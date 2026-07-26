July 26, 2026

The fantasy baseball Cut List for Week 18 of 2026. Jamie analyzes potential fantasy baseball busts, overvalued players, and injured players to consider dropping.

Welcome back to The Cut List as we head into Week 18 of the 2026 fantasy baseball season. For those who are not familiar, this is our weekly article looking at players who fantasy managers might be considering cutting from their teams and struggling players who need a closer look.

We'll look at players who are worth monitoring for replacing and someone on the hot seat who should be held on to... for now. Experienced Cut List readers will know I'm a strong advocate for not making knee-jerk reactions. A bad week or two shouldn't be a reason to push the panic button and dump someone.

If there's ever someone you want me to take a look at, drop their name in the Reddit comments, the RotoBaller Discord chat rooms, or reach out to me on X (@Baseball_Jimbo). Maybe you'll see them included next week. All stats and rostered rates (taken from Yahoo!) reflect when this piece was written.

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Pitchers

Devin Williams - RP, New York Mets - 87% rostered

After struggling with the Yankees last year, Williams has been equally disappointing for the Mets in 2026. He's sporting a 4.54 ERA and is consistently looking over his shoulder at potential replacements for his closer role. But the key is, Williams still has the role to himself.

Williams struggled to begin the season but looked his old self in June. He had a 0.96 ERA last month (nine appearances) and picked up four saves. A modest total but solid for a team with one of the worst records in baseball. Things haven't been going as well this month.

In six appearances, Williams allowed runs in three of them (6.75 ERA). He has blown two of his four save opportunities. Not ideal for his fantasy managers, nor the Mets. Mainly because the Mets would love to trade Williams away this month and to maximize a return on the back of multiple strong outings.

We don't know what the next week will bring. If Williams does get traded, there's a good chance he won't be closing. There aren't many contending teams that would look to trade for a reliever with a 4.54 ERA to be their closer. The next few days will determine what, if any, fantasy value Williams has.

Verdict:

All we're really looking for from closers is saves. Williams has still been striking out plenty (28.8% K%). But without the saves, his value is practically zero in most fantasy leagues. While I'm not dropping him now, I'd be making plans for the remainder of the season without Williams on my rosters.

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Framber Valdez - SP, Detroit Tigers - 87% rostered

Valdez's roller coaster 2026 hit another low earlier this week. He failed to get out of the first inning, allowing six earned runs on five hits, two walks, and a hit batter. The first seven batters Valdez faced all reached base. And that came on the back of a seven-inning outing in which he allowed just one run on three hits.

On the season, Valdez is now sporting a 5-7 W-L record, 4.57 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, and 88 strikeouts (108 1/3 innings). Given he has a 4.31 xFIP and 4.35 SIERA, this isn't just down to bad luck. Valdez also has a 18.4% K%, which ranks in the 20th percentile and is a career low.

The frustration for Valdez's fantasy managers has been the inconsistency. He has made 20 starts this year. Half of them have been quality starts. Six of them saw Valdez allow four or more earned runs in five or fewer innings. He has also now allowed 16 earned runs in his last four starts (18 2/3 innings).

Verdict:

Things have been trending the wrong way for Valdez. His temperament has been questionable on occasion, and his struggles might be linked to not being happy with the Tigers' disappointing season. Regardless of the cause, Valdez isn't someone you can trust and want to roster in shallower leagues.

Ryan Weathers - SP, New York Yankees - 44% rostered

Weathers has had a solid 2026 in New York. Things have been more of a struggle recently, and we've entered uncharted territory. Yesterday saw Weathers have one of his best starts in recent weeks. He kept a struggling Phillies offense quiet, allowing one run before being pulled with two outs in the sixth inning.

Weathers' seven strikeouts were the most he's tallied in six starts. It was a nice bounce-back after Monday's disappointment. He has now thrown 108 innings this year in 20 starts. Weathers' 86 2/3 innings with the Marlins in 2024 were a career high in the Majors.

In 2023, Weathers did total 137 1/3 innings across Triple-A and the Majors. But after missing most of last year with an elbow injury, the Yankees will be cautious with him. When Carlos Rodon returns from his injury (potentially by the end of August), there's a good chance either Weathers or Will Warren finds themselves in the bullpen.

The Yankees could go with a six-man rotation, given they'll want to avoid overworking Weathers and Gerrit Cole, along with Max Fried and Rodon missing significant time this year. If they do want to keep with a five-man rotation and protect Weathers, he is the most likely to find himself pitching in relief.

The Yankees already have three left-handed pitchers (LHP) in the bullpen. Brent Headrick has been excellent (1.38 ERA). But Ryan Yarbrough has a 5.30 xFIP and 4.80 SIERA. And Tim Hill is a lefty specialist, with right-handed hitters sporting a .321/.400/.607 slash line against him this year.

Weathers would certainly boost the bullpen. That's not to say he hasn't made a case for staying in the rotation. Weathers' underlying numbers are impressive. Even as his ERA has crept up recently, Weathers still has an impressive 3.22 xFIP and 3.40 SIERA.

Some might see Warren pitching in relief on Wednesday as a sign of things to come. But that was more of necessity, with the Yankees playing a doubleheader and Warren being well rested. He is also slated to start today's game, after Cam Schlittler and Weathers were both moved up a day.

Verdict:

There are no guarantees that Weathers or Warren will end up in the bullpen. Weathers has a case of being the best option to start games for the Yankees. But he's also likely the best option in relief. I'd still hold Weathers. But it is worth planning on having to drop him in all re-draft leagues in late August.

Hitters

Michael Busch - 1B, Chicago Cubs - 82% rostered

After a solid 2024 campaign, Busch appeared to have a breakout season in 2025. Unfortunately, his 2026 is more similar to two years ago than last year. After 102 games, Busch is hitting .245/.365/.401 with 13 home runs, 56 RBI, 46 runs, and two stolen bases.

In terms of production among his positional peers, Busch ranks tied-35th in homers, 22nd in RBI, and tied-28th in runs. That makes him borderline rosterable in the three main categories you're looking at from a first baseman. And Busch's .245 batting average is league average.

Considering Busch has a .231 xBA (expected batting average), there's little reason to expect that to improve. He hasn't helped matters by alternating good months with poor ones. Busch hit .193/.295/.281 in April and .211/.364/.389 in June. He hit .300/.446/.510 in May and is hitting .293/.349/.453 this month.

Verdict:

Busch is hitting third in the Cubs lineup. That's been the key to his counting stats, but he's still only been doing enough to warrant rostering in deeper leagues. It's difficult to see how he can return numbers close to last season's. Busch lacks appeal in shallower leagues as anything more than a corner infielder fill-in.

Teoscar Hernandez - OF, Los Angeles Dodgers - 80% rostered

Regular readers will know I preach patience when a player returns from injury. In Hernandez's case, he missed just over a month with a hamstring strain. Since returning on June 29th, he's hit .167/.243/.258 with a 40 wRC+. His first two weeks off the IL saw Hernandez's numbers plummet.

Hernandez has started to get things going. Since the All-Star Break, he is hitting .280/.333/.400. It's only been eight games, but it highlights why it's worth giving most players a bit of time after they return from the IL (injured list). The returns have been modest, with only one RBI and six runs to show for it.

Importantly, Hernandez does remain a key fixture in the Dodgers' lineup. Although he's hitting in the bottom third of the order, the Dodgers rank third in runs scored, so Hernandez still has plenty of opportunities for counting stats. He will need to kick on a bit more after showing signs of life lately.

Verdict:

If you have held Hernandez through the cold spell, it might be worth giving him a bit more time. But his modest production doesn't make Hernandez a viable option in shallower leagues. If you're only having to start three outfielders, Hernandez doesn't hold much more value than being a bench bat or injury replacement.

Jakob Marsee - Miami Marlins - 52% rostered

Marsee was drafted mainly for stolen bases. In that regard, he's been a solid fantasy option. Only eight outfielders have more steals than Marsee (19). The problem is that Marsee is offering nothing else. And other than his 48 runs, everything else has a detrimental impact on your teams.

Marsee has a .195/.316/.289 slash line. With a .217 xBA, even his expected numbers are disappointing. Marsee hasn't been unlucky. Just not good. Despite that, he's still a regular fixture in the Marlins lineup. That's largely down to his defense, as Marsee's .605 OPS is fourth-worst among 147 qualified hitters.

The one thing Marsee offers fantasy managers has been disappearing too. Of his 19 stolen bases, 10 came in the first month of the season. That at least offset his .178/.300/.263 slash line in April. Since May 1, Marsee has been caught stealing 10 times, with only nine successful attempts. And only one in July.

Verdict:

If Marsee was still averaging 10 stolen bases a month, there's an argument to keep him rostered. The steals are drying up and the more he gets caught stealing, the fewer chances he'll be afforded on the bases. Marsee isn't someone worth rostering, even if you need steals.

On the Hot Seat

Kevin Gausman - SP, Toronto Blue Jays - 94% rostered

Gausman's campaign has been indicative of the struggles the Blue Jays have endured this year. After coming so close to a first World Series crown since 1993, Toronto finds themselves last in the AL East standings, and only three teams in the AL have a worse record. They are set to be sellers at the trade deadline.

More on that later. For now, let's focus on Gausman's struggles. After 21 starts, Gausman has a 4-9 W-L record, 4.51 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, and 117 strikeouts (115 2/3 innings). Not the numbers we were expecting from a top-25 starting pitcher in drafts. Things were considerably better a few weeks ago.

After his 15th outing of the year, Gausman had a 3.41 ERA and an eighth quality start. In his last six outings, Gausman has a 7.85 ERA and walked 18 batters (28 2/3 innings). Six starts are still a small sample, but they can't be ignored as we enter the last two months of the season.

If we do look at Gausman's season as a whole, it's not too dissimilar to his previous two years.

Year IP W-L ERA xFIP SIERA AVG BABIP HardHit% K% BB% 2024 181.0 14-11 3.83 4.22 4.24 .236 .281 41.6% 21.4% 7.4% 2025 193.0 10-11 3.59 3.77 3.79 .215 .262 41.3% 24.4% 6.5% 2026 115.2 4-9 4.51 3.89 3.88 .250 .306 39.2% 23.8% 6.9%

There's a strong case to be made that Gausman has just been unlucky this season. That's not to say his results recently are solely down to misfortune. Gausman still has a 4.82 xFIP and 4.84 SIERA in his last six starts. Add in the increase in walks and 47.3% HardHit% in the six outings, and Gausman's ERA was going to rise.

Given that Gausman is going to be a free agent this offseason, the Blue Jays are more than likely looking to trade him. Some will see his 3.86 ERA at home and 5.44 ERA on the road and be concerned about Gausman being traded. But we shouldn't look into those splits too much.

Last year, Gausman had a 3.86 ERA at home and a 3.33 ERA on the road. In 2024, Gausman had a 5.02 home ERA and a 2.51 road ERA. According to Statcast Park Factors, Rogers Centre is pretty neutral. Any trade could be helpful or equally a problem.

No matter what happens over the next week, I wouldn't be looking at dropping him before the trade deadline. It is worth noting that Gausman is scheduled to pitch next Saturday. A trade could alter that, so consider it when setting weekly lineups.

Verdict:

Gausman has been a very reliable pitcher for years. I wouldn't be dropping him yet in any format. That being said, a few more bad starts and a trade to a more hitter-friendly ballpark may see Gausman head into free agency with his stock at an all-time low. And on more fantasy waiver wires than rosters.

Reader Requests

As always, we're keen to hear who you want us to analyze. If there is anyone you want to include on next week's Cut List, drop their names on the Reddit thread or in the RotoBaller Discord chat rooms. Alternatively, you can reach out to me on X, and we'll endeavor to cover some requests each week.

Freddy Peralta - SP, New York Mets - 85% rostered

Like Williams, the Mets will be more than willing to trade Peralta next week. And like Williams, they might struggle to get much value in return given how disappointing Peralta has been. He's heading into free agency this offseason on the back of what is likely to be his worst season as a full-time starter.

Things have been getting worse for Peralta as the season goes on. He ended May with a solid 3.82 ERA. That was after back-to-back four-run outings. Peralta's last eight starts have consisted of a 10-run shellacking against the Phillies and three other starts in which he's allowed at least five runs.

This stretch has seen Peralta's ERA balloon (5.01), and he's now one loss away from matching a career-high 10 losses. Peralta does have a 4.26 xFIP and 4.29 SIERA, so his ERA shouldn't be as high as it is. But he also has a 4.95 xFIP and 4.57 SIERA over his last eight games, so the recent increase isn't all bad luck.

Verdict:

Peralta's numbers shouldn't be as bad as they are. Even with the luck factored in, he's been disappointing. Given how close we are to the trade deadline, how likely it is that Peralta gets traded, and how good we know he can be, it's worth hanging on to him for a little bit longer and seeing how he fares with a new team.

Jarren Duran - OF, Boston Red Sex - 85% rostered

Only one qualified hitter has a lower batting average than Marsee. That hitter is Duran. While Marsee ranks 87th among outfielders (according to Yahoo! standard 5x5 rotisserie scoring), Duran ranks 57th. Hardly what fantasy managers expected when drafting him. And barely rosterable.

The low ranking is purely down to Duran's .192 batting average. He's got 13 homers, 52 RBI, 44 runs, and 14 steals to his name (96 games). That's a 162-game pace of 22 home runs, 88 RBI, 74 runs, and 24 stolen bases. Every fantasy manager would have taken that to begin the season.

Duran does have better expected numbers than what he's actually got. But as we can see from his Statcast Profile, they're hardly promising. Nor are the rest of his numbers.

To make matters worse, you'd think that Duran would have had a productive time at the plate during the Red Sox's 15-game winning streak. While he did drive in 13 runs, Duran only scored five runs, stole two bases, and had three extra-base hits while hitting .157/.254/.275.

Verdict:

Duran has been providing counting stats. They will likely regress now that he's hitting in the bottom half of the lineup. Duran's batting average isn't likely going to improve much. Rostering Duran comes down to how valuable the counting stats will be compared to the negative impact his batting average will have on your teams.

Konnor Griffin - SS/OF, Pittsburgh Pirates - 69% rostered

When Griffin went on the IL earlier this month, it was an easy decision for fantasy managers to stash him. Even after losing him for most of June due to injury. When the Pirates transferred Griffin to the 60-day IL just before the All-Star Break, that decision became a lot tougher.

The expectation is that Griffin will be back in early September, so fantasy managers would get a few weeks of Griffin in their lineups when he returns. The main reason why I preach patience with players when they miss considerable time through injury is that many struggle when they return.

However, Griffin showed that isn't always the case. In the eight games between IL stints, Griffin hit .306/.359/.417 (eight games). He also stole six bases. There's no reason to believe Griffin wouldn't be able to do the same when he returns in September. Especially the steals, given he's out with a finger injury.

Verdict:

Although we won't see Griffin for a few more weeks, he'd still be someone I'd prioritise as a stash on my IL. Especially if you need stolen bases. It wouldn't surprise anyone if he added another 10 steals to his tally in September. If you don't have that need or luxury, feel free to part ways with Griffin.

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