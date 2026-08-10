Frank Ammirante's 5 fantasy football bold predictions for the 2026 NFL season, including predictions for Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, and more.
It's about that time to bring you my favorite article of the year: bold predictions. These are ceiling outcomes of some of my favorite picks in 2026 fantasy football drafts. I'm above consensus on each of the players featured in this article. I've done dozens of drafts so far. These are some of my most high-rostered players.
On this page, you'll find one quarterback, one running back, two wide receivers, and one tight end. Last year, one of my bold predictions was that Jaxon Smith-Njigba would put up 1,500+ receiving yards. He finished with 1,793 yards. Other bold predictions that didn't hit but were correct in that the player went off were: Tucker Kraft 1,000+ receiving yards (489 yards in eight games), George Pickens 12+ touchdowns (9 TDs, but 1,428 yards).
Read on to find out why I'm going bold on Caleb Williams, Ashton Jeanty, DeVonta Smith, Chris Olave, and Brock Bowers.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Caleb Williams Puts Up 40+ Passing Touchdowns
Williams was considered one of the best quarterback prospects in recent memory coming out of the 2024 NFL Draft.
After a disappointing rookie year, which was partly affected by poor playcalling from Shane Waldron, Williams showed flashes of brilliance in Year 1 of Ben Johnson's offense. We saw some massive spike weeks, including 36.7 fantasy points in Week 9. This is despite learning a complex scheme, where he had to play under center more than he ever had before.
Now entering Year 2 in Johnson's offense, Williams is a lot more comfortable. Reports out of camp have been overwhelmingly positive. On top of that, it's worth noting that Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland, and Luther Burden III were unproven players last year, with the latter two as rookies.
But now they're entrenched in their roles, fully comfortable in Johnson's offense. Considering that continuity, we could see the Bears' offense absolutely take off this year.
In short, we have an extremely talented quarterback, heading into his third season, playing for one of the best play-callers in the NFL. Williams threw for 27 touchdowns last season. With an assortment of weapons, my bold prediction is that he gets to 40 in 2026. There's a legitimate chance that this is among the highest-scoring offenses in the NFL this year.
Ashton Jeanty Puts Up 20+ Total Touchdowns
Like Williams, Jeanty was considered an elite running back prospect coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft, which is why he went sixth overall. It was a disappointing rookie season for Jeanty, especially in fantasy football, as he was taken as high as the late first round. But we can attribute that underwhelming production to a dumpster fire of a situation.
Pete Carroll's coaching staff, which included Chip Kelly for the first 11 weeks, was an absolute disaster. We often saw Jeanty come off the field in obvious passing situations, despite his skills as a receiver.
Ask yourself this question:
Which RBs do you think can get 400 touches this year?
Ashton Jeanty has to be on that list.
321 touches as a rookie.
Not crazy to see 400 as a ceiling for volume.
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) August 6, 2026
Now, the Raiders have Klint Kubiak calling plays. He's one of the best play-callers in the NFL, fresh off a Super Bowl with the Seahawks. He's going to make Jeanty an absolute workhorse. After putting up 321 touches and 10 total touchdowns as a rookie, I'm boldly predicting that Jeanty gets to 20+ in Year 2.
Obviously, that's a ton. But we have to go bold here. I'm a big believer that this offense will be significantly improved because of Kubiak. Plus, Jeanty's will get a ton of volume.
You might scoff at this, citing the Raiders' offensive line. But Kubiak brings over Rick Dennison, who is considered one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL. They signed Tyler Linderbaum, who is one of the best centers in the league. On top of that, Kolton Miller is back healthy after missing a chunk of last year. With extremely heavy volume and an improved situation, the sky is the limit for Jeanty in Year 2.
DeVonta Smith Puts Up 1,500+ Receiving Yards
Smith's career-high in receiving yards is 1,196 yards. I'm betting that he gets to 1,500+ this season. You may be asking yourself, "How is this within the range of outcomes in such a run-heavy offense?" My response to that is this will be a much different offense this year.
Gone is Kevin Patullo, one of the worst play-callers in the NFL. Replacing him is Sean Mannion, who will have Jalen Hurts play under center more, installing a more modern passing offense.
That doesn't mean that the Eagles will suddenly be pass-heavy. It just means that we can expect an uptick in passing volume, especially compared to the last couple of seasons. Remember, Hurts has a year with 240+ passing yards per game under his belt.
This isn't Justin Fields. Then, you have to consider that A.J. Brown is gone. Whenever Brown has been out of the lineup, Smith has been able to produce. Now, Smith is the clear-cut top option in this improving passing game.
Sure, the Eagles drafted Makai Lemon in the first round. But he's currently injured, getting off to a slow start in training camp. That puts Lemon behind the eight-ball, especially early in the season. Dontayvion Wicks was a nice add, but he's a complementary piece. This passing game is going to run through Smith, which is why I'm expecting massive numbers. It wouldn't surprise me if Smith is this year's Smith-Njigba.
Chris Olave Puts Up 1,500+ Receiving Yards
Olave set a career-high with 1,163 receiving yards last year. I'm betting that Year 2 in Kellen Moore's offense is even better. This is an elite play-caller who has the Saints playing at a fast pace. He has put Olave in positions to succeed, scheming up more layup targets for him. Previously, Olave was miscast as mostly a deep threat, but now, he's proving that he can win in the short-to-intermediate passing game as well.
Last year, Olave showed instant rapport with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, putting up monster numbers down the stretch. With a full season of Shough, we could see Olave get to 1,500+ receiving yards. It's worth noting that he only averaged 11.6 yards per reception last season. That's going to improve this year because of what the Saints have added to their offense.
Bringing in Travis Etienne Jr. should help out the running game. Using a first-round pick on Jordyn Tyson provides another threat on the perimeter, which can ease the pressure off Olave. The sky is the limit for Olave this year. He's an absolute smash in the third round.
Brock Bowers Puts Up 1,500+ Receiving Yards
I've saved my favorite pick in fantasy football for last. It's none other than Bowers, who I'm betting will set the single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end, currently held by Travis Kelce (1,416 yards). We saw Bowers put up 1,194 yards as a rookie. With the improved situation in Vegas, Bowers is headed for a monster year.
I'm expecting Kubiak to put him in positions to succeed, just like he did with Smith-Njigba last year. You look at the Raiders' receiving room, which currently features Jalen Nailor and Tre Tucker. It's one of the worst in the NFL. Those are complementary pieces. That means that Bowers is going to be absolutely peppered with targets.
My entire fantasy football draft strategy for the 2026 NFL season revolves around 2nd round Brock Bowers.
Bowers is the skeleton key to winning championships this year.
— Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) July 15, 2026
Kirk Cousins is going to start for at least the first part of the season. We saw Cousins target Kyle Pitts like crazy down the stretch last year. Cousins has familiarity with Kubiak's offense, having played for him while with the Vikings. A pocket passer like this is exactly what you want for receiving production.
If Fernando Mendoza takes over, obviously there's untapped upside there, since we're talking about the first overall pick. Simply put, Bowers is set up for a monster year with a significantly improved situation. I'd take him as high as 13th overall.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ashton Jeanty, Chris Olave, DeVonta Smith, Brock Bowers. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Ashton Jeanty, Chris Olave, DeVonta Smith, Brock Bowers:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!