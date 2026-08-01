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11 Must-Stash Fantasy Baseball Prospects? Joshua Baez, George Lombard, Cooper Ingle, Cam Cannarella, Zac Veen, River Ryan, Luke Adams, Angel Genao, Charlie Condon, Jacob Melton, Kaelen Culpepper

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George Lombard Jr. - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB Prospects, Draft Sleepers

Fantasy baseball prospect breakouts, sleepers, waiver wire stash analysis for Week 19 of 2026 including Joshua Baez, George Lombard, Cooper Ingle, Cam Cannarella, and more.

During the first half of the season, managers have seen many prospects such as Payton Tolle, Carson Benge, and Cole Carrigg emerge as reliable fantasy assets and viable options in all standard leagues.

In this piece, we will spotlight 11 prospects on the rise who could make a massive impact in fantasy down the stretch.

So, should fantasy managers stash these breakout prospects? Let's get to it!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Joshua Baez, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals outfield prospect Joshua Baez launched his 32nd home run of the Triple-A regular season on Thursday evening. Facing Jacksonville, the outfielder went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. Baez has enjoyed a recent power surge at Memphis, hitting four long balls over his last 11 contests. On the season, the No. 48-ranked prospect on MLB Pipeline's recent update has carried a .251/.323/.577 slash line with a dominant .900 OPS.

He has swiped an impressive 16 bags and added another 19 doubles with three triples. With the Cardinals now expected to entertain offers on some veteran pieces, including outfielder Lars Nootbaar, Baez's MLB debut could come shortly after the deadline. His five-category appeal makes him a top stash target across all formats.

-Written by Andy Smith

 

George Lombard Jr., SS, New York Yankees

New York Yankees infield prospect George Lombard Jr. remains a high-end stash target in 12-team leagues in Week 18 of the fantasy baseball season. Lombard was on the Triple-A injured list for just over a month due to a finger injury but has been near perfect since returning to action. Over his brief nine games post-injury, the top-ranked prospect in the Yankees system has posted an elite .400/.514/.600 slash line with three doubles, one home run and a 9:6 K:BB.

Lombard began the season at the Double-A level but needed only another 20 games before moving up to the top club. Currently in the majors, the Yankees have relied on Jose Caballero and Anthony Volpe to cover shortstop, but neither has been very impressive recently. With a clear path to playing time, Lombard may be in the mix for a promotion sooner rather than later.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Cooper Ingle, C, Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians catching prospect Cooper Ingle was optioned back to Triple-A Columbus earlier in July after his brief MLB debut. While this demotion greatly impacted his short-term fantasy value, since returning to the top club in the minor leagues, the backstop has looked very productive, suggesting he should see another stint in the coming weeks.

Over his last 15 games since returning to Triple-A, Ingle has posted a dominant .413/.472/.714 line with an eye-catching 1.187 OPS. During this noted stretch, Ingle has launched four home runs and tacked on seven doubles. Three of these home runs have come over his last four games. In the majors, Ingle appeared in just seven contests and held a low .095 average. Given Cleveland's lack of production behind the plate this season, Ingle may not have to wait long for another look.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Cam Cannarella, OF, Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins outfield prospect Cam Cannarella turned in another stellar showing at Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday and is now emerging as a worthy stash target across all standard leagues. Facing Triple-A Memphis, the outfielder swiped a bag and went 2-for-3 at the dish. Since moving up to Jacksonville (10 games), the Clemson product has been nothing short of dominant, posting a .308/.413/.487 slash line with a .900 OPS, four doubles, one home run and five stolen bases.

The outfielder began the 2026 season at the High-A level but has quickly progressed through the Miami system. Across 52 games between High-A and Double-A, Cannarella held a .365/.443/.599 line with a 1.042 OPS. His five-category upside makes him a priority stash option in all 12-team leagues ahead of Week 19.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

Zac Veen, OF, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfielder Zac Veen continues to showcase high-end five-category upside at the Triple-A level and remains on the verge of returning to the major leagues. Veen is coming off another productive outing at Albuquerque, where he went 4-for-5 with a triple and a home run. This long ball snapped a relatively lengthy 12-game home run drought for the young outfielder.

On the season, Veen has posted a .313/.389/.580 slash line with 27 doubles, 17 home runs, 15 stolen bases and a sharp .969 OPS. Veen received a brief taste of the majors back in 2025 but did not find much success, posting a low .118/.189/.235 line with one home run and a stolen base. However, many of the team's top outfielders, such as Mickey Moniak and Jake McCarthy, are on the trade block, so Veen may face minimal competition to earn second-half at-bats in the big leagues.

- Written by Andy Smith

 

River Ryan, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers pitching prospect River Ryan (hamstring) is sidelined by a hamstring injury and is missing time on the injured list at Triple-A Oklahoma City. He was placed on the injured list at the end of June and hasn't pitched since. The 27-year-old right-hander boasts a 65-grade fastball, a 60-grade slider, and a 55-grade cutter and curveball. The stuff is there for the minor league veteran.

Should he be able to work past his current injury, he might find his way back in Los Angeles after making his brief MLB debut in 2024. In 36 1/3 innings with Oklahoma City, Ryan has compiled a 3-1 record this season with a 4.46 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 43 strikeouts against just eight walks. That kind of control is a good sign moving forward, and he should be in L.A. this summer if he can demonstrate full health. It could be a good move to stash him now.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Luke Adams, INF, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers third base prospect Luke Adams has put together a nice month of July with a .305 batting average in 59 at bats with two homers and six RBI with 14 runs scored. The 22-year-old right-handed hitter missed some time with an injury this season but has returned in early June. In 182 total at bats this year between the ACL Brewers and Triple-A Nashville, Adams has 15 homers and 38 RBI with 40 runs scored while hitting .269.

Adams is the No. 16 ranked prospect in the Brewers' system with a 50-grade hit tool and 50-grade power. A former 12th round pick in the draft, Adams doesn't have the prospect pedigree of some others, but he is nonetheless putting up some nice numbers at Triple-A. He could be looked at by the Brewers for a spot on the big league roster especially at third base where Milwaukee is a bit thin.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Angel Genao, INF, Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians infield prospect Angel Genao has hits in five of his last six games at Triple-A Columbus. Genao is red-hot in Columbus, hitting .382 in 76 July at bats, including two homers and 12 RBI to go with 14 runs scored. Genao is the No. 2 prospect in the Guardians' system and the switch-hitter has made a name for himself in his age 22 season in the minors. Genao has been so impressive that he is making a late-season promotion seem more and more likely and thus it might be a good idea to stash Genao on your roster.

At the big league level, Cleveland has Travis Bazzana (second base) and Brayan Rocchio (shortstop) up the middle defensively. But Genao could force his way to Cleveland with his performance. At age 22 and already at Triple-A, Genao is on track to potentially make his MLB debut later this season. His 60-grade hit tool and 55-grade run tool could be on display in Cleveland later this summer.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Kaelen Culpepper, INF, Minnesota Twins

Minnesota Twins shortstop prospect Kaelen Culpepper has recovered from hand and glute injuries and returned to the lineup with Triple-A St. Paul over the past three games. He has two hits over his three games back after missing nearly a month with injuries. The No. 2 prospect for the Twins, Culpepper will likely need some time to work his way back to peak form and thus might be a long shot to make it to the big league club this season.

He has a 55-grade hit tool and a 50-grade run tool and boasts a well-rounded game. The Twins might wait to see that he is back to full health before giving him his big league debut this season. Unfortunately, the injuries set him back a bit, but he should still be on the talented prospect radar for fantasy managers. However, it's looking more like 2027 could be his debut year.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Charlie Condon, OF, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies first base/outfield prospect Charlie Condon has consistently produced at Triple-A Albuquerque this season, including a nice month of July. In 56 July at-bats, Condon has two homers and six RBI with eight runs scored and a .321 batting average. Altogether, Condon has hit 20 homers and driven in 62 runs this season with 77 runs scored, all while hitting .292.

The No. 3 prospect for Colorado, Condon, the right-handed hitting first baseman/outfielder, is a valuable stash as a Rockies call-up could lead to promising numbers. If he plays his home games at Coors Field, he could show off even more statistically. Fantasy managers will want to get ahead of the game and add Condon from the waiver wire if he is not already added. He is a premium prospect who could shine soon in the big leagues.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Jacob Melton, OF, Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays prospect Jacob Melton is working his way back from a left ankle sprain and has produced in limited action between the FCL Rays and Triple-A Durham. Melton has had limited at bats (125) but has five homers and 24 RBI with 28 runs scored and 22 steals while hitting .296. The No. 6 prospect in the Rays system, Melton has shown good signs in his age 25 season when healthy.

He boasts 60 grades on the scouting scale in power and speed. Melton came over to the Rays in a December trade with the Houston Astros after he was a second-round pick by Houston out of Oregon State. He played 32 games with the Astros at the big league level before his time was cut short by an injury. He showed off his speed with seven steals in 70 at bats with Houston and could easily bring the same threat on the bases to Tampa Bay.

Melton looks like a sneaky stash as someone who could produce for the Rays as soon as this season.

- Written by Brian Buckey

 

Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues

Check out Eric Cross' updated top-25 prospects to stash below. These rankings are for 2026 redraft value only, not dynasty. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026.

Promoted Last Week: James Triantos (CHC)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Parks Harber (SFG), Jacob Melton (TBR)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
3 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
4 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
5 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
6 Max Clark *** Promoted OF Tigers
7 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds
8 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
9 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees
10 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox
11 Angel Genao INF Guardians
12 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
13 Zac Veen OF Rockies
14 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
16 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
17 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
18 Quinn Mathews *** Promoted SP Cardinals
19 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
20 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
21 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
22 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
23 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
24 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
25 River Ryan SP Dodgers

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Joshua Baez, George Lombard, Cooper Ingle, Cam Cannarella, Zac Veen, River Ryan, Luke Adams, Angel Genao, Charlie Condon, Jacob Melton, Kaelen Culpepper, Walker Jenkins, Kade Anderson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Joshua Baez, George Lombard, Cooper Ingle, Cam Cannarella, Zac Veen, River Ryan, Luke Adams, Angel Genao, Charlie Condon, Jacob Melton, Kaelen Culpepper, Walker Jenkins, Kade Anderson:

Joshua Baez
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Francisco Alvarez
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Kade Anderson
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Braden Montgomery
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Tristan Peters
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Gleyber Torres
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Ryan Jeffers
Joshua Baez
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Kerry Carpenter
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Brandon Sproat
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Henry Bolte
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Royce Lewis
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Jasson Dominguez
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Willi Castro
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Tommy Edman
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Travis Bazzana
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Reynaldo Lopez
Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Carson Benge
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Max Clark
George Lombard Jr.
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Max Clark
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AJ Smith-Shawver
George Lombard Jr.
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Charlie Condon
George Lombard Jr.
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Walker Jenkins
George Lombard Jr.
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Robert Gasser
George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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George Lombard Jr.
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Jake Mangum
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George Lombard Jr.
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Reynaldo Lopez
George Lombard Jr.
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Bailey Ober
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Tommy White
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Ty France
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Walbert Urena
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Chase Meidroth
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Willi Castro
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George Lombard Jr.
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Henry Bolte
George Lombard Jr.
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Gleyber Torres
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Jung Hoo Lee
George Lombard Jr.
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Alex Lange
George Lombard Jr.
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Lane Thomas
George Lombard Jr.
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Kade Anderson
George Lombard Jr.
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Joshua Baez
George Lombard Jr.
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Francisco Alvarez
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Dominic Canzone
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Gage Jump
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Christian Scott
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Jose Caballero
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A.J. Ewing
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Curtis Mead
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Sam Antonacci
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Kyle Karros
Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Max Clark
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Charlie Condon
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George Lombard Jr.
Charlie Condon
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Shane Bieber
Charlie Condon
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Charlie Condon
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Robert Gasser
Charlie Condon
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Dalton Rushing
Charlie Condon
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Nolan Arenado
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Luke Weaver
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Zach Thornton
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Luis Lara
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Brayan Rocchio
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Willi Castro
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Joshua Baez
Charlie Condon
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Francisco Alvarez
Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Gage Jump
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Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Charlie Condon
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Carson Benge
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A.J. Ewing
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T.J. Rumfield
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Mickey Moniak
Charlie Condon
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Charlie Condon
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Garrett Mitchell
Walker Jenkins
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Clay Holmes
Walker Jenkins
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Charlie Condon
Walker Jenkins
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Shane Bieber
Walker Jenkins
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Max Clark
Walker Jenkins
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Robert Gasser
Walker Jenkins
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George Lombard Jr.
Walker Jenkins
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Dalton Rushing
Walker Jenkins
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Walker Jenkins
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Nolan Arenado
Walker Jenkins
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Luke Weaver
Walker Jenkins
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Andrew Kittredge
Walker Jenkins
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Cole Young
Walker Jenkins
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Michael McGreevy
Walker Jenkins
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Zach Thornton
Walker Jenkins
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Erik Miller
Walker Jenkins
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Clayton Beeter
Walker Jenkins
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Luis Lara
Walker Jenkins
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Jake Mangum
Walker Jenkins
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Masyn Winn
Walker Jenkins
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Brayan Rocchio
Walker Jenkins
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Reynaldo Lopez
Walker Jenkins
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Bailey Ober
Walker Jenkins
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Tommy White
Walker Jenkins
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Ty France
Walker Jenkins
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Cooper Pratt
Walker Jenkins
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Luis Robert Jr.
Walker Jenkins
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Spencer Steer
Walker Jenkins
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Walbert Urena
Walker Jenkins
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Brandon Pfaadt
Walker Jenkins
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Chase Meidroth
Walker Jenkins
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Willi Castro
Walker Jenkins
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Jasson Dominguez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Henry Bolte
Walker Jenkins
vs
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vs
Gleyber Torres
Walker Jenkins
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Walker Jenkins
vs
Alex Lange
Walker Jenkins
vs
Lane Thomas
Walker Jenkins
vs
Kade Anderson
Walker Jenkins
vs
Joshua Baez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Braden Montgomery
Walker Jenkins
vs
Merrill Kelly
Walker Jenkins
vs
JJ Bleday
Walker Jenkins
vs
Dominic Canzone
Walker Jenkins
vs
Tristan Peters
Walker Jenkins
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Walker Jenkins
vs
Brandon Sproat
Walker Jenkins
vs
Royce Lewis
Walker Jenkins
vs
Mason Montgomery
Walker Jenkins
vs
Tommy Edman
Walker Jenkins
vs
Nick Gonzales
Walker Jenkins
vs
Tanner Scott
Walker Jenkins
vs
Tyler Wells
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jacob Webb
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jake Burger
Walker Jenkins
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Yainer Diaz
Walker Jenkins
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Travis Bazzana
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vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Walker Jenkins
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Mauricio Dubon
Walker Jenkins
vs
Cole Carrigg
Walker Jenkins
vs
Gage Jump
Walker Jenkins
vs
Josh Bell
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vs
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vs
Gabriel Moreno
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Luke Keaschall
Walker Jenkins
vs
Cade Cavalli
Walker Jenkins
vs
Christian Scott
Walker Jenkins
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
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vs
Carson Benge
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Jake McCarthy
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Walker Jenkins
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Chase DeLauter
Walker Jenkins
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A.J. Ewing
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Sam Antonacci
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vs
Heliot Ramos
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Mickey Moniak
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Kody Clemens
Walker Jenkins
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Kade Anderson
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Joshua Baez
Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Francisco Alvarez
Kade Anderson
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Alex Lange
Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Kade Anderson
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Merrill Kelly
Kade Anderson
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Bryce Eldridge
Kade Anderson
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JJ Bleday
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Kade Anderson
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Tommy Edman
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Walbert Urena
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Nick Gonzales
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Spencer Steer
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Tanner Scott
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Luis Robert Jr.
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Tyler Wells
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Cooper Pratt
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Jacob Webb
Kade Anderson
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Ty France
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Jake Burger
Kade Anderson
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Tommy White
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Heriberto Hernandez
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Bailey Ober
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Yainer Diaz
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Reynaldo Lopez
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Brayan Rocchio
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Kade Anderson
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Masyn Winn
Kade Anderson
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Jake Mangum
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Cole Carrigg
Kade Anderson
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Luis Lara
Kade Anderson
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Gage Jump
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Erik Miller
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Zach Thornton
Kade Anderson
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Gabriel Moreno
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Michael McGreevy
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Luke Keaschall
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Cole Young
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Cade Cavalli
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Andrew Kittredge
Kade Anderson
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Christian Scott
Kade Anderson
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Luke Weaver
Kade Anderson
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Kyle Karros
Kade Anderson
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Nolan Arenado
Kade Anderson
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Garrett Mitchell
Kade Anderson
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Dalton Rushing
Kade Anderson
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Kody Clemens
Kade Anderson
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Robert Gasser
Kade Anderson
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Kade Anderson
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Grant Taylor
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Clay Holmes
Kade Anderson
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Jake Bennett
Kade Anderson
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Troy Melton
Kade Anderson
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Jacob Latz
Kade Anderson
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Logan Henderson
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Kade Anderson
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AJ Smith-Shawver

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