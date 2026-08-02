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Waiver Wire Rankings - Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 19 (Hitters and Pitchers)

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Quinn Mathews - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 19 of the 2026 MLB season. These are free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 19 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

It's officially August, and we have two months left of the 2026 MLB season. The MLB Trade Deadline is on Monday, and we could see players shuffled around as teams bolster their rosters for a World Series run. We saw the Tigers trade ace Tarik Skubal to the Dodgers in exchange for prospects. At RotoBaller HQ, we updated our waiver rankings to account for the latest news with our fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 19 (August 3 - August 9) of the 2026 MLB season. 

Over the weekend, we saw Skubal shipped to the Dodgers for Zyhir Hope, River Ryan, and Brady Smith. The Braves acquired outfielder Lane Thomas and pitcher Bailey Falter from the Kansas City Royals, while the White Sox acquired right-hander Luis Castillo from the Mariners for Seranthony Dominguez, Nolan Jones, and Boston Smith. With the trade deadline comes rumors, as George Kirby, Adley Rutschman, and Randy Arozarena are rumored to be traded. In injury news, Pirates first baseman/outfielder Ryan O'Hearn will miss the next six to eight weeks with a left quad strain. 

As always, we are here to help you prioritize which player to add using our waiver wire rankings article. This edition features players such as Max Clark, Kade Anderson, Charlie Condon, Zac Thornton, Quinn Mathews, and more, who are listed in our initial waiver wire rankings. Read more to see where these players rank in our waiver wire rankings for the week ahead.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
2 Logan Henderson SP 65 Add in All Leagues
3 Jared Jones SP 54 Add in All Leagues
4 Troy Melton SP/RP 69 Add in All Leagues
5 Jake Bennett SP 59 Add in All Leagues
6 Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
7 Jacob Wilson SS 60 Add in All Leagues
8 Max Clark OF 33 Add in All Leagues
9 Chase DeLauter OF 63 Add in All Leagues
10 Jac Caglianone 1B/OF 62 Add in All Leagues
11 Eugenio Suarez 3B 68 Add in All Leagues
12 Brandon Marsh OF 58 Add in All Leagues
13 Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
14 Jake McCarthy OF 63 Add in All Leagues
15 Emilio Pagan RP 69 Add in All Leagues
16 Kenley Jansen RP 69 Add in All Leagues
17 Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 T.J. Rumfield 1B 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Carson Benge OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Cade Cavalli SP 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Mickey Moniak OF 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Griffin Jax SP/RP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Christian Scott SP 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Heriberto Hernandez OF 18 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Zach Thornton SP 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
31 Samuel Basallo C 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
32 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
33 Kyle Karros 3B 13 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
34 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
35 Ian Seymour SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Ty France 1B 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Braden Montgomery OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Quinn Mathews SP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Cole Carrigg OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Merrill Kelly SP 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Garrett Mitchell OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 JJ Bleday OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Shane Drohan SP/RP 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Walbert Urena SP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Yainer Diaz C 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Ryan Jeffers C 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Heliot Ramos OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Carter Jensen C 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Grant Taylor SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Tyler Wells SP/RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Will Warren SP 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Francisco Alvarez C 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Dominic Canzone OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Kyle Leahy SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Dylan Crews OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Jacob Webb RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Jake Mangum OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Cooper Pratt SS 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Josh Bell 1B 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Travis Bazzana 2B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Jake Burger 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Gleyber Torres 2B 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Robert Gasser SP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Kumar Rocker SP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
76 Nolan Arenado 3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
77 Kade Anderson SP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Dalton Rushing C 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Cole Young 2B 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Bryce Eldridge 1B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Brandon Sproat SP 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Jordan Romano RP 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
84 Jung Hoo Lee OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
85 Keider Montero SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
86 Hogan Harris RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Clay Holmes SP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Gage Jump SP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Brandyn Garcia RP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Clayton Beeter RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Tanner Scott RP 48 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Bailey Ober SP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Lane Thomas OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Tristan Peters OF 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

The roster percentage is from Yahoo! leagues.

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top names include Kade Anderson, Charlie Condon, Zac Thornton, Heriberto Hernandez, . We recap why these players rostered under 70% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar:

Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners left-handed pitching prospect Kade Anderson allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four across 4 2/3 scoreless innings in Friday's start with Double-A Arkansas. He threw 72 pitches, firing 45 of them for strikes.

Anderson has been terrific overall and owns a 1.27 ERA, 0.65 WHIP, and a whopping 119:12 K:BB across 82 1/3 innings pitched in Double-A. The 22-year-old has moved beyond Double-A and should be in line for a promotion to the majors, or at least a call-up to Triple-A Tacoma.

Anderson might not make his MLB debut until 2027, but could make a case if he continues to put up outstanding numbers in the minors.

Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies first base/outfield prospect Charlie Condon could be looking at a promotion sometime in the second half, according to Rockies farm director Chris Forbes. The Rockies' No. 3 prospect has been consistent all year and continues to push for a promotion to the big leagues.

Condon is slashing .284/.400/.545 with 20 home runs, 65 RBI, 79 runs, and six stolen bases with Triple-A Albuquerque this season. The Rockies are rumored to trade Hunter Goodman as well as other players, which could open a roster spot for Condon.

The 23-year-old has done everything he can to prove to be big-league ready and will likely make his MLB debut sometime this summer. Condon has a ton of upside, and fantasy managers should stash him in all leagues.

 

Zac Thornton, New York Mets

New York Mets starting pitcher Zac Thornton has made five MLB starts, and the rookie has already given fantasy managers more than a short-term streaming case. He is 2-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 0.91 WHIP through 29 2/3 innings, completing at least six frames in four straight outings.

Since returning from Triple-A on July 12, Thornton has allowed three earned runs over 19 1/3 innings. The strikeout ceiling is modest, with 22 punchouts on the season and a fastball that generally sits 89-92 mph. Thornton has compensated by limiting walks, keeping the ball in the park, and working deep enough to remain eligible for wins.

RotoBaller ranks him 27th among its Week 19 waiver options and recommends him for 12-team leagues, while its rankings listed him at just 26% rostered. Thornton has earned a place on mixed-league rosters, even if managers remain selective against tougher lineups.

 

Heriberto Hernandez, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins outfielder Heriberto Hernandez is batting .232/.305/.468 with 16 home runs, 43 RBI, 29 runs, and seven stolen bases across 263 at-bats. The power has firm support beneath it. Hernandez owns a 92.2 mph average exit velocity, 51.1% hard-hit rate, and 13.2% barrel rate, while his .506 expected slugging percentage sits comfortably above his actual mark.

The batting average will remain volatile because of a 25.2% strikeout rate, but Hernandez has played regularly in Miami's corner outfield and already provides more than home runs alone. Reaching 20 homers and 10 steals is firmly within range with two months remaining.

Despite that profile, only 18% of Yahoo leagues have him rostered. RotoBaller ranks Hernandez 25th among its Week 19 waiver options and recommends him for 12-team formats. His combination of legitimate power and useful speed makes him a strong addition at that league depth.

 

Max Clark, Detroit Tigers

Fantasy managers in all league formats need to consider picking up Detroit Tigers outfield prospect Max Clark off the waiver wire, as he is already 5-for-9 with a homer, three RBI, and two doubles in his first two MLB games of his career. The club's top overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline, is coming up from Triple-A Toledo after slashing .276/.368/.434 with 11 home runs and 21 bases in 90 games with the Mud Hens.

The 21-year-old former third overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft should immediately take over in Detroit as the starting center fielder due to his prospect pedigree and five-category upside. The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder, who hits from the left side, has only average pop, but he has started lofting the ball in the air more often.

Clark profiles more as a strong table-setter for the Tigers atop the lineup, and he could form a dangerous one-two punch for years to come with infielder Kevin McGonigle. Most intriguing for fantasy purposes with Clark is his plus-plus speed, so fantasy managers in need of that need to hop on Clark immediately.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Jac Caglianone 1B/OF 62 Add in All Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gleyber Torres 2B 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Young 2B 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Eugenio Suarez 3B 68 Add in All Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kyle Karros 3B 13 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Max Clark OF 33 Add in All Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 63 Add in All Leagues
Jac Caglianone 1B/OF 62 Add in All Leagues
Brandon Marsh OF 58 Add in All Leagues
Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
Jake McCarthy OF 63 Add in All Leagues
Carson Benge OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 18 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 66 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Braden Montgomery OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg OF 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Garrett Mitchell OF 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heliot Ramos OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Mangum OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 21 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Lane Thomas OF 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Samuel Basallo C 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Yainer Diaz C 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Carter Jensen C 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dalton Rushing C 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Logan Henderson SP 65 Add in All Leagues
Jared Jones SP 54 Add in All Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 69 Add in All Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 59 Add in All Leagues
Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
Cade Cavalli SP 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 29 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Quinn Mathews SP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Merrill Kelly SP 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Will Warren SP 50 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Robert Gasser SP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kumar Rocker SP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Sproat SP 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Gage Jump SP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Bailey Ober SP 18 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Troy Melton SP/RP 69 Add in All Leagues
Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
Emilio Pagan RP 69 Add in All Leagues
Kenley Jansen RP 69 Add in All Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 57 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jordan Romano RP 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brandyn Garcia RP 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 24 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tanner Scott RP 48 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Week 19 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball

In addition to these waiver wire rankings, we have also put together an assortment of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles. You can see the full roundup below to help prepare you for waiver wire runs:

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players like Max Clark, Heriberto Hernandez, Zac Thornton, Quinn Mathews, Kade Anderson, Charlie Condon, Heliot Ramos, Christian Scott, Joey Cantillo, Kyle Karros, A.J. Ewing, Ty France, Braden Montgomery, Garrett Mitchell, Shane Drohan, Brandon Pfaadt, Kyle Leahy, Dylan Crews, Jacob Webb, Jake Burger, Robert Gasser, Jordan Romano, and Tristan Peters. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Max Clark, Heriberto Hernandez, Zac Thornton, Quinn Mathews, Kade Anderson, Charlie Condon, Heliot Ramos, Christian Scott, Joey Cantillo, Kyle Karros, A.J. Ewing, Ty France, Braden Montgomery, Garrett Mitchell, Shane Drohan, Brandon Pfaadt, Kyle Leahy, Dylan Crews, Jacob Webb, Jake Burger, Robert Gasser, Jordan Romano, and Tristan Peters:

Max Clark
vs
Charlie Condon
Max Clark
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Max Clark
vs
Walker Jenkins
Max Clark
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Max Clark
vs
Clay Holmes
Max Clark
vs
Shane Bieber
Max Clark
vs
Robert Gasser
Max Clark
vs
Dalton Rushing
Max Clark
vs
Nolan Arenado
Max Clark
vs
Luke Weaver
Max Clark
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Max Clark
vs
Cole Young
Max Clark
vs
Michael McGreevy
Max Clark
vs
Zach Thornton
Max Clark
vs
Erik Miller
Max Clark
vs
Clayton Beeter
Max Clark
vs
Luis Lara
Max Clark
vs
Jake Mangum
Max Clark
vs
Masyn Winn
Max Clark
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Max Clark
vs
Carson Benge
Max Clark
vs
Jake McCarthy
Max Clark
vs
Jose Caballero
Max Clark
vs
Chase DeLauter
Max Clark
vs
Sam Antonacci
Max Clark
vs
Mickey Moniak
Max Clark
vs
Kody Clemens
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Yainer Diaz
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Jake Burger
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Travis Bazzana
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Jacob Webb
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Tyler Wells
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Tanner Scott
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Cole Carrigg
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Nick Gonzales
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Gage Jump
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Tommy Edman
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Josh Bell
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Mason Montgomery
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Shane Drohan
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Royce Lewis
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Luke Keaschall
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Carson Benge
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Jake McCarthy
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Jose Caballero
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Mickey Moniak
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Kody Clemens
Kade Anderson
vs
Joshua Baez
Kade Anderson
vs
Lane Thomas
Kade Anderson
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Kade Anderson
vs
Alex Lange
Kade Anderson
vs
Braden Montgomery
Kade Anderson
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Kade Anderson
vs
Merrill Kelly
Kade Anderson
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Kade Anderson
vs
JJ Bleday
Kade Anderson
vs
Gleyber Torres
Kade Anderson
vs
Dominic Canzone
Kade Anderson
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Kade Anderson
vs
Tristan Peters
Kade Anderson
vs
Henry Bolte
Kade Anderson
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Kade Anderson
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Kade Anderson
vs
Brandon Sproat
Kade Anderson
vs
Willi Castro
Kade Anderson
vs
Royce Lewis
Kade Anderson
vs
Jake Bennett
Kade Anderson
vs
Troy Melton
Kade Anderson
vs
Jacob Latz
Kade Anderson
vs
Logan Henderson
Kade Anderson
vs
Griffin Jax
Kade Anderson
vs
Ian Seymour
Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Clay Holmes
Charlie Condon
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George Lombard Jr.
Charlie Condon
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Shane Bieber
Charlie Condon
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Charlie Condon
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Robert Gasser
Charlie Condon
vs
Dalton Rushing
Charlie Condon
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Nolan Arenado
Charlie Condon
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Luke Weaver
Charlie Condon
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Andrew Kittredge
Charlie Condon
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Cole Young
Charlie Condon
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Michael McGreevy
Charlie Condon
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Zach Thornton
Charlie Condon
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Erik Miller
Charlie Condon
vs
Clayton Beeter
Charlie Condon
vs
Luis Lara
Charlie Condon
vs
Jake Mangum
Charlie Condon
vs
Masyn Winn
Charlie Condon
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Charlie Condon
vs
Carson Benge
Charlie Condon
vs
Jake McCarthy
Charlie Condon
vs
Jose Caballero
Charlie Condon
vs
Chase DeLauter
Charlie Condon
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Charlie Condon
vs
Curtis Mead
Charlie Condon
vs
Sam Antonacci
Heliot Ramos
vs
Sam Antonacci
Heliot Ramos
vs
Mickey Moniak
Heliot Ramos
vs
Carter Jensen
Heliot Ramos
vs
Caleb Durbin
Heliot Ramos
vs
Ian Seymour
Heliot Ramos
vs
Emilio Pagan
Heliot Ramos
vs
Griffin Jax
Heliot Ramos
vs
Grant Taylor
Heliot Ramos
vs
Samuel Basallo
Heliot Ramos
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Heliot Ramos
vs
Curtis Mead
Heliot Ramos
vs
Kody Clemens
Heliot Ramos
vs
Kenley Jansen
Heliot Ramos
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Heliot Ramos
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Heliot Ramos
vs
Kyle Karros
Heliot Ramos
vs
A.J. Ewing
Heliot Ramos
vs
Christian Scott
Heliot Ramos
vs
Jacob Wilson
Heliot Ramos
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Heliot Ramos
vs
Carson Benge
Heliot Ramos
vs
Jake McCarthy
Heliot Ramos
vs
Jose Caballero
Heliot Ramos
vs
Chase DeLauter
Heliot Ramos
vs
Luke Keaschall
Heliot Ramos
vs
Cole Carrigg
Heliot Ramos
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Christian Scott
vs
Kyle Karros
Christian Scott
vs
Cade Cavalli
Christian Scott
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Christian Scott
vs
Luke Keaschall
Christian Scott
vs
Kody Clemens
Christian Scott
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Christian Scott
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Christian Scott
vs
Shane Drohan
Christian Scott
vs
Grant Taylor
Christian Scott
vs
Josh Bell
Christian Scott
vs
Emilio Pagan
Christian Scott
vs
Gage Jump
Christian Scott
vs
Caleb Durbin
Christian Scott
vs
Cole Carrigg
Christian Scott
vs
Mickey Moniak
Christian Scott
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Christian Scott
vs
Heliot Ramos
Christian Scott
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Christian Scott
vs
Sam Antonacci
Christian Scott
vs
Jake Bennett
Christian Scott
vs
Troy Melton
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Latz
Christian Scott
vs
Logan Henderson
Christian Scott
vs
Griffin Jax
Christian Scott
vs
Ian Seymour
Christian Scott
vs
Tyler Wells
Christian Scott
vs
Mason Montgomery
Joey Cantillo
vs
Chase DeLauter
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jacob Wilson
Joey Cantillo
vs
Logan Henderson
Joey Cantillo
vs
A.J. Ewing
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jose Caballero
Joey Cantillo
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jacob Latz
Joey Cantillo
vs
Kenley Jansen
Joey Cantillo
vs
Troy Melton
Joey Cantillo
vs
Curtis Mead
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jake Bennett
Joey Cantillo
vs
Samuel Basallo
Joey Cantillo
vs
Jake McCarthy
Joey Cantillo
vs
Griffin Jax
Joey Cantillo
vs
Carson Benge
Joey Cantillo
vs
Ian Seymour
Joey Cantillo
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Joey Cantillo
vs
Carter Jensen
Joey Cantillo
vs
Sam Antonacci
Joey Cantillo
vs
Emilio Pagan
Joey Cantillo
vs
Grant Taylor
Joey Cantillo
vs
Cade Cavalli
Joey Cantillo
vs
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Joey Cantillo
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Joey Cantillo
vs
Tyler Wells
Joey Cantillo
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Joey Cantillo
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Kyle Karros
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Kyle Karros
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Christian Scott
Kyle Karros
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Kody Clemens
Kyle Karros
vs
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Kyle Karros
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Kyle Karros
vs
Luke Keaschall
Kyle Karros
vs
Grant Taylor
Kyle Karros
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Kyle Karros
vs
Emilio Pagan
Kyle Karros
vs
Shane Drohan
Kyle Karros
vs
Caleb Durbin
Kyle Karros
vs
Josh Bell
Kyle Karros
vs
Mickey Moniak
Kyle Karros
vs
Gage Jump
Kyle Karros
vs
Heliot Ramos
Kyle Karros
vs
Cole Carrigg
Kyle Karros
vs
Sam Antonacci
Kyle Karros
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Kyle Karros
vs
Carter Jensen
Kyle Karros
vs
Jose Caballero
Kyle Karros
vs
Curtis Mead
Kyle Karros
vs
Nick Gonzales
Kyle Karros
vs
Tommy Edman
Kyle Karros
vs
Royce Lewis
Kyle Karros
vs
Willi Castro
Kyle Karros
vs
Chase Meidroth
Kyle Karros
vs
Tommy White
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jacob Wilson
A.J. Ewing
vs
T.J. Rumfield
A.J. Ewing
vs
Joey Cantillo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Kenley Jansen
A.J. Ewing
vs
Chase DeLauter
A.J. Ewing
vs
Curtis Mead
A.J. Ewing
vs
Logan Henderson
A.J. Ewing
vs
Samuel Basallo
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jose Caballero
A.J. Ewing
vs
Griffin Jax
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jacob Latz
A.J. Ewing
vs
Ian Seymour
A.J. Ewing
vs
Troy Melton
A.J. Ewing
vs
Carter Jensen
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake Bennett
A.J. Ewing
vs
Sam Antonacci
A.J. Ewing
vs
Jake McCarthy
A.J. Ewing
vs
Heliot Ramos
A.J. Ewing
vs
Carson Benge
A.J. Ewing
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
A.J. Ewing
vs
Mickey Moniak
A.J. Ewing
vs
Caleb Durbin
A.J. Ewing
vs
Kody Clemens
A.J. Ewing
vs
Luke Keaschall
A.J. Ewing
vs
Cole Carrigg
A.J. Ewing
vs
Mauricio Dubon
A.J. Ewing
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Travis Bazzana
Ty France
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Cooper Pratt
Ty France
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Tommy White
Ty France
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Luis Robert Jr.
Ty France
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Bailey Ober
Ty France
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Spencer Steer
Ty France
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Reynaldo Lopez
Ty France
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Walbert Urena
Ty France
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Brayan Rocchio
Ty France
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Brandon Pfaadt
Ty France
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Masyn Winn
Ty France
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Chase Meidroth
Ty France
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Jake Mangum
Ty France
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Willi Castro
Ty France
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Luis Lara
Ty France
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Jasson Dominguez
Ty France
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Clayton Beeter
Ty France
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Henry Bolte
Ty France
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Erik Miller
Ty France
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Kerry Carpenter
Ty France
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Ty France
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T.J. Rumfield
Ty France
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Curtis Mead
Ty France
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Ty France
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Kody Clemens
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Josh Bell
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Royce Lewis
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Merrill Kelly
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JJ Bleday
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Joshua Baez
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Dominic Canzone
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Kade Anderson
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Lane Thomas
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Ryan Jeffers
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Alex Lange
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Brandon Sproat
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Kerry Carpenter
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Nick Gonzales
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Carson Benge
Braden Montgomery
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Jake McCarthy
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Jose Caballero
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Chase DeLauter
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vs
Sam Antonacci
Braden Montgomery
vs
Mickey Moniak
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vs
Kody Clemens
Garrett Mitchell
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Kody Clemens
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Kyle Karros
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Vinnie Pasquantino
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Christian Scott
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Grant Taylor
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Emilio Pagan
Garrett Mitchell
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Luke Keaschall
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Caleb Durbin
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Gabriel Moreno
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Mickey Moniak
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Shane Drohan
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Heliot Ramos
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Josh Bell
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Sam Antonacci
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Gage Jump
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Carter Jensen
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Cole Carrigg
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Ian Seymour
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Carson Benge
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Jake McCarthy
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Jose Caballero
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Chase DeLauter
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Tommy Edman
Garrett Mitchell
vs
Dominic Canzone
Shane Drohan
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Shane Drohan
vs
Josh Bell
Shane Drohan
vs
Luke Keaschall
Shane Drohan
vs
Gage Jump
Shane Drohan
vs
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Shane Drohan
vs
Cole Carrigg
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vs
Christian Scott
Shane Drohan
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Shane Drohan
vs
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Shane Drohan
vs
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Shane Drohan
vs
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Shane Drohan
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Travis Bazzana
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vs
Kody Clemens
Shane Drohan
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Yainer Diaz
Shane Drohan
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Shane Drohan
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Shane Drohan
vs
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Shane Drohan
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Jake Burger
Shane Drohan
vs
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Shane Drohan
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Shane Drohan
vs
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Shane Drohan
vs
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Shane Drohan
vs
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vs
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vs
Ian Seymour
Shane Drohan
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Brandon Pfaadt
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Cooper Pratt
Brandon Pfaadt
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Kerry Carpenter
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Ty France
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Gleyber Torres
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Tommy White
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Bailey Ober
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Alex Lange
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Lane Thomas
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Jake Bennett
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Troy Melton
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Jacob Latz
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Logan Henderson
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Kenley Jansen
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Griffin Jax
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Ian Seymour
Brandon Pfaadt
vs
Emilio Pagan
Jacob Webb
vs
Jake Burger
Jacob Webb
vs
Tyler Wells
Jacob Webb
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Jacob Webb
vs
Tanner Scott
Jacob Webb
vs
Yainer Diaz
Jacob Webb
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jacob Webb
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jacob Webb
vs
Tommy Edman
Jacob Webb
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jacob Webb
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jacob Webb
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Jacob Webb
vs
Royce Lewis
Jacob Webb
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jacob Webb
vs
Brandon Sproat
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vs
Gage Jump
Jacob Webb
vs
Ryan Jeffers
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vs
Josh Bell
Jacob Webb
vs
Tristan Peters
Jacob Webb
vs
Shane Drohan
Jacob Webb
vs
Troy Melton
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vs
Jacob Latz
Jacob Webb
vs
Kenley Jansen
Jacob Webb
vs
Griffin Jax
Jacob Webb
vs
Ian Seymour
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vs
Emilio Pagan
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vs
Grant Taylor
Jacob Webb
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Alex Lange
Jake Burger
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Heriberto Hernandez
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Jake Burger
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Yainer Diaz
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Jake Burger
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Travis Bazzana
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Tanner Scott
Jake Burger
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Jake Burger
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Nick Gonzales
Jake Burger
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Mauricio Dubon
Jake Burger
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Tommy Edman
Jake Burger
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jake Burger
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jake Burger
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Gage Jump
Jake Burger
vs
Royce Lewis
Jake Burger
vs
Josh Bell
Jake Burger
vs
Brandon Sproat
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Shane Drohan
Jake Burger
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Ryan Jeffers
Jake Burger
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Gabriel Moreno
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Jake Burger
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T.J. Rumfield
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Jake Burger
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Jake Burger
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Jake Burger
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Jake Burger
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Willi Castro
Jake Burger
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Robert Gasser
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Dalton Rushing
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Shane Bieber
Robert Gasser
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Nolan Arenado
Robert Gasser
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Clay Holmes
Robert Gasser
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Luke Weaver
Robert Gasser
vs
Walker Jenkins
Robert Gasser
vs
Andrew Kittredge
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Charlie Condon
Robert Gasser
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Cole Young
Robert Gasser
vs
Max Clark
Robert Gasser
vs
Michael McGreevy
Robert Gasser
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Robert Gasser
vs
Zach Thornton
Robert Gasser
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Robert Gasser
vs
Erik Miller
Robert Gasser
vs
Clayton Beeter
Robert Gasser
vs
Luis Lara
Robert Gasser
vs
Jake Mangum
Robert Gasser
vs
Masyn Winn
Robert Gasser
vs
Jake Bennett
Robert Gasser
vs
Troy Melton
Robert Gasser
vs
Jacob Latz
Robert Gasser
vs
Logan Henderson
Robert Gasser
vs
Griffin Jax
Robert Gasser
vs
Ian Seymour
Robert Gasser
vs
Grant Taylor
Robert Gasser
vs
Cade Cavalli
Tristan Peters
vs
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Tristan Peters
vs
Dominic Canzone
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vs
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vs
JJ Bleday
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Braden Montgomery
Tristan Peters
vs
Tommy Edman
Tristan Peters
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Tristan Peters
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tristan Peters
vs
Joshua Baez
Tristan Peters
vs
Tanner Scott
Tristan Peters
vs
Kade Anderson
Tristan Peters
vs
Tyler Wells
Tristan Peters
vs
Lane Thomas
Tristan Peters
vs
Jacob Webb
Tristan Peters
vs
Alex Lange
Tristan Peters
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Tristan Peters
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Tristan Peters
vs
Carson Benge
Tristan Peters
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Tristan Peters
vs
Jose Caballero
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vs
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vs
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vs
Mickey Moniak
Tristan Peters
vs
Kody Clemens

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Ty Gibbs

Clinches a Chase Spot with a Finish of 12th at Indianapolis
Jacob Bridgeman

Trying to Get Closer to Win Column in Detroit
Akshay Bhatia

Returns to Action at the Rocket Classic
Magomed Ankalaev

Gets Back In The Win Column
Bogdan Guskov

Dominated At UFC Abu Dhabi
Steve Erceg

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Ramazan Temirov

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Damian Rzepecki

Drops Decision In His UFC Debut
Magomed Zaynukov

Remains Undefeated
CFB

North Carolina GM Michael Lombardi Placed on Administrative Leave
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