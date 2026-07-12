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Updated Half-PPR Rankings for Fantasy Football: All Positions (2026)

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Jonathan Taylor - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Updated top 300 half-PPR rankings for fantasy football. These 2026 tiered fantasy football rankings include running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, quarterbacks, kickers, and defense for redraft leagues.

In This Article hide
Half PPR Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 300 Players
2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

As we move closer to the middle and end of July, 2026 fantasy football drafts will be picking up steam. It's almost that time, and we're here to give you the latest look at the top 300 pecking order with our updated fantasy football half-PPR rankings. Wide receivers and tight ends hold a little bit less value in these formats compared to PPR setups, while running backs, quarterbacks, kickers, and defenses see a slight boost.

Our post-NFL Draft 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Jonathan Taylor, A.J. Brown, De'Von Achane, Javonte Williams, Blake Corum, Rashee Rice, Tyler Warren, Jadarian Price, and more stand among all others.

In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Half PPR Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 300 Players

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Puka Nacua WR
1 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR
1 5 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 6 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
2 7 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 8 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 10 James Cook III RB
2 11 Justin Jefferson WR
2 12 Saquon Barkley RB
2 13 Ashton Jeanty RB
2 14 Derrick Henry RB
2 15 Drake London WR
2 16 Kenneth Walker III RB
3 17 Chase Brown RB
3 18 Omarion Hampton RB
3 19 Nico Collins WR
3 20 George Pickens WR
3 21 De'Von Achane RB
3 22 A.J. Brown WR
3 23 Brock Bowers TE
3 24 Chris Olave WR
4 25 Jeremiyah Love RB
4 26 DeVonta Smith WR
4 27 Kyren Williams RB
4 28 Javonte Williams RB
4 29 Josh Allen QB
4 30 Trey McBride TE
4 31 Travis Etienne Jr. RB
4 32 Tee Higgins WR
4 33 Josh Jacobs RB
4 34 Breece Hall RB
4 35 Zay Flowers WR
4 36 Davante Adams WR
5 37 Rashee Rice WR
5 38 Colston Loveland TE
5 39 Ladd McConkey WR
5 40 Terry McLaurin WR
5 41 Garrett Wilson WR
5 42 Emeka Egbuka WR
5 43 Luther Burden III WR
5 44 D'Andre Swift RB
5 45 Jaylen Waddle WR
5 46 Tetairoa McMillan WR
5 47 Lamar Jackson QB
5 48 Malik Nabers WR
5 49 Jameson Williams WR
5 50 Mike Evans WR
5 51 Cam Skattebo RB
5 52 David Montgomery RB
5 53 DJ Moore WR
6 54 Jayden Daniels QB
6 55 Christian Watson WR
6 56 Quinshon Judkins RB
6 57 TreVeyon Henderson RB
6 58 Bhayshul Tuten RB
6 59 Bucky Irving RB
6 60 Drake Maye QB
6 61 Jadarian Price RB
6 62 Jordyn Tyson WR
6 63 Tony Pollard RB
7 64 Joe Burrow QB
7 65 Carnell Tate WR
7 66 Chuba Hubbard RB
7 67 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
7 68 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
7 69 Parker Washington WR
7 70 Jalen Hurts QB
7 71 Tyler Warren TE
7 72 Rico Dowdle RB
7 73 Rome Odunze WR
7 74 Caleb Williams QB
7 75 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
7 76 DK Metcalf WR
7 77 Tucker Kraft TE
7 78 Jaylen Warren RB
7 79 Justin Herbert QB
7 80 Jordan Addison WR
7 81 Courtland Sutton WR
7 82 Trevor Lawrence QB
7 83 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 84 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 85 Dak Prescott QB
7 86 Blake Corum RB
8 87 Brock Purdy QB
8 88 Alec Pierce WR
8 89 Jaxson Dart QB
8 90 RJ Harvey RB
8 91 Michael Wilson WR
8 92 Patrick Mahomes II QB
8 93 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
8 94 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
8 95 Sam LaPorta TE
8 96 Michael Pittman Jr. WR
8 97 Josh Downs WR
8 98 Xavier Worthy WR
8 99 Matthew Stafford QB
8 100 Jayden Reed WR
8 101 Kyle Monangai RB
8 102 Bo Nix QB
9 103 Mark Andrews TE
9 104 Makai Lemon WR
9 105 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
9 106 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 107 Jordan Love QB
9 108 George Kittle TE
9 109 Kyler Murray QB
9 110 Jordan Mason RB
9 111 Quentin Johnston WR
9 112 Ricky Pearsall WR
9 113 Dalton Kincaid TE
9 114 KC Concepcion WR
9 115 Matthew Golden WR
9 116 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
9 117 Tyler Shough QB
9 118 Jared Goff QB
9 119 Baker Mayfield QB
9 120 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 121 Travis Kelce TE
10 122 Malik Willis QB
10 123 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
10 124 Jonathon Brooks RB
10 125 Jalen Coker WR
10 126 Rachaad White RB
10 127 Jake Ferguson TE
10 128 Isaiah Likely TE
10 129 Dallas Goedert TE
10 130 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 131 Romeo Doubs WR
10 132 Khalil Shakir WR
10 133 Sam Darnold QB
10 134 C.J. Stroud QB
10 135 Isiah Pacheco RB
10 136 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
10 137 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB
10 138 Jayden Higgins WR
10 139 Jalen McMillan WR
10 140 Oronde Gadsden II TE
10 141 Daniel Jones QB
10 142 Hunter Henry TE
11 143 Rashid Shaheed WR
11 144 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 145 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
11 146 Jauan Jennings WR
11 147 Brenton Strange TE
11 148 Brandon Aubrey K
11 149 Chig Okonkwo TE
11 150 Woody Marks RB
11 151 Denzel Boston WR
11 152 Kenyon Sadiq TE
11 153 Stefon Diggs WR
11 154 Houston Texans DST
11 155 Calvin Ridley WR
11 156 Cam Ward QB
11 157 Juwan Johnson TE
11 158 Ryan Flournoy WR
11 159 Jalen Nailor WR
11 160 Bryce Young QB
11 161 Los Angeles Rams DST
11 162 Seattle Seahawks DST
11 163 Tre Tucker WR
11 164 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
11 165 Denver Broncos DST
11 166 Tank Bigsby RB
11 167 Jerry Jeudy WR
11 168 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR
12 169 Cam Little K
12 170 T.J. Hockenson TE
12 171 Tyjae Spears RB
12 172 Tyler Allgeier RB
12 173 Germie Bernard WR
12 174 Pat Freiermuth TE
12 175 Dalton Schultz TE
12 176 Fernando Mendoza QB
12 177 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 178 Aaron Rodgers QB
12 179 Jason Myers K
12 180 Cameron Dicker K
12 181 Sean Tucker RB
12 182 Jacoby Brissett QB
12 183 Alvin Kamara RB
12 184 Dylan Sampson RB
12 185 Terrance Ferguson TE
12 186 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 187 Jonah Coleman RB
12 188 Kaytron Allen RB
12 189 Cooper Kupp WR
12 190 Gunnar Helm TE
12 191 Travis Hunter WR
12 192 Antonio Williams WR
12 193 Jordan James RB
12 194 Tre Harris WR
12 195 Emanuel Wilson RB
12 196 Braelon Allen RB
12 197 Ray Davis RB
12 198 Greg Dulcich TE
12 199 Minnesota Vikings DST
12 200 Samaje Perine RB
13 201 DJ Giddens RB
13 202 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
13 203 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
13 204 Cade Otton TE
13 205 Tank Dell WR
13 206 Zach Charbonnet RB
13 207 MarShawn Lloyd RB
13 208 Jaydon Blue RB
13 209 Pat Bryant WR
13 210 Kayshon Boutte WR
13 211 De'Zhaun Stribling WR
13 212 Mike Washington Jr. RB
13 213 Jaylin Noel WR
13 214 Los Angeles Chargers DST
13 215 Baltimore Ravens DST
13 216 Justice Hill RB
13 217 Zachariah Branch WR
13 218 Dontayvion Wicks WR
13 219 Malik Washington WR
13 220 Devaughn Vele WR
13 221 Keenan Allen WR
13 222 Troy Franklin WR
13 223 AJ Barner TE
13 224 Christian Kirk WR
13 225 Emmett Johnson RB
13 226 Mike Gesicki TE
13 227 Tua Tagovailoa QB
14 228 Nicholas Singleton RB
14 229 Rashod Bateman WR
14 230 Jalen Tolbert WR
14 231 Najee Harris RB
14 232 Kendrick Bourne WR
14 233 Malachi Fields WR
14 234 Andrei Iosivas WR
14 235 Mack Hollins WR
14 236 Darnell Mooney WR
14 237 Geno Smith QB
14 238 Colby Parkinson TE
14 239 Chimere Dike WR
14 240 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
14 241 David Njoku TE
14 242 Demond Claiborne RB
14 243 Jack Bech WR
14 244 Kaelon Black RB
14 245 Ty Johnson RB
14 246 Ted Hurst WR
14 247 Tyreek Hill WR
14 248 Chris Brazzell II WR
14 249 Chris Bell WR
14 250 Deshaun Watson QB
14 251 Kalif Raymond WR
14 252 Eddy Pineiro K
14 253 Jahan Dotson WR
14 254 Chris Brooks RB
14 255 Tory Horton WR
14 256 Darnell Washington TE
14 257 Evan Engram TE
14 258 Michael Mayer TE
15 259 Darius Slayton WR
15 260 Tyler Loop K
15 261 Dawson Knox TE
15 262 Joshua Palmer WR
15 263 Kimani Vidal RB
15 264 Marquise Brown WR
15 265 Caleb Douglas WR
15 266 Chris Boswell K
15 267 Will Reichard K
15 268 Elijah Arroyo TE
15 269 KaVontae Turpin WR
15 270 Elic Ayomanor WR
15 271 Jake Bates K
15 272 Tez Johnson WR
15 273 Skyler Bell WR
15 274 Brashard Smith RB
15 275 Keon Coleman WR
15 276 Chicago Bears DST
15 277 Jaylen Wright RB
15 278 Noah Gray TE
15 279 Cole Kmet TE
15 280 Philadelphia Eagles DST
15 281 New England Patriots DST
15 282 James Conner RB
15 283 Kirk Cousins QB
15 284 Isaiah Davis RB
15 285 Tyler Higbee TE
15 286 Treylon Burks WR
15 287 Tyquan Thornton WR
15 288 Dallas Cowboys DST
15 289 Brandon Aiyuk WR
15 290 Shedeur Sanders QB
15 291 Kansas City Chiefs DST
15 292 Harrison Butker K
15 293 Trevor Etienne RB
15 294 New York Giants DST
15 295 Buffalo Bills DST
15 296 Harrison Mevis K
15 297 Chase McLaughlin K
15 298 San Francisco 49ers DST
15 299 Ollie Gordon II RB
15 300 Eli Stowers TE

 

2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks

Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison had a season to forget in 2025. After missing the first three games of the year due to a suspension, the 24-year-old finished the season with 42 catches for 610 yards and three touchdowns on 79 targets. Addison was a victim of the Vikings' brutal quarterback play in 2025, as the team received below-average production from signal-callers J.J. McCarthyCarson Wentz, and Max Brosmer.

Minnesota brought in veteran quarterback Kyler Murray over the offseason, who should at least provide the team's passing game with more stability in 2026. The Vikings also signed wide receiver Jauan Jennings in free agency, so Addison has some significant target competition between Jennings and superstar wideout Justin Jefferson. Still, Addison finished the 2024 season as the WR24 by measure of per-game PPR scoring. With his current ADP of WR42 in redraft leagues, Addison carries sleeper value into 2026.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Since the start of the 2022 season, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns. In four fully healthy seasons with the Lions, he has never finished outside the top 10 for fantasy, and despite expected improvements to both the team's offensive line and play calling ahead of the 2026 season, he is currently being drafted as the QB16.

The Lions return both 1,000-yard receivers from a year ago, and with tight end Sam LaPorta expected back at full health and three-time Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs ready to inherit a true bell cow role, an easy argument could be made for Goff's supporting cast as the strongest in the league.

The former first overall pick has topped 4,400 passing yards and 29 touchdowns in each of the past four seasons, and with the Lions boasting what is on paper one of the league's most fantasy-friendly schedules, there is no reason to expect that streak should end in 2026. In a season where the third, or even fourth tier of fantasy quarterbacks is deep and flat, Goff may be the poster child for punting at the position and is capable of delivering a league-winning performance from the closing rounds of drafts.

Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars

After being acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders by the Jacksonville Jaguars at the 2025 trade deadline, veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers recorded 42 catches for 483 yards and three touchdowns on 61 targets across nine games with the Jags. Meyers was a major fantasy asset following the trade, checking in as the WR23 in per-game PPR scoring from Week 10 onwards. Entering his first full season with Jacksonville in 2026, Meyers could see more competition for targets.

Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr. could be in line for a bounce-back season after an injury-marred 2025, and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (knee) had already suffered his season-ending knee injury by the time Jacksonville acquired Meyers. Still, Meyers may be the most reliable option available for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. With a current redraft ADP of WR47, Meyers now projects as a value pick for fantasy managers.

Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills

Across 16 games (10 starts) in 2025, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir recorded 72 catches for 719 yards and four touchdowns on 95 targets. The 26-year-old has been a high-floor, low-ceiling wide receiver option for fantasy managers in recent seasons, finishing as the WR37 in per-game PPR scoring in 2024 and the WR43 by the same measure in 2025. Shakir's primary usage in the Bills offense is as a short-area target out of the slot, as he averaged 10 yards per reception and 7.6 yards per target last year.

Shakir has averaged 6.3 targets per game since the start of 2024, but he may not see such steady volume in 2026 following Buffalo's offseason acquisition of veteran wideout DJ Moore. Given Shakir's dependence on target volume for fantasy production, dynasty managers may want to consider moving him ahead of a possible workload decline in 2026.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jonathan Taylor, A.J. Brown, De'Von Achane, Javonte Williams, Blake Corum, Rashee Rice, Tyler Warren, Jadarian Price. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jonathan Taylor, A.J. Brown, De'Von Achane, Javonte Williams, Blake Corum, Rashee Rice, Tyler Warren, Jadarian Price:

Jonathan Taylor
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jonathan Taylor
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CeeDee Lamb
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Christian McCaffrey
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Ja'Marr Chase
Jonathan Taylor
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James Cook III
Jonathan Taylor
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Puka Nacua
Jonathan Taylor
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Justin Jefferson
Jonathan Taylor
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Bijan Robinson
Jonathan Taylor
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Saquon Barkley
Jonathan Taylor
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonathan Taylor
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Ashton Jeanty
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Derrick Henry
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Drake London
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Kenneth Walker III
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Chase Brown
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Omarion Hampton
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Nico Collins
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George Pickens
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De'Von Achane
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A.J. Brown
Jonathan Taylor
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Brock Bowers
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Chris Olave
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Jeremiyah Love
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Devonta Smith
Jonathan Taylor
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Kyren Williams
Jonathan Taylor
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Javonte Williams
Jonathan Taylor
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Josh Allen
Jonathan Taylor
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Trey McBride
Jonathan Taylor
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonathan Taylor
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Tee Higgins
Jonathan Taylor
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Josh Jacobs
Jonathan Taylor
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Breece Hall
Jonathan Taylor
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Zay Flowers
Jonathan Taylor
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Davante Adams
Jonathan Taylor
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Rashee Rice
Jonathan Taylor
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Colston Loveland
Jonathan Taylor
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Ladd McConkey
Jonathan Taylor
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Terry Mclaurin
Jonathan Taylor
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Garrett Wilson
Jonathan Taylor
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Emeka Egbuka
Jonathan Taylor
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Luther Burden III
Jonathan Taylor
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D'Andre Swift
Jonathan Taylor
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Jaylen Waddle
Jonathan Taylor
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Lamar Jackson
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Malik Nabers
Jonathan Taylor
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Jameson Williams
Jonathan Taylor
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Mike Evans
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Cam Skattebo
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David Montgomery
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DJ Moore
Jonathan Taylor
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Jayden Daniels
Jonathan Taylor
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Christian Watson
Jonathan Taylor
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Quinshon Judkins
Jonathan Taylor
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TreVeyon Henderson
Jonathan Taylor
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Jonathan Taylor
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Drake Maye
Jonathan Taylor
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Jadarian Price
Jonathan Taylor
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Jordyn Tyson
Jonathan Taylor
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Tony Pollard
Jonathan Taylor
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Joe Burrow
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Carnell Tate
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Chuba Hubbard
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonathan Taylor
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Rico Dowdle
Jonathan Taylor
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Jaylen Warren
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J.K. Dobbins
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RJ Harvey
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Kyle Monangai
Jonathan Taylor
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Kenneth Gainwell
Jonathan Taylor
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Jordan Mason
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Aaron Jones Sr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonathan Taylor
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Jonathon Brooks
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Rachaad White
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Keaton Mitchell
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Isiah Pacheco
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jonathan Taylor
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Brian Robinson Jr.
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Woody Marks
Jonathan Taylor
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Tank Bigsby
Jonathan Taylor
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Tyjae Spears
Jonathan Taylor
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Jonathan Taylor
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Sean Tucker
Jonathan Taylor
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Alvin Kamara
Jonathan Taylor
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Dylan Sampson
Jonathan Taylor
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Jonah Coleman
Jonathan Taylor
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Kaytron Allen
Jonathan Taylor
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Jordan James
Jonathan Taylor
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Emanuel Wilson
A.J. Brown
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De'Von Achane
A.J. Brown
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Brock Bowers
A.J. Brown
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George Pickens
A.J. Brown
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Chris Olave
A.J. Brown
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Nico Collins
A.J. Brown
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Jeremiyah Love
A.J. Brown
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Omarion Hampton
A.J. Brown
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Devonta Smith
A.J. Brown
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Chase Brown
A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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Kenneth Walker III
A.J. Brown
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Javonte Williams
A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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Josh Allen
A.J. Brown
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Derrick Henry
A.J. Brown
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Trey McBride
A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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Tee Higgins
A.J. Brown
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Justin Jefferson
A.J. Brown
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Josh Jacobs
A.J. Brown
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James Cook III
A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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Davante Adams
A.J. Brown
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Jonathan Taylor
A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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Josh Downs
A.J. Brown
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Jayden Reed
A.J. Brown
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Makai Lemon
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Chris Godwin Jr.
A.J. Brown
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Quentin Johnston
A.J. Brown
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Ricky Pearsall
A.J. Brown
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KC Concepcion
A.J. Brown
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Matthew Golden
A.J. Brown
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Wan'dale Robinson
A.J. Brown
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A.J. Brown
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Romeo Doubs
A.J. Brown
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Khalil Shakir
A.J. Brown
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Jayden Higgins
A.J. Brown
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Jalen McMillan
A.J. Brown
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Rashid Shaheed
A.J. Brown
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Omar Cooper Jr.
De'Von Achane
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George Pickens
De'Von Achane
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A.J. Brown
De'Von Achane
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Nico Collins
De'Von Achane
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Brock Bowers
De'Von Achane
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Omarion Hampton
De'Von Achane
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Chris Olave
De'Von Achane
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Chase Brown
De'Von Achane
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Jeremiyah Love
De'Von Achane
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Kenneth Walker III
De'Von Achane
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Devonta Smith
De'Von Achane
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Drake London
De'Von Achane
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Kyren Williams
De'Von Achane
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Derrick Henry
De'Von Achane
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Javonte Williams
De'Von Achane
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Ashton Jeanty
De'Von Achane
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Josh Allen
De'Von Achane
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Saquon Barkley
De'Von Achane
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Trey McBride
De'Von Achane
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Justin Jefferson
De'Von Achane
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Travis Etienne Jr.
De'Von Achane
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James Cook III
De'Von Achane
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Tee Higgins
De'Von Achane
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
De'Von Achane
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Josh Jacobs
De'Von Achane
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CeeDee Lamb
De'Von Achane
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Breece Hall
De'Von Achane
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Jonathan Taylor
De'Von Achane
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Zay Flowers
De'Von Achane
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
De'Von Achane
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Davante Adams
De'Von Achane
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Christian McCaffrey
De'Von Achane
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Rashee Rice
De'Von Achane
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Ja'Marr Chase
De'Von Achane
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Colston Loveland
De'Von Achane
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Puka Nacua
De'Von Achane
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Ladd McConkey
De'Von Achane
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Bijan Robinson
De'Von Achane
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Terry Mclaurin
De'Von Achane
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Jahmyr Gibbs
De'Von Achane
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Garrett Wilson
De'Von Achane
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Emeka Egbuka
De'Von Achane
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Luther Burden III
De'Von Achane
vs
D'Andre Swift
De'Von Achane
vs
Jaylen Waddle
De'Von Achane
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
De'Von Achane
vs
Lamar Jackson
De'Von Achane
vs
Malik Nabers
De'Von Achane
vs
Jameson Williams
De'Von Achane
vs
Mike Evans
De'Von Achane
vs
Cam Skattebo
De'Von Achane
vs
David Montgomery
De'Von Achane
vs
DJ Moore
De'Von Achane
vs
Jayden Daniels
De'Von Achane
vs
Christian Watson
De'Von Achane
vs
Quinshon Judkins
De'Von Achane
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
De'Von Achane
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
De'Von Achane
vs
Bucky Irving
De'Von Achane
vs
Drake Maye
De'Von Achane
vs
Jadarian Price
De'Von Achane
vs
Jordyn Tyson
De'Von Achane
vs
Tony Pollard
De'Von Achane
vs
Joe Burrow
De'Von Achane
vs
Carnell Tate
De'Von Achane
vs
Chuba Hubbard
De'Von Achane
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
De'Von Achane
vs
Rico Dowdle
De'Von Achane
vs
Jaylen Warren
De'Von Achane
vs
J.K. Dobbins
De'Von Achane
vs
RJ Harvey
De'Von Achane
vs
Kyle Monangai
De'Von Achane
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
De'Von Achane
vs
Jordan Mason
De'Von Achane
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Jonathon Brooks
De'Von Achane
vs
Rachaad White
De'Von Achane
vs
Keaton Mitchell
De'Von Achane
vs
Isiah Pacheco
De'Von Achane
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
De'Von Achane
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Woody Marks
De'Von Achane
vs
Tank Bigsby
De'Von Achane
vs
Tyjae Spears
De'Von Achane
vs
Tyler Allgeier
De'Von Achane
vs
Sean Tucker
De'Von Achane
vs
Alvin Kamara
De'Von Achane
vs
Dylan Sampson
De'Von Achane
vs
Jonah Coleman
De'Von Achane
vs
Kaytron Allen
De'Von Achane
vs
Jordan James
De'Von Achane
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Javonte Williams
vs
Kyren Williams
Javonte Williams
vs
Josh Allen
Javonte Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Javonte Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Javonte Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Javonte Williams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Javonte Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Javonte Williams
vs
Brock Bowers
Javonte Williams
vs
Josh Jacobs
Javonte Williams
vs
A.J. Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Javonte Williams
vs
De'Von Achane
Javonte Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Javonte Williams
vs
George Pickens
Javonte Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Javonte Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Javonte Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Javonte Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Javonte Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Javonte Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Javonte Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Javonte Williams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Javonte Williams
vs
Drake London
Javonte Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Javonte Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Javonte Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Javonte Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Javonte Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Javonte Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Javonte Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Javonte Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Javonte Williams
vs
James Cook III
Javonte Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Javonte Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
Lamar Jackson
Javonte Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Javonte Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Javonte Williams
vs
Jameson Williams
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Javonte Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Javonte Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Javonte Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Javonte Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Javonte Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Javonte Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Javonte Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Javonte Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Javonte Williams
vs
Jayden Daniels
Javonte Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Javonte Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Javonte Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Javonte Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Javonte Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Javonte Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Javonte Williams
vs
Drake Maye
Javonte Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Javonte Williams
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Javonte Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Javonte Williams
vs
Joe Burrow
Javonte Williams
vs
Carnell Tate
Javonte Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Javonte Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Javonte Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Javonte Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Javonte Williams
vs
RJ Harvey
Javonte Williams
vs
Kyle Monangai
Javonte Williams
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Javonte Williams
vs
Jordan Mason
Javonte Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Javonte Williams
vs
Rachaad White
Javonte Williams
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Javonte Williams
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Javonte Williams
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Woody Marks
Javonte Williams
vs
Tank Bigsby
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyjae Spears
Javonte Williams
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Javonte Williams
vs
Sean Tucker
Javonte Williams
vs
Alvin Kamara
Javonte Williams
vs
Dylan Sampson
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonah Coleman
Javonte Williams
vs
Kaytron Allen
Javonte Williams
vs
Jordan James
Javonte Williams
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Dak Prescott
Blake Corum
vs
Brock Purdy
Blake Corum
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Blake Corum
vs
Alec Pierce
Blake Corum
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Blake Corum
vs
Jaxson Dart
Blake Corum
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Blake Corum
vs
RJ Harvey
Blake Corum
vs
Courtland Sutton
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Blake Corum
vs
Justin Herbert
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Sam Laporta
Blake Corum
vs
DK Metcalf
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Downs
Blake Corum
vs
Caleb Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Xavier Worthy
Blake Corum
vs
Rome Odunze
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Stafford
Blake Corum
vs
Rico Dowdle
Blake Corum
vs
Jayden Reed
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Monangai
Blake Corum
vs
Jalen Hurts
Blake Corum
vs
Bo Nix
Blake Corum
vs
Parker Washington
Blake Corum
vs
Mark Andrews
Blake Corum
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Blake Corum
vs
Makai Lemon
Blake Corum
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Blake Corum
vs
Carnell Tate
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Love
Blake Corum
vs
Joe Burrow
Blake Corum
vs
George Kittle
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
vs
Kyler Murray
Blake Corum
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Mason
Blake Corum
vs
Jadarian Price
Blake Corum
vs
Quentin Johnston
Blake Corum
vs
Drake Maye
Blake Corum
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Blake Corum
vs
Bucky Irving
Blake Corum
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Blake Corum
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Blake Corum
vs
KC Concepcion
Blake Corum
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Golden
Blake Corum
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Blake Corum
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Christian Watson
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Shough
Blake Corum
vs
Jayden Daniels
Blake Corum
vs
Jared Goff
Blake Corum
vs
DJ Moore
Blake Corum
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
James Cook III
Blake Corum
vs
Saquon Barkley
Blake Corum
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Blake Corum
vs
Derrick Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
vs
Chase Brown
Blake Corum
vs
Omarion Hampton
Blake Corum
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Blake Corum
vs
Kyren Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Jacobs
Blake Corum
vs
Breece Hall
Blake Corum
vs
D'Andre Swift
Blake Corum
vs
Cam Skattebo
Blake Corum
vs
David Montgomery
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Blake Corum
vs
Rachaad White
Blake Corum
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Blake Corum
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Blake Corum
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Woody Marks
Blake Corum
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rashee Rice
vs
Davante Adams
Rashee Rice
vs
Colston Loveland
Rashee Rice
vs
Zay Flowers
Rashee Rice
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rashee Rice
vs
Breece Hall
Rashee Rice
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rashee Rice
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rashee Rice
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rashee Rice
vs
Tee Higgins
Rashee Rice
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rashee Rice
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Luther Burden III
Rashee Rice
vs
Trey McBride
Rashee Rice
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rashee Rice
vs
Josh Allen
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rashee Rice
vs
Javonte Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rashee Rice
vs
Kyren Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rashee Rice
vs
Devonta Smith
Rashee Rice
vs
Malik Nabers
Rashee Rice
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rashee Rice
vs
Jameson Williams
Rashee Rice
vs
Chris Olave
Rashee Rice
vs
Mike Evans
Rashee Rice
vs
Brock Bowers
Rashee Rice
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rashee Rice
vs
A.J. Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
David Montgomery
Rashee Rice
vs
De'Von Achane
Rashee Rice
vs
DJ Moore
Rashee Rice
vs
George Pickens
Rashee Rice
vs
Jayden Daniels
Rashee Rice
vs
Nico Collins
Rashee Rice
vs
Christian Watson
Rashee Rice
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rashee Rice
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rashee Rice
vs
Chase Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rashee Rice
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rashee Rice
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rashee Rice
vs
Drake London
Rashee Rice
vs
Bucky Irving
Rashee Rice
vs
Derrick Henry
Rashee Rice
vs
Drake Maye
Rashee Rice
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rashee Rice
vs
Jadarian Price
Rashee Rice
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rashee Rice
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Rashee Rice
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rashee Rice
vs
Tony Pollard
Rashee Rice
vs
James Cook III
Rashee Rice
vs
Joe Burrow
Rashee Rice
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rashee Rice
vs
Carnell Tate
Rashee Rice
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rashee Rice
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rashee Rice
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rashee Rice
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rashee Rice
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rashee Rice
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rashee Rice
vs
Parker Washington
Rashee Rice
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rashee Rice
vs
Puka Nacua
Rashee Rice
vs
Rome Odunze
Rashee Rice
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
DK Metcalf
Rashee Rice
vs
Jordan Addison
Rashee Rice
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rashee Rice
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rashee Rice
vs
Alec Pierce
Rashee Rice
vs
Michael Wilson
Rashee Rice
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Josh Downs
Rashee Rice
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rashee Rice
vs
Jayden Reed
Rashee Rice
vs
Makai Lemon
Rashee Rice
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rashee Rice
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Rashee Rice
vs
KC Concepcion
Rashee Rice
vs
Matthew Golden
Rashee Rice
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rashee Rice
vs
Jalen Coker
Rashee Rice
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rashee Rice
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rashee Rice
vs
Jayden Higgins
Rashee Rice
vs
Jalen McMillan
Rashee Rice
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rashee Rice
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rashee Rice
vs
Jauan Jennings
Tyler Warren
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tyler Warren
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Warren
vs
Parker Washington
Tyler Warren
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyler Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Caleb Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tyler Warren
vs
DK Metcalf
Tyler Warren
vs
Carnell Tate
Tyler Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Warren
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyler Warren
vs
Justin Herbert
Tyler Warren
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Tyler Warren
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyler Warren
vs
Jadarian Price
Tyler Warren
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tyler Warren
vs
Drake Maye
Tyler Warren
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tyler Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyler Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyler Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tyler Warren
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Warren
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tyler Warren
vs
Dak Prescott
Tyler Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Warren
vs
Blake Corum
Tyler Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Tyler Warren
vs
Brock Purdy
Tyler Warren
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tyler Warren
vs
Alec Pierce
Tyler Warren
vs
DJ Moore
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaxson Dart
Tyler Warren
vs
David Montgomery
Tyler Warren
vs
RJ Harvey
Tyler Warren
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Wilson
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Evans
Tyler Warren
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tyler Warren
vs
Jameson Williams
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Malik Nabers
Tyler Warren
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tyler Warren
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Warren
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyler Warren
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tyler Warren
vs
Luther Burden III
Tyler Warren
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tyler Warren
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Warren
vs
Jayden Reed
Tyler Warren
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tyler Warren
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tyler Warren
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Warren
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tyler Warren
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Warren
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Warren
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Warren
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Warren
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Tyler Warren
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Warren
vs
Brenton Strange
Tyler Warren
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Warren
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tyler Warren
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Warren
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tyler Warren
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tyler Warren
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Warren
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Warren
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Warren
vs
David Njoku
Tyler Warren
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Warren
vs
Evan Engram
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Mayer
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake Maye
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Joe Burrow
Jadarian Price
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
vs
Carnell Tate
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Malik Nabers
Jadarian Price
vs
Caleb Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
DK Metcalf
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Justin Herbert
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Addison
Jadarian Price
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jadarian Price
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
vs
Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Dak Prescott
Jadarian Price
vs
Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
vs
Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
vs
Zay Flowers
Jadarian Price
vs
Brock Purdy
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
Alec Pierce
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jadarian Price
vs
Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
vs
RJ Harvey
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Michael Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Trey McBride
Jadarian Price
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Allen
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jadarian Price
vs
Jordan Mason
Jadarian Price
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jadarian Price
vs
Rachaad White
Jadarian Price
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jadarian Price
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jadarian Price
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Woody Marks
Jadarian Price
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Allgeier

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Grady Emerson Selected Second Overall by Rays
Bo Bichette

Out With Lower-Body Soreness
Chicago White Sox

White Sox Select Roch Cholowsky With First Overall Pick
Noah Gray

Set for Bigger Role in his Sixth Season?
Chig Okonkwo

has Developed Strong Chemistry With New QB
Jeffery Simmons

to See Fewer Snaps in 2026?
Gunnar Helm

Robert Saleh Likes What he's Seen From Gunnar Helm
Aaron Donald

Spotted at Rams Facility, is he Coming Back?
Nick Kurtz

Officially Placed on Injured List With Thumb Sprain
Munetaka Murakami

Joins Home Run Derby Field
Shohei Ohtani

Hopes to be Ready to Pitch After All-Star Break
Joshua Palmer

Has Little Dynasty Appeal Left
Tyler Nickel

Hits Six Threes in Knicks Summer League Loss
Trevor Etienne

Is a Hold, Not a Dynasty Buy
Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Scores 20 Points in Cavaliers Loss
Bruce Thornton

Scores 27 Points in Rockets Summer League Win
Caleb Douglas

Not Yet Worth a Redraft Pick
Bennett Stirtz

Leads Thunder With 18 Points
Adou Thiero

Leads Lakers With 20 Points Against Thunder
Mike Washington Jr.

Worth a Final-Round Bet in Redraft Leagues
Allen Graves

Posts Double-Double in Raptors Loss
Ty Johnson

More Watch-List Name Than Redraft Sleeper
Caleb Wilson

Scores 35 Points in Bulls Debut
Tristan Peters

Hits for the Cycle
Meleek Thomas

Looks Sharp in Summer League Debut
Mikel Brown Jr.

Registers 20 Points on Friday
Egor Demin

Drops 20 Points in Win
Micah Potter

Trail Blazers Claim Micah Potter Off Waivers
Elijah Arroyo

Poised for Larger Role in Year 2?
Victor Wembanyama

Signs Mega Extension with Spurs
Xavier Hutchinson

Considered Houston's WR4
Ollie Gordon II

Competing for No. 2 Job This Summer
MLB

Brewers-Pirates Rained Out on Friday
Courtland Sutton

to See More Single Coverage in 2026?
Jaylen Waddle

Draws Praise From Sean Payton
Daniel Jones

"Doing Everything" in his Rehab
Nick Kurtz

Likely to Land on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Jacob deGrom

to Miss Sunday's Start With Glute Strain
Jeremy Peña

Astros Reinstate Jeremy Pena From the Injured List on Friday
CFB

DJ Lagway to be Unleashed at Baylor?
CFB

Former Arkansas Receiver Jalen Brown Enters Portal
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Pitch on Friday Due to Knee Irritation
CFB

Devon Dampier Currently Aiming for NFL After 2026
CFB

High Hopes for Noah Fifita in 2026
Jake Ferguson

Still Considered the Undisputed Starting TE in Dallas
CFB

Brad Jackson Set for Sophomore Leap?
CFB

Arkansas has the Toughest Schedule in 2026
Max Holloway

A Favorite At UFC 329
Conor McGregor

Returns After Five Years
KaVontae Turpin

Unlikely to Have Significant Offensive Role
Dawson Knox

Has Stash Value
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Kalif Raymond

Unlikely to Have Significant Role
Kendrick Bourne

a Possible Cut Candidate
Paddy Pimblett

An Underdog At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Cory Sandhagen

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Hannes Steinbach

Leads Charlotte Bench Against Magic
Keaton Wagler

Held to Seven Points in Clippers Debut
Dylan Larkin

Adds Fourth Team to Trade List
Darryn Peterson

Scores 24 Points in Jazz Loss
AJ Dybantsa

Scores 27 Points in Summer League Debut
Frederik Andersen

Confident of Being Healthy for Start of Season
Morez Johnson Jr.

Leads Mavericks With 27 Points
Yaxel Lendeborg

Posts Double-Double in Warriors Win
Leo Carlsson

Ducks Match Flyers' Offer Sheet for Leo Carlsson
Baba Miller

Signs Four-Year, $9.61 Million Deal With Clippers
Boston Celtics

Dalano Banton Gets Waived by Celtics
Pete Nance

Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Bucks
CFB

True Freshman Cederian Morgan to Make Impact for Alabama?
Tyson Hinds

Signs Two-Year Contract With Ducks
Barrett Hayton

Remains With Mammoth
Connor Bedard

to Miss Start of Season Due to Shoulder Surgery
CFB

Devon Dampier Overlooked Among Star Quarterbacks in 2026
CFB

Iowa State Has Zero Returning Starters in 2026
CFB

Collin Klein Praises Avery Johnson at Big 12 Media Day
CFB

Can Oklahoma Establish a Rushing Attack in 2026?
CFB

Amare Thomas a Top National Receiver Entering 2026
CFB

Wyatt Young Looking to Replicate Production in Big 12
J.J. Spaun

a Boom-or-Bust Option at Scottish Open
Aaron Rai

Looks to Continue Strong Run at Scottish Open
Robert MacIntyre

Looks to Recapture Scottish Open Magic
Tom Kim

Brings High Upside to Scottish Open
Brian Harman

Difficult to Trust at Scottish Open
BUF

David Kampf Heads to Europe
Nicolai Hojgaard

Eyes Another Strong Scottish Open Finish
OTT

Claude Giroux Signs New Deal With Senators
Harris English

Looking to Stay Consistent at Scottish Open
Simon Nemec

Flames Sign Simon Nemec to Five-Year, $36.25 Million Deal
Patrick Cantlay

Bringing Strong Form to Scottish Open
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Carry Winning Form to His Title Defense at Scottish Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Back to His Winning Ways Ahead of Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy

Looking For Another Successful Week at The Renaissance Club
Jon Rahm

Looks to Bounce Back After Missed Cut at U.S. Open
Viktor Hovland

Wins First Tournament of 2026 Season
Justin Thomas

Playing Excellent Golf Heading to Genesis Scottish Open
Xander Schauffele

Will Need to Find His Approach Game at Genesis Scottish Open
Patrick Reed

Looks to Continue Exceptional Season
Tommy Fleetwood

In Excellent Form For Genesis Scottish Open
Eric Cole

Rounding Into Form Heading to Genesis Scottish Open
Ludvig Aberg

Looking to Bounce Back at Genesis Scottish Open
Min Woo Lee

Looking For a Spark at Scottish Open
Brooks Koepka

Making Debut Appearance at This Week's Scottish Open
CFB

Drew Mestemaker Voted Preseason Big-12 Newcomer of the Year
CFB

Isaiah Sategna III Due for Explosive Final Season at Oklahoma
CFB

Noah Fifita Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
CFB

Omarion Miller Steps into WR1 Role Vacated by Jordyn Tyson
CFB

LJ Martin a Candidate to Lead Nation in Rushing Yards
CFB

Will Hammond Could be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Willie Fritz Believes Houston Can Compete for National Championship
Chase Briscoe

Earns his First Cup Victory of 2026 at Chicagoland
Christopher Bell

Finishes as the Runner-Up for the Fourth Time This Year
Denny Hamlin

Extends his Championship Lead With Third-Place Finish
William Byron

Finishes Fourth as the Top Chevrolet Driver at Chicagoland
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Leads Laps and Finishes Sixth at Chicagoland
Daemon Hunt

Agrees to One-Year Deal With Wild
David Gustafsson

Inks One-Year Contract With Penguins
PIT

Egor Chinakhov Signs Three-year, $18.75 Million Deal With Penguins
CFB

Tennessee, Ohio State Battling for Five-Star RB David Gabriel Georges
Arturs Silovs

Re-Ups With Penguins for One Year
Pavel Mintyukov

Ducks Re-Sign Pavel Mintyukov on Five-Year, $38 Million Contract
Mavrik Bourque

Lands Six-Year, $33 Million Contract From Predators
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