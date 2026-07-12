16 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: One Pick for Every NFC Team (2026)

Quincy's 16 bold predictions for the 2026 fantasy football season. Quincy gives one bold fantasy football prediction for each NFC team in 2026, including for Jahmyr Gibbs and more.
Bold predictions in fantasy football are always a great time. They allow our imagination as fantasy managers to run wild. Who could shatter records? Who might come out of nowhere? Who might fall flat on their face? Thinking boldly can pay dividends in the form of fantasy championships.
Bold predictions are not necessarily a reflection of what we think will happen, but rather what we think can happen. These predictions are bold for a reason, but they do reflect a possible range of outcomes for different teams and players. That is what makes them so exciting. The dream of what might happen is always something to look forward to.
The NFC is loaded with offensive talent once again this season. As such, there are many bold predictions to be had throughout the conference. Whether positive or negative, let's dive in and take a look at one bold prediction for each NFC team in 2026.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
NFC East - Fantasy Football Bold Predictions
Dallas Cowboys: George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb Both Finish as WR1s
Pickens is coming off a WR5 finish in 2025. His numbers were much lower when he shared the field with Lamb, but they still measure up to a potential top-12 finish.
GEORGE PICKENS. WOW.
PHIvsDAL on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/ZcmA7vSMIH
— NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2025
If Lamb is healthy this season, he will be the unquestioned No. 1 in this offense. However, Pickens complements Lamb almost perfectly, boosting his case for high-end production. The Cowboys made improvements all over their roster this offseason that should only serve to support this offense. Look for both players to grab a rare tandem finish as WR1s this year.
New York Giants: Cam Skattebo Finishes as a Top-10 RB
A popular bold prediction out of New York right now involves Jaxson Dart finishing as a top quarterback. While that is possible, how exciting would it be to see Skattebo pick up where he left off in 2025? Coming off a gruesome ankle injury, it could take Skattebo a few weeks to get going, but he displayed solid talent in Year 1.
Although Skattebo's overall metrics were average last season, he could greatly improve with a better coaching regime in place. Look for new head coach John Harbaugh to get this team right. Skattebo could have a massive season.
Philadelphia Eagles: Makai Lemon Has a Higher Fantasy Finish Than DeVonta Smith
First off, Smith is a fantastic player. He is incredibly acrobatic, and his speed is a great asset to Philadelphia. However, he has never truly operated as the team's No. 1 wide receiver. He has the potential to be a dominator, but his best fantasy finish came with A.J. Brown on the other side of the field in 2022.
Insert rookie Lemon, who was considered by many to be the best wide receiver in this year's draft but ended up slipping in the first round. Every year, there is a rookie wide receiver who sets the league on fire. Lemon could be that player, occupying the short range where Jalen Hurts is more comfortable throwing.
Washington Commanders: Rachaad White Finishes as an RB2
The Commanders signed White on a tiny deal this offseason to add some depth to their running back room. White is a quality player who enjoyed fantasy success in Tampa Bay. Perhaps he can get back to that success in Washington.
In 2023, White finished as the RB4 on the back of nine total touchdowns and 64 receptions. While he is unlikely to reach those heights again, he is the most experienced back in this backfield, and he could soak up touchdowns and passing work, which will lead to fantasy success.
Currently, Jacory Croskey-Merritt is listed at the top of the depth chart. However, every season, there are a couple of nebulous backfields like this that surprise us in the end. In 2025, within the division, Javonte Williams emerged as an every-week fantasy starter after beginning the year as an afterthought on a tiny contract. White is worth an investment this season.
NFC North - Fantasy Football Bold Predictions
Chicago Bears: The Bears Offense Disappoints in 2026
The new hotness around the league is in Chicago. Caleb Williams, Colston Loveland, Rome Odunze, and Luther Burden III are all anyone seems to be able to talk about this offseason. These players came alive over the second half of last season and into the playoffs, and are not even in their primes yet.
Unfortunately, this offense may take a step back instead of a step forward. Despite late-game heroics, this team was quite lucky. It won eight out of 12 one-score games with Williams completing just 58% of his passes. If they regress to the mean and don't get a couple of bounces their way in a brutal division, all of these players could be severely overdrafted in 2026.
Detroit Lions: Jahmyr Gibbs Breaks Barry Sanders' Franchise Single-Season Rushing Record
How's this for a fun prediction? I get it, given how good Sanders was in his prime, Gibbs would have to rush for the fourth-most single-season rushing yards of all time. You just don't see that kind of production every day. However, what is really stopping Gibbs from doing so? David Montgomery was shipped off to Houston this offseason.
Jahmyr Gibbs is inevitable.
NYGvsDET on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/xVC8d7DHuz
— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2025
The Lions brought in Isiah Pacheco to take Montgomery's place, but this team was shifting heavily toward Gibbs already last year. You just can't take this guy off the field. The Lions brought in Drew Petzing to coordinate the offense as well. Petzing coordinated an excellent running game in Arizona over the last couple of years. Gibbs could be a smashing success in 2026.
Green Bay Packers: Christian Watson Finishes as a WR1
Watson finally showed us what he is made of in 2025. Coming off a torn ACL, Watson was a bona fide No. 1 wide receiver over the second half of the season. Despite a ramp-up of a few weeks as he returned from injury, Watson's 17-game pace would have put him at 1,038 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.
Most impressively, Watson was used as more than a deep threat as he took a huge step forward in his development as a wide receiver. The Packers clearly have faith in him with Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks now gone. What makes this prediction so bold is that Watson has never finished higher than WR41. However, the guy is full of talent that should be on full display this season.
Minnesota Vikings: Kyler Murray Struggles Out of the Gates -- J.J. McCarthy Plays Savior
This is a bit of a spicy prediction, but there are a few reasons why this situation could play out this way. It is widely believed that Murray will win this job in training camp, but he has been wildly inconsistent since tearing his ACL in 2023. He has not elevated the Cardinals offense, nor has he even sniffed the QB3 finish he enjoyed for fantasy in 2020.
In Minnesota, Murray will have his best supporting cast yet with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison catching passes, and Kevin O'Connell calling plays. Still, last year was an indication that this offense can struggle. Couple that with the fact that McCarthy actually was not THAT bad last year, and there is potential he could take over.
Keep in mind that Minnesota won six of McCarthy's 10 starts. He struggled against quality defenses such as Chicago, Detroit, and Baltimore, but he displayed the talent that made him a first-round pick down the stretch of the season once the schedule softened up. Keep in mind that this kid was playing with no prior NFL experience. He could take a big leap this offseason.
The Vikings open up with quality defenses in Green Bay, Chicago, and New Orleans in three of their first five games. That could cause Murray to struggle and open the door for McCarthy.
NFC South - Fantasy Football Bold Predictions
Atlanta Falcons: Tua Tagovailoa Returns to Top-10 Quarterback Status
Remember the high-flying Dolphins in the days of old? What if I told you that Tagovailoa is only two seasons removed from a QB9 finish? That is an eternity in NFL years, but it does suggest that it is in his realm of possibilities.
Since Tagovailoa offers nothing with his legs, essentially, his production will have to come through the air. We have seen new head coach Kevin Stefanski field solid offenses in the past. There are weapons all over, and if Tagovailoa is protected, he could feasibly put up big numbers.
Of course, Tagovailoa needs to win the job first, but he has a leg up on Michael Penix Jr. just by virtue of being currently healthy. I am not planning to draft Tagovailoa this year, but he will be on my radar once waivers begin.
New Orleans Saints: Tyler Shough Finishes as a Top-5 Quarterback
Have the Saints found their guy post-Drew Brees? Shough was a massive surprise this past season after catching a lot of hate for some ugly combine throwing videos. Now a year removed from those blunders, Shough is entering Year 2 with a stable of weapons and a solid rookie season under his belt.
Tyler Shough 63-yard completion to Chris Olave!
NOvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/OlVRsH6aHF
— NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025
Considering the existence of Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, and Jalen Hurts, among others, this is not the most likely prediction.
However, Shough was the real deal in 2025, recording at least 18.36 fantasy points in each of his starts. He is quite mobile, with the potential to rush for over 300 yards on the season. If his passing numbers come up to match, he will be a fantasy monster.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Emeka Egbuka Goes For 1,500 Receiving Yards and 15 Touchdowns
My prediction for Egbuka is a simple math problem. In 2026, Egbuka was on pace for 1,513 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns through five weeks. His production fell off a huge cliff, but frankly, so did the offense as a whole.
With a bit of a retool this offseason, perhaps Egbuka and quarterback Baker Mayfield can get back on the same page. If they do, there will be less competition for targets in this offense in 2026. Egbuka's performance through five weeks displayed his clear talent. Now it is just a matter of putting it all together.
Carolina Panthers: The Panthers Offense Produces a Weekly Starter at Each Position
Quarterback Bryce Young has steadily improved in each season in the NFL, but he has yet to take that big leap we all wish to see from young quarterbacks. Everything in the Panthers offense hinges on the progression of Young, who has yet to surpass 3,011 passing yards in a season.
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was already a weekly starter in 2025, finishing as WR16. With a year now under his belt, McMillan should continue to ascend in a big way. The backfield should also produce a weekly starter, whether it be Chuba Hubbard or Jonathon Brooks. We have already seen Hubbard finish as the RB14 in 2024. Can he recapture that magic?
If Young can find a way to even average 230 passing yards per game, it would do wonders for the offense. That would create more scoring opportunities all around. Young himself could step into a QB1 position given what he already offers with his legs. He is a quality runner, and he scored an underrated 25 total touchdowns in 2025. There is real potential here with a team whose confidence is growing.
NFC West - Fantasy Football Bold Predictions
Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr. Outperforms Michael Wilson at WR
Two years ago, this prediction would not have been that bold. Yet, here we are. In 2025, Wilson was an absolute dominator and legitimate fantasy league winner. Harrison, well, was not. Injuries cost him a full season, but Harrison's production was on pace to essentially match that of his rookie season. Wilson, on the other hand, finished as the WR10 with 1,006 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
What a catch by Marvin Harrison Jr. for the score!
📺: #AZvsMIA on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/NGzEMNJhBc
— NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2024
Much of Wilson's production came without Harrison on the field. The new regime in Arizona does not have loyalty to either guy, but Harrison is still a former No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft. He is likely to receive a higher target share than Wilson. If he can finally take a step forward, he might even become a reliable fantasy starter.
Los Angeles Rams: Davante Adams Finishes Outside the Top-24 Wide Receivers
In my absolute core, do I think this will happen? Not necessarily, but there is certainly a case as to why it might. Adams has not finished outside the top 24 since 2015, as he has enjoyed a long run of incredible yardage and touchdown success. However, that's just it. The yards were not where they needed to be in 2025, but the touchdown luck was impeccable.
In 14 games in 2025, Adams racked up just 789 receiving yards. This was a far cry from what we are used to from him. His 14 touchdowns anchored him en route to a WR9 finish. Part of his yardage totals can be attributed to a 53% catch percentage, but we also cannot expect him to average one touchdown per game once again, either.
The Rams used Adams in a goal-line capacity, while going to Puka Nacua between the 20s. His role will remain unchanged, but his red-zone efficiency, and frankly that of Matthew Stafford's own efficiency, is bound to regress.
Lastly, wide receivers tend to hit a wall where the wheels fall off. The lower yardage totals and low catch percentage in 2025 could have signaled that the wall is approaching for Adams. You could get stuck holding the bag here.
San Francisco 49ers: Mike Evans Fails to Reach 1,000 Receiving Yards Once Again
2025 was the first season in which Evans did not reach 1,000 receiving yards. While that was primarily due to a broken collarbone, Evans was not his usual dominant self when healthy.
It should not be lost that Evans will be 33 this year. While that is not ancient, history has not been kind to aging wide receivers who switch teams. The 49ers boast a quality offense with a superb play-caller in Kyle Shanahan, but I am proceeding with caution regarding Evans in 2026.
Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price Has the Highest Fantasy Finish Among Rookie Running Backs
Price finds himself with a golden opportunity to take over Seattle's running back room. With Kenneth Walker III gone and Zach Charbonnet coming off an injury, there is a gaping hole in this backfield. Price will have every chance to capture the job early in the season before Charbonnet returns.
Price should do well both between the 20s and in the red zone, which will allow him to stay on the field for touchdown opportunities. George Holani will factor in, but Seattle did not select Price at No. 32 in April to not use him.
Price's main competition for this prediction is ex-Notre Dame teammate Jeremiyah Love. Love is a complete generational talent, but his upside could be capped in a running back room that already includes James Conner and Tyler Allgeier. As such, his touchdown opportunities could be lacking, opening the door for Price to enjoy a higher fantasy finish.
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