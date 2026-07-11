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8 Upside Fantasy Baseball Closers Breaking Out? Caleb Kilian, Andrew Kittredge, Grant Taylor, Elvis Alvarado, Jacob Webb, Hogan Harris, Jordan Romano, Trent Thornton

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Grant Taylor - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB DFS Picks, MLB News

Fantasy baseball closer breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire add/drop analysis for Week 16 of 2026 include Caleb Kilian, Andrew Kittredge, Grant Taylor, Elvis Alvarado, Jacob Webb, and more.

With the All-Star break just days away, let's take a look at some potential breakout saves sources that managers should know ahead of the second half.

Below, we will spotlight eight closers whose fantasy value has increased over the last week and determine whether managers should consider picking them up.

So, should fantasy managers click the add button for these emerging closer options? Let's make that call to the bullpen!

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Caleb Kilian, San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants aren't the best bullpen to target when searching for saves in 2026, but if you're desperate, right-handed reliever Caleb Kilian is the name to roster in the Giants' pen, especially after the team sent right-hander Ryan Walker back to the minors on Thursday. In his first year in the Bay Area, Kilian has gone 2-4 with a 4.03 ERA (4.42 FIP), 1.59 WHIP, his first eight career saves, 47 strikeouts, and 17 walks in 38 innings in relief.

He closed out the month of June with five earned runs allowed in 1 2/3 innings pitched against the Athletics and Atlanta Braves, but he has two saves with six strikeouts and no walks in three innings in his first three outings in July. It's hard to put a lot of trust into a reliever with a 6.20 career ERA in just 65 1/3 innings since he debuted with the Chicago Cubs in 2022, but Kilian is definitely manager Tony Vitello's go-to guy in the ninth inning right now, and he has a strong 28.8% strikeout rate to boot.

Kilian is widely available off the waiver wire, as he's rostered in only 15% of Yahoo leagues at the moment.

-Written by Keith Hernandez

 

Andrew Kittredge, Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles 36-year-old right-hander Andrew Kittredge picked up the save in Thursday's win over the Cubs, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning. The Orioles had multiple relievers work on Wednesday in a game that featured 16 combined runs, which is why Kittredge picked up the save. With Ryan Helsley (elbow) currently on the IL and seeking a second opinion on his right elbow, the Orioles have been turning to several relievers for saves. Kittredge has been decent this season, posting a 4.70 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with a 22:6 K:BB ratio over 23 innings.

In addition to earning his second save of the season in four save opportunities, he also has four holds on the year. The Orioles relievers are hard to figure out: Tyler Wells was last week's flavor of the week after picking up back-to-back saves over the weekend, and with Helsley's return timeline up in the air, if anyone emerges from this pack as the closer, they will have immediate fantasy value.

The Orioles have nine relievers with a save opportunity this season, and for fantasy managers to pick up Kittredge, we'll need to see more than one such opportunity.

-Written by Nicho Roessler

 

Grant Taylor, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox right-hander Grant Taylor picked up his third save of the season on July 4 after Seranthony Dominguez fell apart the day before (July 3), allowing two earned runs on two walks over one-third of an inning. The two of them (Taylor and Domínguez) have been going back and forth of late, squandering their opportunities at every turn; however, since the calendar turned to July, Taylor has looked sharper and received more opportunities. Additionally, he has simply been better than Domínguez overall this season.

Taylor has a 2.89 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, and 65 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings (35 games). Meanwhile, Dominguez has a 4.55 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, and a 39:20 K:BB ratio over 35 games, and has blown 5 saves on the season. Taylor is clearly the more dominant pitcher, and the only thing holding him back has been the White Sox committing to him, as they paid Dominguez in the off season to come in to be their closer, however, the White Sox currently sit atop the AL Central at 47-45, and are perhaps more competitive than they thoguht coming into the season, and are going to have to lean on guys that are performing (like Taylor) to finish up games for them.

If the passing of the crown has truly taken place, this would make Taylor a must-add in all formats, as he would enter the top 15 at the position in the rankings.

-Written by Nicho Roessler

 

Hogan Harris, Athletics

Athletics left-hander Hogan Harris continues to provide steady production out of the bullpen in his fourth major league season. The 29-year-old owns a 3.38 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP, establishing himself as a reliable late-inning option for the Athletics. Harris struggled in June, posting a 6.30 ERA, but he has consistently shown the ability to bounce back from difficult stretches.

His underlying metrics remain encouraging, highlighted by a .188 expected batting average that ranks in the 95th percentile across Major League Baseball. That elite contact suppression suggests better results could be on the way. Fantasy managers should remain patient despite his recent rough patch, as Harris profiles as both a strong buy-low candidate and a worthwhile waiver wire addition.

- Written by Julain Brooke

 

Jacob Webb, Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs right-handed reliever Jacob Webb is attracting interest off the waiver wire after picking up two saves in the last week for the Cubbies with Daniel Palencia (elbow) on the injured list. Since blowing the save on June 20 against the Toronto Blue Jays, Webb has thrown 7 1/3 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, five walks, three hits allowed, two wins, two saves, and a hold.

So far in three appearances out of the bullpen in July, he has two saves and a hold with two strikeouts and a walk in 2 1/3 frames. The 32-year-old veteran is involved in a closer-by-committee situation in Chicago that also includes Trent Thornton and Caleb Thielbar, but Webb has been manager Craig Counsell's most-used closer since Palencia landed on the IL in mid-June. Overall, the former 18th-round pick by the Atlanta Braves in 2014 out of Tabor College has gone 3-2 with a 3.18 ERA (3.85 FIP), 1.31 WHIP, a career-high four saves, 47 strikeouts, and 15 walks in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

Webb is definitely a short-term source of saves worth considering off the waiver wire if you're desperate for saves. He's currently rostered in only 6% of Yahoo leagues.

- Written by Keith Hernandez

 

Elvis Alvarado, Athletics

Across 25 1/3 innings (24 games) in 2026, Athletics right-hander Elvis Alvarado has recorded a 5.33 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 32 strikeouts, and two saves. While Alvarado's surface-level numbers are not amazing, he's averaged 99.1 miles per hour on his fastball and owns a 31.1% strikeout rate. The Athletics have largely operated with a committee approach in the ninth inning so far this season, and Alvarado has not recorded a save since mid-June.

Still, the 27-year-old's electric stuff makes him a higher-upside option for the A's than left-hander Hogan Harris, who currently leads the team with six saves. Alvarado is not a guaranteed source of production for fantasy managers, but he may still be worth stashing off the waiver wire in deeper leagues for his second-half breakout potential.

- Written by Will Brady

 

Trent Thornton, Chicago Cubs

Cubs right-hander Trent Thornton picked up his second save of the season on Tuesday, continuing to build momentum in Chicago's unsettled closer situation. Thornton tossed a scoreless inning and struck out one batter to secure the victory over the Orioles. The 32-year-old has quietly put together an impressive first season with the Cubs, posting a 2.63 ERA and 0.99 WHIP across 22 appearances.

No Cubs pitcher has recorded more than three saves this season, leaving the ninth inning very much up for grabs. Thornton's recent performances have made him a strong candidate to claim the role outright. Fantasy managers looking for saves should consider adding Thornton now before he establishes himself as Chicago's primary closer.

- Written by Julian Brooke

 

Jordan Romano, Colorado Rockies

After being released by the Angels on April 27 following a rocky start to the season with a 10.13 ERA, Rockies right-hander Jordan Romano is beginning to turn things around with his new club. Romano earned his second save with Colorado on Tuesday, tossing a scoreless inning while allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout.

He has yet to allow a run in three appearances for the Rockies, giving fantasy managers reason for optimism despite his poor overall season numbers. Romano's 30.9 K% is his highest mark in the last five seasons and sits well above league average, showing his swing-and-miss stuff remains intact. If he continues to build momentum, Romano has a strong chance to secure the ninth-inning role and become a worthwhile waiver wire addition for fantasy managers seeking saves.

- Written by Julian Brooke

 

Updated Closers and Saves Depth Charts

Check out our updated closer depth charts for each of the 30 MLB teams that are updated regularly by Nick Mariano.

AL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team
Name		 Current
Closer		 Direct
Backup		 More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire
Add
Solid Yankees David Bednar Fernando Cruz Tim Hill, Brent Headrick, Jake Bird N/A
Solid Red Sox Aroldis Chapman Garrett Whitlock Greg Weissert, Danny Coulombe, Tyron Guerrero, Justin Slaten Garrett Whitlock
Solid Blue Jays Louis Varland Tyler Rogers Jeff Hoffman, Braydon FisherMason Fluharty, Yimi Garcia (IL) N/A
Committee Orioles Tyler Wells, Andrew Kittredge Rico Garcia, Ryan Helsley (IL) Yennier Cano, Grant Wolfram, Anthony Nunez, Felix Bautista (IL) Tyler Wells, Andrew Kittredge
Solid Rays Bryan Baker Garrett Cleavinger, Kevin Kelly Casey Legumina, Cole Sulser, Craig Kimbrel, Edwin Uceta (IL) N/A

 

AL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating
 Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Questionable Tigers Kenley Jansen Keider Montero, Tyler Holton, Drew Anderson, Will Vest (IL) N/A
Volatile White Sox Grant Taylor Sean Newcomb, Jordan Hicks Seranthony Dominguez, Bryan Hudson, Brandon Eisert, Trevor Richards Grant Taylor
Solid Guardians Cade Smith Hunter Gaddis, Erik Sabrowski Matt FestaTim Herrin, Colin Holderman, Franco Aleman N/A
Volatile Royals Alex Lange Matt Strahm, Lucas Erceg Daniel Lynch IV, John SchreiberCarlos Estevez (IL) Alex Lange
Questionable Twins Yoendrys Gomez Travis Adams, Andrew Morris Taylor Rogers, Eric Orze, Cole Sands (IL) Yoendrys Gomez

 

AL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Rangers Jacob Latz Tyler Alexander, Peyton Gray Cole Winn, Chris Martin, Jakob Junis (IL) Peyton Gray
Volatile Angels Kirby Yates Sam Bachman, Ryan Zeferjahn Samy Natera Jr., Brent Suter, Chase Silseth, Ben Joyce (IL) Kirby Yates
Committee Athletics Elvis AlvaradoHogan Harris Luis Medina Justin Sterner, Mark Leiter Jr., Mason Barnett  Elvis Alvarado, Hogan Harris
Solid Astros Josh Hader Bryan King Steven Okert, Enyel De Los Santos, Bryan Abreu N/A
Solid Mariners Andres Munoz Jose A. Ferrer Eduard Bazardo, Gabe Speier, Matt Brash (IL) N/A

 

NL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Solid Braves Raisel Iglesias Dylan Lee Tyler Kinley (PAT), Didier Fuentes, Dylan Dodd, Robert Suarez (IL) N/A
Questionable Marlins Pete Fairbanks Michael Petersen John King, Calvin FaucherAnthony Bender (IL) Michael Petersen
Questionable Mets Devin Williams Luke Weaver Brooks Raley, Huascar Brazoban, A.J. Minter Luke Weaver
Solid Phillies Jhoan Duran  Jose Alvarado, Orion Kerkering Tanner Banks, Tim Mayza, Brad Keller (IL) N/A
Volatile Nationals Clayton Beeter Orlando Ribalta, Gus Varland Brad Lord, PJ Poulin Clayton Beeter

 

NL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct Backup More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Questionable Cubs Jacob Webb Ryan Rolison, Caleb Thielbar Trent Thornton, Tyler Ferguson, Daniel Palencia (IL) Jacob Webb
Solid Reds Emilio Pagan Tejay Antone, Brock Burke Caleb Ferguson, Pierce JohnsonGraham Ashcraft (IL), Tony Santillan (IL) Emilio Pagan
Solid Brewers Trevor Megill Abner Uribe Aaron AshbyGrant Anderson, Chad Patrick N/A
Volatile Pirates Mason Montgomery, Gregory Soto  Dennis Santana Yohan Ramirez, Carmen Mlodzinski Mason Montgomery
Questionable Cardinals Riley O'Brien JoJo Romero, George Soriano Ryne Stanek, Justin Bruihl N/A

 

NL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

RotoBaller Stability Rating Team Name Current Closer Direct
Backup		 More Holds
Candidates		 Waiver Wire Add
Questionable Diamondbacks Paul Sewald Jonathan Loaisiga, Juan Morillo, Brandyn Garcia Taylor ClarkeKevin Ginkel, A.J. Puk (IL), Justin Martinez (IL) N/A
Volatile Rockies Jordan Romano Antonio Senzatela, Jimmy Herget Victor Vodnik, Brennan Bernardino, Jaden Hill (IL) Jordan Romano
Solid Dodgers Tanner Scott Edgardo Henriquez, Will Klein Kyle Hurt, Alex Vesia, Brock Stewart, Evan Phillips, Edwin Diaz (IL) N/A
Solid Padres Mason Miller  Adrian Morejon, Jason Adam (IL) Kyle Hart, Bradgley RodriguezJeremiah Estrada (IL) N/A
Solid Giants Caleb Kilian Erik Miller, Dylan Smith Sam Hentges, Ryan Walker, Keaton Winn (IL) Caleb Kilian

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Caleb Kilian, Andrew Kittredge, Grant Taylor, Elvis Alvarado, Jacob Webb, Hogan Harris, Jordan Romano, Trent Thornton, Clayton Beeter, Mason Montgomery, Rico Garcia, Garrett Whitlock. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Caleb Kilian, Andrew Kittredge, Grant Taylor, Elvis Alvarado, Jacob Webb, Mason Montgomery, Hogan Harris, Jordan Romano, Trent Thornton, Clayton Beeter, Rico Garcia, Garrett Whitlock:

Caleb Kilian
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vs
Jackson Jobe
Hogan Harris
vs
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Hogan Harris
vs
Tyler Tolbert
Hogan Harris
vs
Noah Schultz
Hogan Harris
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Clayton Beeter
Hogan Harris
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Ryan Jeffers
Hogan Harris
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Jacob Webb
Hogan Harris
vs
Jonah Heim
Hogan Harris
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Jasson Dominguez
Hogan Harris
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Kyle Teel
Hogan Harris
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Connor Prielipp
Hogan Harris
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Brayan Rocchio
Hogan Harris
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Hogan Harris
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Hogan Harris
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Ezequiel Tovar
Hogan Harris
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Hogan Harris
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Hogan Harris
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Javier Sanoja
Hogan Harris
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Walbert Urena
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Jacob Latz
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Griffin Jax
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Payton Tolle
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Troy Melton
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vs
Ian Seymour
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Sean Burke
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Hogan Harris
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Tanner Scott
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Tristan Peters
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Andrew Kittredge
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Elvis Alvarado
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AJ Smith-Shawver
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Tyler Tolbert
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Anthony Seigler
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Noah Schultz
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vs
Victor Bericoto
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vs
Clayton Beeter
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vs
Hogan Harris
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vs
Ryan Jeffers
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vs
Joe Mack
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Joshua Kuroda-Grauer
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Jonah Heim
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Khalil Watson
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Jasson Dominguez
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Charlie Condon
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Kyle Teel
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Walker Jenkins
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Connor Prielipp
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vs
Max Clark
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Brayan Rocchio
Jordan Romano
vs
Michael Petersen
Jordan Romano
vs
Bailey Ober
Jordan Romano
vs
Jackson Jobe
Jordan Romano
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Jordan Romano
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Jordan Romano
vs
Kade Anderson
Jordan Romano
vs
Dalton Rushing
Jordan Romano
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Jordan Romano
vs
Javier Sanoja
Jordan Romano
vs
Walbert Urena
Jordan Romano
vs
Jacob Latz
Jordan Romano
vs
Griffin Jax
Jordan Romano
vs
Payton Tolle
Jordan Romano
vs
Troy Melton
Jordan Romano
vs
Ian Seymour
Jordan Romano
vs
Sean Burke
Jordan Romano
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jordan Romano
vs
Emilio Pagan
Jordan Romano
vs
Tanner Scott
Jordan Romano
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jordan Romano
vs
Alex Lange
Jordan Romano
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Jordan Romano
vs
Shane Drohan
Jordan Romano
vs
Aaron Ashby
Clayton Beeter
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Clayton Beeter
vs
Noah Schultz
Clayton Beeter
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Jacob Webb
Clayton Beeter
vs
Tyler Tolbert
Clayton Beeter
vs
Jonah Heim
Clayton Beeter
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Elvis Alvarado
Clayton Beeter
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Jasson Dominguez
Clayton Beeter
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Tristan Peters
Clayton Beeter
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Kyle Teel
Clayton Beeter
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Kirby Yates
Clayton Beeter
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Connor Prielipp
Clayton Beeter
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Jordan Romano
Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Heriberto Hernandez
Clayton Beeter
vs
Bailey Ober
Clayton Beeter
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Andrew Kittredge
Clayton Beeter
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Bryce Eldridge
Clayton Beeter
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Clayton Beeter
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Clayton Beeter
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Anthony Seigler
Clayton Beeter
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Kade Anderson
Clayton Beeter
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Victor Bericoto
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Garrett Whitlock
Clayton Beeter
vs
Joe Mack
Clayton Beeter
vs
Javier Sanoja
Clayton Beeter
vs
Joshua Kuroda-Grauer
Clayton Beeter
vs
Walbert Urena
Clayton Beeter
vs
Khalil Watson
Clayton Beeter
vs
Braden Montgomery
Clayton Beeter
vs
Charlie Condon
Clayton Beeter
vs
Christian Scott
Clayton Beeter
vs
Walker Jenkins
Clayton Beeter
vs
Curtis Mead
Clayton Beeter
vs
Jacob Latz
Clayton Beeter
vs
Griffin Jax
Clayton Beeter
vs
Payton Tolle
Clayton Beeter
vs
Troy Melton
Clayton Beeter
vs
Ian Seymour
Clayton Beeter
vs
Sean Burke
Clayton Beeter
vs
Joey Cantillo
Clayton Beeter
vs
Emilio Pagan
Clayton Beeter
vs
Tanner Scott
Clayton Beeter
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Clayton Beeter
vs
Alex Lange
Clayton Beeter
vs
Tyler Wells
Clayton Beeter
vs
Shane Drohan
Clayton Beeter
vs
Aaron Ashby
Clayton Beeter
vs
Michael Petersen
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Javier Sanoja
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Dalton Rushing
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Walbert Urena
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Kade Anderson
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Braden Montgomery
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Christian Scott
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Curtis Mead
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Bailey Ober
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Cade Cavalli
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Connor Prielipp
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Kyle Teel
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Aaron Ashby
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Mason Montgomery
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Jonah Heim
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Jacob Webb
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Shane Drohan
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Dylan Crews
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Clayton Beeter
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Lane Thomas
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vs
Noah Schultz
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Masyn Winn
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Tyler Tolbert
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Dominic Canzone
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Nick Gonzales
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Tristan Peters
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Joshua Baez
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Jacob Latz
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Griffin Jax
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Payton Tolle
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Troy Melton
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Ian Seymour
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Sean Burke
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Joey Cantillo
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Emilio Pagan
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Tanner Scott
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Alex Lange
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Tyler Wells
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Kirby Yates
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Michael Petersen
Garrett Whitlock
vs
Jackson Jobe
Mason Montgomery
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Mason Montgomery
vs
Aaron Ashby
Mason Montgomery
vs
Shane Drohan
Mason Montgomery
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Mason Montgomery
vs
Dylan Crews
Mason Montgomery
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Mason Montgomery
vs
Lane Thomas
Mason Montgomery
vs
Cade Cavalli
Mason Montgomery
vs
Masyn Winn
Mason Montgomery
vs
Curtis Mead
Mason Montgomery
vs
Dominic Canzone
Mason Montgomery
vs
Christian Scott
Mason Montgomery
vs
Nick Gonzales
Mason Montgomery
vs
Braden Montgomery
Mason Montgomery
vs
Joshua Baez
Mason Montgomery
vs
Walbert Urena
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tommy Edman
Mason Montgomery
vs
Javier Sanoja
Mason Montgomery
vs
Chase Meidroth
Mason Montgomery
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Mason Montgomery
vs
Grant Taylor
Mason Montgomery
vs
Dalton Rushing
Mason Montgomery
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kade Anderson
Mason Montgomery
vs
Royce Lewis
Mason Montgomery
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Mason Montgomery
vs
Brandon Sproat
Mason Montgomery
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Mason Montgomery
vs
Henry Bolte
Mason Montgomery
vs
Bailey Ober
Mason Montgomery
vs
Taj Bradley
Mason Montgomery
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tyler Wells
Mason Montgomery
vs
Connor Prielipp
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jacob Latz
Mason Montgomery
vs
Logan Henderson
Mason Montgomery
vs
Nick Lodolo
Mason Montgomery
vs
Griffin Jax
Mason Montgomery
vs
Payton Tolle
Mason Montgomery
vs
Troy Melton
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jake Bennett
Mason Montgomery
vs
Ian Seymour
Mason Montgomery
vs
Sean Burke
Mason Montgomery
vs
Gage Jump
Mason Montgomery
vs
Joey Cantillo
Mason Montgomery
vs
Emilio Pagan
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tanner Scott
Mason Montgomery
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Mason Montgomery
vs
Alex Lange

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