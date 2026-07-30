Five hot fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups, streamers, and sleepers for Week 18 (2026). Undervalued hitters outperforming their ownership percentage and should be more widely owned.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to another edition of our Bargain Basement Hitters for Week 18 of the fantasy baseball season. We're in the thick of the stretch run now, so it's time to boost our teams with some helpful pickups. The focus for this week is on players with seven games on the schedule.
As always, we will look at five hitters who are improving and are widely available across all Yahoo! leagues. These are recommendations for pickups due to their favorable schedules. Be sure to follow RotoBaller MLB on X for all of our league-winning content and me, @FAmmiranteTFJ, for any questions!
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Ryan Waldschmidt, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks
3% rostered (Yahoo)
Ryan Waldschmidt is a highly touted prospect who slashed .288/.405/.492 with six homers and six steals in 234 plate appearances at Triple-A this year. He's a refined hitter with a polished approach, as highlighted by a 13.2% walk rate and a 22.6% strikeout rate during that stretch at Triple-A. So far in the big leagues, Waldschmidt is slashing .276/.318/.400 with one homer and six steals in 158 plate appearances.
The walks haven't been there just yet, as we see with his 5.7 BB%. Plus, he's struggling to make contact, as we note with his 33.5 K%. However, Waldschmidt is slowly getting on track, hitting safely in eight of his last nine games. During this stretch, he hit his first homer of his career. This could be the case of a talented rookie finding his groove in the big leagues.
Ryan Waldschmidt collects his first two career RBI and gives the @Dbacks an early lead! pic.twitter.com/52jJx1NpF0
— MLB (@MLB) May 10, 2026
Now is the perfect time to pick up Waldschmidt because he's not exactly top of mind when it comes to waiver pickups, but there are encouraging signs as he heads into a favorable seven-game schedule. The Diamondbacks have four games against the Padres and three games vs. the Dodgers, each of which is at home. If you need some speed, Waldschmidt makes sense to grab right now.
Remember, with rookies, there is an unknown ceiling. Yes, they can completely fall apart, but they can also hit like stars. Just look at Esmerlyn Valdez with the Pirates. No one expected to see such a power surge. To that end, pick up Waldschmidt for this seven-game week and see where he takes you.
Pedro Ramirez, 2B/3B, Chicago Cubs
4% rostered (Yahoo)
Pedro Ramirez is a 22-year-old infielder who put up impressive numbers for the Cubs at Triple-A, where he slashed .312/.395/.547 with nine homers and 19 steals in 196 plate appearances. This included excellent plate discipline metrics, such as a 10.7% walk rate and a 16.3% strikeout rate. So far in the big leagues, Ramirez is slashing .322/.362/.471 with one homer and four steals in 95 plate appearances.
Even though he's hitting between the 7-9 spots, he's provided a boost to the Cubs lineup at the bottom of the order. This includes three consecutive multi-hit games heading into Wednesday's action. Here's a case where we have a red-hot rookie worth picking up for his upcoming schedule.
PEDRO RAMÍREZ FIRST BIG LEAGUE HR‼️ pic.twitter.com/NqNZhgJsJ0
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 14, 2026
The Cubs have seven games this upcoming week, including four at home: three vs the Dodgers and one vs the Blue Jays. They'll also head on the road for three games vs. the Royals. Hitting at Kauffman Stadium against a questionable pitching staff will give Ramirez a chance to keep the good times rolling.
Just like I said with Valdez: the same applies here. You just never know how good a rookie can do, so pick them up when they're running hot, especially if they performed well in the minors.
Luis Lara, OF, Milwaukee Brewers
4% rostered (Yahoo)
Here we have my third rookie in a row. This time, it's a Brewers outfielder. Luis Lara was impressive at Triple-A this season, where he slashed .321/.432/.470 with nine homers and 24 steals in 346 plate appearances. As with Ramirez, Lara had terrific plate discipline metrics, featuring a 15.6% walk rate and a 13.9% strikeout rate. So far in the big leagues, Lara is slashing .289/.391/.447 with two steals in 46 plate appearances.
While it certainly hasn't been a notable start for Lara with the Brewers, you have to like that he's still walking at a 15.2% clip while keeping his strikeout rate in check at 13.0%. Lara has two multi-hit games in his last four. He also stole a base and was caught stealing on Tuesday night. That kind of aggression on the basepaths is what we want to see.
LUIS LARA TRIPLES IN TWO RUNS pic.twitter.com/Jbz1DUsIJa
— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 29, 2026
Now is the time to give Lara a chance because the Brewers play seven games this upcoming week. This includes seven games at home: four against the Pirates and three against the Twins. If you need a boost in speed, picking up Lara is a smart move. He's also more valuable in OBP formats due to his high walk rate.
We also should note that Lara has seen an uptick in playing time lately, as he's suited up in five of the last six games for the Brewers. When he was first called up, his playing time was much more sporadic, so this is a notable development.
Justin Crawford, OF, Philadelphia Phillies
6% rostered (Yahoo)
Justin Crawford had some preseason hype coming into the year because he stole 46 bases with a .334 batting average in 506 plate appearances at Triple-A last season. However, he's failed to meet expectations so far, slashing .253/.300/.336 with two homers and 13 steals in 332 plate appearances.
The good news is that Crawford has quietly been an asset in batting average since June 1.
Justin Crawford is batting .290 since June 1. #Phillies
— Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrPHL) July 29, 2026
While there's not going to be any power in this profile, he's worth a look if you're in a deep league and need a boost in stolen bases. This is another volume play, with the Phillies set to take on the Nationals (four games) and Blue Jays (three games) in a seven-game homestand next week.
Jacob Young, OF, Washington Nationals
2% rostered (Yahoo)
It's crazy what the Nationals are doing this season. No one expected them to have such an elite lineup. They've been able to get more value out of their hitters. Jacob Young is a perfect example. The 27-year-old outfielder has increased his barrel rate from 1.9% to 6.7%. He's hit nine home runs, which has already smashed his previous career high of three homers. Combined with speed (13 stolen bases), Young is a viable streamer.
Jacob Young with a bloop RBI double to get Washington on the board. pic.twitter.com/TwCtTtaCBf
— Nationals Advisory (@nats_advisory) July 29, 2026
We've seen Young put up two multi-hit games in his last three, so he's finding his groove just in time for a seven-game week. The Nationals have four games at the Phillies and three vs. the Reds at home, so Young can be a nice source of power and speed.
What's great is that he's widely available, making him worth a look in deep leagues. We've seen Young sometimes hit as high as sixth in the Nationals' lineup, giving him a chance to rack up more counting stats.
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