July 10, 2026

Weekend fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 15 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Bailey Ober, Tyler Tolbert, Luis Lara, Josh Bell, and Jacob Webb.

It's the final weekend before the MLB All-Star break, and the first half of the 2026 MLB season is in the books. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated our WW list one more time before the ASB with our weekend fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 15 -- July 6 through July 12. The list prioritizes the top 100 hitters and pitchers to add via waivers. Below you will find the rankings of key pickups such as Caleb Durbin, A.J. Ewing, Luis Lara, Kyle Karros, Josh Bell, Bailey Ober, and Tyler Wells.

This week, there are some injuries and prospects to monitor. Athletics infielder/outfielder Zack Gelof exited Thursday's game against the Tigers with a knee injury. Mets infielder Mark Vientos was diagnosed with a fractured hand after being hit by a pitch in Thursday's contest vs. the Royals. We also saw a few prospects get the call to the show. The Twins promoted their No. 9 prospect, pitcher Kendry Rojas, while the Red Sox called up third-base prospect Brett Harris.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

the regular price with discount code, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform , DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this later-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the weekend before we reach Sunday night waivers. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Bailey Ober, Tyler Tolbert, Luis Lara, Jacob Webb, and Josh Bell. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Bailey Ober, Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins officially announced that they reinstated right-hander Bailey Ober (elbow) from the 15-day injured list and placed left-hander Connor Prielipp (finger) on the 15-day IL with a left middle-finger blister in a corresponding move. Ober will return to the starting rotation on Thursday to face the division-rival Cleveland Guardians at Target Field.

He has recovered from a right flexor strain in his elbow that put him on the IL on May 30. The 30-year-old veteran is returning to a 6-3 record, 4.59 ERA (4.98 FIP) and 1.21 WHIP with 46 strikeouts and 18 walks in 66 2/3 innings across his 12 starts in his sixth year in the big leagues.

The Guardians make for a pretty good matchup with an OPS (.677) that ranks 29th in baseball this season, but the soft-tossing Ober still won't be a recommended streamer in his first start back with the Twins. He had a 5.97 ERA (6.08 FIP) with 17 strikeouts and five walks in 28 2/3 frames in his five starts in May and has a career-low 16.4% strikeout rate so far in 2026. Ober was sharp in his return, allowing one run on three hits while striking out five across five innings on Thursday against the Guardians.

Tyler Tolbert, Kansas City Royals

Across 57 plate appearances this season, Kansas City Royals utility man Tyler Tolbert is hitting .373/.411/.510 with two home runs, five RBI, 17 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases. The 28-year-old has been utilized as a pinch runner and a defensive replacement for most of 2026. However, Tolbert has moved into more of an everyday role of late and has been red-hot, collecting 12 hits in his last 16 plate appearances.

Tolbert has never demonstrated much power throughout his professional career, so fantasy managers should not expect his current surge to signal a full-scale breakout. Still, Tolbert offers elite speed, which has helped him log a .327 batting average across 114 career MLB plate appearances. For fantasy managers in need of stolen bases and some batting average upside, Tolbert could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.

Jacob Webb, Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Jacob Webb closed out his team's 9-7 win in Baltimore with a clean ninth inning, getting three straight groundouts to earn his fourth save of the season. He has not given up a run in seven straight outings, going 2-0 with two saves and a hold, while also recording eight strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings.

On the season, the 32-year-old righty has a 3.18 ERA and 3.85 FIP, with 47 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings. Webb seems to be the preferred option in the closer committee when available, although Trent Thornton earned a save on Tuesday after Webb came in to escape a bases-loaded jam in the seventh. The Cubs' primary closer, Daniel Palencia (elbow), is recovering from a flexor strain and will not return until after the break.

He has not started a rehab assignment yet, so Webb could remain in an expanded role for a few more weeks, making him a valuable option in the bullpen for your fantasy team. For as long as he's getting high-leverage work, he's a strong option to grab from waiver wires or to start if you have him on your roster.

Luis Lara, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara is ready to make his MLB debut, and he's a great addition in fantasy leagues if you're looking for average and speed. MLB Pipeline ranked Lara as the No. 4 prospect in the Brewers' strong farm system and the No. 67 prospect in all of baseball, and the 21-year-old switch-hitter signed a seven-year extension with the Brew Crew last month, showing how confident the team is in his upside.

At Triple-A this season, Lara hit .321 with nine homers and 24 stolen bases in 78 games. It's already the most home runs he's had in any season as a pro, but his speed has shown elite potential over the last few years, with 45 stolen bases in 2024 and 44 last year. Lara will bring an exciting infusion of energy to Milwaukee's lineup and is a great addition in all formats, since his speed and contact should play right away, even if his power takes some time to develop.

Josh Bell, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins first baseman Josh Bell has now gone deep four times in his last nine games, which will inevitably draw attention to him on the fantasy baseball waiver wire from managers seeking a power surge. In Minnesota's 11-4 win over the New York Yankees in the Bronx on the Fourth of July on Saturday, Bell went 3-for-5 at the plate with two home runs, a double, three RBI, and a strikeout to boost his season average to .247 and his OPS to .731.

The 33-year-old veteran left-handed slugger now has 13 round-trippers on the year while adding 60 RBI, 47 runs scored, and a .247/.306/.425 slash line in 316 at-bats in his 11th year in the majors and first with the Twins. Bell is striking out over 20% of the time this year, but fantasy managers seeking a power boost can't ignore his hot streak of late. And in his last 34 games since June 1, he's gone 36-for-123 (.293) with eight homers, eight doubles, a triple, 20 RBI, and 20 runs scored across 134 plate appearances. Bell is widely available, as he's rostered in just 24% of Yahoo leagues right now.

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 64 Add in All Leagues T.J. Rumfield 1B 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Josh Bell 1B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Burger 1B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/3B 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Bryce Eldridge 1B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Travis Bazzana 2B 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kyle Karros 3B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/3B 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Masyn Winn SS 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ezequiel Tovar SS 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tyler Tolbert SS/OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Joshua Kuroda-Grauer SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues Carson Benge OF 49 Add in All Leagues Jake McCarthy OF 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Chase DeLauter OF 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Mickey Moniak OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Luis Lara OF 10 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Heliot Ramos OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg OF 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kerry Carpenter OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jung Hoo Lee OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Henry Bolte OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Joshua Baez OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dominic Canzone OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Lane Thomas OF 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dylan Crews OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Garrett Mitchell OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Braden Montgomery OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jasson Dominguez OF 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Tyler Tolbert SS/OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Tristan Peters OF 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Heriberto Hernandez OF 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Victor Bericoto OF 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Khalil Watson OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Carter Jensen C 66 Add in All Leagues Samuel Basallo C 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Alejandro Kirk C 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dalton Rushing C 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Teel C 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jonah Heim C 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Ryan Jeffers C 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Joe Mack C 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Latz SP/RP 66 Add in All Leagues Logan Henderson SP 56 Add in All Leagues Nick Lodolo SP 69 Add in All Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Payton Tolle SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Troy Melton SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jake Bennett SP 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Sean Burke SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Gage Jump SP 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tyler Wells SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Taj Bradley SP 69 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Sproat SP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mason Montgomery SP/RP 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cade Cavalli SP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Christian Scott SP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Walbert Urena SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kade Anderson SP 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Bailey Ober SP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Connor Prielipp SP 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Noah Schultz SP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues AJ Smith-Shawver SP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jackson Jobe SP/RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Latz SP/RP 66 Add in All Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Payton Tolle SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Troy Melton SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Sean Burke SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Emilio Pagan RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tanner Scott RP 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Caleb Kilian RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Alex Lange RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tyler Wells SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mason Montgomery SP/RP 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Aaron Ashby RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Garrett Whitlock RP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jacob Webb RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Elvis Alvarado RP 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Kirby Yates RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jordan Romano RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Andrew Kittredge RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Hogan Harris RP 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Michael Petersen RP 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jackson Jobe SP/RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Chase DeLauter Jasson Dominguez vs Carter Jensen Ryan Jeffers vs Logan Henderson Sean Burke vs Heriberto Hernandez Charlie Condon vs Ian Seymour Tyler Wells vs Grant Taylor Jacob Webb vs Caleb Kilian Jordan Romano vs Payton Tolle Christian Scott vs Dalton Rushing Ryan Jeffers vs Carter Jensen Ryan Jeffers vs Dalton Rushing Ryan Jeffers vs Samuel Basallo Kyle Teel vs Samuel Basallo Ryan Jeffers vs Ryan Jeffers Joe Mack vs Alejandro Kirk Ryan Jeffers vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Logan Henderson Sean Burke vs Payton Tolle Christian Scott vs Noah Schultz Jackson Jobe vs Payton Tolle Taj Bradley vs Taj Bradley Noah Schultz vs Payton Tolle AJ Smith-Shawver vs Noah Schultz AJ Smith-Shawver vs Troy Melton Jake Bennett vs Connor Prielipp Noah Schultz vs Ian Seymour Tyler Wells vs Grant Taylor Jacob Webb vs Caleb Kilian Jordan Romano vs Hogan Harris Michael Petersen vs Shane Drohan Mason Montgomery vs Yoendrys Gomez Alex Lange vs Jordan Romano Hogan Harris vs Grant Taylor Garrett Whitlock vs Elvis Alvarado Andrew Kittredge

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players such as Carson Benge, Caleb Durbin, Luis Lara, Gage Jump, Kyle Karros, Kody Clemens, Josh Bell, Tyler Tolbert, Jacob Webb, Tyler Wells, Yoendrys Gomez, Alex Lange, Brandon Sproat, Grant Taylor, Joshua Baez, Bailey Ober, Lane Thomas, Mason Montgomery, Braden Montgomery, Garrett Whitlock, Kyle Teel, Ryan Jeffers, Tristan Peters, and AJ Smith-Shawver. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Carson Benge, Caleb Durbin, Luis Lara, Gage Jump, Kyle Karros, Kody Clemens, Josh Bell, Tyler Tolbert, Jacob Webb, Tyler Wells, Yoendrys Gomez, Alex Lange, Brandon Sproat, Grant Taylor, Joshua Baez, Bailey Ober, Lane Thomas, Mason Montgomery, Braden Montgomery, Garrett Whitlock, Kyle Teel, Ryan Jeffers, Tristan Peters, and AJ Smith-Shawver:

More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App