July 26, 2026

Updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 18 of the 2026 MLB season. These are free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another edition of our weekly waiver wire rankings. We are already onto Week 18, and we are a week away from the MLB trade deadline. We saw the Red Sox acquire infielder Curtis Mead from the Nationals for left-hander Connelly Early. At RotoBaller HQ, we have freshly updated our waiver wire rankings of the top 100 hitters and pitchers to accommodate the flurry of news with our fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 18 (July 27 - August 2) of the 2026 MLB season.

Over the weekend, no major prospects were called up, but one prospect to monitor for a promotion is Yankees infielder George Lombard Jr., who the team feels is "Big-League ready." Injuries continue to take a toll as the Mets placed star outfielder Juan Soto on the injured list with a left calf strain. Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford was removed from Saturday's game against the Mariners after fouling a ball off his left foot. Wyatt is considered day-to-day as X-rays came back negative.

As always, we are here to help you prioritize which player to add using our waiver wire rankings article. This edition features players such as and more, who are listed in our initial waiver wire rankings. Read more to see where these players rank in our waiver wire rankings for the week ahead.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

The roster percentage is from Yahoo! leagues.

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top names include Jordan Romano, Max Clark, Kade Anderson, Caleb Durbin, and Heliot Ramos. We recap why these players rostered under 70% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar:

Jordan Romano, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jordan Romano worked around two leadoff singles to close out Friday's 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, retiring the next three hitters to earn his eighth save. Romano allowed two hits and struck out one in the scoreless inning.

It was his fourth save in as many chances since joining Colorado's bullpen, where he has surrendered one earned run with nine strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. Colorado has not formally named a closer, but Romano is getting the opportunities that matter. Each of his seven appearances for the club has come in the ninth inning, and he has converted every save chance.

His 10.13 ERA with the Los Angeles Angels earlier this season remains a warning, especially after he allowed two baserunners Friday. Still, 94% of Yahoo leagues have left Romano on the waiver wire. He is a priority saves pickup in 12-team leagues and deeper and a viable target in competitive 10-team formats.

Max Clark, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers outfield prospect Max Clark has had a nice month of July at Triple-A Toledo, posting three homers and six RBI while hitting .333 with 13 runs scored and four stolen bases. As Clark continues to hit, he continues to make his case for a big league promotion.

As the top prospect in the Tigers system, Clark is the main name to watch as the Tigers roster continues to take shape as the trade deadline nears. Clark has a 60-grade hit tool and a 70-grade run tool and has racked up 21 stolen bases at Toledo this year. At just 21 years old, the Tigers will have to decide how they want Clark's career to progress.

He has shown the capability to hit at a high level at Triple-A, and the next step could be Detroit, but do the Tigers want to bring up Clark at such a young age? It's worth taking a chance in fantasy by stashing Clark and waiting for a promotion, especially if the Tigers are active at the trade deadline.

Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners top pitching prospect Kade Anderson has seen his value as a stash candidate greatly increase over the past week. Per reports, the Mariners have expressed interest in potentially trading right-handed starting pitcher Emerson Hancock to bolster their lineup for the stretch run. This move would directly open a path for Anderson to make an impact at the MLB level down the stretch.

Additionally, Anderson is coming off potentially his best start of the season and has been nothing short of dominant with Double-A. On Friday night, he tossed five perfect frames with seven punchouts. Overall, he holds a 1.27 ERA and a 0.64 WHIP across 77 2/3 innings of work. With a potential path to MLB innings, Anderson has elite stash upside as the clear top prospect to target across all positions ahead of Week 18.

Caleb Durbin, Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin has worked his way into mixed-league relevance with a useful blend of power and speed. He is batting .233/.300/.391 with 10 home runs, 44 RBI, 44 runs, and 11 stolen bases across 96 games. Durbin does not hit the ball especially hard, but his 13.6% strikeout rate helps him stay involved and keeps the floor from falling apart when the power cools.

The 26-year-old has also settled into regular work at third base and carries second-base eligibility in Yahoo leagues, giving managers more ways to fit him into a lineup. His 84.9 mph average exit velocity, 29.2% hard-hit rate, and 2.7% barrel rate make another major power surge unlikely, so the appeal is the overall category mix rather than a breakout. Durbin remains available in 59% of Yahoo leagues and ranks 25th in RotoBaller's latest waiver rankings. He belongs in the 10-team mix.

Heliot Ramos, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos is hitting .262/.296/.441 with nine home runs, 31 RBI, and 34 runs through 270 plate appearances. The home-run total undersells how well he has squared up the ball. His 92.4 mph average exit velocity, 15.7% barrel rate, and 50.3% hard-hit rate support the power case, and his .491 expected slugging percentage is 36 points higher than his actual mark.

Ramos is not a five-category player. He has yet to steal a base, and a 26.6% strikeout rate adds batting-average risk. The power is real, though, and he has remained in the lineup since returning from a right quad strain, including recent starts in both the fifth and leadoff spots.

Ramos is rostered in 42% of Yahoo leagues and ranks 23rd in RotoBaller's latest waiver rankings, with an add recommendation for 10-team leagues and deeper. He is one of the better power bats still available in more than half of Yahoo leagues

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 68 Add in All Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues TJ Rumfield 1B 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Josh Bell 1B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Bryce Eldridge 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/3B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ty France 1B 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Isaac Paredes 2B 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Travis Bazzana 2B 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Gleyber Torres 2B 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Cole Young 2B 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Eugenio Suarez 3B 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Karros 3B 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/3B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nolan Arenado 3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Wilson SS 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Masyn Winn SS 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 68 Add in All Leagues Brandon Marsh OF 69 Add in All Leagues Jake McCarthy OF 67 Add in All Leagues Chase DeLauter OF 64 Add in All Leagues Carson Benge OF 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues George Springer OF 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Heliot Ramos OF 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Mickey Moniak OF 37 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Garrett Mitchell OF 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Heriberto Hernandez OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 58 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues JJ Bleday OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Braden Montgomery OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tristan Peters OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dominic Canzone OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Lane Thomas OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Spencer Steer 1B/2B/OF 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jung Hoo Lee OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Victor Mesa Jr. OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jake Mangum OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Kerry Carpenter OF 35 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jasson Dominguez OF 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Max Clark OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Carter Jensen C 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Samuel Basallo C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Gabriel Moreno C 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ryan Jeffers C 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dalton Rushing C 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Francisco Alvarez C 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Payton Tolle SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues Jake Bennett SP 62 Add in All Leagues Logan Henderson SP 61 Add in All Leagues Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues Troy Melton SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Cade Cavalli SP 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Zac Thornton SP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Sproat SP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Christian Scott SP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Merrill Kelly SP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tyler Wells SP/RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Bieber SP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kade Anderson SP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Walbert Urena SP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Gage Jump SP 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Clay Holmes SP 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Bailey Ober SP 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Michael McGreevy SP 39 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Payton Tolle SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues Troy Melton SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues Kenley Jansen RP 69 Add in All Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Emilio Pagan RP 65 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Alex Lange RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jacob Webb RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tyler Wells SP/RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jordan Romano RP 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Clayton Beeter RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Luke Weaver RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Week 18 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball

In addition to these waiver wire rankings, we have also put together an assortment of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles. You can see the full roundup below to help prepare you for waiver wire runs:

Nick Mariano's waiver wire pickups (Premium)

Staff roundtable: waiver wire picks for Week 18

FAAB fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 18

Starting pitcher fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 18

7 Must-Add waiver wire pickups for Week 18

RotoBaller Staff Picks: Top waiver wire targets for Week 18

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Jacob Webb Luke Weaver vs Clayton Beeter Luke Weaver vs Willi Castro Cole Young vs Ian Seymour Andrew Kittredge vs Caleb Durbin Kyle Karros vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Willi Castro Cole Young vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Caleb Durbin Kyle Karros vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Jacob Webb Luke Weaver vs Clayton Beeter Luke Weaver vs Ian Seymour Andrew Kittredge vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players like Caleb Durbin, George Lombard Jr., Jordan Romano, Heliot Ramos, Kade Anderson, Ian Seymour, Max Clark, Cole Carrigg, Garrett Mitchell, Kyle Karros, Zac Thornton, Josh Bell, Brandon Sproat, Travis Bazzana, JJ Bleday, Grant Taylor, Jake Burger, Tyler Wells, Christian Scott, Bryce Eldridge, Kyle Leahy, Jake Mangum, Bailey Ober, Luke Weaver, and Walter Jenkins. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Caleb Durbin, George Lombard Jr., Jordan Romano, Heliot Ramos, Kade Anderson, Ian Seymour, Max Clark, Cole Carrigg, Garrett Mitchell, Kyle Karros, Zac Thornton, Josh Bell, Brandon Sproat, Travis Bazzana, JJ Bleday, Grant Taylor, Jake Burger, Tyler Wells, Christian Scott, Bryce Eldridge, Kyle Leahy, Jake Mangum, Bailey Ober, Luke Weaver, and Walter Jenkins:

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Baseball Advice Two-Start Pitchers: Streamers and Starts Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (7/27-8/2) MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/26/26) 2026 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker