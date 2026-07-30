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Struggling Players to Drop? Updated Cut List Rankings for Week 18 Waiver Wire

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Christian Yelich - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, MLB DFS Picks, Betting Picks

Andy's fantasy baseball cut list rankings, drop candidates for Week 18 waiver wire (2026). Is it time to drop these struggling players for better waiver wire options?

In This Article hide
Cut List Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Players to Drop?
Fantasy Baseball Drops: Week 18 Player Outlooks
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pick Up Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who to Pick Up
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Welcome, RotoBallers, to our updated Cut List Rankings for fantasy baseball for Week 18 of the fantasy baseball season. As we have in weeks past, let's look at some of the most dropped players across all Yahoo leagues and determine if they are safe to drop ahead of the weekend.

This week, we will look at several struggling hitters who have put themselves on the drop radar, including rookie backup Carter Jensen and Dodger outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

Let's dig into this list of injured or disappointing players and work through how deserving they are of remaining in your fantasy baseball lineups. Read about our top players to cut for Week 18 of the MLB season. It's time to make some tough calls, RotoBallers!

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Cut List Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Players to Drop?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy baseball in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire.

Rank Player Name Pos. Team % Ros. Baller Move
1 Casey Schmitt 1B/2B/3B/OF SF 65 Drop in All Leagues
2 Alex Lange RP KC 15 Drop in All Leagues (unless desperate for saves)
3 Michael McGreevy SP STL 35 Drop in Most Leagues
4 Will Warren SP NYY 50 Drop in Most Leagues
5 Aaron Nola SP PHI 45 Drop in Most Leagues
6 Bubba Chandler SP PIT 60 Drop in Most Leagues
7 Shane Bieber SP TOR 50 Drop in Most Leagues
8 Tatsuya Imai SP HOU 40 Drop in Most Leagues
9 Davis Martin SP CHW 65 Drop in Most Leagues
10 Travis Bazzana 2B CLE 40 Drop in Shallow Leagues
11 Mauricio Dubon 2B/3B/SS/OF ATL 45 Drop in Shallow Leagues
12 Heliot Ramos OF SF 40 Drop in Shallow Leagues
13 Keider Montero SP/RP DET 35 Drop in Shallow Leagues
14 Framber Valdez SP DET 90 Drop in Shallow Leagues
15 Landen Roupp SP SF 50 Drop in Shallow Leagues
16 Carter Jensen C KC 60 Drop in Shallow Leagues
17 Curtis Mead 1B/2B/3B WSH 40 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
18 Spencer Steer 1B/OF CIN 15 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
19 Josh Jung 3B TEX 30 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
20 Kevin Gausman SP TOR 95 Hold in All Leagues (but consider benching)
21 Teoscar Hernandez OF LAD 80 Hold in All Leagues (but consider benching)
22 Freddy Peralta SP NYM 80 Hold in All Leagues (but consider benching)
23 Austin Riley 3B ATL 85 Hold in All Leagues (but consider benching)
24 Jake Bauers 1B/OF MIL 70 Hold in All Leagues
25 Jo Adell OF LAA 75 Hold in All Leagues
26 Samuel Basallo C BAL 40 Hold in All Leagues
27 Brandon Marsh OF PHI 65 Hold in All Leagues
28 Christian Yelich OF MIL 95 Hold in All Leagues
29 Bryce Miller SP SEA 75 Hold in All Leagues
30 Cal Raleigh C SEA 95 Hold in All Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Drops: Week 18 Player Outlooks

Curtis Mead, 1B/2B/3B, Boston Red Sox

Cut List Ranking No. 17

Boston Red Sox newly acquired infielder Curtis Mead (wrist) is being placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a fractured left wrist that he suffered when he was hit by a pitch in his debut with the team on Monday against the Athletics. It's unclear how long Mead will be sidelined, but he obviously won't be ready to return in 10 days, and he could struggle to return before the end of the 2026 regular season, depending on how his wrist heals.

It's a really tough break for the 25-year-old Aussie and Boston, who just sent left-hander Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals for Mead over the weekend in the midst of his breakout campaign. Mead has hit .253/.353/.498 with an .851 OPS, a career-high 17 home runs, 48 RBI, 49 runs scored, and six stolen bases in 88 games across 329 plate appearances in his fourth year in the majors.

His previous career high for homers was three last season with the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox. Mead is now rostered in under half of Yahoo leagues after his unfortunate injury. Anthony Seigler figures to see most of the playing time in Beantown at the keystone moving forward, with Nick Sogard also being an option to pick up starts at the position.

 

Casey Schmitt, 1B/2B/3B/OF, San Francisco Giants

Cut List Ranking No. 1

The San Francisco Giants announced on Tuesday that they placed infielder/outfielder Casey Schmitt (knee) on the 10-day injured list with a left-knee meniscus tear and selected the contract of infielder Osleivis Basabe from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move. The severity of Schmitt's meniscus tear has yet to be revealed, but there's a chance that he'll miss the rest of the 2026 season. The 27-year-old utility man is in the midst of a career year in the Bay Area, so it would be a really tough break for him to be forced to miss the rest of his fourth season in the big leagues.

Schmitt has hit .271/.301/.483 with a .784 OPS, a career-high 21 home runs, 55 RBI, 47 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 98 games across 409 plate appearances. Making him even more attractive in all fantasy leagues is the fact that he's eligible at first base, second base, third base, and the outfield in Yahoo leagues. For the foreseeable future and potentially the rest of the way in the second half, Christian Koss could see most of the playing time at the hot corner in San Fran for the Gigantes. He's starting at third and batting ninth on Tuesday against Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Logan Henderson.

 

Alex Lange, RP, Kansas City Royals

Cut List Ranking No. 2

Royals right-hander Alex Lange blew his third save of the season on Tuesday, continuing a difficult stretch out of the bullpen. Lange allowed two earned runs and one walk while recording just two outs, marking his third blown save in his last five opportunities. The 30-year-old has struggled to protect leads, posting an 11.20 ERA and 1.90 WHIP over his last 15 appearances.

His season numbers have also taken a hit, as he now owns a 6.33 ERA and 1.55 WHIP. Those recent struggles are likely to cost him ninth-inning opportunities if they continue. Fantasy managers should look elsewhere for saves until Lange can regain his form and reestablish himself in high-leverage situations.

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Articles

Looking to add a player off the waiver wire? After diving into the cut list rankings, read about some waiver wire pickups to consider instead:

Each week, our MLB team puts out a complete array of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pick Up? waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more throughout the week.

 

Who Should I Pick Up Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire instead? Check the "Who Should I Pick Up" tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Zac Thornton, Cole Carrigg, Ian Seymour, Heriberto Hernandez, Yoendrys Gomez, Ty France, Luke Keaschall, Jose Caballero, Josh Bell, Christian Scott, Luis Robert Jr., Ryan Jeffers, Merrill Kelly, Braden Montgomery, Grant Taylor, JJ Bleday, Jacob Webb, Tyler Wells. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who to Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who to Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for players like Zac Thornton, Cole Carrigg, Ian Seymour, Heriberto Hernandez, Yoendrys Gomez, Ty France, Luke Keaschall, Jose Caballero, Josh Bell, Christian Scott, Luis Robert Jr., Ryan Jeffers, Merrill Kelly, Braden Montgomery, Grant Taylor, JJ Bleday, Jacob Webb, Tyler Wells:

Cole Carrigg
vs
Gage Jump
Cole Carrigg
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Cole Carrigg
vs
Josh Bell
Cole Carrigg
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Shane Drohan
Cole Carrigg
vs
Travis Bazzana
Cole Carrigg
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Cole Carrigg
vs
Yainer Diaz
Cole Carrigg
vs
Luke Keaschall
Cole Carrigg
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Cade Cavalli
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake Burger
Cole Carrigg
vs
Christian Scott
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jacob Webb
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kyle Karros
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tyler Wells
Cole Carrigg
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tanner Scott
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kody Clemens
Cole Carrigg
vs
Nick Gonzales
Cole Carrigg
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Carson Benge
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake McCarthy
Cole Carrigg
vs
Chase DeLauter
Cole Carrigg
vs
A.J. Ewing
Cole Carrigg
vs
Sam Antonacci
Cole Carrigg
vs
Heliot Ramos
Cole Carrigg
vs
Mickey Moniak
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tommy Edman
Ian Seymour
vs
Griffin Jax
Ian Seymour
vs
Carter Jensen
Ian Seymour
vs
Samuel Basallo
Ian Seymour
vs
Sam Antonacci
Ian Seymour
vs
Curtis Mead
Ian Seymour
vs
Heliot Ramos
Ian Seymour
vs
Kenley Jansen
Ian Seymour
vs
Mickey Moniak
Ian Seymour
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Ian Seymour
vs
Caleb Durbin
Ian Seymour
vs
A.J. Ewing
Ian Seymour
vs
Emilio Pagan
Ian Seymour
vs
Jacob Wilson
Ian Seymour
vs
Grant Taylor
Ian Seymour
vs
Joey Cantillo
Ian Seymour
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Ian Seymour
vs
Chase DeLauter
Ian Seymour
vs
Kody Clemens
Ian Seymour
vs
Logan Henderson
Ian Seymour
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Ian Seymour
vs
Jake Bennett
Ian Seymour
vs
Troy Melton
Ian Seymour
vs
Jacob Latz
Ian Seymour
vs
Cade Cavalli
Ian Seymour
vs
Shane Drohan
Ian Seymour
vs
Gage Jump
Ian Seymour
vs
Tanner Scott
Ian Seymour
vs
Mason Montgomery
Ian Seymour
vs
Brandon Sproat
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Yainer Diaz
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Jake Burger
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Travis Bazzana
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Jacob Webb
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Tyler Wells
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Tanner Scott
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Cole Carrigg
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Nick Gonzales
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Gage Jump
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Tommy Edman
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Josh Bell
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Mason Montgomery
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Shane Drohan
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Royce Lewis
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Luke Keaschall
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Carson Benge
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Jake McCarthy
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Chase DeLauter
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
A.J. Ewing
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Sam Antonacci
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Heliot Ramos
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Mickey Moniak
Heriberto Hernandez
vs
Kody Clemens
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Travis Bazzana
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Cole Carrigg
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Yainer Diaz
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Gage Jump
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Josh Bell
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jake Burger
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Shane Drohan
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jacob Webb
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Tyler Wells
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Luke Keaschall
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Tanner Scott
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Cade Cavalli
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Nick Gonzales
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Christian Scott
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Tommy Edman
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Kyle Karros
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Mason Montgomery
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jake Bennett
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Troy Melton
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Jacob Latz
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Logan Henderson
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Joey Cantillo
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Kenley Jansen
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Griffin Jax
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Emilio Pagan
Yoendrys Gomez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Ty France
vs
Cooper Pratt
Ty France
vs
Tommy White
Ty France
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Ty France
vs
Bailey Ober
Ty France
vs
Spencer Steer
Ty France
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Ty France
vs
Walbert Urena
Ty France
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Ty France
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Ty France
vs
Masyn Winn
Ty France
vs
Chase Meidroth
Ty France
vs
Jake Mangum
Ty France
vs
Willi Castro
Ty France
vs
Luis Lara
Ty France
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Ty France
vs
Clayton Beeter
Ty France
vs
Henry Bolte
Ty France
vs
Erik Miller
Ty France
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Ty France
vs
Zach Thornton
Ty France
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Ty France
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Ty France
vs
Curtis Mead
Ty France
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Ty France
vs
Kody Clemens
Ty France
vs
Jake Burger
Ty France
vs
Royce Lewis
Ty France
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Ty France
vs
Charlie Condon
Luke Keaschall
vs
Cade Cavalli
Luke Keaschall
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Luke Keaschall
vs
Christian Scott
Luke Keaschall
vs
Shane Drohan
Luke Keaschall
vs
Kyle Karros
Luke Keaschall
vs
Josh Bell
Luke Keaschall
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Luke Keaschall
vs
Gage Jump
Luke Keaschall
vs
Kody Clemens
Luke Keaschall
vs
Cole Carrigg
Luke Keaschall
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Luke Keaschall
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Luke Keaschall
vs
Grant Taylor
Luke Keaschall
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Luke Keaschall
vs
Emilio Pagan
Luke Keaschall
vs
Travis Bazzana
Luke Keaschall
vs
Caleb Durbin
Luke Keaschall
vs
Yainer Diaz
Luke Keaschall
vs
Mickey Moniak
Luke Keaschall
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Luke Keaschall
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Luke Keaschall
vs
Carson Benge
Luke Keaschall
vs
Jake McCarthy
Luke Keaschall
vs
Chase DeLauter
Luke Keaschall
vs
A.J. Ewing
Luke Keaschall
vs
Curtis Mead
Luke Keaschall
vs
Sam Antonacci
Luke Keaschall
vs
Heliot Ramos
Luke Keaschall
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jose Caballero
vs
Jacob Latz
Jose Caballero
vs
Logan Henderson
Jose Caballero
vs
Troy Melton
Jose Caballero
vs
Chase DeLauter
Jose Caballero
vs
Jake Bennett
Jose Caballero
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jose Caballero
vs
Jake McCarthy
Jose Caballero
vs
Jacob Wilson
Jose Caballero
vs
Carson Benge
Jose Caballero
vs
A.J. Ewing
Jose Caballero
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jose Caballero
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Jose Caballero
vs
Kenley Jansen
Jose Caballero
vs
Curtis Mead
Jose Caballero
vs
Samuel Basallo
Jose Caballero
vs
Griffin Jax
Jose Caballero
vs
Ian Seymour
Jose Caballero
vs
Carter Jensen
Jose Caballero
vs
Sam Antonacci
Jose Caballero
vs
Heliot Ramos
Jose Caballero
vs
Mickey Moniak
Jose Caballero
vs
Caleb Durbin
Jose Caballero
vs
Kody Clemens
Jose Caballero
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Jose Caballero
vs
Kyle Karros
Jose Caballero
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Jose Caballero
vs
Travis Bazzana
Jose Caballero
vs
Nick Gonzales
Jose Caballero
vs
Tommy Edman
Josh Bell
vs
Shane Drohan
Josh Bell
vs
Gage Jump
Josh Bell
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Josh Bell
vs
Cole Carrigg
Josh Bell
vs
Luke Keaschall
Josh Bell
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Josh Bell
vs
Cade Cavalli
Josh Bell
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Josh Bell
vs
Christian Scott
Josh Bell
vs
Travis Bazzana
Josh Bell
vs
Kyle Karros
Josh Bell
vs
Yainer Diaz
Josh Bell
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Josh Bell
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Josh Bell
vs
Kody Clemens
Josh Bell
vs
Jake Burger
Josh Bell
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Josh Bell
vs
Jacob Webb
Josh Bell
vs
Grant Taylor
Josh Bell
vs
Tyler Wells
Josh Bell
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Josh Bell
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Josh Bell
vs
Curtis Mead
Josh Bell
vs
Royce Lewis
Josh Bell
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Josh Bell
vs
Willi Castro
Josh Bell
vs
Spencer Steer
Josh Bell
vs
Charlie Condon
Christian Scott
vs
Kyle Karros
Christian Scott
vs
Cade Cavalli
Christian Scott
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Christian Scott
vs
Luke Keaschall
Christian Scott
vs
Kody Clemens
Christian Scott
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Christian Scott
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Christian Scott
vs
Shane Drohan
Christian Scott
vs
Grant Taylor
Christian Scott
vs
Josh Bell
Christian Scott
vs
Emilio Pagan
Christian Scott
vs
Gage Jump
Christian Scott
vs
Caleb Durbin
Christian Scott
vs
Cole Carrigg
Christian Scott
vs
Mickey Moniak
Christian Scott
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Christian Scott
vs
Heliot Ramos
Christian Scott
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Christian Scott
vs
Sam Antonacci
Christian Scott
vs
Travis Bazzana
Christian Scott
vs
Jake Bennett
Christian Scott
vs
Troy Melton
Christian Scott
vs
Jacob Latz
Christian Scott
vs
Logan Henderson
Christian Scott
vs
Joey Cantillo
Christian Scott
vs
Griffin Jax
Christian Scott
vs
Mason Montgomery
Christian Scott
vs
Brandon Sproat
Christian Scott
vs
Kade Anderson
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Spencer Steer
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Cooper Pratt
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Walbert Urena
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Ty France
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Tommy White
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Chase Meidroth
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Bailey Ober
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Willi Castro
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Henry Bolte
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Masyn Winn
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Jake Mangum
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Gleyber Torres
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Luis Lara
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Clayton Beeter
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Carson Benge
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Jake McCarthy
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Chase DeLauter
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
A.J. Ewing
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Sam Antonacci
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Heliot Ramos
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Mickey Moniak
Luis Robert Jr.
vs
Kody Clemens
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Brandon Sproat
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Tristan Peters
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Royce Lewis
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Dominic Canzone
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Mason Montgomery
Ryan Jeffers
vs
JJ Bleday
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Tommy Edman
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Merrill Kelly
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Nick Gonzales
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Braden Montgomery
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Tanner Scott
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Tyler Wells
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Joshua Baez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Jacob Webb
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Kade Anderson
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Jake Burger
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Lane Thomas
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Alex Lange
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Samuel Basallo
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Carter Jensen
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Yainer Diaz
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Dalton Rushing
Merrill Kelly
vs
JJ Bleday
Merrill Kelly
vs
Braden Montgomery
Merrill Kelly
vs
Dominic Canzone
Merrill Kelly
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Merrill Kelly
vs
Tristan Peters
Merrill Kelly
vs
Joshua Baez
Merrill Kelly
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Merrill Kelly
vs
Kade Anderson
Merrill Kelly
vs
Brandon Sproat
Merrill Kelly
vs
Lane Thomas
Merrill Kelly
vs
Royce Lewis
Merrill Kelly
vs
Alex Lange
Merrill Kelly
vs
Mason Montgomery
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Merrill Kelly
vs
Tommy Edman
Merrill Kelly
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Merrill Kelly
vs
Nick Gonzales
Merrill Kelly
vs
Gleyber Torres
Merrill Kelly
vs
Tanner Scott
Merrill Kelly
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jake Bennett
Merrill Kelly
vs
Troy Melton
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jacob Latz
Merrill Kelly
vs
Logan Henderson
Merrill Kelly
vs
Joey Cantillo
Merrill Kelly
vs
Griffin Jax
Merrill Kelly
vs
Cade Cavalli
Merrill Kelly
vs
Shane Drohan
Merrill Kelly
vs
Gage Jump
Braden Montgomery
vs
Merrill Kelly
Braden Montgomery
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Braden Montgomery
vs
JJ Bleday
Braden Montgomery
vs
Joshua Baez
Braden Montgomery
vs
Dominic Canzone
Braden Montgomery
vs
Kade Anderson
Braden Montgomery
vs
Tristan Peters
Braden Montgomery
vs
Lane Thomas
Braden Montgomery
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Braden Montgomery
vs
Alex Lange
Braden Montgomery
vs
Brandon Sproat
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Braden Montgomery
vs
Royce Lewis
Braden Montgomery
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Braden Montgomery
vs
Mason Montgomery
Braden Montgomery
vs
Gleyber Torres
Braden Montgomery
vs
Tommy Edman
Braden Montgomery
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Braden Montgomery
vs
Nick Gonzales
Braden Montgomery
vs
Henry Bolte
Braden Montgomery
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Braden Montgomery
vs
Carson Benge
Braden Montgomery
vs
Jake McCarthy
Braden Montgomery
vs
Chase DeLauter
Braden Montgomery
vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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Grant Taylor
vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
Kody Clemens
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vs
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Garrett Mitchell
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vs
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Christian Scott
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Carter Jensen
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Ian Seymour
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Luke Keaschall
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vs
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vs
Tanner Scott
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vs
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vs
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JJ Bleday
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Travis Bazzana
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vs
Mauricio Dubon
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Cole Carrigg
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vs
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vs
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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Tyler Wells
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vs
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