August 2, 2026

The fantasy baseball Cut List for Week 19 of 2026. Jamie analyzes potential fantasy baseball busts, overvalued players, and injured players to consider dropping.

Welcome back to The Cut List as we head into Week 19 of the 2026 fantasy baseball season. For those who are not familiar, this is our weekly article looking at players who fantasy managers might be considering cutting from their teams and struggling players who need a closer look.

We'll look at players who are worth monitoring for replacing and someone on the hot seat who should be held onto ... for now. Experienced Cut List readers will know I'm a strong advocate for not making knee-jerk reactions. A bad week or two shouldn't be a reason to push the panic button and dump someone.

If there's ever someone you want me to take a look at, drop their name in the Reddit comments, the RotoBaller Discord chat rooms, or reach out to me on X (@Baseball_Jimbo). Maybe you'll see them included next week. All stats and rostered rates (taken from Yahoo!) reflect when this piece was written.

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Pitchers

Braxton Ashcraft - SP/RP, Pittsburgh Pirates - 86% rostered

Ashcraft has been one of the big breakout stars of 2026. After an impressive 2025 split between the bullpen and starting games, Ashcraft entered 2026 in the Pirates rotation. He's got an 11-4 W-L record, 3.96 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 140 strikeouts in 22 starts (127 1/3 innings).

Those numbers were a lot better a few weeks ago. On June 24, Ashcraft limited the Mariners to one run over six innings and struck out 10. That left Ashcraft with a 3.07 ERA after 16 starts. Five starts later, Ashcraft had a 4.05 ERA. Ashcraft had given up 16 earned runs in his previous three starts before yesterday.

Ashcraft pitched five innings and allowed just one run (a Jose Trevino home run) while striking out five. He only threw 69 pitches, but a rain delay curtailed his night. Despite that, Ashcraft was still able to pick up his 11th win of the year and put a tough July behind him.

It was a much-needed return to form. And if we look at Ashcraft's underlying numbers, not too surprising. During his previous five starts, Ashcraft had a 7.71 ERA, 3.45 xFIP, and 3.75 SIERA. It looked like a small sample anomaly, and last night was a reminder that we still shouldn't panic after a few difficult outings.

Verdict:

Ashcraft's numbers this year have been good. He's got a 3.26 xFIP and 3.36 SIERA this year. Ashcraft has already reached a career high in innings pitched as a professional, and that is the only concern we should have. Unless we see his role changing, which impacts his fantasy value, Ashcraft is someone to hang on to.

Paul Sewald - RP, Arizona Diamondbacks - 63% rostered

The Diamondbacks are one of the teams that could potentially trade for a closer. Sewald was struggling in the role, and Arizona finds themselves in the hunt for a wild card spot. They didn't wait to bring in a new face before removing Sewald from the role. On Wednesday, they made the move.

Paul Sewald Out of the Closer's Role in Arizona https://t.co/SlqncVGRxw — RotoBaller MLB (@RotoBallerMLB) July 29, 2026

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Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo did say that Sewald was being removed from the closer's role "for the time being". That suggested he could be back in consideration for saves at some point. Sewald's numbers suggest otherwise. And then yesterday happened.

With the Diamondbacks leading the Guardians 10-2, Sewald was tasked with pitching the bottom of the eighth inning. A chance for some low-leverage work. He faced five batters. Chase DeLauter homered to start things off. The next four all reached base, and all scored.

That left Sewald with a 6.45 ERA. On June 22, he had a 3.18 ERA. In Sewald's last 12 appearances (9 1/3 innings), he's allowed 17 earned runs. Eight of the last nine batters he's faced scored a run. It's been an awful run for Sewald and could result in him being out of more than just the closer role.

Verdict:

If the Diamondbacks are to maintain a playoff push, they'll want to improve their team's 4.20 ERA from relievers. Should they trade for a closer, even before yesterday, that would confirm the end of Sewald getting any more save chances in 2026. Sewald is a drop in all formats.

Will Warren - SP, New York Yankees - 51% rostered

After what had been a tough run, Warren ended July in what was his best start of the season. Warren exited the game one outing short of completing seven innings for what would have been the second time this year. He didn't allow a run, gave up just four hits, and struck out seven.

Friday's outing came after Warren had allowed 15 runs in 18 innings in July (four starts and one relief appearance). It was the first time since May 31 that Warren completed six innings and was only his sixth quality start in 2026 (21 starts). But was it legit and a sign of things to come?

I don't foresee many more six-inning shutout performances. But Warren was due for a good outing. Despite his 7.50 ERA in July, Warren had a 3.79 xFIP and 4.17 SIERA. July's results seemed a bit unlucky, and we can see how Warren's ERA overcorrected in recent outings, compared to his xFIP.

There's also the uncertainty about his role moving forward. Ryan Weathers featured last week, and I mentioned how he's more likely to head to the bullpen later this month when Carlos Rodon returns from the IL (injured list). There is also a possibility that the Yankees trade for another starter.

That seems low down on their needs, so it looks like Warren is set to remain in the Yankees rotation throughout the remainder of the regular season. Assuming the Yankees enter Tuesday without a new starter on the roster, Warren will have a chance to build on Friday's stellar performance.

Verdict:

While Warren isn't a standout option, he's able to pick up wins and strike out a decent amount. If he can keep the ERA in check, Warren is still worth rostering in all but shallow leagues. Even then, he's a solid streaming option moving forward, provided the Yankees don't add another starting pitcher.

Hitters

Austin Riley - 3B, Atlanta Braves - 84% rostered

Riley came out of the All-Star Break red-hot. He homered three times in three games, and fantasy managers were finally being rewarded for sticking with him. Hopes of a second-half resurgence have already faded. Riley is hitting .205/.271/.250 in the last 12 games since his two-homer performance.

During those 12 games, Riley's only extra-base hits were two doubles. Riley also struck out 22 times in 48 plate appearances in that span. His 30.7% K% this year ranks in the eighth percentile. He's finding himself sliding down the Braves' batting order too.

On the year, Riley has 12 home runs, 52 RBI, 43 runs, and seven stolen bases with a .216/.294/.348 slash line (110 games). That leaves Riley ranked 32nd among third basemen (Yahoo! standard 5x5 rotisserie scoring). Hardly what fantasy managers expected given that Riley was generally taken as the fifth third baseman in drafts.

Verdict:

Riley's expected numbers are similar to his actual ones. Other than a couple of small hot streaks, there's been little fantasy production coming from Riley. The only thing keeping him so highly rostered is a lack of alternative options at the position. In shallower leagues, I'd be looking closely for a replacement.

Carter Jensen - C, Kansas City Royals - 63% rostered

Jensen has emerged as one of the better options at the catcher position, despite there being more depth than in recent years. This year, Jensen is hitting .235/.307/.429 with 15 homers, 54 RBI, 48 runs, and one steal (104 games). That has him ranked 10th at the position on Yahoo!.

A big part of Jensen's value has come from volume. He's one of only seven catcher-eligible players to have played 100 games this year, with 37 games coming as the designated hitter. Jensen has also spent the last two months as the Royals' predominant leadoff hitter. But his production has been regressing.

In July, Jensen hit .187/.275/.363 with three homers, eight RBI, seven runs, and no steals. He ranks 37th among catcher-eligible players over the last 30 days. The good news is that Jensen has remained in the leadoff spot throughout his struggles. That may not last much longer, even though the Royals have nothing to play for.

Verdict:

Although the catcher position has plenty of depth, Jensen is still worth hanging on to in all but the shallowest leagues. Friday's home run was encouraging, and a three-game series in Colorado might be what he needed to get going again. He's alternated good and bad months, so hopefully August follows that trend.

Vinnie Pasquantino - 1B, Kansas City Royals - 60% rostered

It's turning out to be a lost season for Pasquantino. After missing four weeks with a fractured hamate bone, he returned on July 11. Unfortunately, Pasquantino's return only lasted 11 games as a wrist issue sent him back to the IL on Wednesday.

Vinnie Pasquantino Heading Back to Injured List With Wrist Soreness https://t.co/K8PZTvEdRN — RotoBaller MLB (@RotoBallerMLB) July 29, 2026

Pasquantino hasn't been worth rostering this year, hitting .232/.318/.345 with six homers, 33 RBI, 34 runs, and three steals (79 games). A far cry from last year's 32-homer campaign. It will come as no surprise that Pasquantino doesn't even rank among the top 50 first basemen this year on Yahoo!.

Verdict:

As with any injured player, you can put Pasquantino on your IL if you have a vacant spot. However, the Royals have no reason to bring him back any time soon (if at all, depending on the severity). And do you want to start Pasquantino when he returns? I'd only keep him in dynasty leagues.

On the Hot Seat

Cal Raleigh - C, Seattle Mariners - 93% rostered

Has there ever been a bigger falloff from one season to another than Raleigh's 2025 and 2026? The Mariners catcher went from making history last year and narrowly missing out on winning the American League MVP Award, to... whatever this year is.

No one was expecting Raleigh to have a .260 batting average. Last year's .247 batting average was a career high, and he entered this year as a career .226/.314/.484 hitter. But no one was expecting Raleigh to have a .162 batting average at the start of August, either.

We shouldn't disregard Raleigh's health issue in 2026. He missed more than a month due to an oblique injury and seemed to have been playing through some discomfort earlier in the season. Considering he's hit .162/.295/.285 since returning from the IL (38 games), Raleigh's struggles aren't just due to an injury.

Since returning, Raleigh has homered four times. Two of them have come since the All-Star Break. So it may be that Raleigh is finding some power the further removed from his IL stint he gets. The problem is, Raleigh still isn't hitting for anything like a suitable batting average.

Raleigh has gone 6-for-49 in the 14 games since the All-Star Break. While he has driven in 11 runs, the only two runs Raleigh has scored came from the homers. If he doesn't get on base, he's not going to score runs, so that's something else that will drive down Raleigh's fantasy value.

A lowly batting average isn't new to Raleigh. Even last year, he hit .183/.296/.466 in July and August (51 games). The difference to this year is that Raleigh masked that low batting average by homering 17 home runs in those two months.

Even if he has a .240 batting average the rest of the season, Raleigh will still need to hit more home runs to be a viable option. Realistically, we shouldn't expect better than a .200 batting average.

Maybe Raleigh hits a dozen home runs over the final two months of the season. Only then would he be worth rostering in fantasy. Right now, that's a big "if" as Raleigh hasn't given us any indication of either happening.

Verdict:

Raleigh is on the hottest of hot seats. Most of his fantasy managers would have picked up a replacement while he was on the IL. And for many, the replacement will be a better option. I don't like carrying two catchers in one-catcher leagues unless you have large benches.

If you have a solid alternative option and don't have to gamble on a possible power surge in the final two months, Raleigh is expendable. If you're still rolling with Raleigh as your only catcher, I'd consider looking to trade for a replacement or seeing who's on waivers. Streaming a catcher every week might be a better option.

Reader Requests

As always, we're keen to hear who you want us to analyze. If there is anyone you want to include on next week's Cut List, drop their names on the Reddit thread or in the RotoBaller Discord chat rooms. Alternatively, you can reach out to me on X, and we'll endeavor to cover some requests each week.

Bryan Woo - SP, Seattle Mariners - 98% rostered

Woo has failed to provide value on his ADP (average draft position). After being taken as an SP1, Woo ranks as the 85th starting pitcher on Yahoo!. That does include some starting-pitcher-eligible players, who are also relievers. But Woo only just ranks ahead of Bryce Elder and Kyle Leahy.

Thursday was a perfect encapsulation of his year. Woo faced the Dodgers, and for the second straight start, allowed five earned runs over five innings. That left him with a 7-8 W-L record, 4.56 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 122 strikeouts (120 1/3 innings). With a 3.62 xFIP and 3.58 SIERA, that ERA looks inflated.

What's most notable with Woo are his numbers at home and away. His splits are quite eye-catching, with a 2.20 ERA in Seattle and a 6.71 ERA on the road. While that may just be some smaller sample variance, Woo also has a 2.96 xFIP at home and a 4.22 xFIP away.

Last year, Woo had a 2.44 ERA and 3.07 xFIP in home games, and a 3.40 ERA and 3.57 xFIP in road games. There does look to be a pattern of Woo performing better at T-Mobile Park. That shouldn't come as a surprise given that Seattle has the least hitter-friendly ballpark (according to Statcast Park Factors).

Verdict:

Woo is still worth hanging onto in all formats. That being said, while I'm still starting him in all home games and on the road against lesser opposition, it might be worth benching Woo when he faces a good offense on the road. Especially if you can't afford to risk your ratios taking a hit.

Xavier Edwards - 2B/SS, Miami Marlins - 92% rostered

Edwards has quietly been one of the best fantasy second basemen over the last couple of years. Although he lacks power (10 home runs in 351 MLB games), Edwards hits in the heart of the Marlins lineup and has a career .295/.361/.379 slash line. And he runs, with 81 career stolen bases.

This year, Edwards is hitting .288/.368/.395 with six home runs, 40 RBI, 51 runs, and 18 steals (112 games). Numbers deserving of being rostered in 92% of leagues. However, Edwards has regressed as the season has gone on. We can see that from his monthly numbers below.

Month PA AVG OBP SLG HR RBI R SB wRC+ April 133 .336 .432 .451 1 9 22 4 148 May 110 .291 .361 .509 5 11 19 4 135 June 93 .280 .346 .323 0 10 7 5 79 July 105 .247 .337 .281 0 10 3 5 77

Edwards' fantasy value has come from contributing in three categories: batting average, stolen bases, and runs. Over the last two months, Edwards hasn't been helping in two of those categories. Given Edwards has a .239 xBA (expected batting average) since June 1, his struggles aren't down to bad luck.

Verdict:

We should base the next two months on the last two months. Edwards moving to the cleanup spot has left runs harder to come by. Without a change in the batting order, Edwards will only help in stolen bases with some RBI. You will need to determine if that's what you ned for the remainder of the season.

Brandon Lowe - 2B, Pittsburgh Pirates - 91% rostered

Lowe ranks fifth among second basemen this year. So it may come as a surprise that anyone would be worried about him. The concern comes from his regression in recent weeks. After a great start to his first year in Pittsburgh, Lowe had cooled off considerably in recent weeks.

While Lowe had a .313 batting average in July, he only homered three times. His homer on Tuesday was his first since July 5 and snapped a 14-game homerless streak. That was his longest stretch without a home run this year. He homered again on Thursday, seemingly confirming his power is back.

Most encouraging is that Lowe has gone 14-for-31 since the request for his inclusion last weekend. Six of the 14 hits were for extra bases.

Even when Lowe hit .198/.246/.446 in June, he tallied six homers, 20 RBI, and 15 runs. Although this week is a small sample, we shouldn't just assume that Lowe is "back". We should remind ourselves that a rough couple of weeks is also not enough to drop someone who has been productive for most of the season.

Verdict:

Lowe is a hold and could still top last year's 31 home run total. His struggles against left-handed pitching (LHP) remain, with a .213/.259/.344 slash line against lefties. If you can, benching Lowe when the Pirates face a lefty starting pitcher makes sense. But he more than makes up for it against righties.

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