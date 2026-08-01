👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

FAAB Waiver Wire Bidding - Fantasy Baseball Pickups to Target for Week 19 (August 3 - August 9)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Jackson Holliday - Fantasy Baseball Prospects, Draft Sleepers, MLB Rookies

Joey's FAAB fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups and bidding guide for Week 19 (August 3 - August 9). His recommended FAAB dollars to spend on waiver wire adds.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Hitters to Target
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pitchers to Target
More Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Advice

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Week 19 fantasy baseball FAAB waiver wire pickups for August 3 - August 9. For those new to this weekly series, we dive into the best fantasy baseball waiver wire targets every week for leagues that use FAAB (free agent acquisition budget) and our recommended dollar bid amounts for waivers.

This week's edition will dive into the 10 best waiver wire pickups. This list will include six hitters and four pitchers that fantasy managers should pick up in Week 19 of the fantasy baseball season. Each of these players is rostered in under 40% of Yahoo! leagues.

Let's examine the best waiver wire targets for Week 19 of the fantasy baseball season.

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Hitters to Target

Jackson Holliday, 2B/SS, Baltimore Orioles

28% rostered
FAAB Bid: ~4-5% 

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday is heating up at the plate. He is batting .500 (15-for-30) with two doubles, five RBI, and one stolen base over his last nine games. Holliday has raised his batting average 56 points during this stretch and now currently owns a .261 batting average with five home runs, five doubles, one triple, 20 RBI, and five stolen bases across 58 games this season.

While the young 22-year-old will eventually cool off at the plate, he has shown in the past to be a solid contributor in both the home run and stolen base departments. Last year, Holliday hit 17 home runs and stole 17 bases. Given his near 20-20 season in 2025 and the fact that he is on fire at the plate right now, he's worth an add in most 12+ team leagues.

Max Clark, OF, Detroit Tigers

25% rostered
FAAB Bid: 8-10% 

Detroit Tigers outfielder Max Clark wasted no time making an impact in his MLB debut on Friday. MLB Pipeline's No. 13 overall prospect went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored, one RBI, and one walk against the Athletics in his first career game. Clark should provide solid all-around numbers the rest of the year and should see consistent playing time in the outfield with the Tigers expected to sell several pieces.

Clark slashed .276/.368/.434 with 11 home runs, 20 doubles, three triples, 50 walks, and 21 stolen bases across 90 games at Triple-A before his promotion. He has plus-hitting tools and can steal a handful of bases. The 21-year-old stole 29 combined bases at Single-A and High-A in 2024, had 19 stolen bases at High-A and Double-A in 2025, and had another 20+ stolen bases at Triple-A this year.

Dominic Canzone, OF, Seattle Mariners

25% rostered
FAAB Bid: ~4-5% 

Seattle Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone should absolutely be rostered in more leagues. Not only does he have three runs and nine RBI over his last eight contests, but his underlying metrics are some of the best in all of baseball. Canzone has a 93rd percentile xwOBA (.375), 97th percentile expected slugging (.526), 90th percentile average exit velocity (92.3 mph), and a 92nd percentile barrel rate (14.8%).

The 28-year-old has really been a reliable fantasy option for most of the year. He's batting .261 with 18 home runs, 17 doubles, 49 RBI, and one stolen base across 96 games this season, and has posted very solid numbers over the past eight weeks. Canzone is slashing .261/.342/.558 with 11 home runs and 26 RBI since June 6.

Cooper Pratt, SS, Milwaukee Brewers

18% rostered
FAAB Bid: 5-6% 

After struggling a bit to begin his Major League career, Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt is finally getting comfortable at the plate. Pratt is batting .353 with two home runs, three doubles, one triple, 13 RBI, 14 runs scored, and five stolen bases over his last 21 games dating back to July 3. Those are strong numbers for a player who hit just .182 in his first 15 career games.

Pratt is now proving to be a valuable fantasy option. Although he won't provide much in the home run department, he can contribute consistent numbers in both the batting average and stolen base categories. Having a .283 expected batting average and an 87th percentile sprint speed (28.7 ft/sec) should help his fantasy value down the stretch.

Vaughn Grissom, 1B/2B/3B, Los Angeles Angels

6% rostered
FAAB Bid: ~2-3% 

Los Angeles Angels infielder Vaughn Grissom is in an offensive groove right now. He had a fantastic month of July at the plate, hitting .333 (25-for-75) with three home runs, four doubles, nine runs scored, and 16 RBI across 19 games. For those in 15+ team leagues, Grissom is definitely worth a look based on how well he hit the ball last month.

The 25-year-old continues to show some promise at the plate. His batting average currently sits at .264 on the season, and his underlying metrics suggest that he could remain a dependable fantasy option down the stretch. Grissom ranks in the upper half of the league in xwOBA (.338), expected batting average (.268), expected slugging (.423), and launch angle sweet-spot rate (35.4%).

Javier Baez, 2B/3B/SS/OF, Detroit Tigers

4% rostered
FAAB Bid: <2% 

Detroit Tigers utility specialist Javier Baez spent multiple months recovering from a serious ankle injury that he suffered back on April 28. He missed three full months with that injury, and not many fantasy managers were even looking to pick him up when he was activated off the injured list on July 28. However, things have quickly changed on that front.

Baez is a potential waiver wire pickup in deeper leagues in Week 19. He is 8-for-14 with one double, five RBI, and one strikeout in his first three games back from that ankle injury. Fantasy managers have seen Baez post solid fantasy numbers before, so he's worth grabbing off waivers in some leagues. Just last season, the veteran hit .257 with 12 home runs, 57 RBI, and five stolen bases in an All-Star campaign.

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pitchers to Target

Zac Thornton, SP, New York Mets

36% rostered
FAAB Bid: ~7-10% 

New York Mets starting pitcher Zac Thornton was on this exact list last week, but he deserves to be featured again with a new FAAB bid amount. Thornton has thrown the ball well in each of his last three starts since the Mets called him up for a spot start on the final day before the All-Star break. The southpaw is now here to stay.

Thornton has allowed just three earned runs in his last 19 1/3 innings pitched. He has thrown a quality start in three consecutive outings and is coming off another dominant start against the Atlanta Braves his last time out. The 24-year-old threw 6 1/3 innings of three-run ball with five strikeouts. With both Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes likely to be traded, the young left-hander will have a spot in the rotation for the rest of the season.

Quinn Mathews, SP, St. Louis Cardinals

11% rostered
FAAB Bid: ~6-8% 

The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to call up their No. 7 overall prospect Quinn Mathews to start Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Mathews is definitely deserving of this promotion after delivering strong numbers at Triple-A this season. The southpaw posted a 3.13 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 111 strikeouts in 19 starts with the Memphis Redbirds.

His Triple-A numbers are why fantasy managers should be rushing to pick him up. Opposing hitters batted just .170 against him, and Mathews has been on an unreal stretch on the mound over the last few weeks. He threw seven shutout innings with seven strikeouts on July 9, threw six innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts on July 18, and allowed one run (zero earned runs) with 10 strikeouts across seven innings in his last start.

Erik Miller, RP, San Francisco Giants

11% rostered
FAAB Bid: ~5-10% depending on how badly you need saves

There appears to be a new closer in town in San Francisco. Although manager Tony Vitello named Caleb Kilian the team's primary closer back in mid-June, his struggles in that role have led Erik Miller to take the bulk of save opportunities recently. Miller has saved each of the Giants' last two wins, which included saving games on both July 27 (3-0 win against the Brewers) and July 30 (4-1 win against the Padres).

If you are in need of some saves in your Roto league, it could be a smart move to spend around 5-10% of your remaining FAAB to get a reliever who is set to earn saves in the coming weeks. Miller has worked the ninth in each of his last three relief appearances and is equipped for this role moving forward. The southpaw has a 97th percentile expected batting average against (.181) and a 96th percentile whiff rate (34.8%)

Brandyn Garcia, RP, Arizona Diamondbacks

6% rostered
FAAB Bid: ~5-7% depending on how badly you need saves

The Arizona Diamondbacks could be turning to reliever Brandyn Garcia for more save opportunities down the stretch. Paul Sewald was recently removed from the closer role, and Garcia has picked up two saves since that was announced earlier this week. Even though the Diamondbacks haven't declared a new ninth-inning closer while Sewald figures it out, Garcia could be the next one up.

He threw one scoreless inning with one walk and two strikeouts to close a 3-0 victory over the Pirates on Wednesday and threw another scoreless inning with one strikeout to close out a 4-1 win against the Guardians on Friday night. Given that Garcia looked sharp in both of those save opportunities, this could be his new role moving forward.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Advice

Waiver Wire Targets: RotoBaller Staff Picks
Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups
Eric Cross' Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 19
Top MLB Hitter Prospects To Stash for 2026



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Willson Contreras

Pulled After Getting Hit in the Head by a Pitch
D'Angelo Russell

Grizzlies are Nearing Buyout with D'Angelo Russell
Michael Porter Jr.

Nets Could Extend Michael Porter Jr.
Bennedict Mathurin

Bulls, Pelicans Remain Interested in Bennedict Mathurin
Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves Expressing Interest in Jonathan Kuminga
Bobby Witt Jr.

on Track to Return Next Tuesday
Rashee Rice

Clearly Not 100 Percent Recovered From Knee Surgery
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Back After One-Game Absence
Kyle Schwarber

Returns To Phillies Lineup Friday
Bucky Irving

Given Most Carries During Practice on Friday
Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers Not Happy About the Way Baker Mayfield Spoke About the Organization
Daniel Rodriguez

An Underdog At UFC Belgrade
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Set For UFC Belgrade Main Event
Navajo Stirling

Looks To Remain Unbeaten
Shane McClanahan

Headed to the Injured List Due to Back Issue
Jan Blachowicz

In Dire Need Of Win
Marcin Tybura

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Aleksandar Rakic

Set For Heavyweight Debut
Shohei Ohtani

Knee May Not Get Back to 100 Percent in 2026
Robert Valentin

Looks For His Second UFC Win
CFB

Dierre Hill Jr. Brings Explosive Element to Ducks' Backfield
CFB

Charlie Becker to Break Out in 2026?
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Ja'Kyrian Turner Set to Lead Pittsburgh Backfield
CFB

Georgia Tech to Add DeAndre Hopkins to Staff
CFB

Julian Sayin Up 10 Pounds Heading into 2026
CFB

Bob Chesney Says Nico Iamaleava is Growing as a Leader
CFB

David Braun Says Chip Kelly Hire was "Transformative"
Quinshon Judkins

Browns Think Quinshon Judkins "Can Play All Three Downs"
CFB

Bryce Underwood to Run More in 2026?
NFL

Tony Romo Placed on Leave at CBS Following Arrest
Tucker Kraft

Activated From the PUP List on Friday
Shohei Ohtani

to be Back in the Leadoff Spot on Friday
Anfernee Simons

Set to Lead Sixers' Bench Scoring
Cason Wallace

Eyes Bigger Minutes
NBA

Shake Milton Signs With Hapoel Jerusalem
Saquon Barkley

Could Have His Load Managed This Season
Mac McClung

Rytas Vilnius Targets Mac McClung
NBA

Bradley Beal Draws Heat and Celtics Interest
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Mouhamadou Gueye
Jamir Watkins

Could Miss 2026-27 After ACL Surgery
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nikola Kusturica Trains With Giannis Antetokounmpo
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Deebo Samuel Returning to the 49ers
Neemias Queta

Won't Spend $100K on Training
Jadarian Price

Operates as RB1 During First Full Scrimmage
Bennedict Mathurin

Pelicans Could Pursue an Offer Sheet for Bennedict Mathurin
Rome Odunze

Says his Foot Feels Great
Shohei Ohtani

Out as DH on Thursday With Knee Soreness
Quinn Mathews

Cardinals Top Prospect Quinn Mathews to Make MLB Debut on Saturday
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Exits With Apparent Leg Injury on Thursday
Chris Olave

Lands Four-Year Extension With Saints
Jayden Reed

Opens Camp Healthy After Injury-Plagued 2025
Travis Kelce

Looks Sharp in First Full-Squad Practice
Puka Nacua

Stands Out Early at Rams Camp
Jahmyr Gibbs

Dealing With a Back Issue
Ricky Pearsall

49ers Don't Expect Ricky Pearsall to Make Any Contributions in 2026
Kevin Gausman

Among Blue Jays Veterans Who Could Fit Phillies
Shane McClanahan

Exits With Apparent Back Issue
Chris Brazzell II

to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Baker Mayfield

Feels "Disrespected" by Buccaneers
Corey Seager

to Come Off Injured List on Friday
Tarik Skubal

Expected to be Traded by Monday's Deadline
NBA

Jacob Toppin Signs Three-Year Deal With Hapoel Tel Aviv
NBA

Lester Quinones Draws Real Madrid, Partizan Interest
Mac McClung

Could Head to Europe
Miami Heat

Josh Richardson Retires After 10 NBA Seasons
Max Clark

Tigers to Promote Top Prospect Max Clark to Major Leagues
Anthony Davis

Nears Wizards Extension Eligibility
NHL

Ryan Reaves Hopes to Play One More NHL Season
NHL

Jacob Moverare Signs Deal With Zug in Switzerland
Drake Batherson

Senators Far Apart in Contract Talks
WPG

Michael Hutchinson Retires After 11 NHL Seasons
Quinn Hughes

and Wild Scheduled for Contract Talks This Week
Macklin Celebrini

Inks $94 Million Extension With Sharks
Nick Kurtz

Leaves After Being Hit on the Forearm
Zach Neto

Angels Willing to Discuss Trading Zach Neto
Logan O'Hoppe

Rangers Acquire Catcher Logan O'Hoppe From the Angels
Kawhi Leonard

Probe Could Stretch Into 2027
NBA

Daniel Theis' EuroLeague Future Remains Unclear
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Pitch Again This Year, Biceps Issue Downplayed
Byron Buxton

Twins Place Byron Buxton on Injured List With Hip Impingement
Puka Nacua

Likely to be Extended Next Offseason
Ricky Pearsall

Could be Facing Knee Surgery
Casey Schmitt

"More Than Likely" Done for the Season
Dak Prescott

Opens 11th Cowboys Camp on 33rd Birthday
CFB

Landen Thomas Ready to Make Impact for Florida State
CFB

Danny Scudero Not "Satisfied" After Leading Country in Receiving Last Season
CFB

Hank Brown, Jeremy Hecklinski Battling for Iowa QB1 Job
CFB

Ole Miss Files Lawsuits Against Princewill Umanmielen, Devin Harper
Xander Schauffele

Still Searching for First Victory at Rocket Classic
Michael Brennan

Needs Short-Game Improvement at Rocket Classic
CFB

Tennessee's Arion Carter Receives Two-Game Suspension for Agent-Funded Flight
Hideki Matsuyama

Looks to Continue FedEx Cup Push at Rocket Classic
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Continue Winning Ways at Rocket Classic
Michael Kim

Needs More Magic at Rocket Classic
PGA

Ben James Looking to Bounce Back at Rocket Classic
Chris Gotterup

the Arguable Favorite at Rocket Classic
CFB

Nyck Harbor Poised for Breakout Season in New Offense
CFB

True Freshman Guard Zykie Helton Trending to Start for Georgia?
CFB

Jayvan Boggs to Be Limited to Start Fall Camp
Davis Thompson

Sluggish Around the Green and Putting
Russell Henley

Playing Well Heading into Detroit
Eric Cole

has Slipped in Form Since Memorial Tournament
Chandler Phillips

is Rolling with Detroit Golf Club Looming
Nicolai Hojgaard

Tries to Settle Down the Roller Coaster in Detroit
Corey Heim

Wins for the Second Time in his Cup Career at Indianapolis
NASCAR

Christopher Bell Falls Short of Indianapolis Win With his Sixth Second-Place Finish
Joey Logano

Places Third in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Finishes Ninth at Indianapolis After Leading Early
Rickie Fowler

Showing Good Form Heading into Rocket Classic
Ty Gibbs

Clinches a Chase Spot with a Finish of 12th at Indianapolis
Jacob Bridgeman

Trying to Get Closer to Win Column in Detroit
Akshay Bhatia

Returns to Action at the Rocket Classic
Magomed Ankalaev

Gets Back In The Win Column
Bogdan Guskov

Dominated At UFC Abu Dhabi
Steve Erceg

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Ramazan Temirov

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Damian Rzepecki

Drops Decision In His UFC Debut
Magomed Zaynukov

Remains Undefeated
CFB

North Carolina GM Michael Lombardi Placed on Administrative Leave
Chase Briscoe

Will Start in the 11th Position for Indianapolis After Qualifying
Joey Logano

Will Start 19th for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Favorable DFS Option for Indianapolis?
Corey Heim

Is Corey Heim Worth Rostering in Indianapolis DFS Lineups?
Austin Cindric

has Plenty of Upside for Indianapolis DFS Lineups
Denny Hamlin

Willing to Take Risks for First Brickyard 400 Victory
Kyle Larson

Looking at Another Great Brickyard 400
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Hits Wall in Practice, Qualifies 29th for Brickyard 400
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Fast at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Wins Pole for Brickyard 400
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Sat, 8/1
Waiver Wire Targets: RotoBaller Staff Picks
Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups
6 Upside Closers and Relievers Breaking Out?