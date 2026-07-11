July 11, 2026

Fantasy baseball closer breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire add/drop analysis for Week 16 of 2026 include Caleb Kilian, Andrew Kittredge, Grant Taylor, Elvis Alvarado, Jacob Webb, and more.

With the All-Star break just days away, let's take a look at some potential breakout saves sources that managers should know ahead of the second half.

Below, we will spotlight eight closers whose fantasy value has increased over the last week and determine whether managers should consider picking them up.

So, should fantasy managers click the add button for these emerging closer options? Let's make that call to the bullpen!

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Caleb Kilian, San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants aren't the best bullpen to target when searching for saves in 2026, but if you're desperate, right-handed reliever Caleb Kilian is the name to roster in the Giants' pen, especially after the team sent right-hander Ryan Walker back to the minors on Thursday. In his first year in the Bay Area, Kilian has gone 2-4 with a 4.03 ERA (4.42 FIP), 1.59 WHIP, his first eight career saves, 47 strikeouts, and 17 walks in 38 innings in relief.

He closed out the month of June with five earned runs allowed in 1 2/3 innings pitched against the Athletics and Atlanta Braves, but he has two saves with six strikeouts and no walks in three innings in his first three outings in July. It's hard to put a lot of trust into a reliever with a 6.20 career ERA in just 65 1/3 innings since he debuted with the Chicago Cubs in 2022, but Kilian is definitely manager Tony Vitello's go-to guy in the ninth inning right now, and he has a strong 28.8% strikeout rate to boot.

Kilian is widely available off the waiver wire, as he's rostered in only 15% of Yahoo leagues at the moment.

-Written by Keith Hernandez

Andrew Kittredge, Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles 36-year-old right-hander Andrew Kittredge picked up the save in Thursday's win over the Cubs, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning. The Orioles had multiple relievers work on Wednesday in a game that featured 16 combined runs, which is why Kittredge picked up the save. With Ryan Helsley (elbow) currently on the IL and seeking a second opinion on his right elbow, the Orioles have been turning to several relievers for saves. Kittredge has been decent this season, posting a 4.70 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with a 22:6 K:BB ratio over 23 innings.

In addition to earning his second save of the season in four save opportunities, he also has four holds on the year. The Orioles relievers are hard to figure out: Tyler Wells was last week's flavor of the week after picking up back-to-back saves over the weekend, and with Helsley's return timeline up in the air, if anyone emerges from this pack as the closer, they will have immediate fantasy value.

The Orioles have nine relievers with a save opportunity this season, and for fantasy managers to pick up Kittredge, we'll need to see more than one such opportunity.

-Written by Nicho Roessler

Grant Taylor, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox right-hander Grant Taylor picked up his third save of the season on July 4 after Seranthony Dominguez fell apart the day before (July 3), allowing two earned runs on two walks over one-third of an inning. The two of them (Taylor and Domínguez) have been going back and forth of late, squandering their opportunities at every turn; however, since the calendar turned to July, Taylor has looked sharper and received more opportunities. Additionally, he has simply been better than Domínguez overall this season.

Taylor has a 2.89 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, and 65 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings (35 games). Meanwhile, Dominguez has a 4.55 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, and a 39:20 K:BB ratio over 35 games, and has blown 5 saves on the season. Taylor is clearly the more dominant pitcher, and the only thing holding him back has been the White Sox committing to him, as they paid Dominguez in the off season to come in to be their closer, however, the White Sox currently sit atop the AL Central at 47-45, and are perhaps more competitive than they thoguht coming into the season, and are going to have to lean on guys that are performing (like Taylor) to finish up games for them.

If the passing of the crown has truly taken place, this would make Taylor a must-add in all formats, as he would enter the top 15 at the position in the rankings.

Grant Taylor, 100mph Fastball and 90mph Slider, Individual Pitches + Overlay pic.twitter.com/CBPRUmD4oy — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 30, 2026

-Written by Nicho Roessler

Hogan Harris, Athletics

Athletics left-hander Hogan Harris continues to provide steady production out of the bullpen in his fourth major league season. The 29-year-old owns a 3.38 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP, establishing himself as a reliable late-inning option for the Athletics. Harris struggled in June, posting a 6.30 ERA, but he has consistently shown the ability to bounce back from difficult stretches.

His underlying metrics remain encouraging, highlighted by a .188 expected batting average that ranks in the 95th percentile across Major League Baseball. That elite contact suppression suggests better results could be on the way. Fantasy managers should remain patient despite his recent rough patch, as Harris profiles as both a strong buy-low candidate and a worthwhile waiver wire addition.

- Written by Julain Brooke

Jacob Webb, Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs right-handed reliever Jacob Webb is attracting interest off the waiver wire after picking up two saves in the last week for the Cubbies with Daniel Palencia (elbow) on the injured list. Since blowing the save on June 20 against the Toronto Blue Jays, Webb has thrown 7 1/3 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, five walks, three hits allowed, two wins, two saves, and a hold.

So far in three appearances out of the bullpen in July, he has two saves and a hold with two strikeouts and a walk in 2 1/3 frames. The 32-year-old veteran is involved in a closer-by-committee situation in Chicago that also includes Trent Thornton and Caleb Thielbar, but Webb has been manager Craig Counsell's most-used closer since Palencia landed on the IL in mid-June. Overall, the former 18th-round pick by the Atlanta Braves in 2014 out of Tabor College has gone 3-2 with a 3.18 ERA (3.85 FIP), 1.31 WHIP, a career-high four saves, 47 strikeouts, and 15 walks in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

Webb is definitely a short-term source of saves worth considering off the waiver wire if you're desperate for saves. He's currently rostered in only 6% of Yahoo leagues.

- Written by Keith Hernandez

Elvis Alvarado, Athletics

Across 25 1/3 innings (24 games) in 2026, Athletics right-hander Elvis Alvarado has recorded a 5.33 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 32 strikeouts, and two saves. While Alvarado's surface-level numbers are not amazing, he's averaged 99.1 miles per hour on his fastball and owns a 31.1% strikeout rate. The Athletics have largely operated with a committee approach in the ninth inning so far this season, and Alvarado has not recorded a save since mid-June.

Still, the 27-year-old's electric stuff makes him a higher-upside option for the A's than left-hander Hogan Harris, who currently leads the team with six saves. Alvarado is not a guaranteed source of production for fantasy managers, but he may still be worth stashing off the waiver wire in deeper leagues for his second-half breakout potential.

- Written by Will Brady

Trent Thornton, Chicago Cubs

Cubs right-hander Trent Thornton picked up his second save of the season on Tuesday, continuing to build momentum in Chicago's unsettled closer situation. Thornton tossed a scoreless inning and struck out one batter to secure the victory over the Orioles. The 32-year-old has quietly put together an impressive first season with the Cubs, posting a 2.63 ERA and 0.99 WHIP across 22 appearances.

No Cubs pitcher has recorded more than three saves this season, leaving the ninth inning very much up for grabs. Thornton's recent performances have made him a strong candidate to claim the role outright. Fantasy managers looking for saves should consider adding Thornton now before he establishes himself as Chicago's primary closer.

- Written by Julian Brooke

Jordan Romano, Colorado Rockies

After being released by the Angels on April 27 following a rocky start to the season with a 10.13 ERA, Rockies right-hander Jordan Romano is beginning to turn things around with his new club. Romano earned his second save with Colorado on Tuesday, tossing a scoreless inning while allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout.

He has yet to allow a run in three appearances for the Rockies, giving fantasy managers reason for optimism despite his poor overall season numbers. Romano's 30.9 K% is his highest mark in the last five seasons and sits well above league average, showing his swing-and-miss stuff remains intact. If he continues to build momentum, Romano has a strong chance to secure the ninth-inning role and become a worthwhile waiver wire addition for fantasy managers seeking saves.

- Written by Julian Brooke

Updated Closers and Saves Depth Charts

Check out our updated closer depth charts for each of the 30 MLB teams that are updated regularly by Nick Mariano.

AL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

AL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

AL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

NL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

NL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

NL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Tyler Wells Grant Taylor vs Caleb Durbin Kyle Karros vs Alejandro Kirk Dalton Rushing vs Jake McCarthy Cole Carrigg vs Ian Seymour Alex Lange vs Jacob Latz Tyler Wells vs vs vs vs Alejandro Kirk Dalton Rushing vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Caleb Durbin Kyle Karros vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Tyler Wells Grant Taylor vs Ian Seymour Alex Lange vs Jacob Latz Tyler Wells vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Caleb Kilian, Andrew Kittredge, Grant Taylor, Elvis Alvarado, Jacob Webb, Hogan Harris, Jordan Romano, Trent Thornton, Clayton Beeter, Mason Montgomery, Rico Garcia, Garrett Whitlock. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Caleb Kilian, Andrew Kittredge, Grant Taylor, Elvis Alvarado, Jacob Webb, Mason Montgomery, Hogan Harris, Jordan Romano, Trent Thornton, Clayton Beeter, Rico Garcia, Garrett Whitlock:

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