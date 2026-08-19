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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Walker Jenkins, River Ryan, Seaver King

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Seaver King - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Prospect Sleepers, Stashes, Waiver Wire

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Walker Jenkins, River Ryan, Seaver King - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Targeting a prospect ahead of other pitchers can play a major role in winning your fantasy league. Those who stashed Joshua Baez ahead of his historic debut not only saved critical FAAB dollars but may have secured a league-winner.

In this piece, we will take a look at two emerging hitting prospects who are on the doorstep of the majors and a sneaky late-season pitcher to know.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 61 G, .289/.387/.478, 17 2B, 7 HR, 13 SB

The Minnesota Twins’ No. 1 prospect, Walker Jenkins, would probably already be in the majors if it weren’t for a couple of injuries this season.

Earlier this year, he dealt with a hamstring strain before suffering an AC joint sprain in his shoulder after crashing into the outfield wall.

Now, the 21-year-old outfielder appears to be fully healthy and is rediscovering his power at Triple-A.

In between his injuries, the left-handed-hitting Jenkins has slashed .303/.394/.502 with eight home runs and 13 stolen bases in Triple-A.

Jenkins has also demonstrated a mature approach at the plate, posting a 15.5% strikeout rate and a 12.3% walk rate. Under the hood, he is just as impressive.

The 2023 fifth overall pick has a 112.3 mph max exit velocity (89th percentile), along with a .407 xSLG (77th percentile) and a 43.3% hard-hit rate (75th percentile). He’s also making plenty of contact, posting an impressive 84% contact rate.

When you combine his bat-to-ball skills with his plate discipline and developing power, you can see why Jenkins has the potential to be a top-20 fantasy outfielder sooner rather than later.

Jenkins should be stashed in 15-team leagues with five outfield spots, and once he gets the call, he has the upside to become a must-roster player in all formats.

-Written by Marty Tallman

 

River Ryan, SP, Detroit Tigers

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 36 1/3 IP, 4.46 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 43 SO, 8 BB

The Detroit Tigers acquired River Ryan in the trade that sent two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Although Ryan is currently on the injured list with a hamstring strain, there's a chance he could make some starts for the Tigers down the stretch.

Much has been made about Ryan being a 27-year-old prospect, which is fair, but that doesn't tell the whole story.

The Dodgers called up Ryan in 2024, and he immediately found success, posting a 1.33 ERA, 3.84 xERA, a 22.2% strikeout rate, and a 1.18 WHIP over 20 1/3 innings.

Unfortunately, he suffered an elbow injury shortly after that and needed Tommy John surgery. Ryan missed all of 2025 while rehabbing before returning to the mound earlier this year.

Since then, he's shown flashes of the upside that made him an elite prospect while also dealing with two hamstring injuries.

In 2026, Ryan has a 4.46 ERA, 4.25 xERA, a 27.2% strikeout rate, a 5.1% walk rate, and a 1.29 WHIP across 36 1/3 innings at Triple-A. Not only can Ryan touch 100 mph with his fastball, but he also has a deep arsenal.

The slider is probably his best secondary pitch. It sits in the upper-80s with a short, sharp break and can be used both for strikes and as a putaway pitch. The curveball gives him a completely different look.

It sits around 82-85 mph with more depth than the slider and helps keep hitters from sitting on his fastball. The cutter sits in the low-90s and gives him something in between the fastball and slider.

It's another useful pitch that keeps hitters from locking in on his main two offerings. The changeup is probably his fourth-best secondary pitch right now.

It sits in the upper-80s with some sink and has flashed above-average, but he hasn't needed to rely on it much with the rest of his arsenal.

Overall, the future is very bright for Ryan, especially with the Tigers, who have proven to be a top-tier organization when it comes to developing pitching.

For this season, though, the big question is simply whether he can stay healthy. If he does, I could see him making a few starts in September as the Tigers make a final push for the playoffs.

He's worth a stash in 15-team leagues right now. Once he's healthy and in the majors, he has enough strikeout upside to be rostered in every format.

-Written by Marty Tallman

 

Seaver King, SS, Washington Nationals

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 46 G, .297/.371/.484, 8 2B, 8 HR, 6 SB

Coming into the season, shortstop Seaver King was best known for his 60-grade speed, but the bat has taken a major step forward in 2026.

After posting just an 88 wRC+ across three levels last year, King is slashing .312/.395/.513 with 12 home runs and 11 stolen bases, good for a 139 wRC+ across 358 Double-A and Triple-A plate appearances.

From a power standpoint, King has a .201 ISO and a 10% barrel rate while improving his line-drive and home-run-to-fly-ball rates. He also has a respectable 20% strikeout rate and a solid 10% walk rate.

The biggest thing he still needs to work on is his pitch recognition. His chase rate was 36% in 2025, but he cut it down to 26% in the Arizona Fall League.

That improvement looked like it was going to stick after he posted a 28% chase rate across 165 Double-A plate appearances, but it has climbed back to 36% since his promotion to Triple-A.

If King can clean that up, I could see him getting the call around the beginning of September, if not sooner.

The Nationals are out of the Wild Card race, so it makes sense for them to see what they have in King before the season ends. He's also a much better fielder than Nasim Nunez, who currently has a 68 wRC+ across 400 plate appearances.

The Nationals also rank first in stolen bases by a wide margin, so when King gets the call, I expect him to have the green light on the base paths.

Overall, the 23-year-old Wake Forest product should be stashed in 15-team leagues with a minor-league spot, especially if you need a middle infielder or some stolen-base help down the stretch.

He could also be a difference-maker in deeper head-to-head leagues, where his speed could help you win the stolen-base category on his own in a given week.

-Written by Marty Tallman

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY), Kaelen Culpepper (MIN), Angel Genao (CLE), Hagen Smith (CHW)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Jacob Melton (TBR), Manuel Pena (ARI), Jett Williams (MIL)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC), Karson Milbrandt (MIA)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
3 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
4 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox
5 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
6 Zac Veen **Promoted OF Rockies
7 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
8 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
9 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
10 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
11 Jonathon Long 1B Marlins
12 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
13 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
14 Jonah Tong SP Mets
15 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
16 Parks Harber 3B Giants
17 Lazaro Montes OF Mariners
18 River Ryan SP Tigers
19 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
20 Bo Davidson OF Giants
21 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
22 Josue Briceno 1B Tigers
23 Michael Forret SP Orioles
24 Max Anderson 2B/3B Tigers
25 Charles McAdoo 3B Blue Jays

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Walker Jenkins, River Ryan, Seaver King, Jung Hoo Lee, Andruw Monasterio, Esmerlyn Valdez, Willi Castro, Noah Cameron, Grant Taylor, Trent Grisham, Jake Mangum, Dominic Canzone, Clay Holmes, Jacob Webb. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Walker Jenkins, River Ryan, Seaver King, Jung Hoo Lee, Andruw Monasterio, Esmerlyn Valdez, Willi Castro, Noah Cameron, Grant Taylor, Trent Grisham, Jake Mangum, Dominic Canzone, Clay Holmes, Jacob Webb:

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Joshua Baez
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Carson Benge
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Jo Adell
Walker Jenkins
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Max Clark
Walker Jenkins
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Steven Kwan
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Zac Veen
Walker Jenkins
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Luke Keaschall
Walker Jenkins
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Zack Gelof
Walker Jenkins
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Walker Jenkins
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Cam Smith
Jung Hoo Lee
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Grant Taylor
Jung Hoo Lee
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Abimelec Ortiz
Jung Hoo Lee
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Jared Jones
Jung Hoo Lee
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Dominic Canzone
Jung Hoo Lee
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Jackson Holliday
Jung Hoo Lee
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Tommy Edman
Jung Hoo Lee
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Jung Hoo Lee
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Dylan Crews
Jung Hoo Lee
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Trent Grisham
Jung Hoo Lee
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Willy Adames
Jung Hoo Lee
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Gleyber Torres
Jung Hoo Lee
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Alec Bohm
Jung Hoo Lee
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Noah Cameron
Jung Hoo Lee
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Andruw Monasterio
Jung Hoo Lee
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Ryan Jeffers
Jung Hoo Lee
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Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Jung Hoo Lee
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Jung Hoo Lee
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Zac Thornton
Jung Hoo Lee
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Jake Mangum
Jung Hoo Lee
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Maikel Garcia
Jung Hoo Lee
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Nick Gonzales
Jung Hoo Lee
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Ben Joyce
Jung Hoo Lee
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Jung Hoo Lee
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Jeff McNeil
Jung Hoo Lee
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Jacob Webb
Jung Hoo Lee
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Kade Anderson
Jung Hoo Lee
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Ty France
Jung Hoo Lee
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Kodai Senga
Jung Hoo Lee
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Jung Hoo Lee
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Jung Hoo Lee
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Jung Hoo Lee
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Jung Hoo Lee
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Jung Hoo Lee
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Jung Hoo Lee
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Jung Hoo Lee
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Jung Hoo Lee
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Jung Hoo Lee
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Jung Hoo Lee
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Jung Hoo Lee
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Jung Hoo Lee
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Cam Smith
Andruw Monasterio
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Alec Bohm
Andruw Monasterio
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Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Andruw Monasterio
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Andruw Monasterio
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Zac Thornton
Andruw Monasterio
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Dylan Crews
Andruw Monasterio
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Maikel Garcia
Andruw Monasterio
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Tommy Edman
Andruw Monasterio
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Ben Joyce
Andruw Monasterio
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Dominic Canzone
Andruw Monasterio
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Jeff McNeil
Andruw Monasterio
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Abimelec Ortiz
Andruw Monasterio
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Andruw Monasterio
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Andruw Monasterio
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Kodai Senga
Andruw Monasterio
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Andruw Monasterio
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Griffin Conine
Andruw Monasterio
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Jared Jones
Andruw Monasterio
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Hogan Harris
Andruw Monasterio
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Jackson Holliday
Andruw Monasterio
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Andruw Monasterio
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Andruw Monasterio
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Sean Manaea
Andruw Monasterio
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Andruw Monasterio
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Willi Castro
Andruw Monasterio
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Andruw Monasterio
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Lawrence Butler
Andruw Monasterio
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Noah Cameron
Andruw Monasterio
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Andruw Monasterio
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Andruw Monasterio
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Andruw Monasterio
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Andruw Monasterio
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Andruw Monasterio
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Andruw Monasterio
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Andruw Monasterio
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Andruw Monasterio
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Andruw Monasterio
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Andruw Monasterio
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Andruw Monasterio
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Andruw Monasterio
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Jackson Holliday
Esmerlyn Valdez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Grant Taylor
Esmerlyn Valdez
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Ryan Jeffers
Esmerlyn Valdez
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Jung Hoo Lee
Esmerlyn Valdez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Zac Thornton
Esmerlyn Valdez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Ezequiel Duran
Esmerlyn Valdez
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Joshua Baez
Esmerlyn Valdez
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Carson Benge
Esmerlyn Valdez
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Daylen Lile
Esmerlyn Valdez
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Jo Adell
Esmerlyn Valdez
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Max Clark
Esmerlyn Valdez
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Steven Kwan
Esmerlyn Valdez
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Royce Lewis
Esmerlyn Valdez
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Zac Veen
Esmerlyn Valdez
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Luke Keaschall
Esmerlyn Valdez
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Zack Gelof
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T.J. Rumfield
Esmerlyn Valdez
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Mickey Moniak
Willi Castro
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Sean Manaea
Willi Castro
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Lawrence Butler
Willi Castro
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Brandyn Garcia
Willi Castro
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Willi Castro
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Hogan Harris
Willi Castro
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Carter Jensen
Willi Castro
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Griffin Conine
Willi Castro
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Braden Montgomery
Willi Castro
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Kodai Senga
Willi Castro
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Steven Cruz
Willi Castro
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Willi Castro
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Jordan Romano
Willi Castro
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Willi Castro
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Agustin Ramirez
Willi Castro
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Ben Joyce
Willi Castro
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Sam Antonacci
Willi Castro
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Maikel Garcia
Willi Castro
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Willi Castro
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Zac Thornton
Willi Castro
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Willi Castro
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Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Willi Castro
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Jake Burger
Willi Castro
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Willi Castro
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Kody Clemens
Willi Castro
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Alec Bohm
Willi Castro
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Cole Young
Willi Castro
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Willy Adames
Willi Castro
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Alejandro Kirk
Willi Castro
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Willi Castro
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Joshua Baez
Willi Castro
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George Lombard Jr.
Willi Castro
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Willi Castro
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Willi Castro
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Willi Castro
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Willi Castro
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Max Clark
Willi Castro
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Steven Kwan
Willi Castro
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Royce Lewis
Willi Castro
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Zac Veen
Willi Castro
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Luke Keaschall
Willi Castro
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Angel Genao
Noah Cameron
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Ryan Jeffers
Noah Cameron
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Gleyber Torres
Noah Cameron
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Noah Cameron
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Trent Grisham
Noah Cameron
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Jake Mangum
Noah Cameron
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Noah Cameron
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Nick Gonzales
Noah Cameron
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Jackson Holliday
Noah Cameron
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Ernie Clement
Noah Cameron
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Jared Jones
Noah Cameron
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Jacob Webb
Noah Cameron
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Grant Taylor
Noah Cameron
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Ty France
Noah Cameron
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Jung Hoo Lee
Noah Cameron
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Joey Cantillo
Noah Cameron
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Abimelec Ortiz
Noah Cameron
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Cole Carrigg
Noah Cameron
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Dominic Canzone
Noah Cameron
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Cam Smith
Noah Cameron
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Tommy Edman
Noah Cameron
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Clay Holmes
Noah Cameron
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Noah Cameron
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Ezequiel Duran
Noah Cameron
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Noah Cameron
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Noah Cameron
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Noah Cameron
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Noah Cameron
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Christian Scott
Noah Cameron
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Noah Cameron
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Noah Cameron
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Noah Cameron
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Noah Cameron
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Zac Thornton
Noah Cameron
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Kade Anderson
Grant Taylor
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Jared Jones
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Jung Hoo Lee
Grant Taylor
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Jackson Holliday
Grant Taylor
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Abimelec Ortiz
Grant Taylor
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Grant Taylor
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Dominic Canzone
Grant Taylor
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Trent Grisham
Grant Taylor
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Tommy Edman
Grant Taylor
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Gleyber Torres
Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Noah Cameron
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Grant Taylor
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Ryan Jeffers
Grant Taylor
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Andruw Monasterio
Grant Taylor
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Jake Mangum
Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Ty France
Grant Taylor
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Jeff McNeil
Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Ian Seymour
Grant Taylor
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Jackson Jobe
Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Kodai Senga
Grant Taylor
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Hogan Harris
Grant Taylor
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Brandyn Garcia
Grant Taylor
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Sean Manaea
Grant Taylor
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Steven Cruz
Grant Taylor
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Jordan Romano
Trent Grisham
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Gleyber Torres
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Trent Grisham
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Noah Cameron
Trent Grisham
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Jackson Holliday
Trent Grisham
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Ryan Jeffers
Trent Grisham
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Jared Jones
Trent Grisham
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Trent Grisham
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Grant Taylor
Trent Grisham
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Jake Mangum
Trent Grisham
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Jung Hoo Lee
Trent Grisham
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Nick Gonzales
Trent Grisham
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Abimelec Ortiz
Trent Grisham
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Ernie Clement
Trent Grisham
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Dominic Canzone
Trent Grisham
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Jacob Webb
Trent Grisham
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Tommy Edman
Trent Grisham
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Ty France
Trent Grisham
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Trent Grisham
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Trent Grisham
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Trent Grisham
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Trent Grisham
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Trent Grisham
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Trent Grisham
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Clay Holmes
Trent Grisham
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Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Trent Grisham
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Ezequiel Duran
Trent Grisham
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Zac Thornton
Trent Grisham
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Isaac Paredes
Trent Grisham
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Joshua Baez
Trent Grisham
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Carson Benge
Trent Grisham
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Daylen Lile
Trent Grisham
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Jo Adell
Trent Grisham
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Max Clark
Trent Grisham
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Trent Grisham
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Zac Veen
Trent Grisham
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Trent Grisham
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Trent Grisham
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Mickey Moniak
Trent Grisham
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Maikel Garcia
Trent Grisham
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Jeff McNeil
Jake Mangum
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Nick Gonzales
Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Ryan Jeffers
Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Ty France
Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jackson Holliday
Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
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vs
Grant Taylor
Jake Mangum
vs
Isaac Paredes
Jake Mangum
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Jake Mangum
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jake Mangum
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Jake Mangum
vs
Walbert Urena
Jake Mangum
vs
Dominic Canzone
Jake Mangum
vs
Jake Bennett
Jake Mangum
vs
Tommy Edman
Jake Mangum
vs
Mickey Moniak
Jake Mangum
vs
Dylan Crews
Jake Mangum
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Jake Mangum
vs
Joshua Baez
Jake Mangum
vs
Carson Benge
Jake Mangum
vs
Daylen Lile
Jake Mangum
vs
Jo Adell
Jake Mangum
vs
Max Clark
Jake Mangum
vs
Steven Kwan
Jake Mangum
vs
Zac Veen
Jake Mangum
vs
Luke Keaschall
Jake Mangum
vs
Zack Gelof
Jake Mangum
vs
Maikel Garcia
Jake Mangum
vs
Jeff McNeil
Jake Mangum
vs
Griffin Conine
Dominic Canzone
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Dominic Canzone
vs
Tommy Edman
Dominic Canzone
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Dominic Canzone
vs
Dylan Crews
Dominic Canzone
vs
Grant Taylor
Dominic Canzone
vs
Willy Adames
Dominic Canzone
vs
Jared Jones
Dominic Canzone
vs
Alec Bohm
Dominic Canzone
vs
Jackson Holliday
Dominic Canzone
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Dominic Canzone
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Dominic Canzone
vs
Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Dominic Canzone
vs
Trent Grisham
Dominic Canzone
vs
Zac Thornton
Dominic Canzone
vs
Gleyber Torres
Dominic Canzone
vs
Maikel Garcia
Dominic Canzone
vs
Noah Cameron
Dominic Canzone
vs
Ben Joyce
Dominic Canzone
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Dominic Canzone
vs
Jeff McNeil
Dominic Canzone
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Dominic Canzone
vs
Kade Anderson
Dominic Canzone
vs
Jake Mangum
Dominic Canzone
vs
Kodai Senga
Dominic Canzone
vs
Nick Gonzales
Dominic Canzone
vs
Griffin Conine
Dominic Canzone
vs
Ernie Clement
Dominic Canzone
vs
Hogan Harris
Dominic Canzone
vs
Jacob Webb
Dominic Canzone
vs
Joshua Baez
Dominic Canzone
vs
Carson Benge
Dominic Canzone
vs
Daylen Lile
Dominic Canzone
vs
Jo Adell
Dominic Canzone
vs
Max Clark
Dominic Canzone
vs
Steven Kwan
Dominic Canzone
vs
Zac Veen
Dominic Canzone
vs
Luke Keaschall
Dominic Canzone
vs
Zack Gelof
Dominic Canzone
vs
Mickey Moniak
Dominic Canzone
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Dominic Canzone
vs
Cam Smith
Clay Holmes
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Clay Holmes
vs
Cam Smith
Clay Holmes
vs
Isaac Paredes
Clay Holmes
vs
Cole Carrigg
Clay Holmes
vs
Chase Meidroth
Clay Holmes
vs
Joey Cantillo
Clay Holmes
vs
Walbert Urena
Clay Holmes
vs
Ty France
Clay Holmes
vs
Jake Bennett
Clay Holmes
vs
Jacob Webb
Clay Holmes
vs
Mickey Moniak
Clay Holmes
vs
Ernie Clement
Clay Holmes
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Clay Holmes
vs
Nick Gonzales
Clay Holmes
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Clay Holmes
vs
Jake Mangum
Clay Holmes
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Clay Holmes
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Clay Holmes
vs
Jacob Wilson
Clay Holmes
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Clay Holmes
vs
Zack Gelof
Clay Holmes
vs
Noah Cameron
Clay Holmes
vs
Kyle Leahy
Clay Holmes
vs
Gleyber Torres
Clay Holmes
vs
Jackson Jobe
Clay Holmes
vs
Trent Grisham
Clay Holmes
vs
Christian Scott
Clay Holmes
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Clay Holmes
vs
Tyler Mahle
Clay Holmes
vs
Jacob Latz
Clay Holmes
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Clay Holmes
vs
Ian Seymour
Clay Holmes
vs
Peter Lambert
Clay Holmes
vs
Jared Jones
Clay Holmes
vs
Zac Thornton
Clay Holmes
vs
Kade Anderson
Clay Holmes
vs
Kodai Senga
Clay Holmes
vs
Sean Manaea
Clay Holmes
vs
Keider Montero
Clay Holmes
vs
Cal Quantrill
Clay Holmes
vs
Gage Jump
Jacob Webb
vs
Ty France
Jacob Webb
vs
Ernie Clement
Jacob Webb
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jacob Webb
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jacob Webb
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jacob Webb
vs
Jake Mangum
Jacob Webb
vs
Cam Smith
Jacob Webb
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Jacob Webb
vs
Clay Holmes
Jacob Webb
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Jacob Webb
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Jacob Webb
vs
Noah Cameron
Jacob Webb
vs
Isaac Paredes
Jacob Webb
vs
Gleyber Torres
Jacob Webb
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jacob Webb
vs
Trent Grisham
Jacob Webb
vs
Walbert Urena
Jacob Webb
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jacob Webb
vs
Jake Bennett
Jacob Webb
vs
Jackson Holliday
Jacob Webb
vs
Mickey Moniak
Jacob Webb
vs
Jared Jones
Jacob Webb
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Jacob Webb
vs
Grant Taylor
Jacob Webb
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Jacob Webb
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Jacob Webb
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jacob Webb
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Jacob Webb
vs
Jacob Wilson
Jacob Webb
vs
Jacob Latz
Jacob Webb
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Jacob Webb
vs
Ian Seymour
Jacob Webb
vs
Tanner Scott
Jacob Webb
vs
Jackson Jobe
Jacob Webb
vs
Ben Joyce
Jacob Webb
vs
Kodai Senga
Jacob Webb
vs
Hogan Harris
Jacob Webb
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Jacob Webb
vs
Sean Manaea
Jacob Webb
vs
Steven Cruz
Jacob Webb
vs
Jordan Romano

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