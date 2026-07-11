July 11, 2026

Joey's FAAB fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups and bidding guide for Week 16 (July 13 - July 19). His recommended FAAB dollars to spend on waiver wire adds.

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Week 16 fantasy baseball FAAB waiver wire pickups for July 13 - July 19. For those new to this weekly series, we dive into the best fantasy baseball waiver wire targets every week for leagues that use FAAB (free agent acquisition budget) and our recommended dollar bid amounts for waivers.

For this week's edition, we will look at the 10 best waiver wire pickups. This list will feature six hitters and four pitchers fantasy managers should be scooping off waivers this weekend. As a reminder, we only look at players rostered in under 40% of Yahoo! leagues.

Let's examine the best waiver wire targets for Week 16 of the fantasy baseball season.

the regular price with discount code, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform , DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Hitters to Target

Cole Carrigg, OF, Colorado Rockies

34% rostered

FAAB Bid: ~5-6%

Colorado Rockies outfielder Cole Carrigg has been a solid all-around fantasy option since being called up in early June. He's batting .293 with four home runs, six doubles, three triples, 21 RBI, and two stolen bases across 28 games this season. Carrigg has posted even better numbers recently, as he is batting .357 with one home run, two doubles, and 10 RBI over his last 10 games.

HOW MUCH DO YOU LOVE COLE CARRIGG NOW? pic.twitter.com/4ZHjCpi8Og — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 16, 2026

Given the way Carrigg has hit the ball to begin his MLB career, he's absolutely worth a look in most leagues. His .337 xwOBA, .427 expected slugging, 36.5% launch angle sweet spot, and 90th percentile sprint speed (29 ft/sec) should help him stay fantasy relevant throughout the year. He will also play half of his remaining games at Coors Field, where he's hitting .348 with a 1.052 OPS.

A.J. Ewing, 2B/OF, New York Mets

31% rostered

FAAB Bid: 5-8%

New York Mets outfielder A.J. Ewing has been on another level at the plate lately. He is slashing .340/.417/.660 with five home runs, two doubles, 11 RBI, and two stolen bases over his last 24 games dating back to June 15. This hot stretch has raised his season numbers to seven home runs, 24 RBI, nine stolen bases, and a .277 batting average.

Ewing is one of the best waiver wire pickups of the week. Spending around 5-8% of your remaining FAAB is ideal for the up-and-coming rookie. The 21-year-old has a solid .351 xwOBA, .275 expected batting average, .447 expected slugging, 38.1% launch angle sweet-spot rate, and a 29.4 ft/sec sprint speed.

Ryan Jeffers, C, Minnesota Twins

30% rostered

FAAB Bid: ~7-8%

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers is finally back. The Twins officially activated the slugging catcher before Friday's series opener against the Los Angeles Angels. Jeffers spent close to two months on the injured list after undergoing surgery on his fractured hamate bone back in mid-May. He is now back and ready to pick up where he left off before the injury.

Although it usually takes some time for hitters to regain some power following this type of injury, Jeffers should be picked up in most 12+ team leagues right now. Before fracturing his left hamate bone, the 29-year-old had a .295/.408/.541 slash line with seven home runs, seven doubles, 26 RBI, and one stolen base across 37 games.

Kyle Karros, 3B, Colorado Rockies

22% rostered

FAAB Bid: ~5%

The second Colorado Rockies player makes this waiver wire list. Fantasy managers should spend more of their FAAB on Carrigg than Kyle Karros, but Karros should still be added in some leagues. The 23-year-old third baseman has been a steady fantasy contributor over the last few weeks. He is batting .316 with three home runs, four doubles, one triple, eight RBI, and one stolen base since June 29.

Kyle Karros (8) TAKES ONE DEEP 🚀

107.9 mph · 417 ft · 20°

RHP Roki Sasaki · 99 mph four-seam fastball ⚾ COL 1 - LAD 3 • Top 2nd pic.twitter.com/XLcGzhjAEZ — PlayPulse HRs (@PlayPulseHRs) July 9, 2026

Karros has the potential to stay as a solid fantasy option the rest of the season. His expected batting average (.256) is right around his actual batting average (.260), and he ranks in the top half of the league in xwOBA (.341), hard-hit rate (44.3%), launch angle sweet-spot rate (41.3%), and walk rate (12.9%).

Jake Mangum, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

9% rostered

FAAB Bid: ~2-4%

If you are in need of some batting average and stolen base boosts, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jake Mangum is a top waiver wire target. Mangum is currently batting .311 with 18 stolen bases across 73 games this season. In his last 26 contests, the switch-hitting outfielder has an impressive .347 batting average with seven stolen bases.

While Mangum won't provide much in the home runs (two), RBI (18), or runs scored (32) departments, he is a great source for batting average and stolen bases. His runs scored numbers could also tick up a bit in the second half since he seems to be the Pirates' new leadoff hitter with Konnor Griffin landing on the injured list.

Lane Thomas, OF, Kansas City Royals

3% rostered

FAAB Bid: <2%

Kansas City Royals outfielder Lane Thomas is certainly in a groove at the plate right now. He is batting .333 with two home runs, seven doubles, eight RBI, and one stolen base over his last 10 games and has a hit in seven consecutive contests. These recent numbers have Thomas trending up in Week 16 of the fantasy baseball season.

Thomas is a sneaky pickup in deeper leagues this weekend. He has been hitting the ball well recently and could provide some solid numbers moving forward. The veteran owns an 89th percentile launch angle sweet spot rate, a 95th percentile chase rate, a 90th percentile walk rate, a 91st percentile sprint speed, and has an elite 27.4% pull air rate.

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pitchers to Target

Reynaldo Lopez, SP/RP, Atlanta Braves

33% rostered

FAAB Bid: ~3-5%

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez has thrown the ball well since returning to the rotation. He has allowed just three runs in his 13 innings of work (2.08 ERA) and is coming off a strong start against the New York Mets his last time out. Lopez threw five innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts in that outing earlier this week.

Reynaldo Lopez, Elevated 96mph Heater...and Sword ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Pl4IB6xJ7j — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 7, 2026

With back-to-back starts of allowing just one run across five innings, the Braves right-hander is worth grabbing in some 12-team leagues. He isn't allowing much hard contact (34.6%) and isn't giving up many barrels (34.6%) this season. Spending around 3-5% of your remaining FAAB for Lopez is ideal.

Shane Drohan, SP/RP, Milwaukee Brewers

30% rostered

FAAB Bid: ~5%

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Shane Drohan has become a consistent fantasy option. He has a 1.71 ERA over his last four starts and just put together the best start of his young career earlier this week. Drohan allowed just one earned run across six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

Considering Drohan should remain in this Milwaukee rotation for the foreseeable future, the southpaw is a nice waiver wire target in most 12+ team leagues. His 3.49 expected ERA, 34.1% chase rate, 26.8% whiff rate, 7.5% walk rate, and 22.8% strikeout rate all rank pretty well.

Jacob Webb, RP, Chicago Cubs

7% rostered

FAAB Bid: ~5% if you need saves

Chicago Cubs reliever Jacob Webb has emerged as the team's go-to closer in the ninth inning with Daniel Palencia sidelined. Webb has already earned two saves this month and has not allowed a run over his last seven appearances. Although Palencia is slowly making progress from his right flexor strain, the Cubs might not have the hard-throwing right-hander back until the end of July.

That will give Webb some time to earn more saves. If you are in need of some saves at this point in the season, grab the Cubs reliever. He should see most of the save opportunities on this team until Palencia returns.

Brandon Pfaadt, SP, Arizona Diamondbacks

6% rostered

FAAB Bid: ~2-4%

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt has looked really good since being recalled from Triple-A two weeks ago. He threw 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball with two strikeouts against the Giants on June 30 and then threw five shutout innings with six strikeouts against the Padres in his most recent start on Monday.

In most 12-team leagues, it's probably best to leave Pfaadt on waivers. But in deeper leagues, he could be worth a look. He's throwing his four-seam fastball less, leaning on his sweeper more, and has slowly incorporated a slider into his arsenal. Those fixes could help the Diamondbacks right-hander be more consistent on the mound.

More Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Advice