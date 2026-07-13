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4 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Breakouts - Players Set to Take Over WR1 Roles (2026)

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Parker Washington - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Adam Koffler's four fantasy football wide receivers who should take over WR1 roles in 2026. These wide receiver breakout candidates include: Carnell Tate, Parker Washington, Josh Downs, Jalen Nailor.

Some NFL teams have the same WR1 year-over-year. Puka Nacua, Ja'Marr Chase, and Amon-Ra St. Brown come to mind. These guys aren't going anywhere, and they're set to produce for fantasy teams once again in 2026.

Other teams turn over more often, either via trades, free agency, or the NFL Draft. New players assume new roles. But just because you're getting snaps doesn't necessarily make you the "WR1." We need snaps and target earning ability. That's what makes you a true WR1.

In this article, we'll identify four wide receivers set to take on their team's WR1 role in 2026. These guys are legitimate breakout candidates and could help you win a fantasy football championship. Target these four breakout WR1s in fantasy football.

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Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

As a prospect, Tate finds himself in elite company.

Then, on draft night, the Titans surprised a lot of people and made the Ohio State product the fourth overall pick, further validating his collegiate pedigree.

Per Matt Harmon, Tate's success rate vs. man coverage in college (77.3%) is the seventh-best mark since 2021. He was a contested-catch maven at Ohio State, and he's already showing off those skills in OTAs.

But why does that mean he'll automatically be good at the next level? It doesn't necessarily, but draft capital is generally a strong indicator of success.

Here's the list of wide receivers drafted in the top 10 since 2021: Chase, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, Tetairoa McMillan, Tate, and Jordyn Tyson.

Good company to be in. And speaking of Nabers, Tate joins forces in Tennessee with former Giants head coach Brian Daboll. Daboll fed Nabers (a mostly outside receiver) as a rookie in 2024. In fact, his 34.9% target share led all wide receivers that season.

Not only that, but Nabers was playing alongside slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. Tate, just like Nabers, will play alongside Robinson in his rookie season. And he'll do so with Daboll calling plays.

Cam Ward and the Titans offense weren't very good last season. They lacked real weapons in the passing game and averaged just 166.1 passing yards per game.

The year before Nabers joined the Giants, they also averaged just 169.8 passing yards per game. The next year, with Nabers, they averaged 189.9 passing yards per game (a 12% increase), and Nabers finished as the WR6 in fantasy.

Tate isn't Nabers, but he's entering an eerily similar situation with the same play-caller who fed another top-10 wideout. And as of this article, Tate is going off the board around WR30. Nabers was the 24th wide receiver off the board in his rookie year, while Harrison was the ninth wideout being drafted.

With Tate, we have an elite prospect catching passes from the No. 1 overall pick in 2025, playing for a coach with a history of feeding another elite prospect.

 

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

Coming into the 2025 season, Brian Thomas Jr. was the unquestioned WR1 in Jacksonville, and rightfully so. He racked up nearly 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns on his way to a top-5 finish as a rookie.

However, he did most of his damage late in his rookie season with Mac Jones and without much competition at the position.

Yes, Washington was there, but Press Taylor was calling plays, not Liam Coen. Additionally, Washington was a sixth-round pick the year before, whereas Thomas was the team's first-round pick in 2024. They had every reason to try to force-feed him the football.

Then Coen came to town. The Jaguars moved up to take WR/CB Travis Hunter with the second overall pick, and now they had a formidable pairing of Thomas and Hunter. Hunter looked pretty good before he got injured, while Thomas struggled to find a groove early in the season.

Both guys battled injuries in the middle of the season, and that's what made the Jaguars go out and trade for Jakobi Meyers and give Washington a much longer look.

Meyers became a consistent target for Trevor Lawrence, but it was Washington who really took off. In fact, he looked like the second coming of St. Brown. Here's how the two stacked up in their last 10 games (via Fantasy Points Data):

Washington St. Brown
Route % 75.1% 81%
aDoT 12.8 9
Air Yards Share 31.5% 38.6%
Yards per Route Run 2.82 2.63
Team Yards % 31.6% 29.4%
End Zone Targets 6 7
1st Downs per Route Run 0.121 0.122
Wide Route % 58.90% 58.80%
Slot Route % 40.80% 40.20%
Fantasy Pts per Route Run 0.57 0.54

So, why does this matter? St. Brown is on the Lions, and Washington is on the Jaguars. The comparison is meant to show just how good Washington was down the stretch in 2025 despite sharing the field with both Meyers and Thomas.

Washington was by far and away Lawrence's favorite option during the playoff push:

And that's carried over into the 2026 offseason. Jags beat writer John Shipley called Washington "uncoverable" in OTAs. Coen spoke to the media about how they can "unlock his full potential."

Coen and this coaching staff might not have understood exactly what they had in Washington heading into the 2025 season, but with double-digit games of elite production to end the season, they do now.

Don't ignore what happened last season. Use that to get ahead of your league mates and draft the Jaguars' new WR1 in 2026. Chop Wood, Carry Water.

 

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Michael Pittman Jr. is now in Pittsburgh, and Adonai Mitchell remains a New York Jet. The Colts replaced these two talented wideouts with journeyman Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and seventh-round rookie Deion Burks.

To me, that screams opportunity for Downs, in particular. In 2025, despite leading the team in targets per route run (0.24) and first downs per route run (0.101), Downs had just a 62.8% route participation rate while running 80.6% of his routes from the slot.

It was the same story in 2024, despite Downs again leading the way in TPRR (0.30) and 1D/RR (0.114).

Needless to say, he's an elite target earner; he just needs more reps on the outside to maximize his value. With Pittman and Mitchell now out of the way, it sounds like that might just happen for Downs in 2026.

Head coach Shane Steichen directly said more targets are coming for Downs, and that they'll get him some reps on the outside during the spring (shoutout @CoachspeakIndex).

General manager Chris Ballard followed that up by saying they're expecting more opportunities this season for Downs. It sounds like Downs will get every opportunity to prove he can earn targets on the outside and at a high level with a more diverse route tree. That's extremely bullish for his fantasy value.

But what about Alec Pierce and Tyler Warren? Those guys will still get theirs, but Downs is a proven target hog when on the field.

Not to mention Pierce just had ankle surgery and might not even be 100% when the season begins. The stars are aligning for Downs to take the reins as the Colts' new WR1 in 2026.

 

Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders

This one's a little more far-fetched, but hear me out before completely dismissing the case. And yes, Brock Bowers is the Raiders' No. 1 option in the passing game. Nobody questions that, but for this article, we're going to uncover the Raiders' new WR1.

Enter Nailor. The former Vikings wideout signed a three-year, $35 million deal with $23 million guaranteed right at the onset of free agency. His guaranteed money ranks 36th among wide receivers. That's who the new Raiders head coach, Klint Kubiak, targeted fresh off a Super Bowl win just a few weeks before.

And for good reason. Nailor is one of the most underrated and underappreciated wideouts in the NFL. He's just been in the shadow of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison his whole career. He's been one of the top separators in the league. He talked about this with Kay Adams a couple of years ago.

And he's continued to lead the way in terms of separation and route win rate. Per Fantasy Points Data, Nailor was sixth in separation and 13th in route win% as a perimeter wide receiver in 2025 (minimum 100 routes).

The man can get open with the best of them, and Kubiak is one of the best at creating opportunities for his guys who can get open. Look at what he did for Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Seattle last season. And what he did for Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed the year before that. All three guys had their most efficient seasons ever under Kubiak's play-calling.

Nailor played high school ball at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, so this is a homecoming for him. He might also get a chance to work with his former QB, Kirk Cousins, to start the season.

Tre Tucker will get some opportunities, too, but it's clear the coaching staff thinks highly of Nailor as a top receiver alongside Bowers. With a current Underdog average draft position of 153.3 (WR62), you don't want to miss out on fantasy football's cheapest WR1 in 2026.

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