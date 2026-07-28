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Projecting Rest of Season Top 10 Infielders in 2026 Fantasy Baseball: July Update

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Miguel Vargas - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Dan Palyo projects which 10 infielders will finish the season in the top 10 for the 2026 fantasy baseball season as we head into Week 17 of MLB action.

In This Article hide
Current Top 10 Infielders for Fantasy Baseball
Projected Top 10 Infielders for Fantasy Baseball
Honorable Mentions
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

As we inch closer to the final third of the season and the end of July, the leaderboard for the top hitters in fantasy baseball gets another shake-up. Last week, we looked at the outfielders, but this week it's the infield positions that take center stage. Who would have thought that the Washington Nationals would have the top outfielder (James Wood) and infielder (CJ Abrams) in the same lineup this year? An injury knocked Nick Kurtz down the ranks, but can a big finish to his season push him back up near the top?

Each week, we take a closer look at the top ten at a different position and ask a few important questions for fantasy baseball. Which players will drop out of the top ten? Which other players outside that group could be productive enough over the rest of the season to push up into this group?

In my latest reprise of this popular series, I'll take a look at the top ten infielders for fantasy baseball as of today, July 28, 2026, and make some predictions as to how I see the rankings shaking out by the end of the year.

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Current Top 10 Infielders for Fantasy Baseball

Here are the top 10 most valuable infielders in 5x5 roto leagues right now, according to Yahoo's player rankings. All stats were current through Monday, July 27.

Player Runs Home Runs RBI Stolen Bases Average
CJ Abrams 66 27 82 19 0.295
Ben Rice 69 31 73 2 0.275
Otto Lopez 64 9 48 22 0.331
Junior Caminero 65 29 63 2 0.283
Matt Olson 72 27 63 2 0.264
Hunter Goodman 64 31 60 5 0.26
Brice Turang 70 15 62 15 0.265
Miguel Vargas 72 22 63 11 0.242
Sal Stewart 55 21 76 11 0.253
Nick Kurtz 62 21 69 7 0.263

It's been a torrid start to the second half for Abrams, who has zoomed past the field to occupy the top spot with some incredible across-the-board production.

I think he'll inevitably cool off, but his baseline production is still more than enough to push him to a top finish, and it's going to be hard for the power-hitting corner infielders to catch him since none of them are base-stealers.

Speaking of those corner infielders, Ben Rice just keeps rolling right along, and as I mentioned last month, Matt Olson is about as dependable as they come. It's been Junior Caminero who has risen up the rankings the fastest, as he had one of the best months of June we have seen in recent memory (10 HR, 24 RBI, .327 AVG).

I was skeptical that Otto Lopez could keep it up, but he's actually been even better lately. He's still five points ahead of Luis Arraez for the NL batting title with Yordan Alvarez eight points behind. I still think the BABIP (.365) will normalize a bit, but I think he can stick in the top ten on the strength of his hit tool and steals.

Hunter Goodman has to be one of the most interesting trade targets as we draw closer to the deadline. Catchers who can hit 30 home runs don't grow on trees, and I'm not really buying the recent sound bite that teams were shying away because of his defense.

I have to give Sal Stewart his flowers, too. The rookie has not shown any signs of hitting a rookie wall whatsoever. Sure, the batting average is just at .253, but he's been an iron man this year, starting the Reds' first 103 games this year before finally getting a day off.

I think he can stick in the top ten with his power and sneaky speed (11 steals), and I won't bet against him since he's playing his home games in Great American Ball Park. His eligibility at second base in addition to both corner infield spots is a cheat code.

 

Projected Top 10 Infielders for Fantasy Baseball

When we factor in the remaining schedule and adjust for some expected regression, we end up with this list - my prediction for which infielders finish as the top 10 infielders by the end of the season.

Player Team Projected Rank Current Rank
CJ Abrams WAS 1 1
Ben Rice NYY 2 2
Junior Caminero TB 3 4
Miguel Vargas CHW 4 8
Matt Olson ATL 5 5
Nick Kurtz ATH 6 10
Elly De La Cruz CIN 7 11
Sal Stewart CIN 8 9
Otto Lopez MIA 9 3
Brice Turang MIL 10 7

There's not too big of a shake-up here, but a few moves worth discussing, including the possible ascension of Miguel Vargas.

Vargas has the 7th-best xwOBA among qualified hitters at .390, which is a full 32 points higher than his current wOBA. He's been mashing the baseball all season and adds steals (11) that most other corner infielders can't.

Last month I predicted that Elly De La Cruz would work his way back into the top-ten, and he's getting closer as he's just outside of this group at number 11. Over the last month, he's number seven on the Yahoo Player Rater with 6 HR, 17 R, and 8 SB while hitting .304. Expect him to continue to rise up the rankings.

Nick Kurtz is healthy again and doing Nick Kurtz things.

I'm not sure he can climb all the way back up to the top of the rankings, but if he's in the lineup for the rest of the way, I wouldn't bet against him.

 

Honorable Mentions

I know everyone wants to see some of their favorite hitters in the top ten spots, but there are only ten spots, folks! I do think some additional shout outs are in order, however.

Luis Garcia Jr. could be one of the best values in fantasy baseball this year as he's already hit a career-high 21 home runs in just 99 games. The Nationals and Pirates both having top-5 offenses was not on my Bingo card this preseason!

Drake Baldwin and Dillon Dingler are both making cases for the best-hitting catcher in their respective leagues. Baldwin missed some time with an injury and happens to play in the same league as Hunter Goodman, but don't sleep on him the rest of the way as he's already off to a hot start in the second half.

Wilson Contreras has been an incredible acquisition for the Red Sox and a big part of their midseason turnaround. His suspension failed to cool off his bat at all, and he's on pace for a 30-HR season.

Pete Alonso and Bryce Harper are both hitters we have been used to seeing in the top ten for a long time, but I'm not sure either of them will hit for a good enough average (both around .250 currently) to get there, and neither of them steals bases. Their production in home runs and RBI is still solid enough that they are within striking distance if either one (or both) get hot with the long ball in August.

 

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More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

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