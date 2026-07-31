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Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 18

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Cooper Pratt - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Weekend fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 18 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Cooper Pratt, Tristan Peters, Clay Holmes, Max Clark, and Merrill Kelly.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

It's an exciting time for baseball as August officially arrives on Saturday, with the MLB trade deadline on Monday. The trade rumors for Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal continue to heat up, and we could see the ace traded by the deadline. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated our weekend fantasy baseball waiver rankings for Week 18 -- July 27 through August 2 to account for the latest news. The rankings provide which hitters and pitchers to target off the waiver wire and are updated for fantasy baseball leagues that allow daily moves. 

This week, we saw the Tigers promote top outfield prospect Max Clark while the Cardinals called up top pitching prospect Quinn Mathews. Mathews will make his MLB debut on Saturday against the Blue Jays. Some key injuries to monitor include Rays starter Shane McClanahan, who exited Thursday's start against the Rangers with back tightness. Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was removed from Thursday's game against the White Sox with cramping. Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is set to return on Friday after missing all of July with lower-back inflammation. 

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver-wire moves or multiple waiver-wire runs per week for adding players, this later-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging in the weekend before we reach Sunday night waivers. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver-wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
2 Logan Henderson SP 65 Add in All Leagues
3 Jake Bennett SP 60 Add in All Leagues
4 Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
5 Troy Melton SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues
6 Max Clark OF 16 Add in All Leagues
7 Gabriel Moreno C 69 Add in All Leagues
8 Eugenio Suarez 3B 69 Add in All Leagues
9 Brandon Marsh OF 61 Add in All Leagues
10 Chase DeLauter OF 64 Add in All Leagues
11 Jake McCarthy OF 66 Add in All Leagues
12 Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
13 Jacob Wilson SS 61 Add in All Leagues
14 Kenley Jansen RP 69 Add in All Leagues
15 Jac Caglianone 1B/OF 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 T.J. Rumfield 1B 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Carson Benge OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Mickey Moniak OF 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Cade Cavalli SP 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Christian Scott SP 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Emilio Pagan RP 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Griffin Jax SP/RP 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Heriberto Hernandez OF 16 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Zach Thornton SP 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
31 Samuel Basallo C 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
32 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
33 Kyle Karros 3B 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
34 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
35 Ian Seymour SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Garrett Mitchell OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Ty France 1B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Cole Carrigg OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Merrill Kelly SP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Luis Robert Jr. OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Heliot Ramos OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Ryan Jeffers C 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Braden Montgomery OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Carter Jensen C 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 JJ Bleday OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Grant Taylor SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Tyler Wells SP/RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Walbert Urena SP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Jacob Webb RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Josh Bell 1B 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Yainer Diaz C 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Jake Burger 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Francisco Alvarez C 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Gleyber Torres 2B 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Travis Bazzana 2B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Kyle Leahy SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Dominic Canzone OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Dylan Crews OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Robert Gasser SP 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Cooper Pratt SS 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Jake Mangum OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Kumar Rocker SP 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Dalton Rushing C 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Shane Drohan SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Kade Anderson SP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Joshua Baez OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
76 Lane Thomas OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
77 Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Cole Young 2B 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Nolan Arenado 3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Jung Hoo Lee OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Bryce Eldridge 1B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Jordan Romano RP 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Tristan Peters OF 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
84 Gage Jump SP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
85 Keider Montero SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
86 Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
87 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Hogan Harris RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Clay Holmes SP 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Tanner Scott RP 51 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Clayton Beeter RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Brandyn Garcia RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Erik Miller RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Luke Weaver RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Bailey Ober SP 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Tristan Peters, Merrill Kelly, JJ Bleday, Cooper Pratt, and Clay Holmes.  Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Tristan Peters, Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox outfielder Tristan Peters has come out of nowhere and put together an excellent season in 2026.  The 26-year-old earned himself a selection to the All-Star Game during his rookie season.  Through 103 games, Peters is slashing .272/.328/.428 with six home runs, 37 RBI, and five stolen bases.

It has been a slow start for Peters out of the break, but he'll hopefully turn it around soon.  His slump might've put Peters on the waiver wire in some leagues.  Fantasy managers in deep leagues seeking outfield help should consider scooping up Peters. He has shown the ability to contribute in multiple ways and could be a useful option in deeper leagues down the stretch of the season.

Cooper Pratt, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt, who is considered the team's No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is already on breakout watch in fantasy baseball circles despite debuting in the big leagues on June 16. The 21-year-old right-handed hitter has batted .284/.367/.394 with a .762 OPS, two home runs, 14 RBI, 17 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in his first 35 major-league contests across 128 plate appearances.

The former sixth-rounder in 2023 hasn't had much of an issue adjusting to major-league pitching so far in 2026 after slashing .241/.349/.386 with a .735 OPS, six home runs, 32 RBI, 17 steals, and 34 runs scored in 58 games on the farm with Triple-A Nashville. Pratt has really locked in at the plate in 22 July games, going 23-for-71 (.324) with two homers, three doubles, a triple, 12 RBI, 13 runs scored, and four stolen bases in 84 plate appearances.

He has beaten Jesus Made to the majors, and Pratt might have a better shot to stick at the 6 long-term in Milwaukee. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder's contact skills are excellent, and he loves to run, making him an immediate waiver-wire consideration in mixed fantasy leagues. Pratt is currently rostered in just 10% of Yahoo leagues.

 

Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly has rebuilt his mixed-league value with five strong July starts. The right-hander is 3-1 with a 1.95 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 24 strikeouts across 27 2/3 innings this month. He capped that stretch Monday by holding the Pittsburgh Pirates to one unearned run on four hits and one walk while striking out six over 5 2/3 innings.

Kelly still carries a 4.86 ERA and 1.45 WHIP through 109 1/3 innings, and his 71 strikeouts leave little margin for error when the ratios slip. That makes him more matchup-dependent than the typical must-start arm.

Still, Kelly was rostered in only 38% of Yahoo leagues when RotoBaller's Week 18 rankings were published. He ranks 55th overall with an add recommendation for leagues of 12 teams or deeper and has pitched well enough to earn a roster spot at that depth.

 

Max Clark, Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are promoting top outfield prospect Max Clark to the major leagues. Clark is currently viewed as MLB.com's No. 13 overall prospect and the top-ranked prospect in the Detroit system. Clark has spent his entire 2026 campaign at Triple-A Toledo but has recently begun to take major strides at the plate.

Over his last 33 contests (since June 12), the budding superstar has posted a .323/.426/.538 slash line with a dominant .964 OPS. During this noted stretch, Clark has hit seven doubles, seven home runs, and swiped nine bags.

Prior to this, Clark carried a much lower .248/.355/.374 line over the first 57 games of the Triple-A season. Given his above-average eye, increasing power, and high-end speed, Clark carries must-add value in all standard leagues ahead of his MLB debut.

 

Clay Holmes, New York Mets

New York Mets right-hander Clay Holmes (leg) has not pitched since mid-May due to a fractured fibula.  However, the 33-year-old has now made two minor league rehab starts and appears to be on the doorstep of a return to the big leagues.  Holmes got off to an excellent start to the 2026 season before the injury, recording a 4-4 record with a 2.39 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 45 strikeouts across 52 2/3 innings (nine starts).

The 33-year-old does not profile as a high-end source of strikeouts for fantasy managers, as he's posted just a 20.9% strikeout rate this year.  till, he's logged an elite 56% ground ball rate, which has helped him limit damage from the long ball (0.51 HR/9).

Holmes could also get moved to a contender at the upcoming trade deadline, which may help him rack up wins.  n leagues where he's not already rostered, Holmes should be viewed as a priority stash candidate off the waiver wire.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Jac Caglianone 1B/OF 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gleyber Torres 2B 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Young 2B 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Eugenio Suarez 3B 69 Add in All Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 60 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kyle Karros 3B 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Christian Encarnacion-Strand 1B/3B 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Wilson SS 61 Add in All Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 53 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brayan Rocchio 2B/SS 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cooper Pratt SS 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Max Clark OF 16 Add in All Leagues
Brandon Marsh OF 61 Add in All Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 64 Add in All Leagues
Jake McCarthy OF 66 Add in All Leagues
Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
Jac Caglianone 1B/OF 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Carson Benge OF 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 16 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 36 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Garrett Mitchell OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luke Keaschall 2B/OF 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Robert Jr. OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heliot Ramos OF 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Braden Montgomery OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 42 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Mangum OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jose Caballero 2B/3B/SS/OF 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Lane Thomas OF 7 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Charlie Condon 1B/OF 8 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Gabriel Moreno C 69 Add in All Leagues
Samuel Basallo C 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Carter Jensen C 62 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yainer Diaz C 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dalton Rushing C 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Logan Henderson SP 65 Add in All Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 60 Add in All Leagues
Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cade Cavalli SP 63 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Merrill Kelly SP 40 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Robert Gasser SP 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kumar Rocker SP 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gage Jump SP 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Bailey Ober SP 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jacob Latz SP/RP 67 Add in All Leagues
Troy Melton SP/RP 68 Add in All Leagues
Kenley Jansen RP 69 Add in All Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Emilio Pagan RP 68 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Griffin Jax SP/RP 56 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Wells SP/RP 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jacob Webb RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 34 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Shane Drohan SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jordan Romano RP 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 11 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Reynaldo Lopez SP/RP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Tanner Scott RP 51 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brandyn Garcia RP 5 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Erik Miller RP 2 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Luke Weaver RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire?  heck the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions.  Today's focus is on specific players such as Cooper Pratt, Max Clark, Merrill Kelly, Clay Holmes, Ryan Jeffers, Tristan Peters, A.J. Ewing, Cole Carrigg, Kumar Rocker, Hogan Harris, Heliot Ramos, Kyle Karros, Brandon Pfaadt, Braden Montgomery, Kyle Leahy, Jake Mangum, Shane Drohan, Kade Anderson, Jackson Holliday, Charlie Condon, and Erik Miller.  These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool.  This is a simple tool but very powerful.  The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare.  n the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name.  Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup?  button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup?  You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup?  tool has gotten an overhaul.  We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026.  You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface.  e hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Cooper Pratt, Max Clark, Merrill Kelly, Clay Holmes, Ryan Jeffers, Tristan Peters, A.J. Ewing, Cole Carrigg, Kumar Rocker, Hogan Harris, Heliot Ramos, Kyle Karros, Brandon Pfaadt, Braden Montgomery, Kyle Leahy, Jake Mangum, Shane Drohan, Kade Anderson, Jackson Holliday, Charlie Condon, and Erik Miller. :

Cooper Pratt
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Cooper Pratt
vs
Ty France
Cooper Pratt
vs
Spencer Steer
Cooper Pratt
vs
Tommy White
Cooper Pratt
vs
Walbert Urena
Cooper Pratt
vs
Bailey Ober
Cooper Pratt
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Cooper Pratt
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Cooper Pratt
vs
Chase Meidroth
Cooper Pratt
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Cooper Pratt
vs
Willi Castro
Cooper Pratt
vs
Masyn Winn
Cooper Pratt
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Cooper Pratt
vs
Jake Mangum
Cooper Pratt
vs
Henry Bolte
Cooper Pratt
vs
Luis Lara
Cooper Pratt
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Cooper Pratt
vs
Clayton Beeter
Cooper Pratt
vs
Gleyber Torres
Cooper Pratt
vs
Erik Miller
Cooper Pratt
vs
Jose Caballero
Cooper Pratt
vs
Jacob Wilson
Cooper Pratt
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Cooper Pratt
vs
Nick Gonzales
Cooper Pratt
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Max Clark
vs
Charlie Condon
Max Clark
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Max Clark
vs
Walker Jenkins
Max Clark
vs
AJ Smith-Shawver
Max Clark
vs
Clay Holmes
Max Clark
vs
Shane Bieber
Max Clark
vs
Robert Gasser
Max Clark
vs
Dalton Rushing
Max Clark
vs
Nolan Arenado
Max Clark
vs
Luke Weaver
Max Clark
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Max Clark
vs
Cole Young
Max Clark
vs
Michael McGreevy
Max Clark
vs
Zach Thornton
Max Clark
vs
Erik Miller
Max Clark
vs
Clayton Beeter
Max Clark
vs
Luis Lara
Max Clark
vs
Jake Mangum
Max Clark
vs
Masyn Winn
Max Clark
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Max Clark
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Max Clark
vs
Carson Benge
Max Clark
vs
Jake McCarthy
Max Clark
vs
Jose Caballero
Max Clark
vs
Chase DeLauter
Max Clark
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has Slipped in Form Since Memorial Tournament
Chandler Phillips

is Rolling with Detroit Golf Club Looming
Nicolai Hojgaard

Tries to Settle Down the Roller Coaster in Detroit
Corey Heim

Wins for the Second Time in his Cup Career at Indianapolis
NASCAR

Christopher Bell Falls Short of Indianapolis Win With his Sixth Second-Place Finish
Joey Logano

Places Third in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Finishes Ninth at Indianapolis After Leading Early
Rickie Fowler

Showing Good Form Heading into Rocket Classic
Ty Gibbs

Clinches a Chase Spot with a Finish of 12th at Indianapolis
Jacob Bridgeman

Trying to Get Closer to Win Column in Detroit
Akshay Bhatia

Returns to Action at the Rocket Classic
Magomed Ankalaev

Gets Back In The Win Column
Bogdan Guskov

Dominated At UFC Abu Dhabi
Steve Erceg

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Ramazan Temirov

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Damian Rzepecki

Drops Decision In His UFC Debut
Magomed Zaynukov

Remains Undefeated
CFB

North Carolina GM Michael Lombardi Placed on Administrative Leave
Chase Briscoe

Will Start in the 11th Position for Indianapolis After Qualifying
Joey Logano

Will Start 19th for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Favorable DFS Option for Indianapolis?
Corey Heim

Is Corey Heim Worth Rostering in Indianapolis DFS Lineups?
Austin Cindric

has Plenty of Upside for Indianapolis DFS Lineups
Denny Hamlin

Willing to Take Risks for First Brickyard 400 Victory
Kyle Larson

Looking at Another Great Brickyard 400
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Hits Wall in Practice, Qualifies 29th for Brickyard 400
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Fast at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Wins Pole for Brickyard 400
Vyacheslav Buteyets

Set to Continue Career in KHL
Akira Schmid

Signs Two-Year Deal With Panthers
Cole Sillinger

Re-Signs With Blue Jackets for Three Years
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