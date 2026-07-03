July 3, 2026

Joey's fantasy baseball sell-highs, overvalued players to consider trading away. These hitters and pitchers have overperformed early and may bust going forward.

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another edition of overachievers to trade away. Each week of the fantasy baseball season, we look at which star players are sell-high candidates. Last week, we dove into players like Dansby Swanson, CJ Abrams, and Ozzie Albies.

For this week, we'll dive into five new sell-high candidates. These five players have overperformed recently and are sell-high candidates in Week 15 of the fantasy baseball season. These sell-high players include a slugger in the midst of a strong stretch, a pitcher who could see some negative regression within the next few weeks, and another pitcher who is pitching way better than his metrics.

Let's dive into the best sell-high candidates and overachievers in Week 15 of the fantasy baseball season.

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Christian Walker, 1B, Houston Astros

Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker has been a solid fantasy slugger in the first half. He is slashing .239/.310/.469 with 19 home runs, 16 doubles, one triple, 45 runs scored, and 56 RBI across 87 games. Those numbers put him on pace for 35 home runs, 82 runs scored, 29 doubles, and 102 RBI this season. However, it would be quite surprising to see Walker hit any of those marks by the end of the 2026 campaign.

For starters, his metrics don't look encouraging at this point in the year. His expected slugging (.391) is 78 points lower than his actual slugging percentage (.469), and Walker currently ranks in the 28th percentile in xwOBA (.302), 20th percentile in expected batting average (.226), and 15th percentile in launch angle sweet-spot rate (30.1%). Even his barrel rate (9.8%) is down 3.1% from last year.

Additionally, Walker has cooled off significantly since his hot start to the season. He belted nine home runs and drove in 19 runs across 28 games in May, but only hit three home runs with 13 RBI across 26 games in June. His underlying metrics are finally catching up to him and should continue to affect his overall power numbers moving forward.

That makes the Astros slugger a perfect sell-high candidate before his numbers fall even further.

Manny Machado, 3B, San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is an interesting name on this list because he hasn't been the usual elite fantasy option. He entered Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a .190 batting average, 16 home runs, 16 doubles, and 46 RBI in 83 games. But there is a small sell-high window for Machado in Week 15 of the fantasy baseball season.

The 15-year veteran has been a much better all-around fantasy option recently. He is batting .266 with six home runs and 16 RBI over his last 21 games dating back to June 9. Instead of riding with him, though, fantasy managers should look to sell the disappointing third baseman in almost all fantasy baseball leagues this weekend.

Manny Machado 2-run homer! The @Padres jump out to an early lead 💥 pic.twitter.com/wHz3TlwteC — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2026

Machado's metrics still don't offer much optimism for the future. His xwOBA (.315), expected batting average (.230), launch angle sweet-spot rate (31.6%), and squared-rate (22.1%) all rank in the bottom half of the league, and his zone contact rate (81%) and zone swing rate (67.4%) are a bit lower than last year.

Although Machado's bat has heated up in recent weeks, it's hard to really trust him moving forward. He's not hitting the ball as hard this season while displaying a much lower batting average.

Robbie Ray, SP, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants left-hander Robbie Ray has been one of the best starting pitchers in baseball over the last few weeks. He finished with a 1.36 ERA in the month of June and hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 22 1/3 innings pitched. In his most recent outing, Ray gave up only one run (zero earned runs) with two strikeouts in eight dominant innings against the Atlanta Braves.

Despite how well Ray has thrown the ball lately, it's clear that he is one of the biggest starting pitcher sell-highs in Week 15 of the fantasy season. He is overperforming on the mound, and his numbers will eventually regress. That negative regression could come within the next few weeks, so make sure to sell the 34-year-old southpaw while his fantasy value is still high.

Ray currently owns a 3.39 ERA, but both his expected ERA (4.59) and FIP (4.65) rank much worse. He had a poor 18.1% strikeout rate across his five starts in June and currently ranks in the bottom half of the league in average exit velocity (89.4 mph), chase rate (28.7%), strikeout rate (20.7%), walk rate (10.9%), barrel rate (9.7%), and hard-hit rate (39.1%).

There really aren't many positives to point out in Ray's game right now. His swing-and-miss stuff remains a weakness, and his expected ERA is 120 points higher than his actual ERA. While the southpaw's recent outings are certainly an encouraging sign, he is due for some negative regression in the near future. Trade him away now before those rough starts begin to happen.

Shane McClanahan, SP, Tampa Bay Rays

On the surface, Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan has solid numbers at this point in the season. He has a 3.05 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 77 strikeouts across 79 2/3 innings pitched and is coming off his best start of the year. McClanahan threw six scoreless innings with four strikeouts against the Kansas City Royals in his most recent outing on Wednesday.

However, his underlying metrics tell a completely different story. His expected ERA (4.26) is 121 points higher than his actual ERA (3.05), and his .247 expected batting average against, 89.9 mph average exit velocity, 8.4% walk rate, 9.4% barrel rate, and 42% hard-hit rate all rank in the bottom 50% of the league. Even his 23.2% strikeout rate and 11.8% swinging strike rate are a bit down from his usual standards.

That's enough reason to sell high on McClanahan following his best start of the season. He is another pitcher due for some negative regression, and his lower-than-usual strikeout numbers are a bit worrisome heading into Week 15 of the fantasy baseball season. This is the same pitcher who had a 5.79 ERA and a 22.2% strikeout rate across four starts in June.

Sonny Gray, SP, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Sonny Gray is in a groove on the mound right now. He finished with a 2.14 ERA and a 25.9% strikeout rate in his five starts in June, and his two best starts of the season have come in back-to-back outings. Gray threw seven innings of one-run ball with a season-high 11 strikeouts against the Rockies at Coors Field on June 23 and threw 7 1/3 shutout innings with nine strikeouts against the Yankees last weekend.

These two starts have lowered Gray's ERA to 2.69 on the season. He threw a quality start in each of his five June starts and has delivered a quality start in six consecutive outings dating back to the end of May. This recent stretch from the Red Sox right-hander has many fantasy managers excited to hold onto him.

Sonny Gray is through SEVEN no-hit innings 👀 Watch #SundayNightBaseball on NBC and Peacock! pic.twitter.com/UTlBMvyjBz — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2026

But this article is all about selling players who are overachieving. Gray is definitely overperforming on the mound right now and should be dealt in Week 15 of the fantasy baseball season. He is not the sub-2.75 ERA pitcher he currently is, given his expected ERA (3.60) and FIP (3.57) are almost 100 points higher than his actual ERA (2.69).

His overall strikeout numbers are also a major concern moving forward. Although Gray has punched out 20 batters over his last two starts, he only has a 22.3% strikeout rate, a 23.1% whiff rate, and a 10.2% swinging strike rate this season. That 22.3% strikeout rate is his lowest since 2018, and his 10.2% swinging strike rate is his lowest since 2022.

So, trade Gray away before his numbers start to dip.

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