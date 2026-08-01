August 1, 2026

Joey's FAAB fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups and bidding guide for Week 19 (August 3 - August 9). His recommended FAAB dollars to spend on waiver wire adds.

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Week 19 fantasy baseball FAAB waiver wire pickups for August 3 - August 9. For those new to this weekly series, we dive into the best fantasy baseball waiver wire targets every week for leagues that use FAAB (free agent acquisition budget) and our recommended dollar bid amounts for waivers.

This week's edition will dive into the 10 best waiver wire pickups. This list will include six hitters and four pitchers that fantasy managers should pick up in Week 19 of the fantasy baseball season. Each of these players is rostered in under 40% of Yahoo! leagues.

Let's examine the best waiver wire targets for Week 19 of the fantasy baseball season.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Hitters to Target

Jackson Holliday, 2B/SS, Baltimore Orioles

28% rostered

FAAB Bid: ~4-5%

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday is heating up at the plate. He is batting .500 (15-for-30) with two doubles, five RBI, and one stolen base over his last nine games. Holliday has raised his batting average 56 points during this stretch and now currently owns a .261 batting average with five home runs, five doubles, one triple, 20 RBI, and five stolen bases across 58 games this season.

While the young 22-year-old will eventually cool off at the plate, he has shown in the past to be a solid contributor in both the home run and stolen base departments. Last year, Holliday hit 17 home runs and stole 17 bases. Given his near 20-20 season in 2025 and the fact that he is on fire at the plate right now, he's worth an add in most 12+ team leagues.

Max Clark, OF, Detroit Tigers

25% rostered

FAAB Bid: 8-10%

Detroit Tigers outfielder Max Clark wasted no time making an impact in his MLB debut on Friday. MLB Pipeline's No. 13 overall prospect went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored, one RBI, and one walk against the Athletics in his first career game. Clark should provide solid all-around numbers the rest of the year and should see consistent playing time in the outfield with the Tigers expected to sell several pieces.

Clark slashed .276/.368/.434 with 11 home runs, 20 doubles, three triples, 50 walks, and 21 stolen bases across 90 games at Triple-A before his promotion. He has plus-hitting tools and can steal a handful of bases. The 21-year-old stole 29 combined bases at Single-A and High-A in 2024, had 19 stolen bases at High-A and Double-A in 2025, and had another 20+ stolen bases at Triple-A this year.

Dominic Canzone, OF, Seattle Mariners

25% rostered

FAAB Bid: ~4-5%

Seattle Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone should absolutely be rostered in more leagues. Not only does he have three runs and nine RBI over his last eight contests, but his underlying metrics are some of the best in all of baseball. Canzone has a 93rd percentile xwOBA (.375), 97th percentile expected slugging (.526), 90th percentile average exit velocity (92.3 mph), and a 92nd percentile barrel rate (14.8%).

The 28-year-old has really been a reliable fantasy option for most of the year. He's batting .261 with 18 home runs, 17 doubles, 49 RBI, and one stolen base across 96 games this season, and has posted very solid numbers over the past eight weeks. Canzone is slashing .261/.342/.558 with 11 home runs and 26 RBI since June 6.

Cooper Pratt, SS, Milwaukee Brewers

18% rostered

FAAB Bid: 5-6%

After struggling a bit to begin his Major League career, Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt is finally getting comfortable at the plate. Pratt is batting .353 with two home runs, three doubles, one triple, 13 RBI, 14 runs scored, and five stolen bases over his last 21 games dating back to July 3. Those are strong numbers for a player who hit just .182 in his first 15 career games.

Pratt is now proving to be a valuable fantasy option. Although he won't provide much in the home run department, he can contribute consistent numbers in both the batting average and stolen base categories. Having a .283 expected batting average and an 87th percentile sprint speed (28.7 ft/sec) should help his fantasy value down the stretch.

Vaughn Grissom, 1B/2B/3B, Los Angeles Angels

6% rostered

FAAB Bid: ~2-3%

Los Angeles Angels infielder Vaughn Grissom is in an offensive groove right now. He had a fantastic month of July at the plate, hitting .333 (25-for-75) with three home runs, four doubles, nine runs scored, and 16 RBI across 19 games. For those in 15+ team leagues, Grissom is definitely worth a look based on how well he hit the ball last month.

The 25-year-old continues to show some promise at the plate. His batting average currently sits at .264 on the season, and his underlying metrics suggest that he could remain a dependable fantasy option down the stretch. Grissom ranks in the upper half of the league in xwOBA (.338), expected batting average (.268), expected slugging (.423), and launch angle sweet-spot rate (35.4%).

Javier Baez, 2B/3B/SS/OF, Detroit Tigers

4% rostered

FAAB Bid: <2%

Detroit Tigers utility specialist Javier Baez spent multiple months recovering from a serious ankle injury that he suffered back on April 28. He missed three full months with that injury, and not many fantasy managers were even looking to pick him up when he was activated off the injured list on July 28. However, things have quickly changed on that front.

Baez is a potential waiver wire pickup in deeper leagues in Week 19. He is 8-for-14 with one double, five RBI, and one strikeout in his first three games back from that ankle injury. Fantasy managers have seen Baez post solid fantasy numbers before, so he's worth grabbing off waivers in some leagues. Just last season, the veteran hit .257 with 12 home runs, 57 RBI, and five stolen bases in an All-Star campaign.

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pitchers to Target

Zac Thornton, SP, New York Mets

36% rostered

FAAB Bid: ~7-10%

New York Mets starting pitcher Zac Thornton was on this exact list last week, but he deserves to be featured again with a new FAAB bid amount. Thornton has thrown the ball well in each of his last three starts since the Mets called him up for a spot start on the final day before the All-Star break. The southpaw is now here to stay.

Thornton has allowed just three earned runs in his last 19 1/3 innings pitched. He has thrown a quality start in three consecutive outings and is coming off another dominant start against the Atlanta Braves his last time out. The 24-year-old threw 6 1/3 innings of three-run ball with five strikeouts. With both Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes likely to be traded, the young left-hander will have a spot in the rotation for the rest of the season.

Quinn Mathews, SP, St. Louis Cardinals

11% rostered

FAAB Bid: ~6-8%

The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to call up their No. 7 overall prospect Quinn Mathews to start Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Mathews is definitely deserving of this promotion after delivering strong numbers at Triple-A this season. The southpaw posted a 3.13 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 111 strikeouts in 19 starts with the Memphis Redbirds.

His Triple-A numbers are why fantasy managers should be rushing to pick him up. Opposing hitters batted just .170 against him, and Mathews has been on an unreal stretch on the mound over the last few weeks. He threw seven shutout innings with seven strikeouts on July 9, threw six innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts on July 18, and allowed one run (zero earned runs) with 10 strikeouts across seven innings in his last start.

Quinn Mathews recorded his first double-digit strikeout game since 2024 tonight. Over his last nine starts, he's posted a 1.55 ERA with a 30.9% K% and 9.9% BB%. pic.twitter.com/dQCfLQmQmq — Kareem Haq (@KareemSSN) July 25, 2026

Erik Miller, RP, San Francisco Giants

11% rostered

FAAB Bid: ~5-10% depending on how badly you need saves

There appears to be a new closer in town in San Francisco. Although manager Tony Vitello named Caleb Kilian the team's primary closer back in mid-June, his struggles in that role have led Erik Miller to take the bulk of save opportunities recently. Miller has saved each of the Giants' last two wins, which included saving games on both July 27 (3-0 win against the Brewers) and July 30 (4-1 win against the Padres).

If you are in need of some saves in your Roto league, it could be a smart move to spend around 5-10% of your remaining FAAB to get a reliever who is set to earn saves in the coming weeks. Miller has worked the ninth in each of his last three relief appearances and is equipped for this role moving forward. The southpaw has a 97th percentile expected batting average against (.181) and a 96th percentile whiff rate (34.8%)

Brandyn Garcia, RP, Arizona Diamondbacks

6% rostered

FAAB Bid: ~5-7% depending on how badly you need saves

The Arizona Diamondbacks could be turning to reliever Brandyn Garcia for more save opportunities down the stretch. Paul Sewald was recently removed from the closer role, and Garcia has picked up two saves since that was announced earlier this week. Even though the Diamondbacks haven't declared a new ninth-inning closer while Sewald figures it out, Garcia could be the next one up.

He threw one scoreless inning with one walk and two strikeouts to close a 3-0 victory over the Pirates on Wednesday and threw another scoreless inning with one strikeout to close out a 4-1 win against the Guardians on Friday night. Given that Garcia looked sharp in both of those save opportunities, this could be his new role moving forward.

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