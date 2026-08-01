August 1, 2026

Fantasy baseball closer breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire add/drop analysis for Week 19 of 2026 include Brandyn Garcia, Bryan Abreu, Hogan Harris, Jonathan Loaisiga, and more.

The closer carousel was quite busy this past week as the Arizona Diamondbacks demoted veteran Paul Sewald from the role, and several shakeups occurred in Kansas City and Pittsburgh as the "primary" options have begun to struggle.

Below, we will look at six high-leverage relief pitchers who have begun to see their fantasy value increase and determine if they are worthy waiver wire targets ahead of Week 19.

Let's dive in!

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Brandyn Garcia, Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks used left-handed reliever Brandyn Garcia for his second save of the season in their 3-0 victory over the hosting Pittsburgh Pirates in favor of veteran right-hander Paul Sewald. Garcia allowed a walk and struck out two in his inning of work to slam the door on the Bucs, and after the game, manager Torey Lovullo announced that Sewald is out as the closer.

Unfortunately, Lovullo didn't specifically name Garcia as his go-to guy in the ninth inning going forward. It means that the D-backs will likely play the matchups late in games if they are ahead, and will most likely be operating with a closer-by-committee situation that could involve all of Garcia, Jonathan Loaisiga, Kevin Ginkel, and Juan Morillo. The 26-year-old Garcia entered Wednesday's action with a 2.25 ERA (1.72 FIP), one save, a 0.82 WHIP, and 33:6 K:BB in 28 relief innings in just his second big-league season.

Garcia will be an option in the ninth going forward, but probably only if several lefties are due up for the opposing team. We wouldn't advise fantasy managers to chase the D-backs' bullpen situation unless you're absolutely desperate for saves.

-Written by Keith Hernandez

Bryan Abreu, Houston Astros

Houston Astros right-handed reliever Bryan Abreu got off to a rough start to the 2026 campaign when Josh Hader was still on the injured list, but he has been locked in of late and could be a waiver-wire consideration in deeper fantasy leagues. In the team's 7-4 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, Abreu pitched 1 1/3 shutout innings with no hits allowed, no walks, and a strikeout to pick up his seventh save of the year.

The 29-year-old Dominican hurler is 2-3 on the year with a still elevated 4.74 ERA (5.43 FIP) and 1.50 WHIP with 48 strikeouts and 28 walks in 38 innings out of the bullpen. This was Abreu's second save since the All-Star break, but he was only in there because Hader had pitched in four of the previous five days. Still, Abreu has been much better in July, allowing just two earned runs with three walks and 14 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched, and he will definitely be an asset in holds leagues if he continues to pitch like this. Abreu is rostered in 18% of Yahoo leagues.

-Written by Keith Hernandez

Hogan Harris, Athletics

Athletics left-hander Hogan Harris had to battle for Tuesday night's save against the Red Sox after entering the ninth inning with a three-run lead. Harris allowed two earned runs on three hits, including a home run, but recovered to secure his ninth save while striking out three batters. His swing-and-miss ability remained on display despite the shaky outing.

The 29-year-old has continued to earn more late-inning opportunities after posting a 2.61 ERA during the month of July. He now owns a 3.38 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, and 65 strikeouts across 48 innings this season. Harris' ability to generate strikeouts gives him legitimate fantasy appeal, and managers should continue to view him as a strong source of saves while he handles high-leverage opportunities.

- Written by Julian Brooke

Jonathan Loaisiga, Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga has a path to save chances after manager Torey Lovullo removed Paul Sewald from the closer role. Arizona will play matchups rather than name one replacement, and Brandyn Garcia handled the ninth inning Wednesday before Lovullo confirmed the committee. Juan Morillo and Kevin Ginkel also remain part of a crowded late-inning picture. Loaisiga owns a 2.57 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 31 strikeouts and one save through 42 innings, but he has allowed three earned runs over his last two appearances.

The strong ratios give him some value while the role develops, though the modest strikeout total keeps him dependent on saves and holds. Loaisiga is not included in RotoBaller's July 30 waiver rankings, so he remains a speculative addition rather than a priority pickup. He is worth considering in 15-team and NL-only leagues, while managers in 12-team formats should monitor Arizona's next few save chances.

-Written by Bruno Mule

Jacob Webb, Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are using a closer-by-committee situation right now with regular closer Daniel Palencia (elbow) still on the injured list, which is a frustrating situation for fantasy managers. After Trent Thornton's blown save on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, right-hander Jacob Webb might be the most enticing deep-league source for saves right now. The 32-year-old veteran has gone 3-2 in his first year with Chicago, with a 2.72 ERA (3.52 FIP), 1.27 WHIP, a career-high five saves, and a 55:17 K:BB in his 46 1/3 innings out of the bullpen.

He hasn't had a save since July 12 against the Cincinnati Reds, but Webb also has not allowed a run in his 10 innings of work in 10 July appearances while walking three, striking out 10, saving three games, and picking up two holds for the Cubbies. Caleb Thielbar is the other real threat for save opportunities in Chicago's bullpen, but with the way Webb has pitched of late, he should get more chances soon enough. Webb is rostered in only 15% of Yahoo leagues right now.

-Written by Keith Hernandez

Tyler Wells, Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles right-hander Tyler Wells appears to be the closer to roster in fantasy baseball leagues with Ryan Helsley (elbow) still on the injured list, and Wells is only rostered in 16% of Yahoo leagues. The 31-year-old veteran and former starting pitcher is 2-2 on the year with a 2.72 ERA (3.43 FIP), 0.98 WHIP, three saves, 53 strikeouts, and only 13 walks in 53 relief innings for the O's.

Veteran right-hander Andrew Kittredge has Baltimore's most recent save (on Wednesday), but he also has two losses within the last week and has not been as sharp as Wells. Wells' last save came on July 17 against the Houston Astros, but all three of his saves this year have come in July, a month in which he has allowed just two earned runs with four walks, 13 strikeouts, and a win in 13 appearances out of the bullpen.

He's never been a dominant pitcher in terms of strikeouts, but his control is solid, and he does have a 25.5% strikeout rate in 2026, which is his highest mark since his rookie campaign in 2021. Fantasy managers searching for saves should consider Wells.

-Written by Keith Hernandez

Updated Closers and Saves Depth Charts

Check out our updated closer depth charts for each of the 30 MLB teams that are updated regularly by Nick Mariano.

AL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

AL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

AL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

NL EAST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

NL CENTRAL: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

NL WEST: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Closers & Saves

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Mason Montgomery, Jordan Romano, Hogan Harris, Mitch Farris, Grant Taylor, Erik Miller, Rico Garcia, Tyler Wells, Luke Weaver, Garrett Whitlock. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Mason Montgomery, Jordan Romano, Hogan Harris, Mitch Farris, Grant Taylor, Erik Miller, Rico Garcia, Tyler Wells, Luke Weaver, Garrett Whitlock:

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