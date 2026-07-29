July 29, 2026

Andy's top 20 fantasy baseball prospect rankings for MLB prospects in the minor leagues. His July 2026 dynasty prospect rankings for fantasy baseball.

Welcome, RotoBallers, to another prospect update. The All-Star break is behind us, and the calendar is set to turn to August, which means it's time to revisit our top-20 prospect rankings.

As a reminder, the prospects we will spotlight in this ranking have yet to reach the majors. Names such as Colt Emerson and Braden Montgomery may still have their "prospect" eligibility on some lists, but here we will exclude them.

Be sure to follow RotoBaller MLB on X for all of our league-winning content and me, @A_Smith_FS, for any questions. Additionally, be sure to use discount code SMITH for 50% off any Premium Packages and gain access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Let's dive in!

Top-20 Non-Debuted Prospects: July Update

Honorable Mentions

Hitters:

Joshua Baez (STL)

Lazaro Montes (SEA)

JoJo Parker (TOR)

Roch Cholowsky (CWS)

Grady Emerson (TB)

Josuar Gonzalez (SF)

Pitchers:

Liam Doyle (STL)

Jamie Arnold (ATH)

Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Prospect Outlooks

Mike Sirota, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Mike Sirota continues to impress in the Dodger system. The former third-round pick out of Northwestern has continued to flash immense upside at the plate this season and has now entered the top five of my rankings.

Sirota opened the 2026 season at High-A Tulsa and needed only 35 games to move up to Double-A. With Tulsa, Sirota carried an elite .325/.478/.602 slash line with 11 doubles, seven home runs and eight stolen bases. He posted a 22.6% K%, right in line with his previous marks at Low-A the season prior, and even a strong 20.1% BB%.

Since moving up to Double-A, the young outfielder has looked just as dominant, holding a .321/.468/.522 line with 12 doubles, seven home runs and four stolen bases over a 50-game stint. As expected, Sirota has maintained a near-identical 21.1% K% and a 19.8% BB%, which is an excellent sign.

Additionally, at Double-A, Sirota has raised his fly-ball rate to 33.6%, a stark jump from the 24.1% he posted back at High-A over the first month of the season.

Sirota is not only a budding star in the Dodgers system but in the entire minor leagues. If you have him on a dynasty team, continue to stash him with confidence. Rebuilding teams should also not be afraid to pay a high price for Sirota, as his value will only continue to rise as he moves through the upper minor leagues.

MLB's No. 41 prospect extends his on-base streak to 41 games! Mike Sirota (@Dodgers) mashes his first Double-A homer and raises his slash line to .314/.489/.486 through 11 games for the @TulsaDrillers. pic.twitter.com/ZuUJSDrjFG — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 31, 2026

Josue De Paula, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Not to be outdone by the name above him, Josue De Paula is in lockstep with Sirota for the No. 4/No. 5 spot on my ranking. De Paula sits a bit higher on MLB.com's ranking (compared to Sirota), but both are well worthy of holding this spot.

The 21-year-old spent the first part of the 2025 season at the High-A level and has owned a similar trend in 2026, spending his entire campaign with Double-A. At Double-A, De Paula has posted an elite .309/.404/.528 slash line across 88 games. During this stretch, the outfielder has hit 27 doubles, launched 16 long balls, and even chipped in 27 stolen bases.

His .932 OPS at Double-A is a major jump from his .827 OPS he held at High-A last summer.

Looking deeper, De Paula has made some very notable strides that have earned him his position on my ranking. At Double-A, the 21-year-old has held a 13.5% K%, a notable drop from the 20.2% K% he held over his lengthy stint at the High-A level last summer.

In terms of his long-term outlook, FanGraphs gives De Paula a 70 Futures Grade in raw power and a 60 Futures Grade in game power, suggesting the slugger could not only be a threat on the basepaths, but also push for a 30+ HR season once he reaches the big leagues and fully develops.

Franklin Arias, SS, Boston Red Sox

Franklin Arias got himself in the prospect news this week as he finally earned the call to Triple-A Worcester. The top prospect in the Boston system was showcasing elite talent at the Double-A level and is now just one stop away from a potential late-season call-up to Boston.

With Double-A Portland, Arias appeared in 75 games and posted an eye-catching .318/.407/.587 slash line with 17 doubles, 19 home runs, and five stolen bases. During the entire 2025 season, Arias hit just eight total long balls. Seeing him find his power swing against much tougher pitching is an excellent sign of his development.

Additionally, despite tapping into more of his raw power, the 20-year-old has maintained a 13.9% K% and a sharp 11.1% BB%.

While Arias has gone 0-for-8 over his first two games at Triple-A, he is solidifying himself as one of the premier shortstops in the minors, despite sharing potential with the likes of Leo De Vries, Eli Willits and Jesus Made.

Theo Gillen, OF, Tampa Bay Rays

There may not have been a prospect in the first half who has improved his standing more than Tampa Bay's Theo Gillen. Gillen, a former 18th-overall pick, now sits as MLB.com's No. 9 prospect and clear top option in the Rays pipeline.

The outfielder spent the entire 2025 season at the Low-A level, where he posted a solid .267/.433/.387 slash line with just five home runs and an impressive 36 stolen bases. However, he has looked like a completely different hitter in 2026.

He began the 2026 season with High-A Bowling Green, where he carried an elite .342/.449/.589 slash line with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 28 stolen bases over a short 57-game stint. This dominant play earned him a much earlier-than-expected ticket to Double-A.

With Montgomery, Gillen has yet to dramatically slow down, carrying a .276/.376/.494 line with three doubles, four home runs and another eight stolen bases. On the season, Gillen has hit 16 home runs and swiped 36 bags.

In terms of future outlook, FanGraphs is quite bullish on his potential as he holds a 60 Futures Grade score in game power and a 55 Futures Grade in speed. Like De Paula, Gillen has a very favorable profile for fantasy as his five-category upside is already beginning to show.

"Remember the name Theo Gillen!"@RaysBaseball's No. 1 prospect rips a walk-off homer to cap a multihit, three-RBI performance for Double-A @BiscuitBaseball: pic.twitter.com/sh4VVm5LcD — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 25, 2026

Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Walker Jenkins had a sluggish start to the Triple-A season as he battled some injuries but has begun to showcase his true upside. Over his first 25 games of the campaign, Jenkins held a .256/.396/.389 line with just two round-trippers. However, since returning from the injured list, the top-ranked prospect in Minnesota has carried a much-improved .279/.340/.477 line.

During this 22-game stretch, Jenkins has carried a .817 OPS with seven doubles, two home runs and four stolen bases. More importantly, even with increased power, Jenkins has maintained a strong eye with a 12:8 K:BB.

During the 2025 season, Jenkins held a .286/.399/.451 line with 10 home runs and 17 stolen bases.

While injuries have always been his Achilles heel, when active, Jenkins has shown a high-end eye while being a productive five-category positional player. Managers should keep a close eye on his status as a late-season promotion to Minnesota is all but expected.

Those in a rebuilding stage should not be afraid to target the oft-injured Jenkins in a trade. Once he earns the call later this summer, his value will dramatically increase.

Rainiel Rodriguez, C, St. Louis Cardinals

The final hitter we will spotlight in this month's edition is the top catcher on our rankings. Rodriguez began the season swinging a scorching hot bat, which prompted the early call-up to the Double-A level. He opened the 2026 season with High-A, where he posted a dominant .311/.430/.519 line with a .949 OPS across his first 28 games of the campaign.

During this noted stretch, Rodriguez hit eight doubles, launched four long balls and held a 24:19 K:BB. In relation to his 2025 marks, Rodriguez looked far more comfortable, as he posted a lower .871 OPS over a 60-game stint with Low-A.

However, the backstop has not seen this production carry over to the Double-A level in his first taste. Through 52 games with Springfield, the catcher has posted a .268/.360/.449 line with 10 doubles and nine home runs. Unlike the other names we have noted, Rodriguez's underlying marks have taken a slight step back over his first look against tougher pitching.

His strikeout rate has climbed to 24.3% in relation to the 18.8% he held at High-A. His walk rate has also dropped from 14.8% to 10.5%.

Dynasty managers should keep a close eye on his production as he should be in a prime position to potentially open the 2027 season at Triple-A if he can take another step forward.

Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Rounding out this month's column will be our top pitcher. While his Double-A teammate Ryan Sloan has also turned in a stellar showing over the past month of action, Kade Anderson has continued to pitch on his own level and has solidified himself as the clear No. 1 pitching prospect over Seth Hernandez.

The southpaw out of LSU joined the Mariners with the third overall pick in last summer's draft and has exceeded all expectations. The Mariners sent their top prospect to Double-A to begin his professional career at the start of the 2026 season, and he has been knocking on the Triple-A door ever since.

So far, the left-hander has made 15 starts (77 2/3 innings) and logged a near-perfect 1.27 ERA and a 0.64 WHIP. During this stretch, the lefty has struck out 15 hitters and allowed only 10 free passes. Anderson is potentially coming off his best start of the season as he tossed five perfect frames on July 24 with seven strikeouts.

Removing his lone outlier outing on May 16, where he allowed a season-worst five runs, Anderson would carry a 0.73 ERA through 73 2/3 innings of work.

While Seattle's deep pitching staff kept the MLB door shut, with Emerson Hancock potentially on the trade block, he seems poised for a second-half debut.

Kade Anderson was flawless again last night. Friday: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K Season: 15 GS, 77.2 IP, 1.27 ERA, 0.64 WHIP, 3.6% BB, 41.7% K He's truly having one of the best seasons from a pitching prospect EVER.#TridentsUppic.twitter.com/Six7rwRFsP — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) July 25, 2026

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