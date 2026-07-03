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Top-5 Hitter Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash For Week 15 - Redraft Leagues (2026)

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Kaelen Culpepper - Fantasy Baseball Rookie Rankings, Top 25 Prospects to Stash

Marty Tallman's hitter fantasy baseball prospects to stash for Week 15 (2026). His MLB prospects to pick up and stash on your bench and N/A spots in redraft leagues.

We’re about to enter Week 15 of the 2026 MLB season, which means the All-Star break is approaching and trade rumors are starting to heat up ahead of the August 3 deadline.

The goal of this article is to highlight five top-performing minor league prospects who are worth stashing in redraft leagues for the 2026 season. All players are rostered in fewer than 10% of Yahoo! leagues.

Most of the prospects discussed this week are worth stashing now in AL- and NL-only leagues, and should also be on your radar in 15-team mixed leagues. Let's take a look!

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Ralphy Velazquez, 1B, Cleveland Guardians

First baseman Ralphy Velazquez is the Cleveland Guardians’ No. 2 prospect and is currently rolling through Triple-A.

Across 309 plate appearances this season, he has nine home runs, 41 runs, 41 RBI, and one stolen base while slashing .297/.388/.487, good for a 134 wRC+.

Even as his power continues to develop, he’s posted a .432 expected slugging percentage (xSLG) with an 11% barrel rate. Here's a breakdown of his Triple-A Statcast data. 

The 21-year-old left-handed hitter from Huntington Beach, California, has displayed an advanced approach at the plate for his age, leading to a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate this season.

In a full season, he’s projected to hit around .260 with 25 home runs. However, his upside is limited, as he profiles as a strong-side platoon bat, similar to Kyle Manzardo.

Here is a breakdown of his splits this season in Triple-A.

For 2026, a post–All-Star break call-up feels realistic, especially given how underwhelming their first basemen have performed.

Cleveland’s first basemen have combined to hit .209 with a 31.5% strikeout rate across 515 plate appearances, producing a 98 wRC+.

Right now, the Guardians have split time between Manzardo and Rhys Hoskins, with Manzardo playing mostly against right-handers and Hoskins handling the short side of the platoon against lefties.

With Cleveland just a game back of the division lead, there’s a clear argument for upgrading the position internally.

Given the organization’s limited spending habits and reluctance to add major contracts, promoting one of their top prospects makes sense.

From a fantasy standpoint, Velazquez is worth a stash in AL-only leagues and should be rostered in all 15-team mixed formats once he’s called up.

He likely won’t be an instant superstar, but his advanced approach and clear power upside can help fantasy teams down the stretch.

 

Ryan Waldschmidt, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks

Earlier this season, outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt caught fire after his call-up with the Arizona Diamondbacks, before eventually being sent back down following a league adjustment and the return of veteran Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

In May, he hit .353/.411/.471 over his first 57 plate appearances and looked like an everyday starter.

Unfortunately, pitchers adjusted quickly, attacking him more with sliders and sweepers, and in his next 65 plate appearances, he hit just .180/.231/.262 while chasing more pitches out of the zone.

Those struggles led to a reset in Triple-A, where he’s looked much more like himself.

Since June 17, the 23-year-old out of the University of Kentucky has hit .318 with three home runs, four doubles, nine walks, and nine strikeouts across 54 plate appearances.

If he continues to improve his pitch recognition, he should be back in the majors sooner rather than later.

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen has already said, “He’ll be back to help us win again.” Therefore, a return likely depends on either an injury or continued struggles from Max Kepler, Tommy Troy, or Jorge Barrosa.

Kepler has underperformed since returning from his PED suspension, posting a .154/.154/.231 line (-4 wRC+), while Troy sits at an 89 wRC+ and Barrosa at 66. If Waldschmidt keeps producing in Reno, a late July or early August return is realistic.

In fantasy, he remains a strong stash in 15-team mixed leagues and should be rostered in 12-team five-outfielder formats once promoted.

If he returns in early August, he could hit around eight home runs, steal about seven bases, and bat roughly .260. That kind of production would help in roto leagues across multiple categories.

He’s worth picking up now before someone else grabs him.

 

Angel Genao, SS, Cleveland Guardians

Angel Genao is a switch-hitting shortstop in the Cleveland Guardians organization, and over the past few weeks, he has hit the cover off the ball.

Overall, his best tool is his hitting ability. The 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic has consistently shown strong bat-to-ball skills, a good eye, and the ability to make hard contact.

If everything clicks, he has the upside to hit over .280 in the majors. In Triple-A this season, he’s put it all together, slashing .279/.378/.450 with nine home runs and six stolen bases across 307 plate appearances.

He also owns a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate, showing a balanced offensive profile. For a potential July call-up, the path likely runs through Cleveland’s middle infield situation.

An injury to Brayan Rocchio or Travis Bazzana, or continued struggles from Gabriel Arias, could open the door.

Since returning from a left hamstring strain, Arias has slashed .216/.237/.324 line with one home run, one stolen base, a 44.7% strikeout rate, and a 2.6% walk rate over 38 plate appearances.

The Guardians have shown in the past that they’re willing to promote young players when needed, so a Genao call-up isn’t far-fetched.

The main complication is Arias having no minor league options remaining, which means Cleveland would need to designate him for assignment to make room.

For fantasy, Genao is a stash in AL-only formats and a potential middle-infield option in 15-team leagues once promoted.

His value is strongest in batting average formats, with enough speed to contribute around 15 stolen bases over a full season if he gets steady playing time.

 

Max Anderson, 2B/3B, Detroit Tigers

Max Anderson has been quietly outproducing some of Detroit’s more hyped prospects, including outfielder Max Clark.

Since June 16, the Tigers’ No. 10 prospect has hit four home runs with 11 runs, 11 RBI, and one stolen base while batting .387 over 65 plate appearances.

The 24-year-old infielder offers strong contact skills to go with a power-focused profile, and he consistently makes hard contact. Most of his value currently comes from doubles power, which should translate well in Comerica Park.

Defensively, Anderson primarily plays second base, a position where Detroit is relatively thin. Gleyber Torres (oblique) has spent significant time on the injured list this season, which has forced Hao-Yu Lee into regular action at the keystone.

While Lee has been serviceable, his 87 wRC+ across 141 plate appearances hasn’t provided much offensive impact.

Anderson could also spell doom for veteran utility man Zach McKinstry, who has come crashing down to earth after an All-Star season last year.

Drafted out of Nebraska in the second round in 2023, Anderson has long been viewed as a bat-first infielder with underrated upside.

He carries a 60-grade raw power tool and is still learning to translate that into consistent game power.

Detroit’s offense currently ranks in the bottom third of the league, and the team sits 38–49, eight games back in the division.

If the Tigers continue to struggle offensively, Anderson could be a logical internal solution, especially if the season continues to trend downward.

Fantasy-wise, he’s a stash in AL-only leagues and a speculative add in deeper formats once he’s promoted.

 

Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Minnesota Twins

If you’ve followed the minors this season, you already know Kaelen Culpepper is one of the Twins’ most polished prospects, but unfortunately, he has been unable to stay healthy.

The switch-hitting shortstop and Minnesota’s No. 2 prospect was a first-round pick out of Kansas State and has consistently shown strong contact skills while steadily improving his plate discipline.

In 295 Triple-A plate appearances this season, he’s recorded 14 home runs and 14 stolen bases while slashing .272/.376/.492, good for a 123 wRC+.

He’s also lowered his strikeout rate from 18.5% in Double-A last season to 17.3% in Triple-A, while increasing his walk rate from 8.9% to 12.6%.

While he’s not projected as a superstar, he has the tools to supply multiple seasons of 15 home runs and 15 stolen bases with a batting average around .260.

An August call-up seems most likely, depending on health. He was already in the conversation for a promotion before a left hip strain earlier this season, and he’s now day-to-day with a left hand injury after being hit by a pitch.

Luckily, imaging showed no fracture, just bruising and soreness, so it shouldn’t derail his timeline significantly.

For 2026 redraft formats, he’s a strong stash in AL-only leagues and will be usable in 15-team mixed leagues once he reaches the majors. If you can, stash now; you won't regret it.

 

Five Other Prospects to Consider Stashing 

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