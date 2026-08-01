Eric Cross' updated top 200 dynasty fantasy baseball rankings, updated for July 2026. His top MLB players to target in dynasty leagues for 2026 and beyond.
Another month has come and gone, and we're now in the final two months of the MLB season. This is the point in the season when breakout or poor performances become more than just an early-season sample size situation.
You'll see several scenarios of that below. Two of the names I wrote about who jumped in my rankings this month are former elite arms who appear poised to re-join the elite in my rankings. We also have several bigger names that continue to fall.
Below, you'll find my top 200 Dynasty Rankings for June 2026, with notes on notable risers or fallers in my July update. Check out my Patreon for my full top-500 Dynasty Rankings, plus plenty of additional content.Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW
What Factors Into My Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings
Many elements go into dynasty rankings, but I primarily weigh the following:
- Current/Recent Performance
- Expected future short-term performance (next 2-3 years)
- Expected future long-term performance
- Profile/metrics analysis
- Durability
- Team Context (it matters a little bit)
Top 200 Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings
Updated: July 2026. For the full Top 500, along with additional rankings, analysis, and more, check out Eric's Toolshed Fantasy Patreon.
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Age
|Previous
|1
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|SS
|KCR
|26.15
|1
|2
|Shohei Ohtani
|UT/SP
|LAD
|32.10
|2
|3
|Juan Soto
|OF
|NYM
|27.79
|3
|4
|James Wood
|OF
|WAS
|23.89
|6
|5
|Elly De La Cruz
|SS
|CIN
|24.57
|5
|6
|Jacob Misiorowski
|SP
|MIL
|24.34
|14
|7
|Junior Caminero
|3B
|TBR
|23.09
|8
|8
|Yordan Alvarez
|OF
|HOU
|29.11
|13
|9
|Nick Kurtz
|1B
|ATH
|23.41
|7
|10
|Corbin Carroll
|OF
|ARI
|25.96
|4
|11
|Konnor Griffin
|SS
|PIT
|20.28
|9
|12
|Jackson Chourio
|OF
|MIL
|22.41
|10
|13
|Paul Skenes
|SP
|PIT
|24.19
|11
|14
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|OF
|CHC
|24.37
|24
|15
|Tarik Skubal
|SP
|DET
|29.71
|15
|16
|CJ Abrams
|SS
|WAS
|25.84
|23
|17
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|SEA
|25.61
|12
|18
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|OF
|ATL
|28.64
|16
|19
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|2B/OF
|SDP
|27.60
|17
|20
|Kevin McGonigle
|3B/SS
|DET
|21.97
|18
|21
|Aaron Judge
|OF
|NYY
|34.29
|19
|22
|Jordan Walker
|OF
|STL
|24.21
|25
|23
|Ben Rice
|1B
|NYY
|27.46
|20
|24
|Chase Burns
|SP
|CIN
|23.56
|26
|25
|Cam Schlittler
|SP
|NYY
|25.50
|28
|26
|Brice Turang
|2B
|MIL
|26.71
|27
|27
|Cristopher Sanchez
|SP
|PHI
|29.65
|21
|28
|Roman Anthony
|OF
|BOS
|22.23
|30
|29
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|SP
|LAD
|27.97
|31
|30
|Garrett Crochet
|SP
|BOS
|27.13
|32
|31
|Sal Stewart
|1B/3B
|CIN
|22.67
|38
|32
|Kyle Schwarber
|UT
|PHI
|33.43
|41
|33
|Miguel Vargas
|1B/3B
|CHW
|26.72
|45
|34
|JJ Wetherholt
|2B
|STL
|23.91
|33
|35
|Drake Baldwin
|C
|ATL
|25.36
|37
|36
|Jose Ramirez
|3B
|CLE
|33.89
|22
|37
|Nolan McLean
|SP
|NYM
|25.04
|43
|38
|Andy Pages
|OF
|LAD
|25.66
|42
|39
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|1B
|TOR
|27.40
|36
|40
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|2B
|NYY
|28.51
|39
|41
|Gunnar Henderson
|SS
|BAL
|25.11
|29
|42
|Jesus Made
|SS
|MIL
|19.25
|44
|43
|Oneil Cruz
|OF
|PIT
|27.84
|57
|44
|Wyatt Langford
|OF
|TEX
|24.73
|53
|45
|Dylan Cease
|SP
|TOR
|30.61
|66
|46
|Eury Perez
|SP
|MIA
|23.31
|68
|47
|Matt Olson
|1B
|ATL
|32.36
|47
|48
|Ketel Marte
|2B
|ARI
|32.82
|48
|49
|Bryan Woo
|SP
|SEA
|26.52
|40
|50
|Pete Alonso
|1B
|BAL
|31.67
|49
|51
|Hunter Brown
|SP
|HOU
|27.94
|46
|52
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|LAD
|29.56
|34
|53
|Logan Gilbert
|SP
|SEA
|29.26
|51
|54
|Leo De Vries
|SS
|ATH
|19.82
|72
|55
|Josue De Paula
|OF
|LAD
|21.20
|73
|56
|Hunter Greene
|SP
|CIN
|27.01
|62
|57
|Cole Ragans
|SP
|KCR
|28.65
|52
|58
|Riley Greene
|OF
|DET
|25.86
|55
|59
|Joe Ryan
|SP
|MIN
|30.17
|56
|60
|Hunter Goodman
|C
|COL
|26.83
|99
|61
|Max Fried
|SP
|NYY
|32.56
|59
|62
|Chase DeLauter
|OF
|CLE
|24.83
|76
|63
|Kade Anderson
|SP
|SEA
|22.08
|78
|64
|Michael Harris II
|OF
|ATL
|25.42
|74
|65
|Samuel Basallo
|C
|BAL
|21.98
|61
|66
|Maikel Garcia
|3B
|KCR
|26.43
|54
|67
|Bryce Eldridge
|1B
|SFG
|21.79
|60
|68
|Randy Arozarena
|OF
|SEA
|31.44
|64
|69
|Travis Bazzana
|2B
|CLE
|23.94
|58
|70
|Jesus Luzardo
|SP
|PHI
|28.85
|87
|71
|Munetaka Murakami
|1B
|CHW
|26.48
|81
|72
|Mason Miller
|RP
|SDP
|27.96
|69
|73
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|NYM
|32.73
|35
|74
|George Kirby
|SP
|SEA
|28.51
|70
|75
|Walker Jenkins
|OF
|MIN
|21.46
|122
|76
|Max Clark
|OF
|DET
|21.62
|79
|77
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|SP
|ATL
|26.19
|75
|78
|Rafael Devers
|1B
|SFG
|29.79
|86
|79
|Zach Neto
|SS
|LAA
|25.51
|65
|80
|Gavin Williams
|SP
|CLE
|27.04
|84
|81
|Jeremy Pena
|SS
|HOU
|28.88
|93
|82
|Bryce Harper
|1B
|PHI
|33.81
|63
|83
|Sam Antonacci
|OF/2B
|CHW
|23.50
|102
|84
|Payton Tolle
|SP
|BOS
|23.76
|94
|85
|Shea Langeliers
|C
|ATH
|28.72
|50
|86
|Otto Lopez
|SS
|MIA
|27.85
|97
|87
|Cody Bellinger
|OF
|NYY
|31.07
|67
|88
|Tyler Soderstrom
|OF
|ATH
|24.70
|95
|89
|Kyle Bradish
|SP
|BAL
|29.90
|88
|90
|Jackson Merrill
|OF
|SDP
|23.30
|98
|91
|Logan Webb
|SP
|SFG
|29.72
|80
|92
|Mike Sirota
|OF
|LAD
|23.14
|107
|93
|Colson Montgomery
|3B/SS
|CHW
|24.44
|136
|94
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|CHC
|31.97
|101
|95
|Luis Garcia Jr.
|1B
|WAS
|26.23
|203
|96
|Byron Buxton
|OF
|MIN
|32.64
|89
|97
|Eli Willits
|SS
|WAS
|18.66
|104
|98
|Brent Rooker
|OF
|ATH
|31.77
|82
|99
|Jared Jones
|SP
|PIT
|24.98
|174
|100
|Alec Burleson
|1B/OF
|STL
|27.70
|100
|101
|Jonathan Aranda
|1B
|TBR
|28.21
|108
|102
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|OF
|BOS
|25.88
|119
|103
|Jac Caglianone
|OF
|KCR
|23.49
|96
|104
|William Contreras
|C
|MIL
|28.62
|109
|105
|Trea Turner
|SS
|PHI
|33.11
|126
|106
|Bryce Miller
|SP
|SEA
|27.96
|117
|107
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|ATL
|29.58
|110
|108
|Mookie Betts
|SS
|LAD
|33.84
|113
|109
|Seth Hernandez
|SP
|PIT
|20.11
|118
|110
|Michael Busch
|1B
|CHC
|28.74
|112
|111
|Carson Benge
|OF
|NYM
|23.54
|125
|112
|Zyhir Hope
|OF
|LAD
|21.54
|127
|113
|Braxton Ashcraft
|SP
|PIT
|26.84
|103
|114
|Willy Adames
|SS
|SFG
|30.93
|115
|115
|Trey Yesavage
|SP
|TOR
|23.03
|85
|116
|Corey Seager
|SS
|TEX
|32.28
|91
|117
|Cal Raleigh
|C
|SEA
|29.70
|116
|118
|Ryan Waldschmidt
|OF
|ARI
|23.83
|130
|119
|Michael King
|SP
|SDP
|31.21
|106
|120
|Dillon Dingler
|C
|DET
|27.89
|105
|121
|Theo Gillen
|OF
|TBR
|20.90
|313
|122
|Josh Naylor
|1B
|SEA
|29.13
|90
|123
|Tyler Glasnow
|SP
|LAD
|32.96
|111
|124
|Brandon Nimmo
|OF
|TEX
|33.37
|131
|125
|Ivan Herrera
|C
|STL
|26.18
|121
|126
|Edward Florentino
|OF
|PIT
|19.73
|77
|127
|Rainiel Rodriguez
|C
|STL
|19.59
|134
|128
|Roch Cholowsky
|SS
|CHW
|21.35
|NR
|129
|Thomas White
|SP
|MIA
|21.85
|124
|130
|Parker Messick
|SP
|CLE
|25.78
|132
|131
|Jhoan Duran
|RP
|PHI
|28.58
|141
|132
|Sandy Alcantara
|SP
|MIA
|30.92
|146
|133
|Jake McCarthy
|OF
|COL
|29.02
|192
|134
|Manny Machado
|3B
|SDP
|34.09
|83
|135
|Sebastian Walcott
|SS
|TEX
|20.40
|149
|136
|Blake Snell
|SP
|LAD
|33.68
|150
|137
|Jackson Holliday
|2B
|BAL
|22.67
|120
|138
|A.J. Ewing
|OF
|NYM
|21.99
|172
|139
|Ranger Suarez
|SP
|BOS
|30.95
|152
|140
|Colt Emerson
|SS/3B
|SEA
|21.05
|129
|141
|Pablo Lopez
|SP
|MIN
|30.42
|128
|142
|Wilyer Abreu
|OF
|BOS
|27.12
|147
|143
|Yandy Diaz
|1B
|TBR
|35.01
|138
|144
|Carter Jensen
|C
|KCR
|23.10
|158
|145
|Joshua Baez
|OF
|STL
|23.11
|165
|146
|Drew Rasmussen
|SP
|TBR
|31.04
|175
|147
|Jacob Wilson
|SS
|ATH
|36.03
|145
|148
|Ryan Sloan
|SP
|SEA
|20.52
|186
|149
|Franklin Arias
|SS
|BOS
|20.71
|183
|150
|Cole Carrigg
|OF
|COL
|24.25
|292
|151
|Ryan Pepiot
|SP
|TBR
|28.96
|159
|152
|Cade Smith
|RP
|CLE
|27.25
|324
|153
|Jo Adell
|OF
|LAA
|27.33
|160
|154
|Geraldo Perdomo
|SS
|ARI
|26.79
|155
|155
|Josh Hader
|RP
|HOU
|32.34
|157
|156
|Framber Valdez
|SP
|DET
|32.72
|114
|157
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|1B
|KCR
|28.83
|137
|158
|Chandler Simpson
|OF
|TBR
|25.97
|153
|159
|Bo Bichette
|3B/SS
|NYM
|28.43
|140
|160
|Roki Sasaki
|SP
|LAD
|24.76
|166
|161
|Kyle Stowers
|OF
|MIA
|28.60
|123
|162
|Shota Imanaga
|SP
|CHC
|32.94
|167
|163
|Taylor Ward
|OF
|BAL
|32.65
|154
|164
|Trevor Rogers
|SP
|BAL
|28.73
|262
|165
|Mike Trout
|OF
|LAA
|35.01
|156
|166
|Emmet Sheehan
|SP
|LAD
|26.73
|148
|167
|Heliot Ramos
|OF
|SFG
|26.92
|135
|168
|Shane McClanahan
|SP
|TBR
|29.28
|184
|169
|Austin Riley
|3B
|ATL
|29.35
|92
|170
|Kyle Harrison
|SP
|MIL
|24.99
|144
|171
|Connelly Early
|SP
|WAS
|24.34
|143
|172
|Christian Yelich
|OF
|MIL
|34.68
|133
|173
|Freddy Peralta
|SP
|NYM
|30.18
|71
|174
|Spencer Strider
|SP
|ATL
|27.78
|139
|175
|Ian Happ
|OF
|CHC
|31.99
|176
|176
|Bubba Chandler
|SP
|PIT
|23.90
|142
|177
|Caleb Bonemer
|3B/SS
|CHW
|20.84
|191
|178
|Xavier Edwards
|2B
|MIA
|27.00
|182
|179
|Taj Bradley
|SP
|MIN
|25.38
|218
|180
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|PIT
|32.09
|161
|181
|Cade Cavalli
|SP
|WAS
|27.98
|307
|182
|Adley Rutschman
|C
|BAL
|28.50
|164
|183
|Logan Henderson
|SP
|MIL
|24.43
|201
|184
|Jake Bauers
|1B/OF
|MIL
|30.84
|189
|185
|Felnin Celesten
|SS
|SEA
|20.89
|378
|186
|MacKenzie Gore
|SP
|TEX
|27.45
|179
|187
|Zack Wheeler
|SP
|PHI
|36.20
|197
|188
|Jordan Westburg
|3B
|BAL
|27.47
|180
|189
|Luis Pena
|SS
|MIL
|19.73
|177
|190
|Casey Schmitt
|1B/3B/OF
|SFG
|27.44
|170
|191
|Cade Horton
|SP
|CHC
|24.96
|187
|192
|Ben Brown
|SP
|CHC
|26.91
|188
|193
|Jonny Farmelo
|OF
|SEA
|21.66
|376
|194
|Luke Keaschall
|2B/OF
|MIN
|23.98
|227
|195
|Casey Mize
|SP
|DET
|29.27
|239
|196
|Andrew Fischer
|1B/3B
|MIL
|22.20
|199
|197
|Will Smith
|C
|LAD
|31.37
|171
|198
|Curtis Mead
|1B/2B/3B
|BOS
|25.78
|406
|199
|Grady Emerson
|SS
|TBR
|18.47
|NR
|200
|Emerson Hancock
|SP
|SEA
|27.19
|210
Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Rankings Notes
Luis Garcia Jr., Washington Nationals
With the season Luis Garcia Jr. is having, it's time to include him in my Top-100 overall dynasty rankings. In 370 plate appearances this season, Garcia is slashing .283/.314/.561 with 23 home runs, 76 RBI, and 48 runs scored. He's only added four steals to that, but I'm sure his fantasy managers aren't too upset since Garcia has already set new career-best marks in home runs and RBI, while having the best AVG and SLG of his career so far.
The power breakout has been huge for Garcia's value this season. While his hard-hit rate is nearly identical to 2025, Garcia's barrel rate has jumped from 9% to 12.4%, and his AVG EV has risen from 90.2 mph to 91.6 mph. Better batted ball angles have also helped, with Garcia's pull and pull-air rates ticking up 4.2% and 2.9%, respectively. Garcia has done all of this while still maintaining his higher 88.7% zone contact rate and 80.6% overall contact rate.
The aggressiveness is still there, so Garcia will probably never provide a boost in OBP formats, but a 26-year-old on pace for his first 30-homer season and second season in the last three with an average north of .280, Garcia needed to see a sizeable bump in these rankings. He's been one of the best power hitters in the game for the last two months or so.
Jared Jones, Pittsburgh Pirates
A new addition to my Top-100 on the pitching side was Pittsburgh's Jared Jones. Actually, I should be congratulating Jones on returning to my Top-100 overall, as he was in this range back in 2024 before he got hurt.
After having a 5.76 ERA in his first six starts back after missing nearly two full years, Jones has really settled in over his last five outings, showing why he was one of the most attractive pitching targets in dynasty leagues back in 2024. In five July outings, Jones posted a 2.00 ERA, 0.63 WHIP, and a 33/6 K/BB ratio across 27 innings of work. Pittsburgh has been letting him go deeper in his recent outings as well, reaching six innings in three of his last four starts.
Jones is throwing even harder this season than he did in his 2024 rookie season. His 4-seamer and slider are both up around a full mph, while Jones' changeup and curveball are being thrown 3.4 and 4.1 mph harder, respectively. Jones' 4-seamer has a .146 BAA for the season, while all three secondaries have a whiff rate above 33%.
It's too early to put him in the fantasy ace discussion, but Jones has definitely re-entered the Top-25 starting pitcher discussion for dynasty rankings.
Eury Perez, Miami Marlins
Another pitcher who is returning to elite status lately is Eury Pérez. For many rankers, Pérez was a Top-10 dynasty starting pitcher back in 2023 and into 202. But then he missed all of 2024 and part of 2025 due to Tommy John surgery, and the rest of the 2025 season saw Pérez shaking off the rust while also giving us glimpses of his massive upside. That continues into 2026, but over the last two months, Pérez has gotten back to his former dominant ways in a more consistent way.
In Pérez's last nine starts dating back to May 22, Pérez has recorded a stellar 1.55 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 6.2% walk rate, and a 28% strikeout rate in 52.1 innings. For the season, he has three offerings with a whiff rate abofe 35%, and has also done a much better job at limiting hard contact and generating groundballs. There aren't many pitchers on the planet with a higher ceiling than what Pérez has, and he's once again cementing his status as one of the top arms to roster in fantasy baseball.
Kyle Tucker, Los Angeles Dodgers
This one pains me to write as I have several shares across my leagues, but Kyle Tucker is no longer inside my Top-50 overall. And if he doesn't turn things around soon, Tucker might not even be inside my Top-100 overall by the end of the season. You could say the 2025 season was a slight down season for Tucker, but he still finished with 22 home runs and 25 stolen bases. Then he landed with the Dodgers, which added an additional element of excitement for the 2026 season.
But unfortunately, the first four months of the season have yielded just nine home runs, seven steals, and a pedestrian .236/.333/.369 slash line. This is the lowest AVG, OBP, and SLG that Tucker has had since his 2018 rookie season, and barring a miraculous turnaround, Tucker's 5-season streak of at least 20 home runs is going to come to an end.
When you look at his metrics, there haven't been any massive falloffs, but he's been trending steadily down in several areas over the last few seasons. Tucker's zone contact rate, overall contact rate, and hard-hit rate have dropped for three straight seasons, and he also has the worst barrel rate and AVG EV of his career this season. I'm not saying his days as a productive fantasy player are numbered, but Tucker has been deservedly falling down my rankings in each update this season.
If you enjoyed these rankings and want to see the full Top 500, along with additional rankings, analysis, and more, check out Eric's Toolshed Fantasy Patreon.
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