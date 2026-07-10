👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Nick Mariano's Closer Rankings and Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 16)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Grant Taylor - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB DFS Picks, MLB News

Nick Mariano's top 50 closer fantasy baseball rankings, breakouts and closer waiver wire pickups for saves and holds - updated rankings for Week 16 of 2026.

In This Article hide
Top 50 Closers: Fantasy Baseball Rankings (Week 16)
Mariano's Closers Fantasy Baseball Analysis, Waiver Wire Pickups
Short Relief: More Closers and Bullpen Notes
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Welcome to mid-July and the coming All-Star break. This column brings you my updated fantasy baseball closer rankings for Week 16 of 2026 to give you tiered closer rankings and many relievers to add across all league types.  Rust never sleeps, so don't nap too long this break.

We're gathered here to chat about bullpens, with all sorts of fluctuating depth charts, an upcoming trade deadline, and plenty of injuries. Are you in a position to take some high-risk, high-reward dart throws? Looking for boring vets? Ratio stabilization? We have you covered.

Keep up with the latest and greatest by signing up for our industry-leading news notifications. Here are my top 50 fantasy baseball closer leaderboard and waiver suggestions. Note that most stats are gathered through July 10 as you review the tiered ranks alongside the Yahoo rostered rates before proceeding to the waiver adds.

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Top 50 Closers: Fantasy Baseball Rankings (Week 16)

Tier Rank Player Team Pos Y%
1 1 Mason Miller SD RP 99%
1 2 Jhoan Duran PHI RP 98%
1 3 Josh Hader HOU RP 92%
1 4 Louis Varland TOR RP 84%
2 5 Jacob Latz TEX SP/RP 66%
2 6 Bryan Baker TB RP 78%
2 7 Cade Smith CLE RP 98%
2 8 Trevor Megill MIL RP 79%
2 9 David Bednar NYY RP 95%
3 10 Andres Munoz SEA RP 94%
3 11 Raisel Iglesias ATL RP 92%
3 12 Devin Williams NYM RP 89%
3 13 Aroldis Chapman BOS RP 96%
4 14 Tanner Scott LAD RP 53%
4 15 Caleb Kilian SF RP 15%
4 16 Paul Sewald ARI RP 64%
4 17 Riley O'Brien STL RP 78%
4 18 Yoendrys Gomez MIN SP/RP 27%
4 19 Emilio Pagan CIN RP 67%
4 20 Pete Fairbanks MIA RP 68%
4 21 Kenley Jansen DET RP 67%
5 22 Edwin Diaz LAD RP 81%
8 23 Tyler Wells BAL SP/RP 17%
5 24 Alex Lange KC RP 22%
5 25 Grant Taylor CHW SP/RP 20%
5 26 Elvis Alvarado OAK RP 4%
5 27 Kirby Yates LAA RP 6%
5 28 Jacob Webb CHC RP 5%
6 29 Mason Montgomery PIT SP/RP 2%
6 30 Daniel Palencia CHC RP 60%
6 31 Garrett Whitlock BOS RP 19%
6 32 Clayton Beeter WAS RP 12%
6 33 Gregory Soto PIT RP 37%
6 34 Michael Petersen MIA RP 8%
6 35 Luke Weaver NYM RP 13%
6 36 Hogan Harris OAK RP 8%
6 37 Abner Uribe MIL RP 56%
7 38 Jordan Romano COL RP 5%
7 39 Sam Bachman LAA RP 1%
7 40 Sean Newcomb CHW SP/RP 3%
7 41 Ryan Zeferjahn LAA RP 2%
7 42 Adrian Morejon SD RP 16%
7 43 Andrew Morris MIN SP/RP 5%
8 44 Kyle Finnegan DET RP 6%
8 45 Rico Garcia BAL RP 23%
8 46 Caleb Thielbar CHC RP 2%
8 47 Jeff Hoffman TOR RP 54%
8 48 Edgardo Henriquez LAD RP 2%
8 49 Andrew Kittredge BAL RP 1%
8 50 John Schreiber KC RP 0%

 

Mariano's Closers Fantasy Baseball Analysis, Waiver Wire Pickups

Don't forget to check our daily updates on the closer depth charts if you have more questions and want even more names!

Aaron Ashby, Milwaukee Brewers (36% rostered)

Ashby is a market inefficiency that people are not taking advantage of this year. Look, he is a top setup guy on one of the best teams in baseball, and 64% of fantasy players are ignoring him and his huge stat line. Take a look.

Ashby has 12 wins (12!), seven holds, a 3.13 ERA, a slightly bloated 1.41 WHIP, and a 30.1% K%. Yes, he will not get saves unless Trevor Megill and Abner Uribe are hurt, but all of his stats, save the WHIP, are rosterable in just about any league.

I often tell people that having a great reliever on your team who helps in a variety of ways is better than having a mediocre sixth or seventh starter who gets obliterated every other time out. Ashby is a kind of cheat code around that mess.

Jeff Hoffman, Toronto Blue Jays (53% rostered)

Do not be surprised if Hoffman gets opportunities to close again if Louis Varland struggles at any point. Hoffman has been unscored upon since June 6th and boasts a 0.79 WHIP over that span, and a whopping 63 strikeouts in 39 innings this season. At the very least, he is in a high-leverage role.

Check out his Statcast metrics below.

Grant Taylor, Chicago White Sox (20% rostered)

The White Sox bullpen is truly confounding as we look at manager Will Venable's usage pattern. What seems clear is that the team is currently using their arm, Taylor, only once or twice a week. If the Sox are to stay in contention in a weak AL Central, they will need to improve the work out of their bullpen.

Taylor earned a save last Saturday and then did not pitch again until Thursday. He has four wins, three saves, a 2.89 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, and a 33.9% K%. Yet he is barely rostered in most leagues due to the uncertainty of his role. That role should expand in the second half of the season.

Check out Taylor's insane 97th percentile strikeout percentage below.

Keider Montero, Detroit Tigers (15% rostered)

I mentioned Montero last week as someone who could push his way into higher-leverage work in Detroit, both because he has pitched exceptionally well and their bullpen has really struggled all season.

Montero has five wins as a starter, one save in relief, to go with a tidy 3.15 ERA, a 0.99 WHIP, but a low 16.1% K%. He will not help you in strikeouts, but will help you with your ratios, and he could be in line for greater leverage work.

Montero got a three-inning save last weekend, and right now, he appears to be wasted in long relief. Closer Kenley Jansen has a 4.76 ERA and four blown saves, and Kyle Finnegan has struggled as well. Middle relief could be beckoning, and Montero could get a shot at it in the coming second half of the season.

Clayton Beeter, Washington Nationals (12% rostered)

Yes, I am aware that the grip on the job may be tenuous, but who is a better option in the struggling Washington bullpen at this moment? Listen, if you need saves desperately, Beeter is worth taking a look at this week.

The numbers under the hood are not bad: Beeter has three wins, seven saves, a 3.00 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP (despite a 15.8% walk rate), and a 26.3% K rate. He has gone seven of his last eight appearances without any walks, which I find encouraging.

He does not seem to have any competition at this point on the roster, so if you need saves and are willing to take on some risk, take a look at Beeter this weekend.

Jordan Romano, Colorado Rockies (5% rostered)

The numbers are not pretty, but Romano is back in the closer conversation in Colorado. He has converted two chances over the last five days and has as good a shot as anyone on the Colorado committee to get the next one.

I know you are probably going to stop reading here, and I get it. The stat line below is a touch schizophrenic. But with no one else really fitting this closer profile in Colorado, why not Romano? Would you prefer Antonio Senzatela? Jimmy Herget? I think Romano gets run here.

 

Short Relief: More Closers and Bullpen Notes

  • I am really interested to see how Baltimore is going to handle their closer situation. Tyler Wells had gotten the last two chances until Thursday night, when he got the win, and Andrew Kittredge got the save. Both Yennier Cano and Rico Garcia could be in this mix as well.
  • Tyron Guerrero is carving out a nice spot in the Boston bullpen. He has a 2.45 ERA, seven holds, and 30.3% K%.
  • Jordan Hicks is showing signs of life in a White Sox bullpen that could use some help. He is unscored upon in his last seven outings, generating 12 strikeouts over seven innings, and surrendering only one walk. Might the Sox have found something here?
  • Andrew Morris continues to excel in a setup role in Minnesota. He is one step away from the closer role.
  • We see you, Didier Fuentes, in that setup role in Atlanta. A 2.52 ERA, a save, and eight holds in a new role will get you noticed.
  • Trent Thornton seems to be part of the closer committee for the Chicago Cubs, earning a save on Tuesday night. Both Caleb Thielbar and Jacob Webb are part of this committee as well. Closer Daniel Palencia remains on the IL with elbow tendinitis, and it is unclear when he may return.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Closers: Nick Mariano's Rankings, Waiver Wire
Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups
Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Fri, 7/10
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (7/6-7/12)


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Hannes Steinbach

Leads Charlotte Bench Against Magic
Keaton Wagler

Held to Seven Points in Clippers Debut
Dylan Larkin

Adds Fourth Team to Trade List
Darryn Peterson

Scores 24 Points in Jazz Loss
AJ Dybantsa

Scores 27 Points in Summer League Debut
Frederik Andersen

Confident of Being Healthy for Start of Season
Morez Johnson Jr.

Leads Mavericks With 27 Points
Yaxel Lendeborg

Posts Double-Double in Warriors Win
Leo Carlsson

Ducks Match Flyers' Offer Sheet for Leo Carlsson
Baba Miller

Signs Four-Year, $9.61 Million Deal With Clippers
Jacoby Brissett

Works Out With Teammates Amid Contract Dispute
Kyler Murray

J.J. McCarthy Dead-Even in QB Competition Heading into Camp?
Dalano Banton

Gets Waived by Celtics
Nate Boerkircher

the Favorite for TE2 Duties in Jacksonville
Milwaukee Bucks

Pete Nance Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Bucks
Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter's Snaps Likely to be Managed Early in Training Camp
Shedeur Sanders

Browns Interested in Trading Shedeur Sanders?
Golden State Warriors

Charles Bassey Lands With Warriors
Kawhi Leonard

Trade on Hold Due to Ongoing Investigation
Jordan Clarkson

Heading Back to the Knicks
Seiya Suzuki

Leaves Early on Thursday Due to Calf Cramps
Wyatt Langford

Activated and Starting on Thursday
Tre' Harris

has a Path to Relevance, but Target Competition Will be Fierce
Jalen Nailor

Still More Dart Throw Than Dynasty Buy
RJ Harvey

Still Has Upside, But Workload Is Messy
J.K. Dobbins

Better as Redraft Asset Than as a Dynasty Hold
LeQuint Allen Jr.

a Dynasty Buy-Low Candidate Entering 2026?
Chris Bell

Carries Clear Appeal for Dynasty Rebuilds Entering 2026
MarShawn Lloyd

May Be Undervalued at His Current Redraft ADP
Malik Nabers

Could Miss the First 4-5 Games of 2026?
T.J. Hockenson

Does T.J. Hockenson Have Bounce-Back Potential in 2026?
Munetaka Murakami

Could Return on Friday
Jordan Addison

Carries Redraft Sleeper Appeal into 2026
Ranger Suarez

Red Sox Place Ranger Suarez on Injured List With Groin Strain
Collin Murray-Boyles

Looking to Expand Game After All-Rookie Season
Cade Otton

Remains a Streaming Option in 2026
Jared Goff

Can Jared Goff Help to Win Leagues in 2026?
NBA

Terry Rozier Seeking an NBA Return Amid Legal Issues
Toronto Raptors

Stephen Silas Set to Join Darko Rajakovic's Raptors Staff
Tez Johnson

Buried on a Deep and Healthy Depth Chart
Egor Demin

Shows More Aggressive Attack for Nets
Kaelon Black

Battling for an Important Insurance Role
Denver Nuggets

Jonas Valanciunas Drawing Knicks Interest in Free Agency
CFB

True Freshman Cederian Morgan to Make Impact for Alabama?
Travis Hunter

Expected to be a Full-Go for Training Camp
Bennedict Mathurin

Remains a Clippers Priority in Free Agency
Peyton Watson

Drawing Interest from Clippers
Tyson Hinds

Signs Two-Year Contract With Ducks
Barrett Hayton

Remains With Mammoth
Connor Bedard

to Miss Start of Season Due to Shoulder Surgery
Indiana Pacers

Micah Potter to be Waived by Pacers
Myron Gardner

to Miss Remainder of Summer League
Mike Trout

Back From the Injured List
CFB

Devon Dampier Overlooked Among Star Quarterbacks in 2026
Tory Horton

Still Waiting on a Clear Role in Seattle
Tyler Soderstrom

A's Reinstate Tyler Soderstrom From the Injured List
CFB

Iowa State Has Zero Returning Starters in 2026
CFB

Collin Klein Praises Avery Johnson at Big 12 Media Day
CFB

Can Oklahoma Establish a Rushing Attack in 2026?
CFB

Amare Thomas a Top National Receiver Entering 2026
Justin Verlander

to Retire Following the Season
CFB

Wyatt Young Looking to Replicate Production in Big 12
J.J. Spaun

a Boom-or-Bust Option at Scottish Open
Aaron Rai

Looks to Continue Strong Run at Scottish Open
Robert MacIntyre

Looks to Recapture Scottish Open Magic
Tom Kim

Brings High Upside to Scottish Open
Brian Harman

Difficult to Trust at Scottish Open
BUF

David Kampf Heads to Europe
Nicolai Hojgaard

Eyes Another Strong Scottish Open Finish
OTT

Claude Giroux Signs New Deal With Senators
Harris English

Looking to Stay Consistent at Scottish Open
Simon Nemec

Flames Sign Simon Nemec to Five-Year, $36.25 Million Deal
Patrick Cantlay

Bringing Strong Form to Scottish Open
Chris Gotterup

Looks to Carry Winning Form to His Title Defense at Scottish Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Back to His Winning Ways Ahead of Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy

Looking For Another Successful Week at The Renaissance Club
Jon Rahm

Looks to Bounce Back After Missed Cut at U.S. Open
Viktor Hovland

Wins First Tournament of 2026 Season
Justin Thomas

Playing Excellent Golf Heading to Genesis Scottish Open
Xander Schauffele

Will Need to Find His Approach Game at Genesis Scottish Open
Patrick Reed

Looks to Continue Exceptional Season
Tommy Fleetwood

In Excellent Form For Genesis Scottish Open
Eric Cole

Rounding Into Form Heading to Genesis Scottish Open
Ludvig Aberg

Looking to Bounce Back at Genesis Scottish Open
Ryan O'Hearn

Goes Off for Three Homers, 10 RBI in Rout of Braves
Shohei Ohtani

Still in Line to Pitch on Friday
Hunter Goodman

Scratched Due to Wrist Injury
Byron Buxton

Heading to Injured List With Hip Injury
Min Woo Lee

Looking For a Spark at Scottish Open
Brooks Koepka

Making Debut Appearance at This Week's Scottish Open
Konnor Griffin

to Miss 8-10 Weeks With Finger Injury
Konnor Griffin

Could Miss at Least a Month With Torn Tendon in his Finger
CFB

Drew Mestemaker Voted Preseason Big-12 Newcomer of the Year
CFB

Isaiah Sategna III Due for Explosive Final Season at Oklahoma
CFB

Noah Fifita Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
CFB

Omarion Miller Steps into WR1 Role Vacated by Jordyn Tyson
CFB

LJ Martin a Candidate to Lead Nation in Rushing Yards
CFB

Will Hammond Could be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Willie Fritz Believes Houston Can Compete for National Championship
Chase Briscoe

Earns his First Cup Victory of 2026 at Chicagoland
Christopher Bell

Finishes as the Runner-Up for the Fourth Time This Year
Denny Hamlin

Extends his Championship Lead With Third-Place Finish
William Byron

Finishes Fourth as the Top Chevrolet Driver at Chicagoland
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Leads Laps and Finishes Sixth at Chicagoland
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon Expected to be Out Until Mid-August
Daemon Hunt

Agrees to One-Year Deal With Wild
David Gustafsson

Inks One-Year Contract With Penguins
PIT

Egor Chinakhov Signs Three-year, $18.75 Million Deal With Penguins
CFB

Tennessee, Ohio State Battling for Five-Star RB David Gabriel Georges
Arturs Silovs

Re-Ups With Penguins for One Year
Pavel Mintyukov

Ducks Re-Sign Pavel Mintyukov on Five-Year, $38 Million Contract
Mavrik Bourque

Lands Six-Year, $33 Million Contract From Predators
Ranger Suarez

Leaves Sunday's Start Early With Groin Injury
Christopher Bell

Is Christopher Bell Worth Rostering for Chicagoland Lineups?
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Chicagoland?
William Byron

Is an Underrated DFS Option for Chicagoland Lineups
Chase Elliott

Should Fantasy Managers Consider Chase Elliott for Chicagoland DFS Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Could Carson Hocevar be A Top-10 Contender at Chicagoland?
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Day-to-Day After Injuring his Toe on Sunday
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace May Have a Strong Performance at Chicagoland
Byron Buxton

Aggravates Hip Injury, Pulled Early on Sunday
Joey Logano

Qualifies Outside of the Top 30 at Chicagoland
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Dodgers Lineup Against Padres
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman Worth Consideration for Tournament DFS Lineups at Chicagoland?
Ty Gibbs

Could Contend at Chicagoland
Chris Buescher

Qualifies Third at Chicagoland
Brad Keselowski

Has Best Qualifying Result of Season at Chicagoland
Corey Heim

an Easy DFS Play at Chicagoland
Brandon Woodruff

to Go Back on Injured List With Inflamed Labrum
Mike Trout

Could Return on Tuesday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

to Rest Back During All-Star Break
Emil Andrae

Agrees to Two-Year Contract With Maple Leafs
Hendrix Lapierre

Signs Two-Year Deal With Penguins
UTA

Mammoth Bring in Andrew Peeke on One-Year Deal
TOR

Gavin McKenna Signs Entry-Level Contract With Maple Leafs
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Closers: Nick Mariano's Rankings, Waiver Wire
Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups
Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Fri, 7/10
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (7/6-7/12)