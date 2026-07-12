Nick Mariano's Week 16 Waiver Wire Picks - Get 'Em While They're Hot (Premium Content)

July 12, 2026

Nick Mariano's fantasy baseball waiver wire targets for Week 16. Free-agent hitter pickups, emerging starting pitchers, and bullpen arms for every week of the 2026 MLB season.

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It's almost time for a well-deserved breather during the All-Star break! If you're like me, you'll still autopilot to your lineup page as if you had a daily lineup to set, but take it easy! And by take it easy, I mean read up on some key waiver adds to make going into the second half, and start thinking more about that upcoming trade deadline.

While we focus on the waiver wire, the break is also a great chance to send trade offers to floundering managers who now have to sit there with their poor standing. Bonus points if you make a buy-low offer on someone(s) who had a particularly cold week heading into the Midsummer Classic. But before any of that, let's get into my waiver wire targets for Week 16!

We'll use Yahoo rostered rates up to 40%, listing players in an approximate priority order (check our full waiver article for up to 70% rostered!). Please note that most statistics are gathered before Saturday's games, though I'll catch key news and happenings as I write. You can find me on X (@NMariano53) with any further questions.

Nick's Hitter Waiver Wire Targets

Catcher: Ryan Jeffers (31% rostered), Jonah Heim (3%), Alejandro Kirk (22%), Kyle Teel (14%), Dalton Rushing (21%), Joe Mack (4%), Agustin Ramirez (33%), Victor Caratini (7%)

Jeffers returned to play on Friday, going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk. His 162-game pace yields a 30-homer bat that’s hitting nearly .300, although Victor Caratini’s solid play in his stead could lead to a bit more sharing down the road.

Kirk has been cold since coming back from his fractured left thumb, so we hope that isn’t giving him lingering effects. You can monitor from afar if he’s on your wire and you have a steady option at the moment.

Heim remains the best add who is widely available, and he can save himself for hitting as the routine designated hitter with Shea Langeliers back to catching. Heim has hit cleanup in nine of his last 10 starts and gives you a path to summertime at Sutter Health Park.

Ramirez is a fine stash as the trade deadline approaches, as Miami has a clear catcher of the future in Joe Mack, and Ramirez could fetch a major piece for a playoff push.

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