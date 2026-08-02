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Fantasy Baseball Prospect Risers - Rookies to Stash and Top Performers for Week 19

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Cam Cannarella - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Prospects, Sleepers, Waiver Wire

Jeremy's top fantasy baseball prospect risers, breakouts with big upside for Week 19 of 2026. He analyzes top MLB rookies and call-ups to stash who are surging.

Welcome to the Week 19 edition of the top prospect performers. In this weekly piece, we take a look at some of the top-performing minor leaguers who could matter in fantasy down the road. While some may be promoted more quickly than others, it's important to stay up to date on recent prospect performances so you're ready to add them when they do get the call.

The most notable recent prospect promotions were Quinn Mathews, who was featured here last week, and Max Clark. They should both definitely be looked at as potential adds in deeper leagues, but if you missed out, there could be plenty more prospects on the way. Admittedly, the next couple of weeks may not be the most active on the prospect front, as teams can retain their rookie eligibility for 2027 if they wait until after mid-August to call them up.

Still, that doesn't mean it's out of the question for teams to promote players soon, and there could be more opportunities opening up with the trade deadline looming. The Mariners already traded Luis Castillo to the White Sox, which makes Kade Anderson's path to the majors much clearer. Seattle still may be looking to deal Emerson Hancock for the right price, which could potentially open up an immediate spot in their rotation. While he's not featured in this particular piece because he's already been talked about so much, Anderson is by far the best fantasy stash.

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Jesus Made, SS, Milwaukee Brewers

Brewers No. 1, Overall No. 1

While he won’t be a factor in redraft leagues, now is a great time to talk about Jesus Made. The number one overall prospect in baseball just had a huge game on Friday, going 5-for-5 with two home runs, seven RBI, and four runs scored, reminding everyone just how high his ceiling is. 

This was his second multi-homer game of the season and extended his current hitting streak to seven games, a span in which he’s collected four multi-hit performances. On the season, the 19-year-old is slashing .287/.359/.464 with 12 home runs, 74 RBI, 69 runs, and 29 stolen bases for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers. 

The youngster is incredibly advanced for his age, as can be seen by his minuscule 14.2% strikeout rate and 10.0% walk rate. While the home run totals aren’t the most impressive, he’s shown a notable improvement from the six homers he hit in 115 games last season. He should continue to grow into more raw power as he reaches his twenties, which would make him a true five-category threat. 

He also has the benefit of being a switch-hitter with nearly identical performances from both sides of the plate. One of the biggest challenges that rookie hitters typically have to overcome is a lopsided platoon split when they first enter the majors, but Made is already looking like a dynamic hitter from both sides of the plate against lefties and righties. 

He’s rightfully the consensus best prospect for dynasty leagues, and he should be in the redraft discussion for 2027. A bright future is ahead for the shortstop, who should join forces with Jackson Chourio in the major leagues soon enough. It's rare for a team to find two true franchise superstars so close together, but the Brewers are looking like they have that with this duo. 

Verdict: Top dynasty asset

 

Sebastian Walcott, SS, Texas Rangers

Rangers No. 1, Overall No. 10

Sebastian Walcott was one of the most highly regarded prospects in baseball entering 2026, after slashing .255/.355/.386 with 13 home runs and 32 stolen bases in 124 games at Double-A. While those aren’t the most dominant numbers on paper, he was only 19 years old at the time, making him one of the youngest at that level. 

That makes his 12.7% walk rate and 19.6% strikeout rate stand out as even better, and the youngster always displayed immense raw power, good enough to earn him 65-grade power according to scouts. He was growing into even more as he aged and was primed for a huge 2026, before undergoing UCL surgery this winter. 

That knocked him out for the majority of the year, but he was finally able to return on July 14th. Saying he’s on a tear would be an understatement, as he’s slashing .345/.400/.673 with four homers and four steals in 14 games. To shake off three months' worth of rust and completely dominate at Double-A as a 20-year-old is a great sign, and it could earn him a quick promotion to Triple-A and maybe even the major leagues. 

This is true 40-homer upside once he reaches his prime, and the Rangers may be willing to give him a taste of the majors in the final 45 days of the season. Even if they don’t, you’ll want to have the shortstop on your mind for 2027 redraft leagues, as he could end up as a favorite for rookie of the year. One slight road bump he'll have to overcome is to begin playing in the field again, as he has been a primary designated hitter since his return from injury. 

Verdict: Elite dynasty asset

 

Cam Cannarella, OF, Miami Marlins

Marlins No. 6, Overall N/A

Cam Cannarella didn’t come into 2026 with the highest expectations after being drafted 43rd overall in last year’s draft. He didn’t have the best final year in college, but he did put up a decent .284/.337/.375 in a brief stint at High-A as his first taste of professional baseball. He didn’t hit any homers and stole one base in those 22 games, which explains the lack of hype this season. 

However, the 22-year-old has consistently produced at every stage this season, climbing from High-A to Triple-A in the process. It only took him 19 games to prove himself to the Marlins at High-A, batting .394. Then, he spent 34 games at Double-A, where he slashed .344/.453/.607. That finally brought him to Triple-A, where he already has a homer and five steals in 11 games. 

On the season as a whole, the youngster is slashing .347/.438/.568 with 13 home runs, 48 RBI, 50 runs, and 15 stolen bases in 64 games. That’s a nice blend of power and speed, and it has come with an excellent walk rate of 13.8% and a strikeout rate of 15.9%. He even has another skill that could have the Marlins eager to promote him, as Cannarella offers elite defense in center field. 

It’s not quite all smooth sailing, as he has struck out at a 29.4% clip in Triple-A thus far, which is the first sign of weakness he’s shown in 2026. It’s still a small sample of just 11 games, so it’ll be interesting to see how that number changes as we approach the final month of the season, when Miami could potentially give him a cup of coffee in the majors. 

Either way, Cannarella is shaping up to be one of the biggest dynasty risers of the season. Whether he makes his debut or not, he’ll surely be a much more talked-about name heading into 2027 that should have plenty of steam in dynasty leagues.

Verdict: Fast-rising dynasty asset

 

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