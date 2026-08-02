Updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 19 of the 2026 MLB season. These are free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.
It's officially August, and we have two months left of the 2026 MLB season. The MLB Trade Deadline is on Monday, and we could see players shuffled around as teams bolster their rosters for a World Series run. We saw the Tigers trade ace Tarik Skubal to the Dodgers in exchange for prospects. At RotoBaller HQ, we updated our waiver rankings to account for the latest news with our fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 19 (August 3 - August 9) of the 2026 MLB season.
Over the weekend, we saw Skubal shipped to the Dodgers for Zyhir Hope, River Ryan, and Brady Smith. The Braves acquired outfielder Lane Thomas and pitcher Bailey Falter from the Kansas City Royals, while the White Sox acquired right-hander Luis Castillo from the Mariners for Seranthony Dominguez, Nolan Jones, and Boston Smith. With the trade deadline comes rumors, as George Kirby, Adley Rutschman, and Randy Arozarena are rumored to be traded. In injury news, Pirates first baseman/outfielder Ryan O'Hearn will miss the next six to eight weeks with a left quad strain.
As always, we are here to help you prioritize which player to add using our waiver wire rankings article. This edition features players such as Max Clark, Kade Anderson, Charlie Condon, Zac Thornton, Quinn Mathews, and more, who are listed in our initial waiver wire rankings. Read more to see where these players rank in our waiver wire rankings for the week ahead.Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Esmerlyn Valdez
|1B/OF
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Logan Henderson
|SP
|65
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Jared Jones
|SP
|54
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Troy Melton
|SP/RP
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Jake Bennett
|SP
|59
|Add in All Leagues
|6
|Jacob Latz
|SP/RP
|67
|Add in All Leagues
|7
|Jacob Wilson
|SS
|60
|Add in All Leagues
|8
|Max Clark
|OF
|33
|Add in All Leagues
|9
|Chase DeLauter
|OF
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|10
|Jac Caglianone
|1B/OF
|62
|Add in All Leagues
|11
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|68
|Add in All Leagues
|12
|Brandon Marsh
|OF
|58
|Add in All Leagues
|13
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|50
|Add in All Leagues
|14
|Jake McCarthy
|OF
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|15
|Emilio Pagan
|RP
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|16
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|17
|Isaac Paredes
|1B/3B
|60
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|18
|T.J. Rumfield
|1B
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|19
|Carson Benge
|OF
|46
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|20
|Cade Cavalli
|SP
|64
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|21
|Mickey Moniak
|OF
|36
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|22
|Griffin Jax
|SP/RP
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|23
|Joey Cantillo
|SP/RP
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|24
|Christian Scott
|SP
|29
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|25
|Heriberto Hernandez
|OF
|18
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|26
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|29
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|27
|Zach Thornton
|SP
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|28
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|29
|Ezequiel Duran
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|66
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|30
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|31
|Samuel Basallo
|C
|38
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|32
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|35
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|33
|Kyle Karros
|3B
|13
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|34
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|35
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|Luke Keaschall
|2B/OF
|56
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|38
|Ty France
|1B
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Braden Montgomery
|OF
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Quinn Mathews
|SP
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|41
|Cole Carrigg
|OF
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|42
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|43
|Garrett Mitchell
|OF
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|44
|JJ Bleday
|OF
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|45
|Shane Drohan
|SP/RP
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|46
|Luis Robert Jr.
|OF
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|47
|Walbert Urena
|SP
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|48
|Yainer Diaz
|C
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|49
|Brandon Pfaadt
|SP/RP
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|50
|Ryan Jeffers
|C
|45
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|51
|Heliot Ramos
|OF
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|52
|Carter Jensen
|C
|62
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|53
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|54
|Brayan Rocchio
|2B/SS
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|55
|Tyler Wells
|SP/RP
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|56
|Will Warren
|SP
|50
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|57
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|58
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|59
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|60
|Dominic Canzone
|OF
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|61
|Kyle Leahy
|SP/RP
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|62
|Dylan Crews
|OF
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|63
|Jacob Webb
|RP
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Jake Mangum
|OF
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|Cooper Pratt
|SS
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|Josh Bell
|1B
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|68
|Jackson Holliday
|2B/SS
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|69
|Travis Bazzana
|2B
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|70
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|71
|Jake Burger
|1B
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|72
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|73
|Robert Gasser
|SP
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|74
|Kumar Rocker
|SP
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|75
|Jose Caballero
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|60
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|76
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|77
|Kade Anderson
|SP
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|78
|Dalton Rushing
|C
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|Joshua Baez
|OF
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Cole Young
|2B
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Bryce Eldridge
|1B
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Brandon Sproat
|SP
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|83
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|84
|Jung Hoo Lee
|OF
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|85
|Keider Montero
|SP/RP
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|86
|Hogan Harris
|RP
|12
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|87
|Clay Holmes
|SP
|33
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|88
|Gage Jump
|SP
|18
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|89
|Brandyn Garcia
|RP
|10
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|90
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|6
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|91
|Reynaldo Lopez
|SP/RP
|24
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|92
|Clayton Beeter
|RP
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|93
|Tanner Scott
|RP
|48
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|94
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|1B/3B
|12
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|95
|Luis Rengifo
|2B/3B/OF
|21
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|96
|Bailey Ober
|SP
|18
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|97
|Lane Thomas
|OF
|7
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|98
|Tristan Peters
|OF
|4
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|99
|Walker Jenkins
|OF
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|100
|Charlie Condon
|1B/OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
The roster percentage is from Yahoo! leagues.
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
Some of the top names include Kade Anderson, Charlie Condon, Zac Thornton, Heriberto Hernandez, . We recap why these players rostered under 70% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar:
Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners left-handed pitching prospect Kade Anderson allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four across 4 2/3 scoreless innings in Friday's start with Double-A Arkansas. He threw 72 pitches, firing 45 of them for strikes.
Anderson has been terrific overall and owns a 1.27 ERA, 0.65 WHIP, and a whopping 119:12 K:BB across 82 1/3 innings pitched in Double-A. The 22-year-old has moved beyond Double-A and should be in line for a promotion to the majors, or at least a call-up to Triple-A Tacoma.
Anderson might not make his MLB debut until 2027, but could make a case if he continues to put up outstanding numbers in the minors.
Charlie Condon, Colorado Rockies
Colorado Rockies first base/outfield prospect Charlie Condon could be looking at a promotion sometime in the second half, according to Rockies farm director Chris Forbes. The Rockies' No. 3 prospect has been consistent all year and continues to push for a promotion to the big leagues.
Condon is slashing .284/.400/.545 with 20 home runs, 65 RBI, 79 runs, and six stolen bases with Triple-A Albuquerque this season. The Rockies are rumored to trade Hunter Goodman as well as other players, which could open a roster spot for Condon.
The 23-year-old has done everything he can to prove to be big-league ready and will likely make his MLB debut sometime this summer. Condon has a ton of upside, and fantasy managers should stash him in all leagues.
Zac Thornton, New York Mets
New York Mets starting pitcher Zac Thornton has made five MLB starts, and the rookie has already given fantasy managers more than a short-term streaming case. He is 2-1 with a 2.43 ERA and 0.91 WHIP through 29 2/3 innings, completing at least six frames in four straight outings.
Since returning from Triple-A on July 12, Thornton has allowed three earned runs over 19 1/3 innings. The strikeout ceiling is modest, with 22 punchouts on the season and a fastball that generally sits 89-92 mph. Thornton has compensated by limiting walks, keeping the ball in the park, and working deep enough to remain eligible for wins.
RotoBaller ranks him 27th among its Week 19 waiver options and recommends him for 12-team leagues, while its rankings listed him at just 26% rostered. Thornton has earned a place on mixed-league rosters, even if managers remain selective against tougher lineups.
Heriberto Hernandez, Miami Marlins
Miami Marlins outfielder Heriberto Hernandez is batting .232/.305/.468 with 16 home runs, 43 RBI, 29 runs, and seven stolen bases across 263 at-bats. The power has firm support beneath it. Hernandez owns a 92.2 mph average exit velocity, 51.1% hard-hit rate, and 13.2% barrel rate, while his .506 expected slugging percentage sits comfortably above his actual mark.
The batting average will remain volatile because of a 25.2% strikeout rate, but Hernandez has played regularly in Miami's corner outfield and already provides more than home runs alone. Reaching 20 homers and 10 steals is firmly within range with two months remaining.
Despite that profile, only 18% of Yahoo leagues have him rostered. RotoBaller ranks Hernandez 25th among its Week 19 waiver options and recommends him for 12-team formats. His combination of legitimate power and useful speed makes him a strong addition at that league depth.
Max Clark, Detroit Tigers
Fantasy managers in all league formats need to consider picking up Detroit Tigers outfield prospect Max Clark off the waiver wire, as he is already 5-for-9 with a homer, three RBI, and two doubles in his first two MLB games of his career. The club's top overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline, is coming up from Triple-A Toledo after slashing .276/.368/.434 with 11 home runs and 21 bases in 90 games with the Mud Hens.
The 21-year-old former third overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft should immediately take over in Detroit as the starting center fielder due to his prospect pedigree and five-category upside. The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder, who hits from the left side, has only average pop, but he has started lofting the ball in the air more often.
Clark profiles more as a strong table-setter for the Tigers atop the lineup, and he could form a dangerous one-two punch for years to come with infielder Kevin McGonigle. Most intriguing for fantasy purposes with Clark is his plus-plus speed, so fantasy managers in need of that need to hop on Clark immediately.
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Esmerlyn Valdez
|1B/OF
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|Jac Caglianone
|1B/OF
|62
|Add in All Leagues
|Isaac Paredes
|1B/3B
|60
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|T.J. Rumfield
|1B
|41
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ezequiel Duran
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|66
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ty France
|1B
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Josh Bell
|1B
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jake Burger
|1B
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Bryce Eldridge
|1B
|19
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|1B/3B
|12
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Charlie Condon
|1B/OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|29
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ezequiel Duran
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|66
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|35
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Luke Keaschall
|2B/OF
|56
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brayan Rocchio
|2B/SS
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jackson Holliday
|2B/SS
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Travis Bazzana
|2B
|35
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Gleyber Torres
|2B
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jose Caballero
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|60
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cole Young
|2B
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|6
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Luis Rengifo
|2B/3B/OF
|21
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Eugenio Suarez
|3B
|68
|Add in All Leagues
|Isaac Paredes
|1B/3B
|60
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Nick Gonzales
|2B/3B/SS
|55
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ezequiel Duran
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|66
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|35
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Karros
|3B
|13
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Caleb Durbin
|2B/3B
|39
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Chase Meidroth
|2B/3B/SS
|34
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Royce Lewis
|1B/2B/3B
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jose Caballero
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|60
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|24
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|George Lombard Jr.
|2B/3B/SS
|6
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|1B/3B
|12
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Luis Rengifo
|2B/3B/OF
|21
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Esmerlyn Valdez
|1B/OF
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|Max Clark
|OF
|33
|Add in All Leagues
|Chase DeLauter
|OF
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|Jac Caglianone
|1B/OF
|62
|Add in All Leagues
|Brandon Marsh
|OF
|58
|Add in All Leagues
|Steven Kwan
|OF
|50
|Add in All Leagues
|Jake McCarthy
|OF
|63
|Add in All Leagues
|Carson Benge
|OF
|46
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Mickey Moniak
|OF
|36
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Heriberto Hernandez
|OF
|18
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|A.J. Ewing
|2B/OF
|29
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ezequiel Duran
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|66
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Sam Antonacci
|2B/3B/OF
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Tommy Edman
|2B/3B/OF
|35
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Luke Keaschall
|2B/OF
|56
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Braden Montgomery
|OF
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cole Carrigg
|OF
|23
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Garrett Mitchell
|OF
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|JJ Bleday
|OF
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Luis Robert Jr.
|OF
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Heliot Ramos
|OF
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kody Clemens
|1B/2B/OF
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dominic Canzone
|OF
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dylan Crews
|OF
|39
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Willi Castro
|1B/2B/3B/SS/OF
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jake Mangum
|OF
|10
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jose Caballero
|2B/3B/SS/OF
|60
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Joshua Baez
|OF
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jung Hoo Lee
|OF
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Luis Rengifo
|2B/3B/OF
|21
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Lane Thomas
|OF
|7
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Tristan Peters
|OF
|4
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Walker Jenkins
|OF
|5
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Charlie Condon
|1B/OF
|8
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Samuel Basallo
|C
|38
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Yainer Diaz
|C
|42
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ryan Jeffers
|C
|45
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Carter Jensen
|C
|62
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Francisco Alvarez
|C
|26
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dalton Rushing
|C
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Logan Henderson
|SP
|65
|Add in All Leagues
|Jared Jones
|SP
|54
|Add in All Leagues
|Troy Melton
|SP/RP
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|Jake Bennett
|SP
|59
|Add in All Leagues
|Jacob Latz
|SP/RP
|67
|Add in All Leagues
|Cade Cavalli
|SP
|64
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Griffin Jax
|SP/RP
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Joey Cantillo
|SP/RP
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Christian Scott
|SP
|29
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Zach Thornton
|SP
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Quinn Mathews
|SP
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Merrill Kelly
|SP
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Shane Drohan
|SP/RP
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Walbert Urena
|SP
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brandon Pfaadt
|SP/RP
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Wells
|SP/RP
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Will Warren
|SP
|50
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Leahy
|SP/RP
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Robert Gasser
|SP
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kumar Rocker
|SP
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kade Anderson
|SP
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brandon Sproat
|SP
|13
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Keider Montero
|SP/RP
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Clay Holmes
|SP
|33
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Gage Jump
|SP
|18
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Reynaldo Lopez
|SP/RP
|24
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Bailey Ober
|SP
|18
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Troy Melton
|SP/RP
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|Jacob Latz
|SP/RP
|67
|Add in All Leagues
|Emilio Pagan
|RP
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|Kenley Jansen
|RP
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|Griffin Jax
|SP/RP
|57
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Joey Cantillo
|SP/RP
|45
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ian Seymour
|SP/RP
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Yoendrys Gomez
|SP/RP
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Shane Drohan
|SP/RP
|41
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brandon Pfaadt
|SP/RP
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Grant Taylor
|SP/RP
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Wells
|SP/RP
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kyle Leahy
|SP/RP
|38
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jacob Webb
|RP
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jordan Romano
|RP
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Keider Montero
|SP/RP
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Hogan Harris
|RP
|12
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Brandyn Garcia
|RP
|10
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Reynaldo Lopez
|SP/RP
|24
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Clayton Beeter
|RP
|17
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
|Tanner Scott
|RP
|48
|Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Week 19 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball
In addition to these waiver wire rankings, we have also put together an assortment of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles. You can see the full roundup below to help prepare you for waiver wire runs:
- Joey Pollizze's waiver wire pickups (Premium)
- The Cut List: Time to let go? Who to consider dropping
- FAAB fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 19
- Starting pitcher fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups for Week 19
- 7 Must-Add waiver wire pickups for Week 19
- RotoBaller Staff Picks: Top waiver wire targets for Week 19
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players like Max Clark, Heriberto Hernandez, Zac Thornton, Quinn Mathews, Kade Anderson, Charlie Condon, Heliot Ramos, Christian Scott, Joey Cantillo, Kyle Karros, A.J. Ewing, Ty France, Braden Montgomery, Garrett Mitchell, Shane Drohan, Brandon Pfaadt, Kyle Leahy, Dylan Crews, Jacob Webb, Jake Burger, Robert Gasser, Jordan Romano, and Tristan Peters. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Max Clark, Heriberto Hernandez, Zac Thornton, Quinn Mathews, Kade Anderson, Charlie Condon, Heliot Ramos, Christian Scott, Joey Cantillo, Kyle Karros, A.J. Ewing, Ty France, Braden Montgomery, Garrett Mitchell, Shane Drohan, Brandon Pfaadt, Kyle Leahy, Dylan Crews, Jacob Webb, Jake Burger, Robert Gasser, Jordan Romano, and Tristan Peters:
More Fantasy Baseball Advice
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