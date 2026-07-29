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Every MLB Team's Greatest Third Baseman - One Selection From All 30 Teams

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Read about the greatest third baseman in MLB history according to RotoBaller. RotoBaller names Every MLB Team's Greatest Third Baseman including Chipper Jones, David Wright, Manny Machado, and more.

In This Article hide
Arizona Diamondbacks
Athletics
Atlanta Braves
Baltimore Orioles
Boston Red Sox
Chicago Cubs
Chicago White Sox
Cincinnati Reds
Cleveland Guardians
Colorado Rockies
Detroit Tigers
Houston Astros
Kansas City Royals
Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Dodgers
Miami Marlins
Milwaukee Brewers
Minnesota Twins
New York Mets
New York Yankees
Philadelphia Phillies
Pittsburgh Pirates
San Diego Padres
San Francisco Giants
Seattle Mariners
St. Louis Cardinals
Tampa Bay Rays
Texas Rangers
Toronto Blue Jays
Washington Nationals
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The hot corner (or third base) has been occupied by not only some of the greatest players in the sport's history, but many Hall of Famers.

In this piece, we will look to spotlight the greatest third baseman from each of the 30 MLB teams. We will look at their impact on each team and their individual awards.

Read ahead as we highlight the greatest third baseman of all time for all 30 MLB teams. Let's dive in!

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Arizona Diamondbacks

Matt Williams

While the power-hitting Mark Reynolds made a strong case to take this spot, Matt Williams represents the Diamondbacks on this list. After an illustrious career with the Giants (and a brief stint in Cleveland), Williams would spend the final six seasons of his 17-year MLB career in the desert. During his time in Arizona, Williams would hold a cumulative .278/.327/.471 line. He was named to the All-Star team in 1999 and finished third in MVP voting that season. He also won a World Series with the Snakes in 2001.

 

Athletics

Sal Bando

Despite sitting the second-most hits among Athletics third basemen in team history, Sal Bando will hold the next spot on our list. Bando spent 11 of his 16 MLB seasons with the Athletics. However, two of those seasons were with the then-Kansas City Athletics. During his time with the A's, the third baseman would be named to six consecutive All-Star teams and would finish within the top 5 in MVP voting three times. He was a leader during their three-straight World Series victories (1972-1974).

 

Atlanta Braves

Chipper Jones

One of the best of all time will take the next spot on the list. Chipper Jones spent his entire 19-year Hall of Fame career with the Atlanta Braves. During his incredible tenure, Jones was an MVP, an eight-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger, and a World Series champion. During his MVP campaign, Jones posted a .319/.441/.633 line with 41 doubles and 45 home runs. He finished his career with a remarkable 2,726 total hits.

 

Baltimore Orioles

Brooks Robinson

Without a doubt, Brooks Robinson will represent the Baltimore Orioles on this list. Robinson is the only third baseman in team history to be a member of the 2,000-hit club. During his time in Baltimore (all 23 seasons), Robinson was named to 18 All-Star teams and captured the MVP award during the 1964 campaign. Robinson was a two-time World Series champion with the Orioles and an elite defender, winning an impressive 16 Gold Gloves. He would eventually be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

 

Boston Red Sox

Wade Boggs

Wade Boggs is yet another Hall of Famer who finds himself on this list. Boggs would spend the first 11 seasons of his career in Boston. During these seasons, Boggs would lead the sport in batting average five times and on-base percentage six times. Boggs led the sport in intentional walks in six straight seasons. While he would not win an MVP, he would finish within the top 10 in voting four times (1985-1988). He would go on to enjoy a productive five seasons in the Bronx before finishing his career in Tampa Bay.

 

Chicago Cubs

Ron Santo

While Kris Bryant enjoyed an impressive tenure in Chicago, highlighted by a World Series victory, Ron Santo enjoyed a more complete career with the Cubs. Santo would spend the first 14 of his 15 MLB seasons on the North Side, with his final season on the South Side as a member of the White Sox. As a Cub, the Hall of Famer would be named to nine All-Star teams and capture five Gold Gloves. Santo led the sport in OBP twice (1964, 1966).

 

Chicago White Sox

Robin Ventura

Robin Ventura is just one of two White Sox primary third basemen to be in the 1,000-hit club (the other being Willie Kamm). However, given Ventura's higher power projection and defensive skills, he will represent the White Sox on this list. Across his 10 seasons in Chicago, Ventura would be named to one All-Star team and win five Gold Gloves. He flashed strong power upside in his prime (1991-1996), averaging 23 long balls per season.

 

Cincinnati Reds

Tony Perez

Tony Perez is the next Hall of Famer who will find a spot on this list. Perez spent the first 13 seasons of his 23-year MLB career with the Reds. Perez would eventually return to Cincinnati for the final three seasons of his career. During his first tenure with the club, Perez would be named to seven All-Star teams. Through 16 seasons, Perez would launch 287 long balls, the most among any Reds third baseman in team history. He would hit more than 25 home runs in five individual seasons.

 

Cleveland Guardians

Jose Ramirez

Jose Ramirez is the first "current-day" player on this list. Ramirez has spent all 13 seasons of his MLB career in Cleveland. During this time, Ramirez has consistently been viewed as one of the top third basemen in the sport. The switch-hitter has been named to six AL All-Star teams and has been awarded five Silver Sluggers. While he has yet to win an MVP, Ramirez has finished within the top 10 voting seven times.

 

Colorado Rockies

Nolan Arenado

While Vinny Castilla has a strong resume, Nolan Arenado will represent the Rockies on this list. Arenado spent the first eight seasons of his 13-year (and counting) MLB career with the Rockies. During these seasons, Arenado was awarded a Gold Glove in each of them. In the batter's box, Arenado would win four Silver Sluggers and be named to five All-Star teams.

 

Detroit Tigers

George Kell

The Hall of Famer George Kell will represent the Tigers on this list. Even though Kell spent time with many other clubs, he had the most significant impact with the Tigers. Through seven seasons in Detroit, Kell would be named to six-straight All-Star teams. During these six years, Kell posted an overall .325/.393/.434 line with 34 doubles per season. He would also win the batting title during the 1949 season when he posted a .349 AVG.

 

Houston Astros

Alex Bregman

Even though he parted ways with the Astros in the offseason, he is still far and away the best third baseman in team history. Bregman spent the first nine seasons of his career in Houston. During this stretch, Bregman became a two-time World Series Champion and was named to two All-Star teams. He would win a Gold Glove in 2024 and a Silver Slugger in 2019. During the 2019 season, he would lead the sport in WAR (8.9).

 

Kansas City Royals

George Brett

George Brett is the next Hall of Famer to find a spot on this list. Brett spent his entire 21-year MLB career with the Royals and has become an integral part of the team's history. During these 21 seasons, the third baseman would be named to 13 All-Star teams, win three Silver Sluggers, and one Gold Glove. He claimed three batting titles and won the World Series during the 1985 season. Lastly, he captured the MVP award in 1980 when he posted a .390/.454/.664/1.118 OPS line (all marks led the sport) with 33 doubles, 24 home runs, and 15 stolen bases.

 

Los Angeles Angels

Troy Glaus

The power-hitting third baseman will represent the Angels on this list. Glaus would spend the first seven of his 13 years in the major leagues with the Angels. During his tenure, Glaus was named to three All-Star teams and captured two Silver Sluggers. During the 200 season, Glaus would lead the sport in home runs (47). As an Agnel, he would surpass the 49-home run mark twice and hit at least 25 home runs four times.

 

Los Angeles Dodgers

Ron Cey

Justin Turner made a strong case to represent the Dodgers, but Ron Cey will narrowly take the spot on this list. Cey spent the first 12 seasons of his 17-year MLB career in Los Angeles. During this stretch, Cey would be named to six-straight NL All-Star teams (1974-1979). During this stretch, Cey would finish within the top 20 in MVP voting four times and would finish as high as eighth in 1977. He would finish his Dodger career with 1,378 total hits and a World Series championship.

 

Miami Marlins

Mike Lowell

While Mike Lowell began his MLB career with the Yankees, he is most known for his time with the Marlins. Through seven seasons with the then-Florida Marlins, Lowell would tally 965 career hits, which are the most among third basemen in franchise history. During these seven seasons, Lowell was named to three All-Star teams and won one Gold Glove, one Silver Slugger, and the 2003 World Series. In 2003, he finished 11th in MVP voting.

 

Milwaukee Brewers

Paul Molitor

Paul Molitor is one of just two third basemen in franchise history to join the 1,000-hit club. However, Paul Molitor will take the spot over Jeff Cirillo. Molitor would spend the first 15 seasons of his 21-year Hall of Fame career with the Brewers. During his time in Milwaukee, Molitor was named to five All-Star teams and won two Silver Sluggers. He finished within the top 20 in MVP voting six times and led the sport in runs three times.

 

Minnesota Twins

Gary Gaetti

Gary Gaetti will represent the Twins on this list. Gaetti spent the first 10 seasons of his 20-year MLB career with the Twins. Gaetti immediately made an impact in the major leagues as he finished fifth in Rookie of the Year voting during his debut season. He would later be named to two All-Star teams and win four Gold Gloves. From 1986 to 1988, Gaetti would finish within the top 16 in MVP voting twice. He would also win the 1987 World Series with the Twins.

 

New York Mets

David Wright

Without a doubt, David Wright will hold the next spot on this list. Wright spent his entire 14-year MLB career with the Mets. During his tenure, Wright would be named to seven All-Star teams. He would be awarded two Gold Gloves and two Silver Slugger awards. While he never won an NL MVP, Wright finished within the top 10 in voting four times.

 

New York Yankees

Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez has an impressive resume, having spent time with all three teams during his MLB career. However, he enjoyed his most productive stretch with the New York Yankees. Through 12 seasons in the Bronx, Rodriguez would win two MVPs and be named to seven All-Star teams. During this stretch, he led the sport in slugging percentage three times and OPS twice. He also won the 2009 World Series with the Yankees.

 

Philadelphia Phillies

Mike Schmidt

The Philadelphia legend will take the next spot on the list. Schmidt spent the entirety of his 18-year Hall of Fame career in Philadelphia. During his impressive career, Schmidt was named to 12 All-Star teams and won three MVP awards. He would also add 10 Gold Gloves and six Silver Sluggers. Schmidt led the sport in one-run games eight times and in OPS five times. During the 1980 campaign, Schmidt would hit a career-best 48 long balls.

 

Pittsburgh Pirates

Pie Traynor

The long-time Pittsburgh Pirate, Pie Traynor, will represent the Steel City. Traynor covered the hot corner for all 17 seasons of his Hall of Fame career. Traynor won a World Series during the 1925 season and was named to two All-Star teams. While he does not have as many accolades as other players on this list, he came close to winning the MVP several times, finishing within the top 10 in MVP voting six seasons.

 

San Diego Padres

Manny Machado

While Manny Machado began his MLB career in Baltimore (followed by a stop in Los Angeles), Machado has established himself as a franchise icon in San Diego. Through seven seasons in San Diego, Machado has held an overall .277/.342/.489 slash line with 180 total home runs. During these seasons, Machado has won two Silver Sluggers and been named to the NL MVP twice. In addition, Machado finished second in MVP voting in 2022 and third in 2020.

 

San Francisco Giants

Matt Williams

Matt Williams will make his second appearance on this list, this time as a San Francisco Giant. Williams began his career in the Bay Area and spent the first 10 seasons of his career there. During his tenure, Williams would be named to four NL All-Star teams, win three Gold Gloves, and three Silver Sluggers. In 1994, Williams led the sport in home runs (43) and would hit at least 30 long balls during four of those seasons.

 

Seattle Mariners

Kyle Seager

While Adrian Beltre made a case to represent the Mariners, Kyle Seager will hold the spot on this list. Seager spent his entire 11-year MLB career with the Mariners. The former third-round pick was named to the AL All-Star team during the 2014 season and won a Gold Glove in the same season. Seager hit at least 20 home runs in all but two seasons in his career.

 

St. Louis Cardinals

Ken Boyer

Ken Boyer spent the first 11 seasons of his 15-year MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals. During his time in St. Louis, Boyer would tally the most hits and home runs by a third baseman in franchise history. Boyer would be named to 11 total All-Star teams and make the team in six consecutive seasons from 1959 to 1964. In 1964, Boyer would win MVP when he led the sport in RBI (119) and held a .295/.365/.489 slash line.

 

Tampa Bay Rays

Evan Longoria

Evan Longoria stands alone when looking at the franchise record books. He is the only third baseman in franchise history to be in the 1,000-hit club. Through 10 seasons in Tampa Bay (16 total MLB seasons), Longoria would be named to three AL All-Star teams. Longoria would also be productive on the defensive side of the game, winning three Gold Gloves. In his debut season, he won Rookie of the Year when he hit 31 doubles and 27 home runs.

 

Texas Rangers

Adrian Beltre

Even though Adrian Beltre enjoyed productive stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Seattle Mariners, Beltre enjoyed the best stretch of his career in his final stop in Texas. Through eight seasons in Texas, Beltre would be named to four All-Star teams, win three Silver Sluggers, and three Gold Gloves. He would finish within the top 15 in AL MVP voting seven times and would even lead the sport in hits (199) during the 2013 season.

 

Toronto Blue Jays

Josh Donaldson

While his tenure was short, Josh Donaldson made a significant impact that earned him a spot on this list. After beginning his career in Oakland, Donaldson would spend four seasons with the Blue Jays. During these four seasons, Donaldson would win an MVP and two Silver Sluggers. During his MVP campaign, Donaldson led the sport in RBI (123) and his 41 doubles and 41 home runs. He finished his time in Toronto with a .281/.383/.548 slash line.

 

Washington Nationals

Ryan Zimmerman

While Ryan Zimmerman ended his career as a full-time first baseman, Mr. National covered the hot corner primarily in each of his first eight seasons in the major leagues. During his 16 seasons in D.C., Zimmerman was named to two All-Star teams. He would win a Gold Glove during the 2009 season and win two Silver Slugger awards (2009, 2010). However, his most significant impact on the franchise was winning the World Series during the 2019 season.

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