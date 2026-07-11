July 11, 2026

Fantasy baseball prospect breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire stash analysis for Week 16 of 2026 including Walker Jenkins, Quinn Mathews, Joshua Baez, Charlie Condon, Ty Johnson, and more.

During the opening months of the regular season, fantasy managers have seen many high-end prospects earn the call and emerge as must-start players like Henry Bolte, Cole Carrigg, Payton Tolle, and A.J. Ewing.

In this piece, we will look at 13 prospects whose stash value has increased over the last week and could play a role in fantasy leagues down the stretch.

So, should fantasy managers stash these breakout prospects? Let's get to it!

the regular price with discount code, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform , DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins top outfield prospect Walker Jenkins has battled injuries throughout his MiLB career, but when on the field, he has shown immense upside. Jenkins spent a lengthy stint on the Triple-A injured list this season but has since returned to St. Paul and is looking like his former self. Over his last 12 contests since returning to the top club in the system, the former fifth overall pick has posted an elite .327/.353/.551 line with a .904 OPS.

During this stretch, the No. 14 overall prospect in the sport has hit four doubles and two triples, with one home run, and held a 7:2 K:BB. Prior to this stretch, Jenkins held a much lower .256/.398/.389 line over the first 25 games of his Triple-A season. While injuries will always be a factor, Jenkins is among the top performers in the minor leagues when healthy. If the Twins look to sell some pieces at the deadline, their top-ranked prospect could face minimal competition for late-season at-bats.

- Written by Andy Smith

Quinn Mathews, SP, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals pitching prospect Quinn Mathews has been pitching well all season for Triple-A Memphis, but has really been making the case for a major league debut since late May. Over his last seven starts, the Cards' sixth-ranked prospect has pitched to a 2.23 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and a 21.4 percent K-BB% with 46 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.

The southpaw's opponent batting average is just .178 on the year, but he has been prone to allowing home runs this season, with a gaudy 24.0 percent HR/FB%, and together with a 15.2 percent walk rate, it has likely factored into why he hasn't already made his debut in the majors. But with zero walks allowed in his last start, perhaps he's finally ready for the jump. The 25-year-old could be up by August, and with his strikeout potential, he could be a worthwhile stash option in deeper 12+ team leagues for managers looking for pitching help.

-Written by Jarod Rupp

Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Baez has hit a brief skid at the Triple-A level but still remains an elite stash target in all formats. Over the last 10 games, the budding outfielder has taken a massive step back at Triple-A, posting a low .104/.154/.271 line with two doubles and two home runs. However, prior to this brief stint in the batter's box, the No. 48-ranked prospect in baseball according to MLB.com carried an impressive .347/.389/.891 line with an eye-catching six doubles, 15 home runs, and two stolen bases over his last 24 games.

Overall this season, Baez has held his own at Triple-A, launching 28 home runs, stealing 14 bases, and posting a .900 OPS. While there is no clear path to at-bats in the St. Louis outfield, his five-category potential keeps him atop all stash lists ahead of the All-Star break.

Joshua Baez can't be stopped! He just hit his 25th home run of the season: EV: 107 MPH

LA: 34°

Distance: 413 ft. pic.twitter.com/UCPG5FILLx — Kareem Haq (@KareemSSN) June 21, 2026

- Written by Andy Smith

Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies top prospect Charlie Condon has enjoyed an impressive power surge at Triple-A and continues to maintain elite stash upside ahead of the All-Star break. While the former George standout has not tallied a hit over his last four games, prior to this short skid, Condon was showing immense upside. Over the previous 21 contests, the 23-year-old launched 12 home runs while carrying a sharp .415/.500/1.012 slash line, adding three doubles and a 20:10 K:BB.

Through his first 78 games at the top level in the Colorado system, the former No. 3 overall pick from the 2024 MLB Draft has carried a .286/.413/.585 line with a .998 OPS. Given his elite power upside, Condon remains a must-stash candidate in all 12-team leagues as he could be a league-winner down the stretch once he earns the call.

- Written by Andy Smith

Ty Johnson, SP, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays right-handed pitching prospect Ty Johnson has begun to showcase high-end strikeout potential at the Triple-A level and has put himself on the stash radar for those in deeper leagues. Over his last three contests (15 1/3 innings), Johnson has struck out at least nine hitters in each game. However, he has had varying levels of success in these three starts, surrendering six runs back on June 18, but has bounced back well, holding a 1.80 ERA over his last two games (10 innings).

Overall, through 49 1/3 innings with Durham this season, the No. 18-ranked prospect in the system per MLB.com has carried a 2.74 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and a 65:19 K:BB. While the emergence of Ian Seymour has blocked Johnson from an immediate promotion, he is worth following in deeper formats as he could find a role later in the season.

- Written by Andy Smith

George Lombard Jr., SS, New York Yankees

New York Yankees infield prospect George Lombard Jr. (finger) was placed on the 7-day injured list for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre back on June 18 and has yet to return to the field. Despite the injury, the Yankees' top-ranked prospect was nominated to the AL All-Star Futures Team after starting the season at Double-A and earning a promotion to Triple-A at the end of April.

The former first-round draft pick had begun to find his footing at that level just before the injury, riding a nine-game hit streak before that, during which time he went 12-for-34 (.353) with seven doubles, two home runs, and two steals. Not only that, but he also saw his strikeout rate hold steady after the jump to Triple-A (21.1 percent to 21.3 percent) and the 21-year-old's walk rate actually jumped higher (13.3 percent to 17.8 percent).

If he can return shortly after the All-Star break and get rolling again, there's a good chance the 6-foot-2 slugger will be summoned for his major league debut later in the second half, and with some fantasy-friendly tools, he makes for a worthwhile stash in deeper 12-team leagues.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

Ryan Sloan, SP, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners right-handed pitching prospect Ryan Sloan has spent the entire 2026 season at the Double-A level but has been overshadowed by his teammate Kade Anderson. While Anderson has recently jumped Sloan on the team prospect board (on MLB.com), Sloan possesses nearly as much upside, sitting as MLB.com's No. 8 overall prospect and the team's No. 2 overall prospect.

Through the first half of the 2026 season, the 55th overall pick from the 2024 MLB Draft has posted a 4.04 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over his first 62 1/3 innings at Double-A. He has struck out an impressive 77 hitters and walked only 12. During the 2025 season, Sloan made his professional debut and tossed 82 innings with a 3.73 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP over stints in the lower levels. Given Sloan's previous professional experience, the Mariners could turn to him first, rather than Anderson, when they need depth down the stretch.

For now, Sloan is worth close monitoring, as a promotion to Triple-A could be imminent.

- Written by Andy Smith

Hagen Smith, SP, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox pitching prospect Hagen Smith (shoulder) was placed on the injured list back on June 16 with a shoulder impingement that was expected to keep him out for at least a month. That puts a return to the mound in late July looking like the most optimistic of scenarios, though a more realistic scenario may point to an August return.

Even though his last start before the injury was his worst of the year (seven earned in 4 1/3 innings pitched), the southpaw had been showing well at Triple-A Charlotte before that, posting a 3.72 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, and 72 strikeouts in 47 2/3 IP over the 12 starts prior to the last one. The White Sox even considered calling him up to make a start in June, so he could make his MLB debut later this season if he can get back on track upon his return. There is real strikeout upside here, with a career K% in the minors of 33.2 percent, although the walk rate of 16.2 percent still needs work.

Even so, with an opponent batting average of .183, the former first-rounder could be a worthy stash option in deeper leagues once there is a clearer timeline for his return.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

Jaxon Wiggins, SP, Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs pitching prospect Jaxon Wiggins (elbow) is still on track for a return to the mound at Triple-A Iowa within the next week or so. The Cubs' top-ranked pitching prospect has made four rehab starts, one with the team's Complex League affiliate and three at High-A South Bend, pitching to a 2.89 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and recording nine strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander made two starts for Triple-A Iowa to begin the season before hitting the injured list with elbow inflammation. He's coming off a strong 2025 campaign in which the 6-foot-6 hurler posted a 2.19 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and a 19.5 percent K-BB% across three levels of the minors. Assuming a return in the near-term, the 24-year-old should have a chance to debut in the majors later in the second half, and could provide much-needed reinforcement to a depleted big league rotation. Wiggins could become stash-worthy once his potential timeline clears up.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

Yohandy Morales, 1B, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals corner infield prospect Yohandy Morales blasted a pair of home runs on Wednesday in a continuation of his breakout 2026 campaign. The Nats' 28th-ranked prospect spent 95 games at Triple-A last year, slashing .249/.330/.401 with 11 home runs and a 30.3 percent strikeout rate, but in 79 games in 2026, he's slashing .304/.373/.551 with 20 home runs, and the strikeout rate is a more tolerable 25.4 percent.

The 6-foot-3 slugger ranks 90th percentile or better at Triple-A in average exit velocity (92.7 mph), max exit velocity (113.1), barrel rate (13.3 percent), and hard-hit rate (55.5 percent), and with the likelihood of a call-up in the coming weeks, fantasy managers in deeper 12-team leagues searching for power production should consider stashing the 24-year-old in an NA spot ahead of his eventual debut.

- Written by Jarod Rupp

Seaver King, SS, Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals shortstop prospect Seaver King began the 2026 regular season at the Double-A level but was quickly bumped up to the top club in the system after a hot start. At the Double-A level, King, the team's former 10th-round pick, batted .336/.427/.562 line with 10 doubles, five home runs, and five stolen bases over a short 35-game stint, which prompted the early call-up.

While he enjoyed an impressive start to his Triple-A tenure, the young infielder has recently hit a cold streak at the plate. Over his last 16 games, King has held a modest .246/.338/.333 line with just one home run. However, over his 18 games prior to the skid, King posted a much higher .293 AVG and an .853 OPS. While this recent slump may have slightly delayed his MLB debut, King remains on track to compete for a late-season promotion to D.C., making him a worthy stash target in deeper 12+ team leagues.

- Written by Andy Smith

Jonathon Long, 1B, Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs first-base prospect Jonathon Long has shown significant upside at the Triple-A level and could play a role as the team looks to clinch a postseason spot down the stretch. Long is currently ranked MLB.com's No. 7 overall prospect. He spent the entire 2025 season at the Triple-A level, where he posted a solid .305/.404/.479 line with 23 doubles, 20 home runs and a 116:79 K:BB.

While he got off to a slower start at the beginning of the 2026 season, he has since rounded into form. Over his last 29 contests with the top club, the first baseman has posted an elite .302/.388/.629 line with a 1.017 OPS, 14 doubles and eight home runs. Even though Michael Busch remains the primary first baseman, Long could find a role as a potential late-season DH or an injury replacement.

His upside and recent surge make him a worthy candidate to continue monitoring in deeper leagues.

- Written by Andy Smith

Theo Gillen, OF, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays outfield prospect Theo Gillen has seen his productivity surge dramatically over the first half of the season. Entering the All-Star break, the former 18th overall pick from the 2024 MLB Draft is now listed as MLB.com's No. 9-ranked prospect (in all of baseball) and Tampa Bay's No. 1 prospect. Gillen began the 2026 season at the High-A level, where he produced at an elite level, carrying a .342/.449/.589 line with a 1.038 OPS. During this 57-game stretch, Gillen hit 12 home runs and swiped an impressive 28 bags.

He has since been moved up to Double-A, where he has posted a .180/.268/.240 line with no home runs. However, given that he is only 20 years old, managers should expect some growing pains. While a 2026 debut is highly unlikely, Gillen could enter the 2027 season as a consensus top-10 prospect if he maintains this pace.

Theo Gillen swats his 10th homer of the year for the High-A @BGHotRods 💪 MLB's No. 40 prospect leads the @RaysBaseball farm system in OPS (1.028) and ranks second in average (.329): pic.twitter.com/2fIt7Tg13q — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 10, 2026

- Written by Andy Smith

Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues

Check out Eric Cross' updated top-25 prospects to stash below. These rankings are for 2026 redraft value only, not dynasty. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026.

Promoted Last Week: Miguel Ullola (HOU)

Promoted This Week: Owen Murphy (ATL)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Michael Arroyo (SEA), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Harry Ford (WAS), Ryan Ward (LAD)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Elvis Alvarado Jordan Romano vs Tyler Wells Grant Taylor vs Caleb Durbin Kyle Karros vs Alejandro Kirk Dalton Rushing vs Jake McCarthy Cole Carrigg vs Ian Seymour Alex Lange vs Jacob Latz Tyler Wells vs vs vs Alejandro Kirk Dalton Rushing vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Caleb Durbin Kyle Karros vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Elvis Alvarado Jordan Romano vs Tyler Wells Grant Taylor vs Ian Seymour Alex Lange vs Jacob Latz Tyler Wells vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Walker Jenkins, Quinn Mathews, Joshua Baez, Charlie Condon, Ty Johnson, Jonathon Long, George Lombard, Theo Gillen, Ryan Sloan, Yohandy Morales, Jaxon Wiggins, Hagen Smith, Seaver King, Max Clark, Kalen Culpepper, Kade Anderson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Walker Jenkins, Quinn Mathews, Joshua Baez, Charlie Condon, Ty Johnson, Jonathon Long, George Lombard, Theo Gillen, Ryan Sloan, Yohandy Morales, Jaxon Wiggins, Hagen Smith, Seaver King, Max Clark, Kalen Culpepper, Kade Anderson:

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App