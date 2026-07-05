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Fantasy Baseball Prospect Risers - Rookies to Stash and Top Performers for Week 15

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Zac Veen - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Prospects

Jeremy's top fantasy baseball prospect risers, breakouts with big upside for Week 15 of 2026. He analyzes top MLB rookies and call-ups to stash who are surging.

Welcome to the Week 15 edition of the top prospect performers. In this weekly piece, we take a look at some of the top-performing minor leaguers who could matter in fantasy down the road. While some may be promoted more quickly than others, it's important to stay up to date on recent prospect performances so you're ready to add them when they do get the call.

There hasn't been a recent big-name promotion in a few weeks now, but there are plenty of players who are playing like they deserve to get the call. While they aren't featured in this week's edition to avoid getting repetitive, I'd still like to give a shoutout to Kade Anderson and Joshua Baez, who remain the best pitcher and hitter to stash in redraft leagues.

This week, we'll take a look at two hard-hitting prospects in Colorado's organization, along with one young slugger who is quickly making a name for himself. Adding the right prospect at the right time could propel your team to a fantasy championship, as they oftentimes come with upside that is rare to find on the waiver wire. Without further ado, let's get into it.

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Charlie Condon, 1B, Colorado Rockies

Rockies No. 2, Overall No. 66

Charlie Condon was most recently featured in this piece two weeks ago, but it’s impossible not to mention him again with how well he’s been playing. In a five-game span from June 25th to July 1st, he launched six home runs with two multi-homer performances.

He’s now slashing an excellent .298/.419/.610 with 20 home runs, 59 RBI, and 73 runs on the season, and wrapped up June with a .337 batting average and 10 home runs in the month. You have to imagine Condon is close to reaching the point where he’s too good for the Rockies to ignore. 

He’s risen through the minors quickly after being the third overall pick of the 2024 draft and has impressed in all aspects of quality of contact. The 23-year-old has posted a 112.6 mph max exit velocity, a 12% barrel rate, and a 47% hard-hit rate this season. It’s not hard to imagine his path to being a must-start fantasy option if he keeps that up in Coors Field. 

While his 23.3% strikeout rate isn’t elite by any means, it’s also not nearing 30% like some other top prospects who are known for their slugging. Additionally, with a 14.2% walk rate, he should get a bit of a boost in points leagues and OBP leagues. 

The biggest roadblock holding Condon back is the great play of his major-league counterparts, TJ Rumfield and Troy Johnston, who have done an excellent job occupying first base and designated hitter. Still, an injury could always open up an immediate spot for him, or the Rockies could get creative to get everyone some at-bats.

After all, while their current lineup has been good for the most part, a lot of that comes down to the benefit of playing in Coors Field. It’s not crazy to think that Condon would be even better than them immediately after being promoted, and at some point, Colorado will have to turn to the youngster as a potential franchise cornerstone to build around. 

They already gave him the chance to win the starting first base job this spring, so they shouldn't be overly hesitant to promote him. Even bad hitters can be worth streaming in fantasy when they have a full week at Coors, so someone with an elite prospect pedigree would bring upside that likely won't be found on the waiver wire anywhere else for the rest of the year.

Verdict: Monitor for promotion

 

Zac Veen, OF, Colorado Rockies

Rockies No. 13, Overall N/A

Speaking of hot Rockies’ prospects, Zac Veen is right there with Condon, waiting for a promotion. He launched three home runs for himself in the final five games of June, and finished the month batting .366 with seven homers and 13 doubles. This year, he’s slashing .317/.397/.577 with 14 home runs, 55 RBI, 57 runs, and 14 stolen bases. 

While Condon certainly has more total upside and has been performing better as of late, Veen actually has the added benefit of already being on the 40-man roster, as he played 12 games in the majors in 2025. You would think the Rockies wouldn’t be that hesitant to give him a second shot, but once again, their outfield currently consists of Jake McCarthy, Cole Carrigg, and Mickey Moniak, who have all earned their spots in the lineup. 

Still, it’s nice to see this production from Veen after he gained a noticeable amount of muscle this offseason and cited that he was much more focused after dealing with some substance-abuse issues. He really looks to be back to the top prospect many expected him to be, and has posted an eye-popping 113.4 mph max exit velocity, which ranks in the 95th percentile. 

It would once again take some creativity to find at-bats for Veen, but he’d be worth adding in all leagues once promoted. I think it’s more likely that he finally gets the call-up as an injury replacement of some kind, but they also could swap him out with Carrigg at some point if the rookie falls into an extended slump, although that doesn’t seem likely at the moment.

Verdict: Monitor for promotion

 

Andrew Fischer, 3B, Milwaukee Brewers

Brewers No. 8, Overall N/A

You may not have heard of Andrew Fischer, who was drafted just last season with the 20th overall pick of the MLB Draft. He has quickly adjusted in his first year of professional baseball this season, as he’s currently tied for the second-most homers in the minor leagues with 27. He managed to hit 11 home runs just in June alone, and recently launched another in a multi-hit game on Friday. 

The Brewers may have found something here, as he’s slashing .295/.439/.705 and has 62 RBI, 66 runs, and seven steals to go along with his 27 homers this season. While the 33.3% strikeout rate is a problem he’ll have to fix, he’s an on-base machine with an 18.2% walk rate. Of course, most of his season has been at High-A, so some adjustments will have to be made as he begins to face more skilled pitchers. 

The first step of that adjustment is looking good so far, considering he already has seven home runs in 14 games at Double-A. The 22-year-old’s swing is perfectly optimized for power, as he pulls the ball in the air over 40% of the time and hits ground balls at a 23% clip. He’s going to have to hold up against tougher competition as he eventually rises to Triple-A, but so far, you can't ask much more out of the slugger. 

It's not worth monitoring him for redraft leagues in 2026; however, it's clear that his dynasty stock is skyrocketing. There's a chance he moves to first base eventually, but at least so far, the Brewers intend to give him a chance to stick at third, which would be even better for his fantasy value.

Verdict: Rising dynasty asset

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More Fantasy Baseball Prospects and Rookies

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