Burns
Tarik Skubal
vs
Zack Wheeler
Tarik Skubal
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Tarik Skubal
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Tarik Skubal
vs
Cam Schlittler
Tarik Skubal
vs
Hunter Greene
Tarik Skubal
vs
Chris Sale
Tarik Skubal
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Tarik Skubal
vs
Paul Skenes
Tarik Skubal
vs
Kyle Harrison
Tarik Skubal
vs
Bryce Miller
Tarik Skubal
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Tarik Skubal
vs
Max Meyer
Tarik Skubal
vs
Logan Webb
Tarik Skubal
vs
Hunter Brown
Tarik Skubal
vs
Bryan Woo
Tarik Skubal
vs
Dylan Cease
Tarik Skubal
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Tarik Skubal
vs
Jacob Latz
Tarik Skubal
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Tarik Skubal
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Tarik Skubal
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Tarik Skubal
vs
Brandon Woodruff
Tarik Skubal
vs
Nolan McLean
Tarik Skubal
vs
Parker Messick
Tarik Skubal
vs
Carlos Rodon
Tarik Skubal
vs
Gerrit Cole
Tarik Skubal
vs
Gavin Williams
Tarik Skubal
vs
Max Fried
Paul Skenes
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Paul Skenes
vs
Chris Sale
Paul Skenes
vs
Cam Schlittler
Paul Skenes
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Paul Skenes
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Paul Skenes
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Paul Skenes
vs
Zack Wheeler
Paul Skenes
vs
Chase Burns
Paul Skenes
vs
Joe Ryan
Paul Skenes
vs
Jacob deGrom
Paul Skenes
vs
Tarik Skubal
Paul Skenes
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Paul Skenes
vs
Logan Gilbert
Paul Skenes
vs
Hunter Greene
Paul Skenes
vs
Kyle Harrison
Paul Skenes
vs
Bryce Miller
Paul Skenes
vs
Max Meyer
Paul Skenes
vs
Logan Webb
Paul Skenes
vs
Hunter Brown
Paul Skenes
vs
Bryan Woo
Paul Skenes
vs
Dylan Cease
Paul Skenes
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Paul Skenes
vs
Jacob Latz
Paul Skenes
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Paul Skenes
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Paul Skenes
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Paul Skenes
vs
Brandon Woodruff
Paul Skenes
vs
Nolan McLean
Paul Skenes
vs
Parker Messick
Paul Skenes
vs
Carlos Rodon
Paul Skenes
vs
Gerrit Cole
Paul Skenes
vs
Gavin Williams
Paul Skenes
vs
Max Fried
Jacob deGrom
vs
Joe Ryan
Jacob deGrom
vs
Chase Burns
Jacob deGrom
vs
Zack Wheeler
Jacob deGrom
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Jacob deGrom
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Jacob deGrom
vs
Cam Schlittler
Jacob deGrom
vs
Tarik Skubal
Jacob deGrom
vs
Chris Sale
Jacob deGrom
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Jacob deGrom
vs
Paul Skenes
Jacob deGrom
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Jacob deGrom
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Jacob deGrom
vs
Logan Gilbert
Jacob deGrom
vs
Hunter Greene
Jacob deGrom
vs
Kyle Harrison
Jacob deGrom
vs
Bryce Miller
Jacob deGrom
vs
Max Meyer
Jacob deGrom
vs
Logan Webb
Jacob deGrom
vs
Hunter Brown
Jacob deGrom
vs
Bryan Woo
Jacob deGrom
vs
Dylan Cease
Jacob deGrom
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Jacob deGrom
vs
Jacob Latz
Jacob deGrom
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Jacob deGrom
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Jacob deGrom
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Jacob deGrom
vs
Brandon Woodruff
Jacob deGrom
vs
Nolan McLean
Jacob deGrom
vs
Parker Messick
Jacob deGrom
vs
Carlos Rodon
Jacob deGrom
vs
Gerrit Cole
Jacob deGrom
vs
Gavin Williams
Jacob deGrom
vs
Max Fried
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Paul Skenes
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Chris Sale
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Cam Schlittler
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Zack Wheeler
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Chase Burns
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Joe Ryan
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Jacob deGrom
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Tarik Skubal
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Logan Gilbert
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Hunter Greene
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Kyle Harrison
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Bryce Miller
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Max Meyer
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Logan Webb
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Hunter Brown
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Bryan Woo
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Dylan Cease
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Yordan Alvarez
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Jacob Latz
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Brandon Woodruff
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Nolan McLean
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Parker Messick
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Carlos Rodon
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Gerrit Cole
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Gavin Williams
Jacob Misiorowski
vs
Max Fried
Zack Wheeler
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Zack Wheeler
vs
Chase Burns
Zack Wheeler
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Zack Wheeler
vs
Cam Schlittler
Zack Wheeler
vs
Joe Ryan
Zack Wheeler
vs
Jacob deGrom
Zack Wheeler
vs
Chris Sale
Zack Wheeler
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Zack Wheeler
vs
Paul Skenes
Zack Wheeler
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Zack Wheeler
vs
Tarik Skubal
Zack Wheeler
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Zack Wheeler
vs
Logan Gilbert
Zack Wheeler
vs
Hunter Greene
Zack Wheeler
vs
Kyle Harrison
Zack Wheeler
vs
Bryce Miller
Zack Wheeler
vs
Max Meyer
Zack Wheeler
vs
Logan Webb
Zack Wheeler
vs
Hunter Brown
Zack Wheeler
vs
Bryan Woo
Zack Wheeler
vs
Dylan Cease
Zack Wheeler
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Zack Wheeler
vs
Jacob Latz
Zack Wheeler
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Zack Wheeler
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Zack Wheeler
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Zack Wheeler
vs
Brandon Woodruff
Zack Wheeler
vs
Nolan McLean
Zack Wheeler
vs
Parker Messick
Zack Wheeler
vs
Carlos Rodon
Zack Wheeler
vs
Gerrit Cole
Zack Wheeler
vs
Gavin Williams
Zack Wheeler
vs
Max Fried
Kevin Gausman
vs
Garrett Crochet
Kevin Gausman
vs
Payton Tolle
Kevin Gausman
vs
Max Fried
Kevin Gausman
vs
Gavin Williams
Kevin Gausman
vs
Ranger Suarez
Kevin Gausman
vs
Gerrit Cole
Kevin Gausman
vs
Carlos Rodon
Kevin Gausman
vs
Parker Messick
Kevin Gausman
vs
George Kirby
Kevin Gausman
vs
Nolan McLean
Kevin Gausman
vs
Brandon Woodruff
Kevin Gausman
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Kevin Gausman
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Kevin Gausman
vs
Sonny Gray
Kevin Gausman
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Kevin Gausman
vs
Jacob Latz
Kevin Gausman
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Kevin Gausman
vs
Dylan Cease
Kevin Gausman
vs
Bryan Woo
Kevin Gausman
vs
Robbie Ray
Kevin Gausman
vs
Shota Imanaga
Kevin Gausman
vs
Hunter Brown
Kevin Gausman
vs
Logan Webb
Kevin Gausman
vs
Chris Sale
Kevin Gausman
vs
Cam Schlittler
Kevin Gausman
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Kevin Gausman
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Kevin Gausman
vs
Chase Burns
Kevin Gausman
vs
Joe Ryan
Kevin Gausman
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Kevin Gausman
vs
Logan Gilbert
Kevin Gausman
vs
Hunter Greene
Kevin Gausman
vs
Kyle Harrison
Freddy Peralta
vs
Jared Jones
Freddy Peralta
vs
Roki Sasaki
Freddy Peralta
vs
Mason Montgomery
Freddy Peralta
vs
Connelly Early
Freddy Peralta
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Freddy Peralta
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Freddy Peralta
vs
Michael Soroka
Freddy Peralta
vs
Kade Anderson
Freddy Peralta
vs
Matthew Boyd
Freddy Peralta
vs
Joey Cantillo
Freddy Peralta
vs
Grant Taylor
Freddy Peralta
vs
Michael King
Freddy Peralta
vs
Will Warren
Freddy Peralta
vs
Trey Yesavage
Freddy Peralta
vs
Emerson Hancock
Freddy Peralta
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Freddy Peralta
vs
Troy Melton
Freddy Peralta
vs
Trevor Rogers
Freddy Peralta
vs
Shane Bieber
Freddy Peralta
vs
Sean Burke
Freddy Peralta
vs
Casey Mize
Freddy Peralta
vs
Brandon Sproat
Freddy Peralta
vs
Landen Roupp
Freddy Peralta
vs
Chris Sale
Freddy Peralta
vs
Cam Schlittler
Freddy Peralta
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Freddy Peralta
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Freddy Peralta
vs
Chase Burns
Freddy Peralta
vs
Joe Ryan
Freddy Peralta
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Freddy Peralta
vs
Logan Gilbert
Freddy Peralta
vs
Hunter Greene
Freddy Peralta
vs
Kyle Harrison
Max Meyer
vs
Logan Webb
Max Meyer
vs
Hunter Brown
Max Meyer
vs
Bryce Miller
Max Meyer
vs
Kyle Harrison
Max Meyer
vs
Bryan Woo
Max Meyer
vs
Dylan Cease
Max Meyer
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Max Meyer
vs
Hunter Greene
Max Meyer
vs
Jacob Latz
Max Meyer
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Max Meyer
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Max Meyer
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Max Meyer
vs
Brandon Woodruff
Max Meyer
vs
Nolan McLean
Max Meyer
vs
Parker Messick
Max Meyer
vs
Carlos Rodon
Max Meyer
vs
Gerrit Cole
Max Meyer
vs
Logan Gilbert
Max Meyer
vs
Gavin Williams
Max Meyer
vs
Max Fried
Max Meyer
vs
Garrett Crochet
Max Meyer
vs
Kevin Gausman
Max Meyer
vs
Payton Tolle
Max Meyer
vs
Chris Sale
Max Meyer
vs
Cam Schlittler
Max Meyer
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Max Meyer
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Max Meyer
vs
Chase Burns
Max Meyer
vs
Joe Ryan
Max Meyer
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Max Meyer
vs
Ranger Suarez
Max Meyer
vs
George Kirby
Max Meyer
vs
Sonny Gray
Shane McClanahan
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Shane McClanahan
vs
Nick Lodolo
Shane McClanahan
vs
Landen Roupp
Shane McClanahan
vs
Casey Mize
Shane McClanahan
vs
Foster Griffin
Shane McClanahan
vs
Logan Henderson
Shane McClanahan
vs
Eury Perez
Shane McClanahan
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Shane McClanahan
vs
Ryan Weathers
Shane McClanahan
vs
Griffin Jax
Shane McClanahan
vs
Trevor Rogers
Shane McClanahan
vs
Troy Melton
Shane McClanahan
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Shane McClanahan
vs
Blake Snell
Shane McClanahan
vs
Will Warren
Shane McClanahan
vs
Michael King
Shane McClanahan
vs
Reid Detmers
Shane McClanahan
vs
Grant Taylor
Shane McClanahan
vs
Joey Cantillo
Shane McClanahan
vs
Framber Valdez
Shane McClanahan
vs
Kyle Bradish
Shane McClanahan
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Shane McClanahan
vs
Connelly Early
Shane McClanahan
vs
Chris Sale
Shane McClanahan
vs
Cam Schlittler
Shane McClanahan
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Shane McClanahan
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Shane McClanahan
vs
Chase Burns
Shane McClanahan
vs
Joe Ryan
Shane McClanahan
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Shane McClanahan
vs
Logan Gilbert
Shane McClanahan
vs
Hunter Greene
Shane McClanahan
vs
Kyle Harrison
Will Warren
vs
Michael King
Will Warren
vs
Grant Taylor
Will Warren
vs
Joey Cantillo
Will Warren
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Will Warren
vs
Troy Melton
Will Warren
vs
Trevor Rogers
Will Warren
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Will Warren
vs
Casey Mize
Will Warren
vs
Landen Roupp
Will Warren
vs
Connelly Early
Will Warren
vs
Nick Lodolo
Will Warren
vs
Roki Sasaki
Will Warren
vs
Jared Jones
Will Warren
vs
Freddy Peralta
Will Warren
vs
Mason Montgomery
Will Warren
vs
Shane McClanahan
Will Warren
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Will Warren
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Will Warren
vs
Michael Soroka
Will Warren
vs
Kade Anderson
Will Warren
vs
Matthew Boyd
Will Warren
vs
Foster Griffin
Will Warren
vs
Logan Henderson
Will Warren
vs
Chris Sale
Will Warren
vs
Cam Schlittler
Will Warren
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Will Warren
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Will Warren
vs
Chase Burns
Will Warren
vs
Joe Ryan
Will Warren
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Will Warren
vs
Logan Gilbert
Will Warren
vs
Hunter Greene
Will Warren
vs
Kyle Harrison
Payton Tolle
vs
Kevin Gausman
Payton Tolle
vs
Garrett Crochet
Payton Tolle
vs
Max Fried
Payton Tolle
vs
Ranger Suarez
Payton Tolle
vs
Gavin Williams
Payton Tolle
vs
Gerrit Cole
Payton Tolle
vs
Carlos Rodon
Payton Tolle
vs
George Kirby
Payton Tolle
vs
Parker Messick
Payton Tolle
vs
Nolan McLean
Payton Tolle
vs
Brandon Woodruff
Payton Tolle
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Payton Tolle
vs
Sonny Gray
Payton Tolle
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Payton Tolle
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Payton Tolle
vs
Jacob Latz
Payton Tolle
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Payton Tolle
vs
Dylan Cease
Payton Tolle
vs
Robbie Ray
Payton Tolle
vs
Bryan Woo
Payton Tolle
vs
Shota Imanaga
Payton Tolle
vs
Hunter Brown
Payton Tolle
vs
Gage Jump
Payton Tolle
vs
Chris Sale
Payton Tolle
vs
Cam Schlittler
Payton Tolle
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Payton Tolle
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Payton Tolle
vs
Chase Burns
Payton Tolle
vs
Joe Ryan
Payton Tolle
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Payton Tolle
vs
Logan Gilbert
Payton Tolle
vs
Hunter Greene
Payton Tolle
vs
Kyle Harrison
Joey Cantillo
vs
Grant Taylor
Joey Cantillo
vs
Michael King
Joey Cantillo
vs
Will Warren
Joey Cantillo
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Joey Cantillo
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Joey Cantillo
vs
Connelly Early
Joey Cantillo
vs
Troy Melton
Joey Cantillo
vs
Trevor Rogers
Joey Cantillo
vs
Roki Sasaki
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jared Jones
Joey Cantillo
vs
Freddy Peralta
Joey Cantillo
vs
Mason Montgomery
Joey Cantillo
vs
Casey Mize
Joey Cantillo
vs
Landen Roupp
Joey Cantillo
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Joey Cantillo
vs
Nick Lodolo
Joey Cantillo
vs
Michael Soroka
Joey Cantillo
vs
Kade Anderson
Joey Cantillo
vs
Matthew Boyd
Joey Cantillo
vs
Shane McClanahan
Joey Cantillo
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Joey Cantillo
vs
Trey Yesavage
Joey Cantillo
vs
Emerson Hancock
Joey Cantillo
vs
Chris Sale
Joey Cantillo
vs
Cam Schlittler
Joey Cantillo
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Joey Cantillo
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Joey Cantillo
vs
Chase Burns
Joey Cantillo
vs
Joe Ryan
Joey Cantillo
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Joey Cantillo
vs
Logan Gilbert
Joey Cantillo
vs
Hunter Greene
Joey Cantillo
vs
Kyle Harrison
Landen Roupp
vs
Nick Lodolo
Landen Roupp
vs
Casey Mize
Landen Roupp
vs
Trevor Rogers
Landen Roupp
vs
Troy Melton
Landen Roupp
vs
Shane McClanahan
Landen Roupp
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Landen Roupp
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Landen Roupp
vs
Will Warren
Landen Roupp
vs
Michael King
Landen Roupp
vs
Grant Taylor
Landen Roupp
vs
Joey Cantillo
Landen Roupp
vs
Foster Griffin
Landen Roupp
vs
Logan Henderson
Landen Roupp
vs
Eury Perez
Landen Roupp
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Landen Roupp
vs
Ryan Weathers
Landen Roupp
vs
Griffin Jax
Landen Roupp
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Landen Roupp
vs
Connelly Early
Landen Roupp
vs
Blake Snell
Landen Roupp
vs
Roki Sasaki
Landen Roupp
vs
Jared Jones
Landen Roupp
vs
Freddy Peralta
Landen Roupp
vs
Chris Sale
Landen Roupp
vs
Cam Schlittler
Landen Roupp
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Landen Roupp
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Landen Roupp
vs
Chase Burns
Landen Roupp
vs
Joe Ryan
Landen Roupp
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Landen Roupp
vs
Logan Gilbert
Landen Roupp
vs
Hunter Greene
Landen Roupp
vs
Kyle Harrison
Cade Cavalli
vs
Tatsuya Imai
Cade Cavalli
vs
Brandon Sproat
Cade Cavalli
vs
Taj Bradley
Cade Cavalli
vs
Sean Burke
Cade Cavalli
vs
Shane Bieber
Cade Cavalli
vs
Emerson Hancock
Cade Cavalli
vs
Trey Yesavage
Cade Cavalli
vs
Matthew Boyd
Cade Cavalli
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Kade Anderson
Cade Cavalli
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Michael Soroka
Cade Cavalli
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Emmet Sheehan
Cade Cavalli
vs
Mason Montgomery
Cade Cavalli
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Freddy Peralta
Cade Cavalli
vs
Jared Jones
Cade Cavalli
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Roki Sasaki
Cade Cavalli
vs
Connelly Early
Cade Cavalli
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Yoendrys Gomez
Cade Cavalli
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Joey Cantillo
Cade Cavalli
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Grant Taylor
Cade Cavalli
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Michael King
Cade Cavalli
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Will Warren
Cade Cavalli
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Justin Wrobleski
Cade Cavalli
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Troy Melton
Cade Cavalli
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Chris Sale
Cade Cavalli
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Cam Schlittler
Cade Cavalli
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Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Cade Cavalli
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Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Cade Cavalli
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Chase Burns
Cade Cavalli
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Joe Ryan
Cade Cavalli
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Drew Rasmussen
Cade Cavalli
vs
Logan Gilbert
Cade Cavalli
vs
Hunter Greene
Cade Cavalli
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Kyle Harrison

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