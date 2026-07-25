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4 Undervalued Fantasy Football Wide Receivers: Must-Draft Veterans (2026)

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Davante Adams - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Joey's must-draft fantasy football veteran wide receivers for 2026 drafts. His four must-have veteran WRs include Davante Adams, Mike Evans, and more.

Every fantasy manager wants to draft the new and exciting young players. It's why Marvin Harrison Jr. had a first-round ADP in his rookie season. It's why Ashton Jeanty had a first-round ADP in his rookie season last year. It's why Jeremiyah Love is being taken in the first two rounds of fantasy drafts this year. But drafting those young players doesn't always pan out.

Sometimes it's smarter to take veterans who carry a high fantasy floor and can provide consistent numbers throughout the season. In this article, we will dive into four veteran wide receivers who all fantasy managers should be looking to target in drafts this year. These wide receivers might be overlooked by some fantasy managers, but they have the potential to put up strong fantasy numbers all year.

Let's take a look at the best veteran wide receivers to target in 2026 fantasy football drafts. Only wide receivers with at least five years of experience in the NFL were considered veterans for this article.

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Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

NFFC ADP: 50.1 (WR22)

There are some question marks about how new Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will fit in on his new team. Waddle was traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Broncos this offseason and joins a Denver offense that already features a solid WR1 in Courtland Sutton. Sutton has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns with 15 total touchdowns since the beginning of the 2024 season.

However, Waddle's fit in Denver is honestly a match made in heaven. He joins the perfect scheme to help him reach his full fantasy potential again, and the five-year veteran should be the clear top option in this offense over Sutton. The Broncos didn't trade a first-round pick, a third-round pick, and a fourth-round swap to not feature him in this offense.

The Broncos obviously had a vision for Waddle when they traded for him. That vision is clear to see, as both Bo Nix and Waddle should thrive together in their first year. That should help the 27-year-old playmaker be a viable fantasy option throughout the 2026 season and could help him flirt with WR1 numbers this upcoming year.

The chart below from Reception Perception highlights exactly how Nix and Waddle could be in sync in 2026.

Nix threw plenty of corner routes (6.2%), nine routes (13.3%), post routes (11.3%), and dig routes (9.2%) last season. These were the same routes that Waddle thrived in last year, as his success on corner routes (62.5%), nine routes (57.9%), post routes (89.5%), and dig routes (83.9%) were all excellent.

It's also important to note that Nix ranked sixth in air yards, third in deep-ball attempts, and 12th in completion percentage versus man coverage in 2025. At the same time, Waddle ranked fifth in air yards share, 18th in target rate versus man coverage, and 11th in fantasy points per route run among all wide receivers last year.

Waddle will have such a high ceiling on a Broncos offense that threw the ball more than any other team in the NFL last season. He is finally not competing with Tyreek Hill for targets and should benefit from being the top option in an offense again. Drafting him at his 50.1 ADP in NFFC leagues makes too much sense.

 

Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

NFFC ADP: 52.7 (WR23)

There might not be a safer wide receiver going outside the first two rounds of fantasy drafts than Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams. The 33-year-0ld veteran has finished as a top-12 fantasy wide receiver in PPR formats in six consecutive seasons, which included a WR9 PPR fantasy finish in his most recent season in 2025.

Adams caught 60 passes for 789 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns across 14 games last season. He averaged 15.9 PPR fantasy points per game and finished as a top-12 fantasy WR in five of his last eight games. If not for a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the final three weeks of the regular season, the Rams playmaker could have finished as a top-7 fantasy WR.

Although Adams will turn 34 years old in December, he is still a must-draft veteran wide receiver in fantasy drafts this year. Not much has changed for this Rams offense from last season. Matthew Stafford is still the quarterback, Puka Nacua will continue to move around the entire formation, and the six-time Pro Bowler will remain a massive touchdown threat on the outside for Los Angeles.

That all makes Adams a strong selection at his Round 4 ADP. He ranked top 12 among all wide receivers last year in target rate (28.3%), air yards (1,444), red-zone targets (32), red-zone target share (35.6%), fantasy points per route run (0.55), and target rate versus man coverage (33.5%). This veteran still has plenty left in the tank.

 

Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

NFFC ADP: 57.9 (WR27)

After spending 12 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, veteran wide receiver Mike Evans decided to sign a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers in free agency. His departure from the Buccaneers came after he put together a career-worst season in 2025. Evans finished with a career-low 30 catches for 368 yards and three touchdowns across eight games.

There is certainly a lot going against Evans entering this season. He failed to reach 1,000 yards for the first time in his career last year, will turn 33 years old in late August, has dealt with multiple injuries in each of the past two seasons, and joins a completely new offense that has multiple solid pass-catchers (Ricky Pearsall, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Christian Kirk).

Despite all this, though, Evans could really be in for a massive 2026 season.

Even though Evans was extremely limited during the 2025 campaign, he was still a strong fantasy option when he was on the field. He scored in double figures in PPR formats in six of the seven full games he played, while also ranking second among all wide receivers in overall win rate and separation score versus zone coverage (according to Fantasy Points Data).

Evans should fit in quite nicely on a 49ers offense that is searching for a WR1 to step up. Pearsall has dealt with injuries in each of his first two seasons, Jauan Jennings left in free agency, and Kirk really isn't a major threat to the veteran's potential target share. This all paves the way for the six-time Pro Bowler to be a big part of this San Francisco offense.

The big 6-foot-5 wide receiver should also immediately click with quarterback Brock Purdy in the passing game. Purdy ranked top-10 among all signal-callers in yards per attempt, adjusted yards per attempt, and completion percentage versus man coverage in 2025.

That should play to Evans' strengths, as he ranked top five in target rate versus man coverage last year and will continue to be a deep-threat target for the 49ers this season. Fantasy managers shouldn't be overlooking Evans in drafts because of his age. Like Adams, he has plenty left in the tank.

 

Chris Godwin Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFFC ADP: 98.5 (WR44)

It has been a few injury-riddled seasons for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. He dislocated his ankle and fractured his fibula midway through the 2024 season, and was in and out of the lineup in the first 11 weeks of the 2025 season. Those injury concerns are why Godwin finds himself going so late in drafts this year.

However, the Buccaneers playmaker is one of the best veteran wide receivers to target in the later rounds of fantasy drafts. Evans is no longer with the team after signing with the 49ers, and Godwin showed some good things down the stretch last season. He averaged 13.4 PPR fantasy points per game from Week 13 to Week 17.

Godwin has already shown that he can handle a WR1 workload in this Tampa Bay offense. Remember the 2024 season when he was the overall WR2 through the first seven weeks before suffering that gruesome leg injury. The only thing really holding him back from being a productive fantasy option again is injury. If he stays healthy, there is real WR2 upside here.

Obviously, staying healthy is a big question mark for Godwin right now since he has played under 10 games in back-to-back seasons. But he's worth the risk at his very generous ADP. The 30-year-old is fully healthy entering training camp and should be a key piece in Tampa Bay's passing attack. That's enough to take a chance on him at his draft price.

There is a world in which Godwin out-targets Emeka Egbuka in 2026. The nine-year veteran will be back in the slot for the Buccaneers, and quarterback Baker Mayfield loves throwing to his slot playmakers. Last season, Mayfield had a 31.5% slot target rate, which ranked in the upper half of the league. Now that his top slot pass-catcher is fully healthy, that number could rise even more in 2026.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jaylen Waddle, Chris Godwin Jr., Mike Evans, Davante Adams. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jaylen Waddle, Chris Godwin Jr., Mike Evans, Davante Adams:

Jaylen Waddle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Colston Loveland
Jaylen Waddle
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Breece Hall
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Trey McBride
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Drake Maye
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Allen
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jadarian Price
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Devonta Smith
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Joe Burrow
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Carnell Tate
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brock Bowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Waddle
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Nico Collins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Waddle
vs
A.J. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jordan Addison
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Alec Pierce
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jordan Love
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Bo Nix
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Matthew Stafford
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ricky Pearsall
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jared Goff
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaxson Dart
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Malik Willis
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Brock Purdy
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dak Prescott
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Drake London
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
vs
Jameson Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Nabers
Mike Evans
vs
David Montgomery
Mike Evans
vs
Lamar Jackson
Mike Evans
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Evans
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Daniels
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Evans
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Evans
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mike Evans
vs
Luther Burden III
Mike Evans
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Mike Evans
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Evans
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
vs
Drake Maye
Mike Evans
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mike Evans
vs
Jadarian Price
Mike Evans
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Evans
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mike Evans
vs
Rashee Rice
Mike Evans
vs
Tony Pollard
Mike Evans
vs
Davante Adams
Mike Evans
vs
Joe Burrow
Mike Evans
vs
Zay Flowers
Mike Evans
vs
Carnell Tate
Mike Evans
vs
Breece Hall
Mike Evans
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Jacobs
Mike Evans
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Tee Higgins
Mike Evans
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Parker Washington
Mike Evans
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Hurts
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Javonte Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Puka Nacua
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mike Evans
vs
Drake London
Mike Evans
vs
Nico Collins
Mike Evans
vs
George Pickens
Mike Evans
vs
A.J. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Olave
Mike Evans
vs
Devonta Smith
Mike Evans
vs
Rome Odunze
Mike Evans
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
DK Metcalf
Mike Evans
vs
Jordan Addison
Mike Evans
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mike Evans
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Evans
vs
Alec Pierce
Davante Adams
vs
Zay Flowers
Davante Adams
vs
Rashee Rice
Davante Adams
vs
Breece Hall
Davante Adams
vs
Colston Loveland
Davante Adams
vs
Josh Jacobs
Davante Adams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Davante Adams
vs
Tee Higgins
Davante Adams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Davante Adams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Davante Adams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Trey McBride
Davante Adams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Davante Adams
vs
Josh Allen
Davante Adams
vs
Luther Burden III
Davante Adams
vs
Javonte Williams
Davante Adams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Davante Adams
vs
Kyren Williams
Davante Adams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Davante Adams
vs
Devonta Smith
Davante Adams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Davante Adams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Davante Adams
vs
Lamar Jackson
Davante Adams
vs
Chris Olave
Davante Adams
vs
Malik Nabers
Davante Adams
vs
Brock Bowers
Davante Adams
vs
Jameson Williams
Davante Adams
vs
A.J. Brown
Davante Adams
vs
Mike Evans
Davante Adams
vs
De'Von Achane
Davante Adams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Davante Adams
vs
George Pickens
Davante Adams
vs
David Montgomery
Davante Adams
vs
Nico Collins
Davante Adams
vs
DJ Moore
Davante Adams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Davante Adams
vs
Jayden Daniels
Davante Adams
vs
Chase Brown
Davante Adams
vs
Christian Watson
Davante Adams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Davante Adams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Davante Adams
vs
Drake London
Davante Adams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Davante Adams
vs
Derrick Henry
Davante Adams
vs
Puka Nacua
Davante Adams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Davante Adams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Davante Adams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Davante Adams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Davante Adams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Davante Adams
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Davante Adams
vs
Carnell Tate
Davante Adams
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Davante Adams
vs
Parker Washington
Davante Adams
vs
Rome Odunze
Davante Adams
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Davante Adams
vs
DK Metcalf
Davante Adams
vs
Jordan Addison
Davante Adams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Davante Adams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Davante Adams
vs
Alec Pierce
Davante Adams
vs
Michael Wilson
Davante Adams
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.

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Trae Young

Shifts to a Present-Focused Mindset After Injuries
Cameron Johnson

Nuggets Rebuff Salary-Dump Offers for Cameron Johnson
Anthony Davis

Wizards Plan to Extend Anthony Davis Amid Trade Rumors
CFB

Florida in No Hurry to Name Starting Quarterback
CFB

Charles Jagusah's Timeline to Return Still Unclear
CFB

Lawson Luckie to See Elevated Role Following Oscar Delp's Departure
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. a Candidate to Lead All Tight Ends in Receiving Production
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Reinstated and Starting on Wednesday
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top Red-Zone Target for Oklahoma
Garrett Crochet

No Timetable for Garrett Crochet to Resume Throwing
PGA

Sungjae Im Hoping The Open Sparks a Turnaround in Approach Play
Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals Place Bobby Witt Jr. on Injured List With Back Tightness
Maverick McNealy

Looking to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Making a Strange Start at 3M Open
Jackson Koivun

Brings Elite Upside to the 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Offers Strong Value at the 3M Open
Tom Kim

Looking to Shake Off Open Championship Letdown at 3M Open
Billy Horschel

Searching for Form at TPC Twin Cities
Tony Finau

Hoping to Recapture His 3M Open Magic
PGA

Pierceson Coody Looks to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
PGA

Michael Brennan Needs Short Game to Match Ball-Striking at 3M Open
Trevor Zegras

Wants to Improve as Center
LA

Jack Campbell Announces Retirement
Isac Lundeström

Isac Lundestrom to Miss Start of Season
John Marino

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Mammoth
Jason Robertson

Avoids Arbitration Hearing With One-Year, $12 Million Deal
Hideki Matsuyama

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Kurt Kitayama

One of the Favorites at 3M Open
PGA

Ben James Could Be a Contender at 3M Open
Tom Hoge

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Joe Highsmith

Heading to 3M Open on Back of Best Finish of 2026
Doug Ghim

Needs to Find Form Following John Deere Classic
Jason Day

Struggling For Form
Luke Clanton

Having Tough Season Heading to 3M Open
Max Fried

to Come Off Injured List to Start Game 2 of Doubleheader on Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

to Make his Next Start on Sunday
MLB

Red Sox-Orioles Postponed on Tuesday
Colson Montgomery

Scratched on Tuesday With Shin Contusion
Max Homa

Trending in Decent Direction Ahead of 3M Open
Rasmus Hojgaard

Doesn't Check Enough Boxes to be Useful at 3M Open
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Start Again This Week
MLB

Pirates-Yankees Postponed, Doubleheader Set For Wednesday
CFB

Brody Foley an Impact Transfer for Louisville
CFB

Trey'Dez Green in for Big Production in Lane Kiffin's Offense
Zach Neto

Angels Listening to Trade Offers for Zach Neto
CFB

Tennessee's Ethan Davis a Potential Breakout Tight End in 2026
CFB

Bear Bachmeier Aiming to Take Step Forward as a Passer
CFB

Can Lincoln Kienholz Elevate Louisville to ACC Title Contention?
Mason Miller

Padres Considering Trading Mason Miller
CFB

Walker Eget Expected to be Full-Go for Fall Practice
Max Fried

Expected to Rejoin the Rotation Next Week
Adley Rutschman

Orioles Listening to Offers for Adley Rutschman
Colson Montgomery

Exits Early on Monday With Shin Injury
Bobby Witt Jr.

Pulled Early With Back Tightness on Monday
Kamaru Usman

Dricus Du Plessis Dominates Kamaru Usman
Joey Logano

Dominates at North Wilkesboro for First 2026 Victory
Denny Hamlin

Places Second and Extends his Championship Lead at North Wilkesboro
Chase Briscoe

Finishes Third After Starting 30th at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

Recovers From Speeding Penalty to Finish Fourth at North Wilkesboro
Shane Van Gisbergen

Matches his Best Oval Result at North Wilkesboro
Kamaru Usman

Gets Dominated At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Shines At UFC Oklahoma
Jared Cannonier

Drops Decision At UFC Oklahoma
Chase Hooper

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mitch Ramirez

Still Winless In The UFC
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Great DFS Option for All Formats at North Wilkesboro
Austin Cindric

Could Austin Cindric be A Sneaky DFS Option for North Wilkesboro?
Ryan Blaney

Awarded Pole at North Wilkesboro After Washout
Christopher Bell

the Favorite to Win at North Wilkesboro
Joey Logano

Needs a Strong Run at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

an Interesting Option at North Wilkesboro
Ross Chastain

Should be Avoided at North Wilkesboro
NHL

Matej Blumel Returns to Czechia
NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan Heads to Sweden
Connor Bedard

Signs Five-Year, $75 Million Extension With Blackhawks
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