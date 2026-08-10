Scott Engel's fantasy football running back draft rankings for 2026. His draft strategy and expert tips for the top 30 players at the position.
For 2026 fantasy football drafts, I am putting a higher emphasis on running backs again. In my latest overall fantasy football player rankings on RotoBaller, 11 of my top 17 players are RBs.
The best RBs may be taken by the middle of the second round in some drafts, so I prefer to get at least one in the first two rounds. What you will notice about my rankings, though, is that they deviate significantly from consensus ranks on RotoBaller and what you may see elsewhere from other fantasy analysts.
James Cook III is ranked much higher than others have him, and some of my RB1 types such as Omarion Hampton and Chase Brown can be selected in the second round. I am also lower on Kenneth Walker III and Ashton Jeanty than other rankers. You can always see my updated and deeper RB rankings beyond the publish date of this article here. Enter the referral code KING for a discount on the RotoBaller Fantasy Football Season Pass.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football RB Rankings and Outlooks for 2026
- Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (Consensus Average Draft Position of 1.0): Now that David Montgomery is gone, Gibbs should be ticketed for the biggest workload of his career so far. I give him the slight nod over Bijan Robinson because Gibbs plays in a better offense.
- Bijan Robinson, Falcons (ADP of 2.0): If you are in one of the two top slots in a draft where teams start one QB, don’t get cute, and simply take either Robinson or Gibbs. Running backs will go off the board rapidly to begin a draft, with six each going in the first two rounds according to the latest ADPs. You can’t pass on a chance to get one of the two best at the position. Robinson led the NFL in scrimmage yards last year, and he has been durable over the first three seasons of his career.
- James Cook III, Bills (11.0): If you can land him at or near the listed ADP here, then consider the first-round pick to be a value play. Those who may be expecting some regression learned last season not to doubt Cook. His role as the second-most important player in the Buffalo offense should not change much in 2026.
- Jonathan Taylor, Colts (8.0): His outlook relies a lot on whether Daniel Jones can remain available for much of the year. If that happens, Taylor will be the engine of a quality offense again. The heavy volume can translate into at least a top-5 RB showing.
- Omarion Hampton, Chargers (15.1): Among the factors falling in place for Hampton to break out in his second pro season, Mike McDaniel is expected to energize the Los Angeles offense, and the offensive line should be healthier and more effective. Hampton looks like a terrific early value target with an ADP early in the second round. He may prove to be a luxury pick in that range.
Omarion Hampton Showing Major Growth in Year 2 https://t.co/j6961FJDfW
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) August 5, 2026
- Chase Brown, Bengals (16.4): Another prime second-round target. I would love to nab Brown after the second round as an RB1 next to a top first-round wide receiver or as an outstanding RB2. Brown is set for a three-down role and as the lead RB for one of the AFC’s most potent offenses. He also may be headed for a contract year situation if Cincinnati does not extend him soon.
- Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (5.6): CMC is coming off a season with 440 regular-season touches, and he has always been known as a significant injury risk. But scouting McCaffrey for fantasy purposes is simple. If he plays most of the year, the San Francisco superstar could be a focal point of a league-winner, and if he misses too many games, you will regret the first-round pick.
- Derrick Henry, Ravens (19.9): The Ravens just gave Henry a two-year contract extension, so the decision-makers in Baltimore don’t seem too concerned about his age heading into 2026. A bounce-back season to past heights from Lamar Jackson can certainly make Henry pay off very well at the current ADP.
- De'Von Achane, Dolphins (15.7): Put up great numbers for a mediocre team last year, but Miami could be at the bottom of the AFC this year. Malik Willis might not check down as much as fantasy players would like, and opposing defenses don’t have to fear the Dolphins’ other playmakers. Achane is still a top-level talent, though, and playing in an RPO offense is a positive.
- Kenneth Walker III, Chiefs (17.7): I think Walker is being slightly overhyped due to playing at the highest levels of his career in the playoffs last year. Kansas City may view him as a true feature back. But Walker was banged up often over his first three seasons and has never operated as a full-time lead RB over a full campaign yet. Walker is capable of scoring from anywhere on the field when playing at his best.
- Ashton Jeanty, Raiders (10.6): The second-year man is a sexy breakout pick for many fantasy analysts, because the Raiders should have a better offense under Klint Kubiak. The Las Vegas offense may just move up to mediocrity from being terrible, so I don’t consider Jeanty worthy of a first-round pick just yet.
- Saquon Barkley, Eagles (14.4): We may never see his 2024 production again, but Barkley can bounce back near top 5 RB territory as the Eagles reset the offense under new coordinator Sean Mannion. He represents the authentic end of the RB1 run in my rankings.
- Travis Etienne, Saints (41.6): I have the former Jaguar ranked higher than other fantasy analysts. He might get more overall touches than expected by some fantasy experts, and the Saints offense may improve a lot this season.
- Josh Jacobs, Packers (37.3): If Jacobs is able to evade any more legal or league-imposed setbacks, he should outperform the ADP. He has rushed for 12-plus touchdowns in three of the past four seasons.
- Javonte Williams, Cowboys (34.9): The Cowboys’ offense will be one of the best in the league again, and Williams has found a true home in Dallas as an undisputed lead RB.
- Jeremiyah Love, Cardinals (25): Maybe I am ranking him a bit too low, but the Arizona RB room looks deep, and the offense may be unreliable overall. Love should turn out to be an exciting pro. The first season could be a rollercoaster, though, in an up-and-down offense.
Jeremiyah Love Listed as RB2 on Arizona's Depth Chart https://t.co/FjwqYmNpeF
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) August 2, 2026
- Breece Hall, Jets (31.3): The fantasy production has not matched the talent and potential yet. The Jets could be more respectable on offense this season, which could potentially elevate Hall’s output to more satisfying levels.
- Kyren Williams, Rams (32.4): The threat of Blake Corum scares some drafters, yet Williams should still be the lead RB and top rushing TD option for one of the league’s best offenses.
- Cam Skattebo, Giants (42.3): If Skattebo recaptures the form of his breakout weeks from last season, he can be a terrific RB2 pick in this range. His unrelenting style of running, though, could continue to mark him as an injury risk.
- David Montgomery, Texans (51.0): Finally, Houston seems to have found a stable No.1 RB. Montgomery is a tough runner who could hit double figures in rushing TDs in his first season with Houston.
- Quinshon Judkins, Browns (51.6)
- Bhayshul Tuten, Jaguars (56.1)
- Bucky Irving, Buccaneers (56.7)
- D'Andre Swift, Bears (50.6)
- Jadarian Price, Seahawks (64.3)
- TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots (54)
- Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (84.7)
- Rachaad White, Commanders (100.6)
- Rico Dowdle, Steelers (90.9)
- Tony Pollard, Titans (74.9)
Judkins impressed after missing the beginning of the season in 2025, and if the Browns had a better outlook at QB, I would like him even more. … Tuten can make the most of his carries and outperform his ranking here.
I was excited about Bucky Irving last year, and I am not this year. … Price is a potential bargain at his ADP, because he has pretty cutback moves, excellent vision, and he runs well in short space …. White might be the most productive fantasy RB for Washington this season.
Rook's got hands. @Jadarian15 pic.twitter.com/OyuVIQvGOJ
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 29, 2026
Who Should I Draft Tool
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2026 Player Decisions. The focus here is on specific players: Kenneth Walker III, Ashton Jeanty, Kyren Williams, Javonte Williams, D'Andre Swift, Bhayshul Tuten, and David Montgomery. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
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Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
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