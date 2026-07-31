July 31, 2026

Weekend fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 18 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Cooper Pratt, Tristan Peters, Clay Holmes, Max Clark, and Merrill Kelly.

It's an exciting time for baseball as August officially arrives on Saturday, with the MLB trade deadline on Monday. The trade rumors for Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal continue to heat up, and we could see the ace traded by the deadline. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated our weekend fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 18 -- July 27 through August 2 to account for the latest news. The rankings provide which hitters and pitchers to target off the waiver wire and are updated for fantasy baseball leagues that allow daily moves.

This week, we saw the Tigers promote top outfield prospect Max Clark while the Cardinals called up top pitching prospect Quinn Mathews. Mathews will make his MLB debut on Saturday against the Blue Jays. Some key injuries to monitor include Rays starter Shane McClanahan, who exited Thursday's start against the Rangers with back tightness. Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was removed from Thursday's game against the White Sox with cramping. Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is set to return on Friday after missing all of July with lower-back inflammation.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this later-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the weekend before we reach Sunday night waivers. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Tristan Peters, Merrill Kelly, JJ Bleday, Cooper Pratt, and Clay Holmes. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Tristan Peters, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox outfielder Tristan Peters has come out of nowhere and put together an excellent season in 2026. The 26-year-old earned himself a selection to the All-Star Game during his rookie season. Through 103 games, Peters is slashing .272/.328/.428 with six home runs, 37 RBI, and five stolen bases.

It has been a slow start for Peters out of the break, but he'll hopefully turn it around soon. His slump might've put Peters on the waiver wire in some leagues. Fantasy managers in deep leagues seeking outfield help should consider scooping up Peters. He has shown the ability to contribute in multiple ways and could be a useful option in deeper leagues down the stretch of the season.

Cooper Pratt, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt, who is considered the team's No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is already on breakout watch in fantasy baseball circles despite debuting in the big leagues on June 16. The 21-year-old right-handed hitter has batted .284/.367/.394 with a .762 OPS, two home runs, 14 RBI, 17 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in his first 35 major-league contests across 128 plate appearances.

The former sixth-rounder in 2023 hasn't had much of an issue adjusting to major-league pitching so far in 2026 after slashing .241/.349/.386 with a .735 OPS, six home runs, 32 RBI, 17 steals, and 34 runs scored in 58 games on the farm with Triple-A Nashville. Pratt has really locked in at the plate in 22 July games, going 23-for-71 (.324) with two homers, three doubles, a triple, 12 RBI, 13 runs scored, and four stolen bases in 84 plate appearances.

He has beaten Jesus Made to the majors, and Pratt might have a better shot to stick at the 6 long-term in Milwaukee. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder's contact skills are excellent, and he loves to run, making him an immediate waiver-wire consideration in mixed fantasy leagues. Pratt is currently rostered in just 10% of Yahoo leagues.

Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly has rebuilt his mixed-league value with five strong July starts. The right-hander is 3-1 with a 1.95 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 24 strikeouts across 27 2/3 innings this month. He capped that stretch Monday by holding the Pittsburgh Pirates to one unearned run on four hits and one walk while striking out six over 5 2/3 innings.

Kelly still carries a 4.86 ERA and 1.45 WHIP through 109 1/3 innings, and his 71 strikeouts leave little margin for error when the ratios slip. That makes him more matchup-dependent than the typical must-start arm.

Still, Kelly was rostered in only 38% of Yahoo leagues when RotoBaller's Week 18 rankings were published. He ranks 55th overall with an add recommendation for leagues of 12 teams or deeper and has pitched well enough to earn a roster spot at that depth.

Max Clark, Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are promoting top outfield prospect Max Clark to the major leagues. Clark is currently viewed as MLB.com's No. 13 overall prospect and the top-ranked prospect in the Detroit system. Clark has spent his entire 2026 campaign at Triple-A Toledo but has recently begun to take major strides at the plate.

Over his last 33 contests (since June 12), the budding superstar has posted a .323/.426/.538 slash line with a dominant .964 OPS. During this noted stretch, Clark has hit seven doubles, seven home runs, and swiped nine bags.

Prior to this, Clark carried a much lower .248/.355/.374 line over the first 57 games of the Triple-A season. Given his above-average eye, increasing power, and high-end speed, Clark carries must-add value in all standard leagues ahead of his MLB debut.

Clay Holmes, New York Mets

New York Mets right-hander Clay Holmes (leg) has not pitched since mid-May due to a fractured fibula. However, the 33-year-old has now made two minor league rehab starts and appears to be on the doorstep of a return to the big leagues. Holmes got off to an excellent start to the 2026 season before the injury, recording a 4-4 record with a 2.39 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 45 strikeouts across 52 2/3 innings (nine starts).

The 33-year-old does not profile as a high-end source of strikeouts for fantasy managers, as he's posted just a 20.9% strikeout rate this year. till, he's logged an elite 56% ground ball rate, which has helped him limit damage from the long ball (0.51 HR/9).

Holmes could also get moved to a contender at the upcoming trade deadline, which may help him rack up wins. n leagues where he's not already rostered, Holmes should be viewed as a priority stash candidate off the waiver wire.

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 69 Add in All Leagues Jac Caglianone 1B/OF 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues T.J. Rumfield 1B 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ty France 1B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Josh Bell 1B 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Burger 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Bryce Eldridge 1B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Gleyber Torres 2B 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Travis Bazzana 2B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cole Young 2B 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Eugenio Suarez 3B 69 Add in All Leagues Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kyle Karros 3B 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nolan Arenado 3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Wilson SS 61 Add in All Leagues Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cooper Pratt SS 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 69 Add in All Leagues Max Clark OF 16 Add in All Leagues Brandon Marsh OF 61 Add in All Leagues Chase DeLauter OF 64 Add in All Leagues Jake McCarthy OF 66 Add in All Leagues Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues Jac Caglianone 1B/OF 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Carson Benge OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Mickey Moniak OF 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Heriberto Hernandez OF 16 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Garrett Mitchell OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luis Robert Jr. OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Heliot Ramos OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Braden Montgomery OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues JJ Bleday OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dominic Canzone OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dylan Crews OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Mangum OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Joshua Baez OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Lane Thomas OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jung Hoo Lee OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tristan Peters OF 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Gabriel Moreno C 69 Add in All Leagues Samuel Basallo C 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ryan Jeffers C 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Carter Jensen C 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yainer Diaz C 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Francisco Alvarez C 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dalton Rushing C 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Logan Henderson SP 65 Add in All Leagues Jake Bennett SP 60 Add in All Leagues Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues Troy Melton SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Cade Cavalli SP 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Christian Scott SP 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zach Thornton SP 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Merrill Kelly SP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tyler Wells SP/RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Walbert Urena SP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Robert Gasser SP 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kumar Rocker SP 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kade Anderson SP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Gage Jump SP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Keider Montero SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Clay Holmes SP 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Bailey Ober SP 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues Troy Melton SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues Kenley Jansen RP 69 Add in All Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Emilio Pagan RP 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Griffin Jax SP/RP 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tyler Wells SP/RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jacob Webb RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Shane Drohan SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jordan Romano RP 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Keider Montero SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Hogan Harris RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Tanner Scott RP 51 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Clayton Beeter RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Brandyn Garcia RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Erik Miller RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Luke Weaver RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? heck the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Jake McCarthy Henry Bolte vs Jacob Wilson George Lombard Jr. vs Luke Keaschall Cole Young vs Willi Castro Cole Young vs Cade Cavalli Merrill Kelly vs Jake McCarthy Lane Thomas vs Logan Henderson Brandon Pfaadt vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Luke Keaschall Cole Young vs Willi Castro Cole Young vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Jacob Wilson George Lombard Jr. vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Cade Cavalli Merrill Kelly vs Logan Henderson Brandon Pfaadt vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players such as Cooper Pratt, Max Clark, Merrill Kelly, Clay Holmes, Ryan Jeffers, Tristan Peters, A.J. Ewing, Cole Carrigg, Kumar Rocker, Hogan Harris, Heliot Ramos, Kyle Karros, Brandon Pfaadt, Braden Montgomery, Kyle Leahy, Jake Mangum, Shane Drohan, Kade Anderson, Jackson Holliday, Charlie Condon, and Erik Miller. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. n the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. e hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Cooper Pratt, Max Clark, Merrill Kelly, Clay Holmes, Ryan Jeffers, Tristan Peters, A.J. Ewing, Cole Carrigg, Kumar Rocker, Hogan Harris, Heliot Ramos, Kyle Karros, Brandon Pfaadt, Braden Montgomery, Kyle Leahy, Jake Mangum, Shane Drohan, Kade Anderson, Jackson Holliday, Charlie Condon, and Erik Miller. :

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