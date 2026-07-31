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Fantasy Baseball Sell-Highs: Overachievers to Trade Away? (Week 19)

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Zach Neto - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Joey's fantasy baseball sell-highs, overvalued players to consider trading away. These hitters and pitchers have overperformed early and may bust going forward.

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to another edition of overachievers to trade away. Each week of the fantasy baseball season, we look at which star players are sell-high candidates. Last week, we dove into players like Justin Wrobleski, Josh Naylor, and Riley O'Brien.

For this week, we will dive into four players fantasy managers must get rid of in Week 19 of the fantasy baseball season. These four players are rostered in the majority of leagues, but they could struggle down the stretch. These sell-high candidates include a hitter in the midst of a breakout season and two pitchers overperforming on the mound.

Let's dive into the best sell-high candidates and overachievers in Week 19 of the fantasy baseball season.

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Zach Neto, SS, Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto has posted solid all-around numbers during the 2026 season. He's slashing .232/.324/.433 with 19 home runs, 21 doubles, three triples, 46 RBI, and 14 stolen bases across 106 games this season. His ability to contribute solid numbers in both the home run and stolen base categories has made him a top fantasy shortstop. Neto is currently ranked as the SS3 in current Fantrax leagues.

But this could be a prime opportunity to sell high on a shortshop who hasn't been as consistent over the last month. Now, you shouldn't just trade Neto to trade him. If the right package presents itself, it's a move that you should at least consider because there are some concerns about the 25-year-old's game that could affect his numbers down the stretch.

While the Angels shortstop continues to display some power at the plate, his low batting average and recent poor stolen base numbers could be reasons to sell him high. Neto currently ranks in the fourth percentile in expected batting average (.204), and his launch angle sweet-spot rate (34.8%), squared-up rate (20.7%), and hard-hit rate (40.1%) are all down from last year.

Additionally, Neto hasn't been as aggressive on the basepaths. He has stolen just three bases over his last 38 games since June 14. For a player who stole 30 bases in 2024 and another 26 bases in 2025, he's been a bit of a disappointment in this category recently. He's also been caught stealing four times during this 38-game stretch.

Neto has been a solid fantasy option for most of this season, but he's overachieved a bit. His expected batting average (.204) is 28 points lower than his actual batting average (.232), and his expected slugging percentage (.405) is 28 points lower than his actual slugging percentage (.433). With a high whiff rate (32.4%) and a high strikeout rate (31.8%) as well, some regression could be headed his way.

 

Michael King, SP, San Diego Padres

This is not the first time that San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King has been featured on this list. On paper, King has posted really good numbers in his eighth Major League season. He has a 3.38 ERA, 1.173 WHIP, and 109 strikeouts across 125 1/3 innings pitched, and finished the month of July with a 2.79 ERA across five starts.

However, King has been one of the luckiest pitchers in baseball this year. His underlying metrics suggest some negative regression should be coming his way within the next few weeks. His expected ERA (4.59) is 121 points higher than his actual ERA (3.38), and both his FIP (4.13) and expected FIP (4.44) are significantly higher than his ERA as well.

It is somewhat surprising that King has had the results he's had on the mound this season. His strikeout numbers have taken a noticeable hit, and he's not missing bats at an elite clip anymore. The 31-year-old ranks in the 55th percentile in whiff rate (25.9%), 45th percentile in chase rate (30%), and 39th percentile in strikeout rate (21.2%). For context, he had a 29.3% whiff rate and a 27.7% strikeout rate back in 2024.

After allowing four earned runs across six innings against the Rockies at home in his most recent start, it's time to sell him while his fantasy value is still high. He's clearly overperforming on the mound, and things should eventually even out before the end of the season. His latest outing against the Rockies could be a sign of what's to come down the stretch.

 

Tanner Bibee, SP, Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee has been a much better fantasy option since the beginning of June. He has a 3.05 ERA over his last nine starts and has thrown a quality start in seven of those nine outings. Some of his best starts during this stretch include throwing eight shutout innings against the Rangers, seven innings of two-run ball against the Tigers, and six scoreless innings against the White Sox.

In his most recent start, Bibee continued his nice stretch of outings on the mound. The Guardians right-hander threw six innings of three-run ball with five strikeouts against the Tampa Bay Rays last weekend. This outing marked his third consecutive quality start and the ninth time in his last 10 outings that he has allowed three runs or fewer in a start.

Despite how well Bibee has thrown the ball lately, he is a massive sell-high candidate in Week 19 of the fantasy baseball season. His expected ERA (4.50), expected batting average against (.261), chase rate (26.8%), whiff rate (24%), strikeout rate (19%), barrel rate (8.6%), and hard-hit rate (40.1%) all rank in the bottom half of the league.

Although you might not get much in return for Bibee, it's worth selling him for whatever you can get at this point in the season. He doesn't provide much in the strikeout department, and his ERA should slowly start to drop since his expected ERA (4.50) is 61 points higher than his actual ERA (3.89). Sell him to the highest bidder.

 

Jake McCarthy, OF, Colorado Rockies

For the last sell-high candidate, we're going to dive into a player who is rostered in fewer leagues than the other three names on this list. Colorado Rockies outfielder Jake McCarthy is rostered in just over 65% of Yahoo! leagues. In most competitive leagues, though, McCarthy is rostered in almost every format.

The 29-year-old outfielder is slashing .293/.334/.491 with 10 home runs, 21 doubles, seven triples, 59 RBI, and 17 stolen bases across 94 games this season. McCarthy is in the midst of a breakout campaign and has already surpassed career-highs in home runs, doubles, and RBI. He's also on pace to finish with a career-high 10 triples and finish one stolen base shy of his personal-best (25).

But it's hard to see McCarthy remaining this elite fantasy option over the final months. Some negative regression should be hitting the Rockies outfielder very soon. His expected batting average (.259) is 34 points lower than his actual batting average (.293), and his expected slugging percentage (.387) is 104 points lower than his actual slugging percentage (.491).

McCarthy also ranks in the bottom half of the league in xwOBA (.305), average exit velocity (84.9 mph), barrel rate (5.2%), hard-hit rate (25.2%), squared-up rate (23.7%), chase rate (37.6%), and walk rate (5%). He's definitely overperforming at the plate, and his overall numbers should decline over the next few weeks.

That's enough reason to sell McCarthy in all fantasy leagues. His numbers away from Coors Field are a bit concerning as well. He has a .263/.314/.406 slash line with three home runs and 22 RBI in 49 games on the road, compared to a .321/.354/.571 slash line with seven home runs and 37 RBI in 45 games at home. Sell him now before he goes through a rough offensive stretch.

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