July 1, 2026

Nick's fantasy baseball starts/sits, expert advice for all starting pitcher matchups for June 29 - July 5 (2026). Set your winning fantasy baseball lineups.

We hope you had a strong first half of the season, because now it's time to bear down and handle the back nine strongly with our starting pitcher starts/sits for fantasy baseball for the week ahead - Monday, June 29 through Sunday, July 5. This article will cover who is pitching, their opponent, and a confidence/startability score based on our exceptional tools. This supplies you with a powerful start/sit decision-making tool, and a chance to review your two-start options.

For 14 years running, we have been writing this Starting Pitcher Starts and Sits series weekly here at RotoBaller. I'm Nick Mariano, here to take us all through the 2026 season. All sorts of data and strategy have helped shape this popular piece, providing RotoBallers with only the finest of work.

Readers who are just joining us can check out how to use this with our intro below, while the regulars can scroll on down. This is certainly one of the more fun exercises that I get to do! Let's cross the midseason mark with confident fantasy baseball starting pitcher decisions as we look ahead and find SP targets and avoids for the week.

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Start/Sit Data Overview

Ahead of each week of the fantasy baseball season, we publish the table below. We have the probable starters for every game of the week and a grade for them on a 0-100 scale. The intent is to give you advice and inspire confidence (or lack thereof) in your decisions to start or sit certain pitchers.

Please note that beyond the usual "Start" and "Sit" labels, we've expanded on the old "context-dependent" section to break it down further with "Lean Sit," "Lean Start," and true 50/50 "Coin Flip" designations. This is because different leagues call for different actions, and those in start-sit purgatory may be worth the gamble to some.

Also, we put the arms best projected to start or get bulk innings or actionable arms who may return from the injured list or be called up. Still, some situations are fluid, and we update ASAP to reflect accurate information. There is always something to tweak, so be sure to check in frequently!

The "starts" category includes pitchers you'd likely start in every league. The "sits" are pitchers you likely sit in every league.

The 40-60 range will mean it is close, and it's up to you to decide based on your league settings or team needs (wins, strikeouts, etc.), how deep your league is, which roto/points categories are scored, and so on.

Here are your starts and sits for the next week of the fantasy season, covering June 29 through July 5.

Pitcher Start/Sit Recommendations (June 29 - July 5)

Updated starts/sits for this week's MLB games. This chart is updated daily as probable starters are constantly changing with postponements, injuries, etc. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart. If you can't see the chart below, click here to see the starts/sits on a separate page:

Start/Sit Color-Coded Chart (June 29 - July 5)

The grid below shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

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