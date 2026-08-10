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Half-PPR Tight End Fantasy Football Rankings: August Updates (2026)

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Tyler Warren - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Rookies

RotoBaller's half-PPR tight end fantasy football rankings for 2026. These updated TE rankings include the top 39 tight ends for fantasy football drafts, including Brock Bowers, Tyler Warren, and more.

In This Article hide
2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Tight End Rankings
Fantasy Football Tight End Player News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy football draft season is heating up as we get closer to Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. At RotoBaller HQ, we will continue to adjust our ranks as training camp news and injuries flow in. Today, we review the tight end position for half-PPR leagues. In our updated 2026 fantasy football half-PPR tight end rankings, find out where tight ends such as Tyler Warren, Tucker Kraft, Harold Fannin Jr., Dalton Kincaid, Jake Ferguson, and Isaiah Likely are listed below. 

For more rankings sets, be sure to view our 2026 best ball fantasy football rankings, 2026 dynasty fantasy football rankings, and 2026 NFL rookie fantasy football rankings. You can also bookmark our NFL news page or the brand new NFL Injuries Report page for the latest fantasy news and injury updates.

RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst Nick Mariano has put together these updated 2026 half-PPR rankings, which will be constantly updated throughout the offseason and all the way up until Week 1.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Tight End Rankings

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Brock Bowers TE 20
2 2 Trey McBride TE 30
3 3 Colston Loveland TE 44
3 4 Tyler Warren TE 70
3 5 Tucker Kraft TE 73
3 6 Sam LaPorta TE 82
4 7 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 100
5 8 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 110
5 9 Mark Andrews TE 111
5 10 George Kittle TE 112
5 11 Dalton Kincaid TE 121
5 12 Travis Kelce TE 123
5 13 Dallas Goedert TE 127
5 14 Jake Ferguson TE 129
6 15 Isaiah Likely TE 132
6 16 Hunter Henry TE 145
6 17 Brenton Strange TE 148
6 18 Chig Okonkwo TE 152
6 19 Juwan Johnson TE 155
6 20 Oronde Gadsden II TE 162
6 21 T.J. Hockenson TE 167
6 22 Terrance Ferguson TE 169
6 23 Pat Freiermuth TE 176
6 24 Dalton Schultz TE 177
6 25 Greg Dulcich TE 191
7 26 Kenyon Sadiq TE 192
7 27 Gunnar Helm TE 194
7 28 Cade Otton TE 197
7 29 AJ Barner TE 210
7 30 Mike Gesicki TE 214
7 31 Colby Parkinson TE 215
7 32 Michael Mayer TE 246
7 33 David Njoku TE 247
7 34 Evan Engram TE 249
7 35 Dawson Knox TE 255
8 36 Darnell Washington TE 256
8 37 Noah Gray TE 278
8 38 Cole Kmet TE 279
8 39 Theo Johnson TE 288

 

Fantasy Football Tight End Player News

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (knee) was back at practice Sunday as he continues ramping up from last year's torn ACL, according to Rob Demovsky. Kraft did not participate in Family Night, which was consistent with how Green Bay handled players who had not yet advanced to 11-on-11 work.

The 25-year-old was activated from the PUP list on July 31 and has gradually increased his workload through individual drills and walkthrough periods. Kraft was in the middle of a breakout season before getting hurt, catching 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns in eight games.

He led the Packers in all three categories at the time of the injury. Getting Kraft back into regular team drills will be the next important step as Green Bay continues preparing him for the start of the regular season.

Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans second-year tight end Gunnar Helm has been receiving breakout hype for most of the offseason, but one writer doesn't believe the hype is as real as advertised. Buck Reising believes that former New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger will get the bulk of the snaps as a more well-rounded veteran. His experience in offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's system will make him a factor in this offense.

Helm had 357 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 44 receptions last season, while working behind now-Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo. Helm is ranked as the TE27 in RotoBaller's positional rankings. While there's upside, the second-year tight end appears to be heading toward a timeshare in Tennessee.

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list, and his status for the season opener is unclear. Kittle suffered a torn Achilles in the NFC Wild Card victory over the Philadelphia Eagles and is only seven months post-surgery, having undergone the procedure in January. The seven-time Pro Bowler had another strong season, hauling in 57 of 69 passes for 628 yards and seven touchdowns in just 11 games, averaging more than 12 half-PPR fantasy points per game.

With the team beginning its season in Melbourne, Australia, in just over four weeks, Kittle will need to accelerate his recovery to be in the lineup against the division rival Los Angeles Rams. If Kittle is limited early or misses time, tight end Jake Tonges will be the primary replacement and had success in Kittle's absence last season.

Noah Gray, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray remains the second-string tight end, working behind future Hall-of-Famer Travis Kelce. After back-to-back strong seasons in 2024 and 2025, Gray struggled last season, hauling in 21 of 37 targets for 178 yards and no touchdowns.

When asked what he's learning from the veteran tight end, Gray said, "I'm privileged to be on the same team as him, to pick his mind, to watch him continue to make great plays; that's just the type of player and dude he is."

With Kelce remaining the team's TE1, Gray will need to bounce back to his previous form to have any fantasy relevance in 2026. He remains a late-round dynasty option, with Kelce expected to contemplate retirement after the season.

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox stayed involved last season, catching 36 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns across 17 games. He was especially useful near the goal line, drawing 12 red-zone targets and scoring on four of them. The issue is what happens if Dalton Kincaid gets a healthier season and a larger role.

Kincaid managed 39 catches for 571 yards and five scores in only 12 games last year, and he said this spring that he feels better physically than he has in years. Buffalo also picked up Kincaid's fifth-year option. Knox isn't going anywhere after agreeing to a new deal through 2028, and his blocking keeps him on the field plenty. That does not guarantee enough targets for fantasy.

RotoBaller has Knox 255th overall in half-PPR, which is deep-draft territory. Unless Kincaid misses time, Knox looks more like a touchdown-dependent TE3 than someone to target in standard redraft leagues.

Oronde Gadsden, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden was expected to be the starter heading into this season. According to Alex Insdorf, Gadsden might not have an easy path to the starting gig. On Saturday, Chargers head coach John Harbaugh said the team has four capable options at tight end and refused to name a starter.

The Chargers did bring in Charlie Kolar and David Njoku as competition for Gadsden. His role will likely be reduced with more capable bodies at the tight end spot now. Gadsden posted a strong rookie campaign and should remain an important part of the offense. However, it appears Harbaugh isn't ready to name anyone the starter quite yet.

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson was one of Dak Prescott's favorite options near the goal line last season, and that still gives him a path to TE1 value. Ferguson caught a career-high 82 passes for 600 yards and eight touchdowns on 102 targets, finishing TE7 in half-PPR. He also drew 23 red-zone targets, catching 14 of them for seven scores.

The problem is that Dallas has plenty of mouths to feed. CeeDee Lamb is healthy, George Pickens is coming off a huge season, and Ferguson averaged only 7.3 yards per catch last season. He is not the kind of tight end who can live on a handful of deep shots if the volume falls. The good news is that his job is secure, and the connection with Prescott has looked sharp again in camp.

RotoBaller has Ferguson 129th overall and TE14 in its August 8 half-PPR rankings. That price reflects the risk without burying a player who just finished inside the top eight. Ferguson is better viewed as a borderline TE1 than someone fantasy managers need to chase.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Tyler Warren, Tucker Kraft, Harold Fannin Jr., Dalton Kincaid, Jake Ferguson, Isaiah Likely. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Tyler Warren, Tucker Kraft, Harold Fannin Jr., Dalton Kincaid, Jake Ferguson, Isaiah Likely:

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