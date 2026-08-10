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Scott Engel's Fantasy Football Running Back Draft Rankings: The King's Expert Strategies

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James Cook - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Scott Engel's fantasy football running back draft rankings for 2026. His draft strategy and expert tips for the top 30 players at the position.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Football RB Rankings and Outlooks for 2026
Who Should I Draft Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

For 2026 fantasy football drafts, I am putting a higher emphasis on running backs again. In my latest overall fantasy football player rankings on RotoBaller, 11 of my top 17 players are RBs.

The best RBs may be taken by the middle of the second round in some drafts, so I prefer to get at least one in the first two rounds. What you will notice about my rankings, though, is that they deviate significantly from consensus ranks on RotoBaller and what you may see elsewhere from other fantasy analysts.

James Cook III is ranked much higher than others have him, and some of my RB1 types such as Omarion Hampton and Chase Brown can be selected in the second round. I am also lower on Kenneth Walker III and Ashton Jeanty than other rankers. You can always see my updated and deeper RB rankings beyond the publish date of this article here. Enter the referral code KING for a discount on the RotoBaller Fantasy Football Season Pass.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Fantasy Football RB Rankings and Outlooks for 2026

  1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (Consensus Average Draft Position of 1.0): Now that David Montgomery is gone, Gibbs should be ticketed for the biggest workload of his career so far. I give him the slight nod over Bijan Robinson because Gibbs plays in a better offense.
  2. Bijan Robinson, Falcons (ADP of 2.0): If you are in one of the two top slots in a draft where teams start one QB, don’t get cute, and simply take either Robinson or Gibbs. Running backs will go off the board rapidly to begin a draft, with six each going in the first two rounds according to the latest ADPs. You can’t pass on a chance to get one of the two best at the position. Robinson led the NFL in scrimmage yards last year, and he has been durable over the first three seasons of his career.
  3. James Cook III, Bills (11.0): If you can land him at or near the listed ADP here, then consider the first-round pick to be a value play. Those who may be expecting some regression learned last season not to doubt Cook. His role as the second-most important player in the Buffalo offense should not change much in 2026.
  4. Jonathan Taylor, Colts (8.0): His outlook relies a lot on whether Daniel Jones can remain available for much of the year. If that happens, Taylor will be the engine of a quality offense again. The heavy volume can translate into at least a top-5 RB showing.
  5. Omarion Hampton, Chargers (15.1): Among the factors falling in place for Hampton to break out in his second pro season, Mike McDaniel is expected to energize the Los Angeles offense, and the offensive line should be healthier and more effective. Hampton looks like a terrific early value target with an ADP early in the second round. He may prove to be a luxury pick in that range.

  6. Chase Brown, Bengals (16.4): Another prime second-round target. I would love to nab Brown after the second round as an RB1 next to a top first-round wide receiver or as an outstanding RB2. Brown is set for a three-down role and as the lead RB for one of the AFC’s most potent offenses. He also may be headed for a contract year situation if Cincinnati does not extend him soon.
  7. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (5.6): CMC is coming off a season with 440 regular-season touches, and he has always been known as a significant injury risk. But scouting McCaffrey for fantasy purposes is simple. If he plays most of the year, the San Francisco superstar could be a focal point of a league-winner, and if he misses too many games, you will regret the first-round pick.
  8. Derrick Henry, Ravens (19.9): The Ravens just gave Henry a two-year contract extension, so the decision-makers in Baltimore don’t seem too concerned about his age heading into 2026. A bounce-back season to past heights from Lamar Jackson can certainly make Henry pay off very well at the current ADP.
  9. De'Von Achane, Dolphins (15.7): Put up great numbers for a mediocre team last year, but Miami could be at the bottom of the AFC this year. Malik Willis might not check down as much as fantasy players would like, and opposing defenses don’t have to fear the Dolphins’ other playmakers. Achane is still a top-level talent, though, and playing in an RPO offense is a positive.
  10. Kenneth Walker III, Chiefs (17.7): I think Walker is being slightly overhyped due to playing at the highest levels of his career in the playoffs last year. Kansas City may view him as a true feature back. But Walker was banged up often over his first three seasons and has never operated as a full-time lead RB over a full campaign yet. Walker is capable of scoring from anywhere on the field when playing at his best.
  11. Ashton Jeanty, Raiders (10.6): The second-year man is a sexy breakout pick for many fantasy analysts, because the Raiders should have a better offense under Klint Kubiak. The Las Vegas offense may just move up to mediocrity from being terrible, so I don’t consider Jeanty worthy of a first-round pick just yet.
  12. Saquon Barkley, Eagles (14.4): We may never see his 2024 production again, but Barkley can bounce back near top 5 RB territory as the Eagles reset the offense under new coordinator Sean Mannion. He represents the authentic end of the RB1 run in my rankings.
  13. Travis Etienne, Saints (41.6): I have the former Jaguar ranked higher than other fantasy analysts. He might get more overall touches than expected by some fantasy experts, and the Saints offense may improve a lot this season.
  14. Josh Jacobs, Packers (37.3): If Jacobs is able to evade any more legal or league-imposed setbacks, he should outperform the ADP. He has rushed for 12-plus touchdowns in three of the past four seasons.
  15. Javonte Williams, Cowboys (34.9): The Cowboys’ offense will be one of the best in the league again, and Williams has found a true home in Dallas as an undisputed lead RB.
  16. Jeremiyah Love, Cardinals (25): Maybe I am ranking him a bit too low, but the Arizona RB room looks deep, and the offense may be unreliable overall. Love should turn out to be an exciting pro. The first season could be a rollercoaster, though, in an up-and-down offense.

  17. Breece Hall, Jets (31.3): The fantasy production has not matched the talent and potential yet. The Jets could be more respectable on offense this season, which could potentially elevate Hall’s output to more satisfying levels.
  18. Kyren Williams, Rams (32.4): The threat of Blake Corum scares some drafters, yet Williams should still be the lead RB and top rushing TD option for one of the league’s best offenses.
  19. Cam Skattebo, Giants (42.3): If Skattebo recaptures the form of his breakout weeks from last season, he can be a terrific RB2 pick in this range. His unrelenting style of running, though, could continue to mark him as an injury risk.
  20. David Montgomery, Texans (51.0): Finally, Houston seems to have found a stable No.1 RB. Montgomery is a tough runner who could hit double figures in rushing TDs in his first season with Houston.
  21. Quinshon Judkins, Browns (51.6)
  22. Bhayshul Tuten, Jaguars (56.1)
  23. Bucky Irving, Buccaneers (56.7)
  24. D'Andre Swift, Bears (50.6)
  25. Jadarian Price, Seahawks (64.3)
  26. TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots (54)
  27. Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (84.7)
  28. Rachaad White, Commanders (100.6)
  29. Rico Dowdle, Steelers (90.9)
  30. Tony Pollard, Titans (74.9)

Judkins impressed after missing the beginning of the season in 2025, and if the Browns had a better outlook at QB, I would like him even more. … Tuten can make the most of his carries and outperform his ranking here.

I was excited about Bucky Irving last year, and I am not this year. … Price is a potential bargain at his ADP, because he has pretty cutback moves, excellent vision, and he runs well in short space …. White might be the most productive fantasy RB for Washington this season.

 

Who Should I Draft Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

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2026 Player Decisions. The focus here is on specific players:  Kenneth Walker III, Ashton Jeanty, Kyren  Williams, Javonte Williams, D'Andre Swift, Bhayshul Tuten, and David Montgomery. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but it is very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Kenneth Walker III, Ashton Jeanty, Kyren Williams, Javonte Williams, D'Andre Swift, Bhayshul Tuten, and David Montgomery:

Kenneth Walker III
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Derrick Henry
Kenneth Walker III
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Ashton Jeanty
Kenneth Walker III
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Saquon Barkley
Kenneth Walker III
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Chase Brown
Kenneth Walker III
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Justin Jefferson
Kenneth Walker III
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Drake London
Kenneth Walker III
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James Cook III
Kenneth Walker III
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Omarion Hampton
Kenneth Walker III
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CeeDee Lamb
Kenneth Walker III
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De'Von Achane
Kenneth Walker III
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kenneth Walker III
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Brock Bowers
Kenneth Walker III
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Jonathan Taylor
Kenneth Walker III
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George Pickens
Kenneth Walker III
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kenneth Walker III
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A.J. Brown
Kenneth Walker III
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Christian McCaffrey
Kenneth Walker III
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Nico Collins
Kenneth Walker III
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Puka Nacua
Kenneth Walker III
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Chris Olave
Kenneth Walker III
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Ja'Marr Chase
Kenneth Walker III
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Kyren Williams
Kenneth Walker III
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Bijan Robinson
Kenneth Walker III
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Javonte Williams
Kenneth Walker III
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Kenneth Walker III
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Jeremiyah Love
Kenneth Walker III
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Josh Allen
Kenneth Walker III
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Malik Nabers
Kenneth Walker III
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Trey McBride
Kenneth Walker III
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Devonta Smith
Kenneth Walker III
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Josh Jacobs
Kenneth Walker III
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
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Breece Hall
Kenneth Walker III
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Tee Higgins
Kenneth Walker III
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Zay Flowers
Kenneth Walker III
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Rashee Rice
Kenneth Walker III
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Ladd McConkey
Kenneth Walker III
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Garrett Wilson
Kenneth Walker III
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Emeka Egbuka
Kenneth Walker III
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Davante Adams
Kenneth Walker III
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D'Andre Swift
Kenneth Walker III
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Jaylen Waddle
Kenneth Walker III
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Colston Loveland
Kenneth Walker III
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Luther Burden III
Kenneth Walker III
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Cam Skattebo
Kenneth Walker III
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Jameson Williams
Kenneth Walker III
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Terry Mclaurin
Kenneth Walker III
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Lamar Jackson
Kenneth Walker III
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Tetairoa McMillan
Kenneth Walker III
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Mike Evans
Kenneth Walker III
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Bucky Irving
Kenneth Walker III
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Jadarian Price
Kenneth Walker III
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Quinshon Judkins
Kenneth Walker III
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Kenneth Walker III
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TreVeyon Henderson
Kenneth Walker III
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Tony Pollard
Kenneth Walker III
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Rico Dowdle
Kenneth Walker III
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Jaylen Warren
Kenneth Walker III
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J.K. Dobbins
Kenneth Walker III
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Blake Corum
Kenneth Walker III
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Chuba Hubbard
Kenneth Walker III
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RJ Harvey
Kenneth Walker III
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Kyle Monangai
Kenneth Walker III
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Kenneth Gainwell
Kenneth Walker III
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Jordan Mason
Kenneth Walker III
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kenneth Walker III
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Jonathon Brooks
Kenneth Walker III
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kenneth Walker III
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Rachaad White
Kenneth Walker III
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Kenneth Walker III
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Keaton Mitchell
Ashton Jeanty
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Kenneth Walker III
Ashton Jeanty
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Chase Brown
Ashton Jeanty
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Derrick Henry
Ashton Jeanty
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Drake London
Ashton Jeanty
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Saquon Barkley
Ashton Jeanty
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Omarion Hampton
Ashton Jeanty
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Justin Jefferson
Ashton Jeanty
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De'Von Achane
Ashton Jeanty
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James Cook III
Ashton Jeanty
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Brock Bowers
Ashton Jeanty
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CeeDee Lamb
Ashton Jeanty
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George Pickens
Ashton Jeanty
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
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A.J. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
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Jonathan Taylor
Ashton Jeanty
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Nico Collins
Ashton Jeanty
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ashton Jeanty
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Chris Olave
Ashton Jeanty
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Christian McCaffrey
Ashton Jeanty
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Kyren Williams
Ashton Jeanty
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Puka Nacua
Ashton Jeanty
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Javonte Williams
Ashton Jeanty
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Ja'Marr Chase
Ashton Jeanty
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Jeremiyah Love
Ashton Jeanty
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Bijan Robinson
Ashton Jeanty
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Josh Allen
Ashton Jeanty
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Ashton Jeanty
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Malik Nabers
Ashton Jeanty
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Trey McBride
Ashton Jeanty
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Devonta Smith
Ashton Jeanty
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Josh Jacobs
Ashton Jeanty
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
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Breece Hall
Ashton Jeanty
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Tee Higgins
Ashton Jeanty
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Zay Flowers
Ashton Jeanty
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Rashee Rice
Ashton Jeanty
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Ladd McConkey
Ashton Jeanty
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Garrett Wilson
Ashton Jeanty
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Emeka Egbuka
Ashton Jeanty
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Davante Adams
Ashton Jeanty
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D'Andre Swift
Ashton Jeanty
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Jaylen Waddle
Ashton Jeanty
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Colston Loveland
Ashton Jeanty
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Luther Burden III
Ashton Jeanty
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Cam Skattebo
Ashton Jeanty
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Jameson Williams
Ashton Jeanty
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Terry Mclaurin
Ashton Jeanty
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Lamar Jackson
Ashton Jeanty
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Tetairoa McMillan
Ashton Jeanty
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Mike Evans
Ashton Jeanty
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Bucky Irving
Ashton Jeanty
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Jadarian Price
Ashton Jeanty
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Quinshon Judkins
Ashton Jeanty
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Ashton Jeanty
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TreVeyon Henderson
Ashton Jeanty
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Tony Pollard
Ashton Jeanty
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Rico Dowdle
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ashton Jeanty
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ashton Jeanty
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Blake Corum
Ashton Jeanty
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Chuba Hubbard
Ashton Jeanty
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RJ Harvey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ashton Jeanty
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Kenneth Gainwell
Ashton Jeanty
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Jordan Mason
Ashton Jeanty
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Ashton Jeanty
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Jonathon Brooks
Ashton Jeanty
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
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Rachaad White
Ashton Jeanty
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Ashton Jeanty
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Keaton Mitchell
Kyren Williams
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Chris Olave
Kyren Williams
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Javonte Williams
Kyren Williams
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Nico Collins
Kyren Williams
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Jeremiyah Love
Kyren Williams
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A.J. Brown
Kyren Williams
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Josh Allen
Kyren Williams
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George Pickens
Kyren Williams
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Malik Nabers
Kyren Williams
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Brock Bowers
Kyren Williams
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Trey McBride
Kyren Williams
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De'Von Achane
Kyren Williams
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Devonta Smith
Kyren Williams
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Omarion Hampton
Kyren Williams
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Josh Jacobs
Kyren Williams
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Drake London
Kyren Williams
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Kyren Williams
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Chase Brown
Kyren Williams
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Breece Hall
Kyren Williams
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Ashton Jeanty
Kyren Williams
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Tee Higgins
Kyren Williams
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Kenneth Walker III
Kyren Williams
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Zay Flowers
Kyren Williams
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Derrick Henry
Kyren Williams
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Rashee Rice
Kyren Williams
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Saquon Barkley
Kyren Williams
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Ladd McConkey
Kyren Williams
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Justin Jefferson
Kyren Williams
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Garrett Wilson
Kyren Williams
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James Cook III
Kyren Williams
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Emeka Egbuka
Kyren Williams
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CeeDee Lamb
Kyren Williams
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Davante Adams
Kyren Williams
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kyren Williams
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D'Andre Swift
Kyren Williams
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Jonathan Taylor
Kyren Williams
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Jaylen Waddle
Kyren Williams
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kyren Williams
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Colston Loveland
Kyren Williams
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Christian McCaffrey
Kyren Williams
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Luther Burden III
Kyren Williams
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Puka Nacua
Kyren Williams
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Cam Skattebo
Kyren Williams
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Ja'Marr Chase
Kyren Williams
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Jameson Williams
Kyren Williams
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Bijan Robinson
Kyren Williams
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Terry Mclaurin
Kyren Williams
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyren Williams
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Lamar Jackson
Kyren Williams
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Tetairoa McMillan
Kyren Williams
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Mike Evans
Kyren Williams
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Bucky Irving
Kyren Williams
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Jadarian Price
Kyren Williams
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Quinshon Judkins
Kyren Williams
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Kyren Williams
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TreVeyon Henderson
Kyren Williams
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Tony Pollard
Kyren Williams
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Rico Dowdle
Kyren Williams
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Jaylen Warren
Kyren Williams
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J.K. Dobbins
Kyren Williams
vs
Blake Corum
Kyren Williams
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Chuba Hubbard
Kyren Williams
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RJ Harvey
Kyren Williams
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Kyle Monangai
Kyren Williams
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Kenneth Gainwell
Kyren Williams
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Jordan Mason
Kyren Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kyren Williams
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Jonathon Brooks
Kyren Williams
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kyren Williams
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Rachaad White
Kyren Williams
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyren Williams
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Keaton Mitchell
Javonte Williams
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Kyren Williams
Javonte Williams
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Jeremiyah Love
Javonte Williams
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Chris Olave
Javonte Williams
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Josh Allen
Javonte Williams
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Nico Collins
Javonte Williams
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Malik Nabers
Javonte Williams
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A.J. Brown
Javonte Williams
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Trey McBride
Javonte Williams
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George Pickens
Javonte Williams
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Devonta Smith
Javonte Williams
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Brock Bowers
Javonte Williams
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Josh Jacobs
Javonte Williams
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De'Von Achane
Javonte Williams
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Javonte Williams
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Omarion Hampton
Javonte Williams
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Breece Hall
Javonte Williams
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Drake London
Javonte Williams
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Tee Higgins
Javonte Williams
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Chase Brown
Javonte Williams
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Zay Flowers
Javonte Williams
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Ashton Jeanty
Javonte Williams
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Rashee Rice
Javonte Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Javonte Williams
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Ladd McConkey
Javonte Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Javonte Williams
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Garrett Wilson
Javonte Williams
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Saquon Barkley
Javonte Williams
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Emeka Egbuka
Javonte Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Javonte Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Javonte Williams
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James Cook III
Javonte Williams
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D'Andre Swift
Javonte Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Javonte Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Javonte Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Javonte Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Javonte Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Javonte Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Javonte Williams
vs
Jameson Williams
Javonte Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Javonte Williams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Javonte Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Javonte Williams
vs
Lamar Jackson
Javonte Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Javonte Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Javonte Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Javonte Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Javonte Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Javonte Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Javonte Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Javonte Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Javonte Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Javonte Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Javonte Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Javonte Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Javonte Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Javonte Williams
vs
Blake Corum
Javonte Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Javonte Williams
vs
RJ Harvey
Javonte Williams
vs
Kyle Monangai
Javonte Williams
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Javonte Williams
vs
Jordan Mason
Javonte Williams
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Javonte Williams
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Rachaad White
Javonte Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Javonte Williams
vs
Keaton Mitchell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Davante Adams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Waddle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emeka Egbuka
D'Andre Swift
vs
Colston Loveland
D'Andre Swift
vs
Garrett Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Luther Burden III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ladd McConkey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Cam Skattebo
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rashee Rice
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jameson Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Zay Flowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Terry Mclaurin
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tee Higgins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Lamar Jackson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Breece Hall
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
D'Andre Swift
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Mike Evans
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Jacobs
D'Andre Swift
vs
David Montgomery
D'Andre Swift
vs
Devonta Smith
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jayden Daniels
D'Andre Swift
vs
Trey McBride
D'Andre Swift
vs
DJ Moore
D'Andre Swift
vs
Malik Nabers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bucky Irving
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Allen
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jadarian Price
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jeremiyah Love
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
D'Andre Swift
vs
Javonte Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian Watson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyren Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Quinshon Judkins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Olave
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jordyn Tyson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Nico Collins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Parker Washington
D'Andre Swift
vs
A.J. Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Drake Maye
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Pickens
D'Andre Swift
vs
Joe Burrow
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brock Bowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
D'Andre Swift
vs
De'Von Achane
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jalen Hurts
D'Andre Swift
vs
Omarion Hampton
D'Andre Swift
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Drake London
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tony Pollard
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bijan Robinson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian McCaffrey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonathan Taylor
D'Andre Swift
vs
James Cook III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Saquon Barkley
D'Andre Swift
vs
Derrick Henry
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chase Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rico Dowdle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Warren
D'Andre Swift
vs
J.K. Dobbins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Blake Corum
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chuba Hubbard
D'Andre Swift
vs
RJ Harvey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyle Monangai
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jordan Mason
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonathon Brooks
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rachaad White
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jadarian Price
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian Watson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bucky Irving
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DJ Moore
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Parker Washington
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
David Montgomery
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Drake Maye
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Evans
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Joe Burrow
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jameson Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tony Pollard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Carnell Tate
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Luther Burden III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Colston Loveland
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rome Odunze
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Davante Adams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Justin Herbert
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Caleb Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rashee Rice
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DK Metcalf
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Zay Flowers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tee Higgins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Breece Hall
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordan Addison
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Dak Prescott
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Sam Laporta
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
James Cook III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Derrick Henry
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chase Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
De'Von Achane
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Blake Corum
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
RJ Harvey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordan Mason
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Evans
David Montgomery
vs
Jayden Daniels
David Montgomery
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
David Montgomery
vs
DJ Moore
David Montgomery
vs
Lamar Jackson
David Montgomery
vs
Bucky Irving
David Montgomery
vs
Terry Mclaurin
David Montgomery
vs
Jadarian Price
David Montgomery
vs
Jameson Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
David Montgomery
vs
Cam Skattebo
David Montgomery
vs
Christian Watson
David Montgomery
vs
Luther Burden III
David Montgomery
vs
Quinshon Judkins
David Montgomery
vs
Colston Loveland
David Montgomery
vs
Jordyn Tyson
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Waddle
David Montgomery
vs
Parker Washington
David Montgomery
vs
D'Andre Swift
David Montgomery
vs
Drake Maye
David Montgomery
vs
Davante Adams
David Montgomery
vs
Joe Burrow
David Montgomery
vs
Emeka Egbuka
David Montgomery
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
David Montgomery
vs
Garrett Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Jalen Hurts
David Montgomery
vs
Ladd McConkey
David Montgomery
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
David Montgomery
vs
Rashee Rice
David Montgomery
vs
Tony Pollard
David Montgomery
vs
Zay Flowers
David Montgomery
vs
Carnell Tate
David Montgomery
vs
Tee Higgins
David Montgomery
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Breece Hall
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Rico Dowdle
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Jacobs
David Montgomery
vs
Rome Odunze
David Montgomery
vs
Devonta Smith
David Montgomery
vs
Tucker Kraft
David Montgomery
vs
Trey McBride
David Montgomery
vs
Justin Herbert
David Montgomery
vs
Malik Nabers
David Montgomery
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Allen
David Montgomery
vs
Caleb Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Jeremiyah Love
David Montgomery
vs
DK Metcalf
David Montgomery
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
vs
Bijan Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
Christian McCaffrey
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathan Taylor
David Montgomery
vs
James Cook III
David Montgomery
vs
Saquon Barkley
David Montgomery
vs
Derrick Henry
David Montgomery
vs
Chase Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Omarion Hampton
David Montgomery
vs
De'Von Achane
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Warren
David Montgomery
vs
J.K. Dobbins
David Montgomery
vs
Blake Corum
David Montgomery
vs
Chuba Hubbard
David Montgomery
vs
RJ Harvey
David Montgomery
vs
Kyle Monangai
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
David Montgomery
vs
Jordan Mason
David Montgomery
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathon Brooks
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

NBA

Ben Simmons Open to Veteran-Minimum Deal
NBA

Yuki Kawamura Lands Exhibit 10 Deal With Clippers
NBA

Trendon Watford Stays on EuroLeague Radar
Davion Mitchell

Slims Down for Contract Year
NBA

Heat Eye Gabe Vincent for Guard Depth
CFB

Derrek Cooper, Ryan Niblett Shine During First Week of Texas Camp
CFB

Charlie Becker, Nick Marsh Headline Deep Indiana Wide Receiver Room
CFB

Tre Richardson Compared to Rondale Moore
Tyler Reddick

Might be A Solid Contrarian Option for DFS Tournaments at Iowa
Ty Gibbs

Could be an Underrated DFS Winner for Iowa Lineups
NASCAR

Should Fantasy Players Roster Bubba Wallace at Iowa?
Carson Hocevar

Qualifies Inside the Top 20 at Iowa
Austin Dillon

Carries High DFS Risk for Iowa Lineups
Luther Burden III

Expected to Miss Time With Groin Injury
Bhayshul Tuten

Still Sharing First-Team Work With Rodriguez
CFB

Ohio State's Devin McCuin Expected to be Day-1 Starter
CFB

Nate Roberts the "Clear Leader" at Tight End for Ohio State
CFB

Freshman Wideout Larry Miles Out With Foot Injury
CFB

Quarterback Colton Joseph An Early Star of Wisconsin Camp
Ryan Blaney

Trending Towards Another Dominating Win at Iowa
Christopher Bell

Qualifies 22nd at Iowa
Chase Elliott

Wrecks in Practice at Iowa
Brad Keselowski

Wrecks in Qualifying After Posting Fast Lap
Austin Cindric

Needs a Mistake-Free Race at Iowa to Keep Chase Hopes Alive
Ross Chastain

Has Strong Start to Weekend at Iowa
Bryce Young

Will Play in Preseason Game Against Buffalo
CFB

Kevin Jennings "Very Limited" in Saturday's Practice
CFB

Tennessee Linebacker Jaedon Harmon Will Miss Entire 2026 Season
CFB

Ashton Bethel-Roman Has Picked up New Offense Quickly
CFB

Jekail Middlebrook Has "Run Away" with Virginia's RB1 Job
Fernando Mendoza

Makes Leaps and Bounds with First-Team Offense
NBA

Patrick Beverley Nears Deal With Boulazac
Tyler Herro

Embraces Underdog Role With Bucks
Orlando Magic

Magic Add Josh Broghamer to Sean Sweeney's Staff
Malik Nabers

Optimism That Malik Nabers Will Play in Week 1
NBA

Ben Simmons Teases NBA Comeback Bid
Dennis Schröder

Dennis Schroder Remains in Trade Talks
Jadarian Price

Injury is Not Considered Serious
Mike Evans

is Nearing Full Strength
Coby White

Steps Into Bigger Role With Hornets
Trey Murphy III

Could Draw Midseason Trade Chase
Washington Commanders

Laremy Tunsil Suffers Torn Triceps, Will Miss Significant Portion Of Season
Shohei Ohtani

Plays Catch on Saturday
Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Eyes Bigger Cavs Role
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun's Efficiency Could Climb
Ziaire Williams

Calls Lakers Homecoming Super Surreal
Luther Burden III

Exits Early With Apparent Lower-Body Injury
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Returns From Hamstring Injury on Saturday
Kirk Cousins

Maxx Crosby Held Out After Friday Altercation
Zay Flowers

Exits Practice With Left-Quad Injury
Jaylen Waddle

Not Wearing Leg Sleeve, Looks to be Improving
Philadelphia Eagles

The Tush Push Isn't Going Away for the Eagles in 2026
Jack Kayil

Stays Overseas with ALBA Berlin
Klay Thompson

Mavericks Hold Off on Klay Thompson Buyout
Peyton Watson

Draws Four-Team Interest
Cleveland Cavaliers

James Harden Expected to Re-Sign with Cavaliers
Isaiah Stewart

Embraces New Grizzlies Chapter
Payton Tolle

Dominant Against A's, Strikes Out 14 Batters
Amen Thompson

Eyes Below-Max Extension with Rockets
Blake Snell

to Return From Injured List on Tuesday
Matt Chapman

Expected to Have Season-Ending Surgery Next Week
Jadarian Price

Misses Friday's Practice With Lower-Body Soreness
Joe Ryan

Twins Officially Place Joe Ryan on Injured List With Glute Strain
Hunter Greene

To Undergo Right-Elbow Surgery
Cam Skattebo

Doesn't Return to Friday's Practice After a Collision
Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs "Leaning Against" Playing Patrick Mahomes in Preseason Opener
Bucky Irving

Making a Big Impression on New Offensive Coordinator
CFB

EJ Crowell Draws Praise From Ryan Grubb
CFB

Dwight Phillips Jr. Set for Increased Role in Georgia Backfield
Kaelen Culpepper

Twins to Promote Top Infield Prospect Kaelen Culpepper to Major Leagues
Garrett Crochet

Unlikely to be Stretched Out by End of September
CFB

Isaiah West Pushing Bo Jackson for Starting Role
CFB

Gideon Davidson Begins Camp as Clemson's Lead Back
NHL

Daniil Miromanov Returns to Russia
Nikita Grebenkin

Flyers Sign Nikita Grebenkin to Two-Year Deal
PIT

Ville Koivunen Signs Eight-Year Extension With Penguins
Alec Pierce

Colts Don't Have a Timetable for Alec Pierce's Return
Malik Nabers

Takes Part in Team Drills for First Time
Jahmyr Gibbs

Lions Agree on Three-Year, $67.5 Million Deal
Joe Ryan

Likely to Go on Injured List With Glute Strain
Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Commanders Pushing Jacory Croskey-Merritt to Take the Lead Role
Trey Yesavage

has Meniscus Injury, Surgery Could be an Option
Hunter Greene

"Slim Chance" That Hunter Greene Pitches Again This Year
CFB

Thomas Castellanos Suing NCAA, Seeking to Enter Transfer Portal
CFB

Legend Bey Held out of Ohio State Practice for Violation of Team Rules
Quillan Salkilld

Looks To Remain Undefeated In The UFC
Mateusz Gamrot

Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Diego Ferreira

Set For UFC Vegas 120 Co-Main Event
Billy Quarantillo

Returns At UFC Vegas 120
CFB

Isaac Brown Not Participating in Louisville's First Fall Practice
Yadier del Valle

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Darren Elkins

Set For His Retirement Fight
CFB

Will Hammond Wearing Knee Brace in First Practice
CFB

Arch Manning Shines in First Practice of Fall Camp
CFB

LJ Martin Full-Go for Practice Following Shoulder Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Continues MVP-Caliber Season With Two-Homer Performance
Shohei Ohtani

has First Two-Homer Game in Loss to the Cubs
Joe Ryan

Next Start in Doubt Due to Back, Glute Injuries
Hunter Greene

Goes on Injured List With Elbow Soreness
Aaron Judge

"Cleared" to Start "Light" Activities
Freddie Freeman

Leaves With Apparent Wrist Injury on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Next Start Should be With Dodgers
Trey Yesavage

Blue Jays Place Trey Yesavage on Injured List With Knee Inflammation
Davis Riley

Needs Another Big Week at Wyndham Championship
Keith Mitchell

May Be a Risky Option at Wyndham Championship
Hideki Matsuyama

Bringing Momentum to the Wyndham Championship
Tom Kim

Chasing Another Wyndham Championship Title
Emiliano Grillo

Looks to Stay Hot at the Wyndham Championship
Tony Finau

Needs a Big Week at the Wyndham Championship
Eric Cole

Looking to Bounce Back at Sedgefield
Justin Thomas

Looks to Find Ball-Striking Form in Greensboro
Aaron Rai

a Risky Play at Wyndham Championship With Large Upside
Brooks Koepka

Needs a Strong Week at Wyndham Championship to Keep Season Alive
Michael Kim

Needs Good Form to Continue at Wyndham Championship
PGA

Ben James an Excellent DFS Play in Regular-Season Finale
Jordan Walker

Scratched on Tuesday With Knee Inflammation
Rasmus Hojgaard

Looks to Retain Momentum at Wyndham Championship
Ryan Gerard

is Hoping to Keep Hot Putter Going at Wyndham Championship
Michael Brennan

Looking to End Regular Season on High Note at Sedgefield
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