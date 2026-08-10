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Kicker Fantasy Football Draft Rankings for 2026

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Brandon Aubrey - Fantasy Football Rankings, Kicker Streamers, Waiver Wire Pickups

RotoBaller's updated fantasy football kicker rankings for 2026. These tiered kicker (K) rankings are for redraft leagues and include the top 12 players.

In This Article hide
2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Fantasy Football Kicker Player News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

As you gear up for your 2026 fantasy football draft, don't make the mistake of going into it without a plan at the kicker spot. Whether you're a fan of having kickers in your league or not, they can and will make the difference between winning matchups. That said, the position will impact your chance to win a title. As always, we're here to help you find the top options with our updated kicker fantasy football rankings for 2026. Below, check out where Cam Little, Jason Myers, Tyler Loop, Will Reichard, and Chris Boswell stand, among the other top 12 kickers.

For more rankings sets, be sure to view our 2026 best ball fantasy football rankings, 2026 dynasty fantasy football rankings, and 2026 NFL rookie fantasy football rankings. You can also bookmark our NFL news page or the brand new NFL Injuries Report page for the latest fantasy news and injury updates.

RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst Nick Mariano has put together these updated 2026 kicker rankings, which will be constantly updated throughout the offseason and all the way up until Week 1.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Brandon Aubrey K
1 2 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
2 3 Cam Little K
2 4 Jason Myers K
2 5 Cameron Dicker K
3 6 Eddy Pineiro K
3 7 Tyler Loop K
4 8 Chris Boswell K
4 9 Will Reichard K
5 10 Jake Bates K
5 11 Harrison Butker K
5 12 Harrison Mevis K

 

Fantasy Football Kicker Player News

Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks

After an elite 2025 season, Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers enters this season as one of the best at the position. Myers made 41 of 48 field goals (a league-high) and all 48 extra-point attempts, helping the Seahawks win the Super Bowl over the New England Patriots.

Myers averaged 11.9 fantasy points per game last season, finishing as the second-best kicker on a per-game basis, behind Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn. While the volume was there, his accuracy could've been better: he made 85.4% of his field goals, which ranked below the league average in 2025. While he may not be able to fully replicate his fantastic season, Myers should be among the top kickers off the board in 2026.

Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans

Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn was nearly automatic last season. He made 44 of 48 field goals in 15 games, tying the NFL single-season record, and didn't miss once from inside 50 yards. Fairbairn was plenty dangerous from farther out, too, hitting nine of 13 attempts from 50-plus and finishing with 25 made field goals from at least 40 yards.

That workload helped him average a position-best 12.9 standard fantasy points per game. Asking for another 44 field goals would be aggressive, especially if Houston does a better job turning red-zone trips into touchdowns this year. Fairbairn doesn't need that kind of volume to stay near the top of the position, though. He has converted better than 91% of his field goals in three of the last four seasons, and RotoBaller has him 165th overall and K2 in its August 8 half-PPR rankings. Aubrey is the first kicker off the board, but Fairbairn belongs right behind him.

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey gives fantasy managers something most players at his position can't match. He made 36 of 42 field goals last season, including 11 from at least 50 yards, with a long of 64. His range was on full display against Detroit when he connected from 55, 57 and 63 yards, becoming the first kicker in NFL history to make three field goals of 55 yards or longer in the same game. Aubrey also finished 2025 with three makes from 60-plus yards, another NFL single-season record.

That distance matters even more in fantasy formats that award additional points for longer kicks. RotoBaller has Aubrey 149th overall and K1 entering 2026. There is still no reason to pass on useful running back or wide receiver depth several rounds early just to grab a kicker. Once that part of the roster is built, though, Aubrey is one of the few at his position worth paying a little extra to get.

Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little put together a rock-solid season in 2025, converting 30 of his 34 field goal attempts and 50 of his 51 extra-point tries. Little also has one of the most powerful legs in the NFL, as he made eight field goals from 50-plus yards out and connected on an NFL-record 68-yard field goal in early November.

The 22-year-old finished 2025 as the fifth-best kicker in terms of overall fantasy scoring. Entering 2026, Little should be in a strong position for another high-end fantasy season while playing alongside the high-powered Jacksonville offense. In both redraft and dynasty formats, Little has a strong case to be viewed as an elite kicker.

Tyler Bass, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (pelvis) told reporters that he's fully healthy and ready to go after rehabbing a pelvic injury that cost him all of last season, according to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. "It was hard to get out of bed for a couple weeks," Bass said. "When I started kicking, we started with baby steps- 20-yarders, 10-yarders, and then working from there. It wasn't until midway through OTAs that I started feeling like myself again."

The 29-year-old kicker finished as a top-10 player at his position in fantasy in 2024, when he made 24 of his 29 field-goal attempts (4-for-4 from 50-plus yards) and 59 of his 64 extra-point tries in 17 regular-season games. The former sixth-round pick in 2020 from Georgia Southern is an 84.5% field-goal kicker (16-for-23 from 50-plus yards) in his five years in the NFL, and he could be a nice fantasy sleeper at the kicking position in Buffalo's high-scoring offense if he can manage to stay healthy in his return in 2026.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Cam Little, Jason Myers, Tyler Loop, Will Reichard, Chris Boswell. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Cam Little, Jason Myers, Tyler Loop, Will Reichard, Chris Boswell:

Cam Little
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Cam Little
vs
Jason Myers
Cam Little
vs
Cameron Dicker
Cam Little
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Cam Little
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Cam Little
vs
Tyler Loop
Cam Little
vs
Chris Boswell
Cam Little
vs
Will Reichard
Cam Little
vs
Jake Bates
Cam Little
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Cam Little
vs
Tyler Warren
Cam Little
vs
Harrison Butker
Cam Little
vs
Harrison Mevis
Cam Little
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Jason Myers
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jason Myers
vs
Cam Little
Jason Myers
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jason Myers
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jason Myers
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jason Myers
vs
Tyler Loop
Jason Myers
vs
Chris Boswell
Jason Myers
vs
Will Reichard
Jason Myers
vs
Jake Bates
Jason Myers
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jason Myers
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jason Myers
vs
Harrison Butker
Jason Myers
vs
Harrison Mevis
Jason Myers
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Tyler Loop
vs
Chris Boswell
Tyler Loop
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Tyler Loop
vs
Will Reichard
Tyler Loop
vs
Jake Bates
Tyler Loop
vs
Harrison Butker
Tyler Loop
vs
Harrison Mevis
Tyler Loop
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Tyler Loop
vs
Cameron Dicker
Tyler Loop
vs
Jason Myers
Tyler Loop
vs
Cam Little
Tyler Loop
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Tyler Loop
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Will Reichard
vs
Chris Boswell
Will Reichard
vs
Jake Bates
Will Reichard
vs
Tyler Loop
Will Reichard
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Will Reichard
vs
Harrison Butker
Will Reichard
vs
Harrison Mevis
Will Reichard
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Will Reichard
vs
Cameron Dicker
Will Reichard
vs
Jason Myers
Will Reichard
vs
Cam Little
Will Reichard
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Will Reichard
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Chris Boswell
vs
Will Reichard
Chris Boswell
vs
Jake Bates
Chris Boswell
vs
Tyler Loop
Chris Boswell
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Chris Boswell
vs
Harrison Butker
Chris Boswell
vs
Harrison Mevis
Chris Boswell
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Chris Boswell
vs
Cameron Dicker
Chris Boswell
vs
Jason Myers
Chris Boswell
vs
Cam Little
Chris Boswell
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chris Boswell
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Top 12 Fantasy Football Kicker Draft Rankings
Updated Half-PPR WR Rankings
Updated Half-PPR TE Rankings
Top 10 Fantasy Football Team Defenses (D/ST)



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