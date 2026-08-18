3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Franklin Arias, Ty Johnson, Elmer Rodriguez

August 18, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Franklin Arias, Ty Johnson, Elmer Rodriguez - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Stashing high-end prospects ahead of their MLB debuts can provide your fantasy team with a massive spark for the final stretch.

In this piece, we will look at one of the hottest hitters at the Triple-A level and two pitchers on the verge of a promotion.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Franklin Arias, SS, Boston Red Sox

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 17 G, .300/.375/.529, 4 2B, 4 HR

Infielder Franklin Arias is the Boston Red Sox’s No. 1 prospect, and after dominating Double-A this season, he has already earned a promotion to Triple-A.

Arias was once viewed as a glove-first shortstop, but his recent power surge has put him in position to potentially reach the majors when rosters expand on September 1.

The 20-year-old has also started playing second base, giving Boston another option once Trevor Story returns from sports hernia surgery.

It could also give the Red Sox some insurance if Andruw Monasterio (113 wRC+) and Nick Sogard (107 wRC+) come back down to earth.

Before his promotion, Arias slashed .318/.407/.587 with 19 home runs and five stolen bases in 75 games at Double-A Portland. He also led the Eastern League in OPS at the time of his promotion.

MLB Pipeline has long viewed Arias as a player with a strong hit tool and defensive ability, but his power was the biggest question mark.

He's starting to put those concerns to rest, though, hitting 22 home runs across the minors this season after going deep just six times in 2025.

107.8 mph | 419 ft 💥 MLB’s No. 7 prospect Franklin Arias (@RedSox) blasts his 22nd homer of the year, 3rd for the Triple-A @WooSox: pic.twitter.com/qFTCdmU5G1 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 5, 2026

Under the hood, things look just as good. Across 57 Triple-A at-bats, the 20-year-old has posted a .450 xSLG (87th percentile), an 8.9% barrel rate (74th percentile), and a 49% hard-hit rate (88th percentile).

Even with his newfound power, Arias has continued to demonstrate excellent plate discipline. Across 400 Triple-A and Double-A plate appearances, he is striking out just 15% of the time while walking 11% of the time.

Arias should be stashed in 15-team leagues with minor-league roster spots. Once he gets the call, he has the potential to be an excellent middle-infield option in 12-team formats.

-Written by Marty Tallman

Ty Johnson, SP, Tampa Bay Rays

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 54 2/3 IP, 2.96 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 74 SO, 21 BB

The Tampa Bay Rays acquired Ty Johnson in 2024 in the trade that sent Isaac Paredes to the Chicago Cubs.

The 24-year-old righty has put together a really strong season at Triple-A Durham, posting a 3.08 ERA, 2.65 xERA, 33% strikeout rate, 10% walk rate, and a 1.04 WHIP.

Hitters are batting just .181 against him over 52 2/3 innings.

Johnson is mostly a two-pitch pitcher right now, but that's not a bad thing when both pitches are this good. His fastball sits around 91-94 mph and can touch 98, but the velocity isn't what makes it stand out.

At 6-foot-6, Johnson gets a ton of extension and throws from a low three-quarters arm slot, which makes the ball tough for hitters to pick up. That helps the fastball play above its velocity.

The slider is his best pitch. It sits around 84-86 mph and had nearly a 50% whiff rate in 2025. Johnson can throw it tighter for strikes or add more sweep and depth when he's looking for a swing and miss.

If he can develop even an average third pitch, his upside as a starter gets much more interesting.

Right now, the first-place Rays are rolling with a four-man rotation, so it wouldn't surprise me if they called up Johnson for a few starts down the stretch.

However, it's starting to look more likely that they'll use him out of the bullpen. He's pitched in relief in each of his last three appearances, going just one inning each time.

That could simply be maintenance to keep him fresh and healthy down the stretch, but I'm starting to lean toward a bullpen role.

Overall, Johnson is a solid stash in 15-team leagues if you have a minor league roster spot to spare. If he gets called up and lands in the rotation, he's worth a look in 12-team leagues as well, especially if you're looking for strikeout upside.

-Written by Marty Tallman

Elmer Rodriguez, SP, New York Yankees

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 92 1/3 IP, 2.63 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 94 SO, 46 BB

Right-hander Elmer Rodriguez could get another shot at the Yankees' rotation, especially with Will Warren struggling over the last month.

Since July, Warren has posted a 5.40 ERA, 5.67 xERA and 1.40 WHIP over 30 innings. Rodriguez was called up in April but struggled, posting a 4.76 ERA, 5.86 xERA, 1.76 WHIP and a -1.5% K-BB%.

He's been much better since returning to Triple-A. Across 85 1/3 innings, the 22-year-old has a 2.85 ERA, 24.2% strikeout rate and 53% ground-ball rate while allowing just five home runs.

Keeping the ball in the park is especially important when you call Yankee Stadium home. Rodriguez isn't overpowering, but he does enough to keep hitters off balance.

Overall, he's more of a pitchability guy with a deep arsenal than someone who's going to rack up strikeouts with pure stuff. The best comparison for me is a young Chris Bassitt.

He mixes a sinker, four-seam fastball, sweeper, curveball, changeup, and cutter. Here's a look at his arsenal.

Rodriguez is a solid stash in 15-team leagues with a minor-league roster spot. Once he gets called back up, I wouldn't break the bank for him, but he could be a useful innings eater down the final stretch.

-Written by Marty Tallman

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY), Kaelen Culpepper (MIN), Angel Genao (CLE), Hagen Smith (CHW)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Jacob Melton (TBR), Manuel Pena (ARI), Jett Williams (MIL)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC), Karson Milbrandt (MIA)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Jacob Webb Hogan Harris vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Jacob Webb Hogan Harris vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Franklin Arias, Ty Johnson, Elmer Rodriguez, Jake Bennett, Zack Gelof, Joey Cantillo, Christian Scott, Cole Carrigg, Jackson Jobe, Kyle Leahy, Isaac Paredes, Cole Young, Chase Meidroth, Jared Jones, Yoendrys Gomez, Eugenio Suarez, Gleyber Torres, Ryan Jeffers, Yainer Diaz, Zach Thornton, Ernie Clement. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Franklin Arias, Ty Johnson, Elmer Rodriguez, Jake Bennett, Zack Gelof, Joey Cantillo, Christian Scott, Cole Carrigg, Jackson Jobe, Kyle Leahy, Isaac Paredes, Cole Young, Chase Meidroth, Jared Jones, Yoendrys Gomez, Eugenio Suarez, Gleyber Torres, Ryan Jeffers, Yainer Diaz, Zach Thornton, Ernie Clement:

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