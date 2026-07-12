Updated top 300 half-PPR rankings for fantasy football. These 2026 tiered fantasy football rankings include running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, quarterbacks, kickers, and defense for redraft leagues.
As we move closer to the middle and end of July, 2026 fantasy football drafts will be picking up steam. It's almost that time, and we're here to give you the latest look at the top 300 pecking order with our updated fantasy football half-PPR rankings. Wide receivers and tight ends hold a little bit less value in these formats compared to PPR setups, while running backs, quarterbacks, kickers, and defenses see a slight boost.
Our post-NFL Draft 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, you will see where key players like Jonathan Taylor, A.J. Brown, De'Von Achane, Javonte Williams, Blake Corum, Rashee Rice, Tyler Warren, Jadarian Price, and more stand among all others.
In addition to these PPR rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Half PPR Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 300 Players
2026 Fantasy Football Outlooks
Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison had a season to forget in 2025. After missing the first three games of the year due to a suspension, the 24-year-old finished the season with 42 catches for 610 yards and three touchdowns on 79 targets. Addison was a victim of the Vikings' brutal quarterback play in 2025, as the team received below-average production from signal-callers J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer.
Minnesota brought in veteran quarterback Kyler Murray over the offseason, who should at least provide the team's passing game with more stability in 2026. The Vikings also signed wide receiver Jauan Jennings in free agency, so Addison has some significant target competition between Jennings and superstar wideout Justin Jefferson. Still, Addison finished the 2024 season as the WR24 by measure of per-game PPR scoring. With his current ADP of WR42 in redraft leagues, Addison carries sleeper value into 2026.
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Since the start of the 2022 season, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns. In four fully healthy seasons with the Lions, he has never finished outside the top 10 for fantasy, and despite expected improvements to both the team's offensive line and play calling ahead of the 2026 season, he is currently being drafted as the QB16.
The Lions return both 1,000-yard receivers from a year ago, and with tight end Sam LaPorta expected back at full health and three-time Pro Bowl running back Jahmyr Gibbs ready to inherit a true bell cow role, an easy argument could be made for Goff's supporting cast as the strongest in the league.
The former first overall pick has topped 4,400 passing yards and 29 touchdowns in each of the past four seasons, and with the Lions boasting what is on paper one of the league's most fantasy-friendly schedules, there is no reason to expect that streak should end in 2026. In a season where the third, or even fourth tier of fantasy quarterbacks is deep and flat, Goff may be the poster child for punting at the position and is capable of delivering a league-winning performance from the closing rounds of drafts.
Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars
After being acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders by the Jacksonville Jaguars at the 2025 trade deadline, veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers recorded 42 catches for 483 yards and three touchdowns on 61 targets across nine games with the Jags. Meyers was a major fantasy asset following the trade, checking in as the WR23 in per-game PPR scoring from Week 10 onwards. Entering his first full season with Jacksonville in 2026, Meyers could see more competition for targets.
Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr. could be in line for a bounce-back season after an injury-marred 2025, and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (knee) had already suffered his season-ending knee injury by the time Jacksonville acquired Meyers. Still, Meyers may be the most reliable option available for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. With a current redraft ADP of WR47, Meyers now projects as a value pick for fantasy managers.
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
Across 16 games (10 starts) in 2025, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir recorded 72 catches for 719 yards and four touchdowns on 95 targets. The 26-year-old has been a high-floor, low-ceiling wide receiver option for fantasy managers in recent seasons, finishing as the WR37 in per-game PPR scoring in 2024 and the WR43 by the same measure in 2025. Shakir's primary usage in the Bills offense is as a short-area target out of the slot, as he averaged 10 yards per reception and 7.6 yards per target last year.
Shakir has averaged 6.3 targets per game since the start of 2024, but he may not see such steady volume in 2026 following Buffalo's offseason acquisition of veteran wideout DJ Moore. Given Shakir's dependence on target volume for fantasy production, dynasty managers may want to consider moving him ahead of a possible workload decline in 2026.
Who Should I Draft Tool
Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jonathan Taylor, A.J. Brown, De'Von Achane, Javonte Williams, Blake Corum, Rashee Rice, Tyler Warren, Jadarian Price. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jonathan Taylor, A.J. Brown, De'Von Achane, Javonte Williams, Blake Corum, Rashee Rice, Tyler Warren, Jadarian Price:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.