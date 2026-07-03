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Updated Start/Sit Chart - All Hitter Matchups for Fantasy Baseball (July 3 - July 5)

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Owen Caissie - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Updated Hitter fantasy baseball starts/sits, recommendations for all hitter matchups from July 3 - July 5 (2026). Our fantasy baseball BvP chart and hitter matchup ratings.

In This Article hide
Hitters Start/Sit Matchups Chart: July 3 - July 5
Start/Sit Color-Coded Matchups Chart
Fantasy Baseball Player News
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Hello RotoBallers! It's time to set those lineups, and we're here to guide you with our fantasy baseball hitter start/sit recommendations chart for the final games in Week 14 (July 3 - July 5). Today, we'll look at some lineup decisions for players like Cooper Pratt, Blaze Jordan, Cole Carrigg, and more -- and how their matchups project for fantasy baseball. You can also check our Starting Pitcher Start/Sit Matchups Chart.

This fantasy baseball hitter matchups chart - also known as fantasy baseball BvP (batter vs. pitcher) - is designed to assist you in setting winning lineups for all fantasy baseball leagues and DFS competitions, as it identifies which players have the most favorable matchups.

So, who should you start and sit? We're here to help you with a quick reference start 'em, sit 'em grid for all of these hitter BvP matchups. This weekly article provides readers with a chart of every player matchup, the opponent, our start/sit recommendation, and the matchup rating projection confidence/startability score based on an array of metrics. Good luck RotoBallers!

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Hitters Start/Sit Matchups Chart: July 3 - July 5

Players are sorted in alphabetical order by their last names. You can also use the color-coded chart below.

 

Start/Sit Color-Coded Matchups Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid. Players are sorted in alphabetical order by their last names:

 

Fantasy Baseball Player News

Dylan Crews, OF, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews came with tons of expectations after the Nats selected him second overall (behind college teammate Paul Skenes) in the 2023 MLB draft out of Louisiana State University, and so far in his first 153 games in the big leagues, he's been a bust. In 604 plate appearances with Washington since debuting in 2024, Crews has slashed just .215/.278/.356 with a .634 OPS, 18 home runs, 52 RBI, 33 stolen bases, and 75 runs scored.

In 37 games so far in 2026, the 24-year-old has a weak .225/.267/.366 slash line with a .633 OPS, five homers, 17 RBI, four steals, a 20.7% strikeout rate, and a 2.7% walk rate. However, Crews showed some signs of life to close out the month of June, going 14-for-45 (.311) at the plate with a homer, three doubles, three RBI, nine runs scored, and two stolen bases in 11 games across 48 plate appearances. He's going to need to improve his plate discipline to sustain the hot streak, but fantasy managers looking for upside in the outfield should look Crews' way. He's rostered in only 35% of Yahoo leagues and is widely available.

Francisco Alvarez, C, New York Mets

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez is finally starting to heat up. He has gone deep four times over his last 15 games while batting .278 with seven RBI and six runs. That stretch includes a 415-foot blast against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, giving him nine homers across 180 at-bats this season. Alvarez also posted an .821 OPS in June after returning from right meniscus surgery earlier in the month. The strikeouts are still part of the package, but few widely available catchers can match his power.

Alvarez owns a 17.8% barrel rate and has even received time at designated hitter as the Mets look for ways to keep his bat in the lineup. He is rostered in just 20% of Yahoo leagues and should be picked up in two-catcher formats. Managers in deeper one-catcher leagues should also give him a look while the power is rolling.

Tommy Edman, 2B/OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman delivered his best game since returning from right ankle surgery, going 4-for-5 with a three-run homer, four RBI, and two runs in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Athletics. It was his first homer of the season, and he is now hitting .395/.452/.579 with eight RBI in 38 at-bats since making his season debut on June 17.

The sample is small, but he has struck out only seven times. Edman has started nine games since his debut, mostly batting sixth or seventh. His eligibility at second base, third base, and outfield adds to the appeal, though he has yet to attempt a steal after ankle surgery. Still, only 18% of Yahoo leagues have Edman rostered. He is worth adding in leagues with 12 or more teams, as long as his playing time remains steady.

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More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Eric Cross' Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15
Breakout Hitters To Watch For Week 15
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Friday, 7/3
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/3/26)


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