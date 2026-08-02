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Two-Start Pitcher Streamers: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 19 (August 3 - August 9)

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Logan Henderson - Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings, MLB DFS, MLB Injuries

Nick's two-start SP streamers, fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups, starts for Week 19 of 2026 (August 3 - August 9). His top pitchers with two starts this week coming up.

In This Article hide
Two-Start Pitchers Fantasy Baseball Matchups
Two-Start Pitchers: Color-Coded Chart
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Hey, RotoBallers! Welcome back to another two-start pitchers - fantasy baseball waiver wire streamers and starts article for Week 19 of 2026, from August 3 - August 9.

Each week of the 2026 fantasy baseball season, this fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups column will identify starting pitchers in line to make two starts in the upcoming week. It will look at fantasy baseball streamers ahead of the Sunday night waiver wire run for leagues with weekly transactions.

Which pitchers should managers consider picking up ahead of their two-start week? Who are the top streaming options for the upcoming week? Let's dive in.

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Two-Start Pitchers Fantasy Baseball Matchups

This chart is updated as probable starters are constantly changing with postponements, injuries, etc. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart.

 

Two-Start Pitchers: Color-Coded Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Start/Sit Player Decisions. Today's focus is on players like Davis Martin, Bubba Chandler, Jared Jones, Aaron Nola, Shane Bieber, Tatsuya Imai, Ian Seymour, J.T. Ginn, Christian Scott, Brady Singer, Brandon Pfaadt, Brandon Sproat, Javier Assad, Zack Littell, Slade Cecconi, Patrick Sandoval, Randy Dobnak, Jake Irvin, Griffin Canning. These are some common searches for fantasy baseball lineups this week.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy baseball matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy baseball matchups each week. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy baseball managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's Roto or Points League scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for players like Davis Martin, Bubba Chandler, Jared Jones, Aaron Nola, Shane Bieber, Tatsuya Imai, Ian Seymour, J.T. Ginn, Christian Scott, Brady Singer, Brandon Pfaadt, Brandon Sproat, Javier Assad, Zack Littell, Slade Cecconi, Patrick Sandoval, Randy Dobnak, Jake Irvin, Griffin Canning:

Jared Jones
vs
Sean Burke
Jared Jones
vs
Ian Seymour
Jared Jones
vs
Ryan Weathers
Jared Jones
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jared Jones
vs
Reid Detmers
Jared Jones
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jared Jones
vs
Jake Bennett
Jared Jones
vs
Grant Taylor
Jared Jones
vs
Landen Roupp
Jared Jones
vs
Gage Jump
Jared Jones
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Jared Jones
vs
Casey Mize
Jared Jones
vs
Michael King
Jared Jones
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Jared Jones
vs
Troy Melton
Jared Jones
vs
Trevor Rogers
Jared Jones
vs
Nick Lodolo
Jared Jones
vs
Shane McClanahan
Jared Jones
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jared Jones
vs
Kade Anderson
Jared Jones
vs
Tyler Wells
Jared Jones
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Jared Jones
vs
Robbie Ray
Jared Jones
vs
Blake Snell
Jared Jones
vs
Kyle Bradish
Jared Jones
vs
Foster Griffin
Jared Jones
vs
Freddy Peralta
Jared Jones
vs
Emerson Hancock
Jared Jones
vs
Eury Perez
Jared Jones
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Jared Jones
vs
Michael Soroka
Jared Jones
vs
Kyle Harrison
Jared Jones
vs
Trey Yesavage
Jared Jones
vs
Griffin Jax
Jared Jones
vs
Framber Valdez
Jared Jones
vs
Shota Imanaga
Jared Jones
vs
Logan Henderson
Jared Jones
vs
Connelly Early
Jared Jones
vs
Gavin Williams
Jared Jones
vs
Gerrit Cole
Jared Jones
vs
Hunter Brown
Jared Jones
vs
Kevin Gausman
Jared Jones
vs
Sonny Gray
Jared Jones
vs
Walbert Urena
Jared Jones
vs
George Kirby
Jared Jones
vs
Brandon Sproat
Jared Jones
vs
Ranger Suarez
Jared Jones
vs
Taj Bradley
Jared Jones
vs
Shane Drohan
Jared Jones
vs
Payton Tolle
Jared Jones
vs
Dustin May
Jared Jones
vs
Garrett Crochet
Jared Jones
vs
Max Fried
Jared Jones
vs
Parker Messick
Jared Jones
vs
Nolan McLean
Jared Jones
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Jared Jones
vs
Christian Scott
Jared Jones
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Jared Jones
vs
Cade Cavalli
Jared Jones
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Jared Jones
vs
Logan Webb
Jared Jones
vs
Jacob Latz
Jared Jones
vs
Heliot Ramos
Jared Jones
vs
Edwin Diaz
Jared Jones
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jared Jones
vs
Henry Bolte
Jared Jones
vs
Cal Raleigh
Jared Jones
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Jared Jones
vs
Kyle Karros
Jared Jones
vs
Kenley Jansen
Jared Jones
vs
Emilio Pagan
Jared Jones
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Jared Jones
vs
Bo Bichette
Jared Jones
vs
Alec Burleson
Jared Jones
vs
Nico Hoerner
Jared Jones
vs
Ivan Herrera
Jared Jones
vs
Pete Fairbanks
Jared Jones
vs
Jake Burger
Jared Jones
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Jared Jones
vs
Noelvi Marte
Jared Jones
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jared Jones
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Jared Jones
vs
Josh Jung
Jared Jones
vs
Colt Emerson
Jared Jones
vs
Brooks Lee
Jared Jones
vs
Matt Chapman
Jared Jones
vs
Ceddanne Rafaela
Jared Jones
vs
Tommy Edman
Jared Jones
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Jared Jones
vs
Jonah Heim
Jared Jones
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Jared Jones
vs
Cam Schlittler
Jared Jones
vs
Chris Sale
Jared Jones
vs
Zack Wheeler
Jared Jones
vs
Paul Skenes
Jared Jones
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Jared Jones
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Jared Jones
vs
Tarik Skubal
Jared Jones
vs
Joe Ryan
Jared Jones
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Jared Jones
vs
Chase Burns
Jared Jones
vs
Jacob deGrom
Jared Jones
vs
Logan Gilbert
Jared Jones
vs
Bryce Miller
Jared Jones
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Jared Jones
vs
Dylan Cease
Jared Jones
vs
Max Meyer
Jared Jones
vs
Bryan Woo
Jared Jones
vs
Hunter Greene
Jared Jones
vs
Carlos Rodon
Jared Jones
vs
Spencer Schwellenbach
Ian Seymour
vs
Sean Burke
Ian Seymour
vs
Joey Cantillo
Ian Seymour
vs
Jared Jones
Ian Seymour
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Ian Seymour
vs
Jake Bennett
Ian Seymour
vs
Ryan Weathers
Ian Seymour
vs
Reid Detmers
Ian Seymour
vs
Landen Roupp
Ian Seymour
vs
Grant Taylor
Ian Seymour
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Ian Seymour
vs
Michael King
Ian Seymour
vs
Gage Jump
Ian Seymour
vs
Casey Mize
Ian Seymour
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Ian Seymour
vs
Troy Melton
Ian Seymour
vs
Trevor Rogers
Ian Seymour
vs
Nick Lodolo
Ian Seymour
vs
Shane McClanahan
Ian Seymour
vs
Mason Montgomery
Ian Seymour
vs
Kade Anderson
Ian Seymour
vs
Tyler Wells
Ian Seymour
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Ian Seymour
vs
Robbie Ray
Ian Seymour
vs
Blake Snell
Ian Seymour
vs
Kyle Bradish
Ian Seymour
vs
Freddy Peralta
Ian Seymour
vs
Emerson Hancock
Ian Seymour
vs
Foster Griffin
Ian Seymour
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Ian Seymour
vs
Michael Soroka
Ian Seymour
vs
Trey Yesavage
Ian Seymour
vs
Eury Perez
Ian Seymour
vs
Framber Valdez
Ian Seymour
vs
Kyle Harrison
Ian Seymour
vs
Griffin Jax
Ian Seymour
vs
Shota Imanaga
Ian Seymour
vs
Connelly Early
Ian Seymour
vs
Logan Henderson
Ian Seymour
vs
Gavin Williams
Ian Seymour
vs
Gerrit Cole
Ian Seymour
vs
Hunter Brown
Ian Seymour
vs
Walbert Urena
Ian Seymour
vs
Kevin Gausman
Ian Seymour
vs
Sonny Gray
Ian Seymour
vs
George Kirby
Ian Seymour
vs
Brandon Sproat
Ian Seymour
vs
Taj Bradley
Ian Seymour
vs
Shane Drohan
Ian Seymour
vs
Dustin May
Ian Seymour
vs
Ranger Suarez
Ian Seymour
vs
Payton Tolle
Ian Seymour
vs
Garrett Crochet
Ian Seymour
vs
Max Fried
Ian Seymour
vs
Christian Scott
Ian Seymour
vs
Parker Messick
Ian Seymour
vs
Cade Cavalli
Ian Seymour
vs
Nolan McLean
Ian Seymour
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Ian Seymour
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Ian Seymour
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Ian Seymour
vs
Logan Webb
Ian Seymour
vs
Jacob Latz
Ian Seymour
vs
Carlos Rodon
Ian Seymour
vs
Travis Bazzana
Ian Seymour
vs
Heliot Ramos
Ian Seymour
vs
Edwin Diaz
Ian Seymour
vs
Kyle Karros
Ian Seymour
vs
Emilio Pagan
Ian Seymour
vs
Henry Bolte
Ian Seymour
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Ian Seymour
vs
Cal Raleigh
Ian Seymour
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Ian Seymour
vs
Nico Hoerner
Ian Seymour
vs
Kenley Jansen
Ian Seymour
vs
Pete Fairbanks
Ian Seymour
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Ian Seymour
vs
Bo Bichette
Ian Seymour
vs
Alec Burleson
Ian Seymour
vs
Ivan Herrera
Ian Seymour
vs
Noelvi Marte
Ian Seymour
vs
Jake Burger
Ian Seymour
vs
Nick Gonzales
Ian Seymour
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Ian Seymour
vs
Colt Emerson
Ian Seymour
vs
Matt Chapman
Ian Seymour
vs
Tommy Edman
Ian Seymour
vs
Isaac Paredes
Ian Seymour
vs
Josh Jung
Ian Seymour
vs
Spencer Schwellenbach
Ian Seymour
vs
Devin Williams
Ian Seymour
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Ian Seymour
vs
Cam Schlittler
Ian Seymour
vs
Chris Sale
Ian Seymour
vs
Zack Wheeler
Ian Seymour
vs
Paul Skenes
Ian Seymour
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Ian Seymour
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Ian Seymour
vs
Tarik Skubal
Ian Seymour
vs
Joe Ryan
Ian Seymour
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Ian Seymour
vs
Chase Burns
Ian Seymour
vs
Jacob deGrom
Ian Seymour
vs
Logan Gilbert
Ian Seymour
vs
Bryce Miller
Ian Seymour
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Ian Seymour
vs
Dylan Cease
Ian Seymour
vs
Max Meyer
Ian Seymour
vs
Bryan Woo
Ian Seymour
vs
Hunter Greene
Ian Seymour
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Christian Scott
vs
Cade Cavalli
Christian Scott
vs
Carlos Rodon
Christian Scott
vs
Spencer Schwellenbach
Christian Scott
vs
Dustin May
Christian Scott
vs
Shane Drohan
Christian Scott
vs
Taj Bradley
Christian Scott
vs
Brandon Sproat
Christian Scott
vs
Walbert Urena
Christian Scott
vs
Connelly Early
Christian Scott
vs
Framber Valdez
Christian Scott
vs
Trey Yesavage
Christian Scott
vs
Michael Soroka
Christian Scott
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Christian Scott
vs
Emerson Hancock
Christian Scott
vs
Freddy Peralta
Christian Scott
vs
Tyler Wells
Christian Scott
vs
Kade Anderson
Christian Scott
vs
Mason Montgomery
Christian Scott
vs
Michael King
Christian Scott
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Christian Scott
vs
Landen Roupp
Christian Scott
vs
Jake Bennett
Christian Scott
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Christian Scott
vs
Joey Cantillo
Christian Scott
vs
Ian Seymour
Christian Scott
vs
Sean Burke
Christian Scott
vs
Jared Jones
Christian Scott
vs
Ryan Weathers
Christian Scott
vs
Reid Detmers
Christian Scott
vs
Luke Keaschall
Christian Scott
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Christian Scott
vs
Salvador Perez
Christian Scott
vs
Spencer Steer
Christian Scott
vs
Hogan Harris
Christian Scott
vs
Will Smith
Christian Scott
vs
Jake Cronenworth
Christian Scott
vs
Caleb Kilian
Christian Scott
vs
Charlie Condon
Christian Scott
vs
Anthony Seigler
Christian Scott
vs
Cedric Mullins II
Christian Scott
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Christian Scott
vs
Jonah Heim
Christian Scott
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Christian Scott
vs
Kyle Teel
Christian Scott
vs
Braden Montgomery
Christian Scott
vs
Luis Lara
Christian Scott
vs
Tommy White
Christian Scott
vs
Jackson Holliday
Christian Scott
vs
Willi Castro
Christian Scott
vs
Gregory Soto
Christian Scott
vs
Bryson Stott
Christian Scott
vs
Clayton Beeter
Christian Scott
vs
Taylor Ward
Christian Scott
vs
Kirby Yates
Christian Scott
vs
Ryan Waldschmidt
Christian Scott
vs
Aaron Ashby
Christian Scott
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Christian Scott
vs
Dominic Canzone
Christian Scott
vs
Adley Rutschman
Christian Scott
vs
Dylan Crews
Christian Scott
vs
Owen Caissie
Christian Scott
vs
Trevor Story
Christian Scott
vs
Xander Bogaerts
Christian Scott
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Christian Scott
vs
Luke Weaver
Christian Scott
vs
Cam Smith
Christian Scott
vs
Nasim Nunez
Christian Scott
vs
Maikel Garcia
Christian Scott
vs
Daniel Palencia
Christian Scott
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Christian Scott
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Webb
Christian Scott
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Christian Scott
vs
Josh Bell
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Wilson
Christian Scott
vs
Jordan Lawlar
Christian Scott
vs
Andres Gimenez
Christian Scott
vs
Christian Yelich
Christian Scott
vs
Ernie Clement
Christian Scott
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Christian Scott
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Christian Scott
vs
Chase Meidroth
Christian Scott
vs
JJ Bleday
Christian Scott
vs
Alex Lange
Christian Scott
vs
Alex Bregman
Christian Scott
vs
Joshua Baez
Christian Scott
vs
Trent Grisham
Christian Scott
vs
Daylen Lile
Christian Scott
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Christian Scott
vs
Cam Schlittler
Christian Scott
vs
Chris Sale
Christian Scott
vs
Zack Wheeler
Christian Scott
vs
Paul Skenes
Christian Scott
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Christian Scott
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Christian Scott
vs
Tarik Skubal
Christian Scott
vs
Joe Ryan
Christian Scott
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Christian Scott
vs
Chase Burns
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob deGrom
Christian Scott
vs
Logan Gilbert
Christian Scott
vs
Bryce Miller
Christian Scott
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Christian Scott
vs
Dylan Cease
Christian Scott
vs
Max Meyer
Christian Scott
vs
Bryan Woo
Christian Scott
vs
Hunter Greene
Christian Scott
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Latz
Christian Scott
vs
Logan Webb
Christian Scott
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Christian Scott
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Christian Scott
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Christian Scott
vs
Nolan McLean
Christian Scott
vs
Parker Messick
Christian Scott
vs
Max Fried
Christian Scott
vs
Garrett Crochet
Christian Scott
vs
Payton Tolle
Christian Scott
vs
Ranger Suarez
Christian Scott
vs
George Kirby
Christian Scott
vs
Sonny Gray
Christian Scott
vs
Kevin Gausman
Christian Scott
vs
Hunter Brown
Christian Scott
vs
Gerrit Cole
Christian Scott
vs
Gavin Williams
Brandon Sproat
vs
Taj Bradley
Brandon Sproat
vs
Shane Drohan
Brandon Sproat
vs
Dustin May
Brandon Sproat
vs
Walbert Urena
Brandon Sproat
vs
Connelly Early
Brandon Sproat
vs
Christian Scott
Brandon Sproat
vs
Cade Cavalli
Brandon Sproat
vs
Carlos Rodon
Brandon Sproat
vs
Spencer Schwellenbach
Brandon Sproat
vs
Framber Valdez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Trey Yesavage
Brandon Sproat
vs
Michael Soroka
Brandon Sproat
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Brandon Sproat
vs
Emerson Hancock
Brandon Sproat
vs
Freddy Peralta
Brandon Sproat
vs
Tyler Wells
Brandon Sproat
vs
Kade Anderson
Brandon Sproat
vs
Mason Montgomery
Brandon Sproat
vs
Michael King
Brandon Sproat
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Brandon Sproat
vs
Landen Roupp
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jake Bennett
Brandon Sproat
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Joey Cantillo
Brandon Sproat
vs
Ian Seymour
Brandon Sproat
vs
Sean Burke
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jared Jones
Brandon Sproat
vs
Ryan Weathers
Brandon Sproat
vs
Reid Detmers
Brandon Sproat
vs
Grant Taylor
Brandon Sproat
vs
Gage Jump
Brandon Sproat
vs
Casey Mize
Brandon Sproat
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Brandon Sproat
vs
Troy Melton
Brandon Sproat
vs
Trevor Rogers
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jackson Holliday
Brandon Sproat
vs
Willi Castro
Brandon Sproat
vs
Gregory Soto
Brandon Sproat
vs
Tommy White
Brandon Sproat
vs
Bryson Stott
Brandon Sproat
vs
Luis Lara
Brandon Sproat
vs
Clayton Beeter
Brandon Sproat
vs
Braden Montgomery
Brandon Sproat
vs
Taylor Ward
Brandon Sproat
vs
Kyle Teel
Brandon Sproat
vs
Kirby Yates
Brandon Sproat
vs
Garrett Whitlock
Brandon Sproat
vs
Ryan Waldschmidt
Brandon Sproat
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Brandon Sproat
vs
Aaron Ashby
Brandon Sproat
vs
Anthony Seigler
Brandon Sproat
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Caleb Kilian
Brandon Sproat
vs
Dominic Canzone
Brandon Sproat
vs
Will Smith
Brandon Sproat
vs
Adley Rutschman
Brandon Sproat
vs
Spencer Steer
Brandon Sproat
vs
Dylan Crews
Brandon Sproat
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Brandon Sproat
vs
Luke Keaschall
Brandon Sproat
vs
Owen Caissie
Brandon Sproat
vs
Trevor Story
Brandon Sproat
vs
Xander Bogaerts
Brandon Sproat
vs
Salvador Perez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Hogan Harris
Brandon Sproat
vs
Luke Weaver
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jake Cronenworth
Brandon Sproat
vs
Cam Smith
Brandon Sproat
vs
Charlie Condon
Brandon Sproat
vs
Nasim Nunez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Cedric Mullins II
Brandon Sproat
vs
Maikel Garcia
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jonah Heim
Brandon Sproat
vs
Daniel Palencia
Brandon Sproat
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Brandon Sproat
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jacob Webb
Brandon Sproat
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Brandon Sproat
vs
Josh Bell
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jacob Wilson
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jordan Lawlar
Brandon Sproat
vs
Andres Gimenez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Christian Yelich
Brandon Sproat
vs
Ernie Clement
Brandon Sproat
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Brandon Sproat
vs
Ezequiel Tovar
Brandon Sproat
vs
Chase Meidroth
Brandon Sproat
vs
Nick Lodolo
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Brandon Sproat
vs
Cam Schlittler
Brandon Sproat
vs
Chris Sale
Brandon Sproat
vs
Zack Wheeler
Brandon Sproat
vs
Paul Skenes
Brandon Sproat
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Brandon Sproat
vs
Tarik Skubal
Brandon Sproat
vs
Joe Ryan
Brandon Sproat
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Brandon Sproat
vs
Chase Burns
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jacob deGrom
Brandon Sproat
vs
Logan Gilbert
Brandon Sproat
vs
Bryce Miller
Brandon Sproat
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Brandon Sproat
vs
Dylan Cease
Brandon Sproat
vs
Max Meyer
Brandon Sproat
vs
Bryan Woo
Brandon Sproat
vs
Hunter Greene
Brandon Sproat
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jacob Latz
Brandon Sproat
vs
Logan Webb
Brandon Sproat
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Brandon Sproat
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Brandon Sproat
vs
Nolan McLean
Brandon Sproat
vs
Parker Messick
Brandon Sproat
vs
Max Fried
Brandon Sproat
vs
Garrett Crochet
Brandon Sproat
vs
Payton Tolle
Brandon Sproat
vs
Ranger Suarez
Brandon Sproat
vs
George Kirby
Brandon Sproat
vs
Sonny Gray
Brandon Sproat
vs
Kevin Gausman
Brandon Sproat
vs
Hunter Brown
Brandon Sproat
vs
Gerrit Cole
Brandon Sproat
vs
Gavin Williams

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More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Tarik Skubal

Traded to Dodgers for Three Prospects
Klay Thompson

Heat Waiting on Klay Thompson Buyout Path
De'Andre Hunter

Eyes Kings Starting Spot
Darius Acuff Jr.

Could Start for Kings
NBA

Jeremy Sochan Joins Trail Blazers
NBA

Gary Payton II Stays With Warriors
Xavier Worthy

Believed to Have Avoided a Major Injury on Saturday
Ryan O'Hearn

Out 6-8 Weeks With Quadriceps Strain
Cyrus Allen

Tests Reveal Shin Bruise for Cyrus Allen
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Listening to Offers on Randy Arozarena
George Kirby

Could Be Moved Before the Trade Deadline
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Makes Immediate Impact in First Practice Back
Bijan Robinson

Falcons Still Working on a Potential Deal with Bijan Robinson
Xavier Worthy

Leaves Practice Early on Saturday With Shoulder Injury
Ricky Pearsall

Expected to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Trevor Lawrence

"Significantly Ahead" of Where He Was Last Year
Zeke Nnaji

Bucks Could Absorb Zeke Nnaji's Contract
Pat Connaughton

Hornets Could Waive Pat Connaughton
Tyrese Maxey

Aims for Team USA Debut
Bhayshul Tuten

Continuing to Make Noise at Jaguars Camp
Patrick Williams

Bulls Try to Move Patrick Williams
Cooper Flagg

Eyes 2028 Team USA Spot
Matvei Michkov

Eyes Bounce-Back Season After Intensive Offseason Training
NJ

Devils Sign Colin White to Two-Way Contract
NHL

Tomas Nosek Signs With Hometown Team
Brett Pesce

Healthy for New Season
Collin Graf

Re-Ups With Sharks for Three Years
Tommy Novak

Agrees to Three-Year Extension With Penguins
Willson Contreras

Pulled After Getting Hit in the Head by a Pitch
D'Angelo Russell

Grizzlies are Nearing Buyout with D'Angelo Russell
Michael Porter Jr.

Nets Could Extend Michael Porter Jr.
Bennedict Mathurin

Bulls, Pelicans Remain Interested in Bennedict Mathurin
Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves Expressing Interest in Jonathan Kuminga
Bobby Witt Jr.

on Track to Return Next Tuesday
Rashee Rice

Clearly Not 100 Percent Recovered From Knee Surgery
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Back After One-Game Absence
Kyle Schwarber

Returns To Phillies Lineup Friday
Bucky Irving

Given Most Carries During Practice on Friday
Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers Not Happy About the Way Baker Mayfield Spoke About the Organization
Daniel Rodriguez

An Underdog At UFC Belgrade
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Set For UFC Belgrade Main Event
Navajo Stirling

Looks To Remain Unbeaten
Shane McClanahan

Headed to the Injured List Due to Back Issue
Jan Blachowicz

In Dire Need Of Win
Marcin Tybura

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Aleksandar Rakic

Set For Heavyweight Debut
Shohei Ohtani

Knee May Not Get Back to 100 Percent in 2026
Robert Valentin

Looks For His Second UFC Win
CFB

Dierre Hill Jr. Brings Explosive Element to Ducks' Backfield
CFB

Charlie Becker to Break Out in 2026?
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Ja'Kyrian Turner Set to Lead Pittsburgh Backfield
CFB

Georgia Tech to Add DeAndre Hopkins to Staff
CFB

Julian Sayin Up 10 Pounds Heading into 2026
CFB

Bob Chesney Says Nico Iamaleava is Growing as a Leader
CFB

David Braun Says Chip Kelly Hire was "Transformative"
Quinshon Judkins

Browns Think Quinshon Judkins "Can Play All Three Downs"
CFB

Bryce Underwood to Run More in 2026?
NFL

Tony Romo Placed on Leave at CBS Following Arrest
Tucker Kraft

Activated From the PUP List on Friday
Shohei Ohtani

to be Back in the Leadoff Spot on Friday
Anfernee Simons

Set to Lead Sixers' Bench Scoring
Cason Wallace

Eyes Bigger Minutes
NBA

Shake Milton Signs With Hapoel Jerusalem
Saquon Barkley

Could Have His Load Managed This Season
Mac McClung

Rytas Vilnius Targets Mac McClung
NBA

Bradley Beal Draws Heat and Celtics Interest
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Mouhamadou Gueye
Jamir Watkins

Could Miss 2026-27 After ACL Surgery
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Deebo Samuel Returning to the 49ers
Jadarian Price

Operates as RB1 During First Full Scrimmage
Rome Odunze

Says his Foot Feels Great
Shohei Ohtani

Out as DH on Thursday With Knee Soreness
Quinn Mathews

Cardinals Top Prospect Quinn Mathews to Make MLB Debut on Saturday
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Exits With Apparent Leg Injury on Thursday
Chris Olave

Lands Four-Year Extension With Saints
Jayden Reed

Opens Camp Healthy After Injury-Plagued 2025
Travis Kelce

Looks Sharp in First Full-Squad Practice
Kevin Gausman

Among Blue Jays Veterans Who Could Fit Phillies
Shane McClanahan

Exits With Apparent Back Issue
Corey Seager

to Come Off Injured List on Friday
Tarik Skubal

Expected to be Traded by Monday's Deadline
Max Clark

Tigers to Promote Top Prospect Max Clark to Major Leagues
NHL

Ryan Reaves Hopes to Play One More NHL Season
NHL

Jacob Moverare Signs Deal With Zug in Switzerland
Drake Batherson

Senators Far Apart in Contract Talks
WPG

Michael Hutchinson Retires After 11 NHL Seasons
Quinn Hughes

and Wild Scheduled for Contract Talks This Week
Macklin Celebrini

Inks $94 Million Extension With Sharks
Nick Kurtz

Leaves After Being Hit on the Forearm
Zach Neto

Angels Willing to Discuss Trading Zach Neto
CFB

Landen Thomas Ready to Make Impact for Florida State
CFB

Danny Scudero Not "Satisfied" After Leading Country in Receiving Last Season
CFB

Hank Brown, Jeremy Hecklinski Battling for Iowa QB1 Job
CFB

Ole Miss Files Lawsuits Against Princewill Umanmielen, Devin Harper
Xander Schauffele

Still Searching for First Victory at Rocket Classic
Michael Brennan

Needs Short-Game Improvement at Rocket Classic
CFB

Tennessee's Arion Carter Receives Two-Game Suspension for Agent-Funded Flight
Hideki Matsuyama

Looks to Continue FedEx Cup Push at Rocket Classic
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Continue Winning Ways at Rocket Classic
Michael Kim

Needs More Magic at Rocket Classic
PGA

Ben James Looking to Bounce Back at Rocket Classic
Chris Gotterup

the Arguable Favorite at Rocket Classic
CFB

Nyck Harbor Poised for Breakout Season in New Offense
CFB

True Freshman Guard Zykie Helton Trending to Start for Georgia?
CFB

Jayvan Boggs to Be Limited to Start Fall Camp
Davis Thompson

Sluggish Around the Green and Putting
Russell Henley

Playing Well Heading into Detroit
Eric Cole

has Slipped in Form Since Memorial Tournament
Chandler Phillips

is Rolling with Detroit Golf Club Looming
Nicolai Hojgaard

Tries to Settle Down the Roller Coaster in Detroit
Corey Heim

Wins for the Second Time in his Cup Career at Indianapolis
NASCAR

Christopher Bell Falls Short of Indianapolis Win With his Sixth Second-Place Finish
Joey Logano

Places Third in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Finishes Ninth at Indianapolis After Leading Early
Rickie Fowler

Showing Good Form Heading into Rocket Classic
Ty Gibbs

Clinches a Chase Spot with a Finish of 12th at Indianapolis
Jacob Bridgeman

Trying to Get Closer to Win Column in Detroit
Akshay Bhatia

Returns to Action at the Rocket Classic
Magomed Ankalaev

Gets Back In The Win Column
Bogdan Guskov

Dominated At UFC Abu Dhabi
Steve Erceg

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Ramazan Temirov

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Damian Rzepecki

Drops Decision In His UFC Debut
Magomed Zaynukov

Remains Undefeated
CFB

North Carolina GM Michael Lombardi Placed on Administrative Leave
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