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Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 15

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Bailey Ober - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Injury News

Weekend fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 15 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Bailey Ober, Tyler Tolbert, Luis Lara, Josh Bell, and Jacob Webb.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

It's the final weekend before the MLB All-Star break, and the first half of the 2026 MLB season is in the books. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated our WW list one more time before the ASB with our weekend fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 15 -- July 6  through July 12. The list prioritizes the top 100 hitters and pitchers to add via waivers. Below you will find the rankings of key pickups such as Caleb Durbin, A.J. Ewing, Luis Lara, Kyle Karros, Josh Bell, Bailey Ober, and Tyler Wells.

This week, there are some injuries and prospects to monitor. Athletics infielder/outfielder Zack Gelof exited Thursday's game against the Tigers with a knee injury. Mets infielder Mark Vientos was diagnosed with a fractured hand after being hit by a pitch in Thursday's contest vs. the Royals. We also saw a few prospects get the call to the show. The Twins promoted their No. 9 prospect, pitcher Kendry Rojas, while the Red Sox called up third-base prospect Brett Harris

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this later-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the weekend before we reach Sunday night waivers. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

 

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues
2 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 64 Add in All Leagues
3 Jacob Latz SP/RP 66 Add in All Leagues
4 Carter Jensen C 66 Add in All Leagues
5 Carson Benge OF 49 Add in All Leagues
6 Logan Henderson SP 56 Add in All Leagues
7 Nick Lodolo SP 69 Add in All Leagues
8 Jake McCarthy OF 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 Griffin Jax SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
10 Payton Tolle SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
11 T.J. Rumfield 1B 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
13 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Troy Melton SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Chase DeLauter OF 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Samuel Basallo C 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Jake Bennett SP 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Mickey Moniak OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Ian Seymour SP/RP 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Sean Burke SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Luis Lara OF 10 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Gage Jump SP 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Heliot Ramos OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Cole Carrigg OF 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Emilio Pagan RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Kyle Karros 3B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
30 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Travis Bazzana 2B 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Tanner Scott RP 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Josh Bell 1B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Jake Burger 1B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Kerry Carpenter OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Caleb Kilian RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Alex Lange RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Jung Hoo Lee OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Tyler Wells SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Taj Bradley SP 69 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Henry Bolte OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Brandon Sproat SP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Royce Lewis 1B/3B 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Grant Taylor SP/RP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Joshua Baez OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Dominic Canzone OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Masyn Winn SS 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Lane Thomas OF 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Dylan Crews OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Shane Drohan SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Mason Montgomery SP/RP 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Aaron Ashby RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Garrett Mitchell OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Alejandro Kirk C 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Cade Cavalli SP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Christian Scott SP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Braden Montgomery OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Walbert Urena SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Garrett Whitlock RP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Dalton Rushing C 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Kade Anderson SP 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Ezequiel Tovar SS 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Bryce Eldridge 1B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Bailey Ober SP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Connor Prielipp SP 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Kyle Teel C 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
76 Jasson Dominguez OF 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
77 Jonah Heim C 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
78 Jacob Webb RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
79 Ryan Jeffers C 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
80 Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
81 Noah Schultz SP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
82 Tyler Tolbert SS/OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Elvis Alvarado RP 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Tristan Peters OF 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Kirby Yates RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Jordan Romano RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Heriberto Hernandez OF 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Andrew Kittredge RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 AJ Smith-Shawver SP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Victor Bericoto OF 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Hogan Harris RP 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Joe Mack C 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Joshua Kuroda-Grauer SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Khalil Watson OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Michael Petersen RP 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Jackson Jobe SP/RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Bailey Ober, Tyler Tolbert, Luis Lara, Jacob Webb, and Josh Bell. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Bailey Ober, Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins officially announced that they reinstated right-hander Bailey Ober (elbow) from the 15-day injured list and placed left-hander Connor Prielipp (finger) on the 15-day IL with a left middle-finger blister in a corresponding move. Ober will return to the starting rotation on Thursday to face the division-rival Cleveland Guardians at Target Field.

He has recovered from a right flexor strain in his elbow that put him on the IL on May 30. The 30-year-old veteran is returning to a 6-3 record, 4.59 ERA (4.98 FIP) and 1.21 WHIP with 46 strikeouts and 18 walks in 66 2/3 innings across his 12 starts in his sixth year in the big leagues.

The Guardians make for a pretty good matchup with an OPS (.677) that ranks 29th in baseball this season, but the soft-tossing Ober still won't be a recommended streamer in his first start back with the Twins. He had a 5.97 ERA (6.08 FIP) with 17 strikeouts and five walks in 28 2/3 frames in his five starts in May and has a career-low 16.4% strikeout rate so far in 2026. Ober was sharp in his return, allowing one run on three hits while striking out five across five innings on Thursday against the Guardians.

Tyler Tolbert, Kansas City Royals

Across 57 plate appearances this season, Kansas City Royals utility man Tyler Tolbert is hitting .373/.411/.510 with two home runs, five RBI, 17 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases. The 28-year-old has been utilized as a pinch runner and a defensive replacement for most of 2026. However, Tolbert has moved into more of an everyday role of late and has been red-hot, collecting 12 hits in his last 16 plate appearances.

Tolbert has never demonstrated much power throughout his professional career, so fantasy managers should not expect his current surge to signal a full-scale breakout. Still, Tolbert offers elite speed, which has helped him log a .327 batting average across 114 career MLB plate appearances. For fantasy managers in need of stolen bases and some batting average upside, Tolbert could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.

 

Jacob Webb, Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Jacob Webb closed out his team's 9-7 win in Baltimore with a clean ninth inning, getting three straight groundouts to earn his fourth save of the season. He has not given up a run in seven straight outings, going 2-0 with two saves and a hold, while also recording eight strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings.

On the season, the 32-year-old righty has a 3.18 ERA and 3.85 FIP, with 47 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings. Webb seems to be the preferred option in the closer committee when available, although Trent Thornton earned a save on Tuesday after Webb came in to escape a bases-loaded jam in the seventh. The Cubs' primary closer, Daniel Palencia (elbow), is recovering from a flexor strain and will not return until after the break.

He has not started a rehab assignment yet, so Webb could remain in an expanded role for a few more weeks, making him a valuable option in the bullpen for your fantasy team. For as long as he's getting high-leverage work, he's a strong option to grab from waiver wires or to start if you have him on your roster.

 

Luis Lara, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Luis Lara is ready to make his MLB debut, and he's a great addition in fantasy leagues if you're looking for average and speed. MLB Pipeline ranked Lara as the No. 4 prospect in the Brewers' strong farm system and the No. 67 prospect in all of baseball, and the 21-year-old switch-hitter signed a seven-year extension with the Brew Crew last month, showing how confident the team is in his upside.

At Triple-A this season, Lara hit .321 with nine homers and 24 stolen bases in 78 games. It's already the most home runs he's had in any season as a pro, but his speed has shown elite potential over the last few years, with 45 stolen bases in 2024 and 44 last year. Lara will bring an exciting infusion of energy to Milwaukee's lineup and is a great addition in all formats, since his speed and contact should play right away, even if his power takes some time to develop.

 

Josh Bell, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins first baseman Josh Bell has now gone deep four times in his last nine games, which will inevitably draw attention to him on the fantasy baseball waiver wire from managers seeking a power surge. In Minnesota's 11-4 win over the New York Yankees in the Bronx on the Fourth of July on Saturday, Bell went 3-for-5 at the plate with two home runs, a double, three RBI, and a strikeout to boost his season average to .247 and his OPS to .731.

The 33-year-old veteran left-handed slugger now has 13 round-trippers on the year while adding 60 RBI, 47 runs scored, and a .247/.306/.425 slash line in 316 at-bats in his 11th year in the majors and first with the Twins. Bell is striking out over 20% of the time this year, but fantasy managers seeking a power boost can't ignore his hot streak of late. And in his last 34 games since June 1, he's gone 36-for-123 (.293) with eight homers, eight doubles, a triple, 20 RBI, and 20 runs scored across 134 plate appearances. Bell is widely available, as he's rostered in just 24% of Yahoo leagues right now.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 64 Add in All Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/3B 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kyle Karros 3B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/3B 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Anthony Seigler 2B/3B 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Masyn Winn SS 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Tovar SS 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Tolbert SS/OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Joshua Kuroda-Grauer SS 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 68 Add in All Leagues
Carson Benge OF 49 Add in All Leagues
Jake McCarthy OF 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Luis Lara OF 10 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Heliot Ramos OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg OF 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kerry Carpenter OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Henry Bolte OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Lane Thomas OF 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Garrett Mitchell OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Braden Montgomery OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jasson Dominguez OF 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tyler Tolbert SS/OF 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Victor Bericoto OF 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Khalil Watson OF 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Carter Jensen C 66 Add in All Leagues
Samuel Basallo C 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Alejandro Kirk C 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dalton Rushing C 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Teel C 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jonah Heim C 3 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Joe Mack C 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 66 Add in All Leagues
Logan Henderson SP 56 Add in All Leagues
Nick Lodolo SP 69 Add in All Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Payton Tolle SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 47 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sean Burke SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Gage Jump SP 32 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Taj Bradley SP 69 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Sproat SP 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cade Cavalli SP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bailey Ober SP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Connor Prielipp SP 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Noah Schultz SP 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
AJ Smith-Shawver SP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 66 Add in All Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Payton Tolle SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sean Burke SP/RP 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Emilio Pagan RP 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tanner Scott RP 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Caleb Kilian RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alex Lange RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Aaron Ashby RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Garrett Whitlock RP 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Elvis Alvarado RP 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kirby Yates RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jordan Romano RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andrew Kittredge RP 1 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Michael Petersen RP 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players such as Carson Benge, Caleb Durbin, Luis Lara, Gage Jump, Kyle Karros, Kody Clemens, Josh Bell, Tyler Tolbert, Jacob Webb, Tyler Wells, Yoendrys Gomez, Alex Lange, Brandon Sproat, Grant Taylor, Joshua Baez, Bailey Ober, Lane Thomas, Mason Montgomery, Braden Montgomery, Garrett Whitlock, Kyle Teel, Ryan Jeffers, Tristan Peters, and AJ Smith-Shawver. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Carson Benge, Caleb Durbin, Luis Lara, Gage Jump, Kyle Karros, Kody Clemens, Josh Bell, Tyler Tolbert, Jacob Webb, Tyler Wells, Yoendrys Gomez, Alex Lange, Brandon Sproat, Grant Taylor, Joshua Baez, Bailey Ober, Lane Thomas, Mason Montgomery, Braden Montgomery, Garrett Whitlock, Kyle Teel, Ryan Jeffers, Tristan Peters, and AJ Smith-Shawver:

Carson Benge
vs
Carter Jensen
Carson Benge
vs
Logan Henderson
Carson Benge
vs
Jacob Latz
Carson Benge
vs
Nick Lodolo
Carson Benge
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Carson Benge
vs
Jake McCarthy
Carson Benge
vs
Jose Caballero
Carson Benge
vs
Griffin Jax
Carson Benge
vs
Payton Tolle
Carson Benge
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Carson Benge
vs
Caleb Durbin
Carson Benge
vs
A.J. Ewing
Carson Benge
vs
Troy Melton
Carson Benge
vs
Chase DeLauter
Carson Benge
vs
Sam Antonacci
Carson Benge
vs
Mickey Moniak
Carson Benge
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Carson Benge
vs
Heliot Ramos
Carson Benge
vs
Cole Carrigg
Carson Benge
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Caleb Durbin
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Caleb Durbin
vs
A.J. Ewing
Caleb Durbin
vs
Payton Tolle
Caleb Durbin
vs
Troy Melton
Caleb Durbin
vs
Griffin Jax
Caleb Durbin
vs
Chase DeLauter
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jake McCarthy
Caleb Durbin
vs
Sam Antonacci
Caleb Durbin
vs
Nick Lodolo
Caleb Durbin
vs
Samuel Basallo
Caleb Durbin
vs
Logan Henderson
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jake Bennett
Caleb Durbin
vs
Carson Benge
Caleb Durbin
vs
Mickey Moniak
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jose Caballero
Caleb Durbin
vs
Travis Bazzana
Caleb Durbin
vs
Royce Lewis
Caleb Durbin
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Caleb Durbin
vs
Chase Meidroth
Caleb Durbin
vs
Tommy Edman
Luis Lara
vs
Sean Burke
Luis Lara
vs
Gage Jump
Luis Lara
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Luis Lara
vs
Joey Cantillo
Luis Lara
vs
Ian Seymour
Luis Lara
vs
Heliot Ramos
Luis Lara
vs
Mickey Moniak
Luis Lara
vs
Cole Carrigg
Luis Lara
vs
Jake Bennett
Luis Lara
vs
Emilio Pagan
Luis Lara
vs
Samuel Basallo
Luis Lara
vs
Kyle Karros
Luis Lara
vs
Sam Antonacci
Luis Lara
vs
Kody Clemens
Luis Lara
vs
Jose Caballero
Luis Lara
vs
Jake McCarthy
Luis Lara
vs
A.J. Ewing
Luis Lara
vs
Chase DeLauter
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Luis Lara
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Gage Jump
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Gage Jump
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Troy Melton
Kyle Karros
vs
Emilio Pagan
Kyle Karros
vs
Kody Clemens
Kyle Karros
vs
Cole Carrigg
Kyle Karros
vs
Travis Bazzana
Kyle Karros
vs
Heliot Ramos
Kyle Karros
vs
Tanner Scott
Kyle Karros
vs
Joey Cantillo
Kyle Karros
vs
Josh Bell
Kyle Karros
vs
Gage Jump
Kyle Karros
vs
Jake Burger
Kyle Karros
vs
Luis Lara
Kyle Karros
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Kyle Karros
vs
Sean Burke
Kyle Karros
vs
Caleb Kilian
Kyle Karros
vs
Jose Caballero
Kyle Karros
vs
Sam Antonacci
Kyle Karros
vs
Royce Lewis
Kyle Karros
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Kyle Karros
vs
Chase Meidroth
Kyle Karros
vs
Tommy Edman
Kody Clemens
vs
Kyle Karros
Kody Clemens
vs
Travis Bazzana
Kody Clemens
vs
Emilio Pagan
Kody Clemens
vs
Tanner Scott
Kody Clemens
vs
Cole Carrigg
Kody Clemens
vs
Josh Bell
Kody Clemens
vs
Heliot Ramos
Kody Clemens
vs
Jake Burger
Kody Clemens
vs
Joey Cantillo
Kody Clemens
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Kody Clemens
vs
Gage Jump
Kody Clemens
vs
Caleb Kilian
Kody Clemens
vs
Luis Lara
Kody Clemens
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Kody Clemens
vs
Jose Caballero
Kody Clemens
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Kody Clemens
vs
Jake McCarthy
Kody Clemens
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Kody Clemens
vs
A.J. Ewing
Kody Clemens
vs
Chase DeLauter
Josh Bell
vs
Tanner Scott
Josh Bell
vs
Jake Burger
Josh Bell
vs
Travis Bazzana
Josh Bell
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Josh Bell
vs
Kody Clemens
Josh Bell
vs
Caleb Kilian
Josh Bell
vs
Kyle Karros
Josh Bell
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Josh Bell
vs
Emilio Pagan
Josh Bell
vs
Alex Lange
Josh Bell
vs
Cole Carrigg
Josh Bell
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Josh Bell
vs
Heliot Ramos
Josh Bell
vs
Tyler Wells
Josh Bell
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Josh Bell
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Josh Bell
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Josh Bell
vs
Royce Lewis
Josh Bell
vs
Curtis Mead
Josh Bell
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Tyler Tolbert
vs
Noah Schultz
Tyler Tolbert
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Tyler Tolbert
vs
Clayton Beeter
Tyler Tolbert
vs
Tristan Peters
Tyler Tolbert
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Tyler Tolbert
vs
Kirby Yates
Tyler Tolbert
vs
Jacob Webb
Tyler Tolbert
vs
Jordan Romano
Tyler Tolbert
vs
Jonah Heim
Tyler Tolbert
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Tyler Tolbert
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Tyler Tolbert
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Tyler Tolbert
vs
Kyle Teel
Tyler Tolbert
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Tyler Tolbert
vs
Jose Caballero
Tyler Tolbert
vs
Jake McCarthy
Tyler Tolbert
vs
A.J. Ewing
Tyler Tolbert
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tyler Tolbert
vs
Sam Antonacci
Tyler Tolbert
vs
Mickey Moniak
Jacob Webb
vs
Jonah Heim
Jacob Webb
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Jacob Webb
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Jacob Webb
vs
Clayton Beeter
Jacob Webb
vs
Kyle Teel
Jacob Webb
vs
Noah Schultz
Jacob Webb
vs
Connor Prielipp
Jacob Webb
vs
Tyler Tolbert
Jacob Webb
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Jacob Webb
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Jacob Webb
vs
Bailey Ober
Jacob Webb
vs
Tristan Peters
Jacob Webb
vs
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Jacob Webb
vs
Kirby Yates
Jacob Webb
vs
Jacob Latz
Jacob Webb
vs
Griffin Jax
Jacob Webb
vs
Payton Tolle
Jacob Webb
vs
Troy Melton
Jacob Webb
vs
Ian Seymour
Jacob Webb
vs
Sean Burke
Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
vs
Taj Bradley
Tyler Wells
vs
Alex Lange
Tyler Wells
vs
Henry Bolte
Tyler Wells
vs
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Tyler Wells
vs
Brandon Sproat
Tyler Wells
vs
Caleb Kilian
Tyler Wells
vs
Royce Lewis
Tyler Wells
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Tyler Wells
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Tyler Wells
vs
Jake Burger
Tyler Wells
vs
Grant Taylor
Tyler Wells
vs
Josh Bell
Tyler Wells
vs
Chase Meidroth
Tyler Wells
vs
Jacob Latz
Tyler Wells
vs
Logan Henderson
Tyler Wells
vs
Nick Lodolo
Tyler Wells
vs
Griffin Jax
Tyler Wells
vs
Payton Tolle
Tyler Wells
vs
Troy Melton
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Caleb Kilian
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Alex Lange
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jake Burger
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Tyler Wells
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Josh Bell
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Taj Bradley
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Tanner Scott
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Henry Bolte
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Travis Bazzana
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Kody Clemens
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Royce Lewis
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jacob Latz
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Logan Henderson
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Nick Lodolo
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Griffin Jax
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Payton Tolle
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Troy Melton
Alex Lange
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Alex Lange
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Alex Lange
vs
Caleb Kilian
Alex Lange
vs
Tyler Wells
Alex Lange
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Alex Lange
vs
Taj Bradley
Alex Lange
vs
Jake Burger
Alex Lange
vs
Henry Bolte
Alex Lange
vs
Josh Bell
Alex Lange
vs
Brandon Sproat
Alex Lange
vs
Tanner Scott
Alex Lange
vs
Royce Lewis
Alex Lange
vs
Travis Bazzana
Alex Lange
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Alex Lange
vs
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Alex Lange
vs
Griffin Jax
Alex Lange
vs
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Alex Lange
vs
Troy Melton
Alex Lange
vs
Ian Seymour
Alex Lange
vs
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Brandon Sproat
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Brandon Sproat
vs
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Brandon Sproat
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Brandon Sproat
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Brandon Sproat
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Brandon Sproat
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Brandon Sproat
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Brandon Sproat
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Brandon Sproat
vs
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Brandon Sproat
vs
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Brandon Sproat
vs
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Brandon Sproat
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Brandon Sproat
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Brandon Sproat
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Brandon Sproat
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Brandon Sproat
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Brandon Sproat
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Brandon Sproat
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Brandon Sproat
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Brandon Sproat
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Lane Thomas
Grant Taylor
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Jacob Latz
Grant Taylor
vs
Logan Henderson
Grant Taylor
vs
Nick Lodolo
Grant Taylor
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Griffin Jax
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Payton Tolle
Grant Taylor
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Troy Melton
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vs
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vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
Chase Meidroth
Joshua Baez
vs
Dominic Canzone
Joshua Baez
vs
Grant Taylor
Joshua Baez
vs
Masyn Winn
Joshua Baez
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Joshua Baez
vs
Lane Thomas
Joshua Baez
vs
Royce Lewis
Joshua Baez
vs
Dylan Crews
Joshua Baez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Joshua Baez
vs
Shane Drohan
Joshua Baez
vs
Henry Bolte
Joshua Baez
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Joshua Baez
vs
Jose Caballero
Joshua Baez
vs
Jake McCarthy
Joshua Baez
vs
A.J. Ewing
Joshua Baez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Joshua Baez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Joshua Baez
vs
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Bailey Ober
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Bailey Ober
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Bailey Ober
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Bailey Ober
vs
Connor Prielipp
Bailey Ober
vs
Kade Anderson
Bailey Ober
vs
Kyle Teel
Bailey Ober
vs
Dalton Rushing
Bailey Ober
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Bailey Ober
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Bailey Ober
vs
Jonah Heim
Bailey Ober
vs
Javier Sanoja
Bailey Ober
vs
Jacob Webb
Bailey Ober
vs
Walbert Urena
Bailey Ober
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Bailey Ober
vs
Jacob Latz
Bailey Ober
vs
Logan Henderson
Bailey Ober
vs
Nick Lodolo
Bailey Ober
vs
Griffin Jax
Bailey Ober
vs
Payton Tolle
Bailey Ober
vs
Troy Melton
Lane Thomas
vs
Masyn Winn
Lane Thomas
vs
Dylan Crews
Lane Thomas
vs
Dominic Canzone
Lane Thomas
vs
Shane Drohan
Lane Thomas
vs
Nick Gonzales
Lane Thomas
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Lane Thomas
vs
Joshua Baez
Lane Thomas
vs
Mason Montgomery
Lane Thomas
vs
Tommy Edman
Lane Thomas
vs
Aaron Ashby
Lane Thomas
vs
Chase Meidroth
Lane Thomas
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Lane Thomas
vs
Grant Taylor
Lane Thomas
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Lane Thomas
vs
Jose Caballero
Lane Thomas
vs
Jake McCarthy
Lane Thomas
vs
A.J. Ewing
Lane Thomas
vs
Chase DeLauter
Lane Thomas
vs
Sam Antonacci
Lane Thomas
vs
Mickey Moniak
Mason Montgomery
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Mason Montgomery
vs
Aaron Ashby
Mason Montgomery
vs
Shane Drohan
Mason Montgomery
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Mason Montgomery
vs
Dylan Crews
Mason Montgomery
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Mason Montgomery
vs
Lane Thomas
Mason Montgomery
vs
Cade Cavalli
Mason Montgomery
vs
Masyn Winn
Mason Montgomery
vs
Curtis Mead
Mason Montgomery
vs
Dominic Canzone
Mason Montgomery
vs
Christian Scott
Mason Montgomery
vs
Nick Gonzales
Mason Montgomery
vs
Braden Montgomery
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jacob Latz
Mason Montgomery
vs
Logan Henderson
Mason Montgomery
vs
Nick Lodolo
Mason Montgomery
vs
Griffin Jax
Mason Montgomery
vs
Payton Tolle
Mason Montgomery
vs
Troy Melton
Braden Montgomery
vs
Christian Scott
Braden Montgomery
vs
Walbert Urena
Braden Montgomery
vs
Curtis Mead
Braden Montgomery
vs
Javier Sanoja
Braden Montgomery
vs
Cade Cavalli
Braden Montgomery
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Braden Montgomery
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Braden Montgomery
vs
Dalton Rushing
Braden Montgomery
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Braden Montgomery
vs
Kade Anderson
Braden Montgomery
vs
Aaron Ashby
Braden Montgomery
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Braden Montgomery
vs
Mason Montgomery
Braden Montgomery
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jose Caballero
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jake McCarthy
Braden Montgomery
vs
A.J. Ewing
Braden Montgomery
vs
Chase DeLauter
Braden Montgomery
vs
Sam Antonacci
Braden Montgomery
vs
Mickey Moniak
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Javier Sanoja
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Dalton Rushing
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Walbert Urena
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Kade Anderson
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Braden Montgomery
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Christian Scott
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Curtis Mead
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Bailey Ober
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Cade Cavalli
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Connor Prielipp
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Jacob Latz
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Griffin Jax
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Payton Tolle
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Troy Melton
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Ian Seymour
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Sean Burke
Kyle Teel
vs
Connor Prielipp
Kyle Teel
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Kyle Teel
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Kyle Teel
vs
Jonah Heim
Kyle Teel
vs
Bailey Ober
Kyle Teel
vs
Jacob Webb
Kyle Teel
vs
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Kyle Teel
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Kyle Teel
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Kyle Teel
vs
Clayton Beeter
Kyle Teel
vs
Kade Anderson
Kyle Teel
vs
Noah Schultz
Kyle Teel
vs
Dalton Rushing
Kyle Teel
vs
Tyler Tolbert
Kyle Teel
vs
Carter Jensen
Kyle Teel
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Kyle Teel
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Kyle Teel
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Joe Mack
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vs
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Jonah Heim
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Noah Schultz
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Ryan Jeffers
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Ryan Jeffers
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Elvis Alvarado
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Ryan Jeffers
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Ryan Jeffers
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Kirby Yates
Ryan Jeffers
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Bailey Ober
Ryan Jeffers
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Jordan Romano
Ryan Jeffers
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
Samuel Basallo
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Dalton Rushing
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Joe Mack
Tristan Peters
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Tristan Peters
vs
Kirby Yates
Tristan Peters
vs
Tyler Tolbert
Tristan Peters
vs
Jordan Romano
Tristan Peters
vs
Noah Schultz
Tristan Peters
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Tristan Peters
vs
Clayton Beeter
Tristan Peters
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Tristan Peters
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Tristan Peters
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Tristan Peters
vs
Jacob Webb
Tristan Peters
vs
Anthony Seigler
Tristan Peters
vs
Jonah Heim
Tristan Peters
vs
Victor Bericoto
Tristan Peters
vs
Jose Caballero
Tristan Peters
vs
Jake McCarthy
Tristan Peters
vs
A.J. Ewing
Tristan Peters
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tristan Peters
vs
Sam Antonacci
Tristan Peters
vs
Mickey Moniak
AJ Smith-Shawver
vs
Andrew Kittredge
AJ Smith-Shawver
vs
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AJ Smith-Shawver
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
AJ Smith-Shawver
vs
Victor Bericoto
AJ Smith-Shawver
vs
Jordan Romano
AJ Smith-Shawver
vs
Hogan Harris
AJ Smith-Shawver
vs
Kirby Yates
AJ Smith-Shawver
vs
Joe Mack
AJ Smith-Shawver
vs
Tristan Peters
AJ Smith-Shawver
vs
Joshua Kuroda-Grauer
AJ Smith-Shawver
vs
Elvis Alvarado
AJ Smith-Shawver
vs
Khalil Watson
AJ Smith-Shawver
vs
Tyler Tolbert
AJ Smith-Shawver
vs
Charlie Condon
AJ Smith-Shawver
vs
Jacob Latz
AJ Smith-Shawver
vs
Logan Henderson
AJ Smith-Shawver
vs
Nick Lodolo
AJ Smith-Shawver
vs
Griffin Jax
AJ Smith-Shawver
vs
Payton Tolle
AJ Smith-Shawver
vs
Troy Melton

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Extends his Championship Lead With Third-Place Finish
William Byron

Finishes Fourth as the Top Chevrolet Driver at Chicagoland
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Leads Laps and Finishes Sixth at Chicagoland
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon Expected to be Out Until Mid-August
Daemon Hunt

Agrees to One-Year Deal With Wild
David Gustafsson

Inks One-Year Contract With Penguins
PIT

Egor Chinakhov Signs Three-year, $18.75 Million Deal With Penguins
CFB

Tennessee, Ohio State Battling for Five-Star RB David Gabriel Georges
Arturs Silovs

Re-Ups With Penguins for One Year
Pavel Mintyukov

Ducks Re-Sign Pavel Mintyukov on Five-Year, $38 Million Contract
Mavrik Bourque

Lands Six-Year, $33 Million Contract From Predators
Ranger Suarez

Leaves Sunday's Start Early With Groin Injury
Christopher Bell

Is Christopher Bell Worth Rostering for Chicagoland Lineups?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Chicagoland?
William Byron

Is an Underrated DFS Option for Chicagoland Lineups
Chase Elliott

Should Fantasy Managers Consider Chase Elliott for Chicagoland DFS Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Could Carson Hocevar be A Top-10 Contender at Chicagoland?
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Day-to-Day After Injuring his Toe on Sunday
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Have a Strong Performance at Chicagoland
Byron Buxton

Aggravates Hip Injury, Pulled Early on Sunday
Joey Logano

Qualifies Outside of the Top 30 at Chicagoland
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Dodgers Lineup Against Padres
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman Worth Consideration for Tournament DFS Lineups at Chicagoland?
Ty Gibbs

Could Contend at Chicagoland
Chris Buescher

Qualifies Third at Chicagoland
Brad Keselowski

Has Best Qualifying Result of Season at Chicagoland
Corey Heim

an Easy DFS Play at Chicagoland
Brandon Woodruff

to Go Back on Injured List With Inflamed Labrum
Mike Trout

Could Return on Tuesday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

to Rest Back During All-Star Break
Emil Andrae

Agrees to Two-Year Contract With Maple Leafs
Hendrix Lapierre

Signs Two-Year Deal With Penguins
UTA

Mammoth Bring in Andrew Peeke on One-Year Deal
TOR

Gavin McKenna Signs Entry-Level Contract With Maple Leafs
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