👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Waiver Wire Rankings - Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 16 (Hitters and Pitchers)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Caleb Durbin - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups

Updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 16 of the 2026 MLB season. These are free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Wire Rankings
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 16 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

The first week of the 2026 MLB season will be in the books. MLB All-Star break is next week, and we kick off the second half of the year on Thursday night with the Phillies vs. Mets. There is still plenty of baseball to be played and enough to make a run in the standings. Today, we are back with more waiver wire advice, featuring our fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 16 (July 13 - July 19) of the 2026 MLB season, ranking the top 100 hitters and pitchers to prioritize off waivers.

Over the weekend, we saw the Diamondbacks recall outfield prospect Ryan Waldschmidt. The 2026 MLB Draft was held on Saturday, during which the Chicago White Sox selected shortstop Roch Cholowsky with the first overall pick. Also, there were more key injuries recently as the Athletics placed first baseman Nick Kurtz on the 10-day injured list with a right thumb capsule sprain, while Brewers left-hander Kyle Harrison landed on the IL with left forearm tightness.

As always, we are here to help you prioritize which player to add using our waiver wire rankings article. This edition features players such as and more, who are listed in our initial waiver wire rankings. Read more to see where these players rank in our waiver wire rankings for the week ahead.

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

The roster percentage is from Yahoo! leagues.

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move MLBID
1 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 51 Add in All Leagues 699013
2 Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues 676609
3 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 63 Add in All Leagues 686469
4 Jacob Latz SP/RP 66 Add in All Leagues 656641
5 Carson Benge OF 52 Add in All Leagues 701807
6 Logan Henderson SP 55 Add in All Leagues 701656
7 Sean Burke SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues 680732
8 Brandon Nimmo OF 70 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 607043
9 Carter Jensen C 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 695600
10 Jake McCarthy OF 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 664983
11 Griffin Jax SP/RP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 643377
12 Payton Tolle SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 801139
13 T.J. Rumfield 1B 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 681198
14 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 805999
15 Chase DeLauter OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 800050
16 Troy Melton SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 675512
17 Jake Bennett SP 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 687562
18 Ian Seymour SP/RP 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 693855
19 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 702332
20 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 803011
21 Samuel Basallo C 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 694212
22 Mickey Moniak OF 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 666160
23 Kenley Jansen RP 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 445276
24 Gage Jump SP 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 695611
25 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 676282
26 Heliot Ramos OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 671218
27 Cole Carrigg OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 694249
28 Emilio Pagan RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 641941
29 Kyle Karros 3B 25 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 691720
30 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues 665019
31 Josh Bell 1B 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 605137
32 Tristan Peters OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 671976
33 Tanner Scott RP 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 656945
34 Jake Burger 1B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 669394
35 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 672782
36 Grant Taylor SP/RP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 691799
37 Travis Bazzana 2B 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 683953
38 Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 643289
39 Kerry Carpenter OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 681481
40 Jung Hoo Lee OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 808982
41 Tyler Wells SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 669330
42 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 693304
43 Heriberto Hernandez OF 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 681715
44 Alex Lange RP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 656638
45 Shane Drohan SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 675660
46 Brandon Sproat SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 687075
47 Royce Lewis 1B/3B 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 668904
48 Mason Montgomery SP/RP 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 682254
49 Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 678554
50 Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 673237
51 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 805367
52 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 669242
53 Henry Bolte OF 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 703607
54 Merrill Kelly SP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 518876
55 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 807712
56 Joshua Baez OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 695491
57 Dominic Canzone OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 686527
58 Masyn Winn SS 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 691026
59 Ryan Jeffers C 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 680777
60 Luis Lara OF 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 800325
61 Caleb Kilian RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 668873
62 Lane Thomas OF 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 657041
63 Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 673357
64 Garrett Mitchell OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 669003
65 Cade Cavalli SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 676917
66 Christian Scott SP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 681035
67 Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 625643
68 Jasson Dominguez OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 691176
69 JJ Bleday OF 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 668709
70 Walbert Urena SP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 700712
71 Garrett Whitlock RP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 676477
72 Kade Anderson SP 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 807739
73 Ezequiel Tovar SS 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues 678662
74 Bryce Eldridge 1B 23 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 805811
75 Bailey Ober SP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 641927
76 Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 677587
77 Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 668715
78 Jonah Heim C 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 641680
79 Kirby Yates RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 489446
80 Alejandro Kirk C 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 672386
81 Jacob Webb RP 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 657097
82 Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 678011
83 Jake Mangum OF 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 663968
84 Elvis Alvarado RP 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 665660
85 Andrew Kittredge RP 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 552640
86 Brett Baty 1B/2B/3B/OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 683146
87 Clayton Beeter RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 690925
88 AJ Smith-Shawver SP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 700363
89 Kyle Teel C 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 691019
90 Dalton Rushing C 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 687221
91 Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 809707
92 Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 805805
93 Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 703601
94 Vaughn Grissom 1B/2B/3B 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 687093
95 Robert Gasser SP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 688107
96 Richie Palacios 2B/OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 680700
97 Tyler Tolbert SS/OF 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 686475
98 Victor Bericoto OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 682674
99 Hogan Harris RP 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 663687
100 Michael Petersen RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues 656848

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top names include Luis Lara, Kirby Yates, Andrew Kittredge, Kyle Karros, and Tristan Peters. We recap why these players rostered under 70% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar:

Luis Lara, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara has reached base in each of his first three major-league games since being recalled on July 7, adding his first extra-base hit on Saturday against Pittsburgh. The 21-year-old earned the promotion after batting .321/.432/.470 with nine home runs, 42 RBI, 67 runs, and 24 stolen bases in 78 games at Triple-A Nashville. He walked 54 times while striking out only 48, an encouraging sign that the average and on-base skills can travel.

The crowded outfield is the catch. Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, and Garrett Mitchell are all competing for starts, but Lara has already appeared at all three outfield spots, and Blake Perkins was optioned when he arrived. RotoBaller's latest waiver rankings put Lara at 10% rostered and recommend him in 10-team leagues. The speed and average should arrive first, while the nine Triple-A homers leave room for more than a two-category profile.

 

Kirby Yates, Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Kirby Yates pitched a scoreless ninth inning on Friday to earn the save against the Minnesota Twins. The 39-year-old surrendered a one-out double to Trevor Larnach before retiring the final two batters of the game. The save was Yates' third of the season, and he has provided a stable presence in an otherwise unsettled Angels bullpen.

On the year, he owns a 3.00 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP while posting a 32.6% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate across 21 innings. Fantasy managers are encouraged to add Yates in all formats, as he is currently the Angels' most trusted option at the back end of the bullpen.

 

Andrew Kittredge, Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge secured his third save of the season on Friday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals. It was also his second consecutive save this week, after earning another on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs.

With other options in the organization faltering, Kittredge has stepped in and slammed the door shut twice this week, offering some much-needed stability at the back end of the Baltimore bullpen. The Orioles have lost Ryan Helsley to an elbow injury, and while he awaits a second opinion, they are looking for someone to step up and claim the team's closer role.

With back-to-back scoreless save conversions, they may have found their answer, making Kittredge a must-add in all fantasy formats.

 

Tristan Peters, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox outfielder Tristan Peters accomplished history during Friday's contest against the Athletics. Peters became the seventh player in franchise history to hit for the cycle. He started off the fun with a double in the third inning. Peters singled in the fifth inning, which left the two most difficult tasks still on the board.

He hit a triple and a home run in the same inning as the White Sox piled up seven runs in the seventh inning during Friday's 14-1 blowout. Peters became the third player to hit for the cycle, joining Bryce Harper and Pete Crow-Armstrong. He also becomes the first White Sox player to do it since Jose Abreu in 2017.

 

Kyle Karros, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies third baseman Kyle Karros has been hitting well of late, slashing .343/.425/.714 with three home runs, seven runs scored, eight RBI, and three stolen bases over his last nine games, and has raised his average up to .266 on the season with nine home runs, 34 RBI, 47 runs scored, three stolen bases, and a .809 OPS.

The 23-year-old infielder was a former fifth-round pick, and after 156 plate appearances in 2025, he is getting a chance at a full starter workload in 2026 with 310 plate appearances on the season. The underlying data supports his solid campaign, with a .256 xBA, .341 xwOBA, and .408 xSLG. He also demonstrates solid plate discipline, with his 12.9 percent walk rate (88th percentile), 21.3 percent strikeout rate (52nd percentile), and 24.5 percent chase rate (81st percentile).

With the current state of the third base position, with Jose Ramirez (hand), Matt Chapman (abdominal), and players like Austin Riley significantly underperforming, Karros should be someone fantasy managers should take a look at on the waiver wire. He plays half his games at Coors Field, is hitting near the top of the Rockies lineup, and is not highly rostered in most formats.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 51 Add in All Leagues
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 63 Add in All Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/3B 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 23 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brett Baty 1B/2B/3B/OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Vaughn Grissom 1B/2B/3B 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brett Baty 1B/2B/3B/OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Vaughn Grissom 1B/2B/3B 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Richie Palacios 2B/OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kyle Karros 3B 25 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/3B 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brett Baty 1B/2B/3B/OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Vaughn Grissom 1B/2B/3B 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Masyn Winn SS 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Tovar SS 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tyler Tolbert SS/OF 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 51 Add in All Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Carson Benge OF 52 Add in All Leagues
Brandon Nimmo OF 70 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jake McCarthy OF 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Heliot Ramos OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kerry Carpenter OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Henry Bolte OF 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Lara OF 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Lane Thomas OF 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Garrett Mitchell OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jasson Dominguez OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 34 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jake Mangum OF 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brett Baty 1B/2B/3B/OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Richie Palacios 2B/OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tyler Tolbert SS/OF 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Victor Bericoto OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Carter Jensen C 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Samuel Basallo C 49 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jonah Heim C 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Alejandro Kirk C 22 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kyle Teel C 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Dalton Rushing C 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 66 Add in All Leagues
Logan Henderson SP 55 Add in All Leagues
Sean Burke SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Payton Tolle SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Gage Jump SP 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Sproat SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Merrill Kelly SP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cade Cavalli SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bailey Ober SP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
AJ Smith-Shawver SP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Robert Gasser SP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 66 Add in All Leagues
Sean Burke SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Payton Tolle SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kenley Jansen RP 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Emilio Pagan RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tanner Scott RP 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alex Lange RP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Caleb Kilian RP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Garrett Whitlock RP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kirby Yates RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Elvis Alvarado RP 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andrew Kittredge RP 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Michael Petersen RP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Week 16 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball

In addition to these waiver wire rankings, we have also put together an assortment of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles. You can see the full roundup below to help prepare you for waiver wire runs:

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players like Caleb Durbin, Tristan Peters, Andrew Kittredge, Luis Lara, Gage Jump, Cole Carrigg, Josh Bell, Grant Taylor, Travis Bazzana, Heriberto Hernandez, Alex Lange, Mason Montgomery, Henry Bolte, Garrett Mitchell, Kade Anderson, and Bailey Ober. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Caleb Durbin, Tristan Peters, Andrew Kittredge, Luis Lara, Gage Jump, Cole Carrigg, Josh Bell, Grant Taylor, Travis Bazzana, Heriberto Hernandez, Alex Lange, Mason Montgomery, Henry Bolte, Garrett Mitchell, Kade Anderson, and Bailey Ober:

Caleb Durbin
vs
Ian Seymour
Caleb Durbin
vs
Sam Antonacci
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jake Bennett
Caleb Durbin
vs
Samuel Basallo
Caleb Durbin
vs
Troy Melton
Caleb Durbin
vs
Mickey Moniak
Caleb Durbin
vs
Chase DeLauter
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kenley Jansen
Caleb Durbin
vs
A.J. Ewing
Caleb Durbin
vs
Gage Jump
Caleb Durbin
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Caleb Durbin
vs
Joey Cantillo
Caleb Durbin
vs
Payton Tolle
Caleb Durbin
vs
Heliot Ramos
Caleb Durbin
vs
Griffin Jax
Caleb Durbin
vs
Cole Carrigg
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jake McCarthy
Caleb Durbin
vs
Emilio Pagan
Caleb Durbin
vs
Carter Jensen
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kyle Karros
Caleb Durbin
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kody Clemens
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jose Caballero
Caleb Durbin
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Caleb Durbin
vs
Nick Gonzales
Caleb Durbin
vs
Royce Lewis
Caleb Durbin
vs
Curtis Mead
Caleb Durbin
vs
Chase Meidroth
Caleb Durbin
vs
Tommy Edman
Caleb Durbin
vs
Luke Keaschall
Caleb Durbin
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Tristan Peters
vs
Josh Bell
Tristan Peters
vs
Tanner Scott
Tristan Peters
vs
Kody Clemens
Tristan Peters
vs
Jake Burger
Tristan Peters
vs
Kyle Karros
Tristan Peters
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Tristan Peters
vs
Emilio Pagan
Tristan Peters
vs
Grant Taylor
Tristan Peters
vs
Cole Carrigg
Tristan Peters
vs
Travis Bazzana
Tristan Peters
vs
Heliot Ramos
Tristan Peters
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Tristan Peters
vs
Joey Cantillo
Tristan Peters
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Tristan Peters
vs
Gage Jump
Tristan Peters
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Tristan Peters
vs
Kenley Jansen
Tristan Peters
vs
Tyler Wells
Tristan Peters
vs
Mickey Moniak
Tristan Peters
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tristan Peters
vs
Samuel Basallo
Tristan Peters
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Tristan Peters
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Tristan Peters
vs
Jose Caballero
Tristan Peters
vs
Carson Benge
Tristan Peters
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Tristan Peters
vs
Jake McCarthy
Tristan Peters
vs
A.J. Ewing
Tristan Peters
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tristan Peters
vs
Sam Antonacci
Tristan Peters
vs
Tommy Edman
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Brett Baty
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Jake Mangum
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Clayton Beeter
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Anthony Seigler
Andrew Kittredge
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Jacob Webb
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Kyle Teel
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Dalton Rushing
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Kirby Yates
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Charlie Condon
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Jonah Heim
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Walker Jenkins
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Spencer Steer
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Max Clark
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Vaughn Grissom
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Bailey Ober
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Robert Gasser
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Richie Palacios
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Jacob Latz
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Sean Burke
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Griffin Jax
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Payton Tolle
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Troy Melton
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Ian Seymour
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Kenley Jansen
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Joey Cantillo
Andrew Kittredge
vs
Emilio Pagan
Luis Lara
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Luis Lara
vs
Caleb Kilian
Luis Lara
vs
Masyn Winn
Luis Lara
vs
Lane Thomas
Luis Lara
vs
Dominic Canzone
Luis Lara
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Luis Lara
vs
Joshua Baez
Luis Lara
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Luis Lara
vs
Luke Keaschall
Luis Lara
vs
Cade Cavalli
Luis Lara
vs
Merrill Kelly
Luis Lara
vs
Christian Scott
Luis Lara
vs
Henry Bolte
Luis Lara
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Luis Lara
vs
Tommy Edman
Luis Lara
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Luis Lara
vs
Chase Meidroth
Luis Lara
vs
JJ Bleday
Luis Lara
vs
Yainer Diaz
Luis Lara
vs
Walbert Urena
Luis Lara
vs
Curtis Mead
Luis Lara
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Luis Lara
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Luis Lara
vs
Jose Caballero
Luis Lara
vs
Carson Benge
Luis Lara
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Luis Lara
vs
Jake McCarthy
Luis Lara
vs
A.J. Ewing
Luis Lara
vs
Chase DeLauter
Luis Lara
vs
Sam Antonacci
Luis Lara
vs
Mickey Moniak
Gage Jump
vs
Kenley Jansen
Gage Jump
vs
Joey Cantillo
Gage Jump
vs
Mickey Moniak
Gage Jump
vs
Heliot Ramos
Gage Jump
vs
Samuel Basallo
Gage Jump
vs
Cole Carrigg
Gage Jump
vs
Sam Antonacci
Gage Jump
vs
Emilio Pagan
Gage Jump
vs
Caleb Durbin
Gage Jump
vs
Kyle Karros
Gage Jump
vs
Ian Seymour
Gage Jump
vs
Kody Clemens
Gage Jump
vs
Jake Bennett
Gage Jump
vs
Josh Bell
Gage Jump
vs
Troy Melton
Gage Jump
vs
Tristan Peters
Gage Jump
vs
Chase DeLauter
Gage Jump
vs
Tanner Scott
Gage Jump
vs
A.J. Ewing
Gage Jump
vs
Jake Burger
Gage Jump
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Gage Jump
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Gage Jump
vs
Jacob Latz
Gage Jump
vs
Logan Henderson
Gage Jump
vs
Sean Burke
Gage Jump
vs
Griffin Jax
Gage Jump
vs
Payton Tolle
Gage Jump
vs
Tyler Wells
Gage Jump
vs
Shane Drohan
Gage Jump
vs
Brandon Sproat
Gage Jump
vs
Merrill Kelly
Cole Carrigg
vs
Heliot Ramos
Cole Carrigg
vs
Emilio Pagan
Cole Carrigg
vs
Joey Cantillo
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kyle Karros
Cole Carrigg
vs
Gage Jump
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kody Clemens
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kenley Jansen
Cole Carrigg
vs
Josh Bell
Cole Carrigg
vs
Mickey Moniak
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tristan Peters
Cole Carrigg
vs
Samuel Basallo
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tanner Scott
Cole Carrigg
vs
Sam Antonacci
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake Burger
Cole Carrigg
vs
Caleb Durbin
Cole Carrigg
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Ian Seymour
Cole Carrigg
vs
Grant Taylor
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake Bennett
Cole Carrigg
vs
Travis Bazzana
Cole Carrigg
vs
Troy Melton
Cole Carrigg
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Cole Carrigg
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jose Caballero
Cole Carrigg
vs
Carson Benge
Cole Carrigg
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake McCarthy
Cole Carrigg
vs
A.J. Ewing
Cole Carrigg
vs
Chase DeLauter
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Josh Bell
vs
Kody Clemens
Josh Bell
vs
Tristan Peters
Josh Bell
vs
Kyle Karros
Josh Bell
vs
Tanner Scott
Josh Bell
vs
Emilio Pagan
Josh Bell
vs
Jake Burger
Josh Bell
vs
Cole Carrigg
Josh Bell
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Josh Bell
vs
Heliot Ramos
Josh Bell
vs
Grant Taylor
Josh Bell
vs
Joey Cantillo
Josh Bell
vs
Travis Bazzana
Josh Bell
vs
Gage Jump
Josh Bell
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Josh Bell
vs
Kenley Jansen
Josh Bell
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Josh Bell
vs
Mickey Moniak
Josh Bell
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Josh Bell
vs
Samuel Basallo
Josh Bell
vs
Tyler Wells
Josh Bell
vs
Sam Antonacci
Josh Bell
vs
Nick Gonzales
Josh Bell
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Josh Bell
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Josh Bell
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Josh Bell
vs
Royce Lewis
Josh Bell
vs
Curtis Mead
Josh Bell
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Josh Bell
vs
Spencer Steer
Josh Bell
vs
Brett Baty
Josh Bell
vs
Charlie Condon
Grant Taylor
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Grant Taylor
vs
Travis Bazzana
Grant Taylor
vs
Jake Burger
Grant Taylor
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Grant Taylor
vs
Tanner Scott
Grant Taylor
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Grant Taylor
vs
Tristan Peters
Grant Taylor
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Grant Taylor
vs
Josh Bell
Grant Taylor
vs
Tyler Wells
Grant Taylor
vs
Kody Clemens
Grant Taylor
vs
Nick Gonzales
Grant Taylor
vs
Kyle Karros
Grant Taylor
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Grant Taylor
vs
Emilio Pagan
Grant Taylor
vs
Alex Lange
Grant Taylor
vs
Cole Carrigg
Grant Taylor
vs
Shane Drohan
Grant Taylor
vs
Heliot Ramos
Grant Taylor
vs
Brandon Sproat
Grant Taylor
vs
Joey Cantillo
Grant Taylor
vs
Royce Lewis
Grant Taylor
vs
Jacob Latz
Grant Taylor
vs
Logan Henderson
Grant Taylor
vs
Sean Burke
Grant Taylor
vs
Griffin Jax
Grant Taylor
vs
Payton Tolle
Grant Taylor
vs
Troy Melton
Grant Taylor
vs
Jake Bennett
Grant Taylor
vs
Ian Seymour
Grant Taylor
vs
Kenley Jansen
Travis Bazzana
vs
Grant Taylor
Travis Bazzana
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Travis Bazzana
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Travis Bazzana
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jake Burger
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Travis Bazzana
vs
Tanner Scott
Travis Bazzana
vs
Tyler Wells
Travis Bazzana
vs
Tristan Peters
Travis Bazzana
vs
Nick Gonzales
Travis Bazzana
vs
Josh Bell
Travis Bazzana
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Travis Bazzana
vs
Kody Clemens
Travis Bazzana
vs
Alex Lange
Travis Bazzana
vs
Kyle Karros
Travis Bazzana
vs
Shane Drohan
Travis Bazzana
vs
Emilio Pagan
Travis Bazzana
vs
Brandon Sproat
Travis Bazzana
vs
Cole Carrigg
Travis Bazzana
vs
Royce Lewis
Travis Bazzana
vs
Heliot Ramos
Travis Bazzana
vs
Mason Montgomery
Travis Bazzana
vs
Jose Caballero
Travis Bazzana
vs
A.J. Ewing
Travis Bazzana
vs
Sam Antonacci
Travis Bazzana
vs
Curtis Mead
Travis Bazzana
vs
Chase Meidroth
Travis Bazzana
vs
Tommy Edman
Travis Bazzana
vs
Luke Keaschall
Travis Bazzana
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Travis Bazzana
vs
Spencer Steer
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Nick Gonzales
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Alex Lange
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Tyler Wells
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Shane Drohan
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Royce Lewis
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Mason Montgomery
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Travis Bazzana
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Curtis Mead
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Grant Taylor
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Yainer Diaz
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Chase Meidroth
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Jake Burger
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Tommy Edman
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Tanner Scott
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Henry Bolte
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Tristan Peters
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Merrill Kelly
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Jose Caballero
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Carson Benge
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Jake McCarthy
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
A.J. Ewing
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Mickey Moniak
Alex Lange
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Alex Lange
vs
Shane Drohan
Alex Lange
vs
Nick Gonzales
Alex Lange
vs
Brandon Sproat
Alex Lange
vs
Tyler Wells
Alex Lange
vs
Royce Lewis
Alex Lange
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Alex Lange
vs
Mason Montgomery
Alex Lange
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Alex Lange
vs
Curtis Mead
Alex Lange
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Alex Lange
vs
Yainer Diaz
Alex Lange
vs
Travis Bazzana
Alex Lange
vs
Chase Meidroth
Alex Lange
vs
Grant Taylor
Alex Lange
vs
Tommy Edman
Alex Lange
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Alex Lange
vs
Henry Bolte
Alex Lange
vs
Jake Burger
Alex Lange
vs
Merrill Kelly
Alex Lange
vs
Tanner Scott
Alex Lange
vs
Luke Keaschall
Alex Lange
vs
Jacob Latz
Alex Lange
vs
Sean Burke
Alex Lange
vs
Griffin Jax
Alex Lange
vs
Payton Tolle
Alex Lange
vs
Troy Melton
Alex Lange
vs
Ian Seymour
Alex Lange
vs
Kenley Jansen
Alex Lange
vs
Joey Cantillo
Alex Lange
vs
Emilio Pagan
Mason Montgomery
vs
Royce Lewis
Mason Montgomery
vs
Curtis Mead
Mason Montgomery
vs
Brandon Sproat
Mason Montgomery
vs
Yainer Diaz
Mason Montgomery
vs
Shane Drohan
Mason Montgomery
vs
Chase Meidroth
Mason Montgomery
vs
Alex Lange
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tommy Edman
Mason Montgomery
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Mason Montgomery
vs
Henry Bolte
Mason Montgomery
vs
Nick Gonzales
Mason Montgomery
vs
Merrill Kelly
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tyler Wells
Mason Montgomery
vs
Luke Keaschall
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Mason Montgomery
vs
Joshua Baez
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Mason Montgomery
vs
Dominic Canzone
Mason Montgomery
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Mason Montgomery
vs
Masyn Winn
Mason Montgomery
vs
Travis Bazzana
Mason Montgomery
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jacob Latz
Mason Montgomery
vs
Logan Henderson
Mason Montgomery
vs
Sean Burke
Mason Montgomery
vs
Griffin Jax
Mason Montgomery
vs
Payton Tolle
Mason Montgomery
vs
Troy Melton
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jake Bennett
Mason Montgomery
vs
Ian Seymour
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kenley Jansen
Henry Bolte
vs
Tommy Edman
Henry Bolte
vs
Merrill Kelly
Henry Bolte
vs
Chase Meidroth
Henry Bolte
vs
Luke Keaschall
Henry Bolte
vs
Yainer Diaz
Henry Bolte
vs
Joshua Baez
Henry Bolte
vs
Curtis Mead
Henry Bolte
vs
Dominic Canzone
Henry Bolte
vs
Mason Montgomery
Henry Bolte
vs
Masyn Winn
Henry Bolte
vs
Royce Lewis
Henry Bolte
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Henry Bolte
vs
Brandon Sproat
Henry Bolte
vs
Luis Lara
Henry Bolte
vs
Shane Drohan
Henry Bolte
vs
Caleb Kilian
Henry Bolte
vs
Alex Lange
Henry Bolte
vs
Lane Thomas
Henry Bolte
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Henry Bolte
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Henry Bolte
vs
Nick Gonzales
Henry Bolte
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Henry Bolte
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Henry Bolte
vs
Jose Caballero
Henry Bolte
vs
Carson Benge
Henry Bolte
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Henry Bolte
vs
Jake McCarthy
Henry Bolte
vs
A.J. Ewing
Henry Bolte
vs
Chase DeLauter
Henry Bolte
vs
Sam Antonacci
Henry Bolte
vs
Mickey Moniak
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Cade Cavalli
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Lane Thomas
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Christian Scott
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Caleb Kilian
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Luis Lara
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Garrett Mitchell
vs
JJ Bleday
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Masyn Winn
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Walbert Urena
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Dominic Canzone
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Joshua Baez
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Kade Anderson
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Luke Keaschall
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Merrill Kelly
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Henry Bolte
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Bailey Ober
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Jose Caballero
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Carson Benge
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Jake McCarthy
Garrett Mitchell
vs
A.J. Ewing
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Chase DeLauter
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Sam Antonacci
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Mickey Moniak
Kade Anderson
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Kade Anderson
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Kade Anderson
vs
Walbert Urena
Kade Anderson
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Kade Anderson
vs
JJ Bleday
Kade Anderson
vs
Bailey Ober
Kade Anderson
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Kade Anderson
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Kade Anderson
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Kade Anderson
vs
Spencer Steer
Kade Anderson
vs
Christian Scott
Kade Anderson
vs
Jonah Heim
Kade Anderson
vs
Cade Cavalli
Kade Anderson
vs
Kirby Yates
Kade Anderson
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Kade Anderson
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Kade Anderson
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Kade Anderson
vs
Jacob Webb
Kade Anderson
vs
Lane Thomas
Kade Anderson
vs
Anthony Seigler
Kade Anderson
vs
Caleb Kilian
Kade Anderson
vs
Jake Mangum
Kade Anderson
vs
Jacob Latz
Kade Anderson
vs
Logan Henderson
Kade Anderson
vs
Sean Burke
Kade Anderson
vs
Griffin Jax
Kade Anderson
vs
Payton Tolle
Kade Anderson
vs
Troy Melton
Kade Anderson
vs
Jake Bennett
Kade Anderson
vs
Ian Seymour
Kade Anderson
vs
Joey Cantillo
Bailey Ober
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Bailey Ober
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Bailey Ober
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Bailey Ober
vs
Spencer Steer
Bailey Ober
vs
Kade Anderson
Bailey Ober
vs
Jonah Heim
Bailey Ober
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Bailey Ober
vs
Kirby Yates
Bailey Ober
vs
Walbert Urena
Bailey Ober
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Bailey Ober
vs
JJ Bleday
Bailey Ober
vs
Jacob Webb
Bailey Ober
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Bailey Ober
vs
Anthony Seigler
Bailey Ober
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Bailey Ober
vs
Jake Mangum
Bailey Ober
vs
Christian Scott
Bailey Ober
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Bailey Ober
vs
Cade Cavalli
Bailey Ober
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Bailey Ober
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Bailey Ober
vs
Brett Baty
Bailey Ober
vs
Jacob Latz
Bailey Ober
vs
Logan Henderson
Bailey Ober
vs
Sean Burke
Bailey Ober
vs
Griffin Jax
Bailey Ober
vs
Payton Tolle
Bailey Ober
vs
Troy Melton
Bailey Ober
vs
Jake Bennett
Bailey Ober
vs
Ian Seymour
Bailey Ober
vs
Joey Cantillo

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Rookies To Stash: Top Prospect Performances
Nick Mariano's Waiver Wire Targets (Premium)
The Top First-Half Waiver Wire Gems
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/11/26)



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Pitch on Sunday
Colorado Rockies

Tyler Bell Rounds Out the Top 10, Drafted by Rockies
Atlanta Braves

Braves Take Outfielder AJ Gracia With Ninth Overall Pick on Saturday
Oakland Athletics

Georgia Tech Outfielder Drew Burress Goes to A's at Pick No. 8 in MLB Draft
Baltimore Orioles

Eric Booth Jr. Drafted by Baltimore at No. 7 Overall
Kansas City Royals

Zion Rose Goes to Royals at No. 6 Overall in MLB Draft
Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates Take Outfielder Derek Curiel With Fifth Overall Pick
San Francisco Giants

Jackson Flora Selected by Giants with Fourth Pick in MLB Draft
Minnesota Twins

Twins Select Top Catching Prospect Vahn Lackey With Third Overall Pick
Tampa Bay Rays

Grady Emerson Selected Second Overall by Rays
Bo Bichette

Out With Lower-Body Soreness
Chicago White Sox

White Sox Select Roch Cholowsky With First Overall Pick
Noah Gray

Set for Bigger Role in his Sixth Season?
Chig Okonkwo

has Developed Strong Chemistry With New QB
Jeffery Simmons

to See Fewer Snaps in 2026?
Gunnar Helm

Robert Saleh Likes What he's Seen From Gunnar Helm
Aaron Donald

Spotted at Rams Facility, is he Coming Back?
Nick Kurtz

Officially Placed on Injured List With Thumb Sprain
Munetaka Murakami

Joins Home Run Derby Field
Shohei Ohtani

Hopes to be Ready to Pitch After All-Star Break
Joshua Palmer

Has Little Dynasty Appeal Left
Tyler Nickel

Hits Six Threes in Knicks Summer League Loss
Trevor Etienne

Is a Hold, Not a Dynasty Buy
Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Scores 20 Points in Cavaliers Loss
Bruce Thornton

Scores 27 Points in Rockets Summer League Win
Caleb Douglas

Not Yet Worth a Redraft Pick
Bennett Stirtz

Leads Thunder With 18 Points
Adou Thiero

Leads Lakers With 20 Points Against Thunder
Mike Washington Jr.

Worth a Final-Round Bet in Redraft Leagues
Allen Graves

Posts Double-Double in Raptors Loss
Ty Johnson

More Watch-List Name Than Redraft Sleeper
Caleb Wilson

Scores 35 Points in Bulls Debut
Tristan Peters

Hits for the Cycle
Meleek Thomas

Looks Sharp in Summer League Debut
Mikel Brown Jr.

Registers 20 Points on Friday
Egor Demin

Drops 20 Points in Win
Micah Potter

Trail Blazers Claim Micah Potter Off Waivers
Elijah Arroyo

Poised for Larger Role in Year 2?
Victor Wembanyama

Signs Mega Extension with Spurs
Xavier Hutchinson

Considered Houston's WR4
Ollie Gordon II

Competing for No. 2 Job This Summer
MLB

Brewers-Pirates Rained Out on Friday
Courtland Sutton

to See More Single Coverage in 2026?
Jaylen Waddle

Draws Praise From Sean Payton
Daniel Jones

"Doing Everything" in his Rehab
Nick Kurtz

Likely to Land on Injured List With Thumb Strain
Jacob deGrom

to Miss Sunday's Start With Glute Strain
Jeremy Peña

Astros Reinstate Jeremy Pena From the Injured List on Friday
CFB

DJ Lagway to be Unleashed at Baylor?
CFB

Former Arkansas Receiver Jalen Brown Enters Portal
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Pitch on Friday Due to Knee Irritation
CFB

Devon Dampier Currently Aiming for NFL After 2026
CFB

High Hopes for Noah Fifita in 2026
Jake Ferguson

Still Considered the Undisputed Starting TE in Dallas
CFB

Brad Jackson Set for Sophomore Leap?
CFB

Arkansas has the Toughest Schedule in 2026
Max Holloway

A Favorite At UFC 329
Conor McGregor

Returns After Five Years
KaVontae Turpin

Unlikely to Have Significant Offensive Role
Dawson Knox

Has Stash Value
Benoît Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Kalif Raymond

Unlikely to Have Significant Role
Kendrick Bourne

a Possible Cut Candidate
Paddy Pimblett

An Underdog At UFC 329
Mario Bautista

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Cory Sandhagen

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Hannes Steinbach

Leads Charlotte Bench Against Magic
Keaton Wagler

Held to Seven Points in Clippers Debut
Dylan Larkin

Adds Fourth Team to Trade List
Darryn Peterson

Scores 24 Points in Jazz Loss
AJ Dybantsa

Scores 27 Points in Summer League Debut
Frederik Andersen

Confident of Being Healthy for Start of Season
Morez Johnson Jr.

Leads Mavericks With 27 Points
Yaxel Lendeborg

Posts Double-Double in Warriors Win
Leo Carlsson

Ducks Match Flyers' Offer Sheet for Leo Carlsson
Baba Miller

Signs Four-Year, $9.61 Million Deal With Clippers
Boston Celtics

Dalano Banton Gets Waived by Celtics
Pete Nance

Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Bucks
CFB

True Freshman Cederian Morgan to Make Impact for Alabama?
Tyson Hinds

Signs Two-Year Contract With Ducks
Barrett Hayton

Remains With Mammoth
Connor Bedard

to Miss Start of Season Due to Shoulder Surgery
CFB

Devon Dampier Overlooked Among Star Quarterbacks in 2026
CFB

Iowa State Has Zero Returning Starters in 2026
CFB

Collin Klein Praises Avery Johnson at Big 12 Media Day
CFB

Can Oklahoma Establish a Rushing Attack in 2026?
CFB

Amare Thomas a Top National Receiver Entering 2026
CFB

Wyatt Young Looking to Replicate Production in Big 12
J.J. Spaun

a Boom-or-Bust Option at Scottish Open
Aaron Rai

Looks to Continue Strong Run at Scottish Open
Robert MacIntyre

Looks to Recapture Scottish Open Magic
Tom Kim

Brings High Upside to Scottish Open
Brian Harman

Difficult to Trust at Scottish Open
BUF

David Kampf Heads to Europe
Nicolai Hojgaard

Eyes Another Strong Scottish Open Finish
OTT

Claude Giroux Signs New Deal With Senators
Harris English

Looking to Stay Consistent at Scottish Open
Simon Nemec

Flames Sign Simon Nemec to Five-Year, $36.25 Million Deal
Patrick Cantlay

Bringing Strong Form to Scottish Open
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Carry Winning Form to His Title Defense at Scottish Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Back to His Winning Ways Ahead of Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy

Looking For Another Successful Week at The Renaissance Club
Jon Rahm

Looks to Bounce Back After Missed Cut at U.S. Open
Viktor Hovland

Wins First Tournament of 2026 Season
Justin Thomas

Playing Excellent Golf Heading to Genesis Scottish Open
Xander Schauffele

Will Need to Find His Approach Game at Genesis Scottish Open
Patrick Reed

Looks to Continue Exceptional Season
Tommy Fleetwood

In Excellent Form For Genesis Scottish Open
Eric Cole

Rounding Into Form Heading to Genesis Scottish Open
Ludvig Aberg

Looking to Bounce Back at Genesis Scottish Open
Min Woo Lee

Looking For a Spark at Scottish Open
Brooks Koepka

Making Debut Appearance at This Week's Scottish Open
CFB

Drew Mestemaker Voted Preseason Big-12 Newcomer of the Year
CFB

Isaiah Sategna III Due for Explosive Final Season at Oklahoma
CFB

Noah Fifita Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
CFB

Omarion Miller Steps into WR1 Role Vacated by Jordyn Tyson
CFB

LJ Martin a Candidate to Lead Nation in Rushing Yards
CFB

Will Hammond Could be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Willie Fritz Believes Houston Can Compete for National Championship
Chase Briscoe

Earns his First Cup Victory of 2026 at Chicagoland
Christopher Bell

Finishes as the Runner-Up for the Fourth Time This Year
Denny Hamlin

Extends his Championship Lead With Third-Place Finish
William Byron

Finishes Fourth as the Top Chevrolet Driver at Chicagoland
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Leads Laps and Finishes Sixth at Chicagoland
Daemon Hunt

Agrees to One-Year Deal With Wild
David Gustafsson

Inks One-Year Contract With Penguins
PIT

Egor Chinakhov Signs Three-year, $18.75 Million Deal With Penguins
CFB

Tennessee, Ohio State Battling for Five-Star RB David Gabriel Georges
Arturs Silovs

Re-Ups With Penguins for One Year
Pavel Mintyukov

Ducks Re-Sign Pavel Mintyukov on Five-Year, $38 Million Contract
Mavrik Bourque

Lands Six-Year, $33 Million Contract From Predators
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

The Cut List: Time To Drop These Players?
Rookies To Stash: Top Prospect Performances
Nick Mariano's Waiver Wire Targets (Premium)
The Top First-Half Waiver Wire Gems