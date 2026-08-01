👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Top 200 Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings - Eric Cross' July 2026 Update

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
James Wood - Fantasy Baseball Prospects, Draft Sleepers, MLB Rankings

Eric Cross' updated top 200 dynasty fantasy baseball rankings, updated for July 2026. His top MLB players to target in dynasty leagues for 2026 and beyond.

In This Article hide
What Factors Into My Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings
Top 200 Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings
Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Rankings Notes
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Another month has come and gone, and we're now in the final two months of the MLB season. This is the point in the season when breakout or poor performances become more than just an early-season sample size situation.

You'll see several scenarios of that below. Two of the names I wrote about who jumped in my rankings this month are former elite arms who appear poised to re-join the elite in my rankings. We also have several bigger names that continue to fall.

Below, you'll find my top 200 Dynasty Rankings for June 2026, with notes on notable risers or fallers in my July update. Check out my Patreon for my full top-500 Dynasty Rankings, plus plenty of additional content.

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

What Factors Into My Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings

Many elements go into dynasty rankings, but I primarily weigh the following:

  • Current/Recent Performance
  • Expected future short-term performance (next 2-3 years)
  • Expected future long-term performance
  • Profile/metrics analysis
  • Durability
  • Team Context (it matters a little bit)

 

Top 200 Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings

Updated: July 2026. For the full Top 500, along with additional rankings, analysis, and more, check out Eric's Toolshed Fantasy Patreon.

Rank Player Pos. Team Age Previous
1 Bobby Witt Jr. SS KCR 26.15 1
2 Shohei Ohtani UT/SP LAD 32.10 2
3 Juan Soto OF NYM 27.79 3
4 James Wood OF WAS 23.89 6
5 Elly De La Cruz SS CIN 24.57 5
6 Jacob Misiorowski SP MIL 24.34 14
7 Junior Caminero 3B TBR 23.09 8
8 Yordan Alvarez OF HOU 29.11 13
9 Nick Kurtz 1B ATH 23.41 7
10 Corbin Carroll OF ARI 25.96 4
11 Konnor Griffin SS PIT 20.28 9
12 Jackson Chourio OF MIL 22.41 10
13 Paul Skenes SP PIT 24.19 11
14 Pete Crow-Armstrong OF CHC 24.37 24
15 Tarik Skubal SP DET 29.71 15
16 CJ Abrams SS WAS 25.84 23
17 Julio Rodriguez OF SEA 25.61 12
18 Ronald Acuna Jr. OF ATL 28.64 16
19 Fernando Tatis Jr. 2B/OF SDP 27.60 17
20 Kevin McGonigle 3B/SS DET 21.97 18
21 Aaron Judge OF NYY 34.29 19
22 Jordan Walker OF STL 24.21 25
23 Ben Rice 1B NYY 27.46 20
24 Chase Burns SP CIN 23.56 26
25 Cam Schlittler SP NYY 25.50 28
26 Brice Turang 2B MIL 26.71 27
27 Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI 29.65 21
28 Roman Anthony OF BOS 22.23 30
29 Yoshinobu Yamamoto SP LAD 27.97 31
30 Garrett Crochet SP BOS 27.13 32
31 Sal Stewart 1B/3B CIN 22.67 38
32 Kyle Schwarber UT PHI 33.43 41
33 Miguel Vargas 1B/3B CHW 26.72 45
34 JJ Wetherholt 2B STL 23.91 33
35 Drake Baldwin C ATL 25.36 37
36 Jose Ramirez 3B CLE 33.89 22
37 Nolan McLean SP NYM 25.04 43
38 Andy Pages OF LAD 25.66 42
39 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B TOR 27.40 36
40 Jazz Chisholm Jr. 2B NYY 28.51 39
41 Gunnar Henderson SS BAL 25.11 29
42 Jesus Made SS MIL 19.25 44
43 Oneil Cruz OF PIT 27.84 57
44 Wyatt Langford OF TEX 24.73 53
45 Dylan Cease SP TOR 30.61 66
46 Eury Perez SP MIA 23.31 68
47 Matt Olson 1B ATL 32.36 47
48 Ketel Marte 2B ARI 32.82 48
49 Bryan Woo SP SEA 26.52 40
50 Pete Alonso 1B BAL 31.67 49
51 Hunter Brown SP HOU 27.94 46
52 Kyle Tucker OF LAD 29.56 34
53 Logan Gilbert SP SEA 29.26 51
54 Leo De Vries SS ATH 19.82 72
55 Josue De Paula OF LAD 21.20 73
56 Hunter Greene SP CIN 27.01 62
57 Cole Ragans SP KCR 28.65 52
58 Riley Greene OF DET 25.86 55
59 Joe Ryan SP MIN 30.17 56
60 Hunter Goodman C COL 26.83 99
61 Max Fried SP NYY 32.56 59
62 Chase DeLauter OF CLE 24.83 76
63 Kade Anderson SP SEA 22.08 78
64 Michael Harris II OF ATL 25.42 74
65 Samuel Basallo C BAL 21.98 61
66 Maikel Garcia 3B KCR 26.43 54
67 Bryce Eldridge 1B SFG 21.79 60
68 Randy Arozarena OF SEA 31.44 64
69 Travis Bazzana 2B CLE 23.94 58
70 Jesus Luzardo SP PHI 28.85 87
71 Munetaka Murakami 1B CHW 26.48 81
72 Mason Miller RP SDP 27.96 69
73 Francisco Lindor SS NYM 32.73 35
74 George Kirby SP SEA 28.51 70
75 Walker Jenkins OF MIN 21.46 122
76 Max Clark OF DET 21.62 79
77 Spencer Schwellenbach SP ATL 26.19 75
78 Rafael Devers 1B SFG 29.79 86
79 Zach Neto SS LAA 25.51 65
80 Gavin Williams SP CLE 27.04 84
81 Jeremy Pena SS HOU 28.88 93
82 Bryce Harper 1B PHI 33.81 63
83 Sam Antonacci OF/2B CHW 23.50 102
84 Payton Tolle SP BOS 23.76 94
85 Shea Langeliers C ATH 28.72 50
86 Otto Lopez SS MIA 27.85 97
87 Cody Bellinger OF NYY 31.07 67
88 Tyler Soderstrom OF ATH 24.70 95
89 Kyle Bradish SP BAL 29.90 88
90 Jackson Merrill OF SDP 23.30 98
91 Logan Webb SP SFG 29.72 80
92 Mike Sirota OF LAD 23.14 107
93 Colson Montgomery 3B/SS CHW 24.44 136
94 Seiya Suzuki OF CHC 31.97 101
95 Luis Garcia Jr. 1B WAS 26.23 203
96 Byron Buxton OF MIN 32.64 89
97 Eli Willits SS WAS 18.66 104
98 Brent Rooker OF ATH 31.77 82
99 Jared Jones SP PIT 24.98 174
100 Alec Burleson 1B/OF STL 27.70 100
101 Jonathan Aranda 1B TBR 28.21 108
102 Ceddanne Rafaela OF BOS 25.88 119
103 Jac Caglianone OF KCR 23.49 96
104 William Contreras C MIL 28.62 109
105 Trea Turner SS PHI 33.11 126
106 Bryce Miller SP SEA 27.96 117
107 Ozzie Albies 2B ATL 29.58 110
108 Mookie Betts SS LAD 33.84 113
109 Seth Hernandez SP PIT 20.11 118
110 Michael Busch 1B CHC 28.74 112
111 Carson Benge OF NYM 23.54 125
112 Zyhir Hope OF LAD 21.54 127
113 Braxton Ashcraft SP PIT 26.84 103
114 Willy Adames SS SFG 30.93 115
115 Trey Yesavage SP TOR 23.03 85
116 Corey Seager SS TEX 32.28 91
117 Cal Raleigh C SEA 29.70 116
118 Ryan Waldschmidt OF ARI 23.83 130
119 Michael King SP SDP 31.21 106
120 Dillon Dingler C DET 27.89 105
121 Theo Gillen OF TBR 20.90 313
122 Josh Naylor 1B SEA 29.13 90
123 Tyler Glasnow SP LAD 32.96 111
124 Brandon Nimmo OF TEX 33.37 131
125 Ivan Herrera C STL 26.18 121
126 Edward Florentino OF PIT 19.73 77
127 Rainiel Rodriguez C STL 19.59 134
128 Roch Cholowsky SS CHW 21.35 NR
129 Thomas White SP MIA 21.85 124
130 Parker Messick SP CLE 25.78 132
131 Jhoan Duran RP PHI 28.58 141
132 Sandy Alcantara SP MIA 30.92 146
133 Jake McCarthy OF COL 29.02 192
134 Manny Machado 3B SDP 34.09 83
135 Sebastian Walcott SS TEX 20.40 149
136 Blake Snell SP LAD 33.68 150
137 Jackson Holliday 2B BAL 22.67 120
138 A.J. Ewing OF NYM 21.99 172
139 Ranger Suarez SP BOS 30.95 152
140 Colt Emerson SS/3B SEA 21.05 129
141 Pablo Lopez SP MIN 30.42 128
142 Wilyer Abreu OF BOS 27.12 147
143 Yandy Diaz 1B TBR 35.01 138
144 Carter Jensen C KCR 23.10 158
145 Joshua Baez OF STL 23.11 165
146 Drew Rasmussen SP TBR 31.04 175
147 Jacob Wilson SS ATH 36.03 145
148 Ryan Sloan SP SEA 20.52 186
149 Franklin Arias SS BOS 20.71 183
150 Cole Carrigg OF COL 24.25 292
151 Ryan Pepiot SP TBR 28.96 159
152 Cade Smith RP CLE 27.25 324
153 Jo Adell OF LAA 27.33 160
154 Geraldo Perdomo SS ARI 26.79 155
155 Josh Hader RP HOU 32.34 157
156 Framber Valdez SP DET 32.72 114
157 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B KCR 28.83 137
158 Chandler Simpson OF TBR 25.97 153
159 Bo Bichette 3B/SS NYM 28.43 140
160 Roki Sasaki SP LAD 24.76 166
161 Kyle Stowers OF MIA 28.60 123
162 Shota Imanaga SP CHC 32.94 167
163 Taylor Ward OF BAL 32.65 154
164 Trevor Rogers SP BAL 28.73 262
165 Mike Trout OF LAA 35.01 156
166 Emmet Sheehan SP LAD 26.73 148
167 Heliot Ramos OF SFG 26.92 135
168 Shane McClanahan SP TBR 29.28 184
169 Austin Riley 3B ATL 29.35 92
170 Kyle Harrison SP MIL 24.99 144
171 Connelly Early SP WAS 24.34 143
172 Christian Yelich OF MIL 34.68 133
173 Freddy Peralta SP NYM 30.18 71
174 Spencer Strider SP ATL 27.78 139
175 Ian Happ OF CHC 31.99 176
176 Bubba Chandler SP PIT 23.90 142
177 Caleb Bonemer 3B/SS CHW 20.84 191
178 Xavier Edwards 2B MIA 27.00 182
179 Taj Bradley SP MIN 25.38 218
180 Brandon Lowe 2B PIT 32.09 161
181 Cade Cavalli SP WAS 27.98 307
182 Adley Rutschman C BAL 28.50 164
183 Logan Henderson SP MIL 24.43 201
184 Jake Bauers 1B/OF MIL 30.84 189
185 Felnin Celesten SS SEA 20.89 378
186 MacKenzie Gore SP TEX 27.45 179
187 Zack Wheeler SP PHI 36.20 197
188 Jordan Westburg 3B BAL 27.47 180
189 Luis Pena SS MIL 19.73 177
190 Casey Schmitt 1B/3B/OF SFG 27.44 170
191 Cade Horton SP CHC 24.96 187
192 Ben Brown SP CHC 26.91 188
193 Jonny Farmelo OF SEA 21.66 376
194 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF MIN 23.98 227
195 Casey Mize SP DET 29.27 239
196 Andrew Fischer 1B/3B MIL 22.20 199
197 Will Smith C LAD 31.37 171
198 Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B BOS 25.78 406
199 Grady Emerson SS TBR 18.47 NR
200 Emerson Hancock SP SEA 27.19 210

 

Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Rankings Notes

Luis Garcia Jr., Washington Nationals

With the season Luis Garcia Jr. is having, it's time to include him in my Top-100 overall dynasty rankings. In 370 plate appearances this season, Garcia is slashing .283/.314/.561 with 23 home runs, 76 RBI, and 48 runs scored. He's only added four steals to that, but I'm sure his fantasy managers aren't too upset since Garcia has already set new career-best marks in home runs and RBI, while having the best AVG and SLG of his career so far.

The power breakout has been huge for Garcia's value this season. While his hard-hit rate is nearly identical to 2025, Garcia's barrel rate has jumped from 9% to 12.4%, and his AVG EV has risen from 90.2 mph to 91.6 mph. Better batted ball angles have also helped, with Garcia's pull and pull-air rates ticking up 4.2% and 2.9%, respectively. Garcia has done all of this while still maintaining his higher 88.7% zone contact rate and 80.6% overall contact rate.

The aggressiveness is still there, so Garcia will probably never provide a boost in OBP formats, but a 26-year-old on pace for his first 30-homer season and second season in the last three with an average north of .280, Garcia needed to see a sizeable bump in these rankings. He's been one of the best power hitters in the game for the last two months or so.

Jared Jones, Pittsburgh Pirates

A new addition to my Top-100 on the pitching side was Pittsburgh's Jared Jones. Actually, I should be congratulating Jones on returning to my Top-100 overall, as he was in this range back in 2024 before he got hurt.

After having a 5.76 ERA in his first six starts back after missing nearly two full years, Jones has really settled in over his last five outings, showing why he was one of the most attractive pitching targets in dynasty leagues back in 2024. In five July outings, Jones posted a 2.00 ERA, 0.63 WHIP, and a 33/6 K/BB ratio across 27 innings of work. Pittsburgh has been letting him go deeper in his recent outings as well, reaching six innings in three of his last four starts.

Jones is throwing even harder this season than he did in his 2024 rookie season. His 4-seamer and slider are both up around a full mph, while Jones' changeup and curveball are being thrown 3.4 and 4.1 mph harder, respectively. Jones' 4-seamer has a .146 BAA for the season, while all three secondaries have a whiff rate above 33%.

It's too early to put him in the fantasy ace discussion, but Jones has definitely re-entered the Top-25 starting pitcher discussion for dynasty rankings.

Eury Perez, Miami Marlins

Another pitcher who is returning to elite status lately is Eury Pérez. For many rankers, Pérez was a Top-10 dynasty starting pitcher back in 2023 and into 202. But then he missed all of 2024 and part of 2025 due to Tommy John surgery, and the rest of the 2025 season saw Pérez shaking off the rust while also giving us glimpses of his massive upside. That continues into 2026, but over the last two months, Pérez has gotten back to his former dominant ways in a more consistent way.

In Pérez's last nine starts dating back to May 22, Pérez has recorded a stellar 1.55 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 6.2% walk rate, and a 28% strikeout rate in 52.1 innings. For the season, he has three offerings with a whiff rate abofe 35%, and has also done a much better job at limiting hard contact and generating groundballs. There aren't many pitchers on the planet with a higher ceiling than what Pérez has, and he's once again cementing his status as one of the top arms to roster in fantasy baseball.

Kyle Tucker, Los Angeles Dodgers

This one pains me to write as I have several shares across my leagues, but Kyle Tucker is no longer inside my Top-50 overall. And if he doesn't turn things around soon, Tucker might not even be inside my Top-100 overall by the end of the season. You could say the 2025 season was a slight down season for Tucker, but he still finished with 22 home runs and 25 stolen bases. Then he landed with the Dodgers, which added an additional element of excitement for the 2026 season.

But unfortunately, the first four months of the season have yielded just nine home runs, seven steals, and a pedestrian .236/.333/.369 slash line. This is the lowest AVG, OBP, and SLG that Tucker has had since his 2018 rookie season, and barring a miraculous turnaround, Tucker's 5-season streak of at least 20 home runs is going to come to an end.

When you look at his metrics, there haven't been any massive falloffs, but he's been trending steadily down in several areas over the last few seasons. Tucker's zone contact rate, overall contact rate, and hard-hit rate have dropped for three straight seasons, and he also has the worst barrel rate and AVG EV of his career this season. I'm not saying his days as a productive fantasy player are numbered, but Tucker has been deservedly falling down my rankings in each update this season.

 

If you enjoyed these rankings and want to see the full Top 500, along with additional rankings, analysis, and more, check out Eric's Toolshed Fantasy Patreon.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Advice

MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/1/26)
Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Sat, 8/1
Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups
Top Pitching Prospects To Stash



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Trevor Lawrence

"Significantly Ahead" of Where He Was Last Year
Zeke Nnaji

Bucks Could Absorb Zeke Nnaji's Contract
Pat Connaughton

Hornets Could Waive Pat Connaughton
Tyrese Maxey

Aims for Team USA Debut
Bhayshul Tuten

Continuing to Make Noise at Jaguars Camp
Patrick Williams

Bulls Try to Move Patrick Williams
Cooper Flagg

Eyes 2028 Team USA Spot
Matvei Michkov

Eyes Bounce-Back Season After Intensive Offseason Training
NJ

Devils Sign Colin White to Two-Way Contract
NHL

Tomas Nosek Signs With Hometown Team
Brett Pesce

Healthy for New Season
Collin Graf

Re-Ups With Sharks for Three Years
Tommy Novak

Agrees to Three-Year Extension With Penguins
Willson Contreras

Pulled After Getting Hit in the Head by a Pitch
D'Angelo Russell

Grizzlies are Nearing Buyout with D'Angelo Russell
Michael Porter Jr.

Nets Could Extend Michael Porter Jr.
Bennedict Mathurin

Bulls, Pelicans Remain Interested in Bennedict Mathurin
Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves Expressing Interest in Jonathan Kuminga
Bobby Witt Jr.

on Track to Return Next Tuesday
Rashee Rice

Clearly Not 100 Percent Recovered From Knee Surgery
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Back After One-Game Absence
Kyle Schwarber

Returns To Phillies Lineup Friday
Bucky Irving

Given Most Carries During Practice on Friday
Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers Not Happy About the Way Baker Mayfield Spoke About the Organization
Daniel Rodriguez

An Underdog At UFC Belgrade
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Set For UFC Belgrade Main Event
Navajo Stirling

Looks To Remain Unbeaten
Shane McClanahan

Headed to the Injured List Due to Back Issue
Jan Blachowicz

In Dire Need Of Win
Marcin Tybura

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Aleksandar Rakic

Set For Heavyweight Debut
Shohei Ohtani

Knee May Not Get Back to 100 Percent in 2026
Robert Valentin

Looks For His Second UFC Win
CFB

Dierre Hill Jr. Brings Explosive Element to Ducks' Backfield
CFB

Charlie Becker to Break Out in 2026?
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Ja'Kyrian Turner Set to Lead Pittsburgh Backfield
CFB

Georgia Tech to Add DeAndre Hopkins to Staff
CFB

Julian Sayin Up 10 Pounds Heading into 2026
CFB

Bob Chesney Says Nico Iamaleava is Growing as a Leader
CFB

David Braun Says Chip Kelly Hire was "Transformative"
Quinshon Judkins

Browns Think Quinshon Judkins "Can Play All Three Downs"
CFB

Bryce Underwood to Run More in 2026?
NFL

Tony Romo Placed on Leave at CBS Following Arrest
Tucker Kraft

Activated From the PUP List on Friday
Shohei Ohtani

to be Back in the Leadoff Spot on Friday
Anfernee Simons

Set to Lead Sixers' Bench Scoring
Cason Wallace

Eyes Bigger Minutes
NBA

Shake Milton Signs With Hapoel Jerusalem
Saquon Barkley

Could Have His Load Managed This Season
Mac McClung

Rytas Vilnius Targets Mac McClung
NBA

Bradley Beal Draws Heat and Celtics Interest
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Mouhamadou Gueye
Jamir Watkins

Could Miss 2026-27 After ACL Surgery
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nikola Kusturica Trains With Giannis Antetokounmpo
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Deebo Samuel Returning to the 49ers
Neemias Queta

Won't Spend $100K on Training
Jadarian Price

Operates as RB1 During First Full Scrimmage
Bennedict Mathurin

Pelicans Could Pursue an Offer Sheet for Bennedict Mathurin
Rome Odunze

Says his Foot Feels Great
Shohei Ohtani

Out as DH on Thursday With Knee Soreness
Quinn Mathews

Cardinals Top Prospect Quinn Mathews to Make MLB Debut on Saturday
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Exits With Apparent Leg Injury on Thursday
Chris Olave

Lands Four-Year Extension With Saints
Jayden Reed

Opens Camp Healthy After Injury-Plagued 2025
Travis Kelce

Looks Sharp in First Full-Squad Practice
Puka Nacua

Stands Out Early at Rams Camp
Jahmyr Gibbs

Dealing With a Back Issue
Ricky Pearsall

49ers Don't Expect Ricky Pearsall to Make Any Contributions in 2026
Kevin Gausman

Among Blue Jays Veterans Who Could Fit Phillies
Shane McClanahan

Exits With Apparent Back Issue
Chris Brazzell II

to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Baker Mayfield

Feels "Disrespected" by Buccaneers
Corey Seager

to Come Off Injured List on Friday
Tarik Skubal

Expected to be Traded by Monday's Deadline
NBA

Jacob Toppin Signs Three-Year Deal With Hapoel Tel Aviv
NBA

Lester Quinones Draws Real Madrid, Partizan Interest
Max Clark

Tigers to Promote Top Prospect Max Clark to Major Leagues
NHL

Ryan Reaves Hopes to Play One More NHL Season
NHL

Jacob Moverare Signs Deal With Zug in Switzerland
Drake Batherson

Senators Far Apart in Contract Talks
WPG

Michael Hutchinson Retires After 11 NHL Seasons
Quinn Hughes

and Wild Scheduled for Contract Talks This Week
Macklin Celebrini

Inks $94 Million Extension With Sharks
Nick Kurtz

Leaves After Being Hit on the Forearm
Zach Neto

Angels Willing to Discuss Trading Zach Neto
Logan O'Hoppe

Rangers Acquire Catcher Logan O'Hoppe From the Angels
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Pitch Again This Year, Biceps Issue Downplayed
Byron Buxton

Twins Place Byron Buxton on Injured List With Hip Impingement
Puka Nacua

Likely to be Extended Next Offseason
Casey Schmitt

"More Than Likely" Done for the Season
CFB

Landen Thomas Ready to Make Impact for Florida State
CFB

Danny Scudero Not "Satisfied" After Leading Country in Receiving Last Season
CFB

Hank Brown, Jeremy Hecklinski Battling for Iowa QB1 Job
CFB

Ole Miss Files Lawsuits Against Princewill Umanmielen, Devin Harper
Xander Schauffele

Still Searching for First Victory at Rocket Classic
Michael Brennan

Needs Short-Game Improvement at Rocket Classic
CFB

Tennessee's Arion Carter Receives Two-Game Suspension for Agent-Funded Flight
Hideki Matsuyama

Looks to Continue FedEx Cup Push at Rocket Classic
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Continue Winning Ways at Rocket Classic
Michael Kim

Needs More Magic at Rocket Classic
PGA

Ben James Looking to Bounce Back at Rocket Classic
Chris Gotterup

the Arguable Favorite at Rocket Classic
CFB

Nyck Harbor Poised for Breakout Season in New Offense
CFB

True Freshman Guard Zykie Helton Trending to Start for Georgia?
CFB

Jayvan Boggs to Be Limited to Start Fall Camp
Davis Thompson

Sluggish Around the Green and Putting
Russell Henley

Playing Well Heading into Detroit
Eric Cole

has Slipped in Form Since Memorial Tournament
Chandler Phillips

is Rolling with Detroit Golf Club Looming
Nicolai Hojgaard

Tries to Settle Down the Roller Coaster in Detroit
Corey Heim

Wins for the Second Time in his Cup Career at Indianapolis
NASCAR

Christopher Bell Falls Short of Indianapolis Win With his Sixth Second-Place Finish
Joey Logano

Places Third in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Finishes Ninth at Indianapolis After Leading Early
Rickie Fowler

Showing Good Form Heading into Rocket Classic
Ty Gibbs

Clinches a Chase Spot with a Finish of 12th at Indianapolis
Jacob Bridgeman

Trying to Get Closer to Win Column in Detroit
Akshay Bhatia

Returns to Action at the Rocket Classic
Magomed Ankalaev

Gets Back In The Win Column
Bogdan Guskov

Dominated At UFC Abu Dhabi
Steve Erceg

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Ramazan Temirov

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Damian Rzepecki

Drops Decision In His UFC Debut
Magomed Zaynukov

Remains Undefeated
CFB

North Carolina GM Michael Lombardi Placed on Administrative Leave
Chase Briscoe

Will Start in the 11th Position for Indianapolis After Qualifying
Joey Logano

Will Start 19th for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Favorable DFS Option for Indianapolis?
Corey Heim

Is Corey Heim Worth Rostering in Indianapolis DFS Lineups?
Austin Cindric

has Plenty of Upside for Indianapolis DFS Lineups
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/1/26)
Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Sat, 8/1
Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups
Top Pitching Prospects To Stash