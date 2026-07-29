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Mid-Week Waiver Wire Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 18

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Kumar Rocker - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Prospects, Draft Sleepers

Mid-week fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 18 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Kumar Rocker, Tommy Edman, Christian Scott, Shane Drohan, Kody Clemens, and Gleyber Torres.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

July will officially be in the books in a few days, leaving us with only two months left of the 2026 MLB season. At RotoBaller HQ,  we are back with more fantasy baseball advice to help bolster your team with our mid-week fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 18—July 27 through August 2 — in leagues that allow daily moves. Our waiver wire list features the top 100 hitters and pitchers to prioritize in all league sizes, ranging from 10 to 15 teams. 

This week we saw the Nationals recall third baseman Brady House from Triple-A Rochester. With the MLB trade deadline coming up, expect a flurry of moves before then as teams improve their rosters for a World Series run. The Rays have expressed interest in acquiring Zach Neto from the Angels and Freddy Peralta from the Mets. Injuries continue to pile up as Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers could miss the rest of the season with a torn meniscus in his knee, while recently acquired Red Sox infielder Curtis Mead fractured his left wrist in his debut with the team and was placed on the injured list.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this early-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the middle of the week before we reach Sunday. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
2 Logan Henderson SP 65 Add in All Leagues
3 Jake Bennett SP 64 Add in All Leagues
4 Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
5 Troy Melton SP/RP 69 Add in All Leagues
6 Brandon Marsh OF 63 Add in All Leagues
7 Chase DeLauter OF 65 Add in All Leagues
8 Jake McCarthy OF 67 Add in All Leagues
9 Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
10 Kenley Jansen RP 69 Add in All Leagues
11 Jacob Wilson SS 62 Add in All Leagues
12 Isaac Paredes 2B 61 Add in All Leagues
13 Carson Benge OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
14 T.J, Rumfield 1B 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
15 Mickey Moniak OF 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 27 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Cade Cavalli SP 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Emilio Pagan RP 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Griffin Jax SP/RP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Gabriel Moreno C 50 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Samuel Basallo C 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Garrett Mitchell OF 19 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Kyle Karros 3B 17 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Carter Jensen C 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
31 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
32 Zach Thornton SP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Cole Carrigg OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Ian Seymour SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Heriberto Hernandez OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Ty France 1B 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Heliot Ramos OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Josh Bell 1B 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Alex Lange RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Christian Scott SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Luis Robert Jr. OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Ryan Jeffers C 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Merrill Kelly SP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Braden Montgomery OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Travis Bazzana 2B 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Grant Taylor SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Shane Bieber SP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 JJ Bleday OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Jacob Webb RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Tyler Wells SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Jake Burger 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Francisco Alvarez C 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Shane Drohan SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Gleyber Torres 2B 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Walbert Urena SP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Dominic Canzone OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Kyle Leahy SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Dylan Crews OF 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Robert Gasser SP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Dalton Rushing C 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Bryce Eldridge 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Jake Mangum OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Kade Anderson SP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Cooper Pratt SS 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
76 Tristan Peters OF 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
77 Lane Thomas OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Nolan Arenado 3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Jung Hoo Lee OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
82 Victor Mesa Jr. OF 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Jordan Romano RP 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Hogan Harris RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Keider Montero SP/RP 39 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Gage Jump SP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Brandon Sproat SP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Clayton Beeter RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Cole Young 2B 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Erik Miller RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Clay Holmes SP 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Bailey Ober SP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Kumar Rocker SP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Luke Weaver RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Tommy Edman, Gleyber Torres, Kody Clemens, Christian Scott, Shane Drohan, and more. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Gleyber Torres, Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres had his best game since returning from the injured list last week in Tuesday's 14-0 blowout victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles, going 2-for-5 at the plate with a home run, a double, a season-high five RBI, a run scored, and two strikeouts.

The 29-year-old Venezuelan second baseman played in just his 51st game of the season on Tuesday because of injuries, but he's now hitting .272 with a .778 OPS. Torres only has five home runs on the year, but he's never been a big power guy -- one outlier 30-homer campaign back in 2019 with the New York Yankees in his second year in the majors.

Where he can help down the stretch is with his batting average, thanks to his high contact rate, and in on-base percentage because of his excellent plate discipline. Torres isn't going to move the needle much in the counting stats, but he can certainly be a boost to your fantasy team's average and OBP the rest of the way if he stays healthy. He's currently rostered in under half of Yahoo leagues, too.

 

Kody Clemens, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins infielder/outfielder Kody Clemens is batting .243/.299/.488 with 18 home runs, 49 RBI, and seven stolen bases across 338 at-bats. He needs one more homer to match the career-high 19 he set last season, and the underlying contact supports the power.

Clemens owns a 92.7 mph average exit velocity, 47.1% hard-hit rate, and 12.2% barrel rate, so this is more than a brief hot streak. A .250 expected average suggests his current mark is reasonable, although a 23.0% strikeout rate can still lead to uneven stretches. Clemens has appeared at first base, second base, and all three outfield positions, with Yahoo eligibility at 1B/2B/OF.

Yahoo managers have passed on him in 61% of leagues, while RotoBaller ranks him 59th in its Week 18 waiver rankings with an add recommendation for 12-team formats. Managers seeking power and lineup flexibility should roster him at that depth.

Tommy Edman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman has hit his way back into mixed-league relevance since returning from right ankle surgery. He is batting .337/.414/.490 with two home runs, 17 RBI, 17 runs, and three stolen bases through 113 plate appearances.

A .413 BABIP warns that the average will cool, but a .317 expected average, 89.4 mph average exit velocity, and 40.5% hard-hit rate show he has not simply been getting lucky. Edman's 2B/3B/OF eligibility makes him easy to keep active even as Los Angeles moves him around the diamond.

He will not carry a roster in power or steals, but he can help across the board without leaving managers exposed in any one category. Edman is still sitting on the waiver wire in 67% of Yahoo leagues and ranks 34th in RotoBaller's Week 18 rankings, with an add recommendation for 12-team formats. He should already be rostered at that depth.

Christian Scott, New York Mets

New York Mets starting pitcher Christian Scott has turned his first season back from Tommy John surgery into a useful source of strikeouts. The 27-year-old owns a 3.13 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 78 strikeouts across 63 1/3 innings, while his 28.8% strikeout rate is up sharply from 19.8% as a rookie in 2024.

Scott's four-seam fastball has climbed from 94.2 mph to 95.4 mph, and opponents are batting .211 with a 34.1% whiff rate against his sweeper. The workload and control still create some risk. Scott has not completed six innings in any of his 14 starts, carries a 10.7% walk rate, and owns a 4.01 expected ERA.

He also lasted only 3 2/3 innings against Milwaukee on July 22, allowing three runs and three walks. Even so, he remains available in 72% of Yahoo leagues and ranks 52nd in RotoBaller's Week 18 waiver rankings. Scott is a priority strikeout addition in 12-team leagues.

Shane Drohan, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Shane Drohan has a 3.51 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 82 strikeouts against 23 walks through 82 innings. The left-hander has remained in the rotation for 10 consecutive starts since June 1, and his underlying numbers support more than short-term streaming value.

Drohan owns a 3.33 expected ERA, 24.0% strikeout rate, and 6.7% walk rate. Drohan did allow five earned runs over six innings against the Colorado Rockies on Friday, July 24, so he is not an automatic start in every matchup. Even so, one poor outing does not erase the stable role, solid ratios, and strikeout-per-inning production.

Roughly two-thirds of Yahoo leagues still have Drohan available, while RotoBaller ranks him 71st among its current waiver options with a recommendation for 12-team formats. He belongs on rosters in standard mixed leagues, even if managers remain selective with tougher matchups.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
T.J, Rumfield 1B 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Isaac Paredes 2B 61 Add in All Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 27 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gleyber Torres 2B 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Cole Young 2B 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kyle Karros 3B 17 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Wilson SS 62 Add in All Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cooper Pratt SS 9 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Brandon Marsh OF 63 Add in All Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 65 Add in All Leagues
Jake McCarthy OF 67 Add in All Leagues
Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
Carson Benge OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 52 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Garrett Mitchell OF 19 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heliot Ramos OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Robert Jr. OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Braden Montgomery OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Mangum OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Lane Thomas OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Victor Mesa Jr. OF 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 9 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Logan Henderson SP 65 Add in All Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 64 Add in All Leagues
Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 69 Add in All Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cade Cavalli SP 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Merrill Kelly SP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Bieber SP 52 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Robert Gasser SP 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 39 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Gage Jump SP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brandon Sproat SP 16 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Bailey Ober SP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Kumar Rocker SP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Relief Pitcher/Closer Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 69 Add in All Leagues
Kenley Jansen RP 69 Add in All Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Emilio Pagan RP 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Alex Lange RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jordan Romano RP 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 39 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Erik Miller RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Luke Weaver RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players, including Kumar Rocker, Tommy Edman, Christian Scott, Gleyber Torres, Cole Carrigg, Luke Keaschall, Shane Drohan, Kody Clemens, A.J. Ewing, Garrett Mitchell, Zach Thornton, Ty France, Alex Lange, Ryan Jeffers, Merrill Kelly, Robert Gasser, Dylan Crews, Jake Mangum, Tristan Peters, Lane Thomas, Brandon Sproat, Clayton Beeter, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Kumar Rocker, Tommy Edman, Christian Scott, Gleyber Torres, Cole Carrigg, Luke Keaschall, Shane Drohan, Kody Clemens, A.J. Ewing, Garrett Mitchell, Zach Thornton, Ty France, Alex Lange, Ryan Jeffers, Merrill Kelly, Robert Gasser, Dylan Crews, Jake Mangum, Tristan Peters, Lane Thomas, Brandon Sproat, Clayton Beeter, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand:

Tommy Edman
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tommy Edman
vs
Mason Montgomery
Tommy Edman
vs
Tanner Scott
Tommy Edman
vs
Royce Lewis
Tommy Edman
vs
Tyler Wells
Tommy Edman
vs
Brandon Sproat
Tommy Edman
vs
Jacob Webb
Tommy Edman
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Tommy Edman
vs
Jake Burger
Tommy Edman
vs
Tristan Peters
Tommy Edman
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Tommy Edman
vs
Dominic Canzone
Tommy Edman
vs
Yainer Diaz
Tommy Edman
vs
JJ Bleday
Tommy Edman
vs
Travis Bazzana
Tommy Edman
vs
Merrill Kelly
Tommy Edman
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Tommy Edman
vs
Braden Montgomery
Tommy Edman
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Tommy Edman
vs
Carson Benge
Tommy Edman
vs
Jake McCarthy
Tommy Edman
vs
Jose Caballero
Tommy Edman
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tommy Edman
vs
Curtis Mead
Tommy Edman
vs
Sam Antonacci
Christian Scott
vs
Kyle Karros
Christian Scott
vs
Cade Cavalli
Christian Scott
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Christian Scott
vs
Luke Keaschall
Christian Scott
vs
Kody Clemens
Christian Scott
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Christian Scott
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Christian Scott
vs
Shane Drohan
Christian Scott
vs
Grant Taylor
Christian Scott
vs
Josh Bell
Christian Scott
vs
Emilio Pagan
Christian Scott
vs
Gage Jump
Christian Scott
vs
Caleb Durbin
Christian Scott
vs
Cole Carrigg
Christian Scott
vs
Mickey Moniak
Christian Scott
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Christian Scott
vs
Heliot Ramos
Christian Scott
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Christian Scott
vs
Jake Bennett
Christian Scott
vs
Troy Melton
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Latz
Christian Scott
vs
Logan Henderson
Christian Scott
vs
Joey Cantillo
Christian Scott
vs
Griffin Jax
Christian Scott
vs
Ian Seymour
Gleyber Torres
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Gleyber Torres
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Gleyber Torres
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Gleyber Torres
vs
Henry Bolte
Gleyber Torres
vs
Alex Lange
Gleyber Torres
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Gleyber Torres
vs
Lane Thomas
Gleyber Torres
vs
Willi Castro
Gleyber Torres
vs
Kade Anderson
Gleyber Torres
vs
Chase Meidroth
Gleyber Torres
vs
Joshua Baez
Gleyber Torres
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Gleyber Torres
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Gleyber Torres
vs
Walbert Urena
Gleyber Torres
vs
Braden Montgomery
Gleyber Torres
vs
Spencer Steer
Gleyber Torres
vs
Merrill Kelly
Gleyber Torres
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Cole Carrigg
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Luke Keaschall
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Luke Keaschall
vs
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Luke Keaschall
vs
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Luke Keaschall
vs
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Luke Keaschall
vs
Kyle Karros
Luke Keaschall
vs
Josh Bell
Luke Keaschall
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Luke Keaschall
vs
Gage Jump
Luke Keaschall
vs
Kody Clemens
Luke Keaschall
vs
Cole Carrigg
Luke Keaschall
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Luke Keaschall
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Luke Keaschall
vs
Grant Taylor
Luke Keaschall
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Luke Keaschall
vs
Emilio Pagan
Luke Keaschall
vs
Travis Bazzana
Luke Keaschall
vs
Caleb Durbin
Luke Keaschall
vs
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Luke Keaschall
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Luke Keaschall
vs
Carson Benge
Luke Keaschall
vs
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Luke Keaschall
vs
Jose Caballero
Luke Keaschall
vs
Chase DeLauter
Luke Keaschall
vs
Curtis Mead
Luke Keaschall
vs
Sam Antonacci
Shane Drohan
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Shane Drohan
vs
Josh Bell
Shane Drohan
vs
Luke Keaschall
Shane Drohan
vs
Gage Jump
Shane Drohan
vs
Cade Cavalli
Shane Drohan
vs
Cole Carrigg
Shane Drohan
vs
Christian Scott
Shane Drohan
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Shane Drohan
vs
Kyle Karros
Shane Drohan
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Shane Drohan
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Shane Drohan
vs
Travis Bazzana
Shane Drohan
vs
Kody Clemens
Shane Drohan
vs
Yainer Diaz
Shane Drohan
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Shane Drohan
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Shane Drohan
vs
Grant Taylor
Shane Drohan
vs
Jake Burger
Shane Drohan
vs
Jake Bennett
Shane Drohan
vs
Troy Melton
Shane Drohan
vs
Jacob Latz
Shane Drohan
vs
Logan Henderson
Shane Drohan
vs
Joey Cantillo
Shane Drohan
vs
Kenley Jansen
Shane Drohan
vs
Griffin Jax
Kody Clemens
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Kody Clemens
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Kody Clemens
vs
Grant Taylor
Kody Clemens
vs
Kyle Karros
Kody Clemens
vs
Emilio Pagan
Kody Clemens
vs
Christian Scott
Kody Clemens
vs
Caleb Durbin
Kody Clemens
vs
Cade Cavalli
Kody Clemens
vs
Mickey Moniak
Kody Clemens
vs
Luke Keaschall
Kody Clemens
vs
Heliot Ramos
Kody Clemens
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Kody Clemens
vs
Sam Antonacci
Kody Clemens
vs
Shane Drohan
Kody Clemens
vs
Carter Jensen
Kody Clemens
vs
Josh Bell
Kody Clemens
vs
Ian Seymour
Kody Clemens
vs
Gage Jump
Kody Clemens
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Kody Clemens
vs
Carson Benge
Kody Clemens
vs
Jake McCarthy
Kody Clemens
vs
Jose Caballero
Kody Clemens
vs
Chase DeLauter
Kody Clemens
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Kody Clemens
vs
Curtis Mead
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jacob Wilson
A.J. Ewing
vs
T.J. Rumfield
A.J. Ewing
vs
Joey Cantillo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Kenley Jansen
A.J. Ewing
vs
Chase DeLauter
A.J. Ewing
vs
Curtis Mead
A.J. Ewing
vs
Logan Henderson
A.J. Ewing
vs
Samuel Basallo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jose Caballero
A.J. Ewing
vs
Griffin Jax
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jacob Latz
A.J. Ewing
vs
Ian Seymour
A.J. Ewing
vs
Troy Melton
A.J. Ewing
vs
Carter Jensen
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake Bennett
A.J. Ewing
vs
Sam Antonacci
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake McCarthy
A.J. Ewing
vs
Heliot Ramos
A.J. Ewing
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
A.J. Ewing
vs
Carson Benge
A.J. Ewing
vs
Mickey Moniak
A.J. Ewing
vs
Caleb Durbin
A.J. Ewing
vs
Mauricio Dubon
A.J. Ewing
vs
Travis Bazzana
A.J. Ewing
vs
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Garrett Mitchell
vs
Kody Clemens
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Kyle Karros
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Christian Scott
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Grant Taylor
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Cade Cavalli
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Emilio Pagan
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Luke Keaschall
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Caleb Durbin
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Mickey Moniak
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Shane Drohan
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Heliot Ramos
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Josh Bell
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Sam Antonacci
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Gage Jump
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Carter Jensen
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Cole Carrigg
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Carson Benge
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Jake McCarthy
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Jose Caballero
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Chase DeLauter
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Zach Thornton
vs
Erik Miller
Zach Thornton
vs
Michael McGreevy
Zach Thornton
vs
Clayton Beeter
Zach Thornton
vs
Cole Young
Zach Thornton
vs
Luis Lara
Zach Thornton
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Zach Thornton
vs
Jake Mangum
Zach Thornton
vs
Luke Weaver
Zach Thornton
vs
Masyn Winn
Zach Thornton
vs
Nolan Arenado
Zach Thornton
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Zach Thornton
vs
Dalton Rushing
Zach Thornton
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Zach Thornton
vs
Robert Gasser
Zach Thornton
vs
Bailey Ober
Zach Thornton
vs
Shane Bieber
Zach Thornton
vs
Tommy White
Zach Thornton
vs
Clay Holmes
Zach Thornton
vs
Jake Bennett
Zach Thornton
vs
Troy Melton
Zach Thornton
vs
Jacob Latz
Zach Thornton
vs
Logan Henderson
Zach Thornton
vs
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Zach Thornton
vs
Griffin Jax
Zach Thornton
vs
Ian Seymour
Ty France
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Ty France
vs
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Ty France
vs
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Ty France
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Ty France
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Ty France
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Ty France
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Ty France
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Ty France
vs
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Ty France
vs
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Ty France
vs
Chase Meidroth
Ty France
vs
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Ty France
vs
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Ty France
vs
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Ty France
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Ty France
vs
Clayton Beeter
Ty France
vs
Henry Bolte
Ty France
vs
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Ty France
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Ty France
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Ty France
vs
Curtis Mead
Ty France
vs
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Ty France
vs
Josh Bell
Ty France
vs
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Ty France
vs
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Alex Lange
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Alex Lange
vs
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Alex Lange
vs
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Alex Lange
vs
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Alex Lange
vs
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Alex Lange
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Alex Lange
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Alex Lange
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Alex Lange
vs
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Alex Lange
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Alex Lange
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Alex Lange
vs
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Alex Lange
vs
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Alex Lange
vs
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Alex Lange
vs
Dominic Canzone
Alex Lange
vs
Chase Meidroth
Alex Lange
vs
Tristan Peters
Alex Lange
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Alex Lange
vs
Troy Melton
Alex Lange
vs
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Alex Lange
vs
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Alex Lange
vs
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Alex Lange
vs
Griffin Jax
Alex Lange
vs
Ian Seymour
Alex Lange
vs
Emilio Pagan
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Brandon Sproat
Ryan Jeffers
vs
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Ryan Jeffers
vs
Royce Lewis
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Dominic Canzone
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Mason Montgomery
Ryan Jeffers
vs
JJ Bleday
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Tommy Edman
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Merrill Kelly
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Nick Gonzales
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Braden Montgomery
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Tanner Scott
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Tyler Wells
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Joshua Baez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Jacob Webb
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Kade Anderson
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Jake Burger
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Lane Thomas
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Samuel Basallo
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Carter Jensen
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Yainer Diaz
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Dalton Rushing
Merrill Kelly
vs
JJ Bleday
Merrill Kelly
vs
Braden Montgomery
Merrill Kelly
vs
Dominic Canzone
Merrill Kelly
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Merrill Kelly
vs
Tristan Peters
Merrill Kelly
vs
Joshua Baez
Merrill Kelly
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Merrill Kelly
vs
Kade Anderson
Merrill Kelly
vs
Brandon Sproat
Merrill Kelly
vs
Lane Thomas
Merrill Kelly
vs
Royce Lewis
Merrill Kelly
vs
Alex Lange
Merrill Kelly
vs
Mason Montgomery
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Merrill Kelly
vs
Tommy Edman
Merrill Kelly
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Merrill Kelly
vs
Nick Gonzales
Merrill Kelly
vs
Gleyber Torres
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jake Bennett
Merrill Kelly
vs
Troy Melton
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jacob Latz
Merrill Kelly
vs
Logan Henderson
Merrill Kelly
vs
Joey Cantillo
Merrill Kelly
vs
Griffin Jax
Merrill Kelly
vs
Ian Seymour
Robert Gasser
vs
Dalton Rushing
Robert Gasser
vs
Shane Bieber
Robert Gasser
vs
Nolan Arenado
Robert Gasser
vs
Clay Holmes
Robert Gasser
vs
Luke Weaver
Robert Gasser
vs
Walker Jenkins
Robert Gasser
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Robert Gasser
vs
Charlie Condon
Robert Gasser
vs
Cole Young
Robert Gasser
vs
Max Clark
Robert Gasser
vs
Michael McGreevy
Robert Gasser
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Robert Gasser
vs
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Robert Gasser
vs
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Robert Gasser
vs
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Robert Gasser
vs
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Robert Gasser
vs
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Robert Gasser
vs
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Robert Gasser
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Robert Gasser
vs
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Robert Gasser
vs
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Robert Gasser
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Robert Gasser
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Robert Gasser
vs
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Robert Gasser
vs
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Jake Mangum
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Jake Mangum
vs
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Jake Mangum
vs
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Jake Mangum
vs
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Jake Mangum
vs
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Jake Mangum
vs
Erik Miller
Jake Mangum
vs
Bailey Ober
Jake Mangum
vs
Zach Thornton
Jake Mangum
vs
Tommy White
Jake Mangum
vs
Michael McGreevy
Jake Mangum
vs
Ty France
Jake Mangum
vs
Cole Young
Jake Mangum
vs
Cooper Pratt
Jake Mangum
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Jake Mangum
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Jake Mangum
vs
Luke Weaver
Jake Mangum
vs
Spencer Steer
Jake Mangum
vs
Nolan Arenado
Jake Mangum
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jake Mangum
vs
Carson Benge
Jake Mangum
vs
Jake McCarthy
Jake Mangum
vs
Jose Caballero
Jake Mangum
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jake Mangum
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jake Mangum
vs
Heliot Ramos
Tristan Peters
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Tristan Peters
vs
Dominic Canzone
Tristan Peters
vs
Brandon Sproat
Tristan Peters
vs
JJ Bleday
Tristan Peters
vs
Royce Lewis
Tristan Peters
vs
Merrill Kelly
Tristan Peters
vs
Mason Montgomery
Tristan Peters
vs
Braden Montgomery
Tristan Peters
vs
Tommy Edman
Tristan Peters
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Tristan Peters
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tristan Peters
vs
Joshua Baez
Tristan Peters
vs
Tanner Scott
Tristan Peters
vs
Kade Anderson
Tristan Peters
vs
Tyler Wells
Tristan Peters
vs
Lane Thomas
Tristan Peters
vs
Jacob Webb
Tristan Peters
vs
Alex Lange
Tristan Peters
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Tristan Peters
vs
Carson Benge
Tristan Peters
vs
Jake McCarthy
Tristan Peters
vs
Jose Caballero
Tristan Peters
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tristan Peters
vs
Sam Antonacci
Tristan Peters
vs
Heliot Ramos
Lane Thomas
vs
Kade Anderson
Lane Thomas
vs
Alex Lange
Lane Thomas
vs
Joshua Baez
Lane Thomas
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Lane Thomas
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Lane Thomas
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Lane Thomas
vs
Braden Montgomery
Lane Thomas
vs
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Lane Thomas
vs
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Lane Thomas
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Lane Thomas
vs
JJ Bleday
Lane Thomas
vs
Henry Bolte
Lane Thomas
vs
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Lane Thomas
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Jasson Dominguez
Lane Thomas
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Tristan Peters
Lane Thomas
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Lane Thomas
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Lane Thomas
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Lane Thomas
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Lane Thomas
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Carson Benge
Lane Thomas
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Lane Thomas
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Lane Thomas
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Lane Thomas
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Lane Thomas
vs
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Brandon Sproat
vs
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Brandon Sproat
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Brandon Sproat
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Mason Montgomery
Brandon Sproat
vs
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Brandon Sproat
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Tommy Edman
Brandon Sproat
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Dominic Canzone
Brandon Sproat
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Brandon Sproat
vs
JJ Bleday
Brandon Sproat
vs
Tanner Scott
Brandon Sproat
vs
Merrill Kelly
Brandon Sproat
vs
Tyler Wells
Brandon Sproat
vs
Braden Montgomery
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jacob Webb
Brandon Sproat
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jake Burger
Brandon Sproat
vs
Joshua Baez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Kade Anderson
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jake Bennett
Brandon Sproat
vs
Troy Melton
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jacob Latz
Brandon Sproat
vs
Logan Henderson
Brandon Sproat
vs
Joey Cantillo
Brandon Sproat
vs
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Brandon Sproat
vs
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Clayton Beeter
vs
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
vs
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Clayton Beeter
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Bailey Ober
Clayton Beeter
vs
Luke Weaver
Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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Nolan Arenado
Clayton Beeter
vs
Ty France
Clayton Beeter
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Clayton Beeter
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vs
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vs
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Clayton Beeter
vs
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Clayton Beeter
vs
Ian Seymour
Clayton Beeter
vs
Emilio Pagan

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to Have Tests on Hamstring Injury
Wyatt Langford

X-Rays Come Back Negative, Could Play on Sunday
Shea Langeliers

has Torn Meniscus, Could Miss Rest of the Season
Julian Phillips

Signs Training Camp Deal With Rockets
Connelly Early

Traded to Washington
Curtis Mead

to Join Red Sox in Major Trade
Denny Hamlin

Willing to Take Risks for First Brickyard 400 Victory
Kyle Larson

Looking at Another Great Brickyard 400
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Hits Wall in Practice, Qualifies 29th for Brickyard 400
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Fast at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Wins Pole for Brickyard 400
Vyacheslav Buteyets

Set to Continue Career in KHL
Akira Schmid

Signs Two-Year Deal With Panthers
Cole Sillinger

Re-Signs With Blue Jackets for Three Years
Bogdan Guskov

An Underdog At UFC Abu Dhabi
Magomed Ankalaev

Returns At UFC Abu Dhabi
Ramazan Temirov

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Steve Erceg

Set For UFC Abu Dhabi Co-Main Event
Islam Dulatov

Set For His Second UFC Fight
Wellington Turman

In Dire Need Of Victory
Damian Rzepecki

Looks To Remain Undefeated
Magomed Zaynukov

Set For UFC Debut
CFB

Four-Star Quarterback Lukas Prock Commits to Indiana
CFB

Steve Sarkisian Creates "Cap Space" at Texas
CFB

John Meredith III to Enroll at Texas This Fall
CFB

Lane Kiffin Compares Sam Leavitt to Jaxson Dart
CFB

Will Hammond Named Starting Quarterback at Texas Tech
CFB

Arch Manning Takes Ownership of Leading Team
CFB

Kamario Taylor a Special Talent at Quarterback Position
NHL

Hunter Shepard Links Up With KHL Team
NHL

Nils Aman Returns to Sweden on Three-Year Deal
Nikita Grebenkin

on Track to Be Ready for Training Camp
Danton Heinen

Blue Jackets Sign Danton Heinen to Two-Way Deal
Jet Greaves

Signs Three-Year, $15 Million Deal With Blue Jackets
CHI

Patrick Kane Rejoins Blackhawks on Two-Year Deal
CFB

Antwan Raymond a Contender to Lead Country in Rushing
CFB

Bryant Wesco Jr. Still a Top Wideout After Injury-Shortened Season
CFB

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Has Upgraded Supporting Cast Entering Year 2
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