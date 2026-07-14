RotoBaller's Superflex fantasy football top 300 draft rankings for 2026. These overall redraft rankings for 2QB leagues include QB, RB, WR, TE, DST, and K.
Fantasy football begins in just around two months, so it's never too early to begin your pre-draft prep. Superflex leagues continue to gain popularity, and we're here to help you crush your 2QB drafts. Below is our updated top 300 Superflex (2QB) fantasy football rankings for 2026. All 32 starting quarterbacks are on the fantasy football radar, and even some backups should be stashed in these formats.
Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Jaxson Dart, Matthew Stafford, Cam Ward, Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson, Tyler Shough, Trevor Lawrence and more stand among all others.
In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Top 300 Superflex Rankings
2026 Fantasy Football Superflex Outlooks
Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
On The Dominique Foxworth Show, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh said he's not worried about second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart protecting himself, and he also said that the young dual-threat signal-caller will allow the Giants' offense to be versatile in 2026. Dart's dual-threat abilities on the football remind Harbaugh of his former starting QB, Lamar Jackson. "Jaxson's capable of doing a lot of things," Harbaugh said. "Like he can live in a lot of different worlds, football-wise.
He can live in a power-running game, obviously, and a power-running game protects the quarterback because you can hand the ball off and make people defend that and keep them honest. Then, it opens up your play-action passing game. That stuff, we're gonna be in those worlds."
The 23-year-old former first-rounder showed his QB1 upside in fantasy immediately after taking over the starting gig in the Big Apple early on in 2025, and he finished with 2,272 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 14 games (12 starts), adding 487 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground to finish as the QB14 in fantasy. Dart is in good hands with Harbaugh in the fold, and his dual-threat skill set gives him intriguing upside as a QB1. RotoBaller has Dart ranked as the No. 12 overall QB for the 2026 season as he enters his first full season as the Giants' starter.
George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens put up career numbers across the board in his first year with the team, ending the 2025 season with 93 catches on 131 targets, 1,429 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. While some of his best work came early in the year while five-time Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb was sidelined and slowed by a high ankle sprain, Pickens remained more than capable of winning weeks even as the secondary option in Dallas' high-volume passing offense.
Quarterback Dak Prescott was the only player in the NFL to complete more than 400 passes in 2025, while the Cowboys' 4,735 total passing yards were the most in the league. Lamb enters his seventh season healthy and with expectations of leading the receiver room once more, providing one of the safest floors in all of fantasy, but in Brian Schottenheimer's up-tempo, big-play hunting system, Pickens' spike games are capable of winning weeks.
Currently priced outside the first round with an ADP around 23 overall, he projects as one of the highest-ceiling WR2s for 2026, but he can also still serve as a team's WR1, with much of his risk mitigated by the ability to build a reliable stable of running backs.
Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
When NFL teams gather for training camps at the end of the month, one of the league's most intriguing battles will be for the starting quarterback job in Cleveland. Browns veteran Deshaun Watson was thought to have an early edge in the pass-heavy setting of OTAs and minicamp, though reports from some of the later sessions seemed to indicate that second-year pro Shedeur Sanders had significantly narrowed the gap.
A former first-round pick of the Houston Texans, Watson was once viewed as a rising star in the league, but his career has been derailed by character issues and a string of serious injuries, most recently missing the entirety of the 2025 season after rupturing his Achilles tendon for the second time. He has not thrown for more than 1,150 yards since 2020, and even if he wins the starting job outright, existing health concerns would only be compounded by the rigors of a full 17-game season.
The Browns have done an admirable job of building around the quarterback position, spending three top-40 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on offensive line and wide receiver after hitting on rookie tight end and running back Harold Fannin Jr. and Quinshon Judkins in 2025, and Watson could gain an advantage by what he's able to provide with his legs. While not an exciting pick, the 10th-year veteran is practically free at the end of 2026 drafts, currently coming off the board as the QB32, but if he's able to win the job and stay healthy, he could add surprising value in Todd Monken's offense and is a worthwhile dart-throw as a third quarterback in superflex leagues.
Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams had an excellent season in 2025, recording 1,533 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns on 295 touches across 17 games. The 25-year-old has now logged three consecutive seasons with at least 1,350 scrimmage yards and 13 scores, and he hasn't finished lower than RB11 by per-game PPR scoring since 2022. However, Williams saw a workload decrease in 2025, averaging 17.4 touches per game last season after averaging 21.8 touches per game across 2023 and 2024.
The smaller role was due to the emergence of fellow Rams running back Blake Corum, who could steal even more playing time away from Williams in 2026. Given how productive Williams has been in recent seasons, it seems unlikely that Los Angeles would move him into a secondary role. Still, the Super Bowl-hopeful Rams could choose to operate a true 50/50 split between their two talented backs, keeping them both fresh throughout the year. As the RB14 by current average draft position in redraft leagues, Williams may be slightly overvalued.
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (knee) admitted on the second season of Netflix's "Quarterback" that he sprained his MCL and PCL and suffered a bone bruise in his knee in Week 2 last year against the Houston Texans. Mayfield played with the injuries all year and then aggravated the bone bruise in Week 7 versus the Detroit Lions. This helps makes some sense of why the 31-year-old struggled so badly in the second half, ultimately finishing with 3,693 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 17 games.
Mayfield was in the MVP conversation through the first portion of 2025, leading Tampa to a 6-2 record before collapsing in the second half and failing to make the postseason. The 31-year-old also suffered a tendon injury in his bicep in Week 3 and an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.
Injuries definitely appeared to hamper Mayfield last year, which could make him a bounce-back candidate in 2026 in a new offensive system under coordinator Zac Robinson. Still, fantasy managers are better off targeting the veteran signal-caller as a midrange QB2 as he heads into his ninth year in the NFL.
Who Should I Draft Tool
Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jaxson Dart, Matthew Stafford, Cam Ward, Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson, Tyler Shough, Trevor Lawrence. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jaxson Dart, Matthew Stafford, Cam Ward, Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson, Tyler Shough, Trevor Lawrence:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.