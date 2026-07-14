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Superflex Fantasy Football Draft Rankings for 2026: Top 300 Players

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Cameron Ward - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's Superflex fantasy football top 300 draft rankings for 2026. These overall redraft rankings for 2QB leagues include QB, RB, WR, TE, DST, and K.

In This Article hide
Top 300 Superflex Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Superflex Outlooks
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy football begins in just around two months, so it's never too early to begin your pre-draft prep. Superflex leagues continue to gain popularity, and we're here to help you crush your 2QB drafts. Below is our updated top 300 Superflex (2QB) fantasy football rankings for 2026. All 32 starting quarterbacks are on the fantasy football radar, and even some backups should be stashed in these formats.

Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Jaxson Dart, Matthew Stafford, Cam Ward, Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson, Tyler Shough, Trevor Lawrence and more stand among all others.

In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Top 300 Superflex Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Josh Allen QB
1 2 Lamar Jackson QB
1 3 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 4 Jayden Daniels QB
1 5 Bijan Robinson RB
2 6 Drake Maye QB
2 7 Puka Nacua WR
2 8 Joe Burrow QB
2 9 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 10 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 11 Jalen Hurts QB
2 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 13 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 14 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 15 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 16 Caleb Williams QB
3 17 James Cook III RB
3 18 Justin Herbert QB
3 19 Justin Jefferson WR
3 20 Saquon Barkley RB
3 21 Trevor Lawrence QB
3 22 Ashton Jeanty RB
3 23 Derrick Henry RB
3 24 Drake London WR
4 25 Kenneth Walker III RB
4 26 Dak Prescott QB
4 27 Chase Brown RB
4 28 Omarion Hampton RB
4 29 Brock Purdy QB
4 30 Nico Collins WR
4 31 Jaxson Dart QB
4 32 George Pickens WR
4 33 De'Von Achane RB
4 34 A.J. Brown WR
4 35 Brock Bowers TE
4 36 Chris Olave WR
5 37 Jeremiyah Love RB
5 38 Matthew Stafford QB
5 39 DeVonta Smith WR
5 40 Bo Nix QB
5 41 Kyren Williams RB
5 42 Javonte Williams RB
5 43 Trey McBride TE
5 44 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
5 45 Tee Higgins WR
5 46 Jordan Love QB
5 47 Josh Jacobs RB
5 48 Breece Hall RB
5 49 Patrick Mahomes II QB
5 50 Kyler Murray QB
5 51 Zay Flowers WR
5 52 Davante Adams WR
5 53 Rashee Rice WR
6 54 Colston Loveland TE
6 55 Ladd McConkey WR
6 56 Terry McLaurin WR
6 57 Tyler Shough QB
6 58 Garrett Wilson WR
6 59 Emeka Egbuka WR
6 60 Luther Burden III WR
6 61 D'Andre Swift RB
6 62 Jaylen Waddle WR
6 63 Tetairoa McMillan WR
7 64 Jared Goff QB
7 65 Baker Mayfield QB
7 66 Malik Nabers WR
7 67 Jameson Williams WR
7 68 Mike Evans WR
7 69 Cam Skattebo RB
7 70 David Montgomery RB
7 71 DJ Moore WR
7 72 Christian Watson WR
7 73 Quinshon Judkins RB
7 74 Malik Willis QB
7 75 TreVeyon Henderson RB
7 76 Bhayshul Tuten RB
7 77 Bucky Irving RB
7 78 Jadarian Price RB
7 79 Jordyn Tyson WR
7 80 Tony Pollard RB
7 81 Sam Darnold QB
7 82 C.J. Stroud QB
7 83 Carnell Tate WR
7 84 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 85 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 86 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
8 87 Parker Washington WR
8 88 Tyler Warren TE
8 89 Rico Dowdle RB
8 90 Rome Odunze WR
8 91 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
8 92 Cam Ward QB
8 93 DK Metcalf WR
8 94 Tucker Kraft TE
8 95 Jaylen Warren RB
8 96 Daniel Jones QB
8 97 Bryce Young QB
8 98 Jordan Addison WR
8 99 Courtland Sutton WR
8 100 J.K. Dobbins RB
8 101 Jakobi Meyers WR
8 102 Fernando Mendoza QB
9 103 Blake Corum RB
9 104 Alec Pierce WR
9 105 RJ Harvey RB
9 106 Michael Wilson WR
9 107 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
9 108 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
9 109 Sam LaPorta TE
9 110 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
9 111 Josh Downs WR
9 112 Aaron Rodgers QB
9 113 Xavier Worthy WR
9 114 Jayden Reed WR
9 115 Kyle Monangai RB
9 116 Mark Andrews TE
9 117 Makai Lemon WR
9 118 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 119 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 120 George Kittle TE
9 121 Jordan Mason RB
10 122 Quentin Johnston WR
10 123 Ricky Pearsall WR
10 124 Dalton Kincaid TE
10 125 Jacoby Brissett QB
10 126 KC Concepcion WR
10 127 Matthew Golden WR
10 128 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
10 129 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
10 130 Travis Kelce TE
10 131 Tua Tagovailoa QB
10 132 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 133 Jonathon Brooks RB
10 134 Jalen Coker WR
10 135 Rachaad White RB
10 136 Jake Ferguson TE
10 137 Isaiah Likely TE
10 138 Dallas Goedert TE
10 139 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 140 Romeo Doubs WR
10 141 Khalil Shakir WR
10 142 Isiah Pacheco RB
11 143 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
11 144 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
11 145 Jayden Higgins WR
11 146 Jalen McMillan WR
11 147 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 148 Hunter Henry TE
11 149 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 150 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 151 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 152 Jauan Jennings WR
11 153 Brenton Strange TE
11 154 Brandon Aubrey K
11 155 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 156 Woody Marks RB
11 157 Denzel Boston WR
11 158 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 159 Stefon Diggs WR
11 160 Houston Texans DST
11 161 Calvin Ridley WR
12 162 Juwan Johnson TE
12 163 Ryan Flournoy WR
12 164 Jalen Nailor WR
12 165 Los Angeles Rams DST
12 166 Seattle Seahawks DST
12 167 Tre Tucker WR
12 168 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
12 169 Denver Broncos DST
12 170 Geno Smith QB
12 171 Tank Bigsby RB
12 172 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 173 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
12 174 Cam Little K
12 175 T.J. Hockenson TE
12 176 Tyjae Spears RB
12 177 Tyler Allgeier RB
12 178 Germie Bernard WR
12 179 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 180 Dalton Schultz TE
12 181 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 182 Jason Myers K
12 183 Cameron Dicker K
12 184 Sean Tucker RB
12 185 Alvin Kamara RB
12 186 Dylan Sampson RB
12 187 Terrance Ferguson TE
12 188 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 189 Jonah Coleman RB
12 190 Kaytron Allen RB
12 191 Cooper Kupp WR
13 192 Gunnar Helm TE
13 193 Deshaun Watson QB
13 194 Travis Hunter WR
13 195 Antonio Williams WR
13 196 Jordan James RB
13 197 Tre Harris WR
13 198 Kirk Cousins QB
13 199 Emanuel Wilson RB
13 200 Braelon Allen RB
13 201 Ray Davis RB
13 202 Greg Dulcich TE
13 203 Minnesota Vikings DST
13 204 Samaje Perine RB
13 205 DJ Giddens RB
13 206 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 207 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 208 Cade Otton TE
13 209 Tank Dell WR
13 210 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 211 MarShawn Lloyd RB
13 212 Jaydon Blue RB
13 213 Pat Bryant WR
13 214 Kayshon Boutte WR
13 215 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
13 216 Mike Washington Jr. RB
13 217 Jaylin Noel WR
13 218 Los Angeles Chargers DST
13 219 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 220 Justice Hill RB
13 221 Zachariah Branch WR
13 222 Dontayvion Wicks WR
13 223 Shedeur Sanders QB
13 224 Malik Washington WR
13 225 Devaughn Vele WR
13 226 Keenan Allen WR
13 227 Troy Franklin WR
14 228 AJ Barner TE
14 229 Christian Kirk WR
14 230 Emmett Johnson RB
14 231 Mike Gesicki TE
14 232 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 233 Rashod Bateman WR
14 234 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 235 Najee Harris RB
14 236 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 237 Malachi Fields WR
14 238 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 239 Mack Hollins WR
14 240 Darnell Mooney WR
14 241 Colby Parkinson TE
14 242 Chimere Dike WR
14 243 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
14 244 David Njoku TE
14 245 Demond Claiborne RB
14 246 Jack Bech WR
14 247 Kaelon Black RB
14 248 Ty Johnson RB
14 249 Ted Hurst WR
14 250 Tyreek Hill WR
14 251 Chris Brazzell II WR
14 252 Chris Bell WR
14 253 Kalif Raymond WR
14 254 Eddy Pineiro K
14 255 Jahan Dotson WR
14 256 Chris Brooks RB
14 257 Tory Horton WR
14 258 Darnell Washington TE
15 259 Evan Engram TE
15 260 Michael Mayer TE
15 261 Darius Slayton WR
15 262 Tyler Loop K
15 263 Dawson Knox TE
15 264 Joshua Palmer WR
15 265 Kimani Vidal RB
15 266 Marquise Brown WR
15 267 Caleb Douglas WR
15 268 Chris Boswell K
15 269 Will Reichard K
15 270 Elijah Arroyo TE
15 271 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 272 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 273 Jake Bates K
15 274 Tez Johnson WR
15 275 Skyler Bell WR
15 276 Brashard Smith RB
15 277 Keon Coleman WR
15 278 Chicago Bears DST
15 279 Jaylen Wright RB
15 280 Noah Gray TE
15 281 Cole Kmet TE
15 282 Philadelphia Eagles DST
15 283 New England Patriots DST
15 284 James Conner RB
15 285 Isaiah Davis RB
15 286 Tyler Higbee TE
15 287 Treylon Burks WR
15 288 Tyquan Thornton WR
15 289 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 290 Brandon Aiyuk WR
15 291 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 292 Harrison Butker K
15 293 Trevor Etienne RB
15 294 New York Giants DST
15 295 Buffalo Bills DST
15 296 Harrison Mevis K
15 297 Chase McLaughlin K
15 298 San Francisco 49ers DST
15 299 Ollie Gordon II RB
15 300 Eli Stowers TE

 

2026 Fantasy Football Superflex Outlooks

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

On The Dominique Foxworth Show, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh said he's not worried about second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart protecting himself, and he also said that the young dual-threat signal-caller will allow the Giants' offense to be versatile in 2026. Dart's dual-threat abilities on the football remind Harbaugh of his former starting QB, Lamar Jackson. "Jaxson's capable of doing a lot of things," Harbaugh said. "Like he can live in a lot of different worlds, football-wise.

He can live in a power-running game, obviously, and a power-running game protects the quarterback because you can hand the ball off and make people defend that and keep them honest. Then, it opens up your play-action passing game. That stuff, we're gonna be in those worlds."

The 23-year-old former first-rounder showed his QB1 upside in fantasy immediately after taking over the starting gig in the Big Apple early on in 2025, and he finished with 2,272 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 14 games (12 starts), adding 487 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground to finish as the QB14 in fantasy. Dart is in good hands with Harbaugh in the fold, and his dual-threat skill set gives him intriguing upside as a QB1. RotoBaller has Dart ranked as the No. 12 overall QB for the 2026 season as he enters his first full season as the Giants' starter.

George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens put up career numbers across the board in his first year with the team, ending the 2025 season with 93 catches on 131 targets, 1,429 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. While some of his best work came early in the year while five-time Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb was sidelined and slowed by a high ankle sprain, Pickens remained more than capable of winning weeks even as the secondary option in Dallas' high-volume passing offense.

Quarterback Dak Prescott was the only player in the NFL to complete more than 400 passes in 2025, while the Cowboys' 4,735 total passing yards were the most in the league. Lamb enters his seventh season healthy and with expectations of leading the receiver room once more, providing one of the safest floors in all of fantasy, but in Brian Schottenheimer's up-tempo, big-play hunting system, Pickens' spike games are capable of winning weeks.

Currently priced outside the first round with an ADP around 23 overall, he projects as one of the highest-ceiling WR2s for 2026, but he can also still serve as a team's WR1, with much of his risk mitigated by the ability to build a reliable stable of running backs.

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

When NFL teams gather for training camps at the end of the month, one of the league's most intriguing battles will be for the starting quarterback job in Cleveland. Browns veteran Deshaun Watson was thought to have an early edge in the pass-heavy setting of OTAs and minicamp, though reports from some of the later sessions seemed to indicate that second-year pro Shedeur Sanders had significantly narrowed the gap.

A former first-round pick of the Houston Texans, Watson was once viewed as a rising star in the league, but his career has been derailed by character issues and a string of serious injuries, most recently missing the entirety of the 2025 season after rupturing his Achilles tendon for the second time. He has not thrown for more than 1,150 yards since 2020, and even if he wins the starting job outright, existing health concerns would only be compounded by the rigors of a full 17-game season.

The Browns have done an admirable job of building around the quarterback position, spending three top-40 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on offensive line and wide receiver after hitting on rookie tight end and running back Harold Fannin Jr. and Quinshon Judkins in 2025, and Watson could gain an advantage by what he's able to provide with his legs. While not an exciting pick, the 10th-year veteran is practically free at the end of 2026 drafts, currently coming off the board as the QB32, but if he's able to win the job and stay healthy, he could add surprising value in Todd Monken's offense and is a worthwhile dart-throw as a third quarterback in superflex leagues.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams had an excellent season in 2025, recording 1,533 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns on 295 touches across 17 games. The 25-year-old has now logged three consecutive seasons with at least 1,350 scrimmage yards and 13 scores, and he hasn't finished lower than RB11 by per-game PPR scoring since 2022. However, Williams saw a workload decrease in 2025, averaging 17.4 touches per game last season after averaging 21.8 touches per game across 2023 and 2024.

The smaller role was due to the emergence of fellow Rams running back Blake Corum, who could steal even more playing time away from Williams in 2026. Given how productive Williams has been in recent seasons, it seems unlikely that Los Angeles would move him into a secondary role. Still, the Super Bowl-hopeful Rams could choose to operate a true 50/50 split between their two talented backs, keeping them both fresh throughout the year. As the RB14 by current average draft position in redraft leagues, Williams may be slightly overvalued.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (knee) admitted on the second season of Netflix's "Quarterback" that he sprained his MCL and PCL and suffered a bone bruise in his knee in Week 2 last year against the Houston Texans. Mayfield played with the injuries all year and then aggravated the bone bruise in Week 7 versus the Detroit Lions. This helps makes some sense of why the 31-year-old struggled so badly in the second half, ultimately finishing with 3,693 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 17 games.

Mayfield was in the MVP conversation through the first portion of 2025, leading Tampa to a 6-2 record before collapsing in the second half and failing to make the postseason. The 31-year-old also suffered a tendon injury in his bicep in Week 3 and an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.

Injuries definitely appeared to hamper Mayfield last year, which could make him a bounce-back candidate in 2026 in a new offensive system under coordinator Zac Robinson. Still, fantasy managers are better off targeting the veteran signal-caller as a midrange QB2 as he heads into his ninth year in the NFL.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jaxson Dart, Matthew Stafford, Cam Ward, Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson, Tyler Shough, Trevor Lawrence. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jaxson Dart, Matthew Stafford, Cam Ward, Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson, Tyler Shough, Trevor Lawrence:

Jaxson Dart
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Brock Purdy
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Sam Darnold
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Daniel Jones
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Josh Allen
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Cam Ward
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Bryce Young
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Fernando Mendoza
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Aaron Rodgers
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Geno Smith
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Shedeur Sanders
Matthew Stafford
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Kyler Murray
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Tyler Shough
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C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Patrick Mahomes II
Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Justin Herbert
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Jalen Hurts
Tyler Shough
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Joe Burrow
Tyler Shough
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Fernando Mendoza
Tyler Shough
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Aaron Rodgers
Tyler Shough
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Drake Maye
Tyler Shough
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Tyler Shough
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Josh Allen
Tyler Shough
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Lamar Jackson
Tyler Shough
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Jacoby Brissett
Tyler Shough
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Tua Tagovailoa
Tyler Shough
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Geno Smith
Tyler Shough
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Kirk Cousins
Tyler Shough
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Shedeur Sanders
Trevor Lawrence
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Trevor Lawrence
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Justin Herbert
Trevor Lawrence
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Brock Purdy
Trevor Lawrence
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Jaxson Dart
Trevor Lawrence
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Caleb Williams
Trevor Lawrence
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Patrick Mahomes II
Trevor Lawrence
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Jalen Hurts
Trevor Lawrence
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Matthew Stafford
Trevor Lawrence
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Joe Burrow
Trevor Lawrence
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Bo Nix
Trevor Lawrence
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Jordan Love
Trevor Lawrence
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Drake Maye
Trevor Lawrence
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Kyler Murray
Trevor Lawrence
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Jayden Daniels
Trevor Lawrence
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Lamar Jackson
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tyler Shough
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jared Goff
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Baker Mayfield
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Malik Willis
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Sam Darnold
Trevor Lawrence
vs
C.J. Stroud
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Josh Allen
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Daniel Jones
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Cam Ward
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Bryce Young
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Geno Smith
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Kirk Cousins
Trevor Lawrence
vs
Shedeur Sanders

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Rory McIlroy

Might be The Arguable Favorite at Open Championship
WPG

Viggo Bjorck Expected to Fill Second-Line Center Role in Winnipeg
Dailyn Swain

Struggles to Find Shot Against Jazz
NHL

Rodrigo Abols Moves to Switzerland
Caleb Wilson

Piles Up Five Blocks Against Jazz
ARI

Jordan Oesterle Retires From NHL
Meleek Thomas

Drops 35 Points in First Summer League Win
Cedric Coward

Records Double-Double Against Mavericks
Colton Dach

Oilers Re-Sign Colton Dach for Two Years
Cameron Boozer

Drops 21 Points in Summer League Loss
Braden Schneider

Agrees to One-Year, $5.5 Million Deal With Rangers
Sergio de Larrea

Sergio De Larrea Hands Out 12 Assists Against Grizzlies
Peyton Krebs

Avoids Arbitration With Four-Year, $18 Million Contract
Klay Thompson

Drawing Strong Interest From Miami
Corey Conners

Could be Intriguing Option in Open Championship
Johnny Keefer

Gets His First Glimpse of Royal Birkdale
Michael Thorbjornsen

Competing in His First Open Championship
J.J. Spaun

a Concern Heading into the Final Major
Aaron Rai

May Have Challenges at Royal Birkdale
Cam Skattebo

Expected to be Ready Early in Training Camp
Jordan Walker

Disappoints Philly Crowd, Wins 2026 Home Run Derby
Henri Veesaar

Hits Four Threes in Win Over Celtics
Ebuka Okorie

Endures Cold Shooting Night Against Knicks
Allen Graves

Fills Stat Sheet Against Pacers
Trevon Brazile

Lands Four-Year Deal With Nuggets
Miami Heat

Russell Westbrook Emerges as a Target for the Heat
Jordan McLaughlin

Returns to Spurs on One-Year Deal
Ziaire Williams

Lands With Lakers on One-Year Deal
Chase Burns

to Miss All-Star Game With Groin Tightness
PGA

J.T. Poston Attempts to Improve at the Open Championship
Min Woo Lee

Trying to Continue Upswing at the Open Championship
Brian Harman

Seeking First Top-10 Result of 2026 in England
Jordan Spieth

Returning to Royal Birkdale in Search of his Old Self
Tom Kim

Hoping to Take Winning Momentum to Royal Birkdale
Ben Griffin

Aiming to be in the Mix at Open Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick

is a Must-Play DFS Asset at Open Championship
Wyndham Clark

Primed to Contend at Open Championship
Ryan Blaney

Dominates at Atlanta for his Second Win of 2026
Christopher Bell

Gets his Fifth Runner-Up Finish of the 2026 Season at Atlanta
Carson Hocevar

Falls Short of Winning at Atlanta
Ty Gibbs

Scores his First Top-Five Finish in his Cup Career at Atlanta
NASCAR

Last-Lap Penalty Negates Bubba Wallace's Strong Finish at Atlanta
Shohei Ohtani

has his Knee Drained on Sunday
AJ Dybantsa

Racks Up 23 Points in Wizards' Summer League Win
Darryn Peterson

Fills the Box Score in Summer League Defeat
Baba Miller

Scores Efficient 15 Points in Clippers Win
Nate Ament

Held to Seven Points in Summer League Loss to Spurs
Keaton Wagler

Scores 23 Points in Clippers Win
Brayden Burries

Leads Milwaukee Against the Spurs
Denver Nuggets

Alpha Diallo Joins Nuggets on One-Year Minimum Deal
Conor McGregor

Suffers An Injury In UFC 329 Main Event
Max Holloway

Returns To The Win Column
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Paddy Pimblett

Gets Submission Win At UFC 329
Cory Sandhagen

Drops Decision At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Avenges 2019 Loss
Cristopher Sánchez

Cristopher Sanchez Named National League Starting Pitcher for All-Star Game
Dylan Cease

Named American League Starter for All-Star Game
Ryan Blaney

Will Start in Pole Position for Atlanta
Kyle Larson

Presents Plenty of Risk for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Chase Elliott

What Should Fantasy Managers Do With Chase Elliott at Atlanta?
William Byron

has Plenty of Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Joey Logano

Could Joey Logano Score a Top Finish at Atlanta?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Atlanta?
Carson Hocevar

a Great DFS Option to Consider for Atlanta Lineups
Brad Keselowski

Will Start in the Top 10 at Atlanta
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher A Sneaky DFS Option for Atlanta Lineups?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace has Solid Upside for Atlanta DFS Lineups
Brock Bowers

"Fully Healthy" Ahead of Training Camp
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Looking to Dial Back Jonathan Taylor's Workload?
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Pitch in First Series Following All-Star Break
Colorado Rockies

Tyler Bell Rounds Out the Top 10, Drafted by Rockies
Atlanta Braves

Braves Take Outfielder AJ Gracia With Ninth Overall Pick on Saturday
Oakland Athletics

Georgia Tech Outfielder Drew Burress Goes to A's at Pick No. 8 in MLB Draft
Baltimore Orioles

Eric Booth Jr. Drafted by Baltimore at No. 7 Overall
Kansas City Royals

Zion Rose Goes to Royals at No. 6 Overall in MLB Draft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates Take Outfielder Derek Curiel With Fifth Overall Pick
San Francisco Giants

Jackson Flora Selected by Giants with Fourth Pick in MLB Draft
Minnesota Twins

Twins Select Top Catching Prospect Vahn Lackey With Third Overall Pick
Tampa Bay Rays

Grady Emerson Selected Second Overall by Rays
Bo Bichette

Out With Lower-Body Soreness
Chicago White Sox

White Sox Select Roch Cholowsky With First Overall Pick
Noah Gray

Set for Bigger Role in his Sixth Season?
Aaron Donald

Spotted at Rams Facility, is he Coming Back?
Nick Kurtz

Officially Placed on Injured List With Thumb Sprain
Munetaka Murakami

Joins Home Run Derby Field
Shohei Ohtani

Hopes to be Ready to Pitch After All-Star Break
Tristan Peters

Hits for the Cycle
Elijah Arroyo

Poised for Larger Role in Year 2?
Jaylen Waddle

Draws Praise From Sean Payton
Daniel Jones

"Doing Everything" in his Rehab
CFB

DJ Lagway to be Unleashed at Baylor?
CFB

Former Arkansas Receiver Jalen Brown Enters Portal
CFB

Devon Dampier Currently Aiming for NFL After 2026
CFB

High Hopes for Noah Fifita in 2026
CFB

Brad Jackson Set for Sophomore Leap?
CFB

Arkansas has the Toughest Schedule in 2026
Max Holloway

A Favorite At UFC 329
Conor McGregor

Returns After Five Years
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Kendrick Bourne

a Possible Cut Candidate
Paddy Pimblett

An Underdog At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Tua Tagovailoa

is Early Favorite for Starting Gig
Cory Sandhagen

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Rashee Rice

Is Rashee Rice Overvalued at Current ADP?
Dylan Larkin

Adds Fourth Team to Trade List
Frederik Andersen

Confident of Being Healthy for Start of Season
Leo Carlsson

Ducks Match Flyers' Offer Sheet for Leo Carlsson
Jacoby Brissett

Works Out With Teammates Amid Contract Dispute
Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter's Snaps Likely to be Managed Early in Training Camp
Shedeur Sanders

Browns Interested in Trading Shedeur Sanders?
RJ Harvey

Still Has Upside, But Workload Is Messy
Malik Nabers

Could Miss the First 4-5 Games of 2026?
Tez Johnson

Buried on a Deep and Healthy Depth Chart
CFB

True Freshman Cederian Morgan to Make Impact for Alabama?
Travis Hunter

Expected to be a Full-Go for Training Camp
Tyson Hinds

Signs Two-Year Contract With Ducks
Barrett Hayton

Remains With Mammoth
Connor Bedard

to Miss Start of Season Due to Shoulder Surgery
CFB

Devon Dampier Overlooked Among Star Quarterbacks in 2026
Tory Horton

Still Waiting on a Clear Role in Seattle
CFB

Iowa State Has Zero Returning Starters in 2026
Tank Bigsby

to be Eagles Clear No. 2 Running Back?
CFB

Collin Klein Praises Avery Johnson at Big 12 Media Day
CFB

Can Oklahoma Establish a Rushing Attack in 2026?
CFB

Amare Thomas a Top National Receiver Entering 2026
CFB

Wyatt Young Looking to Replicate Production in Big 12
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