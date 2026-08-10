RotoBaller's half-PPR tight end fantasy football rankings for 2026. These updated TE rankings include the top 39 tight ends for fantasy football drafts, including Brock Bowers, Tyler Warren, and more.
Fantasy football draft season is heating up as we get closer to Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. At RotoBaller HQ, we will continue to adjust our ranks as training camp news and injuries flow in. Today, we review the tight end position for half-PPR leagues. In our updated 2026 fantasy football half-PPR tight end rankings, find out where tight ends such as Tyler Warren, Tucker Kraft, Harold Fannin Jr., Dalton Kincaid, Jake Ferguson, and Isaiah Likely are listed below.
For more rankings sets, be sure to view our 2026 best ball fantasy football rankings, 2026 dynasty fantasy football rankings, and 2026 NFL rookie fantasy football rankings. You can also bookmark our NFL news page or the brand new NFL Injuries Report page for the latest fantasy news and injury updates.
RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst Nick Mariano has put together these updated 2026 half-PPR rankings, which will be constantly updated throughout the offseason and all the way up until Week 1.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Tight End Rankings
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|20
|2
|2
|Trey McBride
|TE
|30
|3
|3
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|44
|3
|4
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|70
|3
|5
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|73
|3
|6
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|82
|4
|7
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|100
|5
|8
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|110
|5
|9
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|111
|5
|10
|George Kittle
|TE
|112
|5
|11
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|121
|5
|12
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|123
|5
|13
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|127
|5
|14
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|129
|6
|15
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|132
|6
|16
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|145
|6
|17
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|148
|6
|18
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|152
|6
|19
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|155
|6
|20
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|162
|6
|21
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|167
|6
|22
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|169
|6
|23
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|176
|6
|24
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|177
|6
|25
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|191
|7
|26
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|192
|7
|27
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|194
|7
|28
|Cade Otton
|TE
|197
|7
|29
|AJ Barner
|TE
|210
|7
|30
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|214
|7
|31
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|215
|7
|32
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|246
|7
|33
|David Njoku
|TE
|247
|7
|34
|Evan Engram
|TE
|249
|7
|35
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|255
|8
|36
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|256
|8
|37
|Noah Gray
|TE
|278
|8
|38
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|279
|8
|39
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|288
Fantasy Football Tight End Player News
Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (knee) was back at practice Sunday as he continues ramping up from last year's torn ACL, according to Rob Demovsky. Kraft did not participate in Family Night, which was consistent with how Green Bay handled players who had not yet advanced to 11-on-11 work.
The 25-year-old was activated from the PUP list on July 31 and has gradually increased his workload through individual drills and walkthrough periods. Kraft was in the middle of a breakout season before getting hurt, catching 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns in eight games.
He led the Packers in all three categories at the time of the injury. Getting Kraft back into regular team drills will be the next important step as Green Bay continues preparing him for the start of the regular season.
Gunnar Helm, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans second-year tight end Gunnar Helm has been receiving breakout hype for most of the offseason, but one writer doesn't believe the hype is as real as advertised. Buck Reising believes that former New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger will get the bulk of the snaps as a more well-rounded veteran. His experience in offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's system will make him a factor in this offense.
Helm had 357 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 44 receptions last season, while working behind now-Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo. Helm is ranked as the TE27 in RotoBaller's positional rankings. While there's upside, the second-year tight end appears to be heading toward a timeshare in Tennessee.
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (Achilles) remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list, and his status for the season opener is unclear. Kittle suffered a torn Achilles in the NFC Wild Card victory over the Philadelphia Eagles and is only seven months post-surgery, having undergone the procedure in January. The seven-time Pro Bowler had another strong season, hauling in 57 of 69 passes for 628 yards and seven touchdowns in just 11 games, averaging more than 12 half-PPR fantasy points per game.
With the team beginning its season in Melbourne, Australia, in just over four weeks, Kittle will need to accelerate his recovery to be in the lineup against the division rival Los Angeles Rams. If Kittle is limited early or misses time, tight end Jake Tonges will be the primary replacement and had success in Kittle's absence last season.
Noah Gray, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray remains the second-string tight end, working behind future Hall-of-Famer Travis Kelce. After back-to-back strong seasons in 2024 and 2025, Gray struggled last season, hauling in 21 of 37 targets for 178 yards and no touchdowns.
When asked what he's learning from the veteran tight end, Gray said, "I'm privileged to be on the same team as him, to pick his mind, to watch him continue to make great plays; that's just the type of player and dude he is."
With Kelce remaining the team's TE1, Gray will need to bounce back to his previous form to have any fantasy relevance in 2026. He remains a late-round dynasty option, with Kelce expected to contemplate retirement after the season.
Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox stayed involved last season, catching 36 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns across 17 games. He was especially useful near the goal line, drawing 12 red-zone targets and scoring on four of them. The issue is what happens if Dalton Kincaid gets a healthier season and a larger role.
Kincaid managed 39 catches for 571 yards and five scores in only 12 games last year, and he said this spring that he feels better physically than he has in years. Buffalo also picked up Kincaid's fifth-year option. Knox isn't going anywhere after agreeing to a new deal through 2028, and his blocking keeps him on the field plenty. That does not guarantee enough targets for fantasy.
RotoBaller has Knox 255th overall in half-PPR, which is deep-draft territory. Unless Kincaid misses time, Knox looks more like a touchdown-dependent TE3 than someone to target in standard redraft leagues.
Oronde Gadsden, Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden was expected to be the starter heading into this season. According to Alex Insdorf, Gadsden might not have an easy path to the starting gig. On Saturday, Chargers head coach John Harbaugh said the team has four capable options at tight end and refused to name a starter.
The Chargers did bring in Charlie Kolar and David Njoku as competition for Gadsden. His role will likely be reduced with more capable bodies at the tight end spot now. Gadsden posted a strong rookie campaign and should remain an important part of the offense. However, it appears Harbaugh isn't ready to name anyone the starter quite yet.
Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson was one of Dak Prescott's favorite options near the goal line last season, and that still gives him a path to TE1 value. Ferguson caught a career-high 82 passes for 600 yards and eight touchdowns on 102 targets, finishing TE7 in half-PPR. He also drew 23 red-zone targets, catching 14 of them for seven scores.
The problem is that Dallas has plenty of mouths to feed. CeeDee Lamb is healthy, George Pickens is coming off a huge season, and Ferguson averaged only 7.3 yards per catch last season. He is not the kind of tight end who can live on a handful of deep shots if the volume falls. The good news is that his job is secure, and the connection with Prescott has looked sharp again in camp.
RotoBaller has Ferguson 129th overall and TE14 in its August 8 half-PPR rankings. That price reflects the risk without burying a player who just finished inside the top eight. Ferguson is better viewed as a borderline TE1 than someone fantasy managers need to chase.
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Tyler Warren, Tucker Kraft, Harold Fannin Jr., Dalton Kincaid, Jake Ferguson, Isaiah Likely. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
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Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Tyler Warren, Tucker Kraft, Harold Fannin Jr., Dalton Kincaid, Jake Ferguson, Isaiah Likely:
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