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Waiver Wire Rankings - Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 18 (Hitters and Pitchers)

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George Lombard Jr. - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Prospects, Draft Sleepers

Updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 18 of the 2026 MLB season. These are free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 18 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another edition of our weekly waiver wire rankings. We are already onto Week 18, and we are a week away from the MLB trade deadline. We saw the Red Sox acquire infielder Curtis Mead from the Nationals for left-hander Connelly Early. At RotoBaller HQ, we have freshly updated our waiver wire rankings of the top 100 hitters and pitchers to accommodate the flurry of news with our fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 18 (July 27 - August 2) of the 2026 MLB season. 

Over the weekend, no major prospects were called up, but one prospect to monitor for a promotion is Yankees infielder George Lombard Jr., who the team feels is "Big-League ready." Injuries continue to take a toll as the Mets placed star outfielder Juan Soto on the injured list with a left calf strain. Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford was removed from Saturday's game against the Mariners after fouling a ball off his left foot. Wyatt is considered day-to-day as X-rays came back negative.

As always, we are here to help you prioritize which player to add using our waiver wire rankings article. This edition features players such as and more, who are listed in our initial waiver wire rankings. Read more to see where these players rank in our waiver wire rankings for the week ahead.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

The roster percentage is from Yahoo! leagues.

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 68 Add in All Leagues
2 Payton Tolle SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues
3 Jake Bennett SP 62 Add in All Leagues
4 Logan Henderson SP 61 Add in All Leagues
5 Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
6 Troy Melton SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues
7 Brandon Marsh OF 69 Add in All Leagues
8 Jake McCarthy OF 67 Add in All Leagues
9 Chase DeLauter OF 64 Add in All Leagues
10 Kenley Jansen RP 69 Add in All Leagues
11 Jacob Wilson SS 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
12 Carson Benge OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
13 Isaac Paredes 2B 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 TJ Rumfield 1B 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Eugenio Suarez 3B 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Emilio Pagan RP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Griffin Jax SP/RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 George Springer OF 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Heliot Ramos OF 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Mickey Moniak OF 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Cade Cavalli SP 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Carter Jensen C 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Samuel Basallo C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Ian Seymour SP/RP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Cole Carrigg OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Garrett Mitchell OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Heriberto Hernandez OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Kyle Karros 3B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Gabriel Moreno C 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Zac Thornton SP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Josh Bell 1B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Brandon Sproat SP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Travis Bazzana 2B 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Alex Lange RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 JJ Bleday OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Grant Taylor SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Jacob Webb RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Christian Scott SP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Merrill Kelly SP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Tyler Wells SP/RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Ryan Jeffers C 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Braden Montgomery OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Tristan Peters OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Dalton Rushing C 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Dominic Canzone OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Bryce Eldridge 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Francisco Alvarez C 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Shane Bieber SP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Gleyber Torres 2B 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Royce Lewis 1B/3B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Shane Drohan SP/RP 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Kade Anderson SP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Lane Thomas OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
76 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
77 Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Kyle Leahy SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Nolan Arenado 3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Walbert Urena SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Jung Hoo Lee OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Victor Mesa Jr. OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Jordan Romano RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Jake Mangum OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Ty France 1B 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Gage Jump SP 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Kerry Carpenter OF 35 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Masyn Winn SS 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Clay Holmes SP 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Cole Young 2B 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Jasson Dominguez OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Bailey Ober SP 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Michael McGreevy SP 39 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Luke Weaver RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top names include Jordan Romano, Max Clark, Kade Anderson, Caleb Durbin, and Heliot Ramos. We recap why these players rostered under 70% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar:

Jordan Romano, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jordan Romano worked around two leadoff singles to close out Friday's 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, retiring the next three hitters to earn his eighth save. Romano allowed two hits and struck out one in the scoreless inning.

It was his fourth save in as many chances since joining Colorado's bullpen, where he has surrendered one earned run with nine strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. Colorado has not formally named a closer, but Romano is getting the opportunities that matter. Each of his seven appearances for the club has come in the ninth inning, and he has converted every save chance.

His 10.13 ERA with the Los Angeles Angels earlier this season remains a warning, especially after he allowed two baserunners Friday. Still, 94% of Yahoo leagues have left Romano on the waiver wire. He is a priority saves pickup in 12-team leagues and deeper and a viable target in competitive 10-team formats.

 

Max Clark, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers outfield prospect Max Clark has had a nice month of July at Triple-A Toledo, posting three homers and six RBI while hitting .333 with 13 runs scored and four stolen bases. As Clark continues to hit, he continues to make his case for a big league promotion.

As the top prospect in the Tigers system, Clark is the main name to watch as the Tigers roster continues to take shape as the trade deadline nears. Clark has a 60-grade hit tool and a 70-grade run tool and has racked up 21 stolen bases at Toledo this year. At just 21 years old, the Tigers will have to decide how they want Clark's career to progress.

He has shown the capability to hit at a high level at Triple-A, and the next step could be Detroit, but do the Tigers want to bring up Clark at such a young age? It's worth taking a chance in fantasy by stashing Clark and waiting for a promotion, especially if the Tigers are active at the trade deadline.

Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners top pitching prospect Kade Anderson has seen his value as a stash candidate greatly increase over the past week. Per reports, the Mariners have expressed interest in potentially trading right-handed starting pitcher Emerson Hancock to bolster their lineup for the stretch run. This move would directly open a path for Anderson to make an impact at the MLB level down the stretch.

Additionally, Anderson is coming off potentially his best start of the season and has been nothing short of dominant with Double-A. On Friday night, he tossed five perfect frames with seven punchouts. Overall, he holds a 1.27 ERA and a 0.64 WHIP across 77 2/3 innings of work. With a potential path to MLB innings, Anderson has elite stash upside as the clear top prospect to target across all positions ahead of Week 18.

Caleb Durbin, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin has worked his way into mixed-league relevance with a useful blend of power and speed. He is batting .233/.300/.391 with 10 home runs, 44 RBI, 44 runs, and 11 stolen bases across 96 games. Durbin does not hit the ball especially hard, but his 13.6% strikeout rate helps him stay involved and keeps the floor from falling apart when the power cools.

The 26-year-old has also settled into regular work at third base and carries second-base eligibility in Yahoo leagues, giving managers more ways to fit him into a lineup. His 84.9 mph average exit velocity, 29.2% hard-hit rate, and 2.7% barrel rate make another major power surge unlikely, so the appeal is the overall category mix rather than a breakout. Durbin remains available in 59% of Yahoo leagues and ranks 25th in RotoBaller's latest waiver rankings. He belongs in the 10-team mix.

 

Heliot Ramos, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos is hitting .262/.296/.441 with nine home runs, 31 RBI, and 34 runs through 270 plate appearances. The home-run total undersells how well he has squared up the ball. His 92.4 mph average exit velocity, 15.7% barrel rate, and 50.3% hard-hit rate support the power case, and his .491 expected slugging percentage is 36 points higher than his actual mark.

Ramos is not a five-category player. He has yet to steal a base, and a 26.6% strikeout rate adds batting-average risk. The power is real, though, and he has remained in the lineup since returning from a right quad strain, including recent starts in both the fifth and leadoff spots.

Ramos is rostered in 42% of Yahoo leagues and ranks 23rd in RotoBaller's latest waiver rankings, with an add recommendation for 10-team leagues and deeper. He is one of the better power bats still available in more than half of Yahoo leagues

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 68 Add in All Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
TJ Rumfield 1B 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/3B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Isaac Paredes 2B 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gleyber Torres 2B 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Cole Young 2B 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Eugenio Suarez 3B 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Karros 3B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/3B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Wilson SS 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Masyn Winn SS 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 68 Add in All Leagues
Brandon Marsh OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Jake McCarthy OF 67 Add in All Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 64 Add in All Leagues
Carson Benge OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
George Springer OF 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Heliot Ramos OF 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Garrett Mitchell OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Braden Montgomery OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Lane Thomas OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Victor Mesa Jr. OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jake Mangum OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kerry Carpenter OF 35 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jasson Dominguez OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Carter Jensen C 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Samuel Basallo C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gabriel Moreno C 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dalton Rushing C 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Payton Tolle SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 62 Add in All Leagues
Logan Henderson SP 61 Add in All Leagues
Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cade Cavalli SP 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zac Thornton SP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Sproat SP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Merrill Kelly SP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Bieber SP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gage Jump SP 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Bailey Ober SP 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Michael McGreevy SP 39 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Payton Tolle SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues
Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues
Kenley Jansen RP 69 Add in All Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Emilio Pagan RP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alex Lange RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jordan Romano RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Luke Weaver RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Week 18 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball

In addition to these waiver wire rankings, we have also put together an assortment of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles. You can see the full roundup below to help prepare you for waiver wire runs:

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players like Caleb Durbin, George Lombard Jr., Jordan Romano, Heliot Ramos, Kade Anderson, Ian Seymour, Max Clark, Cole Carrigg, Garrett Mitchell, Kyle Karros, Zac Thornton, Josh Bell, Brandon Sproat, Travis Bazzana, JJ Bleday, Grant Taylor, Jake Burger, Tyler Wells, Christian Scott, Bryce Eldridge, Kyle Leahy, Jake Mangum, Bailey Ober, Luke Weaver, and Walter Jenkins. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Caleb Durbin, George Lombard Jr., Jordan Romano, Heliot Ramos, Kade Anderson, Ian Seymour, Max Clark, Cole Carrigg, Garrett Mitchell, Kyle Karros, Zac Thornton, Josh Bell, Brandon Sproat, Travis Bazzana, JJ Bleday, Grant Taylor, Jake Burger, Tyler Wells, Christian Scott, Bryce Eldridge, Kyle Leahy, Jake Mangum, Bailey Ober, Luke Weaver, and Walter Jenkins:

Caleb Durbin
vs
Mickey Moniak
Caleb Durbin
vs
Emilio Pagan
Caleb Durbin
vs
Heliot Ramos
Caleb Durbin
vs
Grant Taylor
Caleb Durbin
vs
Sam Antonacci
Caleb Durbin
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Caleb Durbin
vs
Carter Jensen
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kody Clemens
Caleb Durbin
vs
Ian Seymour
Caleb Durbin
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Caleb Durbin
vs
Griffin Jax
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kyle Karros
Caleb Durbin
vs
Samuel Basallo
Caleb Durbin
vs
Christian Scott
Caleb Durbin
vs
Curtis Mead
Caleb Durbin
vs
Cade Cavalli
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jose Caballero
Caleb Durbin
vs
A.J. Ewing
Caleb Durbin
vs
Luke Keaschall
Caleb Durbin
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Caleb Durbin
vs
Nick Gonzales
Caleb Durbin
vs
Tommy Edman
Caleb Durbin
vs
Royce Lewis
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Max Clark
George Lombard Jr.
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Charlie Condon
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Walker Jenkins
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Clay Holmes
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Shane Bieber
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Robert Gasser
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Dalton Rushing
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Nolan Arenado
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Luke Weaver
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Andrew Kittredge
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Cole Young
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Michael McGreevy
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Zach Thornton
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Erik Miller
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Clayton Beeter
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Jose Caballero
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Jacob Wilson
George Lombard Jr.
vs
A.J. Ewing
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Curtis Mead
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Sam Antonacci
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Kody Clemens
George Lombard Jr.
vs
Luke Keaschall
Heliot Ramos
vs
Sam Antonacci
Heliot Ramos
vs
Mickey Moniak
Heliot Ramos
vs
Carter Jensen
Heliot Ramos
vs
Caleb Durbin
Heliot Ramos
vs
Ian Seymour
Heliot Ramos
vs
Emilio Pagan
Heliot Ramos
vs
Griffin Jax
Heliot Ramos
vs
Grant Taylor
Heliot Ramos
vs
Samuel Basallo
Heliot Ramos
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Heliot Ramos
vs
Curtis Mead
Heliot Ramos
vs
Kody Clemens
Heliot Ramos
vs
Kenley Jansen
Heliot Ramos
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Heliot Ramos
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Heliot Ramos
vs
Kyle Karros
Heliot Ramos
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Henry Bolte
Kade Anderson
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Ryan Jeffers
Kade Anderson
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Jasson Dominguez
Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Logan Henderson
Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Griffin Jax
Kade Anderson
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Cade Cavalli
Ian Seymour
vs
Griffin Jax
Ian Seymour
vs
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Ian Seymour
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Samuel Basallo
Ian Seymour
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Sam Antonacci
Ian Seymour
vs
Curtis Mead
Ian Seymour
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Ian Seymour
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Ian Seymour
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Ian Seymour
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Ian Seymour
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Ian Seymour
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Ian Seymour
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Ian Seymour
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Grant Taylor
Ian Seymour
vs
Joey Cantillo
Ian Seymour
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Ian Seymour
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Ian Seymour
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Troy Melton
Ian Seymour
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Jacob Latz
Ian Seymour
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Logan Henderson
Ian Seymour
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Cade Cavalli
Ian Seymour
vs
Shane Drohan
Ian Seymour
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Gage Jump
Max Clark
vs
Charlie Condon
Max Clark
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Max Clark
vs
Walker Jenkins
Max Clark
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Max Clark
vs
Clay Holmes
Max Clark
vs
Shane Bieber
Max Clark
vs
Robert Gasser
Max Clark
vs
Dalton Rushing
Max Clark
vs
Nolan Arenado
Max Clark
vs
Luke Weaver
Max Clark
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Max Clark
vs
Cole Young
Max Clark
vs
Michael McGreevy
Max Clark
vs
Zach Thornton
Max Clark
vs
Erik Miller
Max Clark
vs
Clayton Beeter
Max Clark
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Max Clark
vs
Carson Benge
Max Clark
vs
Jake McCarthy
Max Clark
vs
Jose Caballero
Max Clark
vs
Chase DeLauter
Max Clark
vs
A.J. Ewing
Max Clark
vs
Sam Antonacci
Cole Carrigg
vs
Gage Jump
Cole Carrigg
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Cole Carrigg
vs
Josh Bell
Cole Carrigg
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Shane Drohan
Cole Carrigg
vs
Travis Bazzana
Cole Carrigg
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Cole Carrigg
vs
Yainer Diaz
Cole Carrigg
vs
Luke Keaschall
Cole Carrigg
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Cade Cavalli
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake Burger
Cole Carrigg
vs
Christian Scott
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vs
Jacob Webb
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vs
Kyle Karros
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tyler Wells
Cole Carrigg
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Cole Carrigg
vs
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Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake McCarthy
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jose Caballero
Cole Carrigg
vs
Chase DeLauter
Cole Carrigg
vs
A.J. Ewing
Cole Carrigg
vs
Sam Antonacci
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vs
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Grant Taylor
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Luke Keaschall
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Caleb Durbin
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Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
vs
Shane Drohan
Kyle Karros
vs
Caleb Durbin
Kyle Karros
vs
Josh Bell
Kyle Karros
vs
Mickey Moniak
Kyle Karros
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Gage Jump
Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
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Cole Carrigg
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vs
Jose Caballero
Kyle Karros
vs
Curtis Mead
Kyle Karros
vs
Sam Antonacci
Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
vs
Nick Gonzales
Kyle Karros
vs
Tommy Edman
Kyle Karros
vs
Royce Lewis
Josh Bell
vs
Shane Drohan
Josh Bell
vs
Gage Jump
Josh Bell
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Josh Bell
vs
Cole Carrigg
Josh Bell
vs
Luke Keaschall
Josh Bell
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Josh Bell
vs
Cade Cavalli
Josh Bell
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Josh Bell
vs
Christian Scott
Josh Bell
vs
Travis Bazzana
Josh Bell
vs
Kyle Karros
Josh Bell
vs
Yainer Diaz
Josh Bell
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Josh Bell
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Josh Bell
vs
Kody Clemens
Josh Bell
vs
Jake Burger
Josh Bell
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Josh Bell
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Josh Bell
vs
Curtis Mead
Josh Bell
vs
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Josh Bell
vs
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Josh Bell
vs
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Brandon Sproat
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vs
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Brandon Sproat
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Brandon Sproat
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Brandon Sproat
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Brandon Sproat
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Grant Taylor
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Grant Taylor
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Griffin Jax
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Christian Scott
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vs
Garrett Mitchell
Christian Scott
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Luke Keaschall
Christian Scott
vs
Kody Clemens
Christian Scott
vs
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Christian Scott
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Christian Scott
vs
Grant Taylor
Christian Scott
vs
Josh Bell
Christian Scott
vs
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Christian Scott
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Christian Scott
vs
Caleb Durbin
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vs
Cole Carrigg
Christian Scott
vs
Mickey Moniak
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Mauricio Dubon
Christian Scott
vs
Jake Bennett
Christian Scott
vs
Troy Melton
Christian Scott
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Jacob Latz
Christian Scott
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Logan Henderson
Christian Scott
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Joey Cantillo
Christian Scott
vs
Griffin Jax
Christian Scott
vs
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Bryce Eldridge
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vs
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vs
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vs
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Jasson Dominguez
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Hideki Matsuyama

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Kurt Kitayama

One of the Favorites at 3M Open
PGA

Ben James Could Be a Contender at 3M Open
Tom Hoge

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Joe Highsmith

Heading to 3M Open on Back of Best Finish of 2026
Doug Ghim

Needs to Find Form Following John Deere Classic
Jason Day

Struggling For Form
Luke Clanton

Having Tough Season Heading to 3M Open
Max Fried

to Come Off Injured List to Start Game 2 of Doubleheader on Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

to Make his Next Start on Sunday
MLB

Red Sox-Orioles Postponed on Tuesday
Colson Montgomery

Scratched on Tuesday With Shin Contusion
Max Homa

Trending in Decent Direction Ahead of 3M Open
Rasmus Hojgaard

Doesn't Check Enough Boxes to be Useful at 3M Open
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Start Again This Week
CFB

Brody Foley an Impact Transfer for Louisville
CFB

Trey'Dez Green in for Big Production in Lane Kiffin's Offense
CFB

Tennessee's Ethan Davis a Potential Breakout Tight End in 2026
CFB

Bear Bachmeier Aiming to Take Step Forward as a Passer
CFB

Can Lincoln Kienholz Elevate Louisville to ACC Title Contention?
CFB

Walker Eget Expected to be Full-Go for Fall Practice
Kamaru Usman

Dricus Du Plessis Dominates Kamaru Usman
Joey Logano

Dominates at North Wilkesboro for First 2026 Victory
Denny Hamlin

Places Second and Extends his Championship Lead at North Wilkesboro
Chase Briscoe

Finishes Third After Starting 30th at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

Recovers From Speeding Penalty to Finish Fourth at North Wilkesboro
Shane Van Gisbergen

Matches his Best Oval Result at North Wilkesboro
Kamaru Usman

Gets Dominated At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Shines At UFC Oklahoma
Jared Cannonier

Drops Decision At UFC Oklahoma
Chase Hooper

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mitch Ramirez

Still Winless In The UFC
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