Quincy's NFL TE power rankings for pre-training camp. He ranks all 32 starting NFL tight ends pre-training camp, from Trey McBride to Ja'Tavion Sanders.
Tight end value has been steadily rising around the NFL. There is even a "National Tight Ends Day" to commemorate the position. It has become that important. The rise of tight ends has increased excitement in the NFL. These guys make huge, athletic plays despite being some of the largest players on the field. It is quite impressive.
With players such as Trey McBride, George Kittle, and Brock Bowers playing huge roles for their teams, every offense is always on the hunt for the next big thing at tight end. Unfortunately, these guys are not exactly a dime a dozen. However, for those who have them, they are matchup nightmares for opposing defenses.
With Travis Kelce, one of the NFL's greatest tight ends of all time, recently getting hitched in a high-profile wedding, it is only fitting that we dive back into the power rankings ahead of training camp. Some of these guys won't move at all, but there is some buzz being generated around others this offseason.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings:
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No. 32: Ja'Tavion Sanders - Carolina Panthers
Ja'Tavion Sanders has all the athleticism to be a quality pass-catching tight end in the NFL, but the Panthers hardly use their tight ends. Sanders has slowly taken over as the starter in Carolina from Tommy Tremble. However, as long as the scheme remains the same, Sanders' overall opportunities will be limited.
No. 31: Greg Dulcich - Miami Dolphins
Greg Dulcich is receiving some buzz this offseason as a potential major target for Malik Willis. We have seen Dulcich enjoy success in the past as a rookie. He will now have every chance to take a large step as a major component of this offense.
Greg Dulcich picks up the 3rd and 17!
MIAvsNE on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/AhvuDpyA0h
— NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026
No. 30: Gunnar Helm - Tennessee Titans
As another young tight end building steam, Gunnar Helm looks like he could be a huge part of Cam Ward's success this coming season. He was already beginning to emerge as such in 2025. Year 2 is often when tight ends take a huge leap given the learning curve for the position.
No. 29: Evan Engram - Denver Broncos
With Jaylen Waddle entering the fold this offseason, Engram's role will likely reduce. He will continue to be a solid chain-mover, but this offense is clearly trying to be more vertically inclined. Not to mention, Engram is aging and will not be at the top of his game forever.
No. 28: Cade Otton - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cade Otton is back with the Buccaneers as a solid option for the team. He is not a highlight machine by any means, but Otton is a savvy veteran at this point. The Buccaneers offense runs through the wide receivers, limiting Otton's chance to shine. However, he is known to make a big play now and then.
No. 27: Kenyon Sadiq - New York Jets
Little information came out of the Jets' minicamp regarding Kenyon Sadiq, but there is a lot of excitement around this kid. He is an athletic freak who should create serious matchup problems for opposing defenses. Still, his college production profile is not exactly stellar.
No. 26: Chig Okonkwo - Washington Commanders
Chig Okonkwo is finally receiving a shot to potentially play a large role in an NFL offense. Tennessee never used Okonkwo as heavily as other tight ends around the league. However, Okonkwo has displayed serious athleticism that should help to boost the Commanders offense.
No. 25: Dalton Schultz - Houston Texans
Dalton Schultz is entering the "old reliable" phase of his career. He is by no means going to blow anyone away with his athleticism, but he will be in the right spot at the right time for the quarterback. Schultz should continue to operate within his niche in this offense.
No. 24: Brenton Strange - Jacksonville Jaguars
Brenton Strange received a nice commitment from the Jaguars in the form of a contract extension this offseason. He is going to be a part of their plans with an ascending quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. Given the other talent in the offense, it is unlikely that Strange will ever be the top target. However, he has improved each season of his career and could have a career season in 2026.
Trevor Lawrence to Brenton Strange TD!
JAXvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/7WDhrUO1wb
— NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025
No. 23: Juwan Johnson - New Orleans Saints
Juwan Johnson suddenly finds himself as a lesser option in a Saints offense that made a lot of personnel improvements this offseason. However, Johnson is an athletic tight end who knows where to be. His overall production may drop, but his impact on this offense and the development of quarterback Tyler Shough should remain high.
No. 22: Mike Gesicki - Cincinnati Bengals
Mike Gesicki is back in Cincinnati with the tight end room more or less to himself. Gesicki has also been a solid producer as one of the better athletes at the position. With Joe Burrow slinging the rock, Gesicki could have a great season with less competition for targets.
No. 21: T.J. Hockenson - Minnesota Vikings
Like the other pass-catchers in this offense, T.J. Hockenson is waiting to see who his quarterback will be in 2026. If it is Kyler Murray, we have seen him enjoy solid success throwing to tight ends in the past. Hockenson has been on the decline over the past couple of years, but hopefully he can have a bit of a resurgence this year.
No. 20: Oronde Gadsden II - Los Angeles Chargers
Oronde Gadsden II will enter this season as the top tight end on the depth chart. However, Los Angeles also signed David Njoku to create a scary tight end tandem. Gadsden flashed excellent ability as a rookie, but Njoku is a savvy veteran who has played at a high level for quite some time. It will be interesting to see how this plays out.
No. 19: Isaiah Likely - New York Giants
Step aside, Theo Johnson, for Isaiah Likely has entered the chat. The Giants spent legitimate money to lure Likely to New York. A favorite of new head coach John Harbaugh, Likely will likely be deployed all over the field in 2026. It will be Likely's first time entering the season as the unquestioned starter. He will be an absolute weapon for this team.
No. 18: Hunter Henry - New England Patriots
Hunter Henry keeps getting it done as a serious touchdown scorer at the position. He is going to continue to be Drake Maye's best friend on the field as a guy who can go up and make huge catches in the red zone. He should continue to be a steady producer in this offense as New England looks to go on another Super Bowl run.
No. 17: Colby Parkinson - Los Angeles Rams
Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Max Klare, the list goes on and on. With seemingly every tight end in the league on their roster, the Rams are certainly not devoid of options at the position. Parkinson is likely going to be the main pass-catching option, but he suddenly faces a lot of competition for targets coming off an eight-touchdown season.
Colby Parkinson grabs the screen pass with one hand and picks up some YAC
LARvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/cCzu6TI5tl
— NFL (@NFL) January 10, 2026
No.16: Dalton Kincaid - Buffalo Bills
Dalton Kincaid is entering a pivotal fourth season in the NFL. He has been unable to stay healthy throughout his career, which has mightily stunted his development. Every time he seems to get things going, an injury gets in his way. Perhaps this will be the year he finally puts everything together.
No. 15: Pat Freiermuth - Pittsburgh Steelers
Pat Freiermuth is back in the driver's seat in the tight end room after the Steelers got rid of Jonnu Smith this offseason. Freiermuth has been a steady player throughout his career. With Aaron Rodgers deciding to lace it up once again this year, he will certainly enjoy having a target like Freiermuth to make his life easier.
No. 14: AJ Barner - Seattle Seahawks
After flashing talent as a rookie in 2024, AJ Barner completely broke out in 2025. He greatly outplayed second-round pick Elijah Arroyo and suddenly finds himself as an ascending young tight end. He should only continue to get better as a great all-around player at the position.
No. 13: Harold Fannin Jr. - Cleveland Browns
The departure of David Njoku has paved the way for Harold Fannin Jr. to become the next great tight end in this league. Fannin was a revelation as a rookie in 2025, posting 731 receiving yards and six touchdowns. His arrow is only pointing up, especially with practically no depth behind him.
Shedeur Sanders throws a 34-yard touchdown to Harold Fannin Jr.!
SFvsCLE on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/V1WTdsoLm2
— NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025
No. 12: Jake Ferguson - Dallas Cowboys
Jake Ferguson is one of Dak Prescott's favorite targets. It seems like the Cowboys always manage to have a quality pass-catching tight end, and Ferguson stands to continue filling that role for several years. Ferguson fits perfectly in an offense that has quality wide receivers opening lanes down the middle for him.
No. 11: Mark Andrews - Baltimore Ravens
Mark Andrews has the tight end room to himself once again. For the last four years, we have all been wondering when the Ravens would turn the tight end reins over to Likely. An extension in 2025 for Andrews put that talk to bed. Andrews is nowhere near the same player he once was, but he has carved an excellent role for himself as a touchdown machine in this offense.
No. 10: Dallas Goedert - Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Goedert is returning to the Eagles after a resurgent season in 2025 saw him score 11 touchdowns. However, for the first time since Zach Ertz was his teammate, Goedert is facing target competition due to the arrival of Eli Stowers. Stowers has enough juice to potentially take over this job later in the season.
No. 9: Colston Loveland - Chicago Bears
There is a lot of buzz out of Bears camp this offseason surrounding Colston Loveland. It sounds like Loveland may very well end up being the No. 1 target in this offense. Based on what Loveland put on display down the stretch of the 2025 regular season and into the playoffs, that trust may end up being justified.
No. 8: Tucker Kraft - Green Bay Packers
Tucker Kraft is coming off a torn ACL suffered in 2025. However, by all accounts, Kraft is going to be ready to go at the beginning of the season. He was beginning to look a lot like some of the S-tier tight ends on this list before the injury. If he can return at full strength, the NFC North should buckle up for this matchup nightmare.
7 catches.
143 yards.
2 TDs.
Tucker Kraft wrapped up National Tight Ends Day with a BANG 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WTu7EMgLUQ
— NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2025
No. 7: Sam LaPorta - Detroit Lions
Sam LaPorta is due for a big season. After losing out on some touchdown opportunities and targets over the past couple of years, expect some of that work to come back to LaPorta with Drew Petzing entering the fold as Detroit's offensive coordinator. Petzing previously led McBride to serious heights over the last couple of seasons in Arizona.
No. 6: Kyle Pitts Sr. - Atlanta Falcons
Kyler Pitts Sr. got his money bag this offseason and will now be a main piece of the Falcons' plans. This talented young tight end should only continue to ascend. He finally put it all together in 2025.
No. 5: Tyler Warren - Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Warren experienced a solid rookie season in 2026. If Daniel Jones had not been injured late last season, Warren very well may have cracked 1,000 receiving yards. He looks like a true star in the making, and his versatility as a tight end and fullback is fun to watch.
No. 4: George Kittle - San Francisco 49ers
Apparently, Kittle truly is Superman. Despite a torn Achilles tendon suffered at age 32, it sounds like Kittle might be ready to go to start this season. He is one of the most exciting tight ends in the league. He is also the most well-rounded.
George Kittle mic'd up. You are very welcome 🗣️ @gkittle46#NationalTightEndsDay – Sunday Oct. 26 pic.twitter.com/vv4tfFzgDZ
— NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2025
No. 3: Travis Kelce - Kansas City Chiefs
Fresh off his recent nuptials, Kelce is back for his age-37 season. While he is not the same athlete he once was, Kelce's feel for the game is unrivaled. He felt that he had unfinished business with Patrick Mahomes, and it will be a joy to watch these two make magic once again in 2026.
No. 2: Brock Bowers - Las Vegas Raiders
After a massive rookie breakout campaign, Bowers followed that up with a sophomore slump riddled by injuries. Still, Bowers' talent is undeniable. In a new system and with a more competent offense overall in 2026, Bowers should return to his rookie form. At minimum, the quarterback play will be better.
No. 1: Trey McBride - Arizona Cardinals
McBride is Mr. Unstoppable. He is poised to set all kinds of records as an unbelievable athlete at the position. If only the Cardinals had a better team around him. At least McBride provides box office.
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