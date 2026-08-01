August 1, 2026

Eric Cross' updated top 200 dynasty fantasy baseball rankings, updated for July 2026. His top MLB players to target in dynasty leagues for 2026 and beyond.

Another month has come and gone, and we're now in the final two months of the MLB season. This is the point in the season when breakout or poor performances become more than just an early-season sample size situation.

You'll see several scenarios of that below. Two of the names I wrote about who jumped in my rankings this month are former elite arms who appear poised to re-join the elite in my rankings. We also have several bigger names that continue to fall.

Below, you'll find my top 200 Dynasty Rankings for June 2026, with notes on notable risers or fallers in my July update. Check out my Patreon for my full top-500 Dynasty Rankings, plus plenty of additional content.

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What Factors Into My Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings

Many elements go into dynasty rankings, but I primarily weigh the following:

Current/Recent Performance

Expected future short-term performance (next 2-3 years)

Expected future long-term performance

Profile/metrics analysis

Durability

Team Context (it matters a little bit)

Top 200 Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings

Updated: July 2026. For the full Top 500, along with additional rankings, analysis, and more, check out Eric's Toolshed Fantasy Patreon.

Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Rankings Notes

With the season Luis Garcia Jr. is having, it's time to include him in my Top-100 overall dynasty rankings. In 370 plate appearances this season, Garcia is slashing .283/.314/.561 with 23 home runs, 76 RBI, and 48 runs scored. He's only added four steals to that, but I'm sure his fantasy managers aren't too upset since Garcia has already set new career-best marks in home runs and RBI, while having the best AVG and SLG of his career so far.

The power breakout has been huge for Garcia's value this season. While his hard-hit rate is nearly identical to 2025, Garcia's barrel rate has jumped from 9% to 12.4%, and his AVG EV has risen from 90.2 mph to 91.6 mph. Better batted ball angles have also helped, with Garcia's pull and pull-air rates ticking up 4.2% and 2.9%, respectively. Garcia has done all of this while still maintaining his higher 88.7% zone contact rate and 80.6% overall contact rate.

The aggressiveness is still there, so Garcia will probably never provide a boost in OBP formats, but a 26-year-old on pace for his first 30-homer season and second season in the last three with an average north of .280, Garcia needed to see a sizeable bump in these rankings. He's been one of the best power hitters in the game for the last two months or so.

A new addition to my Top-100 on the pitching side was Pittsburgh's Jared Jones. Actually, I should be congratulating Jones on returning to my Top-100 overall, as he was in this range back in 2024 before he got hurt.

After having a 5.76 ERA in his first six starts back after missing nearly two full years, Jones has really settled in over his last five outings, showing why he was one of the most attractive pitching targets in dynasty leagues back in 2024. In five July outings, Jones posted a 2.00 ERA, 0.63 WHIP, and a 33/6 K/BB ratio across 27 innings of work. Pittsburgh has been letting him go deeper in his recent outings as well, reaching six innings in three of his last four starts.

Jones is throwing even harder this season than he did in his 2024 rookie season. His 4-seamer and slider are both up around a full mph, while Jones' changeup and curveball are being thrown 3.4 and 4.1 mph harder, respectively. Jones' 4-seamer has a .146 BAA for the season, while all three secondaries have a whiff rate above 33%.

It's too early to put him in the fantasy ace discussion, but Jones has definitely re-entered the Top-25 starting pitcher discussion for dynasty rankings.

Eury Perez, Miami Marlins

Another pitcher who is returning to elite status lately is Eury Pérez. For many rankers, Pérez was a Top-10 dynasty starting pitcher back in 2023 and into 202. But then he missed all of 2024 and part of 2025 due to Tommy John surgery, and the rest of the 2025 season saw Pérez shaking off the rust while also giving us glimpses of his massive upside. That continues into 2026, but over the last two months, Pérez has gotten back to his former dominant ways in a more consistent way.

In Pérez's last nine starts dating back to May 22, Pérez has recorded a stellar 1.55 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 6.2% walk rate, and a 28% strikeout rate in 52.1 innings. For the season, he has three offerings with a whiff rate abofe 35%, and has also done a much better job at limiting hard contact and generating groundballs. There aren't many pitchers on the planet with a higher ceiling than what Pérez has, and he's once again cementing his status as one of the top arms to roster in fantasy baseball.

Kyle Tucker, Los Angeles Dodgers

This one pains me to write as I have several shares across my leagues, but Kyle Tucker is no longer inside my Top-50 overall. And if he doesn't turn things around soon, Tucker might not even be inside my Top-100 overall by the end of the season. You could say the 2025 season was a slight down season for Tucker, but he still finished with 22 home runs and 25 stolen bases. Then he landed with the Dodgers, which added an additional element of excitement for the 2026 season.

But unfortunately, the first four months of the season have yielded just nine home runs, seven steals, and a pedestrian .236/.333/.369 slash line. This is the lowest AVG, OBP, and SLG that Tucker has had since his 2018 rookie season, and barring a miraculous turnaround, Tucker's 5-season streak of at least 20 home runs is going to come to an end.

When you look at his metrics, there haven't been any massive falloffs, but he's been trending steadily down in several areas over the last few seasons. Tucker's zone contact rate, overall contact rate, and hard-hit rate have dropped for three straight seasons, and he also has the worst barrel rate and AVG EV of his career this season. I'm not saying his days as a productive fantasy player are numbered, but Tucker has been deservedly falling down my rankings in each update this season.

If you enjoyed these rankings and want to see the full Top 500, along with additional rankings, analysis, and more, check out Eric's Toolshed Fantasy Patreon.

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Baseball Advice MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/1/26) Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Sat, 8/1 Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups Top Pitching Prospects To Stash

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