Updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 16 of the 2026 MLB season. These are free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.
The first week of the 2026 MLB season will be in the books. MLB All-Star break is next week, and we kick off the second half of the year on Thursday night with the Phillies vs. Mets. There is still plenty of baseball to be played and enough to make a run in the standings. Today, we are back with more waiver wire advice, featuring our fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 16 (July 13 - July 19) of the 2026 MLB season, ranking the top 100 hitters and pitchers to prioritize off waivers.
Over the weekend, we saw the Diamondbacks recall outfield prospect Ryan Waldschmidt. The 2026 MLB Draft was held on Saturday, during which the Chicago White Sox selected shortstop Roch Cholowsky with the first overall pick. Also, there were more key injuries recently as the Athletics placed first baseman Nick Kurtz on the 10-day injured list with a right thumb capsule sprain, while Brewers left-hander Kyle Harrison landed on the IL with left forearm tightness.
As always, we are here to help you prioritize which player to add using our waiver wire rankings article. This edition features players such as and more, who are listed in our initial waiver wire rankings. Read more to see where these players rank in our waiver wire rankings for the week ahead.Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:
The roster percentage is from Yahoo! leagues.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|MLBID
|1
|Esmerlyn Valdez
|1B/OF
|51
|Add in All Leagues
|699013
|2
|Jose Caballero
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|676609
|3
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|686469
|4
|Jacob Latz
|SP/RP
|66
|Add in All Leagues
|656641
|5
|Carson Benge
|OF
|52
|Add in All Leagues
|701807
|6
|Logan Henderson
|SP
|55
|Add in All Leagues
|701656
|7
|Sean Burke
|SP/RP
|67
|Add in All Leagues
|680732
|8
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|70
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|607043
|9
|Carter Jensen
|C
|65
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|695600
|10
|Jake McCarthy
|OF
|59
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|664983
|11
|Griffin Jax
|SP/RP
|65
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|643377
|12
|Payton Tolle
|SP/RP
|60
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|801139
|13
|T.J. Rumfield
|1B
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|681198
|14
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|34
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|805999
|15
|Chase DeLauter
|OF
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|800050
|16
|Troy Melton
|SP/RP
|60
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|675512
|17
|Jake Bennett
|SP
|48
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|687562
|18
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|693855
|19
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|34
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|702332
|20
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|46
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|803011
|21
|Samuel Basallo
|C
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|694212
|22
|Mickey Moniak
|OF
|42
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|666160
|23
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|68
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|445276
|24
|Gage Jump
|SP
|33
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|695611
|25
|Joey Cantillo
|SP/RP
|52
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|676282
|26
|Heliot Ramos
|OF
|46
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|671218
|27
|Cole Carrigg
|OF
|33
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|694249
|28
|Emilio Pagan
|RP
|66
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|641941
|29
|Kyle Karros
|3B
|25
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|691720
|30
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|665019
|31
|Josh Bell
|1B
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|605137
|32
|Tristan Peters
|OF
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|671976
|33
|Tanner Scott
|RP
|53
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|656945
|34
|Jake Burger
|1B
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|669394
|35
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|672782
|36
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|691799
|37
|Travis Bazzana
|2B
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|683953
|38
|Mauricio Dubon
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|643289
|39
|Kerry Carpenter
|OF
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|681481
|40
|Jung Hoo Lee
|OF
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|808982
|41
|Tyler Wells
|SP/RP
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|669330
|42
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|693304
|43
|Heriberto Hernandez
|OF
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|681715
|44
|Alex Lange
|RP
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|656638
|45
|Shane Drohan
|SP/RP
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|675660
|46
|Brandon Sproat
|SP
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|687075
|47
|Royce Lewis
|1B/3B
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|668904
|48
|Mason Montgomery
|SP/RP
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|682254
|49
|Curtis Mead
|1B/2B/3B
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|678554
|50
|Yainer Diaz
|C
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|673237
|51
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|805367
|52
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|669242
|53
|Henry Bolte
|OF
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|703607
|54
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|518876
|55
|Luke Keaschall
|2B/OF
|59
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|807712
|56
|Joshua Baez
|OF
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|695491
|57
|Dominic Canzone
|OF
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|686527
|58
|Masyn Winn
|SS
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|691026
|59
|Ryan Jeffers
|C
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|680777
|60
|Luis Lara
|OF
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|800325
|61
|Caleb Kilian
|RP
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|668873
|62
|Lane Thomas
|OF
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|657041
|63
|Luis Robert Jr.
|OF
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|673357
|64
|Garrett Mitchell
|OF
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|669003
|65
|Cade Cavalli
|SP
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|676917
|66
|Christian Scott
|SP
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|681035
|67
|Reynaldo Lopez
|SP/RP
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|625643
|68
|Jasson Dominguez
|OF
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|691176
|69
|JJ Bleday
|OF
|24
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|668709
|70
|Walbert Urena
|SP
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|700712
|71
|Garrett Whitlock
|RP
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|676477
|72
|Kade Anderson
|SP
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|807739
|73
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|678662
|74
|Bryce Eldridge
|1B
|23
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|805811
|75
|Bailey Ober
|SP
|19
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|641927
|76
|Brayan Rocchio
|2B/SS
|30
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|677587
|77
|Spencer Steer
|1B/2B/OF
|34
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|668715
|78
|Jonah Heim
|C
|3
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|641680
|79
|Kirby Yates
|RP
|6
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|489446
|80
|Alejandro Kirk
|C
|22
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|672386
|81
|Jacob Webb
|RP
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|657097
|82
|Anthony Seigler
|2B/3B
|3
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|678011
|83
|Jake Mangum
|OF
|13
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|663968
|84
|Elvis Alvarado
|RP
|4
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|665660
|85
|Andrew Kittredge
|RP
|4
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|552640
|86
|Brett Baty
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|683146
|87
|Clayton Beeter
|RP
|13
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|690925
|88
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|SP
|13
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|700363
|89
|Kyle Teel
|C
|14
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|691019
|90
|Dalton Rushing
|C
|21
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|687221
|91
|Charlie Condon
|1B/OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|809707
|92
|Walker Jenkins
|OF
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|805805
|93
|Max Clark
|OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|703601
|94
|Vaughn Grissom
|1B/2B/3B
|1
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|687093
|95
|Robert Gasser
|SP
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|688107
|96
|Richie Palacios
|2B/OF
|1
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|680700
|97
|Tyler Tolbert
|SS/OF
|14
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|686475
|98
|Victor Bericoto
|OF
|1
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|682674
|99
|Hogan Harris
|RP
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|663687
|100
|Michael Petersen
|RP
|9
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|656848
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
Some of the top names include Luis Lara, Kirby Yates, Andrew Kittredge, Kyle Karros, and Tristan Peters. We recap why these players rostered under 70% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar:
Luis Lara, Milwaukee Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara has reached base in each of his first three major-league games since being recalled on July 7, adding his first extra-base hit on Saturday against Pittsburgh. The 21-year-old earned the promotion after batting .321/.432/.470 with nine home runs, 42 RBI, 67 runs, and 24 stolen bases in 78 games at Triple-A Nashville. He walked 54 times while striking out only 48, an encouraging sign that the average and on-base skills can travel.
The crowded outfield is the catch. Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, and Garrett Mitchell are all competing for starts, but Lara has already appeared at all three outfield spots, and Blake Perkins was optioned when he arrived. RotoBaller's latest waiver rankings put Lara at 10% rostered and recommend him in 10-team leagues. The speed and average should arrive first, while the nine Triple-A homers leave room for more than a two-category profile.
Kirby Yates, Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Kirby Yates pitched a scoreless ninth inning on Friday to earn the save against the Minnesota Twins. The 39-year-old surrendered a one-out double to Trevor Larnach before retiring the final two batters of the game. The save was Yates' third of the season, and he has provided a stable presence in an otherwise unsettled Angels bullpen.
On the year, he owns a 3.00 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP while posting a 32.6% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate across 21 innings. Fantasy managers are encouraged to add Yates in all formats, as he is currently the Angels' most trusted option at the back end of the bullpen.
Andrew Kittredge, Baltimore Orioles
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge secured his third save of the season on Friday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals. It was also his second consecutive save this week, after earning another on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs.
With other options in the organization faltering, Kittredge has stepped in and slammed the door shut twice this week, offering some much-needed stability at the back end of the Baltimore bullpen. The Orioles have lost Ryan Helsley to an elbow injury, and while he awaits a second opinion, they are looking for someone to step up and claim the team's closer role.
With back-to-back scoreless save conversions, they may have found their answer, making Kittredge a must-add in all fantasy formats.
Tristan Peters, Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox outfielder Tristan Peters accomplished history during Friday's contest against the Athletics. Peters became the seventh player in franchise history to hit for the cycle. He started off the fun with a double in the third inning. Peters singled in the fifth inning, which left the two most difficult tasks still on the board.
He hit a triple and a home run in the same inning as the White Sox piled up seven runs in the seventh inning during Friday's 14-1 blowout. Peters became the third player to hit for the cycle, joining Bryce Harper and Pete Crow-Armstrong. He also becomes the first White Sox player to do it since Jose Abreu in 2017.
Kyle Karros, Colorado Rockies
Colorado Rockies third baseman Kyle Karros has been hitting well of late, slashing .343/.425/.714 with three home runs, seven runs scored, eight RBI, and three stolen bases over his last nine games, and has raised his average up to .266 on the season with nine home runs, 34 RBI, 47 runs scored, three stolen bases, and a .809 OPS.
The 23-year-old infielder was a former fifth-round pick, and after 156 plate appearances in 2025, he is getting a chance at a full starter workload in 2026 with 310 plate appearances on the season. The underlying data supports his solid campaign, with a .256 xBA, .341 xwOBA, and .408 xSLG. He also demonstrates solid plate discipline, with his 12.9 percent walk rate (88th percentile), 21.3 percent strikeout rate (52nd percentile), and 24.5 percent chase rate (81st percentile).
With the current state of the third base position, with Jose Ramirez (hand), Matt Chapman (abdominal), and players like Austin Riley significantly underperforming, Karros should be someone fantasy managers should take a look at on the waiver wire. He plays half his games at Coors Field, is hitting near the top of the Rockies lineup, and is not highly rostered in most formats.
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Esmerlyn Valdez
|1B/OF
|51
|Add in All Leagues
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|T.J. Rumfield
|1B
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Josh Bell
|1B
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jake Burger
|1B
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/3B
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Curtis Mead
|1B/2B/3B
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Bryce Eldridge
|1B
|23
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Spencer Steer
|1B/2B/OF
|34
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Brett Baty
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Charlie Condon
|1B/OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Vaughn Grissom
|1B/2B/3B
|1
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jose Caballero
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|34
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|34
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|46
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Travis Bazzana
|2B
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mauricio Dubon
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Curtis Mead
|1B/2B/3B
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Luke Keaschall
|2B/OF
|59
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brayan Rocchio
|2B/SS
|30
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Spencer Steer
|1B/2B/OF
|34
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Anthony Seigler
|2B/3B
|3
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Brett Baty
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Vaughn Grissom
|1B/2B/3B
|1
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Richie Palacios
|2B/OF
|1
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jose Caballero
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|34
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|46
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Karros
|3B
|25
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Mauricio Dubon
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/3B
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Curtis Mead
|1B/2B/3B
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Anthony Seigler
|2B/3B
|3
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Brett Baty
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Vaughn Grissom
|1B/2B/3B
|1
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jose Caballero
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|Mauricio Dubon
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Masyn Winn
|SS
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ezequiel Tovar
|SS
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brayan Rocchio
|2B/SS
|30
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Tolbert
|SS/OF
|14
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Esmerlyn Valdez
|1B/OF
|51
|Add in All Leagues
|Jose Caballero
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|Carson Benge
|OF
|52
|Add in All Leagues
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|70
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jake McCarthy
|OF
|59
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|34
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Chase DeLauter
|OF
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|46
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Mickey Moniak
|OF
|42
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Heliot Ramos
|OF
|46
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Cole Carrigg
|OF
|33
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Tristan Peters
|OF
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Mauricio Dubon
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kerry Carpenter
|OF
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jung Hoo Lee
|OF
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Heriberto Hernandez
|OF
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Henry Bolte
|OF
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Luke Keaschall
|2B/OF
|59
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Joshua Baez
|OF
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dominic Canzone
|OF
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Luis Lara
|OF
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Lane Thomas
|OF
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Luis Robert Jr.
|OF
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Garrett Mitchell
|OF
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jasson Dominguez
|OF
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|JJ Bleday
|OF
|24
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Spencer Steer
|1B/2B/OF
|34
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Jake Mangum
|OF
|13
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Brett Baty
|1B/2B/3B/OF
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Charlie Condon
|1B/OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Walker Jenkins
|OF
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Max Clark
|OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Richie Palacios
|2B/OF
|1
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Tolbert
|SS/OF
|14
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Victor Bericoto
|OF
|1
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Carter Jensen
|C
|65
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Samuel Basallo
|C
|49
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Yainer Diaz
|C
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ryan Jeffers
|C
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jonah Heim
|C
|3
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Alejandro Kirk
|C
|22
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Teel
|C
|14
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Dalton Rushing
|C
|21
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Starting Pitcher Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jacob Latz
|SP/RP
|66
|Add in All Leagues
|Logan Henderson
|SP
|55
|Add in All Leagues
|Sean Burke
|SP/RP
|67
|Add in All Leagues
|Griffin Jax
|SP/RP
|65
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Payton Tolle
|SP/RP
|60
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Troy Melton
|SP/RP
|60
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Jake Bennett
|SP
|48
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Gage Jump
|SP
|33
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Joey Cantillo
|SP/RP
|52
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Wells
|SP/RP
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Shane Drohan
|SP/RP
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brandon Sproat
|SP
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mason Montgomery
|SP/RP
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cade Cavalli
|SP
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Christian Scott
|SP
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Reynaldo Lopez
|SP/RP
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Walbert Urena
|SP
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kade Anderson
|SP
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Bailey Ober
|SP
|19
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|SP
|13
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Robert Gasser
|SP
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jacob Latz
|SP/RP
|66
|Add in All Leagues
|Sean Burke
|SP/RP
|67
|Add in All Leagues
|Griffin Jax
|SP/RP
|65
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Payton Tolle
|SP/RP
|60
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Troy Melton
|SP/RP
|60
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|54
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|68
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Joey Cantillo
|SP/RP
|52
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Emilio Pagan
|RP
|66
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Tanner Scott
|RP
|53
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Wells
|SP/RP
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Alex Lange
|RP
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Shane Drohan
|SP/RP
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mason Montgomery
|SP/RP
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Caleb Kilian
|RP
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Reynaldo Lopez
|SP/RP
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Garrett Whitlock
|RP
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kirby Yates
|RP
|6
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Jacob Webb
|RP
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Elvis Alvarado
|RP
|4
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Andrew Kittredge
|RP
|4
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Clayton Beeter
|RP
|13
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Hogan Harris
|RP
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Michael Petersen
|RP
|9
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Week 16 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball
In addition to these waiver wire rankings, we have also put together an assortment of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles. You can see the full roundup below to help prepare you for waiver wire runs:
- Nick Mariano's waiver wire pickups (Premium)
- Staff roundtable: waiver wire picks for Week 16
- FAAB fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 16
- Starting pitcher fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 16
- Hitter streamers, starts, and waiver wire pickups for Week 16
- The Cut List - Players to consider dropping for Week 16
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players like Caleb Durbin, Tristan Peters, Andrew Kittredge, Luis Lara, Gage Jump, Cole Carrigg, Josh Bell, Grant Taylor, Travis Bazzana, Heriberto Hernandez, Alex Lange, Mason Montgomery, Henry Bolte, Garrett Mitchell, Kade Anderson, and Bailey Ober. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Caleb Durbin, Tristan Peters, Andrew Kittredge, Luis Lara, Gage Jump, Cole Carrigg, Josh Bell, Grant Taylor, Travis Bazzana, Heriberto Hernandez, Alex Lange, Mason Montgomery, Henry Bolte, Garrett Mitchell, Kade Anderson, and Bailey Ober:
More Fantasy Baseball Advice
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!