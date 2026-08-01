August 1, 2026

RotoBaller staff's fantasy baseball Week 19 waiver wire pickups for 2026. Expert advice for waiver wire hitter, pitcher, and closer targets from Eric, Marty and Andy.

Welcome, RotoBallers, to another staff roundtable ahead of Week 19 of the fantasy season. As always, we will spotlight our top waiver wire targets from members of our fantasy baseball staff, including Eric Cross, Andy Smith, and Marty Tallman.

This week, prospects take center stage as we saw two high-end names earn the call. Additionally, we will look at two potential save sources in the National League West.

Who should we look to pick up this week? Let's dive in!

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Hitter Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups

Let's start this week's waiver wire targets with a fun one. It was announced on Thursday that the Detroit Tigers were calling up their top prospect, Max Clark, to the Major League squad for his debut on Friday.

It's been a solid season in Triple-A for Clark, who has racked up 20 doubles, 11 home runs, and 21 steals in 90 games with a .276/.368/.434 slash line. That line might not jump off the page at you for a Top-10 caliber prospect, but there's a lot to like in Clark's profile.

106.9 mph roundtripper off the bat of Max Clark 🔥 MLB's No. 13 prospect (@tigers) is hitting .339 with a 1.057 OPS this month for the Triple-A @MudHens: pic.twitter.com/xUSKIQ2I1x — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 26, 2026

First and foremost, Clark is a double-plus runner who can make a notable impact in the stolen base column. He's always shown the willingness to run often throughout his minor league career and is an efficient basestealer. On top of that, Clark posted a 91% zone contact rate and 85% overall contact rate in Triple-A this season, along with a 12% walk rate and a 15.8% strikeout rate.

As for the power, Clark is far from a masher, but he could be a 15-20 homer bat in time. In Triple-A, Clark had an 88.3 mph AVG EV, 38.2% hard-hit rate, and a 104.5 mph 90th percentile EV this season. He should be added in all formats.

- Eric Cross

Another undervalued and underrostered outfielder to target this week is Seattle's Dominic Canzone. After a slow start to the month of July, Canzone has picked up the pace over the last week, reaching base in each of his last five games while also cranking three home runs. For the season, Canzone is now slashing .261/.337/.526 with 18 home runs, 49 RBI, and 38 runs scored in 306 plate appearances.

Dominic Canzone goes deep for the second time tonight 🔱 pic.twitter.com/h6XFDAZO4L — MLB (@MLB) July 29, 2026

As was the case with Hernandez, Canzone has excelled in the quality of contact department this season, ranking in the top-16% of hitters in hard-hit rate (48.1%), AVG EV (92.3 mph), barrel rate (14.8%), and xSLG (.526). The contact rates haven't been bad either, sitting 2-3% below league average in zone and overall, and Canzone has kept his strikeout rate in check at 20.9%.

But the problem or drawback, and probably the reason why Canzone is rostered in just 25% of Yahoo leagues, is the fact that Seattle has used him sparingly against left-handed pitching this season.

It's a peculiar move too, as Canzone has slashed .270/.438/.622 with four home runs and nearly as many walks (nine) as strikeouts (10) in his 48 plate appearances against southpaws. This trend could be changing, though, as Seattle started Canzone in each of their last two games against a left-handed starting pitcher.

- Eric Cross

Hernandez has quietly been among the game's top power hitters but still sits on nearly 80% of Yahoo waiver wires. Since July 3 (his last 22 games), the young outfielder has slugged eight home runs and carried a strong .280/.337/.659 line with a .996 OPS. During this stretch, Hernandez has held a hefty 33.7% K% but has gotten the job done with power, tallying 14 RBI and scoring 10 runs over his noted stretch.

Prior to this surge, Hernandez posted a lower .218 AVG and sporadic playing time in the Miami outfield. However, his production has not only earned him everyday at-bats but also a path to high fantasy relevance down the stretch.

When looking into the hood, managers can spot many reasons to buy into his recent production. The 26-year-old has generated a .251 xBA, which sits just over 10 points higher than his surface-level .238 AVG.

However, his more impressive metrics come in his raw power. The outfielder has generated an eye-catching .498 xSLG (90th percentile), 13.2% barrel rate (86th percentile), and a 51.1% hard-hit rate (93rd percentile). While all of these metrics sit well above the average, the most notable component of his profile is his optimized swing.

Hernandez has generated a sharp 22.5% Pull AIR%, which has allowed him to raise his home-run ceiling given how hard he already impacts the ball.

With a clear path to at-bats, Hernandez is a must-add ahead of Week 19.

Bot 1st

Phillies 2 | Marlins 2 Heriberto Hernandez solo home run (15) Exit Velocity: 99.9 MPH

Launch Angle: 35 Degrees#Marlins #FightinFish pic.twitter.com/Kan5glBLPj — Ricardo Urrusuno (@RickScores) July 27, 2026

- Andy Smith

Pratt has quietly been very productive over his first month of MLB action. Through his first 35 contests with the Brewers, the No. 56-ranked prospect in baseball (per MLB.com) has held a solid .284/.367/.394 slash line with just two home runs. While he's not the most valuable asset for power, he's worth a look for those needing stolen bases.

Pratt has already swiped nine bags in the majors and has shown elite speed while progressing through the Brewers system. Through 58 games at Triple-A prior to his promotion, Pratt swiped 17 bags and added another 31 across 120 games at Double-A in 2025.

While his current power production may not be overly eye-catching, Pratt has begun to make strides at the plate that are worth a closer look. Since July 7 (his last 16 games), Pratt has posted a dominant .377/.417/.585 line with three doubles and both of his home runs.

Under the hood, the infielder has generated a dominant .283 xBA and an above-average .343 xwOBA, suggesting his contact approach should maintain a high average. However, his high-end 40.0% LA Sweet-Spot% and 16.7% Pull AIR% suggest there is a path for more power production.

Speed may be his calling card, but Pratt is also a valuable target for those in deeper points leagues, as he holds a 27.0% Chase% and 17.2% K%, both of which place him well above the average marks of qualified hitters.

- Andy Smith

Coming into the season, the St. Louis Cardinals were focused on getting younger and clearing veteran contracts. After a strong start, it looked like they might stay in the playoff race, but their postseason odds have continued to fall.

With the trade deadline approaching, St. Louis could look to move veterans like outfielder Lars Nootbaar and infielder Nolan Gorman. If the Cardinals move one or two of those bats, it could open a spot for Joshua Baez.

After a slow July, Baez looks to be back on track. Earlier this week, he launched his 31st home run of the season, tying for the Minor League Baseball lead.

Joshua Báez (MLB No. 44) lifts a sky-high blast for his 31st homer of the season, which ties the MiLB lead!@Cardinals | @mephisredbirds | @CardsPlayerDev pic.twitter.com/9eqBgUy391 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 26, 2026

This season, Baez is slashing .247/.320/.566 with 31 home runs and 15 stolen bases, good for a 116 wRC+. As we've discussed, his biggest flaws are a 30% strikeout rate and a 35% chase rate.

Still, he makes up for the swing-and-miss with a 72% zone contact rate and an elite 19.2% barrel rate. He may whiff often, but when he connects, he does serious damage.

Earlier this season, he recorded a 114.1 mph max exit velocity, a mark that would rank among the hardest-hit balls in the majors.

The 23-year-old also has plus instincts on the bases and 92nd-percentile sprint speed, giving him legitimate power-speed upside.

Baez should already be stashed in all 15-team leagues, and once he's called up, he'll be a must-roster player in all fantasy formats.

- Marty Tallman

Griffin Coninie, OF, Miami Marlins

Even though Conine has been primarily on the strong side of platoon, which has limited his at-bats, he has been very productive when in the lineup and is worth a look in 12+ team leagues.

On the season, the 29-year-old out of Duke carries a .267/.351/.543 slash line with a .894 OPS across 43 games. During this noted stretch, Conine has hit five doubles, one deep nine times, and sneaked into two stolen bases. While his hefty 30.5% K% is concerning like Hernandez, his production in the batter's box is well worth a look on the waiver wire.

Since July 7 (his last 19 games), Conine has quietly been one of the hottest hitters in baseball, posting a .315 AVG with 1.036 OPS and six long balls. While this may seem like a flash in the pan, his underlying metrics suggest this production could be a sign of things to come.

Under the hood, the former 52nd overall pick has generated a high .379 xwOBA, .276 xBA, .522 xSLG, 15.8% barrel rate, and a 56.6% hard-hit rate, all of which would place him among the elite class of hitters. He has also posted a stellar 23.7% Pull AIR%, which has allowed him to hit for home runs as he is pulling the ball at optimal angles.

Don't let the small sample size fool you. Conine can be a high-end contributor for those chasing power and RBI down the stretch.

- Andy Smith

Pitcher Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups

Pfaadt struggled early in the season, logging his first 38 innings to the tune of a 5.92 ERA and a hefty 1.50 WHIP. However, after a look in the bullpen, Pfaadt has since been returned to the starting rotation and has looked far more comfortable on the bump.

In his last six starts (since June 30), the right-hander has logged 34 innings to the tune of a 1.85 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP. During this stretch, Pfaadt has shown low strikeout upside, tallying just 18, but has walked only four total hitters, which makes him a great target for those needing a WHIP stabilizer.

His command has been a major strength, as he has walked only 6.8% of the hitters he faced, putting him in the 79th percentile among qualified pitchers. Last summer, he walked only 4.8% of the batters he faced, suggesting there could be room for even further improvement.

While the 27-year-old's strikeout profile is not desirable, he generates groundballs at a high 49.1% rate and keeps hitters off the bases, which makes him a great target for those needing a volume option.

For those in points leagues, Pfaadt has also logged at least six innings in each of his last two games and at least 5 1/3 in all but one of these noted six outings.

- Andy Smith

Ian Seymour , SP/RP, Tampa Bay Rays

After a couple of so-so outings just before and just after the All-Star break, Seymour has pitched well in each of his last two outings on July 23 and July 29, combining to allow just seven hits, two walks, and two earned runs in 10.2 innings with 11 strikeouts.

Seymour has embraced and pitched well in his new expanded role. Since shifting into a starter's role on June 8, Seymour has posted a 3.80 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 6.9% walk rate, and a 30.2% strikeout rate. While his batted ball angles allowed aren't ideal, Seymour has been able to make it work thanks to a 33.1% chase rate, 28.9% whiff rate, and 20.5% zone whiff rate.

However, with all of that said, Seymour has been used after an opener several times this season, which limits his value a bit in leagues that use quality starts as a category.

- Eric Cross

The other big prospect call-up of the week was on the pitching side. The Cardinals will promote southpaw Quinn Mathews to make his MLB debut on Saturday against the Blue Jays. While Mathews was a fast-rising dynasty riser in 2024, he took a massive step back in 2025, which significantly hindered his short-term value.

In 2024, Mathews progressed through the system at a rapid pace, logging 143 1/3 innings to the tune of a 2.76 ERA and a tidy 0.98 WHIP. However, in 2025, he batted injured and was not overly effective, posting a 3.93 ERA with a high 1.60 WHIP through 94 frames at Triple-A.

While his 2026 season began similarly, he has since turned the corner, prompting the call-up. Over the first 35 2/3 innings of the season, the left-hander posted a rough 5.55 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP, which kept him off the starter radar in all redraft leagues.

However, since May 28 (his last 56 1/3 frames), the Stanford product has posted a near-perfect 1.60 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP. He has tallied 67 strikeouts while walking 22 hitters.

His command has been a weakness at times, but given his dominant stretch, he is worth a pickup as a possible high-upside arm for the stretch run.

- Andy Smith

Kade Anderson continues to dominate at Double-A, turning in another spectacular outing over the weekend.

Kade Anderson was flawless again last night. Friday: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K Season: 15 GS, 77.2 IP, 1.27 ERA, 0.64 WHIP, 3.6% BB, 41.7% K He's truly having one of the best seasons from a pitching prospect EVER.#TridentsUppic.twitter.com/Six7rwRFsP — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) July 25, 2026

The only thing standing between Anderson and a promotion is the Mariners' rotation depth. That could change soon, though.

Veteran starter Luis Castillo has been mentioned in trade rumors ahead of next week's deadline, and if Seattle moves him, it could clear the path for the best pitching prospect in the minor leagues.

The Mariners' No. 1 prospect owns a 1.27 ERA with a staggering 41.7% strikeout rate, a 3.6% walk rate, and a 0.64 WHIP across 77 2/3 innings. He's also allowed just 11 extra-base hits over that stretch.

The underlying metrics are even more impressive. Anderson has produced a 19.3% swinging-strike rate while holding hitters to a 71.5% zone-contact rate. Opponents have managed just a .185 wOBA against him.

A closer look at his arsenal makes it easy to understand why he's been so dominant. His deceptive delivery allows his fastball to play up, and he consistently pounds the strike zone.

The 22-year-old left-hander features a fastball that touches 97 mph with plus carry at the top of the zone. His curveball is a true plus pitch and remains his best offering.

His slider continues to improve with each start, while his changeup is more than enough to keep hitters off balance. He has a complete four-pitch mix and looks ready for the big leagues.

Anderson should already be stashed in all 15-team leagues, and once he gets the call, he'll be a must-roster player in every fantasy format.

-Marty Tallman

The major bullpen news of the week came in the desert as the Diamondbacks removed veteran Paul Sewald from the ninth inning. While Sewald has been a high-volume source of saves, he has endured a lengthy skid, which has forced the coaching staff to turn to a different option.

While the bullpen is still quite volatile, the first save opportunity went to Brandyn Garcia, who puts him on our radar. Garcia got the job done on Wednesday, tossing a clean frame with a 2:1 K:BB.

On the season, Garcia has been very productive, which suggests he could quickly claim this role. Through 29 frames, the southpaw has posted a 2.17 ERA with a stellar 0.83 WHIP. He has struck out 31.8% of the hitters he has faced while walking only 6.4%. His high-end 1.81 xERA and .165 xBA suggest his current metrics could be quite sustainable in a higher workload.

He has been a reliable source of holds (13), pitching primarily in the seventh and eighth innings, in front of Sewald. While right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga and Juan Morillo should also see a handful of opportunities, Garcia's dominance this season and performance on Wednesday make him the name to roster in this committee for the time being.

- Andy Smith

Erik Miller , RP, San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants closer role has been a revolving door this season, but a new name has emerged over the last week. Over the last four games, both save opportunities for the Giants went to Erik Miller, who easily converted both saves.

These were Miller's third and fourth saves of the 2026 season, to go along with a 2.78 ERA and 32.1% strikeout rate. However, Miller's 1.39 WHIP is a bit higher than you'd like to see, largely due to a bloated 15.7% walk rate.

Outside of the high walk rate, there are plenty of positives in Miller's profile. The 28-year-old left-hander has nearly doubled his strikeout rate from last season, and a notable shift in his pitch mix can be directly attributed to that. After using each of his four offerings between 17.4% and 34.6% of the time in 2025, Miller has been very sinker/slider heavy this season, using each offering more than 40% of the time.

Using his slider nearly twice as often has directly impacted the whiff and strikeout rate jump, as Miller's slider has an elite .128 BAA, .191 SLG allowed, and a 54.9% whiff rate. I'm not sure if Miller gets moved at the deadline since the Giants are not contending for the postseason, but if he's still in San Francisco next week, Miller could hold onto the Giants' closer role for the remainder of the season. If you're looking for saves, I'd give Miller a look.

- Eric Cross

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