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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Franklin Arias, Ty Johnson, Elmer Rodriguez

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Franklin Arias - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Prospects, Dynasty Sleepers

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Franklin Arias, Ty Johnson, Elmer Rodriguez - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Stashing high-end prospects ahead of their MLB debuts can provide your fantasy team with a massive spark for the final stretch.

In this piece, we will look at one of the hottest hitters at the Triple-A level and two pitchers on the verge of a promotion.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Franklin Arias, SS, Boston Red Sox

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 17 G, .300/.375/.529, 4 2B, 4 HR

Infielder Franklin Arias is the Boston Red Sox’s No. 1 prospect, and after dominating Double-A this season, he has already earned a promotion to Triple-A.

Arias was once viewed as a glove-first shortstop, but his recent power surge has put him in position to potentially reach the majors when rosters expand on September 1.

The 20-year-old has also started playing second base, giving Boston another option once Trevor Story returns from sports hernia surgery.

It could also give the Red Sox some insurance if Andruw Monasterio (113 wRC+) and Nick Sogard (107 wRC+) come back down to earth.

Before his promotion, Arias slashed .318/.407/.587 with 19 home runs and five stolen bases in 75 games at Double-A Portland. He also led the Eastern League in OPS at the time of his promotion.

MLB Pipeline has long viewed Arias as a player with a strong hit tool and defensive ability, but his power was the biggest question mark.

He's starting to put those concerns to rest, though, hitting 22 home runs across the minors this season after going deep just six times in 2025.

Under the hood, things look just as good. Across 57 Triple-A at-bats, the 20-year-old has posted a .450 xSLG (87th percentile), an 8.9% barrel rate (74th percentile), and a 49% hard-hit rate (88th percentile).

Even with his newfound power, Arias has continued to demonstrate excellent plate discipline. Across 400 Triple-A and Double-A plate appearances, he is striking out just 15% of the time while walking 11% of the time.

Arias should be stashed in 15-team leagues with minor-league roster spots. Once he gets the call, he has the potential to be an excellent middle-infield option in 12-team formats.

-Written by Marty Tallman

 

Ty Johnson, SP, Tampa Bay Rays

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 54 2/3 IP, 2.96 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 74 SO, 21 BB

The Tampa Bay Rays acquired Ty Johnson in 2024 in the trade that sent Isaac Paredes to the Chicago Cubs.

The 24-year-old righty has put together a really strong season at Triple-A Durham, posting a 3.08 ERA, 2.65 xERA, 33% strikeout rate, 10% walk rate, and a 1.04 WHIP.

Hitters are batting just .181 against him over 52 2/3 innings.

Johnson is mostly a two-pitch pitcher right now, but that's not a bad thing when both pitches are this good. His fastball sits around 91-94 mph and can touch 98, but the velocity isn't what makes it stand out.

At 6-foot-6, Johnson gets a ton of extension and throws from a low three-quarters arm slot, which makes the ball tough for hitters to pick up. That helps the fastball play above its velocity.

The slider is his best pitch. It sits around 84-86 mph and had nearly a 50% whiff rate in 2025. Johnson can throw it tighter for strikes or add more sweep and depth when he's looking for a swing and miss.

If he can develop even an average third pitch, his upside as a starter gets much more interesting.

Right now, the first-place Rays are rolling with a four-man rotation, so it wouldn't surprise me if they called up Johnson for a few starts down the stretch.

However, it's starting to look more likely that they'll use him out of the bullpen. He's pitched in relief in each of his last three appearances, going just one inning each time.

That could simply be maintenance to keep him fresh and healthy down the stretch, but I'm starting to lean toward a bullpen role.

Overall, Johnson is a solid stash in 15-team leagues if you have a minor league roster spot to spare. If he gets called up and lands in the rotation, he's worth a look in 12-team leagues as well, especially if you're looking for strikeout upside.

-Written by Marty Tallman

 

Elmer Rodriguez, SP, New York Yankees

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 92 1/3 IP, 2.63 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 94 SO, 46 BB

Right-hander Elmer Rodriguez could get another shot at the Yankees' rotation, especially with Will Warren struggling over the last month.

Since July, Warren has posted a 5.40 ERA, 5.67 xERA and 1.40 WHIP over 30 innings. Rodriguez was called up in April but struggled, posting a 4.76 ERA, 5.86 xERA, 1.76 WHIP and a -1.5% K-BB%.

He's been much better since returning to Triple-A. Across 85 1/3 innings, the 22-year-old has a 2.85 ERA, 24.2% strikeout rate and 53% ground-ball rate while allowing just five home runs.

Keeping the ball in the park is especially important when you call Yankee Stadium home. Rodriguez isn't overpowering, but he does enough to keep hitters off balance.

Overall, he's more of a pitchability guy with a deep arsenal than someone who's going to rack up strikeouts with pure stuff. The best comparison for me is a young Chris Bassitt.

He mixes a sinker, four-seam fastball, sweeper, curveball, changeup, and cutter. Here's a look at his arsenal.

Rodriguez is a solid stash in 15-team leagues with a minor-league roster spot. Once he gets called back up, I wouldn't break the bank for him, but he could be a useful innings eater down the final stretch.

-Written by Marty Tallman

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: George Lombard Jr. (NYY), Kaelen Culpepper (MIN), Angel Genao (CLE), Hagen Smith (CHW)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Jacob Melton (TBR), Manuel Pena (ARI), Jett Williams (MIL)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC), Karson Milbrandt (MIA)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson **Promoted SP Mariners
2 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
3 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
4 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox
5 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
6 Zac Veen **Promoted OF Rockies
7 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
8 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
9 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
10 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
11 Jonathon Long 1B Marlins
12 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
13 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
14 Jonah Tong SP Mets
15 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
16 Parks Harber 3B Giants
17 Lazaro Montes OF Mariners
18 River Ryan SP Tigers
19 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
20 Bo Davidson OF Giants
21 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
22 Josue Briceno 1B Tigers
23 Michael Forret SP Orioles
24 Max Anderson 2B/3B Tigers
25 Charles McAdoo 3B Blue Jays

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Franklin Arias, Ty Johnson, Elmer Rodriguez, Jake Bennett, Zack Gelof, Joey Cantillo, Christian Scott, Cole Carrigg, Jackson Jobe, Kyle Leahy, Isaac Paredes, Cole Young, Chase Meidroth, Jared Jones, Yoendrys Gomez, Eugenio Suarez, Gleyber Torres, Ryan Jeffers, Yainer Diaz, Zach Thornton, Ernie Clement. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Franklin Arias, Ty Johnson, Elmer Rodriguez, Jake Bennett, Zack Gelof, Joey Cantillo, Christian Scott, Cole Carrigg, Jackson Jobe, Kyle Leahy, Isaac Paredes, Cole Young, Chase Meidroth, Jared Jones, Yoendrys Gomez, Eugenio Suarez, Gleyber Torres, Ryan Jeffers, Yainer Diaz, Zach Thornton, Ernie Clement:

Jake Bennett
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Ty France
Jake Bennett
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Zack Gelof
Jake Bennett
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Kaelen Culpepper
Jake Bennett
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Joey Cantillo
Jake Bennett
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Angel Genao
Jake Bennett
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Christian Scott
Jake Bennett
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Walbert Urena
Jake Bennett
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Cole Carrigg
Jake Bennett
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Nick Gonzales
Jake Bennett
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Jackson Jobe
Jake Bennett
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Luke Keaschall
Jake Bennett
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Kyle Leahy
Jake Bennett
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T.J. Rumfield
Jake Bennett
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Isaac Paredes
Jake Bennett
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Brandon Pfaadt
Jake Bennett
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Cole Young
Jake Bennett
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Zac Veen
Jake Bennett
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Chase Meidroth
Jake Bennett
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Mickey Moniak
Jake Bennett
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Jared Jones
Jake Bennett
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Jacob Latz
Jake Bennett
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Ian Seymour
Jake Bennett
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Peter Lambert
Jake Bennett
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Zac Thornton
Jake Bennett
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Noah Cameron
Jake Bennett
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Grant Taylor
Jake Bennett
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Clay Holmes
Jake Bennett
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David Peterson
Jake Bennett
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Keider Montero
Zack Gelof
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Jake Bennett
Zack Gelof
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Joey Cantillo
Zack Gelof
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Ty France
Zack Gelof
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Christian Scott
Zack Gelof
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Kaelen Culpepper
Zack Gelof
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Cole Carrigg
Zack Gelof
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Angel Genao
Zack Gelof
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Jackson Jobe
Zack Gelof
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Walbert Urena
Zack Gelof
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Kyle Leahy
Zack Gelof
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Nick Gonzales
Zack Gelof
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Isaac Paredes
Zack Gelof
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Luke Keaschall
Zack Gelof
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Cole Young
Zack Gelof
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T.J. Rumfield
Zack Gelof
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Chase Meidroth
Zack Gelof
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Brandon Pfaadt
Zack Gelof
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Jared Jones
Zack Gelof
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Zac Veen
Zack Gelof
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Yoendrys Gomez
Zack Gelof
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Joshua Baez
Zack Gelof
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Max Clark
Zack Gelof
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George Lombard Jr.
Zack Gelof
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Steven Kwan
Zack Gelof
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Chandler Simpson
Zack Gelof
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Caleb Durbin
Zack Gelof
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Royce Lewis
Zack Gelof
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Carson Benge
Zack Gelof
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Mickey Moniak
Joey Cantillo
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Zack Gelof
Joey Cantillo
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Christian Scott
Joey Cantillo
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Jake Bennett
Joey Cantillo
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Cole Carrigg
Joey Cantillo
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Ty France
Joey Cantillo
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Jackson Jobe
Joey Cantillo
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Kaelen Culpepper
Joey Cantillo
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Kyle Leahy
Joey Cantillo
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Angel Genao
Joey Cantillo
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Isaac Paredes
Joey Cantillo
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Walbert Urena
Joey Cantillo
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Cole Young
Joey Cantillo
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Nick Gonzales
Joey Cantillo
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Chase Meidroth
Joey Cantillo
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Luke Keaschall
Joey Cantillo
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Jared Jones
Joey Cantillo
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T.J. Rumfield
Joey Cantillo
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Yoendrys Gomez
Joey Cantillo
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Brandon Pfaadt
Joey Cantillo
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Eugenio Suarez
Joey Cantillo
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Jacob Latz
Joey Cantillo
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Ian Seymour
Joey Cantillo
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Peter Lambert
Joey Cantillo
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Zac Thornton
Joey Cantillo
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Noah Cameron
Joey Cantillo
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Grant Taylor
Joey Cantillo
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Clay Holmes
Joey Cantillo
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Jacob Webb
Joey Cantillo
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David Peterson
Christian Scott
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Joey Cantillo
Christian Scott
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Cole Carrigg
Christian Scott
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Zack Gelof
Christian Scott
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Jackson Jobe
Christian Scott
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Jake Bennett
Christian Scott
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Kyle Leahy
Christian Scott
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Ty France
Christian Scott
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Isaac Paredes
Christian Scott
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Kaelen Culpepper
Christian Scott
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Cole Young
Christian Scott
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Angel Genao
Christian Scott
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Chase Meidroth
Christian Scott
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Walbert Urena
Christian Scott
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Jared Jones
Christian Scott
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Nick Gonzales
Christian Scott
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Yoendrys Gomez
Christian Scott
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Luke Keaschall
Christian Scott
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Eugenio Suarez
Christian Scott
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T.J. Rumfield
Christian Scott
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Gleyber Torres
Christian Scott
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Jacob Latz
Christian Scott
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Ian Seymour
Christian Scott
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Peter Lambert
Christian Scott
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Brandon Pfaadt
Christian Scott
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Zac Thornton
Christian Scott
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Noah Cameron
Christian Scott
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Grant Taylor
Christian Scott
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Clay Holmes
Christian Scott
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David Peterson
Cole Carrigg
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Christian Scott
Cole Carrigg
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Jackson Jobe
Cole Carrigg
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Joey Cantillo
Cole Carrigg
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Kyle Leahy
Cole Carrigg
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Zack Gelof
Cole Carrigg
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Isaac Paredes
Cole Carrigg
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Jake Bennett
Cole Carrigg
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Cole Young
Cole Carrigg
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Ty France
Cole Carrigg
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Chase Meidroth
Cole Carrigg
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Kaelen Culpepper
Cole Carrigg
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Jared Jones
Cole Carrigg
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Angel Genao
Cole Carrigg
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Yoendrys Gomez
Cole Carrigg
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Walbert Urena
Cole Carrigg
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Eugenio Suarez
Cole Carrigg
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Nick Gonzales
Cole Carrigg
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Gleyber Torres
Cole Carrigg
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Luke Keaschall
Cole Carrigg
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Ryan Jeffers
Cole Carrigg
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Joshua Baez
Cole Carrigg
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Max Clark
Cole Carrigg
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Steven Kwan
Cole Carrigg
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Chandler Simpson
Cole Carrigg
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Carson Benge
Cole Carrigg
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Mickey Moniak
Cole Carrigg
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Zac Veen
Cole Carrigg
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Jung Hoo Lee
Cole Carrigg
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Jackson Jobe
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Cole Carrigg
Jackson Jobe
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Kyle Leahy
Jackson Jobe
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Christian Scott
Jackson Jobe
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Isaac Paredes
Jackson Jobe
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Joey Cantillo
Jackson Jobe
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Cole Young
Jackson Jobe
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Zack Gelof
Jackson Jobe
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Chase Meidroth
Jackson Jobe
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Jake Bennett
Jackson Jobe
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Jared Jones
Jackson Jobe
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Ty France
Jackson Jobe
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Yoendrys Gomez
Jackson Jobe
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Kaelen Culpepper
Jackson Jobe
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Eugenio Suarez
Jackson Jobe
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Angel Genao
Jackson Jobe
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Gleyber Torres
Jackson Jobe
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Walbert Urena
Jackson Jobe
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Ryan Jeffers
Jackson Jobe
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Nick Gonzales
Jackson Jobe
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Yainer Diaz
Jackson Jobe
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Jacob Latz
Jackson Jobe
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Ian Seymour
Jackson Jobe
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Peter Lambert
Jackson Jobe
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Brandon Pfaadt
Jackson Jobe
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Zac Thornton
Jackson Jobe
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Noah Cameron
Jackson Jobe
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Grant Taylor
Jackson Jobe
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Clay Holmes
Jackson Jobe
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Jacob Webb
Kyle Leahy
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Jackson Jobe
Kyle Leahy
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Isaac Paredes
Kyle Leahy
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Cole Carrigg
Kyle Leahy
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Cole Young
Kyle Leahy
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Christian Scott
Kyle Leahy
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Chase Meidroth
Kyle Leahy
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Joey Cantillo
Kyle Leahy
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Jared Jones
Kyle Leahy
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Zack Gelof
Kyle Leahy
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Yoendrys Gomez
Kyle Leahy
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Jake Bennett
Kyle Leahy
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Eugenio Suarez
Kyle Leahy
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Ty France
Kyle Leahy
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Gleyber Torres
Kyle Leahy
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Kaelen Culpepper
Kyle Leahy
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Ryan Jeffers
Kyle Leahy
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Angel Genao
Kyle Leahy
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Yainer Diaz
Kyle Leahy
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Walbert Urena
Kyle Leahy
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Zac Thornton
Kyle Leahy
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Jacob Latz
Kyle Leahy
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Ian Seymour
Kyle Leahy
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Peter Lambert
Kyle Leahy
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Brandon Pfaadt
Kyle Leahy
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Noah Cameron
Kyle Leahy
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Grant Taylor
Kyle Leahy
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Clay Holmes
Kyle Leahy
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Jacob Webb
Kyle Leahy
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David Peterson
Isaac Paredes
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Kyle Leahy
Isaac Paredes
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Cole Young
Isaac Paredes
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Jackson Jobe
Isaac Paredes
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Chase Meidroth
Isaac Paredes
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Cole Carrigg
Isaac Paredes
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Jared Jones
Isaac Paredes
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Christian Scott
Isaac Paredes
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Yoendrys Gomez
Isaac Paredes
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Joey Cantillo
Isaac Paredes
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Eugenio Suarez
Isaac Paredes
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Zack Gelof
Isaac Paredes
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Gleyber Torres
Isaac Paredes
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Jake Bennett
Isaac Paredes
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Ryan Jeffers
Isaac Paredes
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Ty France
Isaac Paredes
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Yainer Diaz
Isaac Paredes
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Kaelen Culpepper
Isaac Paredes
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Zac Thornton
Isaac Paredes
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Angel Genao
Isaac Paredes
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Ernie Clement
Isaac Paredes
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George Lombard Jr.
Isaac Paredes
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Caleb Durbin
Isaac Paredes
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Royce Lewis
Isaac Paredes
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T.J. Rumfield
Isaac Paredes
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Nick Gonzales
Isaac Paredes
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Andruw Monasterio
Isaac Paredes
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Willi Castro
Isaac Paredes
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Cole Young
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Cole Young
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Cole Young
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Cole Young
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Cole Young
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Cole Young
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Cole Young
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Cole Young
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Cole Young
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Cole Young
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Cole Young
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Cole Young
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Cole Young
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Cole Young
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Jake Bennett
Cole Young
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Zac Thornton
Cole Young
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Ty France
Cole Young
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Ernie Clement
Cole Young
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Kaelen Culpepper
Cole Young
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Jung Hoo Lee
Cole Young
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George Lombard Jr.
Cole Young
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Cole Young
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Royce Lewis
Cole Young
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Luke Keaschall
Cole Young
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Nick Gonzales
Cole Young
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Angel Genao
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Cole Young
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Willi Castro
Cole Young
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Yoendrys Gomez
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Kyle Leahy
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Jackson Jobe
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Gleyber Torres
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Cole Carrigg
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Ryan Jeffers
Chase Meidroth
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Christian Scott
Chase Meidroth
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Yainer Diaz
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Joey Cantillo
Chase Meidroth
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Zac Thornton
Chase Meidroth
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Zack Gelof
Chase Meidroth
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Ernie Clement
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Jake Bennett
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Jung Hoo Lee
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George Lombard Jr.
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Caleb Durbin
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Jacob Wilson
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Royce Lewis
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Luke Keaschall
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Chase Meidroth
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Angel Genao
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Kaelen Culpepper
Chase Meidroth
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Willi Castro
Jared Jones
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Chase Meidroth
Jared Jones
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Yoendrys Gomez
Jared Jones
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Cole Young
Jared Jones
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Eugenio Suarez
Jared Jones
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Isaac Paredes
Jared Jones
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Jared Jones
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Kyle Leahy
Jared Jones
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Ryan Jeffers
Jared Jones
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Jackson Jobe
Jared Jones
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Jared Jones
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Jared Jones
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Jared Jones
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Jared Jones
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Jared Jones
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Jared Jones
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Jared Jones
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Jared Jones
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Jared Jones
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Jared Jones
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Jared Jones
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Jared Jones
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Brandon Pfaadt
Jared Jones
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Jared Jones
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Jared Jones
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Jared Jones
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Clay Holmes
Jared Jones
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David Peterson
Yoendrys Gomez
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Jared Jones
Yoendrys Gomez
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Yoendrys Gomez
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Chase Meidroth
Yoendrys Gomez
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Gleyber Torres
Yoendrys Gomez
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Cole Young
Yoendrys Gomez
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Ryan Jeffers
Yoendrys Gomez
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Isaac Paredes
Yoendrys Gomez
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Yainer Diaz
Yoendrys Gomez
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Kyle Leahy
Yoendrys Gomez
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Zac Thornton
Yoendrys Gomez
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Jackson Jobe
Yoendrys Gomez
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Ernie Clement
Yoendrys Gomez
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Cole Carrigg
Yoendrys Gomez
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Jung Hoo Lee
Yoendrys Gomez
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Yoendrys Gomez
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Andruw Monasterio
Yoendrys Gomez
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Joey Cantillo
Yoendrys Gomez
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Yoendrys Gomez
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Yoendrys Gomez
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Willi Castro
Yoendrys Gomez
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Jacob Latz
Yoendrys Gomez
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Yoendrys Gomez
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Peter Lambert
Yoendrys Gomez
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Brandon Pfaadt
Yoendrys Gomez
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Walbert Urena
Yoendrys Gomez
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Yoendrys Gomez
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Yoendrys Gomez
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Clay Holmes
Yoendrys Gomez
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Eugenio Suarez
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Yoendrys Gomez
Eugenio Suarez
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Gleyber Torres
Eugenio Suarez
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Jared Jones
Eugenio Suarez
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Ryan Jeffers
Eugenio Suarez
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Chase Meidroth
Eugenio Suarez
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Yainer Diaz
Eugenio Suarez
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Cole Young
Eugenio Suarez
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Zac Thornton
Eugenio Suarez
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Isaac Paredes
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Ernie Clement
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Kyle Leahy
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Jackson Jobe
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Cole Carrigg
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Christian Scott
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Willi Castro
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Joey Cantillo
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Noah Cameron
Eugenio Suarez
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Caleb Durbin
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Royce Lewis
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Nick Gonzales
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Angel Genao
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Tommy Edman
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Nolan Arenado
Eugenio Suarez
vs
Luis Rengifo
Gleyber Torres
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Gleyber Torres
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Gleyber Torres
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Gleyber Torres
vs
Yainer Diaz
Gleyber Torres
vs
Jared Jones
Gleyber Torres
vs
Zac Thornton
Gleyber Torres
vs
Chase Meidroth
Gleyber Torres
vs
Ernie Clement
Gleyber Torres
vs
Cole Young
Gleyber Torres
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Gleyber Torres
vs
Isaac Paredes
Gleyber Torres
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Gleyber Torres
vs
Kyle Leahy
Gleyber Torres
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Gleyber Torres
vs
Jackson Jobe
Gleyber Torres
vs
Willi Castro
Gleyber Torres
vs
Cole Carrigg
Gleyber Torres
vs
Noah Cameron
Gleyber Torres
vs
Christian Scott
Gleyber Torres
vs
Grant Taylor
Gleyber Torres
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Gleyber Torres
vs
Caleb Durbin
Gleyber Torres
vs
Royce Lewis
Gleyber Torres
vs
Luke Keaschall
Gleyber Torres
vs
Nick Gonzales
Gleyber Torres
vs
Angel Genao
Gleyber Torres
vs
Tommy Edman
Gleyber Torres
vs
A.J. Ewing
Gleyber Torres
vs
Travis Bazzana
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Gleyber Torres
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Yainer Diaz
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Zac Thornton
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Ernie Clement
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Jared Jones
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Chase Meidroth
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Cole Young
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Isaac Paredes
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Willi Castro
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Kyle Leahy
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Noah Cameron
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Jackson Jobe
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Grant Taylor
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Cole Carrigg
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Trent Grisham
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Samuel Basallo
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Carter Jensen
Ryan Jeffers
vs
J.T. Realmuto
Yainer Diaz
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Yainer Diaz
vs
Zac Thornton
Yainer Diaz
vs
Gleyber Torres
Yainer Diaz
vs
Ernie Clement
Yainer Diaz
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Yainer Diaz
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Yainer Diaz
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Yainer Diaz
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Yainer Diaz
vs
Jared Jones
Yainer Diaz
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Yainer Diaz
vs
Chase Meidroth
Yainer Diaz
vs
Willi Castro
Yainer Diaz
vs
Cole Young
Yainer Diaz
vs
Noah Cameron
Yainer Diaz
vs
Isaac Paredes
Yainer Diaz
vs
Grant Taylor
Yainer Diaz
vs
Kyle Leahy
Yainer Diaz
vs
Trent Grisham
Yainer Diaz
vs
Jackson Jobe
Yainer Diaz
vs
Jake Mangum
Yainer Diaz
vs
Samuel Basallo
Yainer Diaz
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Yainer Diaz
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Yainer Diaz
vs
Carter Jensen
Yainer Diaz
vs
J.T. Realmuto
Ernie Clement
vs
Zac Thornton
Ernie Clement
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Ernie Clement
vs
Yainer Diaz
Ernie Clement
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Ernie Clement
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Ernie Clement
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Ernie Clement
vs
Gleyber Torres
Ernie Clement
vs
Willi Castro
Ernie Clement
vs
Eugenio Suarez
Ernie Clement
vs
Noah Cameron
Ernie Clement
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Ernie Clement
vs
Grant Taylor
Ernie Clement
vs
Jared Jones
Ernie Clement
vs
Trent Grisham
Ernie Clement
vs
Chase Meidroth
Ernie Clement
vs
Jake Mangum
Ernie Clement
vs
Cole Young
Ernie Clement
vs
Dominic Canzone
Ernie Clement
vs
Isaac Paredes
Ernie Clement
vs
Clay Holmes
Ernie Clement
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Ernie Clement
vs
Caleb Durbin
Ernie Clement
vs
Jacob Wilson
Ernie Clement
vs
Royce Lewis
Ernie Clement
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Ernie Clement
vs
Luke Keaschall
Ernie Clement
vs
Nick Gonzales
Ernie Clement
vs
Angel Genao
Ernie Clement
vs
Kaelen Culpepper

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