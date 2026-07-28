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Top 25 Fantasy Baseball Prospects to Stash (Redraft): Eric Cross' Rookie Rankings for Week 18

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Joshua Baez - Fantasy Baseball Prospects

Eric Cross' top 25 fantasy baseball prospects to stash in redraft for Week 18 (2026). His updated MLB rookie rankings for prospect call-ups to make 2026 impacts.

In This Article hide
Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues
Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings Analysis
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

While we've been in a bit of a lull when it comes to prospect promotions, the upcoming MLB trade deadline could really shake things up. There's a lot of smoke around a bunch of notable veterans possibly getting dealt, which could open up some spots for current prospects to step into their team's Major league lineup or rotation.

This is the time of the season where you really need to be on your toes, especially in leagues where you can make adds throughout the week without waiting for a Sunday night FAAB run. Being quick this next several days could net you an exciting rookie to add to your squad for the stretch run of the fantasy baseball season.

These prospect rankings are for 2026 redraft value only. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026 redraft leagues. You can also see our top fantasy baseball dynasty prospects rankings for longer-term outlooks and our 2026 fantasy baseball rankings dashboard for all other league formats.

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Top 25 Prospects to Stash in Redraft Leagues

My prospect write-ups are below the rankings. These rankings are for 2026 redraft value only, not dynasty. These are MLB prospects who could potentially make a fantasy baseball impact in 2026.

Promoted Last Week: James Triantos (CHC)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Parks Harber (SFG), Jacob Melton (TBR)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
3 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
4 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
5 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
6 Max Clark OF Tigers
7 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds
8 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
9 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees
10 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox
11 Angel Genao INF Guardians
12 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
13 Zac Veen OF Rockies
14 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
16 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
17 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
18 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals
19 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
20 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
21 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
22 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
23 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
24 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
25 River Ryan SP Dodgers

 

Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings Analysis

Franklin Arias, Boston Red Sox

After excelling in Double-A for nearly four months, Franklin Arias is now one step closer to Boston after his promotion to Triple-A Worcester this weekend. Bonus points to any of you who know how to pronounce "Worcester" correct way...

In 75 Double-A games, Arias slashed .318/.407/.587 with 17 doubles, 19 home runs, five steals, and nearly as many walks (37) as strikeouts (46). The 19 home runs is the key metric in that last sentence. Arias has always displayed a high-level blend of contact and approach, but he's really tapped into his power much more consistently this season, which has been huge for his overall value and pushed him to elite prospect status.

Arias did all of this without sacrificing a ton of contact, which is always encouraging to me. Yes, the contact rate has dropped around 7% from last season, but Arias is still at an 81% contact rate to go along with a 10.9% walk rate and 14.1% strikeout rate.

Overall, I'm not sure Arias is up this season. But since he's an elite prospect now on the doorstep to the Majors, I felt it was beneficial to add him to the rankings and discuss him this week. I'd keep an eye on the Red Sox over the next week leading up to the trade deadline, as Arias' ETA could become a bit clearer after the Red Sox either trade for a shortstop or stand pat.

 

Kade Anderson, Seattle Mariners

In similar fashion, I'm highly intrigued by the Seattle Mariners this trade deadline, and whether or not they're going to trade a starting pitcher for a bat. It sounds like Emerson Hancock and maybe Luis Castillo are the most likely trade candidates. But even if Seattle deals one of those two, there still won't be an open spot for Anderson.

However, trading Hancock might allow Anderson to come up and pitch in a piggyback situation, going 3-5 innings per outing. That might not be the most ideal situation for fantasy purposes as the opportunity for wins and quality starts would be severaly limited, but it's better than Anderson not coming up at all.

As for the production, nothing has changed in that regard. Anderson is still dominating and having one of the best seasons by a pitching prospect that I've seen in my lifetime. In 77.2 Double-A innings, Anderson has a ridiculous 1.27 ERA, 0.64 WHIP, 3.6% walk rate, 41.7% strikeout rate, and a .151 BAA. You'll be hard-pressed to replicate those numbers on easy mode on MLB the Show with a perfpect pitcher with maxed out sliders.

 

Cam Cannarella, Miami Marlins

Cam Cannarella is a name I believe we could see get a cup of coffee with the Marlins down the stretch. After starting the season in High-A, Cannarella flew through High-A and Double-A, and has now been at Triple-A for the last week and a half. In 61 games overall between the three levels, Cannarella has slashed a stellar .353/.442/.585 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs, 14 runs scored, and nearly as many walks (37) as strikeouts (38).

This is the type of fantasy-friendly offensive profile that could provide sneaky-good fantasy value once Cannarella gets the call to the Majors. Cannarella is a plus runner who has demonstrated a plus or better blend of contact and approach this season with an 80% contact rate, 13.8% walk rate, and 14.1% strikeout rate. There's sneaky power potential here as well, which Cannarella has been translating into games fairly consistently this season.

Even though he just got to Triple-A, Cannarella could be patrolling Miami's outfield before too long, especially if Jakob Marsee continues struggling at the plate.

 

Angel Genao, Cleveland Guardians

Another hitter to keep an eye on in the coming weeks, especially in deeper formats, is Cleveland's Angel Genao. In 89 games this season between Double-A and Triple-A, Genao is slasjing .296/.397/.464 with 11 home run and eight steals. Eight of those 11 dingers have gome in 65 Triple-A games, where he's slashing .305/.389/.483 with a 129 wRC+.

Like with Cannarella, Genao brings an exciting blend of contact and approach, currently sporting a 14.3% walk rate, 15.6% strikeout rate, and an 82% contact rate. He's been hitting for more power this season as well, posting an 89.3 mph AVG EV and 44% hard-hit rate in Triple-A. It might not be the loudest profile around, but Genao could wind up as a Colt Emerson type of producer without the huge Emerson FAAB price tag.

I'm not sure exactly where Genao will fit in on the diamond once he gets the call, and there's no clear opening for him at the moment. But at least his ability to play three different infield positions will help his case.

 

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More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Top 25 Fantasy Baseball Prospects to Stash
Top 10 IF: Rest-Of-Season Projections
Today's Pitcher Strikeout Bets - Tues, 7/28
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (7/27-8/2)



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