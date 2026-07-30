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Top-5 MLB Pitching Prospects To Stash For Fantasy Baseball Redraft Leagues - Week 19

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Jonah Tong - Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings, MLB Prospects

Marty Tallman's top pitching fantasy baseball prospects to stash for Week 19 (2026). His MLB prospects to pick up and stash on your bench and N/A spots in redraft leagues.

Welcome back to our top starting pitcher fantasy baseball prospects to stash article for Week 19 of the 2026 MLB season. With the trade deadline less than a week away, now is the perfect time to target high-upside pitching prospects.

This week, we are focusing on minor league pitchers who could receive a call-up shortly after the trade deadline. If a prospect is not promoted then, keep an eye on the August 15-23 window.

That is when teams can call up prospects without affecting their rookie eligibility for the 2027 season. Each player featured below is rostered in fewer than 20% of Yahoo! leagues. Let's take a look!

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Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

Currently at Double-A

Kade Anderson continues to dominate at Double-A, turning in another spectacular outing over the weekend.

The only thing standing between Anderson and a promotion is the Mariners' rotation depth. That could change soon, though.

Veteran starter Luis Castillo has been mentioned in trade rumors ahead of next week's deadline, and if Seattle moves him, it could clear the path for the best pitching prospect in the minor leagues.

The Mariners' No. 1 prospect owns a 1.27 ERA with a staggering 41.7% strikeout rate, a 3.6% walk rate, and a 0.64 WHIP across 77 2/3 innings. He's also allowed just 11 extra-base hits over that stretch.

The underlying metrics are even more impressive. Anderson has produced a 19.3% swinging-strike rate while holding hitters to a 71.5% zone-contact rate. Opponents have managed just a .185 wOBA against him.

A closer look at his arsenal makes it easy to understand why he's been so dominant. His deceptive delivery allows his fastball to play up, and he consistently pounds the strike zone.

The 22-year-old left-hander features a fastball that touches 97 mph with plus carry at the top of the zone. His curveball is a true plus pitch and remains his best offering.

His slider has continued to improve with each start, while his changeup is more than enough to keep hitters off balance. He has a complete four-pitch mix and looks ready for the big leagues.

Anderson should already be stashed in all 15-team leagues, and once he gets the call, he'll be a must-roster player in every fantasy format.

 

Elmer Rodriguez, New York Yankees

Currently at Triple-A

According to FanGraphs, the New York Yankees currently have a 99% chance of making the playoffs. However, with Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger sidelined, the team may need to trade from its pitching depth to add more offense.

Since losing Judge, the Yankees' offense has been below average, while their pitching staff has continued to carry the team. One of their most valuable trade chips could be right-hander Elmer Rodriguez, who is currently pitching at Triple-A.

The Yankees acquired Rodriguez from the Red Sox in the trade that sent catcher Carlos Narváez to Boston.

In 2025, Rodriguez had a breakout season, recording a 2.58 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, a 29% strikeout rate, and a 9.4% walk rate over 150 innings across three levels of the minor leagues.

This season, he has logged 76 innings at Triple-A while also making 17 innings of appearances with the major league team. His performance in Triple-A has been outstanding, posting a 2.93 ERA and a 24% strikeout rate.

His results in the majors have been much different, though, as he has posted a -1.2% K-BB% and a 5.89 xERA over 17 innings.

However, taking a closer look, it appears his struggles were more about adjusting to the major leagues rather than being overmatched.

His biggest issue was command, not his stuff. Rodriguez has always been known as a strike-thrower, but in his debut he walked four batters and hit another. Despite that, his fastball touched 97 mph, and his breaking pitches looked sharp.

Rodriguez features a deep six-pitch arsenal, above-average command, and the ability to generate both swings and misses and ground balls. Here is a breakdown of his arsenal at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes:

Overall, he is a strong stash option in 15-team leagues, especially if a trade lands him with a team in need of pitching and opens a path to a regular rotation role.

After throwing 150 innings last season, he has reached just 93 2/3 innings this year, so workload concerns should not limit his ability to contribute down the stretch.

 

Quinn Mathews, St. Louis Cardinals

Currently at Triple-A

Quinn Mathews is having one of the best stretches in his professional career, and it should be only a matter of time until he is in the big leagues.

Although there isn't a clear opening in the Cardinals' rotation right now, that could by next week.

FanGraphs currently projects St. Louis with only a 14.1% chance of making the postseason, while the organization began the season prioritizing a younger roster and efforts to lower payroll.

Veteran starter Dustin May has already been linked to trade talks, and if that happens, Mathews could find himself making starts in St. Louis shortly after the trade deadline.

At Triple-A this season, Mathews has posted a 29.8% strikeout rate, a 4.00 xERA, and a 1.14 WHIP. The 6-foot-5 left-hander is led by a fastball that sits around 95 mph with great extension and a deceptive arm slot.

His best offering, however, is his plus changeup. The pitch features excellent arm-speed deception, generating plenty of swings and misses while also producing weak ground-ball contact.

It has also become a reliable weapon against right-handed hitters. His slider has also taken a step forward since turning pro. Thrown in the mid-80s, it has become an effective weapon against left-handed hitters.

He complements his slider with a curveball that he often uses early in counts to steal strikes. More recently, Mathews has added a two-seam fastball to generate more ground balls and give hitters another fastball shape to consider.

The biggest hurdle standing between Mathews and his ceiling is his command. His 14% walk rate is an improvement from the 17.5% mark he posted at Triple-A last season, but it remains higher than ideal.

However, even with the command concerns, Mathews remains a strong stash candidate.

His strikeout upside alone makes him worth rostering in all 15-team leagues, and if he earns a call-up after the trade deadline, he could quickly become a viable option in all 12-team fantasy formats.

 

Jonah Tong, New York Mets

Currently at Triple-A

With the New York Mets' season falling apart, it feels like it is only a matter of time before they sell off some veteran pitchers and open a spot for Jonah Tong.

While Tong has not been dominant at Triple-A this season, his prospect pedigree still gives him a strong case for another opportunity in the majors.

So far, Tong owns a 5.88 xERA and a 1.53 WHIP across 75 2/3 Triple-A innings, along with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His biggest issue has been command.

Although the Mets' No. 1 pitching prospect still possesses elite stuff, he has struggled to consistently locate his fastball, forcing him into predictable counts where hitters have been able to take advantage.

Earlier this season, Tong received a taste of the majors but was sent back to Triple-A after walking six batters over his final six innings. The next step in his development is continuing to expand his arsenal and giving hitters more looks to keep them off balance.

A big reason Tong has not dominated Triple-A like many expected is that the Mets are focused on developing his cutter and curveball.

Those additional weapons will give him more ways to attack hitters instead of relying heavily on his fastball/changeup combination. The cutter, in particular, gives him another option against hitters who are sitting on his traditional approach.

Despite the struggles, I am not concerned about Tong's long-term outlook. He still has a plus fastball with elite carry and deception, along with one of the best changeups in the minor leagues.

He has already shown the ability to generate plenty of strikeouts, and his secondary pitches continue to improve.

Over the next week, it will be worth monitoring whether the Mets move veteran pitchers ahead of the trade deadline. If they create an opening in the rotation, Tong should be one of the first names considered for a call-up.

There is no question that Tong is the most volatile pitcher featured in this article, but he still is a strong stash option in 15-team leagues with minor league roster spots due to his elite strikeout potential.

 

George Klassen, Los Angeles Angels

Currently at Triple-A

We talked about George Klassen last week, but after another outstanding outing, his call-up feels closer than ever. Here is a look at his most recent start.

The Los Angeles Angels could be one of the more active sellers at the trade deadline, with Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano among the pitchers who could be moved.

If either starter is dealt, the right-hander Klassen should be one of the first pitchers on his way to Orange County. The biggest question with Klassen is which version of him the Angels would be getting.

Earlier this season, Klassen got a short opportunity in the major leagues, but the outcome was disappointing. In just 4 2/3 innings, he surrendered 10 walks before a finger injury forced him to return to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Since returning to Triple-A Salt Lake, Klassen has shown meaningful progress, even though his overall numbers are still a mixed bag. Through 85 innings, he owns a 4.82 xERA, a 22.2% strikeout rate, and a 12.4% walk rate.

However, his recent stretch has been much more encouraging. Over his last 12 2/3 innings, the 24-year-old right-hander has struck out 18 batters while issuing just three walks and allowing only three earned runs.

If he continues pitching at this level, the Angels may have no choice but to call him up, even if they decide to hold onto their veteran starters. Overall, Klassen is worth a stash in 15-team leagues with a minor league roster spot.

Once he reaches the majors, watch closely to see whether his improvements have carried over successfully to the big-league level.

 

Other Prospects To Consider Stashing

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