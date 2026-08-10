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5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions - Frank Ammirante's 2026 Picks

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Caleb Williams - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Frank Ammirante's 5 fantasy football bold predictions for the 2026 NFL season, including predictions for Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, and more.

It's about that time to bring you my favorite article of the year: bold predictions. These are ceiling outcomes of some of my favorite picks in 2026 fantasy football drafts. I'm above consensus on each of the players featured in this article. I've done dozens of drafts so far. These are some of my most high-rostered players.

On this page, you'll find one quarterback, one running back, two wide receivers, and one tight end. Last year, one of my bold predictions was that Jaxon Smith-Njigba would put up 1,500+ receiving yards. He finished with 1,793 yards. Other bold predictions that didn't hit but were correct in that the player went off were: Tucker Kraft 1,000+ receiving yards (489 yards in eight games), George Pickens 12+ touchdowns (9 TDs, but 1,428 yards).

Read on to find out why I'm going bold on Caleb Williams, Ashton Jeanty, DeVonta Smith, Chris Olave, and Brock Bowers.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Caleb Williams Puts Up 40+ Passing Touchdowns

Williams was considered one of the best quarterback prospects in recent memory coming out of the 2024 NFL Draft.

After a disappointing rookie year, which was partly affected by poor playcalling from Shane Waldron, Williams showed flashes of brilliance in Year 1 of Ben Johnson's offense. We saw some massive spike weeks, including 36.7 fantasy points in Week 9. This is despite learning a complex scheme, where he had to play under center more than he ever had before.

Now entering Year 2 in Johnson's offense, Williams is a lot more comfortable. Reports out of camp have been overwhelmingly positive. On top of that, it's worth noting that Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland, and Luther Burden III were unproven players last year, with the latter two as rookies.

But now they're entrenched in their roles, fully comfortable in Johnson's offense. Considering that continuity, we could see the Bears' offense absolutely take off this year.

In short, we have an extremely talented quarterback, heading into his third season, playing for one of the best play-callers in the NFL. Williams threw for 27 touchdowns last season. With an assortment of weapons, my bold prediction is that he gets to 40 in 2026. There's a legitimate chance that this is among the highest-scoring offenses in the NFL this year.

 

Ashton Jeanty Puts Up 20+ Total Touchdowns

Like Williams, Jeanty was considered an elite running back prospect coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft, which is why he went sixth overall. It was a disappointing rookie season for Jeanty, especially in fantasy football, as he was taken as high as the late first round. But we can attribute that underwhelming production to a dumpster fire of a situation.

Pete Carroll's coaching staff, which included Chip Kelly for the first 11 weeks, was an absolute disaster. We often saw Jeanty come off the field in obvious passing situations, despite his skills as a receiver.

Now, the Raiders have Klint Kubiak calling plays. He's one of the best play-callers in the NFL, fresh off a Super Bowl with the Seahawks. He's going to make Jeanty an absolute workhorse. After putting up 321 touches and 10 total touchdowns as a rookie, I'm boldly predicting that Jeanty gets to 20+ in Year 2.

Obviously, that's a ton. But we have to go bold here. I'm a big believer that this offense will be significantly improved because of Kubiak. Plus, Jeanty's will get a ton of volume.

You might scoff at this, citing the Raiders' offensive line. But Kubiak brings over Rick Dennison, who is considered one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL. They signed Tyler Linderbaum, who is one of the best centers in the league. On top of that, Kolton Miller is back healthy after missing a chunk of last year. With extremely heavy volume and an improved situation, the sky is the limit for Jeanty in Year 2.

 

DeVonta Smith Puts Up 1,500+ Receiving Yards

Smith's career-high in receiving yards is 1,196 yards. I'm betting that he gets to 1,500+ this season. You may be asking yourself, "How is this within the range of outcomes in such a run-heavy offense?" My response to that is this will be a much different offense this year.

Gone is Kevin Patullo, one of the worst play-callers in the NFL. Replacing him is Sean Mannion, who will have Jalen Hurts play under center more, installing a more modern passing offense.

That doesn't mean that the Eagles will suddenly be pass-heavy. It just means that we can expect an uptick in passing volume, especially compared to the last couple of seasons. Remember, Hurts has a year with 240+ passing yards per game under his belt.

This isn't Justin Fields. Then, you have to consider that A.J. Brown is gone. Whenever Brown has been out of the lineup, Smith has been able to produce. Now, Smith is the clear-cut top option in this improving passing game.

Sure, the Eagles drafted Makai Lemon in the first round. But he's currently injured, getting off to a slow start in training camp. That puts Lemon behind the eight-ball, especially early in the season. Dontayvion Wicks was a nice add, but he's a complementary piece. This passing game is going to run through Smith, which is why I'm expecting massive numbers. It wouldn't surprise me if Smith is this year's Smith-Njigba.

 

Chris Olave Puts Up 1,500+ Receiving Yards

Olave set a career-high with 1,163 receiving yards last year. I'm betting that Year 2 in Kellen Moore's offense is even better. This is an elite play-caller who has the Saints playing at a fast pace. He has put Olave in positions to succeed, scheming up more layup targets for him. Previously, Olave was miscast as mostly a deep threat, but now, he's proving that he can win in the short-to-intermediate passing game as well.

Last year, Olave showed instant rapport with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, putting up monster numbers down the stretch. With a full season of Shough, we could see Olave get to 1,500+ receiving yards. It's worth noting that he only averaged 11.6 yards per reception last season. That's going to improve this year because of what the Saints have added to their offense.

Bringing in Travis Etienne Jr. should help out the running game. Using a first-round pick on Jordyn Tyson provides another threat on the perimeter, which can ease the pressure off Olave. The sky is the limit for Olave this year. He's an absolute smash in the third round.

 

Brock Bowers Puts Up 1,500+ Receiving Yards

I've saved my favorite pick in fantasy football for last. It's none other than Bowers, who I'm betting will set the single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end, currently held by Travis Kelce (1,416 yards). We saw Bowers put up 1,194 yards as a rookie. With the improved situation in Vegas, Bowers is headed for a monster year.

I'm expecting Kubiak to put him in positions to succeed, just like he did with Smith-Njigba last year. You look at the Raiders' receiving room, which currently features Jalen Nailor and Tre Tucker. It's one of the worst in the NFL. Those are complementary pieces. That means that Bowers is going to be absolutely peppered with targets.

Kirk Cousins is going to start for at least the first part of the season. We saw Cousins target Kyle Pitts like crazy down the stretch last year. Cousins has familiarity with Kubiak's offense, having played for him while with the Vikings. A pocket passer like this is exactly what you want for receiving production.

If Fernando Mendoza takes over, obviously there's untapped upside there, since we're talking about the first overall pick. Simply put, Bowers is set up for a monster year with a significantly improved situation. I'd take him as high as 13th overall.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Ashton Jeanty, Chris Olave, DeVonta Smith, Brock Bowers. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and update them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Ashton Jeanty, Chris Olave, DeVonta Smith, Brock Bowers:

Ashton Jeanty
vs
De'Von Achane
Ashton Jeanty
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Chase Brown
Ashton Jeanty
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Drake London
Ashton Jeanty
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Derrick Henry
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ashton Jeanty
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Saquon Barkley
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brock Bowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
James Cook III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
George Pickens
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Nico Collins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chris Olave
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
A.J. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Malik Nabers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyren Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Josh Allen
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Puka Nacua
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Trey McBride
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Javonte Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Devonta Smith
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tee Higgins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Breece Hall
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Zay Flowers
Ashton Jeanty
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Josh Jacobs
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rashee Rice
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Davante Adams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Colston Loveland
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Luther Burden III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jameson Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Mike Evans
Ashton Jeanty
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Lamar Jackson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jayden Daniels
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ashton Jeanty
vs
DJ Moore
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jadarian Price
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Bucky Irving
Ashton Jeanty
vs
David Montgomery
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Parker Washington
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Drake Maye
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Joe Burrow
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jalen Hurts
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Christian Watson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Carnell Tate
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyler Warren
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tony Pollard
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rome Odunze
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Justin Herbert
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ashton Jeanty
vs
DK Metcalf
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Caleb Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jayden Reed
Ashton Jeanty
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Blake Corum
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Ashton Jeanty
vs
RJ Harvey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jordan Mason
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rachaad White
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Woody Marks
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tank Bigsby
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tyjae Spears
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaydon Blue
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jonah Coleman
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Sean Tucker
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ray Davis
Ashton Jeanty
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Samaje Perine
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jordan James
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Emmett Johnson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kaytron Allen
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Seth McGowan
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Justice Hill
Chris Olave
vs
Nico Collins
Chris Olave
vs
A.J. Brown
Chris Olave
vs
George Pickens
Chris Olave
vs
Malik Nabers
Chris Olave
vs
Brock Bowers
Chris Olave
vs
Kyren Williams
Chris Olave
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chris Olave
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chris Olave
vs
Derrick Henry
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Allen
Chris Olave
vs
Chase Brown
Chris Olave
vs
Trey McBride
Chris Olave
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chris Olave
vs
Javonte Williams
Chris Olave
vs
De'Von Achane
Chris Olave
vs
Devonta Smith
Chris Olave
vs
Drake London
Chris Olave
vs
Tee Higgins
Chris Olave
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chris Olave
vs
Breece Hall
Chris Olave
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chris Olave
vs
Zay Flowers
Chris Olave
vs
James Cook III
Chris Olave
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Jacobs
Chris Olave
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chris Olave
vs
Rashee Rice
Chris Olave
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Olave
vs
Ladd McConkey
Chris Olave
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chris Olave
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chris Olave
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Olave
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Chris Olave
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chris Olave
vs
Davante Adams
Chris Olave
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Olave
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chris Olave
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Olave
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chris Olave
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chris Olave
vs
Colston Loveland
Chris Olave
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chris Olave
vs
Luther Burden III
Chris Olave
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Chris Olave
vs
Jameson Williams
Chris Olave
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chris Olave
vs
Mike Evans
Chris Olave
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chris Olave
vs
Lamar Jackson
Chris Olave
vs
Jayden Daniels
Chris Olave
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Chris Olave
vs
DJ Moore
Chris Olave
vs
Jadarian Price
Chris Olave
vs
Bucky Irving
Chris Olave
vs
David Montgomery
Chris Olave
vs
Parker Washington
Chris Olave
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Chris Olave
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chris Olave
vs
Drake Maye
Chris Olave
vs
Joe Burrow
Chris Olave
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Chris Olave
vs
Jalen Hurts
Chris Olave
vs
Christian Watson
Chris Olave
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Chris Olave
vs
Carnell Tate
Chris Olave
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Tyler Warren
Chris Olave
vs
Tony Pollard
Chris Olave
vs
Rome Odunze
Chris Olave
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chris Olave
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Justin Herbert
Chris Olave
vs
Rico Dowdle
Chris Olave
vs
DK Metcalf
Chris Olave
vs
Caleb Williams
Chris Olave
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chris Olave
vs
Jayden Reed
Chris Olave
vs
Jordan Addison
Chris Olave
vs
Courtland Sutton
Chris Olave
vs
Josh Downs
Chris Olave
vs
Alec Pierce
Chris Olave
vs
Michael Wilson
Chris Olave
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chris Olave
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Quentin Johnston
Chris Olave
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Olave
vs
Stefon Diggs
Chris Olave
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Olave
vs
Matthew Golden
Chris Olave
vs
Makai Lemon
Chris Olave
vs
KC Concepcion
Chris Olave
vs
Jalen Coker
Chris Olave
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chris Olave
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chris Olave
vs
Jayden Higgins
Chris Olave
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Chris Olave
vs
Jalen McMillan
Chris Olave
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Chris Olave
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Chris Olave
vs
Jauan Jennings
Chris Olave
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Chris Olave
vs
Denzel Boston
Chris Olave
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chris Olave
vs
Jalen Nailor
Chris Olave
vs
Calvin Ridley
Chris Olave
vs
Tre Tucker
Chris Olave
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Chris Olave
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Chris Olave
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Chris Olave
vs
Tre Harris
Devonta Smith
vs
Javonte Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Tee Higgins
Devonta Smith
vs
Trey McBride
Devonta Smith
vs
Breece Hall
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Allen
Devonta Smith
vs
Zay Flowers
Devonta Smith
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Devonta Smith
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Kyren Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Jacobs
Devonta Smith
vs
Malik Nabers
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashee Rice
Devonta Smith
vs
A.J. Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Ladd McConkey
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Olave
Devonta Smith
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Nico Collins
Devonta Smith
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Devonta Smith
vs
George Pickens
Devonta Smith
vs
Davante Adams
Devonta Smith
vs
Brock Bowers
Devonta Smith
vs
Cam Skattebo
Devonta Smith
vs
Omarion Hampton
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Devonta Smith
vs
Derrick Henry
Devonta Smith
vs
Colston Loveland
Devonta Smith
vs
Chase Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
Luther Burden III
Devonta Smith
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Devonta Smith
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Devonta Smith
vs
De'Von Achane
Devonta Smith
vs
Jameson Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Drake London
Devonta Smith
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Devonta Smith
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Devonta Smith
vs
Mike Evans
Devonta Smith
vs
Saquon Barkley
Devonta Smith
vs
D'Andre Swift
Devonta Smith
vs
James Cook III
Devonta Smith
vs
Lamar Jackson
Devonta Smith
vs
Justin Jefferson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jayden Daniels
Devonta Smith
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Devonta Smith
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Devonta Smith
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devonta Smith
vs
DJ Moore
Devonta Smith
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devonta Smith
vs
Jadarian Price
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devonta Smith
vs
Bucky Irving
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Devonta Smith
vs
David Montgomery
Devonta Smith
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devonta Smith
vs
Parker Washington
Devonta Smith
vs
Puka Nacua
Devonta Smith
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Devonta Smith
vs
Bijan Robinson
Devonta Smith
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Devonta Smith
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Devonta Smith
vs
Drake Maye
Devonta Smith
vs
Joe Burrow
Devonta Smith
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Hurts
Devonta Smith
vs
Christian Watson
Devonta Smith
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Devonta Smith
vs
Carnell Tate
Devonta Smith
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Tyler Warren
Devonta Smith
vs
Tony Pollard
Devonta Smith
vs
Rome Odunze
Devonta Smith
vs
Tucker Kraft
Devonta Smith
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Justin Herbert
Devonta Smith
vs
Rico Dowdle
Devonta Smith
vs
DK Metcalf
Devonta Smith
vs
Caleb Williams
Devonta Smith
vs
Jaylen Warren
Devonta Smith
vs
Jayden Reed
Devonta Smith
vs
Jordan Addison
Devonta Smith
vs
Courtland Sutton
Devonta Smith
vs
Josh Downs
Devonta Smith
vs
Alec Pierce
Devonta Smith
vs
Michael Wilson
Devonta Smith
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devonta Smith
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Quentin Johnston
Devonta Smith
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devonta Smith
vs
Stefon Diggs
Devonta Smith
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devonta Smith
vs
Matthew Golden
Devonta Smith
vs
Makai Lemon
Devonta Smith
vs
KC Concepcion
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Coker
Devonta Smith
vs
Khalil Shakir
Devonta Smith
vs
Romeo Doubs
Devonta Smith
vs
Jayden Higgins
Devonta Smith
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen McMillan
Devonta Smith
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Devonta Smith
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Devonta Smith
vs
Jauan Jennings
Devonta Smith
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Devonta Smith
vs
Denzel Boston
Devonta Smith
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Devonta Smith
vs
Jalen Nailor
Devonta Smith
vs
Calvin Ridley
Devonta Smith
vs
Tre Tucker
Devonta Smith
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Devonta Smith
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Devonta Smith
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Devonta Smith
vs
Tre Harris
Brock Bowers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Brock Bowers
vs
George Pickens
Brock Bowers
vs
Derrick Henry
Brock Bowers
vs
Nico Collins
Brock Bowers
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Chase Brown
Brock Bowers
vs
Chris Olave
Brock Bowers
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Ashton Jeanty
Brock Bowers
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A.J. Brown
Brock Bowers
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De'Von Achane
Brock Bowers
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Malik Nabers
Brock Bowers
vs
Drake London
Brock Bowers
vs
Kyren Williams
Brock Bowers
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Brock Bowers
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Brock Bowers
vs
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